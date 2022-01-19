for display only
Giants offering cart blanche to candidates per Raanan

Strahan91 : 1:50 pm
Given all of the discussions about this across seemingly every thread, I thought this was noteworthy.

@JordanRaanan
The most encouraging thing to take from this Giants GM search: From what I've heard, they are offering carte blanche to candidates to reshape the organization. The Giants way of operating is about to change drastically no matter who is hired.
1:47 PM · Jan 19, 2022·TweetDeck
Nobody wants the owner  
NoGainDayne : 2:43 pm : link
to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual
GM will have carte blanche subject to owner approval  
kdog77 : 2:46 pm : link
I will believe it when I see it.
RE: Nobody wants the owner  
bleedgiantsblue : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15561195 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual


Seems like Schoen, Poles, and Peters are OK with it.
Carte Blanche  
Drbob : 2:54 pm : link
Adding more computer guys?
RE: Nobody wants the owner  
Slowasski : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15561195 NoGainDayne said:
Quote:
to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual


Yep. Would think by now others would know the difference between words versus actions.
RE: RE: RE: An evening with Kate Mara?  
bigblue5611 : 2:59 pm : link
In comment 15561190 cjac said:
Quote:
In comment 15561144 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 15561129 TC said:


Quote:


.



Going to have to get in line behind me for that...



He might like being behind you, be careful what you ask for

Ha
Simply because the next GM will be given the freedom  
GeofromNJ : 3:02 pm : link
to reshape the organization (implement greater use of analytics, hire scouts, hire coach, etc.), this does not mean that Gettleman's player selections were not actually his idea and his final decision. I think they were - which is why I'm ecstatic that he's gone. I'm looking forward to the new GM being able to judge football talent and manage the cap, two things Gettleman was incapable of doing. If the new guy can do this, makes no difference to me who else in the organization has his ear.
RE: Deeds not words...  
SMitch-56 : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15561105 bw in dc said:
Quote:
for me. But this certainly sounds good.


+1
RE: Well probably never get the answer  
FStubbs : 3:15 pm : link
In comment 15561108 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
But I wonder if this is Mara finally coming to the realization he’s been part of the problem, or if Tisch made some sort of leverage play to make this happen.


My guess is this is the case.
RE: RE: Nobody wants the owner  
NoGainDayne : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15561202 bleedgiantsblue said:
Quote:
In comment 15561195 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual



Seems like Schoen, Poles, and Peters are OK with it.


That's not at all what I said or implied. They can want the job and accept it and still be a far cry from actual "carte blanche"

My point was that the only way we know that is a real statement is if Chris Mara is out of the personnel department. Even if he is good at his job (which evidence strongly suggests otherwise) no one by choice wants to have someone "working for them" that they can't fire. No one wants to have someone "working for them" that can fire them. You clearly misunderstood me, it's clearly not untenable, people want the job. It doesn't mean they have REAL carte blanche. It's seeing things like this that actually makes me more suspicious we are being fed bullshit TBH
Petit probably shitting his boxers  
The_Boss : 3:24 pm : link
Good...the grim reaper is near...
Well this sounds encouraging  
Ten Ton Hammer : 3:24 pm : link
.
There’s been  
Les in TO : 3:29 pm : link
More media attention on the dynamics of the Giants front office with Chris, Tim and the inefficient/poor governance on scouting in the last three weeks than I can ever recall. I think ownership is getting the message that the perception of nepotism and the presence of Chris and Tim in the draft room having outsized influence despite not being in the weeds of the scouting process is poor optics if not a direct cause of the team’s poor decisions.
RE: RE: Nobody wants the owner  
AcesUp : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15561221 Slowasski said:
Quote:
In comment 15561195 NoGainDayne said:


Quote:


to also be an "employee" or the future owner to be an "employee" unless they are gone from the front office, this is lip service carte blanche not actual



Yep. Would think by now others would know the difference between words versus actions.


