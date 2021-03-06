for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Ian O'Connor : Two Man race between Peters and Schoen

BeckShepEli : 9:43 am
"As expected, word is Adam Peters was great yesterday with the Giants. I believe he made it a two-man race with Joe Schoen. Everyone sees the younger Ryan Poles as a big star in the making. Giants will make decision today. I'd put 20 bucks on Schoen but Peters is right there."


Ian - ( New Window )
Got  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:44 am : link
to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.
Let’s hope  
Big Blue '56 : 9:44 am : link
for bw’s sake it’s Peters and we get Flores
I really like Pole  
UberAlias : 9:44 am : link
But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.
I can't get Peters/McDaniel out of my head  
UConn4523 : 9:44 am : link
would be such a fascinating 180 from what we've been used to.
RE: Got  
GiantsRage2007 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15563972 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.


The Constanza Rule!
RE: Got  
bigblue5611 : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15563972 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.

RE: I really like Pole  
BLUATHRT : 9:45 am : link
In comment 15563974 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.


You should probably add the (s)
RE: RE: I really like Pole  
UberAlias : 9:46 am : link
In comment 15563981 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 15563974 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.



You should probably add the (s)
LOL, good call, haha!
You can’t go wrong  
Keaton028 : 9:46 am : link
with either of these two guys.
RE: RE: I really like Pole  
bigblue5611 : 9:47 am : link
In comment 15563981 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 15563974 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.



You should probably add the (s)
Have you heard anything more from your friend re: Schoen?
If really torn between the two guys, Mara and Tisch should  
Jimmy Googs : 9:47 am : link
just pick up the phone and dial up Ernie to decide it...
RE: You can’t go wrong  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:49 am : link
In comment 15563983 Keaton028 said:
Quote:
with either of these two guys.


Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).
Really hope Tisch  
UGADawgs7 : 9:50 am : link
And Mara are both deciding.
Do we have to wait till their teams are out of the playoffs  
Stu11 : 9:50 am : link
to officially hire them?
RE: Really hope Tisch  
UberAlias : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15563989 UGADawgs7 said:
Quote:
And Mara are both deciding.
They are. They have said as much.
Not much of of shocker really...  
GFAN52 : 9:51 am : link
Either choice is fine by me.
RE: Do we have to wait till their teams are out of the playoffs  
Sammo85 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15563990 Stu11 said:
Quote:
to officially hire them?


Nope. They leave right away pretty much. If their teams win the SB, they'd still get a ring, but unlike coaches this is a right away job, too much stuff with draft, cap, contracts, free agency and scouting coming up.
so  
Steve in Greenwich : 9:51 am : link
I guess that means hopefully the first instinct was to hire Poles, so that eliminated him?
RE: Do we have to wait till their teams are out of the playoffs  
GFAN52 : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15563990 Stu11 said:
Quote:
to officially hire them?


No
RE: I can't get Peters/McDaniel out of my head  
PatersonPlank : 9:51 am : link
In comment 15563975 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
would be such a fascinating 180 from what we've been used to.


McDaniel scares the hell out of me. He's only been an OC for 1 season, most of the time he's been WR coach or Running Coordinator. Thats quite a jump from Run game coordinator to HC in 2 seasons.
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:52 am : link
i think Peters will be better at drafting
Peters please  
Joey in VA : 9:52 am : link
He's the reason SF is stacked, not Lynch. Lynch is essentially the Queen, leader in title only.
RE: RE: You can’t go wrong  
Keaton028 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15563988 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15563983 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


with either of these two guys.



Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).


You’re right. I should rephrase it and say “in terms of potential and impressions within the industry you can’t go wrong with either of these two guys.”
Fine with either.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 9:54 am : link
But what the hell do I know?
I don't think we lose with either candidate,  
Simms11 : 9:54 am : link
I'm leaning more towards Peters however. I think he might have a little bit more experience and performed a multitude of tasks. He appears to be the real guy behind the scenes in San Fran. I think Lynch is primarily a figurehead.
RE: Got  
mphbullet36 : 9:55 am : link
In comment 15563972 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.


thats what I said before this search. Interview the candidates make a list.

Pick the one at the bottom of his list.
Go with Peters!  
Chris684 : 9:55 am : link
He clearly blew their socks off yesterday.

