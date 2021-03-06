I think we need to temper our expectations...

for this coming season. Lets remember this GM is dealing with a shitty cap situation, a QB issue, and many holes to fill. More gaping holes than draft picks and our available cap dollars can fill.
We tend to get too excited and have lofty expectations after significant changes like this.
There is a long way to go. We still have to see who our coaches are going to be and no idea what the roster will look like. That said.. finishing at .500 next season would be an accomplishment
Correct.
Expectations problem solved.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
Do I expect playoffs and a super bowl run? No
Can the Giants be competitive? Yes
Do I expect playoffs and a super bowl run? No
Can the Giants be competitive? Yes
Normally I would agree, but the OL problem is so bad, it's a multi-year fix, especially given the cap situation.
No OL, no O. *grin*
I’m optimistic, until I have a reason NOT to be.
In 2022.
That has been my expectation since last October.
We want to see actions that indicate the embrace of a thoughtful and sustainable rebuild, and ultimately some flashes of football that evidence movement in the right direction.
The thing I'm most keen to see is how Schoen and team approach the de-tangling of the cap situation, ideally in a fashion that stockpiles some future draft picks. It's sticky.
The last regime left a mess severe enough that only the foolhardy would expect an short path to playoff football.
Reminder, we had no money last year either. I was told that 100 times if I was told it once.
We aren't in cap hell. I've seen cap hell, this aint it.
I think 2022 will suck.
I hope 2023 will see us winning 7 to 9 games.
I hope we can be a contender in 2024.
I hope we begin kicking ass in 2025.
I've got no problem with that timeline.
This assumes we find a new QB no later than 2023.
But it cannot be any worse than the past few years.
It's not cap hell as much as the team is just bad. There are some big contracts that need to play well, Galladay for one thing, but why can't he bounce back with a better staff and system in place? Maybe we don't really need a WR.
Coach these overpaid contracts up and turn this shit around.
Its about time we had something to root for because the on field product has sucked.
We hired an outside GM, who has been apart of 3 different organizations and truly worked his way up the chain. Its exciting. At this point we have no idea how his tenure will play out, but as a fan today is a good day.
This
(An hopefully with a lot of young players on the roster with the arrow clearly pointed up at the end of the season)
If he chooses a punter and kicker with the 5 and 7 picks, we can revisit!
I think folks might be surprised as to how quickly some decisions or changes may be made on roster and players. NFL is like that nowadays.
But otherwise, expectations are tepid beyond simply asking for some competitive football and development of young talent.
2023 is where hopefully bigger decisions are made and putting in right philosophy and building blocks forward (getting a new QB, being rid of Barkley, Jones, Golladay, and some of the declining vets on D).
It may seem like a low bar, and I don't expect them to win many games, but this past season was some of the most boring and difficult to watch Giants' football I've ever seen. and it got worse with each week.
In 2022.
That has been my expectation since last October.
More optimistic than you. 6-7 wins would represent progress. I really hope we don’t get a rookie HC. At least an experienced HC would have a plan and a schedule to follow. No more using the first 4 games of the season as an extended preseason.
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
Reminder, we had no money last year either. I was told that 100 times if I was told it once.
We aren't in cap hell. I've seen cap hell, this aint it.
I mean this with all sincerity - don't ever change. Your view of the cap is one of the more entertaining bits on this board.
problem solved
Never let up.
No long turnarounds.
Quote:
sorry I don't wanna hear about the cap. Build a fucking team. Not asking to spend like drunken sailors this spring, not even asking to spend at all, just build a team. Fuck this cap nonsense, it's a built in excuse.
Reminder, we had no money last year either. I was told that 100 times if I was told it once.
We aren't in cap hell. I've seen cap hell, this aint it.
I mean this with all sincerity - don't ever change. Your view of the cap is one of the more entertaining bits on this board.
Right? Go on down with your ship, cappy.
I'll sign up for 5-12 if it means we identify a franchise altering player in the next draft and we can acquire him, preferably a QB. I don't think that player is available this coming April
Look on the bright side, if we made the right choice of GM, he'll have lots of draft capital again in 2023. I expect to see some progress at least that September.
Quote:
sorry I don't wanna hear about the cap. Build a fucking team. Not asking to spend like drunken sailors this spring, not even asking to spend at all, just build a team. Fuck this cap nonsense, it's a built in excuse.
