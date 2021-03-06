Our favorite topic: Daniel Jones

Does anyone else have a feeling this guy will end up moving into a backup role after next year (with another team) and at some point down the road become a good QB?
I get like a Rich Gannon vibe from him that he will be one of these late bloomers that puts up some good seasons late in his career. Just based on size, his running ability, solid deep ball accuracy, etc.
Don’t get me wrong, I think next season is his last in NY.
Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.
He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.
Maybe Daniel Jones will back on the Giants at that point when and if it ever happens...
New GM will come in and likely say, hey this guy has some talent, the offense has shown to be solid when he's got everything working. But if it continues to not work out, that's OK too, start fresh in 2023 with another QB from that draft class.
The smart move by the GM would be to take the best players available in the draft to rebuild the roster. However - if the GM wants to make a bold move and go for someone like Pickett in round 1 or Willis in round 2 - then you put that guy up against Jones in year 1 and play the best guy.
Well said... +1
I was really rooting hard for him to be the next Eli. He's such a likeable player.
I was wrong.
Gannon was the league MVP in 2002.
Quote:
turning in some very strong seasons with Oakland in like his 12th season (approx) in the NFL. Recall he made some Pro Bowls and All-Pro teams as well.
Gannon was the league MVP in 2002.
Maybe the 2000 season for the Giants would have ended differently if Gannon and Oakland had beaten Ravens in the AFCC...
It makes you wonder if you took a rookie Simms and dropped him into today’s NFL if he would have become a career backup after his rookie deal since he really didn’t emerge until year 5 or 6.
There is no great $$$ benefit to cutting him because you still need to replace him and we KNOW you need a decent backup which at this point maybe that is all Jones is. SO you give him next season (hopefully his neck is ok to play) in an open competition situation and go from there. Maybe his FA markt is not ideal and he stays on a 2nd contract at backup prices or not. Then there is the path where with better "OL, OC, OC system, poor drafting/scouting/cap managment" he starts to reach and show that potential again.
Barring some team like Seahawks\Texans\etc secretly thinks he can be good we are not trading for a vet QB that wants a fresh place to play.
The salary cap really hamstrings NFL teams from bringing QBs along like Simms.
Those days are over. If you can't hang by year 3 - you're out.
Have other teams experienced many of these problems to one extent or another? Yes, but I'm not sure another team experienced all of them, and to what extent. I think he has a lot to prove, but I don't think he should be written off just yet.
Just for record, I am no fan of Jones. I think he was one of Gettleman’s biggest mistake in overdrafting him. Jones at best was a 2nd round pick. But, to evaluate him behind arguably the worst Giants OL many ever seen, I’ve been watching since 1956, is risky. And, if you say what about the previous year, the line was pretty bad but the receivers were atrocious. I’m not saying Jones needs everything to be perfect but supporting players cannot be this bad. His rookie season was decent which leads me to believe there’s something there. He’s not a franchise QB by any measure but we don’t know what he’s capable of with a decent group around him.
And then I watch Jones play QB and nothing looks natural. So much of his game looks robotic and QBing-by-the-numbers. The look on his face screams anxiety and discomfort.
I can hear him having the conversation with himself when he gets the snap.
"Okay, three steps back...one, two, three..."
"Okay...now look left...now look right..."
"Okay...probably need to get rid it now..."
"Okay...throw it..."
"Damn."
I completely agree with this. I would like to see DJ have more than 1 second to scan the field before getting clobbered. I would also like to see him play in an offense that isn't complete crap as well.
Now, do I think DJ will be the next Mahomes if this happens? Absolutely not, but I still think he could be Jimmy G good which sometimes is all you need. The idea of starting new with an unproven QB doesn't excite me right now.
The salary cap really hamstrings NFL teams from bringing QBs along like Simms.
Those days are over. If you can't hang by year 3 - you're out.
Exactly, it’s one of the really disappointing aspects of free agency and the salary cap. You know there are players out there, particularly at QB, that may have been good with more time. Steve Young is another one that comes to mind in terms of blooming late in their career.