By all accounts this was Schoen's job wrapped up early on and I honestly think we would have heard a decision yesterday if it wasn't for Peters.
Hopefully Mara's initial reaction was  
Mike from Ohio : 9:56 am : link
"I really liked Poles! Let's hire him right now!!!" Then Tisch left the room to call Poles and said "Sorry, we are going to go in a different direction."
...  
ryanmkeane : 9:57 am : link
keep in mind, McDaniel doesn't call the plays for SF. Shanahan does. McDaniel could take the OC role here instead of HC, and it would be a promotion for him.

A Ryans/McDaniel pairing would be fantastic.
I just love the way 49ers play  
JB_in_DC : 9:57 am : link
and the way they compete without a gamechanger at QB. I'm leaning Peters but I will accept any of these guys because what the fuck do I know about these inner workings.
RE: ...  
Keaton028 : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15564014 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
keep in mind, McDaniel doesn't call the plays for SF. Shanahan does. McDaniel could take the OC role here instead of HC, and it would be a promotion for him.

A Ryans/McDaniel pairing would be fantastic.


I really like McDaniel’s personality. He’s like a nerdy analytics guy, but he embraces it and is wicked funny in press conferences.
RE: RE: Got  
UberAlias : 9:58 am : link
In comment 15564009 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15563972 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.



thats what I said before this search. Interview the candidates make a list.

Pick the one at the bottom of his list.
Ok, so who from the list whoisn't Hortiz, Poles, Peters, and Schoen should they have selected?
RE: RE: I can't get Peters/McDaniel out of my head  
csb : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15564001 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
In comment 15563975 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


would be such a fascinating 180 from what we've been used to.

That's fair but he's really been the run-game coordinator since joining SF; they just didn't have an OC because that title fell to Shanahan. Basically he and LaFleur (passing coordinator) were splitting duties until 2021 and effectively were co-offensive coordinators since 2017.


McDaniel scares the hell out of me. He's only been an OC for 1 season, most of the time he's been WR coach or Running Coordinator. Thats quite a jump from Run game coordinator to HC in 2 seasons.
Sounds like it’ll be Schoen  
illmatic : 9:59 am : link
But I really hope it’s Peters. I think his track record is more impressive and I’m worried Schoen is getting an edge because of some old Parcells connection. It would make me think they aren’t completely giving up on the weird Giants Way/have a connection to the franchise somehow stuff.
RE: Go with Peters!  
Sean : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15564011 Chris684 said:
Quote:
He clearly blew their socks off yesterday.

By all accounts this was Schoen's job wrapped up early on and I honestly think we would have heard a decision yesterday if it wasn't for Peters.

Agreed. Give it to Peters. It’s amazing, going into the process I was all in on Schoen. Now, he feels predictable. Still would be a big upgrade.
RE: RE: You can’t go wrong  
BleedBlue : 9:59 am : link
In comment 15563988 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15563983 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


with either of these two guys.



Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).


who do you want eric? I like both. felt schoen all along
RE: RE: RE: You can’t go wrong  
UberAlias : 10:00 am : link
In comment 15564024 BleedBlue said:
Quote:
In comment 15563988 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15563983 Keaton028 said:


Quote:


with either of these two guys.



Probably. But NFL history is filled with wrong choices that "couldn't be wrong." (See Peyton Manning versus Ryan Leaf).



who do you want eric? I like both. felt schoen all along
Apparently someone other than Hortiz, Poles, Peters, and Schoen.
RE: RE: RE: Got  
mphbullet36 : 10:02 am : link
In comment 15564020 UberAlias said:
Quote:
In comment 15564009 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15563972 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.



thats what I said before this search. Interview the candidates make a list.

Pick the one at the bottom of his list.

Ok, so who from the list whoisn't Hortiz, Poles, Peters, and Schoen should they have selected?


It's alawys been a 3-4 man race. The other candidates really weren't qualified to be GM's yet. Most of them never ran a draft room.

