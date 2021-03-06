for display only
NY Football Giants Expected to Name a General Manager Today

Anakim : 8:13 am
Not exactly shocking news, but still.



Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The Giants should have a new GM on Friday: Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles or Adam Peters





Jim Nagy
@JimNagy_SB
Worked on same staff as Poles and Peters and have known Schoen for almost 20 years. All three have what it takes to be successful GMs. Giants cannot make a bad decision here.
Good job all around.  
Big Blue '56 : 8:15 am : link
.
I would like to get Poles as Asst-GM and either of the other 2 as GM  
George from PA : 8:17 am : link
.
3 very good choices  
LoveFootball : 8:18 am : link
Can't screw this up!
Thanks Anakim. We've all had high hopes the last  
Dinger : 8:18 am : link
3 or 4 or I can't figure out how many times we've changed either GM of HC, hopefully we get it right. Eric's opinion of the Mara's football intelligence has been on my mind for the last 8 weeks and can't help but be worried that even though they've stepped out of their comfort zone, they still don't know who's a good candidate and who's is not.
Narrator:  
eclipz928 : 8:19 am : link
... but little did Jim know that the Giants would find themselves making the worst possible decision they could ever make


I kid - I'm excited about the upcoming announcement.
"We liked all three guys, but at the end of the day  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 8:22 am : link
We feel Kevin Abrams is just as good. Welcome Kevin!"
Seems like general consensus  
joeinpa : 8:22 am : link
Is Giants are getting a solid GM.

Hope they can do the same with a Head Coach. It s a tricky proposition picking a coach. But priority one will be to fix the offense.

Exciting times
Rooting for Peters  
jvm52106 : 8:23 am : link
and McDaniel( not McDaniels) as next hc.
RE: I would like to get Poles as Asst-GM and either of the other 2 as GM  
Chris in Philly : 8:25 am : link
In comment 15563778 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


Poles had interviewed with several teams for GM. Not sure why he would accept Assistant GM.
I'm excited...  
Dnew15 : 8:25 am : link
if you're a fan - this has to be a glimmer of hope in what has been a really tough decade of NYG football.

Let's hope a fresh set of eyes really does get the chance to come in and revamp how the NYG do football from top to bottom.

I am curious  
Mayo2JZ : 8:29 am : link
what does an assistant GM do? If any of these individuals were offered an asst GM position with the Giants why would they leave their current position? Especially if there are opportunities in their current organization?
RE:  
Mayo2JZ : 8:30 am : link
In comment 15563787 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
We feel Kevin Abrams is just as good. Welcome Kevin!"


Ha ha ha
RE: I would like to get Poles as Asst-GM and either of the other 2 as GM  
Stu11 : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15563778 George from PA said:
Quote:
.

I doubt Poles is coming here as asst GM. He has a similar type position in KC. More likely the GM choice brings someone he's comfortable with from his current team to fill that role.
RE: Thanks Anakim. We've all had high hopes the last  
Ivan15 : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15563781 Dinger said:
Quote:
3 or 4 or I can't figure out how many times we've changed either GM of HC, hopefully we get it right. Eric's opinion of the Mara's football intelligence has been on my mind for the last 8 weeks and can't help but be worried that even though they've stepped out of their comfort zone, they still don't know who's a good candidate and who's is not.


Agreed but at least they figured out who to interview. Selected from outside the “family”, no direct ex-Giant connection (except Carthon), no TV people. As it turned out, retrospectively, they may not end up picking the best candidate but at least they can’t be too far wrong.
RE: Seems like general consensus  
JohnB : 8:36 am : link
In comment 15563788 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Is Giants are getting a solid GM.

Hope they can do the same with a Head Coach. It s a tricky proposition picking a coach. But priority one will be to fix the offense.

Exciting times


If he can't pick a good HC, he might not then be a good GM
RE: I would like to get Poles as Asst-GM and either of the other 2 as GM  
Mike from Ohio : 8:37 am : link
In comment 15563778 George from PA said:
Quote:
.


Having a guy come in to interview for the GM role and then offering him Assistant GM would be insulting. Not going to happen.
RE: I am curious  
MattyKid : 8:38 am : link
In comment 15563803 Mayo2JZ said:
Quote:
what does an assistant GM do? If any of these individuals were offered an asst GM position with the Giants why would they leave their current position? Especially if there are opportunities in their current organization?


I'm not 100% sure of their duties, but what I can tell you is that one of my teammates in college has been an assistant GM in multiple NFL organizations.
Lock it in  
UberAlias : 8:43 am : link
Then go out and get us a head coach to lead this team.
Schoen is the guy I want  
Rjanyg : 8:44 am : link
I would be curious as to his HC selection though. Daboll seems like an obvious front runner.
RE:  
Mdgiantsfan : 8:44 am : link
In comment 15563787 Bobby Humphrey's Earpad said:
Quote:
We feel Kevin Abrams is just as good. Welcome Kevin!"


😂
RE: Schoen is the guy I want  
Fast Eddie : 8:46 am : link
In comment 15563830 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I would be curious as to his HC selection though. Daboll seems like an obvious front runner.


