Dane Brugler’s mock 2.0 ...

David_Upstate : 7:44 am
FIRST ROUND

1. Jacksonville Jaguars — Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

After numerous conversations with NFL scouts and league execs in preparation for this mock, there were two key takeaways that led me to Ekwonu here. First, there are several evaluators around the league who have Ekwonu ranked higher than Alabama’s Evan Neal and Mississippi State’s Charles Cross. Second, several evaluators agreed that in a draft class missing a no-brainer top prospect, they prefer the tackles over the pass rushers. I have no clue how the Jaguars feel, but Ekwonu at least belongs in this conversation.A three-year starter at NC State, Ekwonu has impressive movements for his size and generates extraordinary explosion at contact. He lacks refinement and is guilty of over-setting, but he is nimble, powerful and should get better and better as his technique and awareness mature. Ekwonu’s tape shows a tackle who can also play guard, not the other way around. For more on Ekwonu, this deep dive from Bruce Feldman is a great read.


2. Detroit Lions — Aidan Hutchinson, edge, Michigan

A Week 18 victory against the Packers meant the Lions lost the No. 1 overall pick, but there is a decent chance that the top-ranked player on Detroit’s draft board will still be available at No. 2.Hutchinson isn’t on the same level as the Bosa brothers — he doesn’t have the same bend or arc skills. However, there are similarities when you talk about their quickness, power and skilled hand play to defeat blockers and disrupt the pocket. Hutchinson can win in multiple ways and is wired in a way that will appeal to head coach Dan Campbell.


3. Houston Texans — Kayvon Thibodeaux, edge, Oregon

Is there a quarterback in this draft class who is a clear upgrade over Davis Mills? I don’t think so, and I doubt the Texans will either. Thibodeaux isn’t universally loved around the league, but he is one of the more talented players in this draft. He knows how to create leverage as a pass rusher due to his length and athleticism and is highly physical vs. the run.Fans expecting Myles Garrett or Chase Young will be disappointed, but that doesn’t mean Thibodeaux can’t make an immediate impact of his own.


4. New York Jets — Derek Stingley Jr., CB, LSU

The Jets could go in a number of different directions here. Alabama’s Evan Neal could start at right guard as a rookie and be the long-term answer at right tackle (and provide Mekhi Becton insurance at left tackle). But Stingley would give the Jets a cover man with the talent to be a legitimate No. 1 cornerback, something the franchise has missed since Darrelle Revis.Stingley set the bar high after his All-American freshman season as part of LSU’s national championship team. And although the last two seasons haven’t gone according to plan, the talent is still there. Stingley’s draft stock is extremely volatile right now, and his interviews and medicals will ultimately determine whether he is drafted this high or falls out of the top 10.


5. New York Giants — Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Slowly but surely, Andrew Thomas is progressing at left tackle, but the right tackle spot was a glaring weak spot for the Giants this past season. Nate Solder has likely played his last snap with the franchise, and Matt Peart hasn’t done enough to keep the Giants from finding an upgrade this offseason.Neal has functional experience at guard and both tackle spots and would be an immediate improvement on the Giants’ offensive line depth chart. His balance will fade as the play progresses, but he has a rare mix of size, athleticism and flexibility to make plays in pass protection and the run game.


6. Carolina Panthers — Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

If the Panthers strike out on their quarterback options in free agency and on the trade market, this could be the spot where we see the first quarterback drafted. This is Carolina’s only draft pick in the top 100, putting even more pressure on Matt Rhule and the organization to get this selection right.Cross is talented enough to be OT1 on some team’s draft boards. He has the athleticism and movement patterns to be comfortable pass-blocking on an island, and his hands are well-timed and precise. Cross should be able to start from day one as a rookie.


7. New York Giants (from Chicago) — Kyle Hamilton, DS,Notre Dame

Safety isn’t the most glaring need on the Giants’ depth chart, but with a new general manager and head coach, they will be looking to draft impact players, above everything else, in the top 10. And Hamilton might be the most talented player in the draft, regardless of position.At 6-3 and 218 pounds, Hamilton is a super-sized safety with the range and length to be a matchup weapon in the NFL. Though his physical traits stand out, it is his football IQ that is most impressive, sensing what is about to happen and being disruptive.