Reminder, we had no money last year either. I was told that 100 times if I was told it once.
We aren't in cap hell. I've seen cap hell, this aint it.
I mean this with all sincerity - don't ever change. Your view of the cap is one of the more entertaining bits on this board.
Remember last year? No huh....ok
No one remembers the countless times this place has acted like it knew something about the cap only to see reality dictate something completely different. Last year was especially hilarious...
Hey, whatever works. Please feel free to twist my words into some other mess for you to parse and digest. We know that's the point of things on here.
Quote:
was 2018. Bills went 6-10
I'll sign up for 5-12 if it means we identify a franchise altering player in the next draft and we can acquire him, preferably a QB. I don't think that player is available this coming April
Neither do I at the QB position. The only one I think has the tools is Willis and he probably needs a year behind a stopgap veteran. Plus even with Willis' athletic gifts, he's not on Josh Allen's level when it comes to throwing the ball. We just hired a GM who played perhaps the most important role in drafting Josh Allen
Reminder, we had no money last year either. I was told that 100 times if I was told it once.
We aren't in cap hell. I've seen cap hell, this aint it.
We didn't have money last year. They actively made their offensive line worse and moved a high dollar playerr in order to have the cap room to buy a WR and TE in free agency.
They have some issues this coming offseason but this isn't nearly the catastrophic situation many here are proclaiming but if you want to feel that way, be my guest.
Still wondering how this team would have re-signed Daniel Jones long term since there's no space at all. No one seems to know. Truly wonderous.
Quote:
In comment 15565371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
I'm not sure who you are saying was complaining about the team being bad. People complained the management was bad and needed to be changed. Finally it was.
I can't think of literally a single poster complaining because the team was underperforming what was expected of them. The problem is nothing was expected of them.
If you disagree, you're not getting the picture.
Now, that's the rub. The Giants fucking suck so they shouldn't be paying that much money out, but this isn't a roster FILLED with long term contracts that we cannot cleanse for 2-3 years, not by any stretch. We're talking 2-3 players that might be hard to move and that's assuming a guy like Galloday bombs again next season.
This is a one year deal where we might want to let things purge and go with a lot of kids in 2022 but this team will have room to spend sooner than later.
Quote:
In comment 15565431 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15565371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
I'm not sure who you are saying was complaining about the team being bad. People complained the management was bad and needed to be changed. Finally it was.
I can't think of literally a single poster complaining because the team was underperforming what was expected of them. The problem is nothing was expected of them.
Seriously, you can’t think of a single poster who knocked the team? Just management? C’mon, really?
If you disagree, you're not getting the picture.
Just acknowledge one thing --everyone here was wrong this time last year. I was told there was no money where would it come from. And then there was money.
Fair enough?
PS, I said there would be some financial hamstring issues this year, but it won't be that bad. I am seeing it.
Quote:
In comment 15565371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
We expect them to be bad and we complain about it because the reasons they are bad were obvious and avoidable. We pointed out the bad decisions in real time, often in advance of them occuring.
You want to try to be BBI's Minister of Propaganda and tell people what they should talk about, have at it. Don't expect people to listen, though.
For someone that doesn't like complaining you sure do like to complain.
The Giants have sucked for a decade. People are going to be pissed. Get the fuck over it. Or don't.
But do yourself a favor -- look at the details. It isn't pretty. The last 4 years of "i think we can straighten this thing out on a fly" were effected by kicking the can down the road on restructures and locking themselves into free agent deals that have very significant guaranteed money in 22 and 23.
There aren't a lot of contracts that jump off the page as easy to move on from that free up significant dollars. There simply aren't. And those that are just so happen to be the better players on the roster.
There's a lot of wood to chop, and if the more quickly they want to clean up the numbers, the more it may require trading away some of the actually valuable contracts on the books.
Quote:
In comment 15565438 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565431 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15565371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
I'm not sure who you are saying was complaining about the team being bad. People complained the management was bad and needed to be changed. Finally it was.
I can't think of literally a single poster complaining because the team was underperforming what was expected of them. The problem is nothing was expected of them.
Seriously, you can’t think of a single poster who knocked the team? Just management? C’mon, really?