This goes without saying but to this point the actions are consistent. They have not begun the HC search. We'll see if they stick to it.
Why not ask John Mara if we should believe it?  
HomerJones45 : 3:31 pm : link
"Why should anyone believe Mara will get this right when almost everything for too long has gone so wrong?

Well, I haven’t given them any reason to believe that,’’ Mara said."

I think we all hold apologies and victory laps until we actually see it happen.

Eric's daughter  
moespree : 3:32 pm : link
Produced the modern day version of flying the plane with the banner over the stadium.

Not really hyperbole either. Really is starting to look like that picture was the modern day equivalent of the banner.
Mara said he had to earn back  
Dave on the UWS : 3:50 pm : link
the fans’ trust. So far so good. I don’t think Poles has the experience to be GM yet, but all three candidates are strong. Any can resolve the Chris Mara “issue” by changing titles and hierarchy. Same deal with Petit.
RE: Eric's daughter  
Les in TO : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15561261 moespree said:
Quote:
Produced the modern day version of flying the plane with the banner over the stadium.

Not really hyperbole either. Really is starting to look like that picture was the modern day equivalent of the banner.
Yup. Judge clearly saw it from his clown show reference in the press conference that kiboshed any chances of staying on as coach and a flood of suspicious posts here expressing outrage made me think other spooks at Jints Central saw it clearly. I give Eric’s daughter credit for helping put an end to the Giants Way!

Re "I'll Believe it When I See It..."  
clatterbuck : 4:24 pm : link
See what? And if you're expecting to see a press release that Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are leaving the organization, you'll be disappointed. That's likely not going to happen nor is it necessary to get this fixed.
RE: People didn't believe Abrams was not getting interview  
clatterbuck : 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15561101 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Didn't believe Judge was getting fired.
Didn't believe would be all outside candidates for GM.
Assumed the GM search process was going to be a sham.
And now they'll believe it when they see it. Because they obviously have such great insight and intuition on the subject.


+1
RE: People didn't believe Abrams was not getting interview  
Scooter185 : 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15561101 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Didn't believe Judge was getting fired.
Didn't believe would be all outside candidates for GM.
Assumed the GM search process was going to be a sham.
And now they'll believe it when they see it. Because they obviously have such great insight and intuition on the subject.


Yes, that's what the last ten years had bred in the fanbase: even when Mara is making the unexpected moves we want, we still expect him to F it up somehow. The skepticism of him getting anything right only ends when the team starts winning again
Well now  
joeinpa : 4:32 pm : link
This certainly is not consistent with what many were so certain was just going to be rinse and repeat, when this process began less than 2 weeks ago.

I naively believed John Mara during his presser, glad I did.
RE: Mara literally stated this publicly in his letter to ticket holders  
Leg of Theismann : 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15561115 UberAlias said:
Quote:
Yet people can't believe it was promised to candidates. Keep up the hate.


I feel like people aren’t necessarily doubting whether or not it was promised to candidates, they’re doubting whether or not Mara will keep his word. After all he seemed to be all in on letting Judge reshape the organization, “dawning of a new day,” “enough is enough” and all that… and yet he still forced Garrett as an OC on Judge despite the fact he was the furthest thing from a good fit for Jones’s game. As long as Mara is still owner/president/etc., it doesn’t matter what’s “promised” really, he can still do whatever he wants and the question is will things actually change for real this team? Will he be able to resist the urge to meddle in football operations believing he can do a litttle something here or there to guide the organization “the Giants Way”? It often seems like the things Mara thinks are just minor meddlings actually in hindsight end up having a massive impact.
RE: RE: People didn't believe Abrams was not getting interview  
BigBlueShock : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15561321 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561101 UberAlias said:


Quote:


Didn't believe Judge was getting fired.
Didn't believe would be all outside candidates for GM.
Assumed the GM search process was going to be a sham.
And now they'll believe it when they see it. Because they obviously have such great insight and intuition on the subject.



