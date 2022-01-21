Moving forward, a number of injuries screwing with NYG

Opinions vary on these players, but these significant and potentially career-altering injuries are really going to complicate matters moving forward.
Daniel Jones. Like him or not, we still really don't know the severity of his neck injury. Is his career at risk?
Saquon Barkley. 2021 was an important year for him and he did not dispel lingering doubts that the serious knee injuries he suffered in 2020 haver permanently impacted his lateral agility and mental toughness. He may never be the same player he was as a rookie.
Nick Gates. This one really pisses me off. Billy Price was terrible at center (that was a bad trade as I predicted). And moving Gates to guard led to him suffering a potentially career-ending injury. He was an up-and-coming player with a lot of grit.
Sterling Shepard. Never lived up to expectations and always hurt. He has two huge contract years left and tore his Achilles in mid-December, casting doubt if he will even be available to play in 2022. But if he wasn't hurt, he'd still figure prominently in the WR corps given the state of the position.
Jabrill Peppers. "Ruptured" his ACL in October. He's also a free agent.
Matt Peart. Good athlete who may lack the physicality to play in the NFL. Least likely of the group to make an impact moving forward, but not impossible that he could become a Will Beatty-type who hung around the league for a few years as a starter. His late-season ACL very much puts 2022 in doubt.
Kadarius Toney. No major injuries. It's just the unbelievable # of ailments that kept him from making an impact. Hamstring, ankle, thumb, quad, oblique, and shoulder in just one season?
Shane Lemieux. I'm much higher on him than most on BBI. I think he may have a bright future. However, he missed all of 2021 with a knee injury and therefor remains a huge question mark moving forward.
Blake Martinez. Best MLB the Giants have had since Antonio Pierce. He probably will return in good shape, but you never know with an ACL.
Rodarius Williams. Promising CB who the coaching staff was really high on. Not a great athlete, he now must recover from an ACL.
Darnay Holmes. Placed on IR in November with a neck injury. Always a little nervous when the neck is involved.
Elerson Smith. Placed on IR in January with neck injury.
Is that league average figure for RBs?
I'd sign up for 4 yards a pop along with big play capability behind a bad line.
Total yardage was 1307 on 262 carries. He had 576 carries on his top 13 runs (44%), 781 on his top 26 (59.7%).
all 2018 barkley carries
Not sure how anyone who actually watches the games could not say Saquon Barkley was a special, special football player in 2018.
George Young used to say that someone might not know anything about football, but his/her eyes would automatically be drawn to Lawrence Taylor because he was so much better than anyone on the field.
Saquon Barkley had that kind of presence as a rookie. Your eyes were automatically drawn to him because he operated at a different speed. More importantly, he scared the shit out of the defense.
Plays where the ball went to Barkley averages 5.3 yards in 2018. League average was 5.6.
League average for who? Is this for RBs only?
What was the league average for TDs? Isn’t the idea to score points?
Taking his stats out of the equation he changed how defenses played the Giants. Look at the first game in 2020. Tomlin staked the box and Jones had one of his better passing days. Others followed suit.
The issue was the Giants were never able to put the other two components together that would have made the Giants a tough cover; a good OL and skill players. Crap on DG all you want but if his first FA class additions performed above average Eli would have taken the Giants to the playoffs imv. Even at a diminished state (Eli), Eli's mind would have been very challenging with his audibles at the line.
2022 has to be about purging the cap of bad money.
I cannot believe Gettleman managed to get the Giants in Cap Hell all while having a QB on a rookie contract. Truly special
Link
I looked at the numbers last year at some point - if 2020 Wayne Gallman had received that many opportunities he would have had something like 1700 yards and 13 TDs.
Barkley's big rookie year numbers were about quantity of touches and opportunities. And then the following three seasons he broke.
Hugely overrated. Not a great player. Not even a good one.
I’m fine with those that don’t think Barkley was worth picking. I’m not fine making things up. Was our offense better or worse in 2018/19 than 2020/21? Simple question with a simple answer.
Assuming he's cleared, I'm fine bringing him back for 2022, with no fifth year option. That may in fact be the only option. I don't see anyone trading for him under these circumstances. Who is going to assume an $8.3 million cap hit for him with his injury history?
These are a lot of separate points - most of which I agree with. None change the fact that Jones wasn't all that ambiguous in his statements and certainly not to the extent to get hyperbolic about permanent weakness. He said he is currently without limitation throwing/running/lifting since obviously there is no contact until August and he "absolutely" expects to be cleared for contact before contact begins. No he is not a doctor, but has any credible doctor speculated otherwise?
You use that stat a lot and I feel like you don’t understand it, or apply it incorrectly. Case I point, 2016 cowboys - they go 13-3 on the back of Elliott who had 5.5 yp opportunity.
Still think a stat like that needs to be focused on the RB group for accuracy.
Was never a plus player anyway—notice the team record when Barkley was at his best. Barkley’s rookie stats look nice on the surface, dig a little deeper and see they were not all that impressive.
I’m fine with those that don’t think Barkley was worth picking. I’m not fine making things up. Was our offense better or worse in 2018/19 than 2020/21? Simple question with a simple answer.