SECOND ROUND

33. Jacksonville Jaguars — Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida
34. Detroit Lions — Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
35. New York Jets — Bernhard Raimann, OT/G, Central Michigan
36. New York Giants — Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati


Two-round 2022 NFL Mock Draft: Dane Brugler’s mock 2.0 has a new No. 1 pick and more surprises - ( New Window )
That second first round pick is going to fun.  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 7:51 am : link
Lots of options including trading back.
 
ryanmkeane : 7:53 am : link
that would be awesome
 
ryanmkeane : 7:53 am : link
an awesome first round anyway. Not sure about Ridder
Really hard to be disappointed with that first round  
Heisenberg : 7:58 am : link
Those two players look like they'll be big time assets in the NFL.

With that second round pick, there's lots of players I'd pick before Ridder, who does not look like an NFL QB to me at all.
i'd be fine with that first round  
cjac : 8:00 am : link
although i'm really hoping the kid from NC State falls to us
RE: i'd be fine with that first round  
HMunster : 8:03 am : link
In comment 15560429 cjac said:
Quote:
although i'm really hoping the kid from NC State falls to us

Same. But Neal is a great consolation prize.
It's great having a QB needy team at #6  
stoneman : 8:03 am : link
If Car does not make a QB move in FA, #5 is where you need to be to get your QB of choice. Should be a fun night.
Everybody over thinking draft already  
averagejoe : 8:10 am : link
Yeah - Giants really need to take a safety at 7. I don't care if this guy wears a red cape with a big S on his chest he cannot be the pick at seven.

Took OBJ instead of Zach Martin. Fail
Took SB instead of Q Nelson. Fail

First 4 picks have to be OL/DL with pick 5 being a real NFL RB.

Giants cannot compete at LOS. This is why scheme and skill position players do not matter. Until our OL/DL can start pushing people around we have nothing.
RE: Everybody over thinking draft already  
jvm52106 : 8:17 am : link
In comment 15560435 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Yeah - Giants really need to take a safety at 7. I don't care if this guy wears a red cape with a big S on his chest he cannot be the pick at seven.

Took OBJ instead of Zach Martin. Fail
Took SB instead of Q Nelson. Fail

First 4 picks have to be OL/DL with pick 5 being a real NFL RB.

Giants cannot compete at LOS. This is why scheme and skill position players do not matter. Until our OL/DL can start pushing people around we have nothing.


BUT- OBJ had a great start to his career, we just never gave anything else around him and let Eli stick around too long.

Barkley was wrong for the very point that RB's that high are not worth the risk UNLESS you have the Oline..

You can't force Oline picks just to force Oline picks. We can add more guys rounds 2-4 on the Oline. We take the BEST player available to help rebuild a roster that is cap struck- unless we make major changes to contracts and then get a QB long term before the draft.. Overall I want to know when we finish 2022 that this team is LEGIT pointing up for 2023!
Vacchiano has them taking  
jeff57 : 8:18 am : link
Okwonu and Linderbaum.
Link - ( New Window )
Where does he have Drake London going?  
Milton : 8:19 am : link
That's my long shot bet (although I don't know his current odds) for the 1st overall pick. If Jags aren't crazy about the OL, they may feel that the best thing they can do for Lawrence is give him a 6'5" WR to throw the ball to.
Dream scenario  
armstead98 : 8:20 am : link
Sign me up
RE: Where does he have Drake London going?  
David_Upstate : 8:21 am : link
In comment 15560440 Milton said:
Quote:
That's my long shot bet (although I don't know his current odds) for the 1st overall pick. If Jags aren't crazy about the OL, they may feel that the best thing they can do for Lawrence is give him a 6'5" WR to throw the ball to.


22. Las Vegas Raiders — Drake London, WR, USC
The key is he has 10 OL in top 45 picks  
Snablats : 8:24 am : link
This is why you take a defensive player at 5 (I like Dean) and trade down a bit with 7 - then take the OL and have more picks this year or another 2023 1st rounder. And then take another OL at 36
Safety at 7?  
dannyman3131 : 8:24 am : link
That would be just about the worst thing they could do. As Average Joe said the LOS is lost every game and especially on offense. You need to take best tackle available and then if you can swing it move back and take the center. In the second round get best available EDGE. The best player available bull crap won’t correct the current state of this team. Also, safety may be the one position they can feel okay about with McKinney, Love, and Ryan.
NFL is a passing league  
chuckydee9 : 8:30 am : link
Yes the lines are important but on Defense a deep safety is as important as anything else.. Give me the better player when choosing between a deep safety and a D-end..
RE: NFL is a passing league  
jeff57 : 8:32 am : link
In comment 15560455 chuckydee9 said:
Quote:
Yes the lines are important but on Defense a deep safety is as important as anything else.. Give me the better player when choosing between a deep safety and a D-end..


