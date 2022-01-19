for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Post Early-Entrant Deadline Mock Draft

Sy'56 : 1/19/2022 1:09 pm
Hi all-

Some things happening with the company I am working for. They have asked me to do 3 mock drafts. One after the early-entrant deadline, one after the combine, one prior to the draft. I don't love these because of the variables that change everything in the coming months but they can at least generate discussion.

Will be around most of today and then back tonight if anyone wants to chat back and forth.

Thanks

Post Early Entrant Deadline Mock Draft:

1: JACKSONVILLE – Evan Neal – OT/Alabama

Priority number one for this franchise is seeing to the best effort and allocation of assets to protect their #1 overall pick from 2021, quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Neal played three positions in three seasons at Alabama and will project to anywhere the new coaching staff sees fit.

2: DETROIT – Aidan Hutchinson – DE/Michigan

The culture being built in Detroit did not produce many wins in 2021, but nearly half of their losses were by one score. The biggest margin they need to make up resides on defense against the pass, where Hutchinson fits in like a block both with that blue collar culture and impact on the edge.

3: HOUSTON – Derek Stingley Jr – CB/LSU

Quarterback Davis Mills proved enough as a rookie on a poor team that he can be the guy moving forward, leaving the door open for a true best player available approach by Nick Caserio and his staff. Stingley, a prototype for the cornerback position, will need to prove he is healthy to warrant this spot.

4: NEW YORK (A) – Kavon Thibodeaux – DE/Oregon

No team in the league allowed more points and yards than the Jets. Defensive Head Coach Robert Saleh knows the best way to turn that around starts with the pass rush and knowing his history in San Francisco, they will pump as many resources into their line as possible starting with a premiere talent in Thibodeaux.

5: NEW YORK (N) – Charles Cross – OT/Mississippi State

There is no point in trying to fix anything else until the holes are filled up front with credible talent that can be ready to compete at a high level over the next year or two. Cross can shift to right tackle and appears pro-ready right now with plus size and body control.

6: CAROLINA – Matt Corral – QB/Mississippi

The Matt Rhule era has not gotten off to a quality start both in the win column (10 in 2 years) and when it comes to building the offense. Their quarterback situation needs a solution and Corral fits the mold with arm and athletic talent.

7: NEW YORK (N) – Ikem Ekwonu – OG/North Carolina State

Two picks in the top seven can go one of two directions, spread out the assets or double dip. I choose the latter to help shorten the gap between their offensive line and everything else on the roster with Ekwonu, a tackle-guard hybrid that brings elite talent to the table even though he may not be ready right away.

8: ATLANTA – Kyle Hamilton – S/Notre Dame

It has been 5 years since Atlanta has put out a top-10 defense when it comes to points and yards allowed respectively and they’ve never done it in consecutive years within the Super Bowl era. Hamilton is the kind of the difference maker that can wear multiple hats, all of them at a high level.

9: DENVER – Malik Willis – QB/Liberty

The lack of success Denver has had in the draft at quarterback should not deter them from going after another first round talent. Willis can do it all but simply needs to be seasoned for a year while Drew Lock gets his final shot in his contract year.

10: NEW YORK – Ahmad Gardner – CB/Cincinnati

The Jets double dip on defense to and bring in a corner that has credible shut-down ability. Gardner is a tall and long cover man with the speed and acceleration to run with anyone down the field. He did not allow a single touchdown in college.

11: WASHINGTON - Sam Howell – QB/North Carolina

The pieces are in place on both sides of the ball as Ron Rivera enters year three at the wheel. Although Tyler Heinicke put forth an admirable effort in relief of Ryan Fitzpatrick this past fall, the entire upside of this team is limited by moderate ceiling. Time for them to make their aggressive move at the most important position in the game rather than shopping at the dollar store.

12: MINNESOTA – Andrew Booth – CB/Clemson

The Vikings have pumped a lot of resources into the defensive backfield but the past two years have been horrid against the pass. It is time for them to go out and swing for the fences, using a top-12 selection on an aggressive corner that is dripping with tools.

