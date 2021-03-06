How many BBI'rs wanted Sam Darnold over Josh Allen?

as charged. Saw Josh play a couple times with Wyoming and thought he was not as ready as Darnold who played in the bigger conference. In reality he was the perfect pick to backup Eli and learn when the time came. Could see the great arm.
RE: 79 BBI'ers who wanted to Darnold over Allen...
Was all on board with Allen but the last week or so prior to the draft I started to lean towards Rosen. Everybody kept pointing to Allen's accuracy but failed to take into account that he had only 2 players drafted into the NFL that he played with at Wyoming (a 5th and 6th rounder). The other thing is that the weather plays a huge factor there in Wyoming and that whole conference they play in
and would not have thrown the remote if Giants took any of the three, assuming Giants did their homework and figured out things like why Allen throws like 50% against the likes of Idaho Eastern A&M. In DG we trust!
Was fine with them picking whoever they wanted. Personally, I thought Darnold or Rosen. Leading up to the draft, I was thinking Gettleman could not be a stupid as he sounds. Clearly, this is a smoke screen. On draft night, Gettleman was that stupid. The next four years were telegraphed.
I saw a decent amount of both Darnold and Rosen, living in L.A. Rosen seemed like an underachiever. He was so hyped but didn't really have that great a college career. Darnold was a huge role of the dice. Very unconventional QB. I probably preferred him to Mayfield, but not strongly. I remember thinking that Allen, too, was a huge role of the dice.
I thought Barkley was the safe pick. That seems to have been a misreading of the situation...
What drives me nuts about Allen is how many point to him as a player who overcame a deficiency (accuracy), therefore not a big deal if we choose a QB with a deficiency. They forget about all the players who didn't overcome the deficiency.
The take away here is, it is a crap shoot when drafting a qb. A team
Yep, the stuff on Allen was all about accuracy and that NFL QBs can develop and improve certain skills, but few if any ever become more accurate. So buyer beware on Allen.
From just a QB preference standpoint the popular vote really was about Darnold vs Rosen and then a smaller minority splitting votes between Allen, Mayfield and Jackson.
Obviously Barkley, Nelson and B. Chubb were often mentioned and intermingled into everything, especially for the fan base that was convinced Eli still was a quality starter, but just noted the above for the QB-only conversations...
Allen did have an accuracy issue. He overcame it. A lot of guys never do. Remember that was Phil Simms' critique of young Eli Manning. Simms thought Eli was "wild," in the same sense that a pitcher can be wild. He didn't think that Eli would ever find the control necessary to succeed. And, to be fair, Eli never became a consistently pinpoint-accurate passer.
So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?
Allen did have an accuracy issue. He overcame it. A lot of guys never do. Remember that was Phil Simms' critique of young Eli Manning. Simms thought Eli was "wild," in the same sense that a pitcher can be wild. He didn't think that Eli would ever find the control necessary to succeed. And, to be fair, Eli never became a consistently pinpoint-accurate passer.
So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?
This is a good point. If you look at Allen's college career compared to other first rounders of the last decade it's pretty poor. And among successful first rounders it's a straight up outlier.
He was drafted for his tools without proof of production, and the Bills teased that talent out.
If Daboll is the primary reason for that (I don't know if he is) and the Giants hire him, they should give a lot of thought to drafting Malik Willis, who has a similar profile (not physically, just in being a rough diamond).
did. Allen had accuracy issues in college and even high school. He also fractured the collarbone in his left shoulder and had to have it fixed with plates and screws. I wanted Darnold or Barkley at #2, or a trade down, where I would have selected Nelson.
Allen did have an accuracy issue. He overcame it. A lot of guys never do. Remember that was Phil Simms' critique of young Eli Manning. Simms thought Eli was "wild," in the same sense that a pitcher can be wild. He didn't think that Eli would ever find the control necessary to succeed. And, to be fair, Eli never became a consistently pinpoint-accurate passer.
So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?
Eli was a pinpoint passer when he had to be. Lucky for us.
by draft day I had soured on him. I wish I could say I really wanted Allen but the guy I really wanted that year was Derwin James. Of course, I'm an FSU homer and I knew the kind of player he was going to become. I was right about him being great, but I was wrong in the sense that he is third best in that first round behind Allen and Nelson.
I had no interest in Mayfield, Rosen, or Darnold, and some interest in Jackson who some think has turned out to be the best of the class. My preference, however, continues to be Allen and it kills me that Gettleman passed on him and drafted Barkley (touched by the hand of God).
I wasn't sure about Darnold, but had zero faith in JA
Small school, inaccurate, and every single positive clip I saw he was making unscripted plays with athleticism, which I was sure would not translate once he met the significant rise in competition at the NFL level.
he proved me wrong x infinity
*shamefully...I liked Josh Rosen best of that class. I thought he was an A-Rod clone with smarts and accuracy.
probably had Darnold ranked ahead of Allen pre-draft.
You could go back in time WITHOUT knowing how well Allen was going to play. Allow a mock draft where all 32 teams have a chance to make the #1 selection of that draft. None of them are drafting Allen with that pick.
So we all hate Gettleman and we want to pile on the guy with every chance we get... but this is not one of them. Allen surprised the league.
