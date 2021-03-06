for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Our favorite topic: Daniel Jones

eric2425ny : 9:06 am
Does anyone else have a feeling this guy will end up moving into a backup role after next year (with another team) and at some point down the road become a good QB?

I get like a Rich Gannon vibe from him that he will be one of these late bloomers that puts up some good seasons late in his career. Just based on size, his running ability, solid deep ball accuracy, etc.

Don’t get me wrong, I think next season is his last in NY.
Jones biggest problem  
GNewGiants : 9:13 am : link
Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.
His floor is...  
knowledgetimmons : 9:13 am : link
a fringe starter in this league, he will probably have a long career as a backup at worst. (unknown injury notwithstanding)

He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.
Gannon played and hung around for years before  
Jimmy Googs : 9:13 am : link
turning in some very strong seasons with Oakland in like his 12th season (approx) in the NFL. Recall he made some Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams as well.

Maybe Daniel Jones will back on the Giants at that point when and if it ever happens...
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:14 am : link
my prediction is we'll punt on QB for this year in terms of any high draft picks and any high priced free agent QBs. He'll play better in 2022 with more help along the OL and hopefully some competent and aggressive coaching.

New GM will come in and likely say, hey this guy has some talent, the offense has shown to be solid when he's got everything working. But if it continues to not work out, that's OK too, start fresh in 2023 with another QB from that draft class.

The smart move by the GM would be to take the best players available in the draft to rebuild the roster. However - if the GM wants to make a bold move and go for someone like Pickett in round 1 or Willis in round 2 - then you put that guy up against Jones in year 1 and play the best guy.
DJ needs a QB guru  
Bryanjints : 9:15 am : link
Like Andy Reid. There's only 1 Andy Reid but he constantly makes average QB look like hall of famers through out his career.
RE: Jones biggest problem  
BamaBlue : 9:16 am : link
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


Well said... +1
I will admit...  
Dnew15 : 9:21 am : link
I really wanted DJ to succeed and I probably gave him the benefit of the doubt more than I should.

I was really rooting hard for him to be the next Eli. He's such a likeable player.

I was wrong.
RE: Gannon played and hung around for years before  
bw in dc : 9:21 am : link
In comment 15561838 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
turning in some very strong seasons with Oakland in like his 12th season (approx) in the NFL. Recall he made some Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams as well.

Maybe Daniel Jones will back on the Giants at that point when and if it ever happens...


Gannon was the league MVP in 2002.
RE: RE: Gannon played and hung around for years before  
Jimmy Googs : 9:24 am : link
In comment 15561849 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15561838 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


turning in some very strong seasons with Oakland in like his 12th season (approx) in the NFL. Recall he made some Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams as well.

Maybe Daniel Jones will back on the Giants at that point when and if it ever happens...



Gannon was the league MVP in 2002.


Maybe the 2000 season for the Giants would have ended differently if Gannon and Oakland had beaten Ravens in the AFCC...
In today’s era QB’s really need to show something by year 3  
eric2425ny : 9:27 am : link
Back in the day it just seemed like players had a longer leash. I’m not comparing Jones to Simms, but I remember as a kid my Dad all pissed off because Simms always made mistakes or was injured his first few years in the league. It’s like the light bulb didn’t really go on until 1985.

It makes you wonder if you took a rookie Simms and dropped him into today’s NFL if he would have become a career backup after his rookie deal since he really didn’t emerge until year 5 or 6.
Jones has  
MotownGIANTS : 9:29 am : link
improved in pocket awareness hence the fumbles decreased ... the improvement in that area is not all JUST hold on to the ball ... it is a combination movement, awareness & protection. The other items can improve with time and experience, yes we all would like the 3 Yr enter your prime for the next 10 years but that is not how it happens for everyone. Now couple that with overall suckatude from the OL, OC, OC system, poor drafting/scouting/cap managment .... his growth and potential is stunted. That is not making excuses those are just FACTS of the situation.

There is no great $$$ benefit to cutting him because you still need to replace him and we KNOW you need a decent backup which at this point maybe that is all Jones is. SO you give him next season (hopefully his neck is ok to play) in an open competition situation and go from there. Maybe his FA markt is not ideal and he stays on a 2nd contract at backup prices or not. Then there is the path where with better "OL, OC, OC system, poor drafting/scouting/cap managment" he starts to reach and show that potential again.

Barring some team like Seahawks\Texans\etc secretly thinks he can be good we are not trading for a vet QB that wants a fresh place to play.
I think he will be a Tannehill type  
KDavies : 9:30 am : link
struggled with his first team with injuries, lack of support with having a good team around him. Wasn't enough to raise his team above that. Can succeed with another team if he has the right talent around him. Like Tannehill, I would consider him a long shot to ever win a SB.
Something I been noticing with the national media  
shadow_spinner0 : 9:32 am : link
is that when talking about the Giants and the questions come up "what is their biggest need", the QB is always the answer for many of the analysts. Ryan Clark said QB was the Giants biggest need, the people on First Take were saying Giants don't have a QB, people will reference the OL in passing "yeah the OL is bad, it needs to be fixed", but it always comes around back to the QB. People on ESPN/FOX feel Jones is a bigger problem than the OL meanwhile the fanbase and local media keep screaming "FIX THE OL”. Why is that?
I've probably been too patient  
Biteymax22 : 9:33 am : link
With Jones over the past 3 years because the situation was so bad around him. I do think he can be a good back up but for him to be a good starter he has a lot to show us, number 1 being an ability to play 17 games. We can't keep banking on a QB that only gives you 12 games a season.
No one gets  
Dnew15 : 9:33 am : link
more than 2-3 years to develop anymore.

The salary cap really hamstrings NFL teams from bringing QBs along like Simms.

Those days are over. If you can't hang by year 3 - you're out.

I keep thinking back  
River Mike : 9:34 am : link
to his rookie season. He played ver well, set some rookie records as I recall. The only problem then was the fumbles and he has appeared to fix that. So what happened the last 2 years? Complete team chaos. New coaches (now gone), new OC's (now gone), incredible number of injuries (!), Covid, etc.

