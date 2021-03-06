Schwartz - Hearing NYG are hiring Schoen as GM

but I wanted peters...seems like Schoen has always been the guy which don't get me wrong is great...but seems like they knew who they were hiring before they did all this
They did 9 interviews of highly regarded candidates and narrowed it down to 3 in person interviews all because they knew who they were hiring to begin with. If they hired Poles or Horitz you would say the same thing if it wasn't your guy.
is a big believer in building through the draft. Had some interesting hits when he was in charge of personnel with Dolphins. They tended to get some players in the 2nd and 3rd rounds which is where Giants have failed terribly lately under the last two college scouting/personnel regimes on drafting.
Why can't he hire an experienced DC with maybe some prior head coaching experience? Point is if he hires Daboll we really need to see the makeup of the staff before going off the deep end as some have already.
1. he seems unanimously well-regarded and experienced in organizations with good track records, especially recently in the draft.
2. he had a first hand window into perhaps the greatest QB development job in NFL history. Josh Allen completed just 52% of his passes in year 1 and 58% in year 2. They got both the scouting and development right. He needs to do both right again here whether it's Jones or a draft pick.
3. he also had a first hand window into the importance of quality coaches and coordinators. Daboll and Frazier were both great hires by McDermott. Both well experienced and credentialed and big parts of their success from 2018 on. Interestingly McDermott fired his initial offensive coordinator Rick Dennison after just 1 year in 2017 (Schoen's first year there).
Thats good becuase the Giants have very little cap space this year. Unless they cut a bunch of guys or do some serious contract restructuring, FA wont bring much. Schoen certainly has his work cut out for him
So does Schoen really have total authority over football operations??
is that he was a big part or building the scouting program AND the analytics department in Buffalo. being a GM isnt just picking the players.. Its about the ability to build out a staff and the organization which the Giants need DESPERATELY..
Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.
Damned if you do, damned if you don't
It is indeed a beautiful Friday afternoon in Giantsland
Bei Mir Bistu Schoen
But he's a candidate it's easy to be happy with. Seems 100% ready for the next step.
We are all rooting for him. He won't make the same dumb mistakes the previous FO made, but he'll need to do better than that to get us out of this hole we're in.
Hope! Anticipation! It feels great.
Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
12s
The quotes I've got from co-workers and those who know Joe Schoen around the league:
"Really smart."
"Dude is gonna outwork you." "Earned keep."
"Straight-forward."
"Great communicator."
"Well-rounded."
"Home run."
Second from those mentioned as likely: Daboll.
There is a lot of work that needs to be done.
A lot of work!!!!
Agreed, but likely won't happen until post draft.
Nowhere to go but up, now.
Hard to do worse unless he gets arrested or is outed for sending out pictures of his schlong to women.
Let’s go Giants
I have very reasonable expectations...
Giants hire Schoen as GM - ( New Window )
That would be a gutsy move for sure.
lol my daughter would do better than Dave.
This will be the intrigue to watch.
Minor area of concern is he overlapped his Panthers tenure with Mark Koncz, who was in the scouting department and was under Gettleman.
1) Hire your HC
2) Run ALL football operations with hiring and firing power
3) Have final say on draft selections
4) Chris Mara either reports to you or gives up his title
If he can remake the scouting department he should be able to turn this franchise around in a few years.