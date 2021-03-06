for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

How many BBI'rs wanted Sam Darnold over Josh Allen?

Grey Pilgrim : 1/21/2022 6:26 pm
Just wondering.

Darnold for me.

:embarrassed:

I wanted Darnold over everyone else  
Jay on the Island : 1/21/2022 6:28 pm : link
I like Allen a lot but I didn't want the Giants to draft him because I thought that he was just too risky of a pick. Man was I wrong.
Not me  
Sammo85 : 1/21/2022 6:28 pm : link
I really liked Allen and Mayfield. Darnold scrambling gambling style and turnovers turned me off to him. My mistake was believing in Rosen but even then I preferred Allen.

I wanted Chubb or Nelson instead of Barkley if we we weren’t going QB.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/21/2022 6:29 pm : link
Raises hand. For two reasons: 1) I had seen Darnold & USC a helluva lot more than Allen & Wyoming & 2) I was spooked about Allen's supposed accuracy issues.
79 BBI'ers who wanted to Darnold over Allen...  
Milton : 1/21/2022 6:29 pm : link
...and only 16 who wanted Allen over Darnold.
The Browns like Mayfield better  
Big Blue '56 : 1/21/2022 6:29 pm : link
as well
FWIW  
Sammo85 : 1/21/2022 6:30 pm : link
Shurmur loved Allen. Wasn’t shy about it.
Not me, I can 100% say  
jvm52106 : 1/21/2022 6:31 pm : link
I wanted Nelson (over Barkley) Mayfield as #1 QB then Allen and Rose .
I didn't want either.  
Matt M. : 1/21/2022 6:32 pm : link
I felt like each of the top 5 guys had enough warts not to take them there at #2. I would have liked Nelson, personally, or trade back hoping for Jackson to be wherever we landed.
I liked Mayfield  
adamg : 1/21/2022 6:32 pm : link
I swore the Giants were going to draft Darnold though. I was shocked at the Barkley pick.

Josh Allen was never in play that early based on the consensus of the draftniks...
I wanted Lamar over everyone, not at #2 but  
shadow_spinner0 : 1/21/2022 6:32 pm : link
he had a chance to drop top the second round.
I liked Allen more than Darnold  
Strahan91 : 1/21/2022 6:32 pm : link
Although I'll be the first to admit I liked Rosen more than either of them
I fared worst of all in that 2018 draft when it came to the QBs  
dpinzow : 1/21/2022 6:32 pm : link
I liked Rosen the most
It  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/21/2022 6:33 pm : link
seemed the argument at the time was between Darnold and Rosen by most people. Some said Allen but I don't think it all that many.
Guilty  
Ike#88 : 1/21/2022 6:34 pm : link
as charged. Saw Josh play a couple times with Wyoming and thought he was not as ready as Darnold who played in the bigger conference. In reality he was the perfect pick to backup Eli and learn when the time came. Could see the great arm.
RE: 79 BBI'ers who wanted to Darnold over Allen...  
PakistanPete : 1/21/2022 6:34 pm : link
In comment 15565682 Milton said:
Quote:
...and only 16 who wanted Allen over Darnold.


How many wanted Rosen over both? We should probably flog those dum-dums.
I think I wanted Josh Rosen of the QBs  
Jimmy Googs : 1/21/2022 6:34 pm : link
but really wanted them to just get out of the #2 spot if they weren't picking any of them...
I watched Rosen in one game.  
Ike#88 : 1/21/2022 6:40 pm : link
Way too soft physically and mentally. Didn't he have a concussion issue in college? Wanted no part of him.
RE: 79 BBI'ers who wanted to Darnold over Allen...  
shyster : 1/21/2022 6:40 pm : link
In comment 15565682 Milton said:
Quote:
...and only 16 who wanted Allen over Darnold.


There was more than one BBI poll.

One that I looked up had Allen with 37 votes and 9%.

The greater proportion favoring Darnold was probably about the same as the poll you mention.

Darnold and Allen trained together in SoCal for the combine. Shortly before the combine, Darnold announced he wouldn't throw.

Allen went to the combine and broke the velocity record.

That was a pretty clear indication for me to prefer Allen.
I admit to liking Rosen a lot  
lawguy9801 : 1/21/2022 6:42 pm : link
I watched the game where he took UCLA back from like 5 TDs down or something insane like that to win. I guess scouting isn't my forte.
 
christian : 1/21/2022 6:43 pm : link
I think Sam Darnold would have had a completely different start to his career if he came up in a Pat Shurmur offense.

