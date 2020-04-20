for display only
Pat Leonard: No more interviews scheduled

GFAN52 : 1:33 pm


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN

·
3m
There are no more GM interviews on the schedule for the Giants at this time. So three finalists for now: Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles and Adam Peters, who is here in NJ today

Hopefully decision later tonight or tomorrow morning.
Now lock it in  
UberAlias : 1:35 pm : link
And go get us a coach.
Place your bets  
adamg : 1:36 pm : link
I'm going Schoen based purely on nothing.
I will go with Schoen  
Giants86 : 1:36 pm : link
.
RE: I will go with Schoen  
Rjanyg : 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15562497 Giants86 said:
Quote:
.


Same.
I want Peters  
GiantsRage2007 : 1:38 pm : link
but I think it's Schoen
If they want to interview Daboll it has to be no later that Saturday,  
GFAN52 : 1:38 pm : link
but ideally on Friday because of the playoffs.
RE: Place your bets  
BigBlueShock : 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15562495 adamg said:
Quote:
I'm going Schoen based purely on nothing.

It’s felt like Schoen the entire time and the others have been window dressing. It would be a major surprise if it’s not Schoen, imo.
I'm curious what set these 3 apart from the pack  
mfsd : 1:39 pm : link
I like them all, feels like the process has been good this time around. I suspect in part it's based on back channel convos that took place during the season on top of the interviews. Probably also based on their level of interest in moving to NYC area

Man we need to get this hire right
C’mon Peters  
illmatic : 1:40 pm : link
He’s the guy. But there’s so much smoke around Schoen that it feels like they’ll go with him.
regarding Dan Quinn interest by the Giants....  
Andy in Boston : 1:40 pm : link
I'm guessing Mara and Tisch had a list that they ran by all 3 GM candidates and Quinn was on it. As long as the candidates didn't decline Quinn, Giants went ahead and put the request in. So all 3 GM candidates like Quinn.
I want Peters  
Joey in VA : 1:41 pm : link
Now, his track record is impressive, and he was the one who groomed John Lynch on the ins and outs of front office politics.
I wonder what happened with Hortiz  
Platos : 1:41 pm : link
will anything ever come out about that?
Schoen  
Essex : 1:43 pm : link
Peters
Poles

In that order. But, let's be fair, none of us know what any of these guys brings. They are all part of a successful operation to a degree, what piece these guys fit in that jigsaw puzzle of success we really cannot tell. On paper, Schoen would seem to be the guy who had his hand in more parts of the operation than the others. Poles may be the least. So, therefore, my totally mean nothing list is
Schoen
Peters
Poles
It's going to be Shoen.  
BLUATHRT : 1:43 pm : link
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.
Like all three  
Ben in Tampa : 1:43 pm : link
Can’t go wrong with Schoen or Peters

Poles is so young it gives you some pause, but this is a great finalist class
RE: I wonder what happened with Hortiz  
Optimus-NY : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15562515 Platos said:
Quote:
will anything ever come out about that?


I'd like to know too, as he was my 1st choice.
I think it might be Peters  
Sammo85 : 1:44 pm : link
He seems like a guy who might be able to close the deal if he really wants the job.
I don't necessarily have a favorite  
Mike from Ohio : 1:44 pm : link
possibly Poles but I think all three are good.

But it has felt all along to me that Schoen is the most likely.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 1:44 pm : link
None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.
I want Peters  
jestersdead : 1:44 pm : link
But the majority of the fan base wants Schoen, so that’s who it will be. Mara giving the masses what they want
RE: .....  
eric2425ny : 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.


Lol, he can come out on the field every game next year like he did week 18. It will be like the Jeter farewell tour from a few years back.
So Are We Rooting For The Bills, 49ers & Chiefs  
Trainmaster : 1:47 pm : link
to be eliminated so the GM and HC candidates can be announced?
RE: I want Peters  
Chris684 : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15562529 jestersdead said:
Quote:
But the majority of the fan base wants Schoen, so that’s who it will be. Mara giving the masses what they want


What are you basing this on? If BBI posts are any measure Peters is far and away the most popular among the fans who post here.
RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
UberAlias : 1:50 pm : link
In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.
That's a pretty legit connection, if true.
RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
Sammo85 : 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.


Is this legit or a passive joke?
I like the future of Poles  
BigBlueJ : 1:52 pm : link
But he is to young for me and I am a progressive guy. Working in NYC vs KC is like visiting a different planet.
Mark me down here too  
arniefez : 1:52 pm : link
I want Peters
GiantsRage2007 : 1:38 pm : link : reply
but I think it's Schoen
hopefully they gave these other guys  
DCPollaro : 1:52 pm : link
a legit chance
RE: RE: I want Peters  
BigBlueJ : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15562538 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562529 jestersdead said:


Quote:


But the majority of the fan base wants Schoen, so that’s who it will be. Mara giving the masses what they want



What are you basing this on? If BBI posts are any measure Peters is far and away the most popular among the fans who post here.


