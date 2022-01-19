Post Early-Entrant Deadline Mock Draft Sy'56 : 1/19/2022 1:09 pm

Hi all-



Some things happening with the company I am working for. They have asked me to do 3 mock drafts. One after the early-entrant deadline, one after the combine, one prior to the draft. I don't love these because of the variables that change everything in the coming months but they can at least generate discussion.



Will be around most of today and then back tonight if anyone wants to chat back and forth.



Thanks



Post Early Entrant Deadline Mock Draft:



1: JACKSONVILLE – Evan Neal – OT/Alabama



Priority number one for this franchise is seeing to the best effort and allocation of assets to protect their #1 overall pick from 2021, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Neal played three positions in three seasons at Alabama and will project to anywhere the new coaching staff sees fit.



2: DETROIT – Aidan Hutchinson – DE/Michigan



The culture being built in Detroit did not produce many wins in 2021, but nearly half of their losses were by one score. The biggest margin they need to make up resides on defense against the pass, where Hutchinson fits in like a block both with that blue collar culture and impact on the edge.



3: HOUSTON – Derek Stingley Jr – CB/LSU



Quarterback Davis Mills proved enough as a rookie on a poor team that he can be the guy moving forward, leaving the door open for a true best player available approach by Nick Caserio and his staff. Stingley, a prototype for the cornerback position, will need to prove he is healthy to warrant this spot.



4: NEW YORK (A) – Kavon Thibodeaux – DE/Oregon



No team in the league allowed more points and yards than the Jets. Defensive Head Coach Robert Saleh knows the best way to turn that around starts with the pass rush and knowing his history in San Francisco, they will pump as many resources into their line as possible starting with a premiere talent in Thibodeaux.



5: NEW YORK (N) – Charles Cross – OT/Mississippi State



There is no point in trying to fix anything else until the holes are filled up front with credible talent that can be ready to compete at a high level over the next year or two. Cross can shift to right tackle and appears pro-ready right now with plus size and body control.



6: CAROLINA – Matt Corral – QB/Mississippi



The Matt Rhule era has not gotten off to a quality start both in the win column (10 in 2 years) and when it comes to building the offense. Their quarterback situation needs a solution and Corral fits the mold with arm and athletic talent.



7: NEW YORK (N) – Ikem Ekwonu – OG/North Carolina State



Two picks in the top seven can go one of two directions, spread out the assets or double dip. I choose the latter to help shorten the gap between their offensive line and everything else on the roster with Ekwonu, a tackle-guard hybrid that brings elite talent to the table even though he may not be ready right away.



8: ATLANTA – Kyle Hamilton – S/Notre Dame



It has been 5 years since Atlanta has put out a top-10 defense when it comes to points and yards allowed respectively and they’ve never done it in consecutive years within the Super Bowl era. Hamilton is the kind of the difference maker that can wear multiple hats, all of them at a high level.



9: DENVER – Malik Willis – QB/Liberty



The lack of success Denver has had in the draft at quarterback should not deter them from going after another first round talent. Willis can do it all but simply needs to be seasoned for a year while Drew Lock gets his final shot in his contract year.



10: NEW YORK – Ahmad Gardner – CB/Cincinnati



The Jets double dip on defense to and bring in a corner that has credible shut-down ability. Gardner is a tall and long cover man with the speed and acceleration to run with anyone down the field. He did not allow a single touchdown in college.



11: WASHINGTON - Sam Howell – QB/North Carolina



The pieces are in place on both sides of the ball as Ron Rivera enters year three at the wheel. Although Tyler Heinicke put forth an admirable effort in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick this past fall, the entire upside of this team is limited by moderate ceiling. Time for them to make their aggressive move at the most important position in the game rather than shopping at the dollar store.



12: MINNESOTA – Andrew Booth – CB/Clemson



The Vikings have pumped a lot of resources into the defensive backfield but the past two years have been horrid against the pass. It is time for them to go out and swing for the fences, using a top-12 selection on an aggressive corner that is dripping with tools.



13: CLEVELAND – Jameson Williams – WR/Alabama



Another year, another first round Alabama receiver that will be ready to contribute right away despite a torn ACL suffered in early January. The Cleveland receivers have a lot of question marks and in order for them to offset and maximize their strong running game, they need a true number one threat.



14: BALTIMORE – George Karlaftis III – DE/Purdue



With how often the Ravens’ defense gets multiple, Karlaftis’ versatility as an outside defender fits in like a glove. They’ve lose some of their personality up front and this heavy-handed, developing edge threat will produce equally against the run and pass alike.



15: PHILADELPHIA – Devin Lloyd – LB/Utah



The Eagles’ defense lacks a true general in the middle of the field and this is the area of the first round where you will see the off-ball linebackers come off the board. Lloyd brings the size, speed, and tenacity to go along with his high-IQ that will get him on the field right away.