Yes, that's what the last ten years had bred in the fanbase: even when Mara is making the unexpected moves we want, we still expect him to F it up somehow. The skepticism of him getting anything right only ends when the team starts winning again

I’m not sure how long you’ve been here, but this place is full of misery even when the team is winning. Nothing “ends” when the team starts winning.
Have people forgotten  
Leg of Theismann : 4:57 pm : link
How much the Judge hiring just “felt different” to everyone here? It felt like the Giants were finally stepping outside their comfort zone— in retrospect it’s hilarious we even felt that way. Now we get a verbal assurance from Mara that he will give the next GM (still to be named mind you) full freedom and power and we’re already treating this as though Mara has had some sort of life altering epiphany? Just 2 years ago: He knew, we knew, EVERYONE knew that the Giants top brass was in over its head and needed to “think outside the box” and relinquish control. At the end of the day that doesn’t automatically result in a successful hire. As long as it’s the Giants organization doing the searching it’s the blind leading the blind (until proven otherwise of course, not saying they can’t prove otherwise just saying nothing has been proven yet— this is still all talk and no walk until we see results on the field for the first time in over a decade).
 
christian : 4:59 pm : link
The Giants letting Gettleman go, firing Judge, not interviewing Abrams, John taking questions on Chris, and the Giants offering complete authority to a new GM is diametric change in the way the Giants have handled these situations for the last 40 years.

These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.

Is there anyone who anticipated this?
Mara said things were at 'rock bottom'  
Jimmy Googs : 5:05 pm : link
so here we are...
RE: …  
Leg of Theismann : 5:08 pm : link
In comment 15561352 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants letting Gettleman go, firing Judge, not interviewing Abrams, John taking questions on Chris, and the Giants offering complete authority to a new GM is diametric change in the way the Giants have handled these situations for the last 40 years.

These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.

Is there anyone who anticipated this?


Gettleman wasn’t let go he retired. And even if he had been fired i think 4 years finishing like 19-46 or something, firing him would not have been some groundbreaking development (even for this organization).

Also I think Mara came pretty damn close to keeping Judge but with the QB sneaks on 3rd and 9 we just became too much of a laughing stock of the league and Mara suddenly felt the heat to fire him.

I don’t see how after 10 years of failure how one could promote from within (Abrams) and not look elsewhere. Even this organization— Mara has no choice there’s no silver lining anywhere in this organization he HAS to loook elsewhere otherwise it would be a total embarrassment and he knows it. After a few awful years that’d be one thing but not after a decade of being borderline the worst team in the NFL.

I still would just argue: nothing has happened yet technically. He can promise all he wants and tell the fans and media what they want to hear: historically speaking a tiger doesn’t change its stripes: clueless people don’t know they’re clueless, it’s like one if the main problems in life haha.

Not trying to be pessimistic just saying we seem to go from cynical to easily impressed in a matter of weeks around this time every 2 years.
Looks like the  
Manny in CA : 5:09 pm : link

* Holding on to the "good ole boys", when they didn't have the answers anymore. (Retread Gettleman);etc, etc ....

* Thinking you're smarter than everybody else (like giving "damaged goods" (Kenny Galladay) the farm to sign on.



Sometime you've seen the canvas so many times, you don't know where your corner is. Let's all hope the Maras mean it.


It's called "Punch Drunk"  
Manny in CA : 5:11 pm : link
.
.  
Go Terps : 5:11 pm : link
Amazing that criticism which has proven 100% accurate is still labeled negativity and misery.

It has been a catastrophic decade. Actual negativity was impossible over that period as the organization sank below even the lowest expectations.

Don't call it negativity or misery, because it wasn't. What was actually present was blind homerism based on hopes, wishes, and little else.
What is this?  
Paulie Walnuts : 5:18 pm : link
The fucking UN now???
RE: …  
bw in dc : 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15561352 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants letting Gettleman go, firing Judge, not interviewing Abrams, John taking questions on Chris, and the Giants offering complete authority to a new GM is diametric change in the way the Giants have handled these situations for the last 40 years.

These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.

Is there anyone who anticipated this?


Except for firing Judge, which apparently took Tisch throwing his weight around, those are/were fairly easy decisions for anyone clear minded.

