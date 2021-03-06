Our favorite topic: Daniel Jones eric2425ny : 9:06 am

Does anyone else have a feeling this guy will end up moving into a backup role after next year (with another team) and at some point down the road become a good QB?



I get like a Rich Gannon vibe from him that he will be one of these late bloomers that puts up some good seasons late in his career. Just based on size, his running ability, solid deep ball accuracy, etc.



Don’t get me wrong, I think next season is his last in NY.