The only valid point is we should have drafted an OL with the #2 pick
I never liked Darnold. USC was on TV a lot that year, I was never
my first QB choice was Allen based on size, arm, and running ability. i knew he was more risky because of level of competition, but i thought that could be coached up with his abundance of talent. my main concern was his accuracy. and, as usual, i always worry about handling NY/NJ pressure with the relentless, idiotic media and impatient fan base, especially from players who come from small towns and don't play for big time colleges/universities.
Thought he was a winner. Had Allen after him on measurables and sky high ceiling. Didn’t love Darnold, wanted nothing to do with Mayfield.
But that’s just how I was looking at the QBs and for the record I also was one of the guys saying to trade back and that it made zero sense to draft any RB at the 2.
I wanted Chubb or Nelson instead of Barkley if we we weren’t going QB.
Josh Allen was never in play that early based on the consensus of the draftniks...
How many wanted Rosen over both? We should probably flog those dum-dums.
There was more than one BBI poll.
One that I looked up had Allen with 37 votes and 9%.
The greater proportion favoring Darnold was probably about the same as the poll you mention.
Darnold and Allen trained together in SoCal for the combine. Shortly before the combine, Darnold announced he wouldn't throw.
Allen went to the combine and broke the velocity record.
That was a pretty clear indication for me to prefer Allen.
The first two years are so critical in a QB’s development.
If you say now that you wanted Allen then, you'd better show irrefutable, time-stamped proof.
everybody knows that even the archives can be altered...
That's what I remember. Most said Allen wasn't accurate enough and that wouldn't improve at the NFL level.
I thought Barkley was the safe pick. That seems to have been a misreading of the situation...
Josh Allen has done a great job cleaning up his issues and becoming, clearly, one of the very best players in the NFL.
So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?
This is a good point. If you look at Allen's college career compared to other first rounders of the last decade it's pretty poor. And among successful first rounders it's a straight up outlier.
He was drafted for his tools without proof of production, and the Bills teased that talent out.
If Daboll is the primary reason for that (I don't know if he is) and the Giants hire him, they should give a lot of thought to drafting Malik Willis, who has a similar profile (not physically, just in being a rough diamond).
What struck me, and what I mentioned in my one post in the thread, was that Tom Ramsey, the color commentator, said Allen should go number one overall and Ramsey had been a QB himself.
Much of the negative commentary about Allen on BBI, both in this thread and throughout the process, was framed as criticism of the professional analysts who did rate Allen highly.
Don't know. I thought he would but I just saw Sy had him high on the first in his mock.
I wouldn't count on it if I were NYG.
In retrospect, the correct choice was trading down and getting Nelson, and there were a fair number of people calling for that - even in the media with I think Snee and Diehl.
That is why I disregard all of the talk here that “there are no good QBs in this draft. We don’t know. I trust Schoen and the new HC to make that call.
Eli was a pinpoint passer when he had to be. Lucky for us.
But it s not the job of a fan to know whom to take, there are professionals paid big money that know.
also im pretty sure BBI would implode with a 67% rookie qb rating taken 2nd overall.
also half of you people wanted Rosen. I was sold with Barkley but really wanted Nelson
Rosen looked worse than Goff at UCLA and was frail.
Darnold was garbage in college outside the Rose Bowl comeback(Not a fan of USC QBs, superior WR talent for the PAC-12, QB just had to chuck and let them go get it).
Allen’s pro day was impressive would have settled for him sitting behind Eli a few years.
Wanted a trade back for Nelson or Bradley Chubb.
Allen's workout was a lot of fun to watch. The ease in which he could throw the ball with pace and distance was like he was from another planet.
When in doubt, draft a QB with the tools and hope you can work to improve their craft as a QB.
Small school, inaccurate, and every single positive clip I saw he was making unscripted plays with athleticism, which I was sure would not translate once he met the significant rise in competition at the NFL level.
he proved me wrong x infinity
*shamefully...I liked Josh Rosen best of that class. I thought he was an A-Rod clone with smarts and accuracy.
If you say now that you wanted Allen then, you'd better show irrefutable, time-stamped proof.
Allen was my number one player in that draft. You can shove it with your proof BS, I was all over this forum on that. There were lots, not a majority, who felt that way. So don’t be a jerk.
You could go back in time WITHOUT knowing how well Allen was going to play. Allow a mock draft where all 32 teams have a chance to make the #1 selection of that draft. None of them are drafting Allen with that pick.
So we all hate Gettleman and we want to pile on the guy with every chance we get... but this is not one of them. Allen surprised the league.
The only valid point is we should have drafted an OL with the #2 pick
Fortunately, our new GM knows exactly what went down. I’m liking this Schoen hire more and more.
I liked Darnold because I saw him play the most but I wanted the Giants to trade down.
It seemed like trading down he best move. I thought that Giants had so many needs and there was a lot of talent in the middle of first round of the draft.
I didn't really like any of the QBs, though I thought Mayfield was the best of the bunch. I didn't see Josh Allen coming at all.
But that’s just how I was looking at the QBs and for the record I also was one of the guys saying to trade back and that it made zero sense to draft any RB at the 2.