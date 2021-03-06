Giants request interview for Dan Quinn for HC

Whoa. This is hard to reconcile with Ranaan's report. Who is going to interview him? Someone here speculated that all three GM candidates may have listed him. But so what? Are they just making appointments for the new GM? Did they get all three to give them their appointment calendars?
they will go ballistic with Quinn calling the shots. He had that SB with the Falcons won. All he had to do is run the ball, or take a knee, and kick a FG. If the Giants had lost that game in that manner, he would have been run out of the city. Folks want him calling the shots come game time?
RE: If folks didn't like Judge's in-game decisions,
This is going to happen no matter what. Tom Coughlin is the best HC I've seen on a regular basis in my lifetime. His OC once called 55 throws in gale force winds. They coached themselves into a loss. It happens.
A lot of times you hear “no first time coach this time”, but then when Quinn gets an interview request, the reaction is “no way”. I don’t want Quinn, but did get to a super bowl.
There’s a reason he’s a hot candidate.
He did a great job transforming the Dallas D. That work should earn him interviews. I just think, however, like a Norv Turner, he's just a better coordinator. And a very good one.
At least a guy like Pederson was actually a SB winner and made the playoffs both years after winning the SB. So, I would think he'd be more attractive as we see more and more offensive minded HCs in the playoffs.
Requesting an interview is not the same as interviewing.
RE: The first guy they put in a request to is Dan Quinn?
very bad. They had some hits, but there were a lot of holes in the roster.
The head coach is involved in that though. That is not a plus for me for Quinn. I mean, look the GM's job is to get players the coach thinks he can work with. I am not saying Quinn is at the table identifying every FA or late round draft pick, but presumably he was a key contributor in those conversations. So, a bad talent pool, speaks to Quinn's evaluations.
do not get so hung up on the idea of hiring every guy they interview. There are so many reasons why you would interview someone..
1. to get their perspective on how to fix this mess
2. to pick their brain on a myriad of topics
3. to create a perceived competition for negotiation purposes with the coach you would really want
4. to potentially hire the guy if you really like what he has to say
5. to have a backup choice if your top choices do not accept the position
Al Davis used to interview a lot of people just to soak in as much of their knowledge as possible.
I think this is smart. You don't think they've talked about HC possibilities with these GM candidates? They're getting their ducks in a row and trying to provide some insurance that whoever they pick won't be starting behind the 8 ball. It's shrewd.
As an architect of the legion of Boom, Came close to a second super bowl as a head coach but ran into the best football player to ever play the game and turned around the Cowboys defense. You have to consider him
Quinn could blow farts at the reffs and his in game decisions would look Landry like compared to Judges.
He's been the DC of one of the Giants' division rivals...
But let’s not let that stop a good bitch session.
Or the first candidate that was reported. Quinn is a very hot name for several teams including Denver and Miami. The Giants don't want to miss out on Quinn if the new GM wanted to interview him.
His regular and postseason winning percentages are a bit inferior to Coughlin’s but they are in the ballpark.
I wonder if Dallas accepts.
Agree. Look who his teams had on offense!
Do people really think that the Giants aren’t asking candidates for interview lists so they aren’t prepared to move quickly?
Goodness gracious…….
Quinn isn't my first choice for the job, but smart to pick his brain.
Last year, the Cowboys defense looked pretty good, but it created a lot of turnover, not a sustainable stat.
I have the feeling Mara views Pederson with a scarlet letter around his neck because of the way 2020 ended.
I think that would be a bit parochial, but it's probably where we are...
Agree. Get a running start for the new GM...give him who he wants. I like this.
yes somewhere in NJ. The decision to hire him should purely be based upon whether he calls it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham
Well, that should kill any notion of this being a viable idea. ;)
Fuck him if he starts giving us tie games.
That being said… hell no to Dan Quinn
Curious why you feel that Quinn should be a hell no?
Related, this feels like a nugget that might suggest that Peters is in better position than I assumed.
Started 1-7 and 0-5 before being fired.
Rosy glasses are you getting the first years in Atlanta or last year's Quinn.
I wouldn't risk it.
Imagine if we had to consider a coach with a career record, at the time, of:
4-12
9-7
11-5
11-5
14-2
7-9
6-10
6-10
What a disaster it would be to hire that guy.
I call it either way. People too hung up on it. Taylor is a brand of pork roll.
Spags proved that.
Quote:
On the Giants level of the last 5 years.
Can anyone name available coaches in the ether that have winning career records? Anyone? Please list them for me.