13: CLEVELAND – Jameson Williams – WR/Alabama

Another year, another first round Alabama receiver that will be ready to contribute right away despite a torn ACL suffered in early January. The Cleveland receivers have a lot of question marks and in order for them to offset and maximize their strong running game, they need a true number one threat.

14: BALTIMORE – George Karlaftis III – DE/Purdue

With how often the Ravens’ defense gets multiple, Karlaftis’ versatility as an outside defender fits in like a glove. They’ve lose some of their personality up front and this heavy-handed, developing edge threat will produce equally against the run and pass alike.

15: PHILADELPHIA – Devin Lloyd – LB/Utah

The Eagles’ defense lacks a true general in the middle of the field and this is the area of the first round where you will see the off-ball linebackers come off the board. Lloyd brings the size, speed, and tenacity to go along with his high-IQ that will get him on the field right away.

16: PHILADELPHIA – Garrett Wilson – WR/Ohio State

Jalen Reagor won’t have many lives left after two disappointing seasons and this front office needs to keep feeding weapons to Jalen Hurts if they want their passing game to catch up to their league-best performance on the ground. Wilson is a natural pass catcher with elite movement skills that can create before and after the catch.

17: LOS ANGELES (A) – Kenyon Green – OG/Texas A& M

The Chargers hit a home run with their selection of tackle Rashawn Slater last year. With a blossoming quarterback on a rookie contract for at least another two seasons, maximizing the protection up front with a versatile mauler like Green would be wise.

18: NEW ORLEANS – Daxton Hill – S/Michigan

Hill could realistically project to safety or cornerback at the next level. His speed and reaction time excels in more zone-based roles, but the versatility here could further elevate the Saints defense to a truly elite unit as they try to piece together their offense again.

19: PHILADELPHIA – Lewis Cine – S/Georgia

If the back end of this Eagles defense can stay up to par with what they produce up front, watch out. Cine blossomed toward the back half of 2021 on the nation’s best defense. He is all over the place and can thrive in an interchangeable safety role.

20: PITTSBURGH – Kenny Pickett – QB/Pittsburgh

Almost seems like a situation that is too good to be true, a story perfect for sports. The Steelers do not have their long time answer at quarterback on the current roster and Pickett surged at the right time as a senior, earning a first round grade.

21: NEW ENGLAND – Chris Olave – WR/Ohio State

Mac Jones did not have a lot of success and consistency throwing the ball downfield as a rookie and part of that reasoning was the lack of true downfield threats. Olave is pro ready right now and will pose as a threat on all levels of the route tree with his quickness, route proficiency, and ball tracking.

22: LAS VEGAS – Tyler Linderbaum – OC/Iowa

A lot is changing with the Raiders but do not forget that this was a playoff team despite numerous serious distractions. Their culture of leadership made the difference and Linderbaum can be the next piece to that puzzle at a spot that needs an upgrade.

23: ARIZONA – Trey McBride – TE/Colorado State

The Cardinals know how important a true threat at tight end is to their offense, as seen with the in-season trade for Zach Ertz who is a free agent this spring. McBride brings the credible every down impact to this offense with an incredibly high ceiling as a pass catcher.

24: DALLAS – Trevor Penning – OT/Northern Iowa

A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch toward the first half of the year and 37.5 points per game over a four-game stretch toward the end of the year. Inconsistency was found up front and Penning could realistically project to tackle or guard at the next level.

25: CINCINNATI – Travon Walker – DE/Georgia

Listed at defensive end, Walker can live inside on passing downs to give an already-strong group of Bengals pass rushers a truly elite ceiling. The identity of this defense can complement an offense that appears to be on the brink of the league’s next high-scoring attack.

26: MIAMI – Nakobe Dean – LB/Georgia

The speed at the second level of this defense could use one more upgrade and there is no better option in that department than Dean, a natural leader to any defense he becomes a part of. Him and Jerome Baker will give them a 1-2 punch that can make a true difference week to week.

27: BUFFALO – Treylon Burks – WR/Arkansas

Innovative minds that are willing to keep an open mind to new ways on offense will love what Burks brings to the table. Similar to what we saw out of Deebo Samuel and Cordarrelle Patterson in 2021, Burks can evolve into a versatile threat that feeds off a system that already produces yards and points.

