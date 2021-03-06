for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Schwartz - Hearing NYG are hiring Schoen as GM

Big Rick in FL : 11:44 am
Per his Twitter
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Nice  
Boatie Warrant : 11:52 am : link
Not sure they could have gone wrong with either choice at this point. Only time will tell.
RE: exciting  
TrueBlue56 : 11:52 am : link
In comment 15564358 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
but I wanted peters...seems like Schoen has always been the guy which don't get me wrong is great...but seems like they knew who they were hiring before they did all this


They did 9 interviews of highly regarded candidates and narrowed it down to 3 in person interviews all because they knew who they were hiring to begin with. If they hired Poles or Horitz you would say the same thing if it wasn't your guy.

Damned if you do, damned if you don't
OK ...  
Beezer : 11:53 am : link
Now lets fuckin' GOOOOOO!!!
RE: Schoen  
Anakim : 11:53 am : link
In comment 15564388 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
Is German for Nice/Beautiful

It is indeed a beautiful Friday afternoon in Giantsland


Bei Mir Bistu Schoen
Dear Joe  
JonC : 11:54 am : link
It's time to clear out the scouting department!
Good hire. What's really interesting will be what comes next  
Heisenberg : 11:54 am : link
A good head guy with a dysfunctional organization behind him can only do so much. It will be really interesting to see what and how much changes with him on board.

But he's a candidate it's easy to be happy with. Seems 100% ready for the next step.
Going to go out on a limb...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:54 am : link
He will do better as GM than Gettleman.
and  
JonC : 11:54 am : link
find a Josh Allen for NYG!
Go Giants  
GFAN52 : 11:54 am : link
A breath of fresh air.
All we could hope for with the limited info we have.  
mikeinbloomfield : 11:54 am : link
Football lifer from a smart program. I might have preferred someone from the Ravens, but we hired the right type person.

We are all rooting for him. He won't make the same dumb mistakes the previous FO made, but he'll need to do better than that to get us out of this hole we're in.

Hope! Anticipation! It feels great.
Really wanted Peters but Schoen has my support  
illmatic : 11:55 am : link
Hope he knocks it out of the park with the Giants. And I hope he truly has full control to do whatever he wants.
Schoen  
Sammo85 : 11:56 am : link
is a big believer in building through the draft. Had some interesting hits when he was in charge of personnel with Dolphins. They tended to get some players in the 2nd and 3rd rounds which is where Giants have failed terribly lately under the last two college scouting/personnel regimes on drafting.

.  
Strahan91 : 11:56 am : link

Jordan Raanan
@JordanRaanan
·
12s
The quotes I've got from co-workers and those who know Joe Schoen around the league:

"Really smart."
"Dude is gonna outwork you." "Earned keep."
"Straight-forward."
"Great communicator."
"Well-rounded."
"Home run."
Just hoping for the best.  
FatHeadTommy : 11:56 am : link
Let’s see what happens now.
Started  
Les in TO : 11:56 am : link
From the bottom now we’re here! From starting out as a ticketing agent to working his way up the ladder, big congrats to Joe Schoen!!! Let this be the beginning of a new era of Giants football.
Mara couldn’t resist Schoen’s connection to Parcells  
WinterIsComing : 11:56 am : link
:)
Schoen has proven he can find a qb  
TroyArchersGhost : 11:56 am : link
More so than peters has. And that is the whole deal.
I'd love if our new HC  
Beezer : 11:57 am : link
was Flores.

Second from those mentioned as likely: Daboll.
Everyone is now Reporting It  
LTIsTheGreatest : 11:58 am : link
so must be true. Was hoping Peters would get it, but cant go wrong with Schoen . Great day for this franchise!!!
So if he Hires Daboll  
Bruner4329 : 11:58 am : link
Why can't he hire an experienced DC with maybe some prior head coaching experience? Point is if he hires Daboll we really need to see the makeup of the staff before going off the deep end as some have already.
Solid hire  
Lines of Scrimmage : 11:58 am : link
Best of luck to getting things turned around. I was getting on the recent Peters/Flores pairing but I am hopeful he has a solid plan for Giants. I hope everyone can be a little patient.
will  
KDavies : 11:58 am : link
Daboll be bringing Josh Allen, or will we have a bottom of the league offense just like Daboll has his entire career without Allen?
oh football gods  
djm : 11:58 am : link
please bestow upon this new regime the wisdom and foresight needed to turn the NY Giants into winners again. If we need to sacrifice a chicken say the word.
Big day!  
Section331 : 11:58 am : link
Let's get this thing started!
Hallelujah! Exciting times  
GiantBlue : 11:58 am : link
Hire our coach and then let's roll up the sleeves.

There is a lot of work that needs to be done.

A lot of work!!!!
I wanted the niner guy  
djm : 11:59 am : link
fuck it. Schoen is a worthy hire.
Thank god a competent GM  
Jay on the Island : 11:59 am : link
Now clean house in the scouting department and get to work!
RE: Time for the purges. Fumigate the front office.  
bigblue5611 : 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15564385 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
.