I'm saying out of the finalists pick the one that is most unlike what Mara does.
I'm seeing so much  
HoodieGelo : 10:02 am : link
more love for Peters from fans. Schoen may be the frontrunner, but Peters has the popular vote.
At the beginning of the process  
Jay on the Island : 10:04 am : link
I wanted Schoen and he was the clear best candidate. Then as time went on I like Horitz and Peters but the more I learn about Peters the more I am hoping that he is the choice. Schoen is a very good option though but Peters seems to be the better candidate.
RE: Let’s hope  
Lowell : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15563973 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
for bw’s sake it’s Peters and we get Flores


+1
RE: Got  
AcidTest : 10:05 am : link
In comment 15563972 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
to get this right.

I hope Mara does the opposite of what his instincts tell him to do.


The good news about being wrong all the time is that you know how to be right. Just do the opposite of what you've always done.
RE: I'm seeing so much  
Sean : 10:06 am : link
In comment 15564034 HoodieGelo said:
Quote:
more love for Peters from fans. Schoen may be the frontrunner, but Peters has the popular vote.

On BBI maybe, but all the polls by the beats had Schoen with most support.
Gimme Peters  
McNally's_Nuts : 10:07 am : link
the way they are able to draft in the late rounds is the difference.
BleedBlue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:08 am : link
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?
RE: RE: I'm seeing so much  
HoodieGelo : 10:09 am : link
In comment 15564044 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15564034 HoodieGelo said:


Quote:


more love for Peters from fans. Schoen may be the frontrunner, but Peters has the popular vote.


On BBI maybe, but all the polls by the beats had Schoen with most support.


I was referring to Twitter actually, my whole feed is just Peters love. Just an observation though. It will be really interesting to see the reaction once the decision is made.
None of us really knows a damn thing  
Producer : 10:11 am : link
about what separates these candidates. It's a bunch of speculation on here with insufficient data. We're not in the room. We're not doing the due diligence.

I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cluches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.

Get the snaetest guy, not the most footballiest guy.
I do hope whomever is  
Keaton028 : 10:11 am : link
picked gets a fair shot with the fans. This will be the beginning of a new era, and it’ll take time. There’s been a lot to be negative about, and I’ve never criticized anyone for being negative these last few seasons as the Giants were clearly a total mess. But I hope we can all put our negativity away for a bit as this new GM/HC combo operates. These will be outside hires and they’re going to have to remake the roster with limited cap space and draft picks. It’ll take time.
*  
Producer : 10:13 am : link

I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cliches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.

Get the snartest guy, not the most footballiest guy.
Bullet - fair enough  
UberAlias : 10:14 am : link
I'm mostly just giving Eric a hard time for being a sour puss.
Poles is the biggest risk  
Essex : 10:15 am : link
because of age and lack of experience in terms of managing a whole operation. We went outside our comfort zone by interviewing all three, but here is where you have to take the safest choice and that is Schoen because he does so much in running Buffalo according to most.
I heard that Mara ordered lunch...  
BMac : 10:16 am : link
..."Yeah. No, no, no, wait a minute, I always have tuna on toast. Nothing's ever worked out for me with tuna on toast. I want the complete opposite of tuna on toast. Chicken salad, on rye, untoasted... and a cup of tea."
RE: BleedBlue  
DCPollaro : 10:16 am : link
In comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?


this! we have so much to fix
Front Office, personnel and scouts/scouting, nepotism, coaching, analytics, new field turf, new medical team, strength & conditioning

thats just to name a few what we need the new GM to lead
RE: BleedBlue  
BleedBlue : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?


carte blanche

At this point we have to assume mara is giving this person full control and the ability to take our franchise into the future.

I like both. Felt it was gonna be schoen always but peters is a nice choice and niners are always deep. Im good with either...i think BBI mostly feels like we have 2 good choices
I really can't see Josh McDaniels coaching this team  
UberAlias : 10:17 am : link
They just fired a HC who was a Pats coordinator and have steered away from the NE guys in the GM process.
RE: Bullet - fair enough  
mphbullet36 : 10:17 am : link
In comment 15564067 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I'm mostly just giving Eric a hard time for being a sour puss.


can you blame him. The most exciting thing about the giants the last 10 or so years has been firing DG and Judge and starting fresh...that is the best thing that has happened to this franchise.