Have other teams experienced many of these problems to one extent or another? Yes, but I'm not sure another team experienced all of them, and to what extent. I think he has a lot to prove, but I don't think he should be written off just yet.
Disagree on Some Thoughts  
Samiam : 9:36 am : link
I think his biggest problem this year was twofold. First, he couldn’t move around the pocket because more often than not, the pocket was collapsing. On the left side, Solder was being bullrushed or DEs/edges were speedrushing around him. He couldn’t stepped up in the pocket because the 3 interior linemen couldn’t hold that part of the pocket and couldn’t move to the left because the LG couldn’t block anyone. It’s harder to see the field when defensive linemen are in your face which happened way more often than it should have. Second, for much the same reason, he had no running game until the team committed to extra linemen which rarely worked for either the running game or passing game.

Just for record, I am no fan of Jones. I think he was one of Gettleman’s biggest mistake in overdrafting him. Jones at best was a 2nd round pick. But, to evaluate him behind arguably the worst Giants OL many ever seen, I’ve been watching since 1956, is risky. And, if you say what about the previous year, the line was pretty bad but the receivers were atrocious. I’m not saying Jones needs everything to be perfect but supporting players cannot be this bad. His rookie season was decent which leads me to believe there’s something there. He’s not a franchise QB by any measure but we don’t know what he’s capable of with a decent group around him.
My biggest concern with Jones is his ability to avoid injury  
Ira : 9:36 am : link
.
Solder  
Samiam : 9:37 am : link
On the right side.
If you watch...  
bw in dc : 9:37 am : link
Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, Brady - any of the top tier guys - they just look natural in the pocket. They look like they were born to play the position. Our very own Eli looked that way.

And then I watch Jones play QB and nothing looks natural. So much of his game looks robotic and QBing-by-the-numbers. The look on his face screams anxiety and discomfort.

I can hear him having the conversation with himself when he gets the snap.

"Okay, three steps back...one, two, three..."

"Okay...now look left...now look right..."

"Okay...probably need to get rid it now..."

"Okay...throw it..."

"Damn."
RE: I keep thinking back  
JaxGiant : 9:38 am : link
In comment 15561876 River Mike said:
Quote:
to his rookie season. He played ver well, set some rookie records as I recall. The only problem then was the fumbles and he has appeared to fix that. So what happened the last 2 years? Complete team chaos. New coaches (now gone), new OC's (now gone), incredible number of injuries (!), Covid, etc.

Have other teams experienced many of these problems to one extent or another? Yes, but I'm not sure another team experienced all of them, and to what extent. I think he has a lot to prove, but I don't think he should be written off just yet.



I completely agree with this. I would like to see DJ have more than 1 second to scan the field before getting clobbered. I would also like to see him play in an offense that isn't complete crap as well.

Now, do I think DJ will be the next Mahomes if this happens? Absolutely not, but I still think he could be Jimmy G good which sometimes is all you need. The idea of starting new with an unproven QB doesn't excite me right now.
RE: No one gets  
eric2425ny : 9:41 am : link
In comment 15561875 Dnew15 said:
Quote:
more than 2-3 years to develop anymore.

The salary cap really hamstrings NFL teams from bringing QBs along like Simms.

Those days are over. If you can't hang by year 3 - you're out.


Exactly, it’s one of the really disappointing aspects of free agency and the salary cap. You know there are players out there, particularly at QB, that may have been good with more time. Steve Young is another one that comes to mind in terms of blooming late in their career.

The other disappointing aspect of free agency to me is the downgrade in rivalries. You used to have players like LT, Carson, etc. that were more passionate about the team that drafted them and you could tell they truly hated the Cowboys, Eagles, etc. You could see them up the intensity for those matchups. Now it’s like they may be playing for that team next year so can’t really burn bridges.
RE: If you watch...  
rsjem1979 : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15561885 bw in dc said:
Quote:
Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, Brady - any of the top tier guys - they just look natural in the pocket. They look like they were born to play the position. Our very own Eli looked that way.

And then I watch Jones play QB and nothing looks natural. So much of his game looks robotic and QBing-by-the-numbers. The look on his face screams anxiety and discomfort.


I'll bet he's a great QB in the classroom. Unfortunately at game speed it just isn't there, and there's no shame in that, it's an incredibly difficult position to play.

He'll be valuable to someone as a backup someday.
RE: Jones biggest problem  
Producer : 9:43 am : link
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


There's a lot more wrong with Jones' game than just that.

Jones is also inaccurate, consistently throwing to the wrong side of the receiver. He doesn't go through progressions well. He panics. He makes bad decisions. He coughs up the ball. And more.
RE: RE: I keep thinking back  
Producer : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15561888 JaxGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15561876 River Mike said:


Quote:


to his rookie season. He played ver well, set some rookie records as I recall. The only problem then was the fumbles and he has appeared to fix that. So what happened the last 2 years? Complete team chaos. New coaches (now gone), new OC's (now gone), incredible number of injuries (!), Covid, etc.

Have other teams experienced many of these problems to one extent or another? Yes, but I'm not sure another team experienced all of them, and to what extent. I think he has a lot to prove, but I don't think he should be written off just yet.




I completely agree with this. I would like to see DJ have more than 1 second to scan the field before getting clobbered. I would also like to see him play in an offense that isn't complete crap as well.

Now, do I think DJ will be the next Mahomes if this happens? Absolutely not, but I still think he could be Jimmy G good which sometimes is all you need. The idea of starting new with an unproven QB doesn't excite me right now.


even Jimmy G's team wants to get rid of Jimmy G. And you think we should wait for a QB who isn't even as good as Jimmy G to maybe eventually become as good as Jimmy G. See the problem here?

