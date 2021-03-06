Ian O'Connor : Two Man race between Peters and Schoen

"As expected, word is Adam Peters was great yesterday with the Giants. I believe he made it a two-man race with Joe Schoen. Everyone sees the younger Ryan Poles as a big star in the making. Giants will make decision today. I'd put 20 bucks on Schoen but Peters is right there."
I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.
The Constanza Rule!
You should probably add the (s)
But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.
But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.
Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).
Nope. They leave right away pretty much. If their teams win the SB, they'd still get a ring, but unlike coaches this is a right away job, too much stuff with draft, cap, contracts, free agency and scouting coming up.
No
McDaniel scares the hell out of me. He's only been an OC for 1 season, most of the time he's been WR coach or Running Coordinator. Thats quite a jump from Run game coordinator to HC in 2 seasons.
with either of these two guys.
Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).
You’re right. I should rephrase it and say “in terms of potential and impressions within the industry you can’t go wrong with either of these two guys.”
I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.
thats what I said before this search. Interview the candidates make a list.
Pick the one at the bottom of his list.
By all accounts this was Schoen's job wrapped up early on and I honestly think we would have heard a decision yesterday if it wasn't for Peters.
A Ryans/McDaniel pairing would be fantastic.
A Ryans/McDaniel pairing would be fantastic.
I really like McDaniel’s personality. He’s like a nerdy analytics guy, but he embraces it and is wicked funny in press conferences.
to get this right.
I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.
thats what I said before this search. Interview the candidates make a list.
Pick the one at the bottom of his list.
would be such a fascinating 180 from what we've been used to.
That's fair but he's really been the run-game coordinator since joining SF; they just didn't have an OC because that title fell to Shanahan. Basically he and LaFleur (passing coordinator) were splitting duties until 2021 and effectively were co-offensive coordinators since 2017.
McDaniel scares the hell out of me. He's only been an OC for 1 season, most of the time he's been WR coach or Running Coordinator. Thats quite a jump from Run game coordinator to HC in 2 seasons.
By all accounts this was Schoen's job wrapped up early on and I honestly think we would have heard a decision yesterday if it wasn't for Peters.
Agreed. Give it to Peters. It’s amazing, going into the process I was all in on Schoen. Now, he feels predictable. Still would be a big upgrade.
with either of these two guys.
Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).
who do you want eric? I like both. felt schoen all along
with either of these two guys.
Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).
who do you want eric? I like both. felt schoen all along
to get this right.
I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.
thats what I said before this search. Interview the candidates make a list.
Pick the one at the bottom of his list.
Ok, so who from the list whoisn't Hortiz, Poles, Peters, and Schoen should they have selected?
It's alawys been a 3-4 man race. The other candidates really weren't qualified to be GM's yet. Most of them never ran a draft room.
I'm saying out of the finalists pick the one that is most unlike what Mara does.
+1
The good news about being wrong all the time is that you know how to be right. Just do the opposite of what you've always done.
On BBI maybe, but all the polls by the beats had Schoen with most support.
They are not my worry.
My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?
more love for Peters from fans. Schoen may be the frontrunner, but Peters has the popular vote.
On BBI maybe, but all the polls by the beats had Schoen with most support.
I was referring to Twitter actually, my whole feed is just Peters love. Just an observation though. It will be really interesting to see the reaction once the decision is made.
I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cluches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.
Get the snaetest guy, not the most footballiest guy.
I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cliches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.
Get the snartest guy, not the most footballiest guy.
this! we have so much to fix
Front Office, personnel and scouts/scouting, nepotism, coaching, analytics, new field turf, new medical team, strength & conditioning
thats just to name a few what we need the new GM to lead
carte blanche
At this point we have to assume mara is giving this person full control and the ability to take our franchise into the future.
I like both. Felt it was gonna be schoen always but peters is a nice choice and niners are always deep. Im good with either...i think BBI mostly feels like we have 2 good choices
can you blame him. The most exciting thing about the giants the last 10 or so years has been firing DG and Judge and starting fresh...that is the best thing that has happened to this franchise.
It great to have faith and I am hoping for the best...but Mara's track record is pretty poor...but we can only hope.
I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cluches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.
Get the snaetest guy, not the most footballiest guy.
This. We don't know which candidate was banging the table for which prospect they didn't draft or is responsible for the ones they did. We also have no idea how they'd run an org if not for Beane/Lynch.
