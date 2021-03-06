for display only
The unbelievably bad season for Golladay and Toney

Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:15 am
Along with the return of Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay and Kadarius Toney were supposed to ignite the team's offense this year.

Saquon was a major disappointment and no longer looks like the same player. He's been well discussed on BBI.

But it is absolutely astounding how unproductive Golladay and Toney were.

Golladay (4-years, $72 million) started 14 games and missed three with a knee injury. He finished the season with just 37 catches for 521 yards and no touchdowns.

Toney was our first-round pick. His rookie season was virtually wiped out due to multiple health issues, including two bouts with COVID and hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique, and shoulder injuries. Toney did play in 10 games, with four starts, but he finished the year with just 39 catches for 420 yards and no touchdowns.

Was Toney simply stricken with incredibly bad luck  
Poktown Pete : 11:31 am : link
this year, or was this Gettleman's last failure in the draft for us?

I still don't understand why Gettleman didn't sense he was on the hot seat. He was ok with accepting a weakened draft last year for the potential of a stronger draft this year. To me that was another example of how much of an ass clown he is. He never stopped to think if the trade didn't work, he'd never make it to this year's draft.
First,  
Joe Beckwith : 11:33 am : link
Do the league rules for uniforms allow for them to be made from bubble wrap?
Second, our S and C and nutrition coach’s should have been fired also e cause our players were regularly out muscled.
Third, KG was a health issue coming in and significantly over-courted, plus seems to be a business decision making player.
I too hope new coaching and schemes can make both players play closer to their maximum potential .
Toney did have a few plays where he looked  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:35 am : link
really good

Loved his TD pass too
My only positive about both of them is  
GNewGiants : 11:36 am : link
Our coaching sucked
Our OL sucked
Our QB sucked

The first one will change. You have to think our 2nd has to get better with the first being changed. And maybe the QB play will be better with the first two changing.

The injuries are what piss me off. If these 2 can stay healthy, they are more than capable of being two better than average players.

I’m not giving up on these 2. I think injuries and the shit around them affected them more than what we believe.
It only took Gettleman 2 yrs to destroy the team but…  
morrison40 : 11:38 am : link
Mara & Co gave him 2 more to finish the job.
The offense  
Sammo85 : 11:40 am : link
needs a complete rebuild. We all know it. Just a question if it takes 2 years or possibly three (with defense needing some care as well).

Even if you get some come-back to normal for Golladay and Toney, neither are long-term fits based on their profiles, injury history, cap hit with Golladay especially and new regime coming in with new schemes likely.

WR, aside from QB, RB, TE becomes a need sooner than later.

It's why it is going to be fascinating to see the rebuild vision and strategy take place. If the new GM/HC don't take right approach, we are very very screwed.
RE: Was Toney simply stricken with incredibly bad luck  
Chocco : 11:40 am : link
In comment 15562211 Poktown Pete said:
Quote:
this year, or was this Gettleman's last failure in the draft for us?

I still don't understand why Gettleman didn't sense he was on the hot seat. He was ok with accepting a weakened draft last year for the potential of a stronger draft this year. To me that was another example of how much of an ass clown he is. He never stopped to think if the trade didn't work, he'd never make it to this year's draft.

You can also say that he did what was right for the organization and not just his career. I'm not a Gettleman fan, but if he turned it down everyone would be complaining he was trying to save his job more than help the team.
RE: RE: Was Toney simply stricken with incredibly bad luck  
Poktown Pete : 11:43 am : link
In comment 15562240 Chocco said:
Quote:
In comment 15562211 Poktown Pete said:


Quote:


this year, or was this Gettleman's last failure in the draft for us?

I still don't understand why Gettleman didn't sense he was on the hot seat. He was ok with accepting a weakened draft last year for the potential of a stronger draft this year. To me that was another example of how much of an ass clown he is. He never stopped to think if the trade didn't work, he'd never make it to this year's draft.


You can also say that he did what was right for the organization and not just his career. I'm not a Gettleman fan, but if he turned it down everyone would be complaining he was trying to save his job more than help the team.