RE: I keep thinking back  
Jimmy Googs : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15561876 River Mike said:
Quote:
to his rookie season. He played ver well, set some rookie records as I recall. The only problem then was the fumbles and he has appeared to fix that. So what happened the last 2 years? Complete team chaos. New coaches (now gone), new OC's (now gone), incredible number of injuries (!), Covid, etc.

Have other teams experienced many of these problems to one extent or another? Yes, but I'm not sure another team experienced all of them, and to what extent. I think he has a lot to prove, but I don't think he should be written off just yet.


Would suggest that the fumbling was not his only problem as a rookie. Yes, he set some records but its been pointed out he really shined in only about 3 games that season and against some bottom-feeders. The rest of the games he struggled producing much at all.

And now his next two years in 2020 & 2021 have gone more like all those other games his rookie year where he had far less production, basically a TD to INT ratio of about 1:1, and not getting it done in the red zone.

He looks to be back-up QB material...
The more time  
Dnew15 : 9:46 am : link
goes by and the more games that DJ played, the more I started to realize that DJ's rookie year was more flash in the pan, than a glimpse of what he could be.

Two things I think are true about his rookie year:
1.) he got fat on some historically awful defenses that year
2.) NFL teams had little film on DJ at the NFL level - there's always an adjustment period in the NFL.
RE: His floor is...  
Producer : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15561837 knowledgetimmons said:
Quote:
a fringe starter in this league, he will probably have a long career as a backup at worst. (unknown injury notwithstanding)

He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.


Cousins performed at a level many times better than Jones has to get that big contract from Minny. Jones ain't getting Cousins money.
RE: DJ needs a QB guru  
Producer : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15561840 Bryanjints said:
Quote:
Like Andy Reid. There's only 1 Andy Reid but he constantly makes average QB look like hall of famers through out his career.


Andy Reid ditched Alex Smith, a QB who was better than Jones, to go with Pat Mahomes. So, Andy Reid isn't waiting for mediocre talents to pan out Unless the point of your comment is that you think Patrick Mahomes is an average QB..
It's not at all clear Jones has fixed the turnover, by the way  
Producer : 9:53 am : link
What he did was stop airing it out, and he became ultra conservative and scared. And the turnovers decreased accordingly. But so did his production. The classic dilemma of a bad QB. So he has become Tyrod Taylor when before he was Blake Bortles.

He hasn't shown he can be a member of a high-scoring offense without committing too many turnovers.

Chances are, when the offense becomes more normal and we rely on him to be productive, he will revert to the old Daniel Jones, and play like Blake Bortles.
He will likely go to be the backup  
Ben in Tampa : 9:53 am : link
wherever Shurmur is at the time.
RE: RE: I keep thinking back  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:53 am : link
In comment 15561888 JaxGiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15561876 River Mike said:


Quote:


to his rookie season. He played ver well, set some rookie records as I recall. The only problem then was the fumbles and he has appeared to fix that. So what happened the last 2 years? Complete team chaos. New coaches (now gone), new OC's (now gone), incredible number of injuries (!), Covid, etc.

Have other teams experienced many of these problems to one extent or another? Yes, but I'm not sure another team experienced all of them, and to what extent. I think he has a lot to prove, but I don't think he should be written off just yet.




I completely agree with this. I would like to see DJ have more than 1 second to scan the field before getting clobbered. I would also like to see him play in an offense that isn't complete crap as well.

Now, do I think DJ will be the next Mahomes if this happens? Absolutely not, but I still think he could be Jimmy G good which sometimes is all you need. The idea of starting new with an unproven QB doesn't excite me right now.

"Jimmy G good" is what led a smart front office to trade up to go find someone better than "Jimmy G good."

DJ's price tag is going to escalate in 11 months. No smart front office can commit to him beyond this year based on what he's shown so far.
RE: RE: His floor is...  
eric2425ny : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15561914 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15561837 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


a fringe starter in this league, he will probably have a long career as a backup at worst. (unknown injury notwithstanding)

He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.



Cousins performed at a level many times better than Jones has to get that big contract from Minny. Jones ain't getting Cousins money.


Agreed, Cousins was a pretty solid QB in Washington. He had definitely shown more than Jones. I do think Washington made the right move there. Cousins is one of those QB’s who puts up some nice stat lines, but he doesn’t seem like the guy who is going to get you that ring. But he was for sure better than Jones after year 3.
RE: RE: RE: His floor is...  
Gatorade Dunk : 9:56 am : link
In comment 15561932 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15561914 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15561837 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


a fringe starter in this league, he will probably have a long career as a backup at worst. (unknown injury notwithstanding)

He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.



Cousins performed at a level many times better than Jones has to get that big contract from Minny. Jones ain't getting Cousins money.



Agreed, Cousins was a pretty solid QB in Washington. He had definitely shown more than Jones. I do think Washington made the right move there. Cousins is one of those QB’s who puts up some nice stat lines, but he doesn’t seem like the guy who is going to get you that ring. But he was for sure better than Jones after year 3.

Cousins laps Jones every week. We'd be extremely fortunate for Jones to replicate Cousins' career path.
Lost cause - zero instincts  
averagejoe : 9:57 am : link
and with his injury history not sure he will even be a back up QB.
Never feels the rush, rarely makes plays, always indecisive, super slow thru progressions.

Bring in a one year vet QB and trade DJ for anything you can get.
I hope they trade him asap  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:00 am : link
because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.
What matters ONLY, is what each  
Big Blue '56 : 10:00 am : link
GM candidate thinks of DJ moving forward. You know that’s one question they were most certainly asked..
RE: RE: RE: RE: His floor is...  
Producer : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15561941 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15561932 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15561914 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15561837 knowledgetimmons said:


Quote:


a fringe starter in this league, he will probably have a long career as a backup at worst. (unknown injury notwithstanding)

He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.



Cousins performed at a level many times better than Jones has to get that big contract from Minny. Jones ain't getting Cousins money.



Agreed, Cousins was a pretty solid QB in Washington. He had definitely shown more than Jones. I do think Washington made the right move there. Cousins is one of those QB’s who puts up some nice stat lines, but he doesn’t seem like the guy who is going to get you that ring. But he was for sure better than Jones after year 3.