It great to have faith and I am hoping for the best...but Mara's track record is pretty poor...but we can only hope.
RE: None of us really knows a damn thing  
Strahan91 : 10:18 am : link
In comment 15564058 Producer said:
Quote:
about what separates these candidates. It's a bunch of speculation on here with insufficient data. We're not in the room. We're not doing the due diligence.

I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cluches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.

Get the snaetest guy, not the most footballiest guy.

This. We don't know which candidate was banging the table for which prospect they didn't draft or is responsible for the ones they did. We also have no idea how they'd run an org if not for Beane/Lynch.
I think Peters  
GoDeep13 : 10:19 am : link
Brings a revolutionary approach that the Giants need.
RE: BleedBlue  
illmatic : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?


I’ll be a little worried that the GM doesn’t have total control if they go with Schoen. Between him and Peters, Schoen seems like he just wants a GM job in general with his camp apparently saying he’s very interested in the Bears job as well. Peters is a west coast guy and if he’s coming here, it makes me think he has full control to do whatever he wants.
RE: BleedBlue  
JoeDonLooney : 10:20 am : link
In comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?
BINGO! You got that right.
RE: RE: Bullet - fair enough  
UberAlias : 10:23 am : link
In comment 15564080 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15564067 UberAlias said:


Quote:


I'm mostly just giving Eric a hard time for being a sour puss.



can you blame him. The most exciting thing about the giants the last 10 or so years has been firing DG and Judge and starting fresh...that is the best thing that has happened to this franchise.

It great to have faith and I am hoping for the best...but Mara's track record is pretty poor...but we can only hope.
No, of course I don't blame him. More like trying to to take things so seriously. But it is very clear that the process was changed this time around, and for the better. That would be hard to refute. They can still blow it, of course, but many refuse to acknowledge any progress, even when there is a lot of it staring in our faces.
BleedBlue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:24 am : link
I don't know how we can assume anything of the sort.

I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
Not to take things so seriously.  
UberAlias : 10:24 am : link
I meant.
May come down to who they choose as a HC  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:24 am : link
Interesting that word leaked about a week ago that Mara liked Flores.

I am sure Poles represented well and good move by the Giants getting that word out. Young guy, perhaps somewhere down the line they revisit him.
i wanted Schoen from the start  
cjac : 10:30 am : link
but from everything i'm reading over the last couple of days i've changed my mind and i want Peters. I think he'll be the guy. Or at least i hope he is
I wanted a competent GM from the start  
Jimmy Googs : 10:32 am : link
the start of 2018 actually...
RE: BleedBlue  
bigblue5611 : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?


I'm hoping that somehow the law has already been laid down to Chris that the new GM/HC have say over all coaches and players.
RE: BleedBlue  
BleedBlue : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15564097 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't know how we can assume anything of the sort.

I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.


well for now, we assume and see how it shakes out. If he doesnt, we are fucked anyways right? So for now, lets try and be positive. clearly mara had more balls this offseason so far than anyone expected so...so far so good...
RE: BleedBlue  
UberAlias : 10:35 am : link
In comment 15564097 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't know how we can assume anything of the sort.

I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
It is not unreasonable to assume it for several reasons. Starting with the fact that in the last cycle of head coach hiring the word was they were looking to bring in a man to help them rebuild the program. That is suggestion 1 pointing to some acknowledgement that things need to change. Item 2 is moving on from Abrams, meaning going out of Mara's comfort zone. Item 3 is the candidates they are looking at are not stretches here. They have strong resumes and many will have options either in this cycle or in near future. The question will be asked. Item 4 is having Chris Mara in the room for the interview suggests that when it is discussed it's out in the open and not shying away from it. Item 5 is that it was communicated to season ticket holders.
Item 6 is that is is being reported from beats and this information came from somewhere. So yes, maybe all a big lie, but there is depth to the notion that things are changing.
.....  
riceneggs : 10:35 am : link
give me the one who's gonna pull of a trade for Deshaun Watson
RE: Sounds like it’ll be Schoen  
joeinpa : 10:38 am : link
In comment 15564022 illmatic said:
Quote:
But I really hope it’s Peters. I think his track record is more impressive and I’m worried Schoen is getting an edge because of some old Parcells connection. It would make me think they aren’t completely giving up on the weird Giants Way/have a connection to the franchise somehow stuff.