The real test is Mara actually letting the GM do what Mara says he wants: to have unbridled control over the football operations. That is going to be a major culture shock.
Following professional sports teams like we do is not rational  
arniefez : 5:24 pm : link
or logical behavior. I'll speak for myself but my entire loyalty, legacy, fanatic experience over almost 60 years wouldn't make sense to anyone but me and it comes down to one thing. Hope.

Right now I am hoping that the Giants get it right this time. If that ever goes away I'll stop watching. So far only James Dolan's Knicks have managed to put the flame of hope out.
RE: …  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15561352 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants letting Gettleman go, firing Judge, not interviewing Abrams, John taking questions on Chris, and the Giants offering complete authority to a new GM is diametric change in the way the Giants have handled these situations for the last 40 years.

These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.

Is there anyone who anticipated this?


Saying is not doing, and saying isn't proof.

In God we trust. All others, bring data.
RE: Following professional sports teams like we do is not rational  
Big Blue '56 : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15561398 arniefez said:
Quote:
or logical behavior. I'll speak for myself but my entire loyalty, legacy, fanatic experience over almost 60 years wouldn't make sense to anyone but me and it comes down to one thing. Hope.

Right now I am hoping that the Giants get it right this time. If that ever goes away I'll stop watching. So far only James Dolan's Knicks have managed to put the flame of hope out.


Well said, Fez
RE: RE: …  
christian : 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15561377 Leg of Theismann said:
Quote:
Not trying to be pessimistic just saying we seem to go from cynical to easily impressed in a matter of weeks around this time every 2 years.


I’m not impressed, I’m surprised. This will be the first GM hire in 40 years who hasn’t be a senior manager at the Giants. That’s good.

The Giants issues are not complex:

- They need better output from their college scouting personnel group
- They need better output from the pro scouting personnel group
- They need better output from their resource/team architecture group
- They need better output from the principal who puts it all together

Now have they purged the culprits responsible for the above? That remains to be determined.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:02 pm : link
I must admit...I was surprised Abrams didn't even get consideration for the job. That was the first time I thought, 'Damn...perhaps Mara has had his come to Jesus moment.'

This is all so fluid. Time will tell, but the signs thus far-EARLY as it is-have been encouraging.
Mara  
OC2.0 : 7:34 pm : link
Finally had an epiphany after putting out a dogshit product for 5 yrs? I really hope so. Been thru the Dark Age of the 70's. Don't need that again.
RE: …  
UConn4523 : 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15561352 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants letting Gettleman go, firing Judge, not interviewing Abrams, John taking questions on Chris, and the Giants offering complete authority to a new GM is diametric change in the way the Giants have handled these situations for the last 40 years.

These are things a number of us have wanted for years, and a number of us are shocked.

Is there anyone who anticipated this?


I didn’t think it was probable but certainly possible. The notion that Mara can’t learn from mistakes never really made sense to me. I bet if we didn’t win in 2011 this would have happened by now.
Yes there were signs of recognizing the need for change  
UberAlias : 8:02 pm : link
When Judge was hired from the outside to help rebuild the program. It wasn’t hard to see that the intentions were different that time then they were with Shurmur and McAdoo.
I keep see threads where  
.McL. : 8:03 pm : link
we have people bash others who have been critical and skeptical of this team, FO, and ownership.

Without such criticism the changes that are being promised now, would not even be on the table. These are the asks that the critics have been seeking. I guarantee you that not one critic is miserable about this situation. I think it is safe to say that there is cautious (probably very cautious) optimism. There is also surprise, this is very much out of character for these people.

But make no mistake, if left to their preferred ways this would not be happening. This is a direct result of the realization that there is a fan revolt in progress. Without that revolt, they revert to business as usual.

Instead of bashing those who have been critical, and leading the fan revolt, everybody should be thankful. I know I am. Also, there is no one person who gets the credit. It is the overwhelming crescendo of the critics. And this is a good thing. It's like a mass of people were wandering lost in the desert, and some got tired of the aimless wandering and said we should go this way. After much debate and name calling, people, as a last resort, finally decide to try that way. It turns out to have been correct all along. Instead of being thankful to those who led the mass out of the desert, they are derided for not liking all the other failed directions the mass went in... It's bizarre.