Me also. And wouldn’t Daboll be killing two birds with one stone? Wouldn’t he serve as his own O coordinator?
RE: RE: Schoen is the guy I want  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:50 am : link
In comment 15563840 Fast Eddie said:
Quote:
In comment 15563830 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


I would be curious as to his HC selection though. Daboll seems like an obvious front runner.



Me also. And wouldn’t Daboll be killing two birds with one stone? Wouldn’t he serve as his own O coordinator?


He'd almost certainly hire an OC, even if it's an assistant in the Joe Philbin vein of OCs who don't call plays but do a lot of quality control and planning.
It will be Schoen  
I Love Clams Casino : 8:52 am : link
it's already been "accidentally" announced on ESPN.

Doubt that's more than a coincidence, but what the hell do I know?
RE: RE: RE: Schoen is the guy I want  
Fast Eddie : 8:54 am : link
In comment 15563844 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15563840 Fast Eddie said:


Quote:


In comment 15563830 Rjanyg said:


Quote:


I would be curious as to his HC selection though. Daboll seems like an obvious front runner.



Me also. And wouldn’t Daboll be killing two birds with one stone? Wouldn’t he serve as his own O coordinator?



He'd almost certainly hire an OC, even if it's an assistant in the Joe Philbin vein of OCs who don't call plays but do a lot of quality control and planning.


Thanks….we shall see
Not sure why  
GiantMike92 : 8:56 am : link
I’d be disappointed with Scheon at this point, btw Boomer thinks he is the guy. But after reading all the people who are extolling Peters I would prefer him.
....  
riceneggs : 8:59 am : link
I'll try to be happy with whoever they hire.

But we're still gonna suck unless we get a top tier QB
Schoen still the presumptive favorite as well?  
bigblue5611 : 9:02 am : link
G.T Bobby Thompson
@BThomps81
#Giants will most likely name their new GM today. With Joe Schoen being the leading candidate
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I would like to get Poles as Asst-GM and either of the other 2 as GM  
Kevin in Annapolis : 9:05 am : link
In comment 15563818 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15563778 George from PA said:


Quote:


.



Having a guy come in to interview for the GM role and then offering him Assistant GM would be insulting. Not going to happen.


How about assistant to the regional GM?
"Giants can not make a bad decision here"  
j_rud : 9:06 am : link
Hold my medium Pepsi
-John Mara



Sorry, I'm actually feeling positive today. But we gotta ring every last ounce out of that one.

RE: Not sure why  
Fast Eddie : 9:07 am : link
In comment 15563856 GiantMike92 said:
Quote:
I’d be disappointed with Scheon at this point, btw Boomer thinks he is the guy. But after reading all the people who are extolling Peters I would prefer him.


I just try to keep this in mind …….Gettleman vs any of 3 finalists
RE: Schoen still the presumptive favorite as well?  
mphbullet36 : 9:09 am : link
In comment 15563867 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
G.T Bobby Thompson
@BThomps81
#Giants will most likely name their new GM today. With Joe Schoen being the leading candidate Link - ( New Window )


they give out blue check marks to anyone these days, huh?
RE: RE: Schoen still the presumptive favorite as well?  
bigblue5611 : 9:14 am : link
In comment 15563887 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15563867 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


G.T Bobby Thompson
@BThomps81
#Giants will most likely name their new GM today. With Joe Schoen being the leading candidate Link - ( New Window )



they give out blue check marks to anyone these days, huh?


Not sure if being sarcastic or not, but he does have 5k followers and has been linked here several times.

NFL Journalist covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for
@Bucs__Report
, New England Patriots for
@crowworthytakes
,
@FanSided
,
@RamblinFan
RE: Narrator:  
Sammo85 : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15563783 eclipz928 said:
Quote:
... but little did Jim know that the Giants would find themselves making the worst possible decision they could ever make


I kid - I'm excited about the upcoming announcement.



Haha. I spit out my coffee, almost heard the NFL Network/Films narrator with the deep voice reading that.
Is very curious  
Sammo85 : 9:38 am : link
how the Bears GM job search is being run, haven't seen much there recently although they've interviewed a ton of candidates.

Good job.  
Les in TO : 9:39 am : link
They did a thorough and efficient search of external candidates. They moved on from DG and didn’t even interview Abrams. Kudos to Tisch and Mara for diagnosing the issue and fixing it. Whoever they select, I will get behind.
RE: RE: I would like to get Poles as Asst-GM and either of the other 2 as GM  
River Mike : 9:40 am : link
In comment 15563818 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15563778 George from PA said:


Quote:


.



Having a guy come in to interview for the GM role and then offering him Assistant GM would be insulting. Not going to happen.


I agree Mike. Not only that, but I imagine that would be uncomfortable for the GM, sorta like having his replacement waiting in the wings, or worse yet trying to subtly undermine him.
RE: ....  
River Mike : 9:42 am : link
In comment 15563862 riceneggs said:
Quote:
I'll try to be happy with whoever they hire.