You re worried about a Parcells ‘ connection? Sorry, don’t get that.
Mara knows the heat is on him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:39 am : link
I think the new GM/HC will get two good years to make the decisions. I do not expect they can rid of anyone but I believe Mara has set some parameters that both candidates are probably comfortable with. If he breaks that trust then the Giants are doomed.

If we do not see some big strides in 2023 where you can recognize a up and coming team then the meddling commences in 2024.
RE: I really like Pole  
Optimus-NY : 10:44 am : link
In comment 15563974 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.


For no good reason I want Peters  
LG in NYC : 10:45 am : link
(mostly I just like the way the 49ers are run) but I am very buoyed by the entire process thus far and am thrilled we are getting a GM (regardless of which we hire) that is 1) from outside the org, and 2) is coming from a quality and well run football organization.

really hoping this is a major turning point for this Giants org,
"Everyone sees Ryan Poles as a big star in the making"  
Mayo2JZ : 10:47 am : link
Who is "everyone?"
I prefer Peters too but Schoen would be a nice hire also  
Metnut : 10:48 am : link
Look at the Bills roster. It’s loaded on both sides of the ball. Completely build from scratch after they gutted the Rex Ryan teams. They’ve done really well in their drafts. No one should be disappointed bringing Schoen in.
RE: BleedBlue  
Costy16 : 10:48 am : link
In comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?


This is what it all revolves around.
RE: BleedBlue  
VinegarPeppers : 10:50 am : link
I don’t think the incoming could change the scouts before the draft.

comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?
Optimus - what can I say  
UberAlias : 10:51 am : link
I'm comfortable in my own skin, LOL.
The 49ers success seams much more sustainable than the Bills  
BigBlue7 : 10:52 am : link
The Bills will live and die with Josh Allen. The 49ers are solidly build on both sides of the ball.

I would be happy with either guy, mainly because we know next to nothing about how decisions were made in either organization. But if I am making a choice simply based on how the teams are constructed, then I would lean towards Peters and the 49ers
If I was a betting man (and I'm not)...  
Johnny5 : 10:53 am : link
It's Schoen.


Which means it's Peters.
RE: RE: BleedBlue  
BigBlue7 : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15564180 VinegarPeppers said:
Quote:
I don’t think the incoming could change the scouts before the draft.

comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?



Correct - GM and whoever he brings in with him may change the scoring system and how players are prioritized, but wholesale changes to who is actually doing the scouting is usually not made until the week after the draft.
Plenty of reasons to like Peters  
JonC : 10:55 am : link
if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.

NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.
RE: The 49ers success seams much more sustainable than the Bills  
g56blue10 : 10:55 am : link
In comment 15564186 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
The Bills will live and die with Josh Allen. The 49ers are solidly build on both sides of the ball.

I would be happy with either guy, mainly because we know next to nothing about how decisions were made in either organization. But if I am making a choice simply based on how the teams are constructed, then I would lean towards Peters and the 49ers


The Bills defense is really good but I I won’t argue that the 49ers is just a well built team in all phase.. I love how physical they are on offense me defense.. offensively you are correct, Allen carry’s that team
I would be happy with either one  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 10:55 am : link
I didn’t think I have nearly enough information to be unhappy about either choice.
RE: Optimus - what can I say  
Optimus-NY : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15564184 UberAlias said:
Quote:
I'm comfortable in my own skin, LOL.


Gotta love the Peter then! lol
RE: Plenty of reasons to like Peters  
bigblue5611 : 10:56 am : link
In comment 15564191 JonC said:
Quote:
if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.

NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.


Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?
Anybody else finding it strange  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:57 am : link
that no one has been hired yet from all the teams looking? I wonder how this is all playing out behind the scenes.

Maybe the Giants are in the drivers seat here and the dominos start falling after they make their decision. Usually teams seem to close fast when they like someone.
Would probably go with Peters  
ghost718 : 10:57 am : link
I don't know about Flores though
RE: Anybody else finding it strange  
BigBlue7 : 11:02 am : link
In comment 15564203 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
that no one has been hired yet from all the teams looking? I wonder how this is all playing out behind the scenes.

Maybe the Giants are in the drivers seat here and the dominos start falling after they make their decision. Usually teams seem to close fast when they like someone.