The first two years are so critical in a QB’s development.
So the choice realistically was between  
lawguy9801 : 1/21/2022 6:44 pm : link
Barkley, Darnold and Rosen. We would have lost any way we went.

If you say now that you wanted Allen then, you'd better show irrefutable, time-stamped proof.
I did  
AcesUp : 1/21/2022 6:45 pm : link
Mayfield was my guy though, I was convinced he was the next Drew Brees. I don’t think anybody should take it to heart, the guys that actually know what they’re doing can’t get it right either.
RE: So the choice realistically was between  
Jimmy Googs : 1/21/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15565718 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
Barkley, Darnold and Rosen. We would have lost any way we went.

If you say now that you wanted Allen then, you'd better show irrefutable, time-stamped proof.


everybody knows that even the archives can be altered...
Never liked Darnold  
montanagiant : 1/21/2022 6:49 pm : link
Was all on board with Allen but the last week or so prior to the draft I started to lean towards Rosen. Everybody kept pointing to Allen's accuracy but failed to take into account that he had only 2 players drafted into the NFL that he played with at Wyoming (a 5th and 6th rounder). The other thing is that the weather plays a huge factor there in Wyoming and that whole conference they play in
Is Rosen beyond help at this point  
Big Blue '56 : 1/21/2022 6:51 pm : link
or, is the talent and mindset burn within?
burning  
Big Blue '56 : 1/21/2022 6:51 pm : link
.
I was intrigued by Allen  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/21/2022 6:51 pm : link
and would not have thrown the remote if Giants took any of the three, assuming Giants did their homework and figured out things like why Allen throws like 50% against the likes of Idaho Eastern A&M. In DG we trust!
I had Darnold #1... wanted Darnold over Saquon  
90.Cal : 1/21/2022 6:51 pm : link
But Allen was my #2 and Lamar was my #3. I never liked Baker, thought Rosen was better.
Bw in DC  
Les in TO : 1/21/2022 6:53 pm : link
wanted Allen, was mocked by the usual suspects , but got it right
RE: It  
k2tampa : 1/21/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15565692 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
seemed the argument at the time was between Darnold and Rosen by most people. Some said Allen but I don't think it all that many.


That's what I remember. Most said Allen wasn't accurate enough and that wouldn't improve at the NFL level.
I wanted a QB.  
St. Jimmy : 1/21/2022 6:59 pm : link
Was fine with them picking whoever they wanted. Personally, I thought Darnold or Rosen. Leading up to the draft, I was thinking Gettleman could not be a stupid as he sounds. Clearly, this is a smoke screen. On draft night, Gettleman was that stupid. The next four years were telegraphed.
I was a Mayfield fan  
Bill in UT : 1/21/2022 7:02 pm : link
Did I get it right?
I don't remember having a strong opinion on any of them.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/21/2022 7:03 pm : link
I saw a decent amount of both Darnold and Rosen, living in L.A. Rosen seemed like an underachiever. He was so hyped but didn't really have that great a college career. Darnold was a huge role of the dice. Very unconventional QB. I probably preferred him to Mayfield, but not strongly. I remember thinking that Allen, too, was a huge role of the dice.

I thought Barkley was the safe pick. That seems to have been a misreading of the situation...
I remember a lot of folk wanted  
fkap : 1/21/2022 7:05 pm : link
"a QB", but wouldn't really commit to a name.

What drives me nuts about Allen is how many point to him as a player who overcame a deficiency (accuracy), therefore not a big deal if we choose a QB with a deficiency. They forget about all the players who didn't overcome the deficiency.
The take away here is, it is a crap shoot when drafting a qb. A team  
Jack Stroud : 1/21/2022 7:06 pm : link
never knows what the will get, just look at Brady in the 6th round.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/21/2022 7:06 pm : link
I wasn't a big fan of Rosen. Not because of his talent, but there were a lot of ?s about his love of the game if I recall.
RE: Never liked Darnold  
Jimmy Googs : 1/21/2022 7:07 pm : link
In comment 15565730 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Was all on board with Allen but the last week or so prior to the draft I started to lean towards Rosen. Everybody kept pointing to Allen's accuracy but failed to take into account that he had only 2 players drafted into the NFL that he played with at Wyoming (a 5th and 6th rounder). The other thing is that the weather plays a huge factor there in Wyoming and that whole conference they play in


Yep, the stuff on Allen was all about accuracy and that NFL QBs can develop and improve certain skills, but few if any ever become more accurate. So buyer beware on Allen.

From just a QB preference standpoint the popular vote really was about Darnold vs Rosen and then a smaller minority splitting votes between Allen, Mayfield and Jackson.