16: PHILADELPHIA – Garrett Wilson – WR/Ohio State



Jalen Reagor won’t have many lives left after two disappointing seasons and this front office needs to keep feeding weapons to Jalen Hurts if they want their passing game to catch up to their league-best performance on the ground. Wilson is a natural pass catcher with elite movement skills that can create before and after the catch.



17: LOS ANGELES (A) – Kenyon Green – OG/Texas A& M



The Chargers hit a home run with their selection of tackle Rashawn Slater last year. With a blossoming quarterback on a rookie contract for at least another two seasons, maximizing the protection up front with a versatile mauler like Green would be wise.



18: NEW ORLEANS – Daxton Hill – S/Michigan



Hill could realistically project to safety or cornerback at the next level. His speed and reaction time excels in more zone-based roles, but the versatility here could further elevate the Saints defense to a truly elite unit as they try to piece together their offense again.



19: PHILADELPHIA – Lewis Cine – S/Georgia



If the back end of this Eagles defense can stay up to par with what they produce up front, watch out. Cine blossomed toward the back half of 2021 on the nation’s best defense. He is all over the place and can thrive in an interchangeable safety role.



20: PITTSBURGH – Kenny Pickett – QB/Pittsburgh



Almost seems like a situation that is too good to be true, a story perfect for sports. The Steelers do not have their long time answer at quarterback on the current roster and Pickett surged at the right time as a senior, earning a first round grade.



21: NEW ENGLAND – Chris Olave – WR/Ohio State



Mac Jones did not have a lot of success and consistency throwing the ball downfield as a rookie and part of that reasoning was the lack of true downfield threats. Olave is pro ready right now and will pose as a threat on all levels of the route tree with his quickness, route proficiency, and ball tracking.



22: LAS VEGAS – Tyler Linderbaum – OC/Iowa



A lot is changing with the Raiders but do not forget that this was a playoff team despite numerous serious distractions. Their culture of leadership made the difference and Linderbaum can be the next piece to that puzzle at a spot that needs an upgrade.



23: ARIZONA – Trey McBride – TE/Colorado State



The Cardinals know how important a true threat at tight end is to their offense, as seen with the in-season trade for Zach Ertz who is a free agent this spring. McBride brings the credible every down impact to this offense with an incredibly high ceiling as a pass catcher.



24: DALLAS – Trevor Penning – OT/Northern Iowa



A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch toward the first half of the year and 37.5 points per game over a four-game stretch toward the end of the year. Inconsistency was found up front and Penning could realistically project to tackle or guard at the next level.



25: CINCINNATI – Travon Walker – DE/Georgia



Listed at defensive end, Walker can live inside on passing downs to give an already-strong group of Bengals pass rushers a truly elite ceiling. The identity of this defense can complement an offense that appears to be on the brink of the league’s next high-scoring attack.



26: MIAMI – Nakobe Dean – LB/Georgia



The speed at the second level of this defense could use one more upgrade and there is no better option in that department than Dean, a natural leader to any defense he becomes a part of. Him and Jerome Baker will give them a 1-2 punch that can make a true difference week to week.



27: BUFFALO – Treylon Burks – WR/Arkansas



Innovative minds that are willing to keep an open mind to new ways on offense will love what Burks brings to the table. Similar to what we saw out of Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson in 2021, Burks can evolve into a versatile threat that feeds off a system that already produces yards and points.



28: DETROIT – Drake London – WR/USC



Even though this front office and coaching staff are on the same page with building this franchise through the trenches, every credible passing game has multiple credible options in the passing game. London was heading toward a record-setting season prior to a foot injury in 2021 and appears to be an ideal complement to Amon-Ra St.Brown in the slot.



29: KANSAS CITY – David Ojabo – OLB/Michigan



The Chiefs have been trying to piece together production from the edge, but the results have been very inconsistent. Bringing in Ojabo, a raw but tools-rich presence should keep that progression track on the way up in coming years.



30: TAMPA BAY – David Bell – WR/Purdue



The system will continue to put weapons around Tom Brady, plain and simple. With Chris Godwin heading toward free agency on a bad wheel and Antonio Brown gone for good, Bell brings in an NFL-ready skill set and intelligence that will suit the passing game well.



31: TENNESSEE – Jahan Dotson – WR/Penn State



It was clear this receiver room lacked depth when AJ Brown and Julio Jones were off the field. Jones long-term status with the club is not known and it further opens the door for Dotson, an inside-out threat with the best pair of hands in the class and a route running skill set that is already better than most pro receivers.



32: GREEN BAY - DeMarvin Leal – DT/Texas A& M



Leal is a versatile threat that moved all over the defensive front in college. While Green Bay appears set along the starting defensive line, they could use one more moveable chess piece to add more consistency to their pass rush.