I think it is kind of like free agency - dominoes won't start to fall until the teams with the most attractive situation decide on what do to first.

In terms of openings right now, I would think that the Giants and Raiders have the two best landing spots for a GM.

The Bears organizational structure and ownership situation might have some guys tepid on taking that job.

The Vikings have a weird QB situation

The Broncos have a solid core of guys, but the pending ownership sale could make a perspective GM tentative about going to a spot where a new owner may want to pick his own GM
I was worried about Peters being too much of a West Coast guy to start  
Optimus-NY : 11:02 am : link
I feel better now though if the Giants feel comfortable enough with him at this juncture. I'll take either Schoen or Peters. Poles's age concerns me a bit. What I'm really worried about is how much the Maras will back off. Eric's post about is spot on. Are the Maras going to let either Peters or Schoen gut the scouting department and hire their own people? Will the Maras fall completely back out of football decision making matters? Will the Head Coach and his coaching staff be decided by the G.M. and Head Coach?

I'll say this about Peters: he's grown on me the more I've learned about him. Whether it's him or Schones, we should be in good hands (assuming the Maras go watch the ponies and lay off of the foosball decision making process).
RE: Hopefully Mara's initial reaction was  
bw in dc : 11:04 am : link
In comment 15564012 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
"I really liked Poles! Let's hire him right now!!!" Then Tisch left the room to call Poles and said "Sorry, we are going to go in a different direction."


Well done. Very funny.
I Think It Will Be Peters  
pa_giant_fan : 11:05 am : link
And with Flores as his top choice, just might be the coach the Giants prefer.
RE: RE: RE: BleedBlue  
Sammo85 : 11:07 am : link
In comment 15564190 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
In comment 15564180 VinegarPeppers said:


Quote:


I don’t think the incoming could change the scouts before the draft.

comment 15564049 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Both seem like fine choices.

They are not my worry.

My worry is how much control they will actually have. Will they be allowed to gut the scouting department? Can they really hire the coaches? Can they tell Chris Mara to stay out of personnel issues?





Correct - GM and whoever he brings in with him may change the scoring system and how players are prioritized, but wholesale changes to who is actually doing the scouting is usually not made until the week after the draft.


Either way I am fine so long as the new sheriff gets to make personnel and structural changes. They're going to have ability to tell the scouting directors thanks for your input, but we're doing it my way and I am making the draft selections.

That's the benefit to both Schoen and Peters or Poles here. They've been running intensive draft and scouting processes at other organizations so they know who the college talent is and who they like to fit on the Giants. New HC will have say too.
RE: BleedBlue  
jvm52106 : 11:08 am : link
In comment 15564097 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
I don't know how we can assume anything of the sort.

I'm actually not overly confident that Mara will allow the new GM to run things.
.

Well, perhaps let it play out first..
No one knows  
3rdnlong : 11:14 am : link
What the candidates specific strategy and plan is. It’s all speculation. I do know the Bills had a great plan to turn things around. They drafted well.
Bigblue7  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:14 am : link
Thanks for your thoughts. Just seemed strange. Flores interviewed with the Texans and Bears and really nothing substantial came out. Just seemed to be a lot of Flores stuff being floated by the beats connecting him to the Giants.
RE: RE: Plenty of reasons to like Peters  
JonC : 11:17 am : link
In comment 15564202 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 15564191 JonC said:


Quote:


if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.

NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.



Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?


Tough to say, I can only offer my opinion ... I like the Bills makeup a great deal, and Schoen was reportedly part of the lovefest for Josh Allen. NYG needs a top QB badly. I prefer the makeup of the 49ers and especially their defense better than the Bills, but the Bills offense gets the edge.

So now I'm drifting into coaching hires, schemes to be implemented, etc. Anyway, I think both are excellent options. Not so sure about Flores tho, he's got a bit of problem child, apparently.
RE: Anybody else finding it strange  
AcesUp : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15564203 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
that no one has been hired yet from all the teams looking? I wonder how this is all playing out behind the scenes.

Maybe the Giants are in the drivers seat here and the dominos start falling after they make their decision. Usually teams seem to close fast when they like someone.


