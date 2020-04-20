Pat Leonard: No more interviews scheduled

Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN
·
3m
There are no more GM interviews on the schedule for the Giants at this time. So three finalists for now: Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles and Adam Peters, who is here in NJ today
Hopefully decision later tonight or tomorrow morning.
Same.
It’s felt like Schoen the entire time and the others have been window dressing. It would be a major surprise if it’s not Schoen, imo.
Man we need to get this hire right
Poles
In that order. But, let's be fair, none of us know what any of these guys brings. They are all part of a successful operation to a degree, what piece these guys fit in that jigsaw puzzle of success we really cannot tell. On paper, Schoen would seem to be the guy who had his hand in more parts of the operation than the others. Poles may be the least. So, therefore, my totally mean nothing list is
Schoen
Peters
Poles
Poles is so young it gives you some pause, but this is a great finalist class
I'd like to know too, as he was my 1st choice.
But it has felt all along to me that Schoen is the most likely.
Lol, he can come out on the field every game next year like he did week 18. It will be like the Jeter farewell tour from a few years back.
What are you basing this on? If BBI posts are any measure Peters is far and away the most popular among the fans who post here.
Is this legit or a passive joke?
GiantsRage2007 : 1:38 pm : link : reply
but I think it's Schoen
Quote:
But the majority of the fan base wants Schoen, so that’s who it will be. Mara giving the masses what they want
What are you basing this on? If BBI posts are any measure Peters is far and away the most popular among the fans who post here.
Another ridiculous post. Did the fans clamor for Gettleman?
Is the same friend of a friend's sister's boyfriend's friend who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night?
On a side note, it appears as of this morning that January 7 "Transaction" reported on the ESPN website is still there indicating Schoen is the new GM. Hmm. If Schoen is the new GM, does that ESPN Transaction news item become more of a possibility of being a real leak? I hope not because the ramifications are horrible.
I don't think it matters so much for the GM. It does for the coach but they can probably stall a bit if they want someone from those teams as it will already have been informally discussed.
I don’t think so. I think that only applies to head coaches, not front office executives.
Quote:
Interviews, no? Hmmmm
I don’t think so. I think that only applies to head coaches, not front office executives.
I don’t think the gm matters as far as announcements is concerned but I could be wrong
Quote:
In comment 15562560 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Interviews, no? Hmmmm
I don’t think so. I think that only applies to head coaches, not front office executives.
Quote:
NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.
I stand corrected. Good question then. Poles would qualify for the one interview requirement.
Is this a joke?
I believe in many cases it's the QBs who make these hot commodity coordinators. Not the other way around.
Quote:
None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.
Is this a joke?
Agreed. I don't see Gettleman coming out of retirement after the success he's had. A long storied career and off into the sunset like Cincinnatus.
I'd rather gamble on Peters. I think he has the best chance to find 3 quality, productive starters in every draft. With 2 having the chance to be really good. That's a terrific hit rate.
I think at worst, either candidate will be one hundred times better than DG.
lol'd; loved the honesty.
Quote:
will anything ever come out about that?
My own impression is he's very good at what he does, within the structure he works in. I don't think he possessed the full set of attributes they looked for in a GM. Perhaps adequate, but not outstanding. Just didn't come off as well as the others, for one reason or another, just wasn't a match. Not every pretty girl is a suitable bride.
Could also very well be that he was not interested in the job after the first interview. He has been in Baltimore a long time and possibly wants to stay.
I'd rather gamble on Peters. I think he has the best chance to find 3 quality, productive starters in every draft. With 2 having the chance to be really good. That's a terrific hit rate.
so are you not happy with schoen? By all accounts he seems like a strong candidate...
I really don't care which they end up with, just as long as they get the coaching hire right!
No one outside of the 49ers front office really knows how much input/influence Peters had in putting together that team and making those picks. (Just like with Schoen and Poles). Do you think Abrams was making all the Giants picks?
Presumably, front office people in the NFL have some indication. But not one single fan has any idea who did what.
Quote:
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.
Is this legit or a passive joke?
This is legit. I'm not joking. He simply told me "by all indications he is coming your way" when I asked if he knew anything.
Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
Quit making sense. You’re no fun 😉
Sums up how I feel. Unlike with Reese and Gettleman searches, this one I actually felt like the Giants interviewed the right people. While there are some more obvious connections (Schoen with Parcells, Poles with Snee and Boston College), every finalist has merited placement on the list. It is not like with the Chicago Bears where one of the names was some assistant with the Chargers who nobody has been looking at but happened to once work with Bill Polian
Quote:
and has the dreaded spoke to DG. ;)
I'd rather gamble on Peters. I think he has the best chance to find 3 quality, productive starters in every draft. With 2 having the chance to be really good. That's a terrific hit rate.
so are you not happy with schoen? By all accounts he seems like a strong candidate...