They were on Thomas’ case early, the OL constantly, Engram, our punter, Barkley despite trying to get back to himself, Golladay, Toney, Jones of course, etc., etc.
The people whose expectations were delusional are mostly gone now. The ones who all predicted 10-6 and a couple of playoff game wins. The same ones who kept telling us what a great job Gettleman was doing and have faith and stop being so negative.
It's ok to be wrong about the team, but they went out of their way to tell everyone else they were debbie downers. Then when it was clear even to them that they were dead wrong, the all ran away rather than acknowledging what everyone else can see.
You seem to want to keep taking shots at the people who were right about this team like they are a lunatic fringe. I don't understand that
Quote:
In comment 15565390 djm said:
Quote:
sorry I don't wanna hear about the cap. Build a fucking team. Not asking to spend like drunken sailors this spring, not even asking to spend at all, just build a team. Fuck this cap nonsense, it's a built in excuse.
Reminder, we had no money last year either. I was told that 100 times if I was told it once.
We aren't in cap hell. I've seen cap hell, this aint it.
I mean this with all sincerity - don't ever change. Your view of the cap is one of the more entertaining bits on this board.
Remember last year? No huh....ok
No one remembers the countless times this place has acted like it knew something about the cap only to see reality dictate something completely different. Last year was especially hilarious...
Hey, whatever works. Please feel free to twist my words into some other mess for you to parse and digest. We know that's the point of things on here.
I remember it. You were right...they signed a whole mess of underperforming players during free agency to bad contracts and somehow fit it into the cap.
And then started restructuring contracts to old underperforming guys that really shouldn't even be on the roster next year to fit the new underperforming guys under the cap.
And then started restructuring contracts to the new underperforming guys that they just gave new contracts to because they ran out of contracts to touch from the old underperforming guys.
And then had to keep playing games towards the endof the season with less than a normal roster because they ran out of money and contracts to restructure.
All to win 4 games. But you nailed it.
Good stuff...
Quote:
the Giants were capped out and awful. Prospects for 2022 are not much better, and carving out an additional $30M means fuck all if you're being genuine about it. That's the point, being awful and broke is a poor, shite look.
If you disagree, you're not getting the picture.
Just acknowledge one thing --everyone here was wrong this time last year. I was told there was no money where would it come from. And then there was money.
Fair enough?
PS, I said there would be some financial hamstring issues this year, but it won't be that bad. I am seeing it.
I think you're conveniently misremembering what the other side said. I'll agree the debate is boring and time to move along, but I still see a shite product.
It remains to be seen how true Mara will be to his word that the GM and HC will be making all player and coaching decisions ,hopefully meaning anyone in the Mara bloodline is just signing the check and taking care of the business operations. Hopefully Schoen gets to clean house and re-organize scouting and personnel as he sees fit as well, but we likely won't see that until after the draft.
For now, let's just enjoy the fact that it seems they're finally making some good decisions about the future of this team and stop the hand wringing.
I remember it. You were right...they signed a whole mess of underperforming players during free agency to bad contracts and somehow fit it into the cap.
And then started restructuring contracts to old underperforming guys that really shouldn't even be on the roster next year to fit the new underperforming guys under the cap.
And then started restructuring contracts to the new underperforming guys that they just gave new contracts to because they ran out of contracts to touch from the old underperforming guys.
And then had to keep playing games towards the endof the season with less than a normal roster because they ran out of money and contracts to restructure.
All to win 4 games. But you nailed it.
Good stuff...
Great post. djm is a real pisser.
I tend to have a similar opinion that the talent on the team isn't a bereft as some (*cough*Terps*cough*) imply in their posts saying we have one player worth keeping. That said, we need a good QB to start winning. The QB situation is the most important thing to watch this year and next imo.
The people whose expectations were delusional are mostly gone now. The ones who all predicted 10-6 and a couple of playoff game wins. The same ones who kept telling us what a great job Gettleman was doing and have faith and stop being so negative.
It's ok to be wrong about the team, but they went out of their way to tell everyone else they were debbie downers. Then when it was clear even to them that they were dead wrong, the all ran away rather than acknowledging what everyone else can see.
You seem to want to keep taking shots at the people who were right about this team like they are a lunatic fringe. I don't understand that
Right about what? You keep saying this and I’d like to know right about what?