Another ridiculous post. Did the fans clamor for Gettleman?
RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
LTIsTheGreatest : 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.


Is the same friend of a friend's sister's boyfriend's friend who saw Ferris pass out at 31 Flavors last night?
I'm for Peters Then Schoen  
JoeDonLooney : 1:54 pm : link
I would be happy with either.

On a side note, it appears as of this morning that January 7 "Transaction" reported on the ESPN website is still there indicating Schoen is the new GM. Hmm. If Schoen is the new GM, does that ESPN Transaction news item become more of a possibility of being a real leak? I hope not because the ramifications are horrible.
RE: So Are We Rooting For The Bills, 49ers & Chiefs  
Bob from Massachusetts : 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15562536 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
to be eliminated so the GM and HC candidates can be announced?


I don't think it matters so much for the GM. It does for the coach but they can probably stall a bit if they want someone from those teams as it will already have been informally discussed.
Thought they needed to conduct 2 minority in person  
Saos1n : 2:01 pm : link
Interviews, no? Hmmmm
RE: Thought they needed to conduct 2 minority in person  
UberAlias : 2:02 pm : link
In comment 15562560 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Interviews, no? Hmmmm
2 interviews, 1 in person.
If Schoen is the guy and Daboll isn't interviewed  
widmerseyebrow : 2:03 pm : link
I think that's pretty telling of what he thinks of him as a head man. Daboll has found great success these last two years but before that his track record in the pros was pretty awful.
RE: Thought they needed to conduct 2 minority in person  
eric2425ny : 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15562560 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Interviews, no? Hmmmm


I don’t think so. I think that only applies to head coaches, not front office executives.
RE: RE: Thought they needed to conduct 2 minority in person  
GFAN52 : 2:05 pm : link
In comment 15562564 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15562560 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Interviews, no? Hmmmm



I don’t think so. I think that only applies to head coaches, not front office executives.


Quote:
NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.

RE: So Are We Rooting For The Bills, 49ers & Chiefs  
eli4life : 2:06 pm : link
In comment 15562536 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
to be eliminated so the GM and HC candidates can be announced?


I don’t think the gm matters as far as announcements is concerned but I could be wrong
RE: RE: RE: Thought they needed to conduct 2 minority in person  
eric2425ny : 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15562567 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562564 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15562560 Saos1n said:


Quote:


Interviews, no? Hmmmm



I don’t think so. I think that only applies to head coaches, not front office executives.





Quote:


NFL clubs now must conduct an in-person interview for at least one external minority candidate for any head coach or general manager opening. All coordinator and assistant general manager candidates can be interviewed virtually, but in-person interviews are being encouraged.


I stand corrected. Good question then. Poles would qualify for the one interview requirement.
RE: .....  
leatherneck570 : 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.


Is this a joke?
I'm at a place where Schoen excites me  
Chris684 : 2:09 pm : link
but Daboll really doesn't.

I believe in many cases it's the QBs who make these hot commodity coordinators. Not the other way around.
Adam Maxwell Peters  
LoveFootball : 2:12 pm : link
Top choice and obvious selection
RE: RE: .....  
adamg : 2:14 pm : link
In comment 15562573 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.



Is this a joke?


Agreed. I don't see Gettleman coming out of retirement after the success he's had. A long storied career and off into the sunset like Cincinnatus.
Schoen is too predictable for me..  
bw in dc : 2:14 pm : link
and has the dreaded spoke to DG. ;)

I'd rather gamble on Peters. I think he has the best chance to find 3 quality, productive starters in every draft. With 2 having the chance to be really good. That's a terrific hit rate.
Whoever it is  
Giant John : 2:14 pm : link
It had better not be clownshow 2
RE: I want Peters  
santacruzom : 2:15 pm : link
In comment 15562501 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
but I think it's Schoen


I think at worst, either candidate will be one hundred times better than DG.
Hoping for Peters  
Drewcon40 : 2:17 pm : link
But think it’ll be Schoen. I’ll be on board for any of these 3.
RE: Place your bets  
Dinger : 2:24 pm : link
In comment 15562495 adamg said:
Quote:
I'm going Schoen based purely on nothing.

lol'd; loved the honesty.
Another vote for Peters -- he put together  
gidiefor : Mod : 2:25 pm : link
a tough, tough team - and pulled some crazy gems out the draft

I'm for Peters. People say he's great a talent evaluation which, I  
Ira : 2:30 pm : link
think, is the thing most needed in a gm.
RE: I wonder what happened with Hortiz  
Red Right Hand : 2:31 pm : link
In comment 15562515 Platos said:
Quote:
will anything ever come out about that?
My own impression is he's very good at what he does, within the structure he works in. I don't think he possessed the full set of attributes they looked for in a GM. Perhaps adequate, but not outstanding. Just didn't come off as well as the others, for one reason or another, just wasn't a match. Not every pretty girl is a suitable bride.
RE: RE: I wonder what happened with Hortiz  
bigblue12 : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15562621 Red Right Hand said:
Quote:
In comment 15562515 Platos said:


Quote:


will anything ever come out about that?