Back to the team...
The fact is we have been promised changes, promised a better product numerous times and gotten shit instead. The hoped for changes never materialize. So yeah, people are still skeptical. The leaders of the mass are saying they are going to go in the direction the critics have said, and they are sort of heading in that direction, but they have veered back off into the desert before. Until they go all the way, the critics will still have some skepticism. The Giants have earned the skepticism.
When was MetLife stormed  
UConn4523 : 8:16 pm : link
before or after the petition? Anyone get hurt?
RE: I keep see threads where  
joeinpa : 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15561545 .McL. said:
Quote:
we have people bash others who have been critical and skeptical of this team, FO, and ownership.

Without such criticism the changes that are being promised now, would not even be on the table. These are the asks that the critics have been seeking. I guarantee you that not one critic is miserable about this situation. I think it is safe to say that there is cautious (probably very cautious) optimism. There is also surprise, this is very much out of character for these people.

But make no mistake, if left to their preferred ways this would not be happening. This is a direct result of the realization that there is a fan revolt in progress. Without that revolt, they revert to business as usual.

Instead of bashing those who have been critical, and leading the fan revolt, everybody should be thankful. I know I am. Also, there is no one person who gets the credit. It is the overwhelming crescendo of the critics. And this is a good thing. It's like a mass of people were wandering lost in the desert, and some got tired of the aimless wandering and said we should go this way. After much debate and name calling, people, as a last resort, finally decide to try that way. It turns out to have been correct all along. Instead of being thankful to those who led the mass out of the desert, they are derided for not liking all the other failed directions the mass went in... It's bizarre.

Back to the team...
The fact is we have been promised changes, promised a better product numerous times and gotten shit instead. The hoped for changes never materialize. So yeah, people are still skeptical. The leaders of the mass are saying they are going to go in the direction the critics have said, and they are sort of heading in that direction, but they have veered back off into the desert before. Until they go all the way, the critics will still have some skepticism. The Giants have earned the skepticism.


No one was debating the futility of the past decade or those responsible

It was the “No Hope as long as Mara s own the team” we railed against. You are correct an angry fan base has help pave the way to needed change.

But many were wrong about John Mara s ability to seek change.
RE: I keep see threads where  
Slowasski : 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15561545 .McL. said:
Quote:
we have people bash others who have been critical and skeptical of this team, FO, and ownership.

Without such criticism the changes that are being promised now, would not even be on the table. These are the asks that the critics have been seeking. I guarantee you that not one critic is miserable about this situation. I think it is safe to say that there is cautious (probably very cautious) optimism. There is also surprise, this is very much out of character for these people.

But make no mistake, if left to their preferred ways this would not be happening. This is a direct result of the realization that there is a fan revolt in progress. Without that revolt, they revert to business as usual.

Instead of bashing those who have been critical, and leading the fan revolt, everybody should be thankful. I know I am. Also, there is no one person who gets the credit. It is the overwhelming crescendo of the critics. And this is a good thing. It's like a mass of people were wandering lost in the desert, and some got tired of the aimless wandering and said we should go this way. After much debate and name calling, people, as a last resort, finally decide to try that way. It turns out to have been correct all along. Instead of being thankful to those who led the mass out of the desert, they are derided for not liking all the other failed directions the mass went in... It's bizarre.

Back to the team...
The fact is we have been promised changes, promised a better product numerous times and gotten shit instead. The hoped for changes never materialize. So yeah, people are still skeptical. The leaders of the mass are saying they are going to go in the direction the critics have said, and they are sort of heading in that direction, but they have veered back off into the desert before. Until they go all the way, the critics will still have some skepticism. The Giants have earned the skepticism.


Am grateful for all of the revolutionists that ushered in this change.
Let me know who I should send my thanks to.
Don’t ever tell me again that we have no voice  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 9:01 pm : link
Mara is a man who wakes up and goes to sleep thinking about the word legacy.