1-We ALL knew about the OL, but no one knew that Gates and Lemieux would be gone before the season started
2-None of us knew that the QB of our defense, a key cog, Martinez,would also be lost before the season started.
3-We all knew that in all likelihood Barkley might take more than a year to get back to himself. We were hoping that was not the case. You do realize that Barkley’s normal conditioning and prep for the season had to be scrapped in favor of nothing but rehab, yes?
4-Despite what BBIers were calling the worst OL in football, the team with the worst or close to the worst talent in football, somehow Jones was able to help the team go 4-7 (which easily could have been reversed if the D didn’t falter at the end. How TF did that happen with arguably the worst personnel in football?
5-Golladay was injured on and off all year and then had no QB to throw him the ball for the final 6 games
6-Toney had covid keep him out and other assorted injuries throughout the season, but when he was on the field, he was often electric. I expect big things moving forward.
So tell me who was right? That is who knew what we all didn’t know?
Quote:
In comment 15565470 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15565438 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565431 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15565371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
I'm not sure who you are saying was complaining about the team being bad. People complained the management was bad and needed to be changed. Finally it was.
I can't think of literally a single poster complaining because the team was underperforming what was expected of them. The problem is nothing was expected of them.
Seriously, you can’t think of a single poster who knocked the team? Just management? C’mon, really?
They were on Thomas’ case early, the OL constantly, Engram, our punter, Barkley despite trying to get back to himself, Golladay, Toney, Jones of course, etc., etc.
That's because those players all performed terribly.
What were people supposed to say that wouldn't offend your delicate sensibilities to the point where you've got to run off during the season?
Quote:
In comment 15565481 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565470 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15565438 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565431 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15565371 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15565365 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Team is going to suck this fall.
That’s what they say now, but WHEN/IF it happens watch the board go nuts
The only people who go nuts when this team has a bad season are the ones who thought they would be good for some reason. 90% of the board expect them to be bad and they are correct.
Next season is a rebuilding season. The goal is to finally make progress after going backwards for 4 years, not to make the playoffs.
If you expect them to be BAD, then why complain when they are? All the complaints lodged at the team were expected, so again, why complain?
I'm not sure who you are saying was complaining about the team being bad. People complained the management was bad and needed to be changed. Finally it was.
I can't think of literally a single poster complaining because the team was underperforming what was expected of them. The problem is nothing was expected of them.
Seriously, you can’t think of a single poster who knocked the team? Just management? C’mon, really?
They were on Thomas’ case early, the OL constantly, Engram, our punter, Barkley despite trying to get back to himself, Golladay, Toney, Jones of course, etc., etc.
That's because those players all performed terribly.
What were people supposed to say that wouldn't offend your delicate sensibilities to the point where you've got to run off during the season?
I have words but I’ll rise above it. I really do not want to discuss anything with you again. You know, sensibilities and all. I promise to refrain from referring to you or anything about you either directly or by inference..
I would say that in terms of the actual *structure* of our cap right now, it’s not horrible. But the actual players are the problem. We don’t have a shitload of high priced awful players that we either won’t be able to move or are on long term deals that are going to be a huge drag. The actual future cap health looks somewhat solid right now. But that’s also because we aren’t good.
I don't care what the record is. I think it's a 2-3 year project.
Big Blue '56 : 2:26 pm : link : reply
Usuals in 3-2-1…
Quote:
Don’t bother.
Big Blue '56 : 2:26 pm : link : reply
Usuals in 3-2-1…
Last response to you. I should have been more specific, as I love to dig bw (who is a dear friend offline).I should have left out the usuals. My bad. I should have said bw in 3-2-1…I will also abstain from any allusion to the “usuals.”
Probably.
And on the QB.
I don't care what the record is. I think it's a 2-3 year project.
Good and reasoned post. Agree. Not sure how long it might take given the quick turnaround league it has been, but it could take that long
I would say that in terms of the actual *structure* of our cap right now, it’s not horrible. But the actual players are the problem. We don’t have a shitload of high priced awful players that we either won’t be able to move or are on long term deals that are going to be a huge drag. The actual future cap health looks somewhat solid right now. But that’s also because we aren’t good.
Posters should at least try to argue/debate with logic. Maybe they don't succeed but at least try.
