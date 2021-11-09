Is anyone else nervous about Daboll? eric2425ny : 1/21/2022 11:23 pm

I like the GM choice, but not sure about Daboll as HC. It’s really difficult to determine if it’s him or Josh Allen being an amazing athlete that’s powering that Bills offense. Look at the “wind game” against NE a few months ago. Once throwing was out of the equation it’s like the game was over. Keep in mind the winds aren’t exactly calm at MetLife. They knew what the weather forecast was days in advance and it looked like a different team.



As we are all well aware, there’s no Josh Allen here. We have a Josh Allen size clone named Daniel who stumbles and fumbles when he’s not running head first into defenders like he’s Brandon Jacobs.



At this point I almost prefer a defensive guy like Flores or Frazier. Downside with Frazier is age.