28: DETROIT – Drake London – WR/USC

Even though this front office and coaching staff are on the same page with building this franchise through the trenches, every credible passing game has multiple credible options in the passing game. London was heading toward a record-setting season prior to a foot injury in 2021 and appears to be an ideal complement to Amon-Ra St.Brown in the slot.

29: KANSAS CITY – David Ojabo – OLB/Michigan

The Chiefs have been trying to piece together production from the edge, but the results have been very inconsistent. Bringing in Ojabo, a raw but tools-rich presence should keep that progression track on the way up in coming years.

30: TAMPA BAY – David Bell – WR/Purdue

The system will continue to put weapons around Tom Brady, plain and simple. With Chris Godwin heading toward free agency on a bad wheel and Antonio Brown gone for good, Bell brings in an NFL-ready skill set and intelligence that will suit the passing game well.

31: TENNESSEE – Jahan Dotson – WR/Penn State

It was clear this receiver room lacked depth when AJ Brown and Julio Jones were off the field. Jones long-term status with the club is not known and it further opens the door for Dotson, an inside-out threat with the best pair of hands in the class and a route running skill set that is already better than most pro receivers.

32: GREEN BAY - DeMarvin Leal – DT/Texas A& M

Leal is a versatile threat that moved all over the defensive front in college. While Green Bay appears set along the starting defensive line, they could use one more moveable chess piece to add more consistency to their pass rush.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
I'd rather take 1 OL and 1 defender in the 1st round  
jamalduff123 : 1/19/2022 6:13 pm : link
I wouldn't hate it if they took 2 OL in the 1st round, but there is pretty good OL depth in this draft, so you could probably get another good one in the 2nd or 3rd round. And use #7 to get Hamilton, Dean, Karlaftis, etc.
Great mock  
armstead98 : 1/19/2022 6:35 pm : link
Interesting order, it’s definitely unique, I like that you have Willis as the 1st QB off the board.

Also we’ll written, you get to the point.
JFC...  
bw in dc : 1/19/2022 6:43 pm : link
those Philly selections are superb - Lloyd, Wilson, and Cine.

To me, those are "add water and stir" starters from day one.
Lloyd and Dean are guys I like too  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/19/2022 7:13 pm : link
Would be a fan of trading down and getting one of those 2.
Sy  
carousel : 1/19/2022 7:21 pm : link
Which players that you think should be in the range for the Giants to target talent-wise at picks 5 and 7 are the most scheme specific? I'm interested what to be looking for when the coaching staff is hired in terms of best fits.

For example, do Cross or Ekwonu have a more favorable projection for a particular blocking scheme? Which players toward the top stand out the most as needing to be a scheme fit?
Thank you Sy a few questions for you  
Eric on Li : 1/19/2022 7:29 pm : link
Brugler had Ekwonu 1OA in his mock today, do you see that kind of talent / film where he could rise that far?

Linderbaum seems to be hyped up as the best interior OL since Nelson, do you see him anywhere near that level?

I'd guess you're a Muma fan, any thoughts on him or Tindall if they are there in rd 2? Both would seem good fits next to Martinez.
RE: Question regarding I sure LB'S  
Sy'56 : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15561218 Festina Lente said:
Quote:
I see you have N. DEAN going quite lower then i have heard. I wonder who you think is the best cover linebacker and who you might think could be a fit for the Giants?


The issue some are going to have with Dean is the lack of length. Some teams crossed Patrick Queen and Devin Bush off their boards in recent years. It factors against the pass and blockers respectively.

Dean is going to measure shorter than both.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 9:39 am : link
In comment 15561228 19th Hole said:
Quote:
Would it be a stretch to consider Devin Lloyd at 7 for the Giants? I really miss the days of having good linebackers. Any other LB's to consider in 2nd round? Thanks!


I am huge on getting at least one very good LB on the field, I prefer 2. If you're asking me, yes Lloyd and Dean can be in play at this moment.