Nobody should tout the Giant can fit anybody under cap if their "logic" stretches to signing questionable players to questionable contracts just so they have to restructure other questionable existing contracts. That's like actually predicting the Giants should just go ahead and make a bad decision so long as they make the bad decision work.
A guy named Britt on this site used to do that too...predicting the Giants would keep paying and starting a deteriorating Eli Manning despite it being a bad illogical decision because he couldn't see it objectively...
I thought we had something great in Judge. The 6 wins meant nothing to me, but where I THOUGHT we were headed meant a lot..
I am very disappointed to be so far off on Judge. Not for ego sake, but for what I thought we had in him moving forward
We'll always have Seattle...
:-(
I think folks might be surprised as to how quickly some decisions or changes may be made on roster and players. NFL is like that nowadays.
But otherwise, expectations are tepid beyond simply asking for some competitive football and development of young talent.
2023 is where hopefully bigger decisions are made and putting in right philosophy and building blocks forward (getting a new QB, being rid of Barkley, Jones, Golladay, and some of the declining vets on D).
lol have you been on a game thread before, they are most certainly not.
#notmygiantsfan
Right about what? You keep saying this and I’d like to know right about what?
1-We ALL knew about the OL, but no one knew that Gates and Lemieux would be gone before the season started
2-None of us knew that the QB of our defense, a key cog, Martinez,would also be lost before the season started.
3-We all knew that in all likelihood Barkley might take more than a year to get back to himself. We were hoping that was not the case. You do realize that Barkley’s normal conditioning and prep for the season had to be scrapped in favor of nothing but rehab, yes?
4-Despite what BBIers were calling the worst OL in football, the team with the worst or close to the worst talent in football, somehow Jones was able to help the team go 4-7 (which easily could have been reversed if the D didn’t falter at the end. How TF did that happen with arguably the worst personnel in football?
5-Golladay was injured on and off all year and then had no QB to throw him the ball for the final 6 games
6-Toney had covid keep him out and other assorted injuries throughout the season, but when he was on the field, he was often electric. I expect big things moving forward.
So tell me who was right? That is who knew what we all didn’t know?
Respectfully, I'm incredibly relieved the front office did not share this rosy outlook.
This is not a roster and coaching staff that could have "reversed the record" as you put it. If anyone in power felt that way, we aren't celebrating a new GM hire today and waiting for a new head coach.
If success as a team hinged on 1 linebacker going out, the defense is a poorly constructed house of cards. (And, it turns out, it is)The Giants alleged to be a 3-4 defense which requires 4 starting linebackers. They had 1 player worthy to start at the position for week 1. We knew all season they had no pass rush capability. That never manifested itself all season.
So if we recognize the defense was flawed and lacking depth and talent at key positions and roles, why would we ever think they were equipped to do much of anything?
Shane Lemieux was not a hero in waiting. They would have had questionable at best OL if Gates and he had played. The right side of the OL was healthy and got caved in all season because Hernandez and Solder are bad football players. Even if gates and lemieux stayed healthy, the entire right side of the line would have been an obvious sieve.
The team was never really outfit to do anything.
There were posters who said it would be a big year for Jones now that he had Barkely back, we added Golladay and Rudolph. he would take the same step that Josh Allen took in year 3. Of course he didn't.
Gates and Lemiuex getting hurt sucked, but this line was bad even with them. We had an overpaid RT who can't play anymore backed up by a 3rd round pick who had not shown much.
But here we still had people pretending the team was on the right path. Gettleman was doing well and the last couple of drafts were strong. Golladay was a strong get. Jones would take the next step.
All of those things were dead wrong, and people who kept getting upset and angry when challenged are the same people who disappeared rather than admit the people who saw this all were correct. It's a really bad look.
There were posters who said it would be a big year for Jones now that he had Barkely back, we added Golladay and Rudolph. he would take the same step that Josh Allen took in year 3. Of course he didn't.
Gates and Lemiuex getting hurt sucked, but this line was bad even with them. We had an overpaid RT who can't play anymore backed up by a 3rd round pick who had not shown much.
But here we still had people pretending the team was on the right path. Gettleman was doing well and the last couple of drafts were strong. Golladay was a strong get. Jones would take the next step.