My own impression is he's very good at what he does, within the structure he works in. I don't think he possessed the full set of attributes they looked for in a GM. Perhaps adequate, but not outstanding. Just didn't come off as well as the others, for one reason or another, just wasn't a match. Not every pretty girl is a suitable bride.



Could also very well be that he was not interested in the job after the first interview. He has been in Baltimore a long time and possibly wants to stay.
RE: Schoen is too predictable for me..  
BleedBlue : 2:35 pm : link
In comment 15562587 bw in dc said:
Quote:
and has the dreaded spoke to DG. ;)

I'd rather gamble on Peters. I think he has the best chance to find 3 quality, productive starters in every draft. With 2 having the chance to be really good. That's a terrific hit rate.


so are you not happy with schoen? By all accounts he seems like a strong candidate...
I like each finalist  
JB_in_DC : 2:45 pm : link
Each seems qualified to take the team into the modern era. A lot of work ahead of them, but I will be patient.
Want Peters, think it’s Schoen  
Sean : 2:45 pm : link
.
RE: Want Peters, think it’s Schoen  
GFAN52 : 2:47 pm : link
In comment 15562649 Sean said:
Quote:
.


I really don't care which they end up with, just as long as they get the coaching hire right!
RE: Another vote for Peters -- he put together  
k2tampa : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15562608 gidiefor said:
Quote:
a tough, tough team - and pulled some crazy gems out the draft


No one outside of the 49ers front office really knows how much input/influence Peters had in putting together that team and making those picks. (Just like with Schoen and Poles). Do you think Abrams was making all the Giants picks?

Presumably, front office people in the NFL have some indication. But not one single fan has any idea who did what.
RE: RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
BLUATHRT : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15562542 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.



Is this legit or a passive joke?


This is legit. I'm not joking. He simply told me "by all indications he is coming your way" when I asked if he knew anything.
LOL at the people with strong preferences for one or the other  
lawguy9801 : 2:52 pm : link
None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.

Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.
RE: LOL at the people with strong preferences for one or the other  
Fast Eddie : 2:53 pm : link
In comment 15562664 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.

Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.


Quit making sense. You’re no fun 😉
Parcells likes Schoen so that's good enough for me  
gtt350 : 2:55 pm : link
.
RE: I like each finalist  
Mike in NY : 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15562648 JB_in_DC said:
Quote:
Each seems qualified to take the team into the modern era. A lot of work ahead of them, but I will be patient.


Sums up how I feel. Unlike with Reese and Gettleman searches, this one I actually felt like the Giants interviewed the right people. While there are some more obvious connections (Schoen with Parcells, Poles with Snee and Boston College), every finalist has merited placement on the list. It is not like with the Chicago Bears where one of the names was some assistant with the Chargers who nobody has been looking at but happened to once work with Bill Polian
I wonder if the Peters interview is still on-going?  
Drewcon40 : 2:59 pm : link
Haven't read anything that they have wrapped up or any news on progress.
I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
JonC : 3:01 pm : link
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.
RE: RE: Schoen is too predictable for me..  
bw in dc : 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15562629 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15562587 bw in dc said:


Quote:


and has the dreaded spoke to DG. ;)

I'd rather gamble on Peters. I think he has the best chance to find 3 quality, productive starters in every draft. With 2 having the chance to be really good. That's a terrific hit rate.



so are you not happy with schoen? By all accounts he seems like a strong candidate...


I could live with Schoen. There is a lot there to like.

Odds...  
EliisGod77 : 3:04 pm : link
are knowing the ownership team they will take all three names put them in a hat and draw the winner...lol
RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
Chris684 : 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15562683 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.


Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?

Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.
RE: LOL at the people with strong preferences for one or the other  
Stufftherun : 3:05 pm : link
In comment 15562664 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.

Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.


Who are 3 people who've never been in my kitchen?
RE: RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
EliisGod77 : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15562692 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562683 JonC said:


Quote:


and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.



Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?

Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.


As much as I detest the idea of Quinn, I am of the train of though anyone with successful coaching at an NFL level. No more coordinators with zero experience.
All seem like high quality candidates from what we know  
Jimmy Googs : 3:07 pm : link
and that is all that matters.

Your posting preferences will swing to whomever they choose anyway...
RE: RE: LOL at the people with strong preferences for one or the other  
lawguy9801 : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15562695 Stufftherun said:
Quote:
In comment 15562664 lawguy9801 said:


Quote:


None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.

Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.



Who are 3 people who've never been in my kitchen?


Thank you, Mr. Klavin - and that is technically a true answer, by the way!
All good candidates  
Lines of Scrimmage : 3:12 pm : link
I hope as a baseline they can at least keep the OL and front 7 to a very competitive level consistently. On the OL side, I hope it is cost controlled.