Obviously Barkley, Nelson and B. Chubb were often mentioned and intermingled into everything, especially for the fan base that was convinced Eli still was a quality starter, but just noted the above for the QB-only conversations...
Liked Allen  
jpetuch : 1/21/2022 7:08 pm : link
because of arm and running ability. Darnolds INTs were worrisome plus with state of OL at time needed pocket movement and running ability
I wanted Lamar Jackson and was not interested in Allen  
Go Terps : 1/21/2022 7:09 pm : link
Here was a good breakdown from that time of Jackson v. Allen by Matt Waldman.

Josh Allen has done a great job cleaning up his issues and becoming, clearly, one of the very best players in the NFL.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Never liked Darnold  
81_Great_Dane : 1/21/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15565730 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Was all on board with Allen but the last week or so prior to the draft I started to lean towards Rosen. Everybody kept pointing to Allen's accuracy but failed to take into account that he had only 2 players drafted into the NFL that he played with at Wyoming (a 5th and 6th rounder). The other thing is that the weather plays a huge factor there in Wyoming and that whole conference they play in
Allen did have an accuracy issue. He overcame it. A lot of guys never do. Remember that was Phil Simms' critique of young Eli Manning. Simms thought Eli was "wild," in the same sense that a pitcher can be wild. He didn't think that Eli would ever find the control necessary to succeed. And, to be fair, Eli never became a consistently pinpoint-accurate passer.

So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?
RE: RE: Never liked Darnold  
Go Terps : 1/21/2022 7:24 pm : link
In comment 15565799 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15565730 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Was all on board with Allen but the last week or so prior to the draft I started to lean towards Rosen. Everybody kept pointing to Allen's accuracy but failed to take into account that he had only 2 players drafted into the NFL that he played with at Wyoming (a 5th and 6th rounder). The other thing is that the weather plays a huge factor there in Wyoming and that whole conference they play in

Allen did have an accuracy issue. He overcame it. A lot of guys never do. Remember that was Phil Simms' critique of young Eli Manning. Simms thought Eli was "wild," in the same sense that a pitcher can be wild. He didn't think that Eli would ever find the control necessary to succeed. And, to be fair, Eli never became a consistently pinpoint-accurate passer.

So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?


This is a good point. If you look at Allen's college career compared to other first rounders of the last decade it's pretty poor. And among successful first rounders it's a straight up outlier.

He was drafted for his tools without proof of production, and the Bills teased that talent out.

If Daboll is the primary reason for that (I don't know if he is) and the Giants hire him, they should give a lot of thought to drafting Malik Willis, who has a similar profile (not physically, just in being a rough diamond).
GT...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/21/2022 7:29 pm : link
You think Willis would be there @ 36? Or we need to move up?
The Josh Allen Bowl Game BBI Thread  
shyster : 1/21/2022 7:33 pm : link
When people got to see Allen for themselves, they noticed that he could throw very accurate passes, and throw them for touchdowns.

What struck me, and what I mentioned in my one post in the thread, was that Tom Ramsey, the color commentator, said Allen should go number one overall and Ramsey had been a QB himself.

Much of the negative commentary about Allen on BBI, both in this thread and throughout the process, was framed as criticism of the professional analysts who did rate Allen highly.

thread - ( New Window )
RE: GT...  
Go Terps : 1/21/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15565808 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
You think Willis would be there @ 36? Or we need to move up?


Don't know. I thought he would but I just saw Sy had him high on the first in his mock.

I wouldn't count on it if I were NYG.
I wanted Rosen over Darnold  
Rick in Dallas : 1/21/2022 7:54 pm : link
Shows you how bad I was analyzing Rosen.
I wanted no part of Darnold or Rosen.  
Giant John : 1/21/2022 8:17 pm : link
I think I would like having Darnold back up DJ though. Certainly better than what we saw this season.
I liked Rosen the best.  
FStubbs : 1/21/2022 8:26 pm : link
Though I thought his concussion history would be an issue. Boy was I wrong.

In retrospect, the correct choice was trading down and getting Nelson, and there were a fair number of people calling for that - even in the media with I think Snee and Diehl.
The one I absolutely wanted no part of ...  
FStubbs : 1/21/2022 8:26 pm : link
.... was Barkley.
Allen was my favorite player in the draft. I think  
BLUATHRT : 1/21/2022 8:29 pm : link
I argued with SY over it in a thread. I didn’t see it with Darnold snd Rosens personality would never have worked here.
I didnt want Rosen or Darnold  
CV36 : 1/21/2022 8:36 pm : link
I was unsure about JA. I actually felt a lot like this year about the QBs. I’m even less impressed with this class. In hindsight Allen and even Mayfield would have been decent choices.
I thought Darnold would be good  
Mike from Ohio : 1/21/2022 8:37 pm : link
and Allen would not. Most here wanted Darnold or Rosen. Very, very few were in on Allen.