Cousins laps Jones every week. We'd be extremely fortunate for Jones to replicate Cousins' career path.


Yes, I'd be jumping for joy, to be honest, and it's not even clear Cousins is good enough.
Start Jones  
bronxct1 : 10:16 am : link
I want the Giants to start Jones next year with hopefully some competent line players and a better offensive system. This year felt like a wasted year for him.

Let Jones either blossom or fail in a hopefully modern offensive system, either way, you have your answer going into the 2023 draft.

I think this year's picks are best used to infuse talent in other areas of the roster. That will benefit whoever the QB is going forward.
A cost-controlled Jones  
mittenedman : 10:17 am : link
with a better offense and personnel is a nice option in 2022 for an incoming GM looking to rebuild. Jones will play better in a stable offense with improved personnel, which will make the GM look good. Then the decision of who the QB is comes in 2023.

All that said, I still wouldn't be shocked by a Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson trade. I feel a power move coming.

RE: I hope they trade him asap  
UConn4523 : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.


With better coaching we are likely out of that anyway. No matter what happens the Jets, Lions, Jags and probably a couple of surprises will suck too.
RE: RE: If you watch...  
bw in dc : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15561904 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561885 bw in dc said:


Quote:


Rodgers, Mahomes, Herbert, Brady - any of the top tier guys - they just look natural in the pocket. They look like they were born to play the position. Our very own Eli looked that way.

And then I watch Jones play QB and nothing looks natural. So much of his game looks robotic and QBing-by-the-numbers. The look on his face screams anxiety and discomfort.




I'll bet he's a great QB in the classroom. Unfortunately at game speed it just isn't there, and there's no shame in that, it's an incredibly difficult position to play.

He'll be valuable to someone as a backup someday.


The best thing for Daniel Jones right now, assuming he is able to resume playing, is a change of scenery. Chance to reboot with a clean slate - new city, new team, new fans, etc.

We need to either cut him or trade him before 2022. Not another season here. The time is now to begin the post-Jones era.
we don't have to cut him (assuming no medical issues)  
UConn4523 : 10:26 am : link
I'm ready to move on from him as the de facto starter but cutting him doesn't do anything. A draft pick and a vet being added makes sense to me, but Jones is a sunk cost and would be a viable back up, if nothing else, in 2022.
RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Go Terps : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.


If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.

That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?
RE: What matters ONLY, is what each  
SirLoinOfBeef : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15561953 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
GM candidate thinks of DJ moving forward. You know that’s one question they were most certainly asked..


For once I feel this group of candidates will be honest in their assessment of Jones or any other player currently on the roster. Not just lip service for Mara's sake.

Here's hoping anyway.
RE: RE: What matters ONLY, is what each  
Producer : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15562043 SirLoinOfBeef said:
Quote:
In comment 15561953 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


GM candidate thinks of DJ moving forward. You know that’s one question they were most certainly asked..



For once I feel this group of candidates will be honest in their assessment of Jones or any other player currently on the roster. Not just lip service for Mara's sake.

Here's hoping anyway.


amen, to that brother..
It will be ironic if they love Daniel Jones. BBI will go nuts. And  
Blue21 : 10:37 am : link
eric I've wondered too if a different place he pulls a Gannon.
RE: It will be ironic if they love Daniel Jones. BBI will go nuts. And  
Producer : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15562064 Blue21 said:
Quote:
eric I've wondered too if a different place he pulls a Gannon.


Are you suggesting we should keep him on the team for 8 years in the hopes that by 2030 he'll be able to make a run at a Super Bowl?

RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Mike in NY : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15562025 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.



If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.

That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?


Because there are QB's in the 2023 Draft who look like longterm answers at the position and can start immediately as a rookie whereas there isn't one in the 2022 Draft
Rich Gannon was a fluid athlete and instinctive player  
Go Terps : 10:53 am : link
He played punter his freshman year at Delaware and was drafted with the intent of being converted to running back. Gannon ended up being a really smart QB with great feet who was perfect for a West Coast offense. Jones doesn't have those traits.

I think the dreamland comp for Jones is Cam Newton. Big, strong, fast, very limited passer who is dangerous running the ball. The problem is Jones lacks Newton's instincts as a ball carrier.
RE: RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Go Terps : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15562099 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15562025 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.



If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.

That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?



Because there are QB's in the 2023 Draft who look like longterm answers at the position and can start immediately as a rookie whereas there isn't one in the 2022 Draft


What QBs are those?
I too don't subscribe to the wait to 2023 strategy  
UConn4523 : 10:59 am : link
too many things can go wrong, and we completely waste a year trying to chase something. If a GM has proposed that strategy, I hope they are sent packing.
Rich Gannon is the antithesis of Jones.  
Section331 : 11:00 am : link
He was a guy who read the field well, anticipated the pass rush well, but didn't have a great arm. He needed time to figure out how to make that work with the speed of the NFL game.

Jones's arm isn't the problem. He has good physical attributes, but doesn't see the field well and is abjectly awful at anticipating the pass rush. About the only similarity between the 2 is that they both could run.

I can see DJ having a solid career as a backup, but I do not see him having a late career resurgence like Gannon.
RE: RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
bw in dc : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15562099 Mike in NY said:
Quote:


Because there are QB's in the 2023 Draft who look like longterm answers at the position and can start immediately as a rookie whereas there isn't one in the 2022 Draft


I don't see this bumper crop in 2023. Maybe Stroud. Maybe McCall (who I find very interesting).