Agreed, but likely won't happen until post draft.
All aboard the Schoen Train  
Breeze_94 : 12:00 pm : link
Excited for this new era
Go hire Ryans as HC  
JonC : 12:00 pm : link
take the leap.
I'm in  
Photoguy : 12:00 pm : link
100%. I would have been in on any of the finalists.

Nowhere to go but up, now.
RE: Going to go out on a limb...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15564404 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He will do better as GM than Gettleman.



Hard to do worse unless he gets arrested or is outed for sending out pictures of his schlong to women.
well a logical hire - I see 3 key reasons for encouragement  
Eric on Li : 12:01 pm : link
1. he seems unanimously well-regarded and experienced in organizations with good track records, especially recently in the draft.

2. he had a first hand window into perhaps the greatest QB development job in NFL history. Josh Allen completed just 52% of his passes in year 1 and 58% in year 2. They got both the scouting and development right. He needs to do both right again here whether it's Jones or a draft pick.

3. he also had a first hand window into the importance of quality coaches and coordinators. Daboll and Frazier were both great hires by McDermott. Both well experienced and credentialed and big parts of their success from 2018 on. Interestingly McDermott fired his initial offensive coordinator Rick Dennison after just 1 year in 2017 (Schoen's first year there).
RE: Schoen  
LTIsTheGreatest : 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15564413 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
is a big believer in building through the draft. Had some interesting hits when he was in charge of personnel with Dolphins. They tended to get some players in the 2nd and 3rd rounds which is where Giants have failed terribly lately under the last two college scouting/personnel regimes on drafting.


Thats good becuase the Giants have very little cap space this year. Unless they cut a bunch of guys or do some serious contract restructuring, FA wont bring much. Schoen certainly has his work cut out for him
So does Schoen really have total authority over football operations??  
Rick in Dallas : 12:01 pm : link
I hope so. What happens to Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell??
Let’s go Giants
Hopefully he can convince Josh Allen  
Mike from Ohio : 12:02 pm : link
to get himself released by Buffalo and then sign with the Giants.

I have very reasonable expectations...
Wanted Schoen initially and then really warmed up to Peters  
Sean : 12:02 pm : link
Always felt like Schoen was the favorite. Now clear out the personnel department.
Giants make it official  
Big Rick in FL : 12:03 pm : link
On Twitter
Giants hire Schoen as GM - ( New Window )
RE: Go hire Ryans as HC  
Heisenberg : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15564443 JonC said:
Quote:
take the leap.


That would be a gutsy move for sure.
RE: Going to go out on a limb...  
Giants86 : 12:03 pm : link
In comment 15564404 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
He will do better as GM than Gettleman.



lol my daughter would do better than Dave.
RE: Wanted Schoen initially and then really warmed up to Peters  
Sammo85 : 12:04 pm : link
In comment 15564453 Sean said:
Quote:
Always felt like Schoen was the favorite. Now clear out the personnel department.


This will be the intrigue to watch.

Minor area of concern is he overlapped his Panthers tenure with Mark Koncz, who was in the scouting department and was under Gettleman.
What I liked in what I read about Schoen  
blueblood : 12:04 pm : link
is that he was a big part or building the scouting program AND the analytics department in Buffalo. being a GM isnt just picking the players.. Its about the ability to build out a staff and the organization which the Giants need DESPERATELY..
Please, please bake into your contract...  
bw in dc : 12:05 pm : link
that you have delegation of authority to:

1) Hire your HC
2) Run ALL football operations with hiring and firing power
3) Have final say on draft selections
4) Chris Mara either reports to you or gives up his title
sweet  
UConn4523 : 12:05 pm : link
looking forward to the new chapter. Onto the HC!
Music to my ears (I know just words right now, but still...)  
bigblue5611 : 12:05 pm : link
Quote:
Now, the work begins. My immediate focus is to hire a head coach, with who I will work in lockstep with to create a collaborative environment for our football operations. We will cast a wide net, it can be former head coaches, first-time head coaches but, more importantly, it has to be a person who possesses the ability to lead an organization and the ability to motivate and develop players. On the personnel side, we will begin to evaluate our roster and prepare for the draft and free agency. Our goal is to build a roster that will be competitive, have depth, and most importantly, win football games.
Nice  
AcesUp : 12:06 pm : link
Hopefully he can replicate what they did in Buffalo. Not just the roster but with how they reshaped and modernized that front office.
Danke Schoen ...  
Stufftherun : 12:08 pm : link
Let's go Joe! A fresh face and outlook with what we all hope is a new day in the front office.
It's a good start  
kelly : 12:37 pm : link
We have a well experienced and highly thought of GM.

If he can remake the scouting department he should be able to turn this franchise around in a few years.
Good  
AcidTest : 1:30 pm : link
pick. Let's go.
I really wanted ...  
thedogfather : 2:15 pm : link
to hire someone who's done the job before because this particular job at this time is a tough one and I don't think a rookie GM can do it but we'll see. I welcome and wish Schoen a lot of luck!
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 