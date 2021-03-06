NY Football Giants Expected to Name a General Manager Today Anakim : 8:13 am

Not exactly shocking news, but still.







Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan

The Giants should have a new GM on Friday: Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles or Adam Peters











Jim Nagy

@JimNagy_SB

Worked on same staff as Poles and Peters and have known Schoen for almost 20 years. All three have what it takes to be successful GMs. Giants cannot make a bad decision here.