Let's start with that and hope some things break right with the HC and QB.
lawguy  
JonC : 3:13 pm : link
What's wrong with recognizing talented, successful football operations and trying to lure away one of their promising front office execs to build the Giants?
Bummer Hortiz isn't in the final group  
widmerseyebrow : 3:14 pm : link
Would love to hear the scoop on that. Did he not come off well? Was he not interested? Did Schoen just blow the Giants socks off and they didn't bother with Hortiz?
RE: RE: RE: I want Peters  
jestersdead : 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15562548 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15562538 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562529 jestersdead said:


Quote:


But the majority of the fan base wants Schoen, so that’s who it will be. Mara giving the masses what they want



What are you basing this on? If BBI posts are any measure Peters is far and away the most popular among the fans who post here.



Another ridiculous post. Did the fans clamor for Gettleman?


Why is it a ridiculous post? I said who I want and why I wouldn't be surprised if Schoen gets the job.

There have been numerous comments for the last week about what a great job the fans and BBI have done to drive home the point about moving on from Judge. I have seen more posters on this site saying that they want Schoen or its been Schoen's job for almost a month b/c of backdoor conversations since week 15/16

RE: RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
JonC : 3:18 pm : link
In comment 15562692 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562683 JonC said:


Quote:


and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.



Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?

Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.


Whomever they hire it needs to be acknowledged the QB situation is an issue. Perhaps they draft a guy this year they feel is a better option than Jones, perhaps they run with Jones as a reclamation project with veteran competition and/or lower draft pick. Ultimately, it's a wait and see.

Daboll is interesting due to his success developing a scheme, and a QB in Allen, who is talented but very raw and still a work in progress put up big numbers and success. He's been able to tailor his scheme to the QBs he has, and if Schoen brings him in then I'll get onboard.
I wonder if they eliminated Hortiz  
jeff57 : 3:19 pm : link
Or if he withdrew from consideration.
Got to think Horitz  
JonC : 3:20 pm : link
is just looking for a different situation to take the leap. NYG is going to be a big job and is an organization with issues coming to light that need to be addressed. Perhaps it's too much for him, who knows.
RE: Bummer Hortiz isn't in the final group  
Biteymax22 : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15562721 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Would love to hear the scoop on that. Did he not come off well? Was he not interested? Did Schoen just blow the Giants socks off and they didn't bother with Hortiz?


Someone was on yesterday saying they had some sort of info (Friend that worked for Ravens or something???) that walked through why people don't leave the Ravens. Things like they pay very well, have a good atmosphere etc...

That may be true but I have been thinking about this and one thing about him that sticks out to me vs some of the other candidates is this: Hortiz hasn't really been involved in "building" anything or doing any kind of "restructuring", he's worked in a very good and stable front office his whole career. The Giants are clearly in a position where the front office needs to be revamped. Guys like Peters and Schoen have had hands in building up a successful front office. Just a thought, but maybe that's why we're not seeing Hortiz for a third interview?
s/b Hortiz  
JonC : 3:23 pm : link
tired dada brain.
RE: RE: RE: .....  
River Mike : 3:23 pm : link
In comment 15562585 adamg said:
Quote:
In comment 15562573 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.



Is this a joke?



Agreed. I don't see Gettleman coming out of retirement after the success he's had. A long storied career and off into the sunset like Cincinnatus.


Ummmm ..... seriously? You really aren't sure if this is a joke?
Schoen was  
thedogfather : 3:24 pm : link
part of the front office who took that bum Fromm in the 5th round so I'm trying not to hold that against him LOL!

Whoever we hire will have huge question marks and we truly won't know if we got it right until 2025. : /
RE: RE: RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
Chris684 : 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15562732 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15562692 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562683 JonC said:


Quote:


and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.



Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?

Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.



Whomever they hire it needs to be acknowledged the QB situation is an issue. Perhaps they draft a guy this year they feel is a better option than Jones, perhaps they run with Jones as a reclamation project with veteran competition and/or lower draft pick. Ultimately, it's a wait and see.

Daboll is interesting due to his success developing a scheme, and a QB in Allen, who is talented but very raw and still a work in progress put up big numbers and success. He's been able to tailor his scheme to the QBs he has, and if Schoen brings him in then I'll get onboard.


Interestingly enough, Daboll has had Trubisky up there who I've felt is a great option for a bridge QB competition with Jones if they feel the franchise option is not there this offseason.

Let Jones and Trubisky battle it out for a year and perhaps if you get really lucky, maybe a light bulb turns on for one along the way.
Poles and Schoen were mentioned months back  
ghost718 : 3:26 pm : link
This whole thing could have been a dog and pony show.With Peters there to throw people off.We'll have to see
I went from Schoen to Hortiz  
Gruber : 3:30 pm : link
and now I'm all for Peters.
RE: RE: LOL at the people with strong preferences for one or the other  
BigBlueJ : 3:33 pm : link
In comment 15562667 Fast Eddie said:
Quote:
In comment 15562664 lawguy9801 said:


Quote:


None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.

Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.



Quit making sense. You’re no fun 😉


So true!! No one knows who is actually pulling the trigger and who is ride coattails.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
JonC : 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15562753 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562732 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15562692 Chris684 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562683 JonC said:


Quote:


and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.