That's a fair point. In this case however had he been more in self preservation mode, we would have gotten a legit 1st rounder. A bird in the hand as they say.
KT showed he is dynamic.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:45 am : link
He just needs to stay on the fucking field.
Catch percentage  
Toth029 : 12:02 pm : link
Key stat to look at for Kenny and his evident surroundings, on top of dealing with the hamstring and also hating Garrett's anemic offensive philosophy. I eliminated the Cowboys game in DAL since Jones barely played and he only played a half himself.

With Jones: 61.3% of catch rate

With Glennon/Fromm: 35% of catch rate

For a guy who's not a short yardage, YAC kind of player, 61.3 is pretty solid. With a decent QB, and an offensive system taking advantage of his style, aka downfield posts, back shoulder throws, and so on, he'll thrive. He was used like shit.

I think Toney is an enigma. Super talented. Stay on the field, and we'll see. With an intelligent and modern coordinator, Toney will kill defenses with his moves. Screens, shovel passes, these YAC based types of plays and formations that didn't utilize him properly or when to as for that matter, at all.
don't we get to add  
fkap : 12:02 pm : link
the #7 pick to whatever we get out of Toney?

Maybe we could have done better than Toney, but we should add in our trade down return to the equation.

Golladay is the more concerning of the 2. He was available, but added little, while costing a lot. Hopefully, the situation starts looking better, and he puts in some effort. Looked like he mostly just went through the motions on a shitty team.
RE: My only positive about both of them is  
UConn4523 : 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15562223 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Our coaching sucked
Our OL sucked
Our QB sucked

The first one will change. You have to think our 2nd has to get better with the first being changed. And maybe the QB play will be better with the first two changing.

The injuries are what piss me off. If these 2 can stay healthy, they are more than capable of being two better than average players.

I’m not giving up on these 2. I think injuries and the shit around them affected them more than what we believe.


I agree. Golladay didn't just forget how to play. He went from Stafford to Jones/Glennon/Fromm, lol. The injuries are annoying, no way around that. Have to hope for better fortune in that regard next season.
I go bad vibes with Toney  
uther99 : 12:05 pm : link
from the start of things in training camp. Hopefully I am wrong
Catch  
Toth029 : 12:12 pm : link
Percentage with Jones through 4 games was right on line with 2020 and higher than other seasons prior and that's with Matthew Stafford.

With Jones, and stuck in a shitty offense, his number stacked up. Without him, they plummeted and that's what's so discerning. He produced in DET with Blough too.

Glennon being awful at his job on top of a horrible system Garrett laid in place, you got the results from the second half of the season.
Say I'm beating a dead horse, I don't care  
j_rud : 12:13 pm : link
I will never understand how they passed on Parsons, according to countless whispers, for character concerns only to draft a kid who went driving around with a rifle in his backseat because he was beefing with townies.
I hope the new GM trades both  
cosmicj : 12:14 pm : link
In the next couple of months.
RE: RE: exacerbating  
Section331 : 12:16 pm : link
In comment 15562090 Greg from LI said:
Quote:
In comment 15562065 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


this was Slayton's fall from grace. He's dropped 12 passes in the past two seasons and seen his TDs fall from 8 to 3 to 2.



I said after his rookie year that I wasn't sold on Slayton because his hands aren't particularly good and man did people get pissed about that. But they're not. Useful depth receiver, but if he's one of your starters, then you're weak at the position.


Yes, many here WILDLY overrated what was a promising rookie year, but he has regressed since, and it all wasn't poor QB play.
Toney can have value when he plays  
arniefez : 12:17 pm : link
that's his biggest problem. He's always hurt.

Galloway regardless of what his contract looks like on paper, can be cut easily after this coming season with a large cap savings. So at this point he really has only a one year deal. He's probably going to be a waste of money but the Giants hired an expensive contested catch/back shoulder receiver for a QB who is afraid to throw contested balls when he gets the time to, which isn't often, because of potential INTs and hasn't shown capable of throwing back shoulder.

RE: Say I'm beating a dead horse, I don't care  
Section331 : 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15562331 j_rud said:
Quote:
I will never understand how they passed on Parsons, according to countless whispers, for character concerns only to draft a kid who went driving around with a rifle in his backseat because he was beefing with townies.