I don't find anything super-special about Young. Nice player for sure. But he's not this Andrew Luck-type stud.
Not Ready to Give Up on Jones,  
clatterbuck : 11:03 am : link
but we won't get a definitive answer if he can't stay on the field. I think he's shown he can play in this league and play well enough to win. He's made some improvement in his game but coaching turmoil, offensive line calamities, WR injuries, all have contributed to making a bottom line assessment difficult. My sense is he'll be the starting QB (assuming he gets medical clearance) in 2022 and have a chance to prove he's a long-term answer. I think his ceiling is a better version of Ryan Tannehill.
RE: RE: It will be ironic if they love Daniel Jones. BBI will go nuts. And  
Blue21 : 11:05 am : link
In comment 15562088 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15562064 Blue21 said:


Quote:


eric I've wondered too if a different place he pulls a Gannon.



Are you suggesting we should keep him on the team for 8 years in the hopes that by 2030 he'll be able to make a run at a Super Bowl?


Where the hell did you get that idea from? Where did that get implied anywhere in my sentence? I leave QB decisions to those that know better than me. That's been my stance right along. Again to clarify this place will go nuts if the GM and HC of their choice wants to keep him. And the thought has crossed my mind in a different place with a different offense he may pull a Gannon. Do I think he will? I don't try to talk in absolutes like so many do. So I don't know. No where does it say I think we should keep him for 8 years in hopes we make a playoff run in 2030.
Ryan Tannehill  
Go Terps : 11:06 am : link
Tannehill has become the go-to comp for any QB that is generally acknowledged can't be great but for whom things can work out in a perfect situation.

Any QB that is compared to Tannehill should be avoided. It's just another way of saying you don't think the player is that good.
Most people know he is not the guy.  
CV36 : 11:10 am : link
Seeing the ne GMs approach to replacing him will be interesting. Jones is cheap this year and our cap is not favorable.

DU is injured often and can’t get through progressions fast enough even when he does have time but his conservative approach was likely more Judge than him. Judge had his coordinators and players playing very conservative. While he likely would never have been the guy, the last coaching staff did him no favors.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 11:16 am : link
I think if you don't have a top ten QB, you're wasting your time unless you have a truly elite roster.

What do you think the chances of Jones becoming a top ten QB are? I'd personally say <10%. I think he's a high-end back-up/low-end starter. Somewhere in the 20-40 range.

I don't care if he starts next year, though.
RE: Rich Gannon was a fluid athlete and instinctive player  
Section331 : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15562114 Go Terps said:
Quote:
He played punter his freshman year at Delaware and was drafted with the intent of being converted to running back. Gannon ended up being a really smart QB with great feet who was perfect for a West Coast offense. Jones doesn't have those traits.

I think the dreamland comp for Jones is Cam Newton. Big, strong, fast, very limited passer who is dangerous running the ball. The problem is Jones lacks Newton's instincts as a ball carrier.


Probably the only element Jones matches Cam in is foot speed. He isn't 1/1,000,000th the runner Cam was, and isn't as good a passer either. Jones is a better touch passer, maybe, but doesn't have Cam's arm. Cam was durable too, although that probably led to his relatively short career.

And I'm tired of hearing about Jones's rookie year. He dealt with a bad OL then and a mediocre WR corps, so why was he able to produce then and not now? It is more than Pat Shurmur. Shurmur is a good offensive coach, but it's not like he's the 2nd coming of Bill Walsh.

The reality is that Jones's rookie numbers were inflated by very good games against some very bad defenses. Expecting him to do that is the very definition of insanity. He's shown us what he is - a hard worker, a good teammate off the field, but a liability on it. Slow to process, and is prone to panic once his protection breaks down. It's not like this is new, it's who he was in college.

As someone said, there is no shame in not being able to play QB at NFL speed, it is a really fucking hard job. Only a handful of humans can do it well. Unfortunately, Daniel isn't one of them.

So to those who don't want to "start over" at QB, what are the options if DJ is given a 4th scholarship year and still fails? Will it be more "his OL sucks!" and "his WR's suck!" and "his OC sucks!"? AT some point he has to produce.
Jones  
TyreeHelmet : 11:27 am : link
Flashes the tools necessary and looks the part of a good QB. Problem is going back to college he hasn't consistently been a good quarterback.

You can make all the excuses in the world for him. But the bottom line is that he's failed to perform going all the way back through his college years.

I'm sure he's a nice guy and works hard. And I know people want him to see him succeed. But the results simply aren't there and you can't keep waiting for it.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Section331 : 11:28 am : link
In comment 15562139 bw in dc said:
Quote:


I don't see this bumper crop in 2023. Maybe Stroud. Maybe McCall (who I find very interesting).

I don't find anything super-special about Young. Nice player for sure. But he's not this Andrew Luck-type stud.


I agree with you on Young. I'm not closing the book on him, as he has some incredible athletic talents and is only a freshman, but I was far more impressed by Stroud. He has such a fluid release, the ball just jumps out of his hand. I get the hesitancy with OSU QB's, but neither Haskins nor Fields looked like Stroud to me.
RE: Jones biggest problem  
GeofromNJ : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.

I agree. These are his weaknesses. Yet he's supposed to have above average intelligence. You wouldn't think, after two full years, he's still having issues with pre snap reads and reading defenses.
RE: RE: Jones biggest problem  
eric2425ny : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15562220 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


I agree. These are his weaknesses. Yet he's supposed to have above average intelligence. You wouldn't think, after two full years, he's still having issues with pre snap reads and reading defenses.


It’s his awareness that’s the biggest issue in my opinion. It’s been a problem since day one. Mainly not anticipating the rush which led to a lot of fumbles. Awareness is more instinctual than it is about intelligence. I’m not sure that you can really teach a person to be more instinctual.
He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
ajr2456 : 11:48 am : link
It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.
RE: RE: Jones biggest problem  
Section331 : 11:56 am : link
In comment 15562220 GeofromNJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


I agree. These are his weaknesses. Yet he's supposed to have above average intelligence. You wouldn't think, after two full years, he's still having issues with pre snap reads and reading defenses.


I don't think pre-snap reads are his issue, it is when the coverage isn't what he thought it would be that gives him trouble. Orlovsky said this before the draft, that DJ really struggles with post-snap adjustments, and it hasn't gotten better.