Many overlook how bad the LB play was after Martinez went down. They need a guy next to him that may possibly take over the MIKE role in 2023.
RE: Thanks Sy  
Sy'56 : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15561235 DonnieD89 said:
Quote:
When you made your projections for the Giants, did you pair the value with need. I see Cross and Ekwonu ranging in the top 15. Are picks number five and seven appropriate for their value?


Yes I mixed value and need...all teams do.

Cross and Ekwonu are both top 10 talents, no question.
RE: Thank you Sy a few questions for you  
Sy'56 : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15561510 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Brugler had Ekwonu 1OA in his mock today, do you see that kind of talent / film where he could rise that far?

Linderbaum seems to be hyped up as the best interior OL since Nelson, do you see him anywhere near that level?

I'd guess you're a Muma fan, any thoughts on him or Tindall if they are there in rd 2? Both would seem good fits next to Martinez.


Ekwonu is probably the best athlete among all the OL. He has inside-out experience, he plays big and mean. Yes, he could end up being the first player taken overall.
And Eric on Li  
Sy'56 : 9:45 am : link
I don't think Linderbaum is in the same stratosphere as Nelson. 1st rounder, yes. But closer to Garrett Bradbury than Nelson for sure.

I like Muma (want to see him at Sr Bowl) and Tindall is a freak athlete. Hasn't picked it up mentally yet.
Give me Hamilton and Ike  
JonC : 9:49 am : link
both sides of the ball need instant upgrades, and there they are.
RE: RE: Thank you Sy a few questions for you  
Mike in NY : 9:50 am : link
In comment 15561897 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561510 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Brugler had Ekwonu 1OA in his mock today, do you see that kind of talent / film where he could rise that far?

Linderbaum seems to be hyped up as the best interior OL since Nelson, do you see him anywhere near that level?

I'd guess you're a Muma fan, any thoughts on him or Tindall if they are there in rd 2? Both would seem good fits next to Martinez.



Ekwonu is probably the best athlete among all the OL. He has inside-out experience, he plays big and mean. Yes, he could end up being the first player taken overall.


Ekwonu clearly has talent, but I just seem to get an Ereck Flowers/Leonard Davis vibe watching him and worry about spending a top 10 pick on an OG. Unless they are Quentin Nelson caliber they are almost never worth the opportunity cost (usually there are good enough OG taken later on and you could have used Top 10 pick on another position).
I love this move...  
Dnew15 : 9:53 am : link
and I think the Giants almost have to go this route.

The Giants have one - just one - legit OL they can count on heading into the offseason. That's insane.
Hi Sy,  
River Mike : 9:55 am : link
Am I missing something, misunderstanding, or is this a typo

"A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch ..."?
RE: RE: RE: Thank you Sy a few questions for you  
Sy'56 : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15561922 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15561897 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15561510 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Brugler had Ekwonu 1OA in his mock today, do you see that kind of talent / film where he could rise that far?

Linderbaum seems to be hyped up as the best interior OL since Nelson, do you see him anywhere near that level?

I'd guess you're a Muma fan, any thoughts on him or Tindall if they are there in rd 2? Both would seem good fits next to Martinez.



Ekwonu is probably the best athlete among all the OL. He has inside-out experience, he plays big and mean. Yes, he could end up being the first player taken overall.



Ekwonu clearly has talent, but I just seem to get an Ereck Flowers/Leonard Davis vibe watching him and worry about spending a top 10 pick on an OG. Unless they are Quentin Nelson caliber they are almost never worth the opportunity cost (usually there are good enough OG taken later on and you could have used Top 10 pick on another position).


There are issues with Ekwonu that even has biggest supports cannot deny. I think it is possible he won't even be a week 1 starter...may need at least a half-year.

Some make the mistake of watching highlight reels when looking at OL. Can't do that, you must watch every play of at least 4-5 games. If you do that with Ekwonu, you will see some of what we saw with Mekhi Becton. Elite dominance on some plays, very poor control and sustainability on others. Except Ekwonu doesn't have the wingspan and weight Becton did to fall back on.
Sy  
Mike in NY : 10:04 am : link
Speaking of OL, what are your thoughts on the mammmoth from University of Minnesota?
RE: Hi Sy,  
Sy'56 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15561939 River Mike said:
Quote:
Am I missing something, misunderstanding, or is this a typo

"A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch ..."?