It's definitely a little weird. I think a lot of variables account for that - a lot of candidates have teams in playoffs, several GM searches going on as well and teams in general just being more patient.
RE: *  
eric2425ny : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15564062 Producer said:
Quote:

I hope we get the smartest, most forward thinking guy who doesn't rely on cliches and truisms to do his job. That's what I hope.

Get the snartest guy, not the most footballiest guy.


Agreed. No “hog mollie” talk in the first presser.
RE: RE: BleedBlue  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:20 am : link
In comment 15564180 VinegarPeppers said:
Quote:
I don’t think the incoming could change the scouts before the draft.


Probably not. But moving forward after the draft, they need to clean house. If the Maras let the new GM do so.

I see a lot of optimism here that the new GM will be given carte blanche. I don't know where this optimism is coming from.
jvm52106  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:21 am : link
I've been letting it "play out" for the past decade.
I don't doubt that Mara meant it when he said  
Mike from Ohio : 11:21 am : link
the new GM will have carte blanche to do what he wants. But I also think people are underestimating how difficult it is for someone to surrender power when they are in the cross hairs of the decisions being made.

At some point this year or in the near future some draft choice or free agent signing will catch a bunch of flack from the press and fans. Can Mara stand aside and let the new GM work through it, or will he feel like he screwed up again and rush in to fix it before he is being shredded in the press again?

I think Mara may try to give up authority, I'm just not sure someone used to being in charge with such thin skin can keep himself out of it.
I'll bet Tisch wants Peters and Mara wants Schoen  
MartyNJ1969 : 11:22 am : link
this is the battle
RE: RE: RE: Plenty of reasons to like Peters  
bigblue5611 : 11:23 am : link
In comment 15564252 JonC said:
Quote:
In comment 15564202 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 15564191 JonC said:


Quote:


if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.

NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.



Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?



Tough to say, I can only offer my opinion ... I like the Bills makeup a great deal, and Schoen was reportedly part of the lovefest for Josh Allen. NYG needs a top QB badly. I prefer the makeup of the 49ers and especially their defense better than the Bills, but the Bills offense gets the edge.

So now I'm drifting into coaching hires, schemes to be implemented, etc. Anyway, I think both are excellent options. Not so sure about Flores tho, he's got a bit of problem child, apparently.


Gotcha. I'm wary of Flores as well given what's come out of Miami about his ouster there. Maybe he'll learn his lesson for the second go around but who knows.

I like the way both Bill and 49ers are built. For me I don't see that much of a gap between their defenses to give that much sway to Peters but that's just me... On offense I agree that the Bills definitely get the edge there by a good margin with much thanks to Allen on that.

I honestly haven't read a whole lot about Peters, has he had a big hand in things as much as Schoen? I know one of the things I really liked about Schoen is being instrumental in the Bills analytics department.
RE: ...  
mittenedman : 11:24 am : link
In comment 15564014 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
keep in mind, McDaniel doesn't call the plays for SF. Shanahan does. McDaniel could take the OC role here instead of HC, and it would be a promotion for him.

A Ryans/McDaniel pairing would be fantastic.


That's exactly how we got Graham, here. We could make Mike McDaniel Assistant HC/Offensive Coordinator and give him full control over the offense, rather than catering to Shanahan. Shanny would still have to let him go IIUC.
RE: I don't doubt that Mara meant it when he said  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15564267 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
the new GM will have carte blanche to do what he wants. But I also think people are underestimating how difficult it is for someone to surrender power when they are in the cross hairs of the decisions being made.

At some point this year or in the near future some draft choice or free agent signing will catch a bunch of flack from the press and fans. Can Mara stand aside and let the new GM work through it, or will he feel like he screwed up again and rush in to fix it before he is being shredded in the press again?

I think Mara may try to give up authority, I'm just not sure someone used to being in charge with such thin skin can keep himself out of it.


If the team is showing signs or really turning it around and wins follow I think he will be fine. Hopefully some fans show up with "Keep staying out of things Mara's" when things get better.
RE: RE: I really like Pole  
bLiTz 2k : 11:31 am : link
In comment 15563981 BLUATHRT said:
Quote:
In comment 15563974 UberAlias said:


Quote:


But it feels like they have it narrowed down to the correct two.