100%. It is totally on brand for the Giants to pass on a guy for character concerns but then to go ahead and draft Toney? It goes hand-in-hand with DG's "hurt players get hurt" claim and then drafting one injury-prone player and overpaying another.
Mother of God, Gettleman's legacy will be with us for awhile...  
Chris in LA : 12:19 pm : link
And it ain't good.
Lots of red flags with Toney for sure  
Jim in Forest Hills : 12:21 pm : link
no idea if he will pan out.

One caveat is that when he played he was pretty dominant, at least there was that to cling to.
Never liked the pick until he got the ball in his hands  
Dinger : 12:22 pm : link
then I could see a glimmer of why we chose a WR in the 1sr round. I think he would have been there in the 3rd. Sy's take on Toney was spot on. When we are picking at that spot I HAVE NO IDEA HOW WE DIDN'T TAKE OL?! But I digress....Sheppard was our most reliable and dependable WR....what does that tell you? Hopefully a new GM/HC/OC will be able to take advantage of Toney's talents. Hopefully the alligator arms Golladay showed in that last game was a one time business decision. Between that and fighting Garrett on the sidelines, as right as he was, it flies in the face of the 'culture' statement JJ made on his way out the door.
RE: Say I'm beating a dead horse, I don't care  
mittenedman : 12:24 pm : link
In comment 15562331 j_rud said:
Quote:
I will never understand how they passed on Parsons, according to countless whispers, for character concerns only to draft a kid who went driving around with a rifle in his backseat because he was beefing with townies.


It's up there with trading JPP as the most absurd thing they did, IMO.

And to make matters worse, Sean Spencer was in the fucking building and we STILL couldn't make the right call on Parsons.
RE: Toney  
mittenedman : 12:25 pm : link
We all had hopes after Urban Meyer's comments too, but they haven't aged well.
keep in mind almost every player on the team  
UConn4523 : 12:29 pm : link
regressed in 2021. Coaching failed, clear as day. If you are going to do this for Golladay and Toney, I hope you also do it for the non-skill players as well including defenders.

Did anyone other than Thomas get better in 2021?
RE: RE: Say I'm beating a dead horse, I don't care  
cosmicj : 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15562363 mittenedman said:
Quote:
In comment 15562331 j_rud said:


Quote:


I will never understand how they passed on Parsons, according to countless whispers, for character concerns only to draft a kid who went driving around with a rifle in his backseat because he was beefing with townies.



It's up there with trading JPP as the most absurd thing they did, IMO.

And to make matters worse, Sean Spencer was in the fucking building and we STILL couldn't make the right call on Parsons.


And this after the scouts were warning everyone about DeAndre Baker and then he did what he did.

The incompetence is unbelievable.
RE: keep in mind almost every player on the team  
cosmicj : 12:31 pm : link
In comment 15562378 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
regressed in 2021. Coaching failed, clear as day. If you are going to do this for Golladay and Toney, I hope you also do it for the non-skill players as well including defenders.

Did anyone other than Thomas get better in 2021?


I agree and that’s why I wanted Judge canned, but I do think McKinney and Love improved over the course of the season.
can we give them more than a season before we start running them out  
Tuckrule : 12:36 pm : link
of town with labels like 2 cent head etc..

golladay was a proven commodity. Injuries aside hes a very good player. He missed a few games Toney is also a very good player and that was evident when he touched the field. Its very hard to give it your all and be fully committed on a team that lacks an offense. Week2 we saw golladay yelling at his OC. he could very easily have mentally checked out being disgruntled with his coach and the system he was asked to run. its hard to go deep when you lack an offensive line and cant have longer developing routes. Lets wait and see with a new OC maybe some talent to add to the line at picks 5 and 7 and see what we become. Theres a reason a core group of BBI was banging the drum for slater all offseason. Draft day 2021 comes and we select another toy. Lets hope this new regime has the brains and skill to fix the line and take advantage of the talent we do we have
RE: Toney did have a few plays where he looked  
Ivan15 : 12:57 pm : link
In comment 15562222 gidiefor said:
Quote:
really good

Loved his TD pass too


Toney needs to replace Shepard in the slot, then just get him the ball where he can make some plays. Simple as long as he shows up.
The Giants offensive roster is like a cautionary tale for all GMs  
Mike from Ohio : 1:06 pm : link
Start with an Oline that can't block. Add a RB who is great only when there are holes for him to run through. Reach for a QB who you expect will be much better in the NFL than he was in college, and then top it off with oft injured WRs.