There was a 4 game stretch where they dominated. Averaging 39 points per. And then another 4-game stretch where it was a 37.5 point average.

No other offense in the NFL did that.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15561964 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Speaking of OL, what are your thoughts on the mammmoth from University of Minnesota?


Not a fan like some are. It is such a hit or miss with guys like that. I feel they break down sooner and I just don't get behind guys that move their feet the way he does. Not enough ankle flexion.
Interesting Rd 1 Mock  
Jimmy Googs : 10:12 am : link
although I would flip LB Nakobe Dean and QB Malik Willis.

Go Dawgs...
Sy I love doubling down on OL and getting it fixed for once  
Chris684 : 10:12 am : link
I have been thinking one of Cross/Ekwonu plus Linderbaum.

Regarding Linderbaum, is it the player or the position you'd stay away from at 7?
Sy, awesome job on the entire first round  
Tuckrule : 10:21 am : link
Can you please be the giants GM! That is my dream draft. Just to make me fall totally in love who would you project to be our second round pick? (I know I’m being greedy. Sorry in advance)
Solid mock  
Sammo85 : 10:24 am : link
I don't see Giants going OL with both firsts though.

I think go with a defender with one of them and circle back to interior OL in the 2nd or 3rd round.
Sy' would love that  
section125 : 10:29 am : link
scenario and if Willis is there at 36, I'd do that to.

Other guy I like is Jermaine Johnson at DE/ER
Sy, question  
Tuckrule : 10:37 am : link
How far apart do you see Neal and Cross and is Neal a lock to play tackle or do you think he’s better off inside?
If we double dip on the OL  
90.Cal : 11:06 am : link
And Ojabo falls that far... I say move up for him.

Sy'56... would you be against taking Malik Willis at 5 or 7 and making him a NYG? If that's the direction the new GM wants to go what do we do with Daniel Jones? Keep him for 1 more year? What would a realistic trade market be for a talented but injury prone and turnover QB like Daniel?
RE: RE: RE: Hard to discuss trades at this point  
Blue21 : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15561103 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561055 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 15561036 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


NYG has a lot of picks in a draft that is incredibly deep because of what Covid did to eligibility.

This is a very good opportunity top build that base that will help this team win in 2023...possibly with a rookie QB at the wheel



Thoughts on day 2 QBs?



I am all about it if you think the value is right. I can say right now Malik Willis in round 2 is an option and even more than that, an ideal look here for NYG. Let him sit, let Jones play out 2022 if the neck clears.

If he plays poorly. goodbye. If he plays well, you have a nice problem on your hands. That and...Willis can still contribute as a package player in 2022. The guy is built like a thick running back


I'd be all in on this.
RE: I love this move...  
Sammo85 : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15561927 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
and I think the Giants almost have to go this route.

The Giants have one - just one - legit OL they can count on heading into the offseason. That's insane.


It's risky - rookies struggle on transitioning to the NFL. Don't set expectations too high - even if there are two rookies no matter where drafted, the line is going to have some real bad games during the year. And depth will still be an issue.

Likely, the Giants have no choice but to probably add a C/G in free agency and buy more cap space from 2023 with restructures and at least a swing tackle.
RE: And Eric on Li  
Eric on Li : 11:37 am : link
In comment 15561909 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
I don't think Linderbaum is in the same stratosphere as Nelson. 1st rounder, yes. But closer to Garrett Bradbury than Nelson for sure.

I like Muma (want to see him at Sr Bowl) and Tindall is a freak athlete. Hasn't picked it up mentally yet.


thank you Sy, much appreciated. would be nice to have a freak athlete off the ball for the first time this millennium.
Mike I see some of this but Ekwonu shows rare play strength  
Eric on Li : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15561922 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15561897 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15561510 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Brugler had Ekwonu 1OA in his mock today, do you see that kind of talent / film where he could rise that far?