This is one of those things that more film on a QB exposes, and why Jones will not be able to replicate any rookie success he had until he fixes this. The book is out on him, pressure from the edges (he never steps up in the pocket), and confuse him with coverages. It's not about intelligence as much as it is about processing quickly.
and just to remind those that forgot  
UConn4523 : 11:59 am : link
Tua was can't miss after his sophomore season at Alabama. He was still highly productive his junior year but you started to see the elite talent he was playing with looking better than him, and then the injuries. He can probably be a solid starter in the league but he will most likely never enter that can't miss, elite category that many thought he'd be after watching him for less than 20 games.

Lawrence was also can't miss this past draft and while the jury is still out on him, just a putrid rookie year.

In sum, a lot changes in college. These guys get hurt, get exposed, falter to the constant pressure, etc. Just saying "2023 looks better, draft a QB then" is just throwing shit at the wall. If we like a guy now at 5 or 7 or a tradeback, pick him and go get to work on what will hopefully be a better era of Giants football.
RE: He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
MOOPS : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15562264 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.


That's just not true.
RE: RE: Rich Gannon was a fluid athlete and instinctive player  
Scooter185 : 12:06 pm : link
In comment 15562189 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562114 Go Terps said:


Quote:


He played punter his freshman year at Delaware and was drafted with the intent of being converted to running back. Gannon ended up being a really smart QB with great feet who was perfect for a West Coast offense. Jones doesn't have those traits.

I think the dreamland comp for Jones is Cam Newton. Big, strong, fast, very limited passer who is dangerous running the ball. The problem is Jones lacks Newton's instincts as a ball carrier.



Probably the only element Jones matches Cam in is foot speed. He isn't 1/1,000,000th the runner Cam was, and isn't as good a passer either. Jones is a better touch passer, maybe, but doesn't have Cam's arm. Cam was durable too, although that probably led to his relatively short career.

And I'm tired of hearing about Jones's rookie year. He dealt with a bad OL then and a mediocre WR corps, so why was he able to produce then and not now? It is more than Pat Shurmur. Shurmur is a good offensive coach, but it's not like he's the 2nd coming of Bill Walsh.

The reality is that Jones's rookie numbers were inflated by very good games against some very bad defenses. Expecting him to do that is the very definition of insanity. He's shown us what he is - a hard worker, a good teammate off the field, but a liability on it. Slow to process, and is prone to panic once his protection breaks down. It's not like this is new, it's who he was in college.

As someone said, there is no shame in not being able to play QB at NFL speed, it is a really fucking hard job. Only a handful of humans can do it well. Unfortunately, Daniel isn't one of them.

So to those who don't want to "start over" at QB, what are the options if DJ is given a 4th scholarship year and still fails? Will it be more "his OL sucks!" and "his WR's suck!" and "his OC sucks!"? AT some point he has to produce.


I can already see the "he needs more time to learn another new system" posts.

I was thinking it's kind of funny how after he was drafted, one of the talking points was how polished and pro ready he was. Don't hear that mentioned much anymore...
Jones should be given the first 3 weeks to light the world on fire  
AJ23 : 12:07 pm : link
with an improved line and healthy weapons, and if he does not - he should be replaced and moved on from.
RE: Jones should be given the first 3 weeks to light the world on fire  
UConn4523 : 12:10 pm : link
In comment 15562314 AJ23 said:
Quote:
with an improved line and healthy weapons, and if he does not - he should be replaced and moved on from.


What if he's beat out in camp by someone? I'm all for playing him if he earns it but to not seriously consider upgrading the QB position with another player in 2022 would be mind blowing to me.
RE: RE: Jones should be given the first 3 weeks to light the world on fire  
Section331 : 12:12 pm : link
In comment 15562318 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562314 AJ23 said:


Quote:


with an improved line and healthy weapons, and if he does not - he should be replaced and moved on from.



What if he's beat out in camp by someone? I'm all for playing him if he earns it but to not seriously consider upgrading the QB position with another player in 2022 would be mind blowing to me.


This is where I'm at too. If new management is going to give Jones another shot, that's fine, but bring in a good vet to compete with him, and if that vet beats him out, so be it.
RE: Jones should be given the first 3 weeks to light the world on fire  
Jimmy Googs : 12:13 pm : link
In comment 15562314 AJ23 said:
Quote:
with an improved line and healthy weapons, and if he does not - he should be replaced and moved on from.


There it is...as the door slowly cracks open on Daniel Jones and some on BBI move into their "wait and see" modes.

Ultimatums and NFL QBs aren't typically a good strategy...
RE: RE: He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
ajr2456 : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15562310 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15562264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.



That's just not true.


How is it not? He was mediocre in high school, hence having to walk on at football powerhouse Duke. Was mediocre in college. Has been nothing but mediocre in the NFL
RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:14 pm : link
In comment 15562025 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.



If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.

That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?


I've always said if they see the guy this year go ahead and take him, that's fine. I dont see that guy personally. I look at players like Pickett and Corral and dont think either are better than Jones. I do see it in Young and Stroud.
RE: Jones should be given the first 3 weeks to light the world on fire  
ajr2456 : 12:15 pm : link
In comment 15562314 AJ23 said:
Quote:
with an improved line and healthy weapons, and if he does not - he should be replaced and moved on from.


How will they replace him after the season starts?

Bring in a vet and the best man wins the job.
RE: Jones should be given the first 3 weeks to light the world on fire  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15562314 AJ23 said:
Quote:
with an improved line and healthy weapons, and if he does not - he should be replaced and moved on from.



I just don't see the point in 3 games turning around your opinion when you've had 37 total starts to form an opinion.


He's dead, Jim. Call it.
RE: RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Go Terps : 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15562335 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15562025 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.



If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.

That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?



I've always said if they see the guy this year go ahead and take him, that's fine. I dont see that guy personally. I look at players like Pickett and Corral and dont think either are better than Jones. I do see it in Young and Stroud.