It isn't shocking how unproductive this offense is. It was built to fail in every possible scenario.
I'm not defending Gettleman in any way but...  
arniefez : 1:07 pm : link
when the CEO/Owner says we need to get more weapons for the QB and the GM is a clueless dinosaur you wind up with Galloway and Toney. Instead of Parsons or Slater or and edge rusher in free agency.

If the Giants take Evan Neal at #5 and David Ojabo at #7 and both guys have really good rookie seasons, not Parsons or Slater good but almost. How much better would the same 2021 roster be if the Giants had a stud RT and a stud Edge rusher? I'm talking about a RT you could run behind on 3rd and 2 and get first downs and an edge rusher that couldn't easily be blocked one and one and could team with Leonard Williams to provide a pass rush other teams would have to game plan for and free up secondary guys to get pressure.

The Giants have holes and the elephant in the room is they don't have a top 10 QB but there are some good players on the roster - not enough - but some that under performed in 2021 because of the players around them and poor coaching.
Fix the OL  
Beer Man : 1:11 pm : link
And I believe both will shine
.  
Banks : 1:11 pm : link
I have hope for Toney. This year he kept getting hurt. Maybe that's something continues, hopefully not, but he did look good when he was on the field. Golladay on the other hand was another consolation prize signing that many didn't like and he looked terrible. That signing may go down with the Solder one
RE: Fix the OL  
Mike from Ohio : 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15562451 Beer Man said:
Quote:
And I believe both will shine


It will improve some, but the OLine is far from the only deficiency with this offense. Getting better line play won't keep Toney healthy, it won't help Golladay give a shit, and it won't help the QB process information faster.
You can’t compare a rookie  
giantBCP : 1:45 pm : link
to a player that just signed a $72 million deal.
RE: exacerbating  
Johnny5 : 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15562065 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
this was Slayton's fall from grace. He's dropped 12 passes in the past two seasons and seen his TDs fall from 8 to 3 to 2.

The whole offense regressed under Judge. It's really damning. I am still not convinced that Jones is some horrible QB. The OL and scheme were absolutely terrible.
I got bad vibes from Toney  
PakistanPete : 1:50 pm : link
the first time I heard him open his mouth.

He is exciting at times and hoping for the best, but I am skeptical he amounts to anything.

As for Golladay, cannot think of too many Giants I have disliked more. Just does not give a !@#$.
Who compared him to Samuel  
Giants73 : 1:55 pm : link
And if they were I guess you are forgetting he played to uninspired seasons prior to this one. Last year, Samuel was often injured played a whopping 7 games and less than 400 yards receiving. Kid is a rookie in a shit offense that designed nothing for him. Give the kid more than a few games under this joke of head coach before you trash the kid. 2 cent head why?
RE: RE: Say I'm beating a dead horse, I don't care  
AcidTest : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15562344 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562331 j_rud said:


Quote:


I will never understand how they passed on Parsons, according to countless whispers, for character concerns only to draft a kid who went driving around with a rifle in his backseat because he was beefing with townies.



100%. It is totally on brand for the Giants to pass on a guy for character concerns but then to go ahead and draft Toney? It goes hand-in-hand with DG's "hurt players get hurt" claim and then drafting one injury-prone player and overpaying another.


+2. I admit that I wanted them to pass on Parsons, especially after they got the trade offer from the Bears. But why pass on him to draft someone like Toney with his off the field issues?
You kind of have to wash this season out of evaluation  
Rudy5757 : 2:28 pm : link
Toney was injured, didnt practice and we expected him to perform like a pro bowler? Remember back to Amani Toomer who produced next to nothing his 1st 2 seasons. Not all WRs come out of the gate and perform great. I think the kid has some talent and gets a pass for year 1. Glennon and Fromm did him no favors as well as the offensive offense.

