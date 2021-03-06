The unbelievably bad season for Golladay and Toney Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:15 am : 10:15 am

Along with the return of Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney were supposed to ignite the team's offense this year.



Saquon was a major disappointment and no longer looks like the same player. He's been well discussed on BBI.



But it is absolutely astounding how unproductive Golladay and Toney were.



Golladay (4-years, $72 million) started 14 games and missed three with a knee injury. He finished the season with just 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns.



Toney was our first-round pick. His rookie season was virtually wiped out due to multiple health issues, including two bouts with COVID and hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique, and shoulder injuries. Toney did play in 10 games, with four starts, but he finished the year with just 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns.