Who would you like to see him hitch his wagon to at HC?

Daboll worries me, as does any young coordinator who is paired up with a stud QB. Even more so with where NYG and its fanbase stand right now. Patience is not going to be popular around here.



Whomever they hire it needs to be acknowledged the QB situation is an issue. Perhaps they draft a guy this year they feel is a better option than Jones, perhaps they run with Jones as a reclamation project with veteran competition and/or lower draft pick. Ultimately, it's a wait and see.

Daboll is interesting due to his success developing a scheme, and a QB in Allen, who is talented but very raw and still a work in progress put up big numbers and success. He's been able to tailor his scheme to the QBs he has, and if Schoen brings him in then I'll get onboard.



Interestingly enough, Daboll has had Trubisky up there who I've felt is a great option for a bridge QB competition with Jones if they feel the franchise option is not there this offseason.

Let Jones and Trubisky battle it out for a year and perhaps if you get really lucky, maybe a light bulb turns on for one along the way.


If they don't love a QB in this draft, it's going to be a year about seeing who should stay and stripping this roster and cap down, and two QBs like them could serve as bridges and last chance looks. But, if they don't trade Jones I'd try and sign Foles, Tyrod, Brissett, a vet QB who can actually run an NFL offense and be competitive. Mitch might be as shot as Jones.
Well, whoever it use it will be a dramatic  
cosmicj : 3:53 pm : link
Upgrade.
RE: Well, whoever it use it will be a dramatic  
Go Terps : 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15562796 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Upgrade.


Never forget.

RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15562683 JonC said:
Quote:
and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.


DeMeco Ryans has only been a DC for 1 year. Isn’t that a little concerning?
RE: RE: Well, whoever it use it will be a dramatic  
mfsd : 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15562798 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15562796 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Upgrade.



Never forget.


Whoever we hire, I just hope our 2 computer guys have finished the Windows 98 upgrade in time for the draft
Schoen May be Best Suited  
clatterbuck : 4:02 pm : link
to do the heavy lifting on the administrative side -- reconstructing the whole scouting organization and implementing a whole new system, philosophy, and process. This will be a major part of the job imo in addition to the draft and personnel decisions
Comment on DeMeco Ryans  
Rick in Dallas : 4:12 pm : link
I thought on the last Cowboys drive of the game he made a bad strategic decision not to defend the sidelines on the first 3 plays as the Cowboys moved the ball 40 yards easily stopping the clock. It drove me crazy. Other than that I really liked how the 49er’s played defense.
I was more impressed the week earlier where he made some serious half time adjustments to throttle the Rams.
BTW, I am all in on Peters as the next GM
RE: RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
JonC : 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15562809 Tittle 9 20 64 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562683 JonC said:


Quote:


and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.



DeMeco Ryans has only been a DC for 1 year. Isn’t that a little concerning?


Sure it is, there really isn't a candidate available right now that has no red flags of any kind. I'm looking for a coordinator who has his unit playing at a high level, a style and attitude of football I want the Giants to play. Daboll is looking like a quality system builder, but his cv is limited as well. That's two of the hot coords out there right now. There's a fairly good chance this hire won't work out either, got to go with your gut and make the best hire you're able to make. Same with QB. For example, when the Giants hired Shurmur my attention was on Vrabel and Reich, if that helps.

I don't think Harbaugh's an option, and the other retreads for HC really don't move me. I don't want to hire a problem child, which is where I file Brian Flores.
RE: Comment on DeMeco Ryans  
Sammo85 : 4:21 pm : link
In comment 15562840 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I thought on the last Cowboys drive of the game he made a bad strategic decision not to defend the sidelines on the first 3 plays as the Cowboys moved the ball 40 yards easily stopping the clock. It drove me crazy. Other than that I really liked how the 49er’s played defense.
I was more impressed the week earlier where he made some serious half time adjustments to throttle the Rams.
BTW, I am all in on Peters as the next GM


I understood the decisions actually in a strategic sense even if they made people uneasy on how it played out down to down tactically. In a way, he made the decision to take out half of their playbook in that situation and force low leverage, high percentage, short yardage plays and given the timeouts expended in full, you had an OC, HC, QB scrambling in desperation and their post game pressers showed they had no clue what they were doing (McCarthy is a known liar and I consider him a coaching fraud now at this point).

One of the plays was blown by the corner who was playing too far off of his designated zone of responsibility and let Schultz get free for extra 6-8 yards.
Well the good news here is...  
D HOS : 4:23 pm : link
No matter which of the finalists gets hired, we can't go wrong - at least that's how it seems in January of 2022.

Progress!

Hopefully the HC situation lays out in a similar way.
RE: RE: RE: I lean to Peters because the 49ers are well built  
Sammo85 : 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15562854 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15562809 Tittle 9 20 64 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562683 JonC said:


Quote:


and Ryans for HC. I think it will be Schoen, he's also a strong choice imo, and bonus points for Josh Allen as he will need to find our QB.