I don't see it in either, particularly Young.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Mike in NY : 12:22 pm : link
In comment 15562117 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15562099 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15562025 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15561951 Jim in Forest Hills said:


Quote:


because if you get him an OL, he is good enough to take us out of the running for Young/Stroud.



If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.

That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?



Because there are QB's in the 2023 Draft who look like longterm answers at the position and can start immediately as a rookie whereas there isn't one in the 2022 Draft



What QBs are those?


I have seen stuff from Young or Stroud that would make them the QB1 if they were in the 2022 Draft. On the next tier, Jake Haener, Phil Jurkovec, and Grayson McCall are intriguing as QB's who could see their stock rise next year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I hope they trade him asap  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:23 pm : link
In comment 15562341 Go Terps said:
Quote:



I don't see it in either, particularly Young.


I mean that's cool. You like pickett and Corral. I like Young and Stroud (More Young). Lets see it play out.
What's the argument that Pickett can't be better than Jones?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:25 pm : link
He certainly was far more productive at a higher level of competition than Jones, and Jones does not have athletic measurables that are a high water mark to beat.
Young looks like he's 5'10" 180  
Go Terps : 12:26 pm : link
If people are worried about Corral's body type, I'd expect that concern to be greater with Young.
RE: Young looks like he's 5'10  
Mike in NY : 12:28 pm : link
In comment 15562370 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If people are worried about Corral's body type, I'd expect that concern to be greater with Young.


The difference is Young knows his size limitations and has adjusted his game accordingly. Corral plays like he thinks he is Josh Allen and takes a lot of unnecessary hits which cause him to be an injury risk since he is not 6'6" 245.
RE: Young looks like he's 5'10  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:29 pm : link
In comment 15562370 Go Terps said:
Quote:
If people are worried about Corral's body type, I'd expect that concern to be greater with Young.


Its a valid concern, Young's not really a runner though, more of a guy that tries to buy time in the pocket. But he's on the smaller side. I love his decision making and accuracy though.
RE: RE: Young looks like he's 5'10  
ajr2456 : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15562375 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15562370 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If people are worried about Corral's body type, I'd expect that concern to be greater with Young.



The difference is Young knows his size limitations and has adjusted his game accordingly. Corral plays like he thinks he is Josh Allen and takes a lot of unnecessary hits which cause him to be an injury risk since he is not 6'6" 245.


How much of that was Kiffin though? Corral didn’t run 20 times a game on his own.
RE: RE: RE: Young looks like he's 5'10  
Mike in NY : 12:34 pm : link
In comment 15562382 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562375 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15562370 Go Terps said:


Quote:


If people are worried about Corral's body type, I'd expect that concern to be greater with Young.



The difference is Young knows his size limitations and has adjusted his game accordingly. Corral plays like he thinks he is Josh Allen and takes a lot of unnecessary hits which cause him to be an injury risk since he is not 6'6" 245.



How much of that was Kiffin though? Corral didn’t run 20 times a game on his own.


The passing offense was bascially single read read option. If the pass was not there take off and run. That really does not work in the NFL and whomever drafts him needs an OC and QB coach who can change the outlook. They also better be prepared NOT to start him Week 1.
RE: Jones  
Producer : 12:48 pm : link
In comment 15562196 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
Flashes the tools necessary and looks the part of a good QB. Problem is going back to college he hasn't consistently been a good quarterback.

You can make all the excuses in the world for him. But the bottom line is that he's failed to perform going all the way back through his college years.

I'm sure he's a nice guy and works hard. And I know people want him to see him succeed. But the results simply aren't there and you can't keep waiting for it.


But I think you are burying the lede, in fact. He does not possess all the tools and physical attributes. Jones' arm is lacking, and his passing is routinely a problem. People keep repeating, like a mantra, that Jones is very accurate. In fact, the opposite is true. Jones is very inaccurate, and the stats consistently tell us this. But because he sometimes throws a pretty deep ball, around here he gets credit for being accurate. It's wild.
RE: Jones biggest problem  
Johnny5 : 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.

Yes we know these are the common things Giants fans like to parrot, over and over (and over and over) again. But nobody really knows. We'll see.
RE: RE: Jones biggest problem  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1:06 pm : link
In comment 15562415 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


Yes we know these are the common things Giants fans like to parrot, over and over (and over and over) again. But nobody really knows. We'll see.


This is so true. I read over and over again, he can't read defenses, one read guy but no one here watches all 22 film. The one guy that does is Sy and he has given Jones good grades for the most part.
I only read the OP  
arniefez : 1:11 pm : link
No. I do not. He lacks the instincts and feel for the position the best QBs have and I don't think you pick that up from experience or that it can be taught. You either have it or you don't. I don't understand what the Giants saw in him and seem to still see in him. He is a bottom half of the league starter at best IMO.
Sy said of Jones: "There isn't a quick mind here"  
Go Terps : 1:11 pm : link
Clear as day.

We do know what Jones is. There's plenty of evidence. We also know that keeping him is about to get more expensive.

I promise you one thing: Jones has 37 starts in the NFL -he won't get another 37.
Probably the best thing for him personally.....  
MOOPS : 1:19 pm : link
would be a change of scenery. Maybe sit for a year or two to clear his head, get a different perspective of the game. He has talent enough to succeed at some level. He'll never be top tier but he could work himself into the 10-15 range under the right circumstances.
Basically he's been told for the last six years to go out there and run for your life, and maybe try and win a few games while you're at it. A decent supporting cast at some point in his career would be nice.
RE: Probably the best thing for him personally.....  
ajr2456 : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15562467 MOOPS said:
Quote:
would be a change of scenery. Maybe sit for a year or two to clear his head, get a different perspective of the game. He has talent enough to succeed at some level. He'll never be top tier but he could work himself into the 10-15 range under the right circumstances.
Basically he's been told for the last six years to go out there and run for your life, and maybe try and win a few games while you're at it. A decent supporting cast at some point in his career would be nice.


Or maybe the supporting cast isn’t the only problem.