KG was not good. I get the sense he was playing hurt all year. We overpaid but I think we can get a return out of the investment. The O and the 2nd half of the season QBs were just the worst.

Slayton is done. I believe he will not be a Giant moving forward. He was a nice story as a 5th rounder but never progressed. I saw a guy that didnt compete for the ball as a rookie but was successful. He just never improved and when expectations went up his warts really showed. Hes a good 5th or 6th WR nothing more.

Bottom line is we need to invest in the WR department. there should be a WR drafted every year. Its a position that usually requires 3 on the field at 1 time. We barely were able to field 2 let alone 3. There is good data out there that a dominate WR opens up the entire O. We dont have that and havent since OBJ. Im glad OBJ is gone but we need to replace him.
would anyone who has had experience want to go to “war” with Toney or  
plato : 2:59 pm : link
Goliday? I think not. They both have “personal” weaknesses that make them not great partners in a foxhole. That’s the main problem with them, more self concern than team concern.nNot great choices for teammates in any kind of strenuous “game”.
RE: would anyone who has had experience want to go to “war” with Toney or  
UConn4523 : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15562680 plato said:
Quote:
Goliday? I think not. They both have “personal” weaknesses that make them not great partners in a foxhole. That’s the main problem with them, more self concern than team concern.nNot great choices for teammates in any kind of strenuous “game”.


What is this even based on? Seems like an overly dramatic way to say they under-performed last year. How do you gauge whether or not you want X player to be in a foxhole with you - playing through injuries? Pretty sure both did that.
RE: would anyone who has had experience want to go to “war” with Toney or  
Giants73 : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15562680 plato said:
Quote:
Goliday? I think not. They both have “personal” weaknesses that make them not great partners in a foxhole. That’s the main problem with them, more self concern than team concern.nNot great choices for teammates in any kind of strenuous “game”.


Engram gets launched (in the same game Dallas is bragging about taking out Jones)and Toney goes and throws a punch at the guy who pushes Engram. Seems like he has teammates backs. Gates did it against the Rams and he is a fan favorite. What’s the difference except Toney’s appearance?
On Golladay requiring the "right QB"...  
widmerseyebrow : 3:09 pm : link
I just don't buy this argument. We see time and again how good/great receivers on other teams get theirs no matter who the QB is. Needing to be "thrown open" is just blame shift for a receiver who can't get separation through speed, size, or route running ability. When you look at the other receivers on this team, there is no excuse for Golladay not being able to earn the bulk of the targets.

I think Stafford's play on the Rams just reinforces that he was a bit underrated and Golladay was overrated. Hated the signing at the time.
RE: On Golladay requiring the  
Giants73 : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15562708 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
I just don't buy this argument. We see time and again how good/great receivers on other teams get theirs no matter who the QB is. Needing to be "thrown open" is just blame shift for a receiver who can't get separation through speed, size, or route running ability. When you look at the other receivers on this team, there is no excuse for Golladay not being able to earn the bulk of the targets.

I think Stafford's play on the Rams just reinforces that he was a bit underrated and Golladay was overrated. Hated the signing at the time.


Then comparing Stafford 2021 season to Goff’s 2018 season you would have to indicate that they are identically comparable QBs.
Re: Toney  
PSIMMS 22-25-268 : 3:31 pm : link
Yes the injuries were plentiful and are an ongoing concern. But Toney is the most explosive player on the offense and I was at that game in Dallas and I kept telling all the Cowboys fans that their D couldn't stop #89. They said wait until Diggs checks him. Well, Diggs matched up against him multiple times and got destroyed. And it didn't matter if it was Dimes or Glennon at QB because K.T. just shredded that entire defense. I also have a daughter at U. of Florida and watched just about every snap of Toney's last 2 years there. He was a difference-maker and a game-changer with his big play ability. He could be a top 3 Punt Returner in the NFL if the Giants just give him a chance (I know, I know - you want to put an injury-plagued player at PR???). He is electric with the ball in his hands and with his vision, speed and cut-back ability. Let's call his first season incomplete and take it from there. He is a baller and I just hope he can stay healthy.
Even knowing the seasons they each had, I was surprised to see Toney  
Matt M. : 3:41 pm : link
actually had 2 more catches than Golladay. What annoys the crap out of me is this notion that Toney was great when he played. Um, no he wasn't. He had one great game that got us excited. The rest of the time, even with the ball in his hands, he was underwhelming. Part of that is the dreadful offensive scheme we had. Part is poor execution. But, part was also he just didn't deliver.

