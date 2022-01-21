Moving forward, a number of injuries screwing with NYG Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:11 am : 9:11 am

Opinions vary on these players, but these significant and potentially career-altering injuries are really going to complicate matters moving forward.



Daniel Jones. Like him or not, we still really don't know the severity of his neck injury. Is his career at risk?



Saquon Barkley. 2021 was an important year for him and he did not dispel lingering doubts that the serious knee injuries he suffered in 2020 haver permanently impacted his lateral agility and mental toughness. He may never be the same player he was as a rookie.



Nick Gates. This one really pisses me off. Billy Price was terrible at center (that was a bad trade as I predicted). And moving Gates to guard led to him suffering a potentially career-ending injury. He was an up-and-coming player with a lot of grit.



Sterling Shepard. Never lived up to expectations and always hurt. He has two huge contract years left and tore his Achilles in mid-December, casting doubt if he will even be available to play in 2022. But if he wasn't hurt, he'd still figure prominently in the WR corps given the state of the position.



Jabrill Peppers. "Ruptured" his ACL in October. He's also a free agent.



Matt Peart. Good athlete who may lack the physicality to play in the NFL. Least likely of the group to make an impact moving forward, but not impossible that he could become a Will Beatty-type who hung around the league for a few years as a starter. His late-season ACL very much puts 2022 in doubt.



Kadarius Toney. No major injuries. It's just the unbelievable # of ailments that kept him from making an impact. Hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique, and shoulder in just one season?



Shane Lemieux. I'm much higher on him than most on BBI. I think he may have a bright future. However, he missed all of 2021 with a knee injury and therefor remains a huge question mark moving forward.



Blake Martinez. Best MLB the Giants have had since Antonio Pierce. He probably will return in good shape, but you never know with an ACL.



Rodarius Williams. Promising CB who the coaching staff was really high on. Not a great athlete, he now must recover from an ACL.



Darnay Holmes. Placed on IR in November with a neck injury. Always a little nervous when the neck is involved.



Elerson Smith. Placed on IR in January with neck injury.