The question is simple, not sure the answer is. Similar to looking at Barkley's rookie stats, looking at the statistics simply they are very good, adding context takes away from them greatly for a player drafted #2 overall.
The fact that he played in the Denver opener - a Judge decision that infuriated me - and limped off does suggest to me that he will heal and be in the mix for training camp.
Really good post and thread, btw.
there is an average yardage for passing plays.
there is an average yardage for rushing plays.
the 2 are different.
combining them is to the detriment of every RB and proves only that running plays average less yardage than passing plays. and I supposed the intellectual dishonesty of the person using the stat.
I don't see any way around it
Again, I can't imagine someone like you who actually watched the football games in 2018, and didn't come away going "wow, wow, wow." And this was on a team that simply couldn't block for shit. Go back and look at the 2018 offensive line.
Was he a consistently reliable back that you would want on 3rd-and-1. No, but neither was Barry Sanders.
That's the point - RBs aren't particularly valuable, and very easily replaced.
I don't see any way around it
There are different kind of ugly's. Ugly because it is just the way one is. Ugly that came from a beating, but should heal nicely.
Was never a plus player anyway—notice the team record when Barkley was at his best. Barkley’s rookie stats look nice on the surface, dig a little deeper and see they were not all that impressive.
I’m fine with those that don’t think Barkley was worth picking. I’m not fine making things up. Was our offense better or worse in 2018/19 than 2020/21? Simple question with a simple answer.
The question is simple, not sure the answer is. Similar to looking at Barkley's rookie stats, looking at the statistics simply they are very good, adding context takes away from them greatly for a player drafted #2 overall.
Well it is. When you go from 16th and 16th to effectively dead last in back to back years it’s fairly foolish to suggest he wasn’t a plus player.
You need to separate thinking the pick sucked with what happened on the field.
The ball went his way (touches + targets) almost 400 times.
Again, I can't imagine someone like you who actually watched the football games in 2018, and didn't come away going "wow, wow, wow." And this was on a team that simply couldn't block for shit. Go back and look at the 2018 offensive line.
Was he a consistently reliable back that you would want on 3rd-and-1. No, but neither was Barry Sanders.
"wow wow" does not equate to wins. Fun for highlights though.
But to say he wasn't great his rookie season is just mind boggling to me. 2,000 yards on that offense?
Well it is. When you go from 16th and 16th to effectively dead last in back to back years it’s fairly foolish to suggest he wasn’t a plus player.
You need to separate thinking the pick sucked with what happened on the field.
And how much responsibility does Barkley have for those drop in numbers? Perhaps Shurmur was the main reason for Barkley's success?
I don't know if you know this, but the 2018 New York Giants were a really, really bad team. News break.
I don't know if you know this, but the 2018 New York Giants were a really, really bad team. News break.
I would say it matters how the player gets to those numbers. I was never a fan of Barry Sanders either. His style was not compatible with winning consistently.
He was tied for 41st in the NFL amongst RBs
Sure it does. 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns for a running back usually equals wins.
I don't know if you know this, but the 2018 New York Giants were a really, really bad team. News break.
I would say it matters how the player gets to those numbers. I was never a fan of Barry Sanders either. His style was not compatible with winning consistently.
In 2018, Barkley had 15 touchdowns.
In 2021, the New York Giants as a team had 23 touchdowns.
But in your world, touchdowns are some flimsy stat. Weird.
Well it is. When you go from 16th and 16th to effectively dead last in back to back years it’s fairly foolish to suggest he wasn’t a plus player.
You need to separate thinking the pick sucked with what happened on the field.
And how much responsibility does Barkley have for those drop in numbers? Perhaps Shurmur was the main reason for Barkley's success?
Some but not enough to chalk Barkley's rookie year up to "not a plus player". How have we been rushing the ball in the 5/6 years prior to Barkley and the 2 after his injury? Much larger sample size that reaches much further than Pat shurmur. The data is painfully obvious.
I don't disagree right now the pick used on SB looks like a poor decision. After his 2018 season that was not really the case given the poor collection of talent around him, and all the short-timers in the building. And I say this as one who doesn't disagree a RB at #2 overall in today's NFL is often a poor gamble.
It's a different perspective now given his injuries, and the even poorer status of the roster. If the decision is to trade him, I'm fine with it. He was still terrific in 2018, and I've seen every great tailback in the NFL from Payton to the present.
Sure it does. 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns for a running back usually equals wins.
I don't know if you know this, but the 2018 New York Giants were a really, really bad team. News break.
I would say it matters how the player gets to those numbers. I was never a fan of Barry Sanders either. His style was not compatible with winning consistently.
I love this example. Does this mean Calvin Johnson's style you can't win with either?
We need to evaluate DJ and SB under an OC who believes in design to maximize strengths of a player and minimize weaknesses. Naturally, nothing will work if only 1 of 5 o-linemen is even minimally competent.
Sure it does. 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns for a running back usually equals wins.
I don't know if you know this, but the 2018 New York Giants were a really, really bad team. News break.
I would say it matters how the player gets to those numbers. I was never a fan of Barry Sanders either. His style was not compatible with winning consistently.
