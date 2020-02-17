Adam Peters a finalist..

He is California-proof because of the money he makes. I lived in LA for 11 years and left 9 years ago. People are leaving because they cant afford to buy a house, cant afford the high taxes/gas prices, and the covid protocols/ political climate
But with the money Peters makes, he doesnt have to leave
This is true for some people (especially Socal). Northern California is a completely different story. Due to the nature of my job, I work with a lot of people (many of which are very wealthy) who lived in the bay area and have left in the past two years for non financial reasons.
Thats why I said he doesnt HAVE to leave, like so many do. Also why I listed the other reasons people are leaving, including covid protocols/political climate (which could be the reasons the people you know are leaving)
I feel he is the reason Lynch is sucsessful in San Fran. He was the first hire Lynch made.
I don't have a super-strong preference because none of us have a clue exactly what these guys have done or what soft skills they possess but he would be my slight lean for that reason. Lynch had zero front office experience but was able to surround himself with a lot of bright minds in both the front office and coaching. That's a skill. Not the worst idea to lean on his judgement there with Peters being his first hire.
who would be best of the group, but based on what I've read I wouldn't be upset with any of these three finalists. With preference towards Peters and Schoen and the coaches they could potentially poach from their current organizations.
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
No Bosa and Warner. Also he had a top 10 defense in points, top 3 defense in yards allowed and top 10 in dvoa. It's legit. Dallas scored 17 points with all those injuries on defense for SF.
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
No Bosa and Warner. Also he had a top 10 defense in points, top 3 defense in yards allowed and top 10 in dvoa. It's legit. Dallas scored 17 points with all those injuries on defense for SF.
The Packers beat the 49ers this year in part because Ryans allowed a big throw by Rodgers to Adams to quickly get into FG range.
One could say that it takes a Rodgers to make that kind of throw (more or less true, only a few QBs could've done it), but seems like it could've been stopped.
Frustrating stuff, but correctable. Can't teach the rest.
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
I certainly wouldn't base an entire resume on that. But when he did start to protect sidelines the cowboys had to go to the middle of the field.....and how did that go...
These guys are vying for top jobs in their very limited industry. I don’t think physical location matters all that much. And I know plenty of people in the NY metro area that are from the west coast. If he doesn’t get the job or want to come here, being from CA likely has nothing to do with it.
I agree with you on this UConn.
I'm a native New Jerseyan, but my career track took me out west for a few years and then I steered myself back east because I wanted to be closer to family and friends. But when I was out west, I still had all sorts of telecom at my disposal and life was basically the same.
If anything, the things I miss are more from out there (roadside breakfast burritos and roasted chilis) than the things I missed from here when I was out there (Taylor Ham and good prosciutto).
Either way, the biggest difference was time zone. Family finds a way.
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
Wait, you think that was a flawed strategy?
SF let Dallas run out the clock on themselves. Even if McCarthy/Moore/Prescott hadn't been dumb enough to execute a running play and then even dumber to not know that they needed to hand the ball to the umpire, they were playing for a single shot to the end zone. SF was guarding the end zone all along. You can't lose the game on the sidelines.
QB is the whole enchilada. Without a great QB, you're not winning it all. Can Peters judge QB talent? He gave up the farm for Trey Lance, who's riding the bench. Meanwhile, Joe Schoen, a former college QB, drafted Josh Allen, and he's All-World. Just something to think about.
so Peters as an add-on during Poles' interview is a twist.
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
RE: It has felt like Schoen vs. the field all along
so Peters as an add-on during Poles' interview is a twist.
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I too love McDaniel but can’t see Mara letting It fly no matter what he says. McDaniel wouldn’t come over if he was the play caller? I know he’s an OC but wasn’t sure of his playcalling role
so Peters as an add-on during Poles' interview is a twist.
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I'm firmly in the Peters camp and find McDaniel extremely interesting, too. Peters is bold, but McDaniel would indeed be too bold for Mara - IMV.
I wouldn't be surprised if York makes Peters an offer he can't refuse and takes Peters out of the market. On the other hand, the 9ers, from what I hear, feel very good about their bench depth in the front office.