Giants have one in McKinney. Hamilton would be more of a strong safety, playing closer to the line.
RE: Safety at 7?  
section125 : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15560447 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
That would be just about the worst thing they could do. As Average Joe said the LOS is lost every game and especially on offense. You need to take best tackle available and then if you can swing it move back and take the center. In the second round get best available EDGE. The best player available bull crap won’t correct the current state of this team. Also, safety may be the one position they can feel okay about with McKinney, Love, and Ryan.


Hamilton has been talked about as a top 3 pick since the fall. This guy looks like a game changer. Teamed with McKinney the range between the two will be astonishing. The draft is not about this year, it is down the road and Logan Ryan is in his 30s.
I would love these 1st two picks, but I doubt Hamilton will be there, I think the Jets may take him at #4(or Neal).
Do not want Ridder at #6, think he is a 3rd or 4th rounder.
Is Desmond Ritter an NFL Career Back-Up?  
M.S. : 8:42 am : link

Good arm, good size, but had plenty of time to throw against weak schedule. In Championship Bowl Series he played against a real team and his game didn't look so great.
RE: Everybody over thinking draft already  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:45 am : link
In comment 15560435 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Yeah - Giants really need to take a safety at 7. I don't care if this guy wears a red cape with a big S on his chest he cannot be the pick at seven.

Took OBJ instead of Zach Martin. Fail
Took SB instead of Q Nelson. Fail

First 4 picks have to be OL/DL with pick 5 being a real NFL RB.

Giants cannot compete at LOS. This is why scheme and skill position players do not matter. Until our OL/DL can start pushing people around we have nothing.


Logan Ryan is 31, nothing special, and expensive and Peppers is gone. The Giants need talent at all levels. If he's special he's absolutely someone they should pick. You gonna thumb your nose if he's Ed Reed or Polamalu? All of a sudden the pick is good right?
I liked Ridder early  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:49 am : link
(watched the ND game) but the more I watched the less I was impressed.
RE: Safety at 7?  
Milton : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15560447 dannyman3131 said:
Quote:
That would be just about the worst thing they could do.
The worst they could do is to abandon their draft board and possibly miss out on the only remaining blue chip prospect available. I'm not a scout and it's early in the process, so I don't have an informed opinion on where Hamilton sits among he peers, but position value and depth chart be damned when the prospect is a whole row above the next available option. Consider trading down if equal value or better is being offered, but I wouldn't be opposed to taking Hamilton if he is as advertised.

Lower value positions like DS, TE, and RB become worthy of a top 5 or 10 selection when they bring something to the table that is more than typical of the position (safeties who can cover, tackle, and rush the QB; TE's with the size to block for the run and the speed and hands to catch the ball downfield; RB's with the speed and elusiveness to take it the house, the power to convert 3rd and one, the hands to be a threat in the passing game, and the smarts and will to pick up the blitz).

There was a time when WR was considered a lower value position, but that changed as the rules of the game changed to favor the QB and the passing game. If Kyle Hamilton and Xavier McKinney were to become this generation's Steve Atwater and Dennis Smith I could live with the selection.
RE: RE: Everybody over thinking draft already  
Milton : 8:56 am : link
In comment 15560470 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
You gonna thumb your nose if he's Ed Reed or Polamalu? All of a sudden the pick is good right?
Haha I had Reed and Polamalu as examples in my comment, but then decided against using examples (until mentioning the Atwater-Smith pair at the end).
I don’t view Safety as a key position and the  
cosmicj : 8:58 am : link
Giants actually have talent.

But you never pass on guys where the consensus is they are elite talent. Never.
RE: I don’t view Safety as a key position and the  
Costy16 : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15560490 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Giants actually have talent.

But you never pass on guys where the consensus is they are elite talent. Never.


A safety tandem of McKinney and Hamilton would be dynamic for the back end of this defense. I watched plenty of Kyle Hamilton at ND. Guy is a stud. Peppers likely won't be ready for the start of next season, and he is sort of approaching the same territory Landon Collins was when he was here.
RE: I don’t view Safety as a key position and the  
M.S. : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15560490 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Giants actually have talent.

But you never pass on guys where the consensus is they are elite talent. Never.