All of those things were dead wrong, and people who kept getting upset and angry when challenged are the same people who disappeared rather than admit the people who saw this all were correct. It's a really bad look.
Jones missed the last 6 games..He was 4-7 (should have been better if the D didn’t cave) with arguably the worst personnel/OL in football..My point is, he still may be deemed an incomplete by the new regime. I have no idea which way they’ll lean. They may go with him in year 4 without picking up his 5th year option and let him play for the 8 million. If he excels, you re-sign him. If he sucks, you’ve really lost nothing. They might decide they don’t want to move forward at all and pick up a vet and draft one for this coming season.
Get ready to play actual football, in body and mind, earlier versus later...
Will Hernandez, Nate Solder, and Matt Peart all had massive question marks the last time they had been on the field. Those three players consistently struggling was no surprise.
The material loss on the line was Gates. The Giants lost their second best lineman. That’s real and hurt, but it wasn’t the difference between competence and what they dragged out there.
But do yourself a favor -- look at the details. It isn't pretty. The last 4 years of "i think we can straighten this thing out on a fly" were effected by kicking the can down the road on restructures and locking themselves into free agent deals that have very significant guaranteed money in 22 and 23.
There aren't a lot of contracts that jump off the page as easy to move on from that free up significant dollars. There simply aren't. And those that are just so happen to be the better players on the roster.
There's a lot of wood to chop, and if the more quickly they want to clean up the numbers, the more it may require trading away some of the actually valuable contracts on the books.
Roll with mostly what we have next year, and it clears itself up after that with little to no dead money. Far as dead money goes, we are close to the bottom of the league next year, we don't look bad at all going forward after next year. If we chop a lot of guys to free space, that changes.
Right now 2023 and 2024 look good. Next year is fucked, we should stand pat, let him assess, nail the drat and bring it a couple of vet OL to supplement the draft, get the OL right and move forward from there in 2023.
In the combined Pat Shurmur years the team averaged 23 ppg (allowed 27)
In the combined Joe Judge years the team gave up 23 ppg (scored 16)
unlike those 2 regimes lets try to get competent coordinators on both sides of the ball. and a head coach that doesn't break surrender index records on a weekly basis.
Quote:
They expected precious little from Barkely and Jones, two guys who are oft injured and unproductive. That was a correct assessment.
There were posters who said it would be a big year for Jones now that he had Barkely back, we added Golladay and Rudolph. he would take the same step that Josh Allen took in year 3. Of course he didn't.
Gates and Lemiuex getting hurt sucked, but this line was bad even with them. We had an overpaid RT who can't play anymore backed up by a 3rd round pick who had not shown much.
But here we still had people pretending the team was on the right path. Gettleman was doing well and the last couple of drafts were strong. Golladay was a strong get. Jones would take the next step.
All of those things were dead wrong, and people who kept getting upset and angry when challenged are the same people who disappeared rather than admit the people who saw this all were correct. It's a really bad look.
Jones missed the last 6 games..He was 4-7 (should have been better if the D didn’t cave) with arguably the worst personnel/OL in football..My point is, he still may be deemed an incomplete by the new regime. I have no idea which way they’ll lean. They may go with him in year 4 without picking up his 5th year option and let him play for the 8 million. If he excels, you re-sign him. If he sucks, you’ve really lost nothing. They might decide they don’t want to move forward at all and pick up a vet and draft one for this coming season.
4-7, and in those games they hit 20 points only 5 times, and never hit 30. 10 TDs and 7 INTs in those games. But yeah, the defense was costing them games.
Jones is likely here next year, but I would be really concerned if anyone is even considering picking up the 5th year option on Jones.
Gotta nail the drafts no matter what.
I am not going to argue this with any expended energy as we have always been at polar opposites with regards to Jones. No one knows how he would have fared the last 6 games, though with the scrubs on the OL, I would concede not all that well..
No one is right or wrong on DJ until the GZm and new HC decide his fate which we probably won’t know until the end of next season.
I have no problem bringing in competition for DJ..I’m just leery about expending another high pick on a QB..
Quote:
I remember it. You were right...they signed a whole mess of underperforming players during free agency to bad contracts and somehow fit it into the cap.
And then started restructuring contracts to old underperforming guys that really shouldn't even be on the roster next year to fit the new underperforming guys under the cap.