I’ll be a little worried that the GM doesn’t have total control if they go with Schoen. Between him and Peters, Schoen seems like he just wants a GM job in general with his camp apparently saying he’s very interested in the Bears job as well. Peters is a west coast guy and if he’s coming here, it makes me think he has full control to do whatever he wants.
I'm mostly just giving Eric a hard time for being a sour puss.
can you blame him. The most exciting thing about the giants the last 10 or so years has been firing DG and Judge and starting fresh...that is the best thing that has happened to this franchise.
It great to have faith and I am hoping for the best...but Mara's track record is pretty poor...but we can only hope.
I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
I am sure Poles represented well and good move by the Giants getting that word out. Young guy, perhaps somewhere down the line they revisit him.
I'm hoping that somehow the law has already been laid down to Chris that the new GM/HC have say over all coaches and players.
I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
well for now, we assume and see how it shakes out. If he doesnt, we are fucked anyways right? So for now, lets try and be positive. clearly mara had more balls this offseason so far than anyone expected so...so far so good...
I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
Item 6 is that is is being reported from beats and this information came from somewhere. So yes, maybe all a big lie, but there is depth to the notion that things are changing.
You re worried about a Parcells ‘ connection? Sorry, don’t get that.
If we do not see some big strides in 2023 where you can recognize a up and coming team then the meddling commences in 2024.
really hoping this is a major turning point for this Giants org,
This is what it all revolves around.
I would be happy with either guy, mainly because we know next to nothing about how decisions were made in either organization. But if I am making a choice simply based on how the teams are constructed, then I would lean towards Peters and the 49ers
Which means it's Peters.
Both seem like fine choices.
Correct - GM and whoever he brings in with him may change the scoring system and how players are prioritized, but wholesale changes to who is actually doing the scouting is usually not made until the week after the draft.
NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.
I would be happy with either guy, mainly because we know next to nothing about how decisions were made in either organization. But if I am making a choice simply based on how the teams are constructed, then I would lean towards Peters and the 49ers
The Bills defense is really good but I I won’t argue that the 49ers is just a well built team in all phase.. I love how physical they are on offense me defense.. offensively you are correct, Allen carry’s that team
Gotta love the Peter then! lol
NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.
Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?
Maybe the Giants are in the drivers seat here and the dominos start falling after they make their decision. Usually teams seem to close fast when they like someone.
Maybe the Giants are in the drivers seat here and the dominos start falling after they make their decision. Usually teams seem to close fast when they like someone.
I think it is kind of like free agency - dominoes won't start to fall until the teams with the most attractive situation decide on what do to first.
In terms of openings right now, I would think that the Giants and Raiders have the two best landing spots for a GM.
The Bears organizational structure and ownership situation might have some guys tepid on taking that job.
The Vikings have a weird QB situation
The Broncos have a solid core of guys, but the pending ownership sale could make a perspective GM tentative about going to a spot where a new owner may want to pick his own GM
I'll say this about Peters: he's grown on me the more I've learned about him. Whether it's him or Schones, we should be in good hands (assuming the Maras go watch the ponies and lay off of the foosball decision making process).
Well done. Very funny.
I don't think the incoming could change the scouts before the draft.
Both seem like fine choices.
They are not my worry.
My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?
Correct - GM and whoever he brings in with him may change the scoring system and how players are prioritized, but wholesale changes to who is actually doing the scouting is usually not made until the week after the draft.
Either way I am fine so long as the new sheriff gets to make personnel and structural changes. They're going to have ability to tell the scouting directors thanks for your input, but we're doing it my way and I am making the draft selections.
That's the benefit to both Schoen and Peters or Poles here. They've been running intensive draft and scouting processes at other organizations so they know who the college talent is and who they like to fit on the Giants. New HC will have say too.
I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
Well, perhaps let it play out first..
if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.
NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.
Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?
Tough to say, I can only offer my opinion ... I like the Bills makeup a great deal, and Schoen was reportedly part of the lovefest for Josh Allen. NYG needs a top QB badly. I prefer the makeup of the 49ers and especially their defense better than the Bills, but the Bills offense gets the edge.
So now I'm drifting into coaching hires, schemes to be implemented, etc. Anyway, I think both are excellent options. Not so sure about Flores tho, he's got a bit of problem child, apparently.
Maybe the Giants are in the drivers seat here and the dominos start falling after they make their decision. Usually teams seem to close fast when they like someone.
It's definitely a little weird. I think a lot of variables account for that - a lot of candidates have teams in playoffs, several GM searches going on as well and teams in general just being more patient.
I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cliches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.
Get the snartest guy, not the most footballiest guy.