When a team is so low that it has to look up to see down, then you go with the best player regardless of need. But this guy from Notre Dame better have a red cape to pick him at 5, especially given the Giants secondary is the only above grade unit they currently field. And if you adhere to the theory of "positional value", then maybe Matt Corral could be the pick at #5.
RE: RE: I don’t view Safety as a key position and the  
section125 : 9:19 am : link
In comment 15560504 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15560490 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Giants actually have talent.

But you never pass on guys where the consensus is they are elite talent. Never.


When a team is so low that it has to look up to see down, then you go with the best player regardless of need. But this guy from Notre Dame better have a red cape to pick him at 5, especially given the Giants secondary is the only above grade unit they currently field. And if you adhere to the theory of "positional value", then maybe Matt Corral could be the pick at #5.


I will wait until Sy's previews come out, but I do not see Corral as a top 10 player. Hamilton definitely is.
I would think this draft  
Boatie Warrant : 9:19 am : link
Will be a little different as this will be the first time the Giants will have a new GM and HC since, 1979?

My guess is they stick with their board year one. Does that mean a safety at pick 7? Very possible IMO
First two picks would be awesome  
JonC : 9:30 am : link
While NYG needs OL help, they also desperately need impact talent on defense (and everywhere in general).

I'd be looking at CB at #36, there's high end talent to be had while other positions drop off.
RE: RE: Everybody over thinking draft already  
averagejoe : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15560470 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15560435 averagejoe said:


Quote:


Yeah - Giants really need to take a safety at 7. I don't care if this guy wears a red cape with a big S on his chest he cannot be the pick at seven.

Took OBJ instead of Zach Martin. Fail
Took SB instead of Q Nelson. Fail

First 4 picks have to be OL/DL with pick 5 being a real NFL RB.

Giants cannot compete at LOS. This is why scheme and skill position players do not matter. Until our OL/DL can start pushing people around we have nothing.



Logan Ryan is 31, nothing special, and expensive and Peppers is gone. The Giants need talent at all levels. If he's special he's absolutely someone they should pick. You gonna thumb your nose if he's Ed Reed or Polamalu? All of a sudden the pick is good right?
Nope. Giants talk about rebuilding OL/DL all the time but what do we see every week ? A DL that can't rush the passer or stop the run and an OL that gets regularly dominated. It has to end.
Passing up a superior defensive talent  
JonC : 9:32 am : link
for a red chip OL is nonsense, it's how bad teams stay bad.
RE: Everybody over thinking draft already  
ajr2456 : 9:34 am : link
In comment 15560435 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Yeah - Giants really need to take a safety at 7. I don't care if this guy wears a red cape with a big S on his chest he cannot be the pick at seven.

Took OBJ instead of Zach Martin. Fail
Took SB instead of Q Nelson. Fail

First 4 picks have to be OL/DL with pick 5 being a real NFL RB.

Giants cannot compete at LOS. This is why scheme and skill position players do not matter. Until our OL/DL can start pushing people around we have nothing.


This is a terrible way to look at team building. Forcing 4 picks on two position groups would be insanely bad. You can win with an average (or even bad oline as we see with a couple of playoff teams), you don’t need an elite oline. How far has that gotten Dallas?

You need elite players to win a Super Bowl and the Giants need an influx of them. Hamilton has the potential to be an elite player.
Every time I watch video of Kyle Hamilton  
rasbutant : 9:37 am : link
I find myself at some point say, why is the QB lined up in the secondary?

He just looks like a QB and I just looked up is measurables and they match the profile of an ideal QB.

just find it funny, nothing to see here.
Hamilton  
DonnieD89 : 9:39 am : link
would be a huge addition to the team and impactful, if teamed up with McKinney. You can’t pass up on a blue chipper like that, particularly if an O-lineman is rated lower, as a red chipper. Talent wins games. I am a big proponent of building the offensive line, but you can get your O-lineman in the second and third rounds. This team has lots of holes and really needs talent.
I could live with this draft  
PatersonPlank : 9:43 am : link
Really want Neal, I'm fine with a QB in RD 2 (Ritter or someone else). Not sure who was still available, but fine. For pick #7 I'd prefer another OL player or DL/LB, but if Hamilton is such a stud then why not. I don't really know if he is or not, but I'm going with the reports here.
If George Pickens  
jvm52106 : 9:46 am : link
slides to RD 2 we need to seriously consider taking him. He will be a star in the NFL!
I am pretty sure we will hire a GM  
Mike from Ohio : 9:50 am : link
who knows the draft is about acquiring playmakers, not positions. You don't skip over Ed Reed and draft Ereck Flowers because you need help in the trenches.
 