I could live with Schoen. There is a lot there to like.
Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?
Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.
Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
Who are 3 people who've never been in my kitchen?
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?
Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.
As much as I detest the idea of Quinn, I am of the train of though anyone with successful coaching at an NFL level. No more coordinators with zero experience.
Your posting preferences will swing to whomever they choose anyway...
Quote:
None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.
Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
Who are 3 people who've never been in my kitchen?
Thank you, Mr. Klavin - and that is technically a true answer, by the way!
Let's start with that and hope some things break right with the HC and QB.
Quote:
In comment 15562529 jestersdead said:
Quote:
But the majority of the fan base wants Schoen, so that’s who it will be. Mara giving the masses what they want
What are you basing this on? If BBI posts are any measure Peters is far and away the most popular among the fans who post here.
Another ridiculous post. Did the fans clamor for Gettleman?
Why is it a ridiculous post? I said who I want and why I wouldn't be surprised if Schoen gets the job.
There have been numerous comments for the last week about what a great job the fans and BBI have done to drive home the point about moving on from Judge. I have seen more posters on this site saying that they want Schoen or its been Schoen's job for almost a month b/c of backdoor conversations since week 15/16
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?
Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.
Whomever they hire it needs to be acknowledged the QB situation is an issue. Perhaps they draft a guy this year they feel is a better option than Jones, perhaps they run with Jones as a reclamation project with veteran competition and/or lower draft pick. Ultimately, it's a wait and see.
Daboll is interesting due to his success developing a scheme, and a QB in Allen, who is talented but very raw and still a work in progress put up big numbers and success. He's been able to tailor his scheme to the QBs he has, and if Schoen brings him in then I'll get onboard.
Someone was on yesterday saying they had some sort of info (Friend that worked for Ravens or something???) that walked through why people don't leave the Ravens. Things like they pay very well, have a good atmosphere etc...
That may be true but I have been thinking about this and one thing about him that sticks out to me vs some of the other candidates is this: Hortiz hasn't really been involved in "building" anything or doing any kind of "restructuring", he's worked in a very good and stable front office his whole career. The Giants are clearly in a position where the front office needs to be revamped. Guys like Peters and Schoen have had hands in building up a successful front office. Just a thought, but maybe that's why we're not seeing Hortiz for a third interview?
Quote:
In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.
Is this a joke?
Agreed. I don't see Gettleman coming out of retirement after the success he's had. A long storied career and off into the sunset like Cincinnatus.
Ummmm ..... seriously? You really aren't sure if this is a joke?
Whoever we hire will have huge question marks and we truly won't know if we got it right until 2025. : /
Quote:
In comment 15562683 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?
Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.
Whomever they hire it needs to be acknowledged the QB situation is an issue. Perhaps they draft a guy this year they feel is a better option than Jones, perhaps they run with Jones as a reclamation project with veteran competition and/or lower draft pick. Ultimately, it's a wait and see.
Daboll is interesting due to his success developing a scheme, and a QB in Allen, who is talented but very raw and still a work in progress put up big numbers and success. He's been able to tailor his scheme to the QBs he has, and if Schoen brings him in then I'll get onboard.
Interestingly enough, Daboll has had Trubisky up there who I've felt is a great option for a bridge QB competition with Jones if they feel the franchise option is not there this offseason.
Let Jones and Trubisky battle it out for a year and perhaps if you get really lucky, maybe a light bulb turns on for one along the way.
Quote:
None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.
Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
Quit making sense. You’re no fun 😉
So true!! No one knows who is actually pulling the trigger and who is ride coattails.
Quote:
In comment 15562692 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562683 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?
Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.
Whomever they hire it needs to be acknowledged the QB situation is an issue. Perhaps they draft a guy this year they feel is a better option than Jones, perhaps they run with Jones as a reclamation project with veteran competition and/or lower draft pick. Ultimately, it's a wait and see.
Daboll is interesting due to his success developing a scheme, and a QB in Allen, who is talented but very raw and still a work in progress put up big numbers and success. He's been able to tailor his scheme to the QBs he has, and if Schoen brings him in then I'll get onboard.
Interestingly enough, Daboll has had Trubisky up there who I've felt is a great option for a bridge QB competition with Jones if they feel the franchise option is not there this offseason.
Let Jones and Trubisky battle it out for a year and perhaps if you get really lucky, maybe a light bulb turns on for one along the way.
If they don't love a QB in this draft, it's going to be a year about seeing who should stay and stripping this roster and cap down, and two QBs like them could serve as bridges and last chance looks. But, if they don't trade Jones I'd try and sign Foles, Tyrod, Brissett, a vet QB who can actually run an NFL offense and be competitive. Mitch might be as shot as Jones.
Never forget.