DeMeco Ryans has only been a DC for 1 year. Isn’t that a little concerning?



Sure it is, there really isn't a candidate available right now that has no red flags of any kind. I'm looking for a coordinator who has his unit playing at a high level, a style and attitude of football I want the Giants to play. Daboll is looking like a quality system builder, but his cv is limited as well. That's two of the hot coords out there right now. There's a fairly good chance this hire won't work out either, got to go with your gut and make the best hire you're able to make. Same with QB. For example, when the Giants hired Shurmur my attention was on Vrabel and Reich, if that helps.

I don't think Harbaugh's an option, and the other retreads for HC really don't move me. I don't want to hire a problem child, which is where I file Brian Flores.


Yet again you and I find ourselves in common ground and agreement.

I like the prospects of Ryans. I think he'll be offered a HC job before he turns 40 even, if it's not us this year. He has a strong feel for defensive football and players mentality, good communicator. I get Vrabel vibes with him too a bit, which is good.
I'd have to look at the game again  
JonC : 4:25 pm : link
but I want to say the cushion given was just too much, moreso than giving them the sidelines. Most DCs won't squeeze the boundary too much in the NFL, because they don't want to surrender the big chunks in the middle of the field unless time is on their side. You've got to shrink the cushion and make the tackle to limit the YAC and perhaps a stop before getting out of bounds. I do see the logic in wanting to protect the boundary.
RE: Comment on DeMeco Ryans  
Jimmy Googs : 4:29 pm : link
In comment 15562840 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
I thought on the last Cowboys drive of the game he made a bad strategic decision not to defend the sidelines on the first 3 plays as the Cowboys moved the ball 40 yards easily stopping the clock. It drove me crazy. Other than that I really liked how the 49er’s played defense.
I was more impressed the week earlier where he made some serious half time adjustments to throttle the Rams.
BTW, I am all in on Peters as the next GM


Didn't like it either as if the SF Defense wasn't ready or thinking about the situation there. They adjusted after those first 3 plays and were fortunate Dallas made a bigger gaffe.

To his credit, Ryans' defense did have a nice year in terms of production, and he had argubaly his two best defenders out of the game when it came down to the wire. Seems like his star is on the rise...



Sammo  
JonC : 4:29 pm : link
Yup, Ryans was an on-field general as a player and word is it has carried over to his DC performance. Dude's a dynamo, you can sense it about him when he speaks and when he's working the games. I'm willing to roll the dice on him especially if one of these GMs agrees he's worth the hire. This is the chance for fresh air we've been looking for! I looked at Vrabel similarly, versatile and smart hungry player who made plays, was part of winning the biggest games, brings the same elements to his role as HC.
Ryans  
AcesUp : 4:33 pm : link
Everything you hear about him, is just showering him with praise. Through his career, he was that Antonio Pierce-like coach ont he field, so his understanding as a coach probably extends beyond what is on his resume. I linked a good read below which I'm sure some of read already.

I would be in favor of him but they would need to figure out who he had in mind to run his offense in the interviews. He's been with SF his entire coaching career and that offensive coaching tree has been picked clean recently. That's not to say he doesn't have other contacts around the league but that would be my concern with him.
Good Ryans article written before the season - ( New Window )
RE: Well, whoever it use it will be a dramatic  
Jimmy Googs : 4:36 pm : link
In comment 15562796 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Upgrade.


basically guaranteed...



Aces  
JonC : 4:42 pm : link
Thanks for sharing.
RE: Sammo  
mphbullet36 : 4:43 pm : link
In comment 15562875 JonC said:
Quote:
Yup, Ryans was an on-field general as a player and word is it has carried over to his DC performance. Dude's a dynamo, you can sense it about him when he speaks and when he's working the games. I'm willing to roll the dice on him especially if one of these GMs agrees he's worth the hire. This is the chance for fresh air we've been looking for! I looked at Vrabel similarly, versatile and smart hungry player who made plays, was part of winning the biggest games, brings the same elements to his role as HC.


100% agree. Ryans is one of my favorites and its why I prefer a Peters/Ryans combo.

Sure he could have called the last few plays against Dallas differently but he is a new DC he should learn from that.

For almost the entire game I was super impressed with his gameplan.
RE: RE: RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
UGADawgs7 : 4:52 pm : link
In comment 15562662 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 15562542 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.



Is this legit or a passive joke?



This is legit. I'm not joking. He simply told me "by all indications he is coming your way" when I asked if he knew anything.


Just am curious, did he mention who Schoen would bring on as a HC? Any favorites in that regard, or you just know that he mentioned Schoen will be GM?
RE: RE: RE: RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
JohnF : 5:07 pm : link
Anyone been out at the Tik Tok Diner recently? I would expect the news to leak out there first! ;)

If I were to take a guess, I'd lean towards Peters, but if I had to put money down (can you bet on this now?), I'd put it on Shoen.
Just to summarize  
Mook80 : 5:08 pm : link
on Hortiz for those asking.

One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.

There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.