I’m so happy that our fans stood up and called the entire thing out. Eric’s daughter making a simple drawing. Other things like that.

I’m glad it stuck. And I’m glad we’re not listening to an Abrams presser right now.

Let’s see how this all ends up. But I really appreciate how it’s going so far based on what I know.
RE: RE: I keep see threads where  
.McL. : 9:10 pm : link
In comment 15561570 joeinpa said:
Quote:
In comment 15561545 .McL. said:


Quote:


we have people bash others who have been critical and skeptical of this team, FO, and ownership.

Without such criticism the changes that are being promised now, would not even be on the table. These are the asks that the critics have been seeking. I guarantee you that not one critic is miserable about this situation. I think it is safe to say that there is cautious (probably very cautious) optimism. There is also surprise, this is very much out of character for these people.

But make no mistake, if left to their preferred ways this would not be happening. This is a direct result of the realization that there is a fan revolt in progress. Without that revolt, they revert to business as usual.

Instead of bashing those who have been critical, and leading the fan revolt, everybody should be thankful. I know I am. Also, there is no one person who gets the credit. It is the overwhelming crescendo of the critics. And this is a good thing. It's like a mass of people were wandering lost in the desert, and some got tired of the aimless wandering and said we should go this way. After much debate and name calling, people, as a last resort, finally decide to try that way. It turns out to have been correct all along. Instead of being thankful to those who led the mass out of the desert, they are derided for not liking all the other failed directions the mass went in... It's bizarre.

Back to the team...
The fact is we have been promised changes, promised a better product numerous times and gotten shit instead. The hoped for changes never materialize. So yeah, people are still skeptical. The leaders of the mass are saying they are going to go in the direction the critics have said, and they are sort of heading in that direction, but they have veered back off into the desert before. Until they go all the way, the critics will still have some skepticism. The Giants have earned the skepticism.



No one was debating the futility of the past decade or those responsible

It was the “No Hope as long as Mara s own the team” we railed against. You are correct an angry fan base has help pave the way to needed change.

But many were wrong about John Mara s ability to seek change.

christian asked a good question.

Who among us thought that Mara would do this? Even those who "railed" against the critics?

What is more, is that there were only a handful who said that it would never change with Mara in charge and most of those made the caveat that unless something really bad happened.

Clown shows everywhere say "Hi"!

Yeah, this franchise is in disaster mode, and they almost, almost, almost still didn't change. It took losing 7 of their last 8 games by double digits including the last 6 in a row, a fan revolt, Eric's daughter's clown photo, a FO twitter meltdown, a HC meltdown, 2 QB sneaks inside the their own 5 yard line, and the non Mara owner to be embarrassed enough to finally read the riot act to Mara. Is it any wonder that people were skeptical. I mean c'mon, seriously. Who among us would have predicted anything like this perfect storm. Has anybody taken the temperature of Hell lately?

If that is your definition of somebody who is amenable to change, I would hate to see your definition of stubborn.
RE: Don’t ever tell me again that we have no voice  
.McL. : 9:12 pm : link
In comment 15561581 Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy said:
Quote:
Mara is a man who wakes up and goes to sleep thinking about the word legacy.

I’m so happy that our fans stood up and called the entire thing out. Eric’s daughter making a simple drawing. Other things like that.

I’m glad it stuck. And I’m glad we’re not listening to an Abrams presser right now.

Let’s see how this all ends up. But I really appreciate how it’s going so far based on what I know.

+1,000,000
Even as recently as September at 0-2 many of us were called negative  
Go Terps : 9:18 pm : link
.
A team in crisis? - ( New Window )
RE: Even as recently as September at 0-2 many of us were called negative  
bw in dc : 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15561592 Go Terps said:
Quote:
. A team in crisis? - ( New Window )


This is a beauty:

Quote:
Not a crisis.
giantBCP : 9/27/2021 10:45 am : link
If not for the refs, we would be 2-1 right now.


I forgot how early the "blame the refs" mantra had started.