Linderbaum seems to be hyped up as the best interior OL since Nelson, do you see him anywhere near that level?

I'd guess you're a Muma fan, any thoughts on him or Tindall if they are there in rd 2? Both would seem good fits next to Martinez.



Ekwonu is probably the best athlete among all the OL. He has inside-out experience, he plays big and mean. Yes, he could end up being the first player taken overall.



Ekwonu clearly has talent, but I just seem to get an Ereck Flowers/Leonard Davis vibe watching him and worry about spending a top 10 pick on an OG. Unless they are Quentin Nelson caliber they are almost never worth the opportunity cost (usually there are good enough OG taken later on and you could have used Top 10 pick on another position).


and he has a more natural play style than Flowers. If Ekwonu does get himself in the 1OA conversation he will have been evaluated to be a much different class of prospect than Flowers, so what Flowers is at guard would seemingly be a disappointing worst case scenario.

Leonard Davis is a pretty good comp and remember when he went to LG he was pretty dominant. Shawn Andrews was another similar high end pick with position flex and rare power. Maybe neither was plug and play like Nelson but those wouldn't be the worst outcomes at all (especially since the team needs a dominant guard in the worst way). Ekwonu and Neal both have the upside and position flex to fit very well with what the OL room needs.
RE: RE: Hi Sy,  
River Mike : 11:55 am : link
In comment 15561965 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561939 River Mike said:


Quote:


Am I missing something, misunderstanding, or is this a typo

"A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch ..."?



There was a 4 game stretch where they dominated. Averaging 39 points per. And then another 4-game stretch where it was a 37.5 point average.

No other offense in the NFL did that.


That's what I mean. If their offense was that good, why would they need for a lot to be done in the draft for it?
Sy  
Blue92 : 12:03 pm : link
Are you really convinced that Ekwonu is a better player than Kyle Hamilton?

Thanks for all that you do in this regard. It's some of the best reading on this site and other football sites.
RE: Sy  
Sy'56 : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15562303 Blue92 said:
Quote:
Are you really convinced that Ekwonu is a better player than Kyle Hamilton?

Thanks for all that you do in this regard. It's some of the best reading on this site and other football sites.


No sir, still have a ways to go to finalize grades
Thanks so much Sy  
Mattman : 12:58 pm : link
I know you hate doing these but the amount of information you give here is appreciated. We get tidbits on each player and some of your initial thoughts on ranking/slotting for the players.

The methodology of picking Cross and Ekwonu with the two first picks gives them a lot of flexibility. Cross could play LT if something happens to Thomas and Ekwonu can shift to RT if needed. Need and value mesh up well here.

No expensive toys work without an OL. Without a functioning OL money spent on them is wasted. Shoring up the line will help any QB/RB here and help any rookie qb we bring in after Jones. We can also bring on lower round rb by committee to run into the ground to supplement Barkley or when we let him walk.
Love this idea  
skifaster : 1:01 pm : link
Giants offense needs to be able to control the line of scrimmage. This draft would go a long way towards making that more likely to occur. If Carolina drafts Ekwonu at 6 I would be happy with Hamilton at 7 if the top 5 play out as mocked.
RE: Thanks so much Sy  
Sy'56 : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15562423 Mattman said:
Quote:
I know you hate doing these but the amount of information you give here is appreciated. We get tidbits on each player and some of your initial thoughts on ranking/slotting for the players.

The methodology of picking Cross and Ekwonu with the two first picks gives them a lot of flexibility. Cross could play LT if something happens to Thomas and Ekwonu can shift to RT if needed. Need and value mesh up well here.

No expensive toys work without an OL. Without a functioning OL money spent on them is wasted. Shoring up the line will help any QB/RB here and help any rookie qb we bring in after Jones. We can also bring on lower round rb by committee to run into the ground to supplement Barkley or when we let him walk.


You bring up a good point, one I have been pondering with this OL class.

You need guys that can play multiple spots. Have to have it. I like taking OTs and putting them at OG where needed.
RE: Sy, question  
Sy'56 : 1:07 pm : link
In comment 15562066 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
How far apart do you see Neal and Cross and is Neal a lock to play tackle or do you think he’s better off inside?