The other disappointing aspect of free agency to me is the downgrade in rivalries. You used to have players like LT, Carson, etc. that were more passionate about the team that drafted them and you could tell they truly hated the Cowboys, Eagles, etc. You could see them up the intensity for those matchups. Now it’s like they may be playing for that team next year so can’t really burn bridges.
And then I watch Jones play QB and nothing looks natural. So much of his game looks robotic and QBing-by-the-numbers. The look on his face screams anxiety and discomfort.
I'll bet he's a great QB in the classroom. Unfortunately at game speed it just isn't there, and there's no shame in that, it's an incredibly difficult position to play.
He'll be valuable to someone as a backup someday.
There's a lot more wrong with Jones' game than just that.
Jones is also inaccurate, consistently throwing to the wrong side of the receiver. He doesn't go through progressions well. He panics. He makes bad decisions. He coughs up the ball. And more.
Quote:
I completely agree with this. I would like to see DJ have more than 1 second to scan the field before getting clobbered. I would also like to see him play in an offense that isn't complete crap as well.
Now, do I think DJ will be the next Mahomes if this happens? Absolutely not, but I still think he could be Jimmy G good which sometimes is all you need. The idea of starting new with an unproven QB doesn't excite me right now.
even Jimmy G's team wants to get rid of Jimmy G. And you think we should wait for a QB who isn't even as good as Jimmy G to maybe eventually become as good as Jimmy G. See the problem here?
Would suggest that the fumbling was not his only problem as a rookie. Yes, he set some records but its been pointed out he really shined in only about 3 games that season and against some bottom-feeders. The rest of the games he struggled producing much at all.
And now his next two years in 2020 & 2021 have gone more like all those other games his rookie year where he had far less production, basically a TD to INT ratio of about 1:1, and not getting it done in the red zone.
He looks to be back-up QB material...
Two things I think are true about his rookie year:
1.) he got fat on some historically awful defenses that year
2.) NFL teams had little film on DJ at the NFL level - there's always an adjustment period in the NFL.
He'll get decent starter money, ala Cousins, from some team in 2023.
Cousins performed at a level many times better than Jones has to get that big contract from Minny. Jones ain't getting Cousins money.
Andy Reid ditched Alex Smith, a QB who was better than Jones, to go with Pat Mahomes. So, Andy Reid isn't waiting for mediocre talents to pan out Unless the point of your comment is that you think Patrick Mahomes is an average QB..
He hasn't shown he can be a member of a high-scoring offense without committing too many turnovers.
Chances are, when the offense becomes more normal and we rely on him to be productive, he will revert to the old Daniel Jones, and play like Blake Bortles.
Quote:
I completely agree with this. I would like to see DJ have more than 1 second to scan the field before getting clobbered. I would also like to see him play in an offense that isn't complete crap as well.
Now, do I think DJ will be the next Mahomes if this happens? Absolutely not, but I still think he could be Jimmy G good which sometimes is all you need. The idea of starting new with an unproven QB doesn't excite me right now.
"Jimmy G good" is what led a smart front office to trade up to go find someone better than "Jimmy G good."
DJ's price tag is going to escalate in 11 months. No smart front office can commit to him beyond this year based on what he's shown so far.
Agreed, Cousins was a pretty solid QB in Washington. He had definitely shown more than Jones. I do think Washington made the right move there. Cousins is one of those QB’s who puts up some nice stat lines, but he doesn’t seem like the guy who is going to get you that ring. But he was for sure better than Jones after year 3.
Cousins laps Jones every week. We'd be extremely fortunate for Jones to replicate Cousins' career path.
Never feels the rush, rarely makes plays, always indecisive, super slow thru progressions.
Bring in a one year vet QB and trade DJ for anything you can get.
Yes, I'd be jumping for joy, to be honest, and it's not even clear Cousins is good enough.
Let Jones either blossom or fail in a hopefully modern offensive system, either way, you have your answer going into the 2023 draft.