Definitely no his best play, but I think one of his top 5 plays was a bullet pass he threw that went incomplete. That sums him up. That said, I also don't understand why he was never used on KR or PR, which to me, would have been an easy way to get the ball in his hands and make plays.

As for Golladay, he's a real conundrum. Did we not target him because he was never open, or did he need to be targeted regardless and make him win balls, which is a reason we got him? To be sure, our receivers as a group were at least in the bottom 5 of the league in terms of creating separation, Golladay included. But, in the NFL you also can't wait for a WR to be wide open.
I don't know the exact numbers offhand  
PakistanPete : 5:05 pm : link
but there were more contested catch opportunities post-Garrett.

And Golladay still did jack-all.
RE: Even knowing the seasons they each had, I was surprised to see Toney  
OBJ_AllDay : 5:06 pm : link
In comment 15562782 Matt M. said:
Quote:
actually had 2 more catches than Golladay. What annoys the crap out of me is this notion that Toney was great when he played. Um, no he wasn't. He had one great game that got us excited. The rest of the time, even with the ball in his hands, he was underwhelming. Part of that is the dreadful offensive scheme we had. Part is poor execution. But, part was also he just didn't deliver.

Definitely no his best play, but I think one of his top 5 plays was a bullet pass he threw that went incomplete. That sums him up. That said, I also don't understand why he was never used on KR or PR, which to me, would have been an easy way to get the ball in his hands and make plays.

As for Golladay, he's a real conundrum. Did we not target him because he was never open, or did he need to be targeted regardless and make him win balls, which is a reason we got him? To be sure, our receivers as a group were at least in the bottom 5 of the league in terms of creating separation, Golladay included. But, in the NFL you also can't wait for a WR to be wide open.


He followed up that game by having 3 catches on 3 targets for nearly 40 yards against the Rams before leaving the game with an injury. He was on his way to another big game there. Anyone who can't see his talent on the screen I have to question your eyesight. Were the injuries frustrating? Sure. But the talent is there to be a very exciting player moving forward.
RE: RE: Even knowing the seasons they each had, I was surprised to see Toney  
Matt M. : 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15562931 OBJ_AllDay said:
Quote:
In comment 15562782 Matt M. said:


Quote:


actually had 2 more catches than Golladay. What annoys the crap out of me is this notion that Toney was great when he played. Um, no he wasn't. He had one great game that got us excited. The rest of the time, even with the ball in his hands, he was underwhelming. Part of that is the dreadful offensive scheme we had. Part is poor execution. But, part was also he just didn't deliver.

Definitely no his best play, but I think one of his top 5 plays was a bullet pass he threw that went incomplete. That sums him up. That said, I also don't understand why he was never used on KR or PR, which to me, would have been an easy way to get the ball in his hands and make plays.

As for Golladay, he's a real conundrum. Did we not target him because he was never open, or did he need to be targeted regardless and make him win balls, which is a reason we got him? To be sure, our receivers as a group were at least in the bottom 5 of the league in terms of creating separation, Golladay included. But, in the NFL you also can't wait for a WR to be wide open.



He followed up that game by having 3 catches on 3 targets for nearly 40 yards against the Rams before leaving the game with an injury. He was on his way to another big game there. Anyone who can't see his talent on the screen I have to question your eyesight. Were the injuries frustrating? Sure. But the talent is there to be a very exciting player moving forward.
I see the talent. I just don't think it was on display nearly enough to think it can be counted on if he's healthy. He needs to show a Hell of a lot more first.
