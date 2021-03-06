I think we need to temper our expectations... EricJ : 1/21/2022 4:14 pm

for this coming season. Lets remember this GM is dealing with a shitty cap situation, a QB issue, and many holes to fill. More gaping holes than draft picks and our available cap dollars can fill.



We tend to get too excited and have lofty expectations after significant changes like this.



There is a long way to go. We still have to see who our coaches are going to be and no idea what the roster will look like. That said.. finishing at .500 next season would be an accomplishment