But we're still gonna suck unless we get a top tier QB


Yes. Let's go to the supermarket and pick one out
..  
Sean : 9:43 am : link
Quote:
Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
As expected, word is Adam Peters was great yesterday with the Giants. I believe he made it a two-man race with Joe Schoen. Everyone sees the younger Ryan Poles as a big star in the making. Giants will make decision today. I'd put 20 bucks on Schoen but Peters is right there.
RE: ..  
bigblue5611 : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15563969 Sean said:
Quote:


Quote:


Ian O'Connor
@Ian_OConnor
As expected, word is Adam Peters was great yesterday with the Giants. I believe he made it a two-man race with Joe Schoen. Everyone sees the younger Ryan Poles as a big star in the making. Giants will make decision today. I'd put 20 bucks on Schoen but Peters is right there.


Separate and stickied thread on this already.
RE: Good job.  
JB_in_DC : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15563953 Les in TO said:
Quote:
They did a thorough and efficient search of external candidates. They moved on from DG and didn’t even interview Abrams. Kudos to Tisch and Mara for diagnosing the issue and fixing it. Whoever they select, I will get behind.


I like the fact that they had a thorough list of accomplished candidates, and they also are not behind at all on the HC front. No hires yet there. They didn't need to rush, and they didn't - which is great.
what I think is funny  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:00 am : link
is that site traffic has been higher in January than it was in December. We know the reasons why, but still.
First and foremost is getting GM correct  
Simms11 : 10:00 am : link
and I think they've finally set themselves up for success with whoever they end up with here.

HC is the second part that they MUST get correct. This organization can't afford to continue the drop and can't afford another 2 and done HC. This is even a more critical hire IMO.
RE: … site traffic has been higher in January  
Trainmaster : 10:07 am : link
The time of year between January and September has been the more interesting and exciting Giants football time for years.

Here’s hoping this is the last year this is true.

RE: what I think is funny  
Mike from Ohio : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15564028 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is that site traffic has been higher in January than it was in December. We know the reasons why, but still.


Football season is the worst time of year for Giants fans.
Mike from Ohio  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:15 am : link
that's what I've been trying to get across to the Giants. They are losing the interest of fans.

My kids want to like the Giants. The team makes it impossible.
RE: what I think is funny  
Brown_Hornet : 10:19 am : link
In comment 15564028 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is that site traffic has been higher in January than it was in December. We know the reasons why, but still.
56 is back!

What did you expect?!
:)
RE: Mike from Ohio  
Matt G : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15564070 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that's what I've been trying to get across to the Giants. They are losing the interest of fans.

My kids want to like the Giants. The team makes it impossible.

My kids (6 & 8yo) just feel bad for me and don't understand why I torture myself every Sunday
I don't care who they pick for GM  
Beef Wellington : 10:35 am : link
out of the finalists. I will say however that whoever it turns out to be better use our two first round picks on addressing the Offensive Line. If not I will stop following a team I have been a fan of since the early 60's and may go as far as to leave BBI.

That is my ultimatum!!!!!
RE: Mike from Ohio  
UberAlias : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15564070 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
that's what I've been trying to get across to the Giants. They are losing the interest of fans.

My kids want to like the Giants. The team makes it impossible.
Probably true. No offense, but if you carry a similar attitude at home as you on this site these days, you are very likely contributing to the matter. We are seeing some legitimate signs of hope here at least but you refuse to acknowledge an inch of it and have given up all hope, only add to gloom and doom. If your kids are like mine, they probably feed on that.

On an aside, your voice carries a lot of that same weight here too. Many posters look to you to make sense of what is going on. They trust you. When everything you do tells them there is no hope, it sucks it out of them.
the carpenter is saying  
SirYesSir : 10:47 am : link
on twitter the choice is Peters

(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)
RE: the carpenter is saying  
Les in TO : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15564173 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
on twitter the choice is Peters

(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)
He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions
RE: RE: the carpenter is saying  
Strahan91 : 11:30 am : link
In comment 15564289 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15564173 SirYesSir said:


Quote:


on twitter the choice is Peters

(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)

He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions

I hope this is sarcasm
RE: what I think is funny  
Les in TO : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15564028 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
is that site traffic has been higher in January than it was in December. We know the reasons why, but still.
hopefully in January 2023 this will be the case because the Giants are in the playoffs.
RE: RE: the carpenter is saying  
Kevin in Annapolis : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15564289 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15564173 SirYesSir said:


Quote:


on twitter the choice is Peters

(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)

He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions


This guy is just guessing
RE: RE: the carpenter is saying  
blueblood : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15564289 Les in TO said:
Quote:
In comment 15564173 SirYesSir said:


Quote:


on twitter the choice is Peters

(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)

He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions


He keeps flip flopping.. its somewhat entertaining but dont take it seriously.
.  
Giantology : 11:39 am : link
RE: the carpenter is saying  
JohnF : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15564173 SirYesSir said:
Quote:
on twitter the choice is Peters


So, the choice is CONFIRMED! It's going to be Joe Schoen! :)