And then started restructuring contracts to the new underperforming guys that they just gave new contracts to because they ran out of contracts to touch from the old underperforming guys.
And then had to keep playing games towards the endof the season with less than a normal roster because they ran out of money and contracts to restructure.
All to win 4 games. But you nailed it.
Good stuff...
Great post. djm is a real pisser.
Yea except i never said the moves paid off I simply said they made moves when this entire board said they couldn’t. Guess that’s hard for some to understand.
And further, the great TL will never be the QB that Burrow is, imv..
We’ll know a lot more by April.
We’ll know a lot more by April.
With a new GM? New HC? No way, imv
I am not going to argue this with any expended energy as we have always been at polar opposites with regards to Jones. No one knows how he would have fared the last 6 games, though with the scrubs on the OL, I would concede not all that well..
No one is right or wrong on DJ until the GZm and new HC decide his fate which we probably won’t know until the end of next season.
I have no problem bringing in competition for DJ..I’m just leery about expending another high pick on a QB..
Not trying to convince you on Jones. I think you have to at least bring in someone to compete for the job. He has done nothing IMV to warrant coming in as the presumed starter. After three years we are still waiting to catch more than the faintest glimpse of what he was drafted to be.
The starting QB has to earn the spot and I can’t make an argument that Jones has.
Accruing dead money isn’t always a problem. It’s often the least bad outcome from a bad decision.
Of course the best outcome is the player living up to his deal, but you should never continue paying a guy more over sunk costs.
The Giants will in all likelihood accrue a good chunk of dead money after cutting Shepard, Rudolph, Dixon, and potentially Ryan and Martinez as well.
Look for a nice pickup in his game production next season. He’s figuring it out...
Quote:
when he had to, with his legs as well..He had no business even going 4-7 with that OL and no real running game..
I am not going to argue this with any expended energy as we have always been at polar opposites with regards to Jones. No one knows how he would have fared the last 6 games, though with the scrubs on the OL, I would concede not all that well..
No one is right or wrong on DJ until the GZm and new HC decide his fate which we probably won’t know until the end of next season.
I have no problem bringing in competition for DJ..I’m just leery about expending another high pick on a QB..
Not trying to convince you on Jones. I think you have to at least bring in someone to compete for the job. He has done nothing IMV to warrant coming in as the presumed starter. After three years we are still waiting to catch more than the faintest glimpse of what he was drafted to be.
The starting QB has to earn the spot and I can’t make an argument that Jones has.
Ok, that’s fair
Quote:
There is a chance they do a “quiet tank” in 2022. Doesn’t mean anyone will say it out loud and the team will still be working hard but the whole objective of the team will shift to youth and player development. They’ll try to win but realistically won’t be able to. Reward: a very high pick in a year with a clearly strong draft class.
We’ll know a lot more by April.
With a new GM? New HC? No way, imv
We will be able to tell if Schoen is aggressive in disposing of vets with big contracts. Golladay and Bradberry - neither of whom will be on the team for our next playoff game - are the names I’m watching.
Maybe “youth movement” is a better term than “quiet tank.”
I've had enough with high priced stopgaps (Solder! Golladay!) and just want them to cut salary and stay the hell out of free agency so that they can rebuild this roster. If that means watching a bunch of young but talented players go 4-13 next season then that's a hell of a lot better than watching a bunch of aging veterans and journeymen go 4-13 again.
Right about what? You keep saying this and I’d like to know right about what?
1-We ALL knew about the OL, but no one knew that Gates and Lemieux would be gone before the season started
2-None of us knew that the QB of our defense, a key cog, Martinez,would also be lost before the season started.
3-We all knew that in all likelihood Barkley might take more than a year to get back to himself. We were hoping that was not the case. You do realize that Barkley’s normal conditioning and prep for the season had to be scrapped in favor of nothing but rehab, yes?
4-Despite what BBIers were calling the worst OL in football, the team with the worst or close to the worst talent in football, somehow Jones was able to help the team go 4-7 (which easily could have been reversed if the D didn’t falter at the end. How TF did that happen with arguably the worst personnel in football?
5-Golladay was injured on and off all year and then had no QB to throw him the ball for the final 6 games
6-Toney had covid keep him out and other assorted injuries throughout the season, but when he was on the field, he was often electric. I expect big things moving forward.