I think this year's picks are best used to infuse talent in other areas of the roster. That will benefit whoever the QB is going forward.
All that said, I still wouldn't be shocked by a Russell Wilson or Deshaun Watson trade. I feel a power move coming.
With better coaching we are likely out of that anyway. No matter what happens the Jets, Lions, Jags and probably a couple of surprises will suck too.
The best thing for Daniel Jones right now, assuming he is able to resume playing, is a change of scenery. Chance to reboot with a clean slate - new city, new team, new fans, etc.
We need to either cut him or trade him before 2022. Not another season here. The time is now to begin the post-Jones era.
If we're in the running for Young/Stroud weed better be drafting Will Anderson.
That's the flaw in the "wait for 2023 for the QB" logic. Why is it ok to force QB in 2023 but not 2022?
For once I feel this group of candidates will be honest in their assessment of Jones or any other player currently on the roster. Not just lip service for Mara's sake.
Here's hoping anyway.
Are you suggesting we should keep him on the team for 8 years in the hopes that by 2030 he'll be able to make a run at a Super Bowl?
I think the dreamland comp for Jones is Cam Newton. Big, strong, fast, very limited passer who is dangerous running the ball. The problem is Jones lacks Newton's instincts as a ball carrier.
What QBs are those?
Jones's arm isn't the problem. He has good physical attributes, but doesn't see the field well and is abjectly awful at anticipating the pass rush. About the only similarity between the 2 is that they both could run.
I can see DJ having a solid career as a backup, but I do not see him having a late career resurgence like Gannon.
Because there are QB's in the 2023 Draft who look like longterm answers at the position and can start immediately as a rookie whereas there isn't one in the 2022 Draft
I don't see this bumper crop in 2023. Maybe Stroud. Maybe McCall (who I find very interesting).
I don't find anything super-special about Young. Nice player for sure. But he's not this Andrew Luck-type stud.
Any QB that is compared to Tannehill should be avoided. It's just another way of saying you don't think the player is that good.
DU is injured often and can’t get through progressions fast enough even when he does have time but his conservative approach was likely more Judge than him. Judge had his coordinators and players playing very conservative. While he likely would never have been the guy, the last coaching staff did him no favors.
What do you think the chances of Jones becoming a top ten QB are? I'd personally say <10%. I think he's a high-end back-up/low-end starter. Somewhere in the 20-40 range.
I don't care if he starts next year, though.
I think the dreamland comp for Jones is Cam Newton. Big, strong, fast, very limited passer who is dangerous running the ball. The problem is Jones lacks Newton's instincts as a ball carrier.
Probably the only element Jones matches Cam in is foot speed. He isn't 1/1,000,000th the runner Cam was, and isn't as good a passer either. Jones is a better touch passer, maybe, but doesn't have Cam's arm. Cam was durable too, although that probably led to his relatively short career.
And I'm tired of hearing about Jones's rookie year. He dealt with a bad OL then and a mediocre WR corps, so why was he able to produce then and not now? It is more than Pat Shurmur. Shurmur is a good offensive coach, but it's not like he's the 2nd coming of Bill Walsh.
The reality is that Jones's rookie numbers were inflated by very good games against some very bad defenses. Expecting him to do that is the very definition of insanity. He's shown us what he is - a hard worker, a good teammate off the field, but a liability on it. Slow to process, and is prone to panic once his protection breaks down. It's not like this is new, it's who he was in college.
As someone said, there is no shame in not being able to play QB at NFL speed, it is a really fucking hard job. Only a handful of humans can do it well. Unfortunately, Daniel isn't one of them.
So to those who don't want to "start over" at QB, what are the options if DJ is given a 4th scholarship year and still fails? Will it be more "his OL sucks!" and "his WR's suck!" and "his OC sucks!"? AT some point he has to produce.
You can make all the excuses in the world for him. But the bottom line is that he's failed to perform going all the way back through his college years.