That is why I disregard all of the talk here that “there are no good QBs in this draft. We don’t know. I trust Schoen and the new HC to make that call.
I thought Rosen was the best QB but I remember  
markky : 1/21/2022 8:39 pm : link
About a half dozen folk wanted Allen. They were usually shouted down by those concerned about his accuracy issues. there was the notion that you couldnt teach or improve accuracy.
I  
AcidTest : 1/21/2022 8:50 pm : link
did. Allen had accuracy issues in college and even high school. He also fractured the collarbone in his left shoulder and had to have it fixed with plates and screws. I wanted Darnold or Barkley at #2, or a trade down, where I would have selected Nelson.
RE: RE: Never liked Darnold  
Ivan15 : 1/21/2022 8:53 pm : link
In comment 15565799 81_Great_Dane said:
Quote:
In comment 15565730 montanagiant said:


Quote:


Was all on board with Allen but the last week or so prior to the draft I started to lean towards Rosen. Everybody kept pointing to Allen's accuracy but failed to take into account that he had only 2 players drafted into the NFL that he played with at Wyoming (a 5th and 6th rounder). The other thing is that the weather plays a huge factor there in Wyoming and that whole conference they play in

Allen did have an accuracy issue. He overcame it. A lot of guys never do. Remember that was Phil Simms' critique of young Eli Manning. Simms thought Eli was "wild," in the same sense that a pitcher can be wild. He didn't think that Eli would ever find the control necessary to succeed. And, to be fair, Eli never became a consistently pinpoint-accurate passer.

So my question would be: How did Josh Allen to conquer his wildness? How did he learn control? Was it something any QB can do?


Eli was a pinpoint passer when he had to be. Lucky for us.
I wanted Darnold  
Mike in NY : 1/21/2022 8:59 pm : link
I thought he could have been good if he redshirted behind Eli
I just wanted a quarterback  
joeinpa : 1/21/2022 9:01 pm : link
Darnold was the one I had seen play, against Penn State, but I would have like Darnold l, Allen or even Rosen, just wanted a young quarterback to root for.

But it s not the job of a fan to know whom to take, there are professionals paid big money that know.

For most of the process I wanted Rosen, but  
BigBlueBuff : 1/21/2022 9:01 pm : link
by draft day I had soured on him. I wish I could say I really wanted Allen but the guy I really wanted that year was Derwin James. Of course, I'm an FSU homer and I knew the kind of player he was going to become. I was right about him being great, but I was wrong in the sense that he is third best in that first round behind Allen and Nelson.
I wanted Allen from the get-go.  
GeofromNJ : 1/21/2022 9:02 pm : link
I had no interest in Mayfield, Rosen, or Darnold, and some interest in Jackson who some think has turned out to be the best of the class. My preference, however, continues to be Allen and it kills me that Gettleman passed on him and drafted Barkley (touched by the hand of God).
I liked Mayfield followed by...  
Johnny5 : 1/21/2022 9:25 pm : link
... Rosen. I was intrigued by Lamar Jackson, and of course like everyone was intrigued by Allen. I didn't think Jackson or Allen would be the guys though... lol
i dont know why we play this game all the time......  
Rory : 1/21/2022 9:54 pm : link
I'm pretty sure Allen isn't the same player in NY. Diff coordinators, different supporting cast.

also im pretty sure BBI would implode with a 67% rookie qb rating taken 2nd overall.

also half of you people wanted Rosen. I was sold with Barkley but really wanted Nelson
I was intrigued by Allen  
Producer : 1/21/2022 10:22 pm : link
It was hard not to be when you watched him at the combine.
Didn’t want any of the top 4 QBs  
Giants73 : 1/21/2022 10:23 pm : link
Mayfield reminded me of Manziel,

Rosen looked worse than Goff at UCLA and was frail.

Darnold was garbage in college outside the Rose Bowl comeback(Not a fan of USC QBs, superior WR talent for the PAC-12, QB just had to chuck and let them go get it).

Allen’s pro day was impressive would have settled for him sitting behind Eli a few years.

Wanted a trade back for Nelson or Bradley Chubb.
RE: I was intrigued by Allen  
bw in dc : 1/21/2022 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15566051 Producer said:
Quote:
It was hard not to be when you watched him at the combine.