UGADawgs7 : 10:05 am : link
Sorry but no on Ridder.
For what its worth Kiper on ESPN+ has us taking  
PatersonPlank : 10:07 am : link
Ekwonu at #5 and Ojabo at #7. I think I like Kiper's better.
RE: Every time I watch video of Kyle Hamilton  
shyster : 10:14 am : link
In comment 15560558 rasbutant said:
Quote:
I find myself at some point say, why is the QB lined up in the secondary?

He just looks like a QB and I just looked up is measurables and they match the profile of an ideal QB.

just find it funny, nothing to see here.


Actually, you make a good point. Hamilton has the build of an NFL QB or big WR.

It's hard to find comparables for his build in elite NFL defenders. And he's usually reported as being 6'4" rather than 6'3".

When a similar point was raised about Isaiah Simmons, the response was: oh, don't worry, he's unique.

NFL secondary players are not as tall as tall WRs because shorter people change direction better than taller people. Offensive players know where they're going. Defensive players have to mirror.

Tall people can also have problems with the principle of low man wins.

Is Hamilton such a good athlete that he can stretch the parameters of an NFL safety? Maybe, but it's an issue.

What about N. DEAN?  
Festina Lente : 10:19 am : link
Anyone here really watchhim? Is he the great cover LB many make him out to be? Would you want him as one of your top picks? I would love to get a good cover inside LB.
RE: Everybody over thinking draft already  
Blue92 : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15560435 averagejoe said:
Quote:
Yeah - Giants really need to take a safety at 7. I don't care if this guy wears a red cape with a big S on his chest he cannot be the pick at seven.

Took OBJ instead of Zach Martin. Fail
Took SB instead of Q Nelson. Fail

First 4 picks have to be OL/DL with pick 5 being a real NFL RB.

Giants cannot compete at LOS. This is why scheme and skill position players do not matter. Until our OL/DL can start pushing people around we have nothing.

Only half right. OBJ was on a HOF trajectory before the Giants' Mickey Mouse organization caught up with him.
I like Neal at number 5  
Rick in Dallas : 10:32 am : link
for me at number 7 I would select Devin Lloyd a disruptive playmaker on defense at ILB and then at number 36 select Darian Kinnard a nasty OG from Kentucky.
Yea, not sure about Ridder in second round.....  
Simms11 : 10:35 am : link
I think Giants will pick two Olinemen in first 3 picks IMO. I think 2nd round could be a Guard as well. Possibly the Guard from Boston College, Zion Johnson.
Ridder would be a screen buster  
gtt350 : 11:03 am : link
.
Ekwonu at #1 overall is an eye opener and a promising development  
Eric on Li : 11:59 am : link
it looks like this could be a very strong OL draft. Seems like there are 4 consensus blue chip OL already (including Linderbaum).
People seem to forget that we have 2nd and 3rd round picks  
armstead98 : 1:25 pm : link
We can draft OL and other positions in the draft. If Neal is there, great let’s get him, but we don’t need to force two OL picks just for the sake of it.

Hamilton is a game breaker, I think he’ll be like Minkah Fitzpatrick.
Not arguing Hamilton  
Joe Beckwith : 7:20 pm : link
per se, but where do you draft the much needed ER?
If it’s the 2nd , then you better hit on a C or G, hopefully both in the 3rd.
I know it’s a good draft for OL, but conversely I think many teams will go OL besides those in the top 5 or even 10 of the first round, reducing the pool by that much.
We definitely need 2 OL starters, if not 3 out of this draft.
If they think Neal and a C or G in the 3rd can start, ( not putting hopes in picking a 4th rd or > being a surprise starter),then Hamilton is ok, though I’d prefer a Lloyd or Dean , Leal or or other DL bolstering the front 7, especially the 2 LB.
Now if they can get a 3rd for SB maybe they marry it with the #70 and can slip into the late 2nd score a top 60 player.
The real question to be asking is if there is an ER  
Ten Ton Hammer : 7:33 pm : link
Worth taking there.

If there's a guy with star potential at ER, go for it. I just don't know that this is a good draft for high end ER. They can use more 'good', but what they need to do is hit on a star to be someone offenses have to account for.