So tell me who was right? That is who knew what we all didn’t know?
JFC. In week 1, with a pretty healthy team, the Giants couldn’t keep up with a very average Denver team.
Football is a violent sport. And the teams we played had injuries, too.
Quote:
In comment 15565958 cosmicj said:
Quote:
There is a chance they do a “quiet tank” in 2022. Doesn’t mean anyone will say it out loud and the team will still be working hard but the whole objective of the team will shift to youth and player development. They’ll try to win but realistically won’t be able to. Reward: a very high pick in a year with a clearly strong draft class.
We’ll know a lot more by April.
With a new GM? New HC? No way, imv
We will be able to tell if Schoen is aggressive in disposing of vets with big contracts. Golladay and Bradberry - neither of whom will be on the team for our next playoff game - are the names I’m watching.
Maybe “youth movement” is a better term than “quiet tank.”
Yeah, youth movement sounds good..:)
I've been hearing this for 10 years how it's going to take some time to see some changes ....
Well? I'm still waiting. Last time the Giants won a playoff game my cousin (who is going to college in 8 months) was 7 years old.
Cut the deadweight and bring in some good players. Duh.
I want to see the young guys improve and the draft picks look like they belong. On a broader level I’d like to see a team that doesn’t constantly look confused, can get lined up correctly, and doesn’t waste time outs because they don’t seem organized at all.
I don’t expect them to hit .500 but if I see those things I will feel like things are turning around.
Quote:
Right about what? You keep saying this and I’d like to know right about what?
1-We ALL knew about the OL, but no one knew that Gates and Lemieux would be gone before the season started
2-None of us knew that the QB of our defense, a key cog, Martinez,would also be lost before the season started.
3-We all knew that in all likelihood Barkley might take more than a year to get back to himself. We were hoping that was not the case. You do realize that Barkley’s normal conditioning and prep for the season had to be scrapped in favor of nothing but rehab, yes?
4-Despite what BBIers were calling the worst OL in football, the team with the worst or close to the worst talent in football, somehow Jones was able to help the team go 4-7 (which easily could have been reversed if the D didn’t falter at the end. How TF did that happen with arguably the worst personnel in football?
5-Golladay was injured on and off all year and then had no QB to throw him the ball for the final 6 games
6-Toney had covid keep him out and other assorted injuries throughout the season, but when he was on the field, he was often electric. I expect big things moving forward.
So tell me who was right? That is who knew what we all didn’t know?
JFC. In week 1, with a pretty healthy team, the Giants couldn’t keep up with a very average Denver team.
Football is a violent sport. And the teams we played had injuries, too.
But that was one game. We stunk. Judge and co., for whatever reason didn’t have us prepared in a game that featured a team we should have opened with a win against..I don’t believe that many other teams had cluster injuries like we had for an entire year..
You know when a good quarterback is in a bad situation because all of you have seen what it looks like with the Giants and around the league. I dont know why we're still looking at this with clouded vision.
Eli, a good but no longer excellent QB was in a bad situation. a bad OL for the last 5 years of his career and could still rally the team for points and made plays and dragged the subpar roster around him to competitive losses. He was never consistently inept in the red zone, and never thoughtless enough to be reckless with his body knowing his own importance to the team.
Any QB who is actually worth it, you know when you see it. You don't have to ask the question of "do you pick up the option or give him a 5th year" because he answers that question for you.
The window people expect for Jones is closing fast. They are not going to be able to plug every numerous hole in the OL and surround him with the firepower he might need to be carried to franchise QB production in this one offseason. He has 1/5th of an OL, will be learning a new offense, and injury prone WRs that miss games.
Fuck that
There is some players on the team. The defense should be solid with good coaching.
Draft well. Coach well. I expect the team to compete. And anyone else that doesn’t let’s see what tune you sing September, and december.
The league is built on parity and the division stinks. Im not saying a deep run but not f they are not in the mix week 16, 17 I will be disappointed
Fuck that
There is some players on the team. The defense should be solid with good coaching.
Draft well. Coach well. I expect the team to compete. And anyone else that doesn’t let’s see what tune you sing September, and december.
The league is built on parity and the division stinks. Im not saying a deep run but not f they are not in the mix week 16, 17 I will be disappointed
Yes. Yes.