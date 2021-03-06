for display only
Giants request interview for Dan Quinn for HC

BeckShepEli : 4:57 pm
Per Tom Peliserro
carte blanche?  
Josh in MD : 5:54 pm : link
Whoa. This is hard to reconcile with Ranaan's report. Who is going to interview him? Someone here speculated that all three GM candidates may have listed him. But so what? Are they just making appointments for the new GM? Did they get all three to give them their appointment calendars?
If folks didn't like Judge's in-game decisions,  
BigBlueNH : 5:54 pm : link
they will go ballistic with Quinn calling the shots. He had that SB with the Falcons won. All he had to do is run the ball, or take a knee, and kick a FG. If the Giants had lost that game in that manner, he would have been run out of the city. Folks want him calling the shots come game time?
RE: If folks didn't like Judge's in-game decisions,  
Ten Ton Hammer : 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15561428 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
they will go ballistic with Quinn calling the shots. He had that SB with the Falcons won. All he had to do is run the ball, or take a knee, and kick a FG. If the Giants had lost that game in that manner, he would have been run out of the city. Folks want him calling the shots come game time?


This is going to happen no matter what. Tom Coughlin is the best HC I've seen on a regular basis in my lifetime. His OC once called 55 throws in gale force winds. They coached themselves into a loss. It happens.
RE: It’s funny  
bw in dc : 5:59 pm : link
In comment 15561425 Sean said:
Quote:
A lot of times you hear “no first time coach this time”, but then when Quinn gets an interview request, the reaction is “no way”. I don’t want Quinn, but did get to a super bowl.

There’s a reason he’s a hot candidate.


He did a great job transforming the Dallas D. That work should earn him interviews. I just think, however, like a Norv Turner, he's just a better coordinator. And a very good one.

At least a guy like Pederson was actually a SB winner and made the playoffs both years after winning the SB. So, I would think he'd be more attractive as we see more and more offensive minded HCs in the playoffs.
Ralph explains exactly what is goin on..  
Chris in Philly : 6:00 pm : link
“My understanding is they saw the interest others had in Quinn and wanted to get in the game so he remains an option for their eventual GM.”

But let’s not let that stop a good bitch session.
RE: carte blanche?  
robbieballs2003 : 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15561427 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
Whoa. This is hard to reconcile with Ranaan's report. Who is going to interview him? Someone here speculated that all three GM candidates may have listed him. But so what? Are they just making appointments for the new GM? Did they get all three to give them their appointment calendars?


Requesting an interview is not the same as interviewing.
RE: The first guy they put in a request to is Dan Quinn?  
Jay on the Island : 6:01 pm : link
In comment 15561376 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
Eww

Or the first candidate that was reported. Quinn is a very hot name for several teams including Denver and Miami. The Giants don't want to miss out on Quinn if the new GM wanted to interview him.

Quinn actually has a winning record in the playoffs (3-2)  
cosmicj : 6:01 pm : link
You realize how rare that is? Of course, he is an attractive candidate.

His regular and postseason winning percentages are a bit inferior to Coughlin’s but they are in the ballpark.

My guess:  
FStubbs : 6:04 pm : link
Quinn was on the list of all remaining candidates, so the Giants went ahead and requested an interview.

I wonder if Dallas accepts.
It bears repeating that Atlanta's drafts and personnel got bad  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:04 pm : link
very bad. They had some hits, but there were a lot of holes in the roster.
RE: It bears repeating that Atlanta's drafts and personnel got bad  
Essex : 6:09 pm : link
In comment 15561440 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
very bad. They had some hits, but there were a lot of holes in the roster.

The head coach is involved in that though. That is not a plus for me for Quinn. I mean, look the GM's job is to get players the coach thinks he can work with. I am not saying Quinn is at the table identifying every FA or late round draft pick, but presumably he was a key contributor in those conversations. So, a bad talent pool, speaks to Quinn's evaluations.
Overrated HC  
jeff57 : 6:16 pm : link
Had Matt Ryan at his peak, yet only has 2 winning seasons.
RE: Overrated HC  
Ivan15 : 6:31 pm : link
In comment 15561451 jeff57 said:
Quote:
Had Matt Ryan at his peak, yet only has 2 winning seasons.