There’s a close to zero percent chance Jones will ever be a top 15 QB in the league for an entire season worth of games.
RE: RE: RE: Jones biggest problem  
dancing blue bear : 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15562438 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15562415 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


Yes we know these are the common things Giants fans like to parrot, over and over (and over and over) again. But nobody really knows. We'll see.



This is so true. I read over and over again, he can't read defenses, one read guy but no one here watches all 22 film. The one guy that does is Sy and he has given Jones good grades for the most part.


Agree. Alot of it is chanting from people that don't actually know, and have already made up their minds. And I don't know either, so there is that. I'm not an expert, nor do i pretend to be. I do watch the all 22 brerakdowns when they are available, and listen to podcasts that break down film.

One thing that stands out was that it was not pre snap read, that was fine- tho more difficult to assess in NYG offense due to lack of motion and static personell groups.

The problem this year was going too fast. The process was sped up. He was supposedly speeding up his drops or cutting them short to try to get the ball out faster, and also going through reads too fast. Sometimes he did not get to 2nd and 3 rd reads. Most of this was due to lack of confidence in protection, particularly noticable when AT was out. And that manifests itself badly even when there is adequete protection, because the timing is all fucked up in his head. You wanna say out of sorts, or shell shocked or whatever, that is reasonable.
The pocket movement was greatly improved this year as was manipulating defense with his eye (looking off) for anyone that watched. These are all things that improve with experience and work. That is not to say he would get to whatever level is nec. These are not my opinions, but the opinions of the QB "experts" on podcasts i like (Talkin' Giants, big blue banter, Blue rush among others) They are all archived.

It's not particularly relevant, unless you are actually interested in facts or opinions that don't support your view. The new regime will make its own judgement, and most likely will want to start over at some point. And that's fine.
RE: RE: RE: Jones biggest problem  
Section331 : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15562438 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
In comment 15562415 Johnny5 said:


Quote:


In comment 15561836 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Is pre snap reads, reading a defense, and moving within the pocket.

Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.


Yes we know these are the common things Giants fans like to parrot, over and over (and over and over) again. But nobody really knows. We'll see.



This is so true. I read over and over again, he can't read defenses, one read guy but no one here watches all 22 film. The one guy that does is Sy and he has given Jones good grades for the most part.


I watch all-22 after most games (if I have the time). You get it with the NFL package. I've seen enough to know that Jones has a tendency to lock on to one guy, especially in shorter route combos. And you don't need all-22 to see how he reacts to a pass rush.
If you watch all 22  
dancing blue bear : 1:51 pm : link
Then you realize the TV broadcast gives very limited information. So basing opinion on that is not something to be taken seriously. You also know it's hard to assess a play without knowing what was called, and how it was coached.

That being said, I won't argue that Jones does not "bird-dog" targets, like all young qbs do. Maybe more or maybe less. I don't know. I saw improvement in that area. Again, not claiming it is or ever will be good enough.

My NFL game pass didn't have the all 22 this year, I had to rely on skinners breakdown. he got the all 22 from industry contacts. did they eventually fix that? I stopped checking after the season was lost.
RE: RE: Probably the best thing for him personally.....  
MOOPS : 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15562498 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562467 MOOPS said:


Quote:


would be a change of scenery. Maybe sit for a year or two to clear his head, get a different perspective of the game. He has talent enough to succeed at some level. He'll never be top tier but he could work himself into the 10-15 range under the right circumstances.
Basically he's been told for the last six years to go out there and run for your life, and maybe try and win a few games while you're at it. A decent supporting cast at some point in his career would be nice.



Or maybe the supporting cast isn’t the only problem.


There’s a close to zero percent chance Jones will ever be a top 15 QB in the league for an entire season worth of games.


RE: RE: RE: He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
MOOPS : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15562334 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562310 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15562264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.



That's just not true.



How is it not? He was mediocre in high school, hence having to walk on at football powerhouse Duke. Was mediocre in college. Has been nothing but mediocre in the NFL


During his high school career, he had 6,997 passing yards and 98 touchdowns.
He missed the football camps with a broken throwing arm after his junior year, thus he was basically an unknown for recruiting purposes.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
dancing blue bear : 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15562574 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15562334 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562310 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15562264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.



That's just not true.



How is it not? He was mediocre in high school, hence having to walk on at football powerhouse Duke. Was mediocre in college. Has been nothing but mediocre in the NFL



During his high school career, he had 6,997 passing yards and 98 touchdowns.
He missed the football camps with a broken throwing arm after his junior year, thus he was basically an unknown for recruiting purposes.


When you argue with a fool be sure he isn't similarly occupied.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15563210 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15562574 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15562334 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562310 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15562264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.



That's just not true.



How is it not? He was mediocre in high school, hence having to walk on at football powerhouse Duke. Was mediocre in college. Has been nothing but mediocre in the NFL



During his high school career, he had 6,997 passing yards and 98 touchdowns.
He missed the football camps with a broken throwing arm after his junior year, thus he was basically an unknown for recruiting purposes.



When you argue with a fool be sure he isn't similarly occupied.

I feel like you think that's a really thoughtful quote. But it might be a warning for the threads you've been all of a sudden active on.
RE: RE: RE: RE: He hasn’t been good for 11 years  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:29 pm : link
In comment 15562574 MOOPS said:
Quote:
In comment 15562334 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562310 MOOPS said:


Quote:


In comment 15562264 ajr2456 said:


Quote:


It’s not going to happen in year 12 or even year 17.



That's just not true.



How is it not? He was mediocre in high school, hence having to walk on at football powerhouse Duke. Was mediocre in college. Has been nothing but mediocre in the NFL



During his high school career, he had 6,997 passing yards and 98 touchdowns.
He missed the football camps with a broken throwing arm after his junior year, thus he was basically an unknown for recruiting purposes.

What were the stats for the top HS QB prospects at that time?

CONTEXT.
If we're sharing wisdom quotes how about this  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:45 pm : link
"To a starving man, even a crumb is a feast."

Jones is crumbs to many starving fans.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 