You should probably add the (s)


LOLL
RE: I'll bet Tisch wants Peters and Mara wants Schoen  
TroyArchersGhost : 11:33 am : link
In comment 15564269 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
this is the battle

I think you’re right. Peters wants more independence, and that’s the rub. Just a guess.
tea leaves...  
mittenedman : 11:41 am : link
GM: Peters
HC: Flores
AHC/OC: McDaniel
I have a friend that worked for the Giants  
Walker Gillette : 11:43 am : link
from roughly 10 years 91-01 and he says that Young and Accorsi basically had a free hand, While there were guys in there that the Maras put in the two GMs made the decisions. That's a long time ago now and who knows how much things have changed but at least John Mara saw that his father had let those guys run and it brought success. If he is at wits end we can only hope that he lets that happen again
RE: I Think It Will Be Peters  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11:44 am : link
In comment 15564224 pa_giant_fan said:
Quote:
And with Flores as his top choice, just might be the coach the Giants prefer.


Cant Go Wrong with either Peters or Schoen, but I would also prefer Peters with Flores as HC
RE: tea leaves...  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15564326 mittenedman said:
Quote:
GM: Peters
HC: Flores
AHC/OC: McDaniel


I like your line of thinking. Flores gets the D in order and overall direction of the team and we implement the Niner style of running game on offense. Perfect for a rookie QB; a offense that goes through the running game with PA and movement.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Plenty of reasons to like Peters  
JonC : 11:46 am : link
In comment 15564271 bigblue5611 said:
Quote:
In comment 15564252 JonC said:


Quote:


In comment 15564202 bigblue5611 said:


Quote:


In comment 15564191 JonC said:


Quote:


if you like sustained success and how the 49ers are built. He's my choice, while I think it's clear their favorite from the start was Schoen.

NYG is not trading for Watson, give it up.



Do you think there is a clear cut winner between the two? Or better phrased, do you see a big enough gap between the two where it would be a big regret should they go with Schoen over Peters?



Tough to say, I can only offer my opinion ... I like the Bills makeup a great deal, and Schoen was reportedly part of the lovefest for Josh Allen. NYG needs a top QB badly. I prefer the makeup of the 49ers and especially their defense better than the Bills, but the Bills offense gets the edge.

So now I'm drifting into coaching hires, schemes to be implemented, etc. Anyway, I think both are excellent options. Not so sure about Flores tho, he's got a bit of problem child, apparently.



Gotcha. I'm wary of Flores as well given what's come out of Miami about his ouster there. Maybe he'll learn his lesson for the second go around but who knows.

I like the way both Bill and 49ers are built. For me I don't see that much of a gap between their defenses to give that much sway to Peters but that's just me... On offense I agree that the Bills definitely get the edge there by a good margin with much thanks to Allen on that.

I honestly haven't read a whole lot about Peters, has he had a big hand in things as much as Schoen? I know one of the things I really liked about Schoen is being instrumental in the Bills analytics department.


I don't have answers to your last question, other than to say word is Peters has been in charge of drafting and that's the bloodline of a football program and pipeline for sustained success.

Bills defense is built more like the Rams, strong up the middle, talented backend. 49ers are stronger up front in the seven and through the middle of the backend, more old school punishing mentality in SF. That's what I like, they dictate to and wear out the opponent's offense.
Walker Gillette  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:47 am : link
I think that was the way though I think TC had very big input early on and being that was Wellington's hire. Something definitely changed in the 2009/10 timeframe imv and continued thereafter.
RE: Walker Gillette  
Walker Gillette : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15564355 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I think that was the way though I think TC had very big input early on and being that was Wellington's hire. Something definitely changed in the 2009/10 timeframe imv and continued thereafter.


Certainly seems like something has gone awry, very well could be too much interference, success sometimes makes people think they are too smart. It also could be bad hires after the two "great" GMs. In any case if Mara is now searching for a new way, hopefully he remembers what worked back in the day
RE: Go with Peters!  
Gatorade Dunk : 12:38 pm : link
In comment 15564011 Chris684 said:
Quote:
He clearly blew their socks off yesterday.

By all accounts this was Schoen's job wrapped up early on and I honestly think we would have heard a decision yesterday if it wasn't for Peters.

Clearly?
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 