Agree. Look who his teams had on offense!
Folks  
Sammo85 : 6:34 pm : link
Are getting worked up over nothing.

Do people really think that the Giants aren’t asking candidates for interview lists so they aren’t prepared to move quickly?

Goodness gracious…….
Good thing  
Bones : 6:37 pm : link
About this is Quinn has NFL head coaching experience, which I believe should be a prerequisite.
He can count on BBI  
81_Great_Dane : 6:40 pm : link
To be behind him win or tie.
Quinn and Doug Pederson are must interviews in my book  
TheWalrus : 6:40 pm : link
They've seen a lot of us up close and could speak to the issues they've picked on while beating us. Both could give an outside opinion on Daniel Jones too having seen him up close.

Quinn isn't my first choice for the job, but smart to pick his brain.
He's likely overrated  
AdamBrag : 6:53 pm : link
At the Falcons, the offense looked great when there was an insane offensive coaching staff (Kyle Shannahan, Matt Lafleur, Mike McDaniel).

Last year, the Cowboys defense looked pretty good, but it created a lot of turnover, not a sustainable stat.

---  
Peppers : 6:55 pm : link
Quinn would be an excellent hire
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 6:57 pm : link
I doubt he comes here regardless.
RE: Quinn and Doug Pederson are must interviews in my book  
bw in dc : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15561464 TheWalrus said:
Quote:
They've seen a lot of us up close and could speak to the issues they've picked on while beating us. Both could give an outside opinion on Daniel Jones too having seen him up close.

Quinn isn't my first choice for the job, but smart to pick his brain.


I have the feeling Mara views Pederson with a scarlet letter around his neck because of the way 2020 ended.

I think that would be a bit parochial, but it's probably where we are...
RE: Maybe the GM finalist  
Photoguy : 6:59 pm : link
In comment 15561353 MotownGIANTS said:
Quote:
have named their preferred HC choices and they are getting all those interviews lined up proactively ... that makes sense.


Agree. Get a running start for the new GM...give him who he wants. I like this.
Some of you guy just do not understand this interview process...  
EricJ : 7:01 pm : link
do not get so hung up on the idea of hiring every guy they interview. There are so many reasons why you would interview someone..

1. to get their perspective on how to fix this mess
2. to pick their brain on a myriad of topics
3. to create a perceived competition for negotiation purposes with the coach you would really want
4. to potentially hire the guy if you really like what he has to say
5. to have a backup choice if your top choices do not accept the position

Al Davis used to interview a lot of people just to soak in as much of their knowledge as possible.
You can never have  
Gman11 : 7:01 pm : link
too many Quinns
RE:I wonder if Dallas accepts.  
Trainmaster : 7:04 pm : link
They can't reject a down right promotion can they? Or at least it wouldn't be long term advisable to them.

Quinn is a local dude no?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:05 pm : link
Morristown or somewhere?
RE: Quinn is a local dude no?  
EricJ : 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15561489 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Morristown or somewhere?


yes somewhere in NJ. The decision to hire him should purely be based upon whether he calls it Pork Roll or Taylor Ham
That’s right  
cosmicj : 7:10 pm : link
Quinn is from Morristown.
Absolutely love this  
Doubledeuce22 : 7:12 pm : link
Hopefully they let the GM make this decision but huge fan of this.
RE: That’s right  
bw in dc : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15561492 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Quinn is from Morristown.