Allen's workout was a lot of fun to watch. The ease in which he could throw the ball with pace and distance was like he was from another planet.

When in doubt, draft a QB with the tools and hope you can work to improve their craft as a QB.
I remember there being quite a lot  
mattlawson : 1/21/2022 10:29 pm : link
.
Wanted Allen  
averagejoe : 1/21/2022 10:34 pm : link
if we went QB. Cannot pass up on an arm like that. Never liked Darnold at all and was afraid Giants would pick Rosen.
Josh in the City  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/21/2022 10:36 pm : link
Was the worlds biggest Darnold guy. And doubled down when he got traded to Carolina
I could not have been more wrong on Josh Allen  
SirYesSir : 1/21/2022 10:36 pm : link
I wasn't sure about Darnold, but had zero faith in JA

Small school, inaccurate, and every single positive clip I saw he was making unscripted plays with athleticism, which I was sure would not translate once he met the significant rise in competition at the NFL level.

he proved me wrong x infinity


*shamefully...I liked Josh Rosen best of that class. I thought he was an A-Rod clone with smarts and accuracy.
RE: So the choice realistically was between  
DonQuixote : 1/22/2022 12:10 am : link
In comment 15565718 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
Barkley, Darnold and Rosen. We would have lost any way we went.

If you say now that you wanted Allen then, you'd better show irrefutable, time-stamped proof.


Allen was my number one player in that draft. You can shove it with your proof BS, I was all over this forum on that. There were lots, not a majority, who felt that way. So don’t be a jerk.
I was nervous about Allen's accuracy  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/22/2022 12:14 am : link
...but I was also nervous about Darnold's INTs. Regardless, I wanted Chubb or Nelson over either.
I wanted a trade down....not looking QB per se...more OL  
George from PA : 1/22/2022 5:04 am : link
.
I made the mistake  
cjac : 1/22/2022 5:21 am : link
Of telling my Eagle fan buddy before the draft that I thought Josh Allen was going to be the best of that QB class.

I didn't want either one. I thought Allen was going to be a bust  
Ira : 1/22/2022 6:27 am : link
.
I would say virtually every team in the league...  
EricJ : 1/22/2022 6:46 am : link
probably had Darnold ranked ahead of Allen pre-draft.

You could go back in time WITHOUT knowing how well Allen was going to play. Allow a mock draft where all 32 teams have a chance to make the #1 selection of that draft. None of them are drafting Allen with that pick.

So we all hate Gettleman and we want to pile on the guy with every chance we get... but this is not one of them. Allen surprised the league.

The only valid point is we should have drafted an OL with the #2 pick
I never liked Darnold. USC was on TV a lot that year, I was never  
Victor in CT : 1/22/2022 6:54 am : link
impressed with him. I thought based on what I read that Allen was a huge reach at #7. So I guess I was 1 for 2.
I had no opinion but had my doubts that Allen’s accuracy could be  
cosmicj : 1/22/2022 7:06 am : link
Coached up. Would love to see how the Bills coaches handled that and who was responsible. If it’s Daboll, we absolutely can’t let him get away. If it was Dorsey, make him the OC ASAP.

Fortunately, our new GM knows exactly what went down. I’m liking this Schoen hire more and more.
QBs  
Archer : 1/22/2022 10:03 am : link
I was not thrilled with any of the QBs.
I liked Darnold because I saw him play the most but I wanted the Giants to trade down.

It seemed like trading down he best move. I thought that Giants had so many needs and there was a lot of talent in the middle of first round of the draft.
not me  
xtian : 1/22/2022 2:41 pm : link
my first QB choice was Allen based on size, arm, and running ability. i knew he was more risky because of level of competition, but i thought that could be coached up with his abundance of talent. my main concern was his accuracy. and, as usual, i always worry about handling NY/NJ pressure with the relentless, idiotic media and impatient fan base, especially from players who come from small towns and don't play for big time colleges/universities.
I wanted to trade down and pick up  
.McL. : 1/22/2022 7:27 pm : link
Multiple OL...

I didn't really like any of the QBs, though I thought Mayfield was the best of the bunch. I didn't see Josh Allen coming at all.

I wanted Rosen…  
trueblueinpw : 1/22/2022 8:12 pm : link
Thought he was a winner. Had Allen after him on measurables and sky high ceiling. Didn’t love Darnold, wanted nothing to do with Mayfield.

But that’s just how I was looking at the QBs and for the record I also was one of the guys saying to trade back and that it made zero sense to draft any RB at the 2.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 