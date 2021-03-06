NY Football Giants Expected to Name a General Manager Today

Not exactly shocking news, but still.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
The Giants should have a new GM on Friday: Joe Schoen, Ryan Poles or Adam Peters
Jim Nagy
@JimNagy_SB
Worked on same staff as Poles and Peters and have known Schoen for almost 20 years. All three have what it takes to be successful GMs. Giants cannot make a bad decision here.
I kid - I'm excited about the upcoming announcement.
Hope they can do the same with a Head Coach. It s a tricky proposition picking a coach. But priority one will be to fix the offense.
Exciting times
Poles had interviewed with several teams for GM. Not sure why he would accept Assistant GM.
Let's hope a fresh set of eyes really does get the chance to come in and revamp how the NYG do football from top to bottom.
Ha ha ha
I doubt Poles is coming here as asst GM. He has a similar type position in KC. More likely the GM choice brings someone he's comfortable with from his current team to fill that role.
Agreed but at least they figured out who to interview. Selected from outside the “family”, no direct ex-Giant connection (except Carthon), no TV people. As it turned out, retrospectively, they may not end up picking the best candidate but at least they can’t be too far wrong.
If he can't pick a good HC, he might not then be a good GM
Having a guy come in to interview for the GM role and then offering him Assistant GM would be insulting. Not going to happen.
I'm not 100% sure of their duties, but what I can tell you is that one of my teammates in college has been an assistant GM in multiple NFL organizations.
😂
Me also. And wouldn’t Daboll be killing two birds with one stone? Wouldn’t he serve as his own O coordinator?
Quote:
I would be curious as to his HC selection though. Daboll seems like an obvious front runner.
He'd almost certainly hire an OC, even if it's an assistant in the Joe Philbin vein of OCs who don't call plays but do a lot of quality control and planning.
Doubt that's more than a coincidence, but what the hell do I know?
Quote:
In comment 15563830 Rjanyg said:
Quote:
I would be curious as to his HC selection though. Daboll seems like an obvious front runner.
Thanks….we shall see
But we're still gonna suck unless we get a top tier QB
@BThomps81
#Giants will most likely name their new GM today. With Joe Schoen being the leading candidate
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
Having a guy come in to interview for the GM role and then offering him Assistant GM would be insulting. Not going to happen.
How about assistant to the regional GM?
-John Mara
Sorry, I'm actually feeling positive today. But we gotta ring every last ounce out of that one.
I just try to keep this in mind …….Gettleman vs any of 3 finalists
@BThomps81
they give out blue check marks to anyone these days, huh?
Quote:
G.T Bobby Thompson
@BThomps81
they give out blue check marks to anyone these days, huh?
Not sure if being sarcastic or not, but he does have 5k followers and has been linked here several times.
NFL Journalist covering the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for
@Bucs__Report
, New England Patriots for
@crowworthytakes
,
@FanSided
,
@RamblinFan
I kid - I'm excited about the upcoming announcement.
Haha. I spit out my coffee, almost heard the NFL Network/Films narrator with the deep voice reading that.
Quote:
Having a guy come in to interview for the GM role and then offering him Assistant GM would be insulting. Not going to happen.
I agree Mike. Not only that, but I imagine that would be uncomfortable for the GM, sorta like having his replacement waiting in the wings, or worse yet trying to subtly undermine him.
But we're still gonna suck unless we get a top tier QB
Yes. Let's go to the supermarket and pick one out
@Ian_OConnor
As expected, word is Adam Peters was great yesterday with the Giants. I believe he made it a two-man race with Joe Schoen. Everyone sees the younger Ryan Poles as a big star in the making. Giants will make decision today. I'd put 20 bucks on Schoen but Peters is right there.
Quote:
Separate and stickied thread on this already.
I like the fact that they had a thorough list of accomplished candidates, and they also are not behind at all on the HC front. No hires yet there. They didn't need to rush, and they didn't - which is great.
HC is the second part that they MUST get correct. This organization can't afford to continue the drop and can't afford another 2 and done HC. This is even a more critical hire IMO.
Here’s hoping this is the last year this is true.
Football season is the worst time of year for Giants fans.
My kids want to like the Giants. The team makes it impossible.
What did you expect?!
:)
My kids want to like the Giants. The team makes it impossible.
My kids (6 & 8yo) just feel bad for me and don't understand why I torture myself every Sunday
That is my ultimatum!!!!!
My kids want to like the Giants. The team makes it impossible.
On an aside, your voice carries a lot of that same weight here too. Many posters look to you to make sense of what is going on. They trust you. When everything you do tells them there is no hope, it sucks it out of them.
(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)
(if you trust him...I don't have a great sense either way but just thought I'd post it)
He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions
I hope this is sarcasm
He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions
This guy is just guessing
He’s been pretty accurate with his predictions
He keeps flip flopping.. its somewhat entertaining but dont take it seriously.
So, the choice is CONFIRMED! It's going to be Joe Schoen! :)