RE: lawguy  
lawguy9801 : 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15562718 JonC said:
Quote:
What's wrong with recognizing talented, successful football operations and trying to lure away one of their promising front office execs to build the Giants?


Not sure what you mean. The point of my post was that people here are expressing such definitive preferences for one of these three over the others, when no one here really knows anything about them - including, as someone here put it, whether they are riding the coattails of others, not to mention how they come off in interviews and exactly what their plans are for the organization.

From interviewing many candidates for jobs over the years, I can tell you that solid credentials on paper are one thing, but speaking to a candidate in person and taking their measure face-to-face is quite another.
RE: LOL at the people with strong preferences for one or the other  
Gman11 : 5:24 pm : link
In comment 15562664 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
None of us has ever met these people, none of us know what was said to ownership during the interviews, none of us know how they comported themselves, etc.

Just cross your fingers, whoever is chosen.


BINGO!
RE: Just to summarize  
mikeinbloomfield : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:
Quote:


Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.


Ha ha! Can we get Gettleman back in the building just to fire him please?
RE: Just to summarize  
bw in dc : 5:27 pm : link
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:
Quote:

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.


More good intel. Hard to argue with the point that we have one of the worst rosters in the NFL.

Which leads me to believe that Hortiz would want to jettison DJ for another solution. The absolute right call.

I said earlier today that the length of the contract to the GM is going to be interesting. We are in such a downward spiral that I think we are looking at a six-year deal here. Which should give any GM a lot of comfort and job security.

....  
ryanmkeane : 5:29 pm : link
Ryans as HC would definitely be a fresh and exciting choice
why would peters pick ryans and not mcdaniels?  
GiantsFan84 : 5:32 pm : link
also the head coach should be the offensive guy. look around the league. if the HC is a defensive guy the minute the offense has success they lose the OC to a head caoching job and an entirely new scheme needs to be installed.
...  
ryanmkeane : 5:35 pm : link
i think Ryans would be seen more as a head coach type because of the leadership abilities
RE: Just to summarize  
Jimmy Googs : 5:39 pm : link
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:
Quote:
on Hortiz for those asking.

One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.

There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.


Mook - thanks for sharing. Disappointing if true about the poor roster scaring any good candidate away but quite possible.

Was hoping that as long as a guy could get comfortable the owners weren't putting any mandates on him with Jones, Saquon or the like that a rebuild would be a nice challenging opportunity. Especially with a decent amount of picks at your disposal and following in the steps of a moron that only won 30% of time to only make your chance at upside that much more likely...
RE: RE: Just to summarize  
bw in dc : 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15562971 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
Especially with a decent amount of picks at your disposal and following in the steps of a moron that only won 30% of time to only make your chance at upside that much more likely...


Please don't round up. The "winning" % was 29%. ;)
Okay 29%...even more upside!  
Jimmy Googs : 5:52 pm : link
Hortiz get your ass back in that interview room...
RE: Just to summarize  
dancing blue bear : 6:03 pm : link
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:
Quote:
on Hortiz for those asking.

One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.

There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.


Tha k you. I actually feel pretty good about that

It is a big shitty difficult job that lays ahead.

I actually respect that he said not for me. Especially considering he has no experience rebuilding from ashes or working outside ideal conditions

RE: Just to summarize  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:
Quote:
on Hortiz for those asking.

One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.

There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.


I have no problem with someone waiting for a really good situation, but if the Giants had any of those things (like talent on the roster or a QB), they wouldn’t be hiring a new GM or their fourth new coach in seven years.
RE: RE: RE: RE: .....  
leatherneck570 : 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15562747 River Mike said:
Quote:
In comment 15562585 adamg said:


Quote:


In comment 15562573 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562528 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


None match up to Gettleman. Beg him to come out of his hard-earned retirement.



Is this a joke?



Agreed. I don't see Gettleman coming out of retirement after the success he's had. A long storied career and off into the sunset like Cincinnatus.



Ummmm ..... seriously? You really aren't sure if this is a joke?


Yep.
RE: RE: Just to summarize  
Mook80 : 6:47 pm : link
In comment 15563009 shockeyisthebest8056 said:
Quote:
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:


Quote:


on Hortiz for those asking.

One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.

There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.




I have no problem with someone waiting for a really good situation, but if the Giants had any of those things (like talent on the roster or a QB), they wouldn’t be hiring a new GM or their fourth new coach in seven years.


They should have some talent on the roster simply from picking top 10 in 4 consecutive years. Really outside of Thomas the roster is incredibly bare. So much dead weight everywhere. Being bad and needing a new GM doesn't automatically mean your roster is totally bare.
Mook, since I just got back from my yearly sabbatical,  
Big Blue '56 : 7:06 pm : link
I’m not sure if you changed your handle or this is another Mook
RE: Mook, since I just got back from my yearly sabbatical,  
Mook80 : 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15563098 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
I’m not sure if you changed your handle or this is another Mook


Hey Bruce. This is the same Mook. I got into it with some here a while ago and wound up asking for my account to be deleted. Came back a couple months later with the new handle
RE: RE: Mook, since I just got back from my yearly sabbatical,  
Big Blue '56 : 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15563112 Mook80 said:
Quote:
In comment 15563098 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


I’m not sure if you changed your handle or this is another Mook



Hey Bruce. This is the same Mook. I got into it with some here a while ago and wound up asking for my account to be deleted. Came back a couple months later with the new handle


Good. Glad you’re here, my friend..
Hortiz doesn’t sound like our man if true  
Chris684 : 7:34 pm : link
We wouldn’t want anyone too afraid of the moment or worried about comfort level. Again, IF true.

