Giants offering cart blanche to candidates per Raanan

Given all of the discussions about this across seemingly every thread, I thought this was noteworthy.
@JordanRaanan
The most encouraging thing to take from this Giants GM search: From what I've heard, they are offering carte blanche to candidates to reshape the organization. The Giants way of operating is about to change drastically no matter who is hired.
Seems like Schoen, Poles, and Peters are OK with it.
Yep. Would think by now others would know the difference between words versus actions.
In comment 15561129 TC said:
Going to have to get in line behind me for that...
He might like being behind you, be careful what you ask for
My guess is this is the case.
to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual
Seems like Schoen, Poles, and Peters are OK with it.
That's not at all what I said or implied. They can want the job and accept it and still be a far cry from actual "carte blanche"
My point was that the only way we know that is a real statement is if Chris Mara is out of the personnel department. Even if he is good at his job (which evidence strongly suggests otherwise) no one by choice wants to have someone "working for them" that they can't fire. No one wants to have someone "working for them" that can fire them. You clearly misunderstood me, it's clearly not untenable, people want the job. It doesn't mean they have REAL carte blanche. It's seeing things like this that actually makes me more suspicious we are being fed bullshit TBH
to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual
Yep. Would think by now others would know the difference between words versus actions.
This goes without saying but to this point the actions are consistent. They have not begun the HC search. We'll see if they stick to it.
“Well, I haven’t given them any reason to believe that,’’ Mara said."
I think we all hold apologies and victory laps until we actually see it happen.
Not really hyperbole either. Really is starting to look like that picture was the modern day equivalent of the banner.
Not really hyperbole either. Really is starting to look like that picture was the modern day equivalent of the banner.
Didn't believe would be all outside candidates for GM.
Assumed the GM search process was going to be a sham.
And now they'll believe it when they see it. Because they obviously have such great insight and intuition on the subject.
Didn't believe would be all outside candidates for GM.
Assumed the GM search process was going to be a sham.
And now they'll believe it when they see it. Because they obviously have such great insight and intuition on the subject.
Yes, that's what the last ten years had bred in the fanbase: even when Mara is making the unexpected moves we want, we still expect him to F it up somehow. The skepticism of him getting anything right only ends when the team starts winning again
I naively believed John Mara during his presser, glad I did.
I feel like people aren’t necessarily doubting whether or not it was promised to candidates, they’re doubting whether or not Mara will keep his word. After all he seemed to be all in on letting Judge reshape the organization, “dawning of a new day,” “enough is enough” and all that… and yet he still forced Garrett as an OC on Judge despite the fact he was the furthest thing from a good fit for Jones’s game. As long as Mara is still owner/president/etc., it doesn’t matter what’s “promised” really, he can still do whatever he wants and the question is will things actually change for real this team? Will he be able to resist the urge to meddle in football operations believing he can do a litttle something here or there to guide the organization “the Giants Way”? It often seems like the things Mara thinks are just minor meddlings actually in hindsight end up having a massive impact.
Didn't believe Judge was getting fired.
Didn't believe would be all outside candidates for GM.
Assumed the GM search process was going to be a sham.
And now they'll believe it when they see it. Because they obviously have such great insight and intuition on the subject.
Yes, that's what the last ten years had bred in the fanbase: even when Mara is making the unexpected moves we want, we still expect him to F it up somehow. The skepticism of him getting anything right only ends when the team starts winning again
I’m not sure how long you’ve been here, but this place is full of misery even when the team is winning. Nothing “ends” when the team starts winning.
These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.
Is there anyone who anticipated this?
These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.
Is there anyone who anticipated this?
Gettleman wasn’t let go he retired. And even if he had been fired i think 4 years finishing like 19-46 or something, firing him would not have been some groundbreaking development (even for this organization).
Also I think Mara came pretty damn close to keeping Judge but with the QB sneaks on 3rd and 9 we just became too much of a laughing stock of the league and Mara suddenly felt the heat to fire him.
I don’t see how after 10 years of failure how one could promote from within (Abrams) and not look elsewhere. Even this organization— Mara has no choice there’s no silver lining anywhere in this organization he HAS to loook elsewhere otherwise it would be a total embarrassment and he knows it. After a few awful years that’d be one thing but not after a decade of being borderline the worst team in the NFL.
I still would just argue: nothing has happened yet technically. He can promise all he wants and tell the fans and media what they want to hear: historically speaking a tiger doesn’t change its stripes: clueless people don’t know they’re clueless, it’s like one if the main problems in life haha.
Not trying to be pessimistic just saying we seem to go from cynical to easily impressed in a matter of weeks around this time every 2 years.
* Holding on to the "good ole boys", when they didn't have the answers anymore. (Retread Gettleman);etc, etc ....
* Thinking you're smarter than everybody else (like giving "damaged goods" (Kenny Galladay) the farm to sign on.