Cross and Neal will not be far apart at all. Could end up with the same grade actually.

Neal should start at RT unless a team has two good OTs right away. If it doesn't work, I feel confident he is at least a solid OG.
RE: RE: Sy, question  
Sammo85 : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15562442 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562066 Tuckrule said:


Quote:


How far apart do you see Neal and Cross and is Neal a lock to play tackle or do you think he’s better off inside?



Cross and Neal will not be far apart at all. Could end up with the same grade actually.

Neal should start at RT unless a team has two good OTs right away. If it doesn't work, I feel confident he is at least a solid OG.


Interesting. I really like Cross too. My only fear is I could see Jets striking on him possibly.
no complaints  
xtian : 2:09 pm : link
about selecting 2 OL with #5 and #7.
Thanks SY  
Tuckrule : 3:07 pm : link
Cross is my favorite lineman in this draft. I felt as confident in slater as I do cross. Slater was my number 1 lineman last season. If we pass on cross I may actually cry
Nice ...  
Beer Man : 3:27 pm : link
I would be elated to see that infusion on the OL. Now if only the new GM see's it that way too.
Two OL  
Photoguy : 5:23 pm : link
in the first round is fine with me.
I'm in love  
DavidinBMNY : 8:14 pm : link
With Sy and his draft. It's brilliant!
RE: RE: Hi Sy,  
Gruber : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15561965 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561939 River Mike said:


Quote:


Am I missing something, misunderstanding, or is this a typo

"A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch ..."?



There was a 4 game stretch where they dominated. Averaging 39 points per. And then another 4-game stretch where it was a 37.5 point average.

No other offense in the NFL did that.


Week 7 they had a bye.
Weeks 8 thru 15(versus the Giants), Cowboys scored:
20
16
43
9
33
27
27
21


New regime in town.  
Gruber : 8:37 pm : link
I will stick my neck out and say that with two top ten picks, they use one of them on a quarterback, who ideally sits for at least the first half of the season.
I want to say Malik Willis, but I heard something that he's a bit of a bonehead. They may run the rule over him and decide they can't coach the required improvements out of him. He is not NFL ready.
RE: RE: RE: Hi Sy,  
Sy'56 : 8:59 pm : link
In comment 15563286 Gruber said:
Quote:
In comment 15561965 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15561939 River Mike said:


Quote:


Am I missing something, misunderstanding, or is this a typo

"A lot needs to be done with this Cowboys offense that averaged 39 points per game over a four-game stretch ..."?



There was a 4 game stretch where they dominated. Averaging 39 points per. And then another 4-game stretch where it was a 37.5 point average.

No other offense in the NFL did that.



Week 7 they had a bye.
Weeks 8 thru 15(versus the Giants), Cowboys scored:
20
16
43
9
33
27
27
21



I see where you missed the point:

4 game stretch (Week 3-4-5-6) = Averagerd 39 ppg

And then a separate

4 game stretch (15-16-17-18) - Averaged 37.5 ppg
Sy...  
bw in dc : 9:06 pm : link
How much upside do you see with Penning?

Where do you have Petit-Frere?
RE: Sy...  
Sy'56 : 9:13 pm : link
In comment 15563379 bw in dc said:
Quote:
How much upside do you see with Penning?

Where do you have Petit-Frere?


Haven't done enough on Penning to offer a credible opinion. Only have 1 quality tape so far. I need 3-4 more plus Sr Bowl
Petit-Frere  
Sy'56 : 9:13 pm : link
Day 2...closer to round 3
RE: RE: Sy...  
bw in dc : 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15563397 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15563379 bw in dc said:


Quote:


How much upside do you see with Penning?

Where do you have Petit-Frere?



Haven't done enough on Penning to offer a credible opinion. Only have 1 quality tape so far. I need 3-4 more plus Sr Bowl


That one tape must have been pretty outstanding for you to place him in round one. ;)

What's the knock on Petit-Frere? I've seen a lot of opinions placing him in round one or early round two.
Pages: 1 2 3 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 