In 2018, Barkley had 15 touchdowns.
In 2021, the New York Giants as a team had 23 touchdowns.
But in your world, touchdowns are some flimsy stat. Weird.
As with all statistics, context matters. Outside of his big runs, he let the team down with his lack of consistency from play to play. Barkley is not the RB that helps his defense or really his own offense for that matter by consistently getting plus yardage. Good back for a team looking for a nice gadget player, not for a team looking for consistency to keep the offense on the field and the defense off.
passing plays ≠ running plays.
That's the point - RBs aren't particularly valuable, and very easily replaced.
And there you have it. Because RBs aren't important, what Barkley did in 2018 wasn't impressive. Never mind that if we take the yards-per-touch stat seriously, Gallman had a measly 4.1 yards a touch in 2018. Wouldn't that tell you that Barkley did more with less?
It's possible to argue Barkley was a bad draft pick (something I'd agree with) without tying yourself into statistical knots trying to claim he performed badly in 2018. I can't imagine another fan base going to such lengths to disparage a season in which a rookie got 2000+ yards from scrimmage.
I don't see any way around it
I counted 5 wins max. Could be 2-3.
I love this example. Does this mean Calvin Johnson's style you can't win with either?
How many of Calvin Johnson's receptions went for negative yardage, or hurt the team in other ways?
That's the point - RBs aren't particularly valuable, and very easily replaced.
And there you have it. Because RBs aren't important, what Barkley did in 2018 wasn't impressive. Never mind that if we take the yards-per-touch stat seriously, Gallman had a measly 4.1 yards a touch in 2018. Wouldn't that tell you that Barkley did more with less?
It's possible to argue Barkley was a bad draft pick (something I'd agree with) without tying yourself into statistical knots trying to claim he performed badly in 2018. I can't imagine another fan base going to such lengths to disparage a season in which a rookie got 2000+ yards from scrimmage.
Gallman's production was pitiful, absolutely dreadful IMO. Those "hard yards" everyone talks about that he got led us to the 31st ranked offense. Those shitty big gains of Barkley's with no "hard yards" led to an offense that scored an additional TD per game in comparison.
This is such a loaded, disingenuous conversation.
I love this example. Does this mean Calvin Johnson's style you can't win with either?
How many of Calvin Johnson's receptions went for negative yardage, or hurt the team in other ways?
Not sure but considering he played 2 playoff games, I can argue that he didn't do enough for them, right?
Meanwhile negative yardage Barry sanders actually played in 6 playoff games (despite a career that wasn't much longer).
You can twist this however you want, but it isn't adding up.
That's the point - RBs aren't particularly valuable, and very easily replaced.
That's a different point, and one also not proven well by this ridiculously stupid stat (see Terrell Davis 1998).
In terms of just running backs, however invaluable as you may think they are, was Barkley "not even good" in 2018?
The best thing I'd say about Barkley's 2018 was that he was able to take on an enormous workload.
The best thing I'd say about Barkley's 2018 was that he was able to take on an enormous workload.
Well he was for the Giants, we've seen what it looks like without him.
You are still combining picking a RB at 2 with Barkley's rookie production and what it meant to the team, its like you are scared to admit 1 thing and it will tarnish your rep here.
You cited YP opportunity and it correlates strongly with the differences in offensive production the Giants had in 2018 and even 2019 with 2020/2021. I'd say losing Barkley in 2020 and not being his old self in 2021 is pretty invaluable - i know this because we stopped scoring points.
Main issue, though, is that we have too many players that were selected in the draft or FA's with histories of injuries. Or have demonstrated they can't stay healthy in the NFL.
The new GM HAS to stop drafting injured players who have "potential"...it isn't worth it in the long run. Especially when the season has been expanded, their bodies simply can't take the hits long term.
As far as Barkley goes, drafting him #2 wasn't the issue. Drafting him #2 with an AWFUL Offensive line was a recipe for disaster. If the team had an average or better OLine, both Barkley and Eli would have been significantly better.
Oh, and teams that have better lines on Offense and Defense more likely will have less injuries. Why? The better Offensive lines will not allow their skill players to get hit as often, and the better Defensive Lines won't get dominated and allow the LB's/DB's to get hit. It's always better to be the hammer than the nail.
Is that league average figure for RBs?
the problem with boom or bust rb's is that it is hard to sustain drives
Look, two things can be true at the same time 1) SB was terrific in 2018 and 2) taking a RB at #2 overall can be a mistake even if they're a terrific individual talent.
Third, he's not the same player right now and that requires sound evaluation and decision making moving forward.
Look, two things can be true at the same time 1) SB was terrific in 2018 and 2) taking a RB at #2 overall can be a mistake even if they're a terrific individual talent.
Third, he's not the same player right now and that requires sound evaluation and decision making moving forward.
3/3.
Bottom line, a smart team would plan as if both are not expected to be available in 2022. Fill those holes, they badly need the OL talent regardless.
Panicking and then adding Price just before the season started only got us bad Center play and Gates injured in a forced transition.
Maybe Schoen has more common sense than his predecessor and realizes that Center is an actual position that requires specific draft investment...