Sometime you've seen the canvas so many times, you don't know where your corner is. Let's all hope the Maras mean it.
It has been a catastrophic decade. Actual negativity was impossible over that period as the organization sank below even the lowest expectations.
Don't call it negativity or misery, because it wasn't. What was actually present was blind homerism based on hopes, wishes, and little else.
These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.
Is there anyone who anticipated this?
Except for firing Judge, which apparently took Tisch throwing his weight around, those are/were fairly easy decisions for anyone clear minded.
The real test is Mara actually letting the GM do what Mara says he wants: to have unbridled control over the football operations. That is going to be a major culture shock.
Right now I am hoping that the Giants get it right this time. If that ever goes away I'll stop watching. So far only James Dolan's Knicks have managed to put the flame of hope out.
These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.
Is there anyone who anticipated this?
Saying is not doing, and saying isn't proof.
In God we trust. All others, bring data.
Right now I am hoping that the Giants get it right this time. If that ever goes away I'll stop watching. So far only James Dolan's Knicks have managed to put the flame of hope out.
I’m not impressed, I’m surprised. This will be the first GM hire in 40 years who hasn’t be a senior manager at the Giants. That’s good.
The Giants issues are not complex:
- They need better output from their college scouting personnel group
- They need better output from the pro scouting personnel group
- They need better output from their resource/team architecture group
- They need better output from the principal who puts it all together
Now have they purged the culprits responsible for the above? That remains to be determined.
This is all so fluid. Time will tell, but the signs thus far-EARLY as it is-have been encouraging.
These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.
Is there anyone who anticipated this?
I didn’t think it was probable but certainly possible. The notion that Mara can’t learn from mistakes never really made sense to me. I bet if we didn’t win in 2011 this would have happened by now.
Without such criticism the changes that are being promised now, would not even be on the table. These are the asks that the critics have been seeking. I guarantee you that not one critic is miserable about this situation. I think it is safe to say that there is cautious (probably very cautious) optimism. There is also surprise, this is very much out of character for these people.
But make no mistake, if left to their preferred ways this would not be happening. This is a direct result of the realization that there is a fan revolt in progress. Without that revolt, they revert to business as usual.
Instead of bashing those who have been critical, and leading the fan revolt, everybody should be thankful. I know I am. Also, there is no one person who gets the credit. It is the overwhelming crescendo of the critics. And this is a good thing. It's like a mass of people were wandering lost in the desert, and some got tired of the aimless wandering and said we should go this way. After much debate and name calling, people, as a last resort, finally decide to try that way. It turns out to have been correct all along. Instead of being thankful to those who led the mass out of the desert, they are derided for not liking all the other failed directions the mass went in... It's bizarre.
Back to the team...
The fact is we have been promised changes, promised a better product numerous times and gotten shit instead. The hoped for changes never materialize. So yeah, people are still skeptical. The leaders of the mass are saying they are going to go in the direction the critics have said, and they are sort of heading in that direction, but they have veered back off into the desert before. Until they go all the way, the critics will still have some skepticism. The Giants have earned the skepticism.
No one was debating the futility of the past decade or those responsible
It was the “No Hope as long as Mara s own the team” we railed against. You are correct an angry fan base has help pave the way to needed change.
But many were wrong about John Mara s ability to seek change.
Am grateful for all of the revolutionists that ushered in this change.
Let me know who I should send my thanks to.
I’m so happy that our fans stood up and called the entire thing out. Eric’s daughter making a simple drawing. Other things like that.
I’m glad it stuck. And I’m glad we’re not listening to an Abrams presser right now.
Let’s see how this all ends up. But I really appreciate how it’s going so far based on what I know.
christian asked a good question.
Who among us thought that Mara would do this? Even those who "railed" against the critics?
What is more, is that there were only a handful who said that it would never change with Mara in charge and most of those made the caveat that unless something really bad happened.
Clown shows everywhere say "Hi"!
Yeah, this franchise is in disaster mode, and they almost, almost, almost still didn't change. It took losing 7 of their last 8 games by double digits including the last 6 in a row, a fan revolt, Eric's daughter's clown photo, a FO twitter meltdown, a HC meltdown, 2 QB sneaks inside the their own 5 yard line, and the non Mara owner to be embarrassed enough to finally read the riot act to Mara. Is it any wonder that people were skeptical. I mean c'mon, seriously. Who among us would have predicted anything like this perfect storm. Has anybody taken the temperature of Hell lately?
If that is your definition of somebody who is amenable to change, I would hate to see your definition of stubborn.
I’m so happy that our fans stood up and called the entire thing out. Eric’s daughter making a simple drawing. Other things like that.
I’m glad it stuck. And I’m glad we’re not listening to an Abrams presser right now.
Let’s see how this all ends up. But I really appreciate how it’s going so far based on what I know.