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
It really is true what they say. You're only as good as your last game (that you won and held the opponent to less than 20 points).
SF has its place at the tops of the league in defense. Your standard is weird.
so Peters as an add-on during Poles' interview is a twist.
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I too love McDaniel but can’t see Mara letting It fly no matter what he says. McDaniel wouldn’t come over if he was the play caller? I know he’s an OC but wasn’t sure of his playcalling role
McDaniel is not the playcaller for SF; Shanahan retains that role. But SF would have to grant him permission for a lateral move (this applies to any assistant under contract moving to another assistant role, regardless of title if it's not HEAD COACH). Shanahan and Lynch have been reluctant to grant permission for any of their assistants to leave, and I would assume they'd tighten up even further if we hired one of their top brass as GM.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Quote:
He is California-proof because of the money he makes. I lived in LA for 11 years and left 9 years ago. People are leaving because they cant afford to buy a house, cant afford the high taxes/gas prices, and the covid protocols/ political climate
But with the money Peters makes, he doesnt have to leave
This is true for some people (especially Socal). Northern California is a completely different story. Due to the nature of my job, I work with a lot of people (many of which are very wealthy) who lived in the bay area and have left in the past two years for non financial reasons.
Thats why I said he doesnt HAVE to leave, like so many do. Also why I listed the other reasons people are leaving, including covid protocols/political climate (which could be the reasons the people you know are leaving)
I don't have a super-strong preference because none of us have a clue exactly what these guys have done or what soft skills they possess but he would be my slight lean for that reason. Lynch had zero front office experience but was able to surround himself with a lot of bright minds in both the front office and coaching. That's a skill. Not the worst idea to lean on his judgement there with Peters being his first hire.
Ryan Poles is doing an in person today.
Yeah I wasn't fully believing Peters wouldn't leave but since he is getting to a 2nd interview it opens up so many possibilities I wasn't considering.
Ryans jumps to the top of the list for me.
Agreed. Damn this is exciting. And at the same time... terrifying... lol
Quote:
would be very exciting
Do you mean Josh McDaniels or the current 49ers OC, Mike McDaniel?
Mike McDaneils, want no part of Josh
I'd love to get a defensive HC, although it probably makes sense to get a former OC. Ryans sounds great.
I’m very encouraged by how the search is being conducted.
I'm getting the sense that Hortiz may have withdrawn. Hard to believe he's fourth in the current rankings, and he's the only one with no gameday conflicts to work around.
I’m very encouraged by how the search is being conducted.
That's a big draw for me, too.
Time for Mara to get out of his comfort zone.
But big major question mark is who he fills as his OC.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
I like Poles/Pederson combo the most still.
Quote:
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
No Bosa and Warner. Also he had a top 10 defense in points, top 3 defense in yards allowed and top 10 in dvoa. It's legit. Dallas scored 17 points with all those injuries on defense for SF.
this counters peppers thoughts in another thread re pederson I think, but perhaps just his opinions rather than inside info.
you hearing anything juicy about the gm/hc search overall jonc?
Quote:
In comment 15560876 arniefez said:
Quote:
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
No Bosa and Warner. Also he had a top 10 defense in points, top 3 defense in yards allowed and top 10 in dvoa. It's legit. Dallas scored 17 points with all those injuries on defense for SF.
The Packers beat the 49ers this year in part because Ryans allowed a big throw by Rodgers to Adams to quickly get into FG range.
One could say that it takes a Rodgers to make that kind of throw (more or less true, only a few QBs could've done it), but seems like it could've been stopped.
Frustrating stuff, but correctable. Can't teach the rest.
Quote:
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
I certainly wouldn't base an entire resume on that. But when he did start to protect sidelines the cowboys had to go to the middle of the field.....and how did that go...
Quote:
Is a Californian.
May not want to come East.
These guys are vying for top jobs in their very limited industry. I don’t think physical location matters all that much. And I know plenty of people in the NY metro area that are from the west coast. If he doesn’t get the job or want to come here, being from CA likely has nothing to do with it.