Besides, not going to argue the roster is filled with talent but only 1 or 2 building blocks is a bit of an exaggeration.

5 premium draft picks, a salary cap situation that doesn’t look bad after this season and a chance to come in and identify and build around your QB.

RE: RE: Just to summarize  
Tom in NY : 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15562961 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:


Quote:



Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.




More good intel. Hard to argue with the point that we have one of the worst rosters in the NFL.

Which leads me to believe that Hortiz would want to jettison DJ for another solution. The absolute right call.

I said earlier today that the length of the contract to the GM is going to be interesting. We are in such a downward spiral that I think we are looking at a six-year deal here. Which should give any GM a lot of comfort and job security.


If these are Horitz's concerns then the Giants shouldn't want him. The candidates have the opportunity to be the GM of the New York Giants, with an ownership team that understands time is needed to rebuild the roster. If he'd rather stay in the safety of the shadows in Baltimore, then he is not the guy for the Giants. He has every right to make the choice that's best for him, but he's clearly not the guy for the job.
RE: Just to summarize  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 7:47 pm : link
In comment 15562936 Mook80 said:
Quote:
on Hortiz for those asking.

One of my best friends is a writer for SI. He told me the other day that DeCosta was advising Hortiz to not take the Giants job if offered. He said Ravens front office people rarely leave no matter what position they are in unless its a near perfect fit. Ravens pay their front office guys incredibly well so they take the money part of it out of the equation.

There were reports of Hortiz hitting the 1st interview out of the park. He said he heard that he had a great 1st interview but wouldn't take the job if it were offered. I dont know this for a fact but it definitely seems like he turned down a 2nd interview.

Also heard that ownership issues were not an issue for Hortiz or other candidates. For Hortiz the roster being at best the 2nd or 3rd worst in the league was a much bigger issue. Yes there are 2 first rounders and ownership is definitely going to give this GM a lot of time, but the cupbaord is totally bare. It's a omplete rebuild without cap space to do anything this off-season and the future QB not in place.

The Giants don't have more than 1 or 2 building blocks and they have zero depth on the roster. Some candidates may look at it as a good fit to be GM because you will get to start from scratch and have a lot of time to turn it around but for a guy like Hortiz coming into this situation and leaving a place where he has been forever and already makes big money just didn't make sense.


Thanks for this. I don't blame Hortiz for not wanting to come, but it is an attractive option for others. You get to run the show & it is pretty much a blank canvas.
RE: RE: RE: It's going to be Shoen.  
kinard : 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15562662 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 15562542 Sammo85 said:


Quote:


In comment 15562521 BLUATHRT said:


Quote:


I have a friend that works in the Bill's front office who is close with him.



Is this legit or a passive joke?



This is legit. I'm not joking. He simply told me "by all indications he is coming your way" when I asked if he knew anything.


I'm buying into this...
I am having visions  
Blue Dream : 8:30 pm : link
Of an intense game of rock, paper, scissors between Chris, John and Steve to determine the winner.
RE: Hortiz doesn’t sound like our man if true  
Rjanyg : 8:36 pm : link
In comment 15563143 Chris684 said:
Quote:
We wouldn’t want anyone too afraid of the moment or worried about comfort level. Again, IF true.

Besides, not going to argue the roster is filled with talent but only 1 or 2 building blocks is a bit of an exaggeration.

5 premium draft picks, a salary cap situation that doesn’t look bad after this season and a chance to come in and identify and build around your QB.


I agree Chris.

We have some solid pieces. I like our defensive back field, Martinez should be back and hopefully as good before his injury, Leo Williams, Dex and Ojulari are all part of the solution on defense. MCKinney should have been a pro bowler.

On offense we are much thinner but knowing you have a very good, young left tackle, a big target in Golladay, Shifty slot receiver in Toney and I wouldn’t be so down on Barkley. He is going to be more confident next year and hopefully we have an O Line of some sort for him to run behind.

The QB situation is a huge question mark but I don’t think the new GM will be feeling pressured to draft one early. Jones in his last year with a vet brought in will be the plan for 2022.

We have lots of unknowns like Robinson, Elerson Smith. Brederson, Lemeiuox, Gates.

9 draft picks is a good amount of ammo. Most teams are lucky to hit on 50% of the picks. Let’s face it, we have 5 of the first 100 picks. These should net some starters at pivotal positions like, RT, RG, TE, ER.

The roster is very young. Good timing for a new GM and coach.