I'm sure he's a nice guy and works hard. And I know people want him to see him succeed. But the results simply aren't there and you can't keep waiting for it.
I don't see this bumper crop in 2023. Maybe Stroud. Maybe McCall (who I find very interesting).
I don't find anything super-special about Young. Nice player for sure. But he's not this Andrew Luck-type stud.
I agree with you on Young. I'm not closing the book on him, as he has some incredible athletic talents and is only a freshman, but I was far more impressed by Stroud. He has such a fluid release, the ball just jumps out of his hand. I get the hesitancy with OSU QB's, but neither Haskins nor Fields looked like Stroud to me.
Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.
I agree. These are his weaknesses. Yet he's supposed to have above average intelligence. You wouldn't think, after two full years, he's still having issues with pre snap reads and reading defenses.
Lawrence was also can't miss this past draft and while the jury is still out on him, just a putrid rookie year.
In sum, a lot changes in college. These guys get hurt, get exposed, falter to the constant pressure, etc. Just saying "2023 looks better, draft a QB then" is just throwing shit at the wall. If we like a guy now at 5 or 7 or a tradeback, pick him and go get to work on what will hopefully be a better era of Giants football.
That's just not true.
I can already see the "he needs more time to learn another new system" posts.
I was thinking it's kind of funny how after he was drafted, one of the talking points was how polished and pro ready he was. Don't hear that mentioned much anymore...
What if he's beat out in camp by someone? I'm all for playing him if he earns it but to not seriously consider upgrading the QB position with another player in 2022 would be mind blowing to me.
There it is...as the door slowly cracks open on Daniel Jones and some on BBI move into their "wait and see" modes.
Ultimatums and NFL QBs aren't typically a good strategy...
How will they replace him after the season starts?
Bring in a vet and the best man wins the job.
I just don't see the point in 3 games turning around your opinion when you've had 37 total starts to form an opinion.
He's dead, Jim. Call it.
I don't see it in either, particularly Young.
I mean that's cool. You like pickett and Corral. I like Young and Stroud (More Young). Lets see it play out.
The difference is Young knows his size limitations and has adjusted his game accordingly. Corral plays like he thinks he is Josh Allen and takes a lot of unnecessary hits which cause him to be an injury risk since he is not 6'6" 245.
Its a valid concern, Young's not really a runner though, more of a guy that tries to buy time in the pocket. But he's on the smaller side. I love his decision making and accuracy though.
You can make all the excuses in the world for him. But the bottom line is that he's failed to perform going all the way back through his college years.
I'm sure he's a nice guy and works hard. And I know people want him to see him succeed. But the results simply aren't there and you can't keep waiting for it.
But I think you are burying the lede, in fact. He does not possess all the tools and physical attributes. Jones' arm is lacking, and his passing is routinely a problem. People keep repeating, like a mantra, that Jones is very accurate. In fact, the opposite is true. Jones is very inaccurate, and the stats consistently tell us this. But because he sometimes throws a pretty deep ball, around here he gets credit for being accurate. It's wild.
Those things just don’t come to you. He hasn’t gotten better in any of those areas in 3 years and is always hurt. He’s a great teammate, works hard. But he’s like an AOL dial up modem playing in 2022.
Yes we know these are the common things Giants fans like to parrot, over and over (and over and over) again. But nobody really knows. We'll see.
We do know what Jones is. There's plenty of evidence. We also know that keeping him is about to get more expensive.
I promise you one thing: Jones has 37 starts in the NFL -he won't get another 37.
Basically he's been told for the last six years to go out there and run for your life, and maybe try and win a few games while you're at it. A decent supporting cast at some point in his career would be nice.
Basically he's been told for the last six years to go out there and run for your life, and maybe try and win a few games while you're at it. A decent supporting cast at some point in his career would be nice.
Or maybe the supporting cast isn’t the only problem.
There’s a close to zero percent chance Jones will ever be a top 15 QB in the league for an entire season worth of games.
Jones is crumbs to many starving fans.