DeMeco Ryans has only been a DC for 1 year. Isn’t that a little concerning?
Quote:
Upgrade.
Never forget.
Whoever we hire, I just hope our 2 computer guys have finished the Windows 98 upgrade in time for the draft
I was more impressed the week earlier where he made some serious half time adjustments to throttle the Rams.
BTW, I am all in on Peters as the next GM
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
DeMeco Ryans has only been a DC for 1 year. Isn’t that a little concerning?
Sure it is, there really isn't a candidate available right now that has no red flags of any kind. I'm looking for a coordinator who has his unit playing at a high level, a style and attitude of football I want the Giants to play. Daboll is looking like a quality system builder, but his cv is limited as well. That's two of the hot coords out there right now. There's a fairly good chance this hire won't work out either, got to go with your gut and make the best hire you're able to make. Same with QB. For example, when the Giants hired Shurmur my attention was on Vrabel and Reich, if that helps.
I don't think Harbaugh's an option, and the other retreads for HC really don't move me. I don't want to hire a problem child, which is where I file Brian Flores.
I was more impressed the week earlier where he made some serious half time adjustments to throttle the Rams.
BTW, I am all in on Peters as the next GM
I understood the decisions actually in a strategic sense even if they made people uneasy on how it played out down to down tactically. In a way, he made the decision to take out half of their playbook in that situation and force low leverage, high percentage, short yardage plays and given the timeouts expended in full, you had an OC, HC, QB scrambling in desperation and their post game pressers showed they had no clue what they were doing (McCarthy is a known liar and I consider him a coaching fraud now at this point).
One of the plays was blown by the corner who was playing too far off of his designated zone of responsibility and let Schultz get free for extra 6-8 yards.
Progress!
Hopefully the HC situation lays out in a similar way.
Quote:
In comment 15562683 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
DeMeco Ryans has only been a DC for 1 year. Isn’t that a little concerning?
Sure it is, there really isn't a candidate available right now that has no red flags of any kind. I'm looking for a coordinator who has his unit playing at a high level, a style and attitude of football I want the Giants to play. Daboll is looking like a quality system builder, but his cv is limited as well. That's two of the hot coords out there right now. There's a fairly good chance this hire won't work out either, got to go with your gut and make the best hire you're able to make. Same with QB. For example, when the Giants hired Shurmur my attention was on Vrabel and Reich, if that helps.
I don't think Harbaugh's an option, and the other retreads for HC really don't move me. I don't want to hire a problem child, which is where I file Brian Flores.
Yet again you and I find ourselves in common ground and agreement.
I like the prospects of Ryans. I think he'll be offered a HC job before he turns 40 even, if it's not us this year. He has a strong feel for defensive football and players mentality, good communicator. I get Vrabel vibes with him too a bit, which is good.
I was more impressed the week earlier where he made some serious half time adjustments to throttle the Rams.
BTW, I am all in on Peters as the next GM
Didn't like it either as if the SF Defense wasn't ready or thinking about the situation there. They adjusted after those first 3 plays and were fortunate Dallas made a bigger gaffe.
To his credit, Ryans' defense did have a nice year in terms of production, and he had argubaly his two best defenders out of the game when it came down to the wire. Seems like his star is on the rise...
I would be in favor of him but they would need to figure out who he had in mind to run his offense in the interviews. He's been with SF his entire coaching career and that offensive coaching tree has been picked clean recently. That's not to say he doesn't have other contacts around the league but that would be my concern with him.
Good Ryans article written before the season - ( New Window )
basically guaranteed...
100% agree. Ryans is one of my favorites and its why I prefer a Peters/Ryans combo.
Sure he could have called the last few plays against Dallas differently but he is a new DC he should learn from that.
For almost the entire game I was super impressed with his gameplan.
Quote:
In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.
Is this legit or a passive joke?
This is legit. I'm not joking. He simply told me "by all indications he is coming your way" when I asked if he knew anything.
Just am curious, did he mention who Schoen would bring on as a HC? Any favorites in that regard, or you just know that he mentioned Schoen will be GM?
If I were to take a guess, I'd lean towards Peters, but if I had to put money down (can you bet on this now?), I'd put it on Shoen.
One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.
There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
Not sure what you mean. The point of my post was that people here are expressing such definitive preferences for one of these three over the others, when no one here really knows anything about them - including, as someone here put it, whether they are riding the coattails of others, not to mention how they come off in interviews and exactly what their plans are for the organization.
From interviewing many candidates for jobs over the years, I can tell you that solid credentials on paper are one thing, but speaking to a candidate in person and taking their measure face-to-face is quite another.
Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
BINGO!
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
Ha ha! Can we get Gettleman back in the building just to fire him please?
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
More good intel. Hard to argue with the point that we have one of the worst rosters in the NFL.