Well, that should kill any notion of this being a viable idea. ;)
Eric J...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:16 pm : link
Haha. Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll...if you're north of the Driscoll, it is Taylor Ham? & if south of the Driscoll...it is Pork Roll?
RE: carte blanche?  
St. Jimmy : 7:28 pm : link
In comment 15561427 Josh in MD said:
Quote:
Whoa. This is hard to reconcile with Ranaan's report. Who is going to interview him? Someone here speculated that all three GM candidates may have listed him. But so what? Are they just making appointments for the new GM? Did they get all three to give them their appointment calendars?
Maybe they said al a carte?
not thrilling  
LG in NYC : 7:38 pm : link
feel like we would be upgrading from horrific to merely mediocre.
Hopefully this means he was on the list  
Mike from Ohio : 7:48 pm : link
For all 3 finalists. Mara needs to not be “recommending” any coaches to anyone.
The new GM will hire the  
Silver Spoon : 7:48 pm : link
new coach. Just kidding.
Despite the initial "Wait...I thought..."  
j_rud : 7:50 pm : link
I think this is smart. You don't think they've talked about HC possibilities with these GM candidates? They're getting their ducks in a row and trying to provide some insurance that whoever they pick won't be starting behind the 8 ball. It's shrewd.
I would be for this hire on one condition...  
90.Cal : 7:55 pm : link
He would have to bring in the very best OC that's out there.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:59 pm : link
I don't think Quinn-or the Falcons @ large-ever recovered from 28-3.
RE: He can count on BBI  
Mike from Ohio : 7:59 pm : link
In comment 15561463 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
To be behind him win or tie.


Fuck him if he starts giving us tie games.
RE: Could also be a stall tactic  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:00 pm : link
In comment 15561355 Ben in Tampa said:
Quote:
Quinn is interviewing everywhere. If they know their finalists are interested, they want to get word to his camp.

That being said… hell no to Dan Quinn

Curious why you feel that Quinn should be a hell no?

Related, this feels like a nugget that might suggest that Peters is in better position than I assumed.
RE: Dan Quinn's last 2 seasons were horrible  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15561402 larryflower37 said:
Quote:
On the Giants level of the last 5 years.
Started 1-7 and 0-5 before being fired.
Rosy glasses are you getting the first years in Atlanta or last year's Quinn.
I wouldn't risk it.

Imagine if we had to consider a coach with a career record, at the time, of:

4-12
9-7
11-5
11-5
14-2
7-9
6-10
6-10

What a disaster it would be to hire that guy.
Big pass.  
Big Blue '56 : 8:10 pm : link
Btw, it’s not possible to blow a 31-3 lead in a SB is it?
RE: Eric J...  
section125 : 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15561498 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Haha. Taylor Ham vs. Pork Roll...if you're north of the Driscoll, it is Taylor Ham? & if south of the Driscoll...it is Pork Roll?


I call it either way. People too hung up on it. Taylor is a brand of pork roll.
He’s a Super Bowl champ defensive coordinator  
Les in TO : 8:21 pm : link
As an architect of the legion of Boom, Came close to a second super bowl as a head coach but ran into the best football player to ever play the game and turned around the Cowboys defense. You have to consider him
Mara and Tisch  
SleepyOwl : 8:21 pm : link
Picking head coaches again. If you want to be Jerry Jones just do it already… stop it with the puppet GM routine.
Quinn should stay a coordinator  
chitt17 : 8:23 pm : link
Not all coordinators make good head coaches.

Spags proved that.
RE: If folks didn't like Judge's in-game decisions,  
JOrthman : 8:30 pm : link
In comment 15561428 BigBlueNH said:
Quote:
they will go ballistic with Quinn calling the shots. He had that SB with the Falcons won. All he had to do is run the ball, or take a knee, and kick a FG. If the Giants had lost that game in that manner, he would have been run out of the city. Folks want him calling the shots come game time?


Quinn could blow farts at the reffs and his in game decisions would look Landry like compared to Judges.
He's been the DC of one of the Giants' division rivals...  
Tom in NY : 9:05 pm : link
of course they should interview him and get his opinion of their team. This is part of taking that long look at the organization through the eyes of those outside of the Timex complex.
RE: RE: Dan Quinn's last 2 seasons were horrible  
BigBlueJ : 9:05 pm : link
In comment 15561547 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15561402 larryflower37 said:


Quote:


On the Giants level of the last 5 years.
Started 1-7 and 0-5 before being fired.
Rosy glasses are you getting the first years in Atlanta or last year's Quinn.
I wouldn't risk it.


Imagine if we had to consider a coach with a career record, at the time, of:

4-12
9-7
11-5
11-5
14-2
7-9
6-10
6-10

What a disaster it would be to hire that guy.


Can anyone name available coaches in the ether that have winning career records? Anyone? Please list them for me.
so you guys are looking for the head coach who wins  
blueblood : 9:20 pm : link
who doesnt have a job ?? LOL !!!!!