Agreed. No “hog mollie” talk in the first presser.
Probably not. But moving forward after the draft, they need to clean house. If the Maras let the new GM do so.
I see a lot of optimism here that the new GM will be given carte blanche. I don't know where this optimism is coming from.
At some point this year or in the near future some draft choice or free agent signing will catch a bunch of flack from the press and fans. Can Mara stand aside and let the new GM work through it, or will he feel like he screwed up again and rush in to fix it before he is being shredded in the press again?
I think Mara may try to give up authority, I'm just not sure someone used to being in charge with such thin skin can keep himself out of it.
if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.
NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.
Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?
Tough to say, I can only offer my opinion ... I like the Bills makeup a great deal, and Schoen was reportedly part of the lovefest for Josh Allen. NYG needs a top QB badly. I prefer the makeup of the 49ers and especially their defense better than the Bills, but the Bills offense gets the edge.
So now I'm drifting into coaching hires, schemes to be implemented, etc. Anyway, I think both are excellent options. Not so sure about Flores tho, he's got a bit of problem child, apparently.
Gotcha. I'm wary of Flores as well given what's come out of Miami about his ouster there. Maybe he'll learn his lesson for the second go around but who knows.
I like the way both Bill and 49ers are built. For me I don't see that much of a gap between their defenses to give that much sway to Peters but that's just me... On offense I agree that the Bills definitely get the edge there by a good margin with much thanks to Allen on that.
I honestly haven't read a whole lot about Peters, has he had a big hand in things as much as Schoen? I know one of the things I really liked about Schoen is being instrumental in the Bills analytics department.
A Ryans/McDaniel pairing would be fantastic.
That's exactly how we got Graham, here. We could make Mike McDaniel Assistant HC/Offensive Coordinator and give him full control over the offense, rather than catering to Shanahan. Shanny would still have to let him go IIUC.
At some point this year or in the near future some draft choice or free agent signing will catch a bunch of flack from the press and fans. Can Mara stand aside and let the new GM work through it, or will he feel like he screwed up again and rush in to fix it before he is being shredded in the press again?
I think Mara may try to give up authority, I'm just not sure someone used to being in charge with such thin skin can keep himself out of it.
If the team is showing signs or really turning it around and wins follow I think he will be fine. Hopefully some fans show up with "Keep staying out of things Mara's" when things get better.
But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.
You should probably add the (s)
LOLL
I think you’re right. Peters wants more independence, and that’s the rub. Just a guess.
HC: Flores
AHC/OC: McDaniel
Cant Go Wrong with either Peters or Schoen, but I would also prefer Peters with Flores as HC
I like your line of thinking. Flores gets the D in order and overall direction of the team and we implement the Niner style of running game on offense. Perfect for a rookie QB; a offense that goes through the running game with PA and movement.
if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.
NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.
Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?
Tough to say, I can only offer my opinion ... I like the Bills makeup a great deal, and Schoen was reportedly part of the lovefest for Josh Allen. NYG needs a top QB badly. I prefer the makeup of the 49ers and especially their defense better than the Bills, but the Bills offense gets the edge.
So now I'm drifting into coaching hires, schemes to be implemented, etc. Anyway, I think both are excellent options. Not so sure about Flores tho, he's got a bit of problem child, apparently.
Gotcha. I'm wary of Flores as well given what's come out of Miami about his ouster there. Maybe he'll learn his lesson for the second go around but who knows.
I like the way both Bill and 49ers are built. For me I don't see that much of a gap between their defenses to give that much sway to Peters but that's just me... On offense I agree that the Bills definitely get the edge there by a good margin with much thanks to Allen on that.
I honestly haven't read a whole lot about Peters, has he had a big hand in things as much as Schoen? I know one of the things I really liked about Schoen is being instrumental in the Bills analytics department.
I don't have answers to your last question, other than to say word is Peters has been in charge of drafting and that's the bloodline of a football program and pipeline for sustained success.
Bills defense is built more like the Rams, strong up the middle, talented backend. 49ers are stronger up front in the seven and through the middle of the backend, more old school punishing mentality in SF. That's what I like, they dictate to and wear out the opponent's offense.
Certainly seems like something has gone awry, very well could be too much interference, success sometimes makes people think they are too smart. It also could be bad hires after the two "great" GMs. In any case if Mara is now searching for a new way, hopefully he remembers what worked back in the day
By all accounts this was Schoen's job wrapped up early on and I honestly think we would have heard a decision yesterday if it wasn't for Peters.
Clearly?