Which leads me to believe that Hortiz would want to jettison DJ for another solution. The absolute right call.
I said earlier today that the length of the contract to the GM is going to be interesting. We are in such a downward spiral that I think we are looking at a six-year deal here. Which should give any GM a lot of comfort and job security.
One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.
There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
Mook - thanks for sharing. Disappointing if true about the poor roster scaring any good candidate away but quite possible.
Was hoping that as long as a guy could get comfortable the owners weren't putting any mandates on him with Jones, Saquon or the like that a rebuild would be a nice challenging opportunity. Especially with a decent amount of picks at your disposal and following in the steps of a moron that only won 30% of time to only make your chance at upside that much more likely...
Please don't round up. The "winning" % was 29%. ;)
One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.
There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
Tha k you. I actually feel pretty good about that
It is a big shitty difficult job that lays ahead.
I actually respect that he said not for me. Especially considering he has no experience rebuilding from ashes or working outside ideal conditions
One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.
There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
I have no problem with someone waiting for a really good situation, but if the Giants had any of those things (like talent on the roster or a QB), they wouldn’t be hiring a new GM or their fourth new coach in seven years.
Quote:
In comment 15562573 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.
Is this a joke?
Agreed. I don't see Gettleman coming out of retirement after the success he's had. A long storied career and off into the sunset like Cincinnatus.
Ummmm ..... seriously? You really aren't sure if this is a joke?
Yep.
Quote:
on Hortiz for those asking.
One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.
There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
I have no problem with someone waiting for a really good situation, but if the Giants had any of those things (like talent on the roster or a QB), they wouldn’t be hiring a new GM or their fourth new coach in seven years.
They should have some talent on the roster simply from picking top 10 in 4 consecutive years. Really outside of Thomas the roster is incredibly bare. So much dead weight everywhere. Being bad and needing a new GM doesn't automatically mean your roster is totally bare.
Hey Bruce. This is the same Mook. I got into it with some here a while ago and wound up asking for my account to be deleted. Came back a couple months later with the new handle
Quote:
I’m not sure if you changed your handle or this is another Mook
Hey Bruce. This is the same Mook. I got into it with some here a while ago and wound up asking for my account to be deleted. Came back a couple months later with the new handle
Good. Glad you’re here, my friend..
Besides, not going to argue the roster is filled with talent but only 1 or 2 building blocks is a bit of an exaggeration.
5 premium draft picks, a salary cap situation that doesn’t look bad after this season and a chance to come in and identify and build around your QB.
Quote:
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
More good intel. Hard to argue with the point that we have one of the worst rosters in the NFL.
Which leads me to believe that Hortiz would want to jettison DJ for another solution. The absolute right call.
I said earlier today that the length of the contract to the GM is going to be interesting. We are in such a downward spiral that I think we are looking at a six-year deal here. Which should give any GM a lot of comfort and job security.
If these are Horitz's concerns then the Giants shouldn't want him. The candidates have the opportunity to be the GM of the New York Giants, with an ownership team that understands time is needed to rebuild the roster. If he'd rather stay in the safety of the shadows in Baltimore, then he is not the guy for the Giants. He has every right to make the choice that's best for him, but he's clearly not the guy for the job.
One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.
There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.
Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.
The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.
Thanks for this. I don't blame Hortiz for not wanting to come, but it is an attractive option for others. You get to run the show & it is pretty much a blank canvas.
Quote:
In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.
Is this legit or a passive joke?
This is legit. I'm not joking. He simply told me "by all indications he is coming your way" when I asked if he knew anything.
I'm buying into this...
Besides, not going to argue the roster is filled with talent but only 1 or 2 building blocks is a bit of an exaggeration.
5 premium draft picks, a salary cap situation that doesn’t look bad after this season and a chance to come in and identify and build around your QB.
I agree Chris.
We have some solid pieces. I like our defensive back field, Martinez should be back and hopefully as good before his injury, Leo Williams, Dex and Ojulari are all part of the solution on defense. MCKinney should have been a pro bowler.
On offense we are much thinner but knowing you have a very good, young left tackle, a big target in Golladay, Shifty slot receiver in Toney and I wouldn’t be so down on Barkley. He is going to be more confident next year and hopefully we have an O Line of some sort for him to run behind.
The QB situation is a huge question mark but I don’t think the new GM will be feeling pressured to draft one early. Jones in his last year with a vet brought in will be the plan for 2022.
We have lots of unknowns like Robinson, Elerson Smith. Brederson, Lemeiuox, Gates.
9 draft picks is a good amount of ammo. Most teams are lucky to hit on 50% of the picks. Let’s face it, we have 5 of the first 100 picks. These should net some starters at pivotal positions like, RT, RG, TE, ER.
The roster is very young. Good timing for a new GM and coach.