I agree with you on this UConn.
I'm a native New Jerseyan, but my career track took me out west for a few years and then I steered myself back east because I wanted to be closer to family and friends. But when I was out west, I still had all sorts of telecom at my disposal and life was basically the same.
If anything, the things I miss are more from out there (roadside breakfast burritos and roasted chilis) than the things I missed from here when I was out there (Taylor Ham and good prosciutto).
Either way, the biggest difference was time zone. Family finds a way.
Quote:
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
Wait, you think that was a flawed strategy?
SF let Dallas run out the clock on themselves. Even if McCarthy/Moore/Prescott hadn't been dumb enough to execute a running play and then even dumber to not know that they needed to hand the ball to the umpire, they were playing for a single shot to the end zone. SF was guarding the end zone all along. You can't lose the game on the sidelines.
But big major question mark is who he fills as his OC.
That would be my thought as well. The Shanahan offensive coaching tree has been picked clean recently, not sure who he would have in mind for OC.
YESSSSSSSS
YESSSSSSSS
We were about to hire a GM, so 5BS is excited to say "no we won't!"
Yup. Im on the Peters train but do not expect him to get it. I also love the idea of Mike McDaniel coaching here, but there is 0% chance of that happening
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I too love McDaniel but can’t see Mara letting It fly no matter what he says. McDaniel wouldn’t come over if he was the play caller? I know he’s an OC but wasn’t sure of his playcalling role
Mike McDaniel - ( New Window )
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I'm firmly in the Peters camp and find McDaniel extremely interesting, too. Peters is bold, but McDaniel would indeed be too bold for Mara - IMV.
I wouldn't be surprised if York makes Peters an offer he can't refuse and takes Peters out of the market. On the other hand, the 9ers, from what I hear, feel very good about their bench depth in the front office.
Quote:
If Adam Peters gets the Giants GM job, 49ers DC DeMeco Ryans will surely be on his coach list. One scout told me in 30-plus years of visiting campuses, he never heard more people rave about a prospect's leadership, intelligence & character than he heard about Alabama's Ryans.
The guy who failed to have his defense protect the boundaries on the final drive against Dallas and let them walk down the field unchecked until Dak and company stopped themselves?
Color me less than impressed.
It really is true what they say. You're only as good as your last game (that you won and held the opponent to less than 20 points).
SF has its place at the tops of the league in defense. Your standard is weird.
Who do the Giants have in their front office? Abrams & Pettit? Awful.
Not only do the Giants need a GM, they need multiple personnel people brought in below the GM.
Quote:
so Peters as an add-on during Poles' interview is a twist.
I still think Schoen is the odds-on favorite, and I refuse to let myself root for Peters because I know Mara won't let him bring McDaniel along as HC. I could probably talk myself into Ryans, but McDaniel would be awesome, and I've been associating Peters and McDaniel all along.
I too love McDaniel but can’t see Mara letting It fly no matter what he says. McDaniel wouldn’t come over if he was the play caller? I know he’s an OC but wasn’t sure of his playcalling role
McDaniel is not the playcaller for SF; Shanahan retains that role. But SF would have to grant him permission for a lateral move (this applies to any assistant under contract moving to another assistant role, regardless of title if it's not HEAD COACH). Shanahan and Lynch have been reluctant to grant permission for any of their assistants to leave, and I would assume they'd tighten up even further if we hired one of their top brass as GM.
based on Mara's history.
He should list the GM Candidates 1 thru 3 of how he wants them.
Then pick #3
lol
Who do the Giants have in their front office? Abrams & Pettit? Awful.
Not only do the Giants need a GM, they need multiple personnel people brought in below the GM.
Quite horrifying. Even more scary, there were quite a few folks here (and elsewhere) arguing on here for YEARS, that they should keep these people in charge.
Yikes.
Chris Mara in 2008 with ATL. Then probably thought “oh fuck, I’m not giving up my ownership stake in NYG.” Oof.
It’s a good question. I think we’ll know who the GM is tomorrow night.