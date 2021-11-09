for display only
Is anyone else nervous about Daboll?

eric2425ny : 1/21/2022 11:23 pm
I like the GM choice, but not sure about Daboll as HC. It’s really difficult to determine if it’s him or Josh Allen being an amazing athlete that’s powering that Bills offense. Look at the “wind game” against NE a few months ago. Once throwing was out of the equation it’s like the game was over. Keep in mind the winds aren’t exactly calm at MetLife. They knew what the weather forecast was days in advance and it looked like a different team.

As we are all well aware, there’s no Josh Allen here. We have a Josh Allen size clone named Daniel who stumbles and fumbles when he’s not running head first into defenders like he’s Brandon Jacobs.

At this point I almost prefer a defensive guy like Flores or Frazier. Downside with Frazier is age.
Outside of Harbaugh, there aren't any on-paper great choices.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/21/2022 11:26 pm : link
Bobby Skinner of Talkin' Giants said it earlier today, and he's right. If you're someone that hated Joe Judges' conservative play-calling AND never going for it on 4th and short, you're going to hate Flores just as much, if not more.

Plus, the league is very much an offensive league and will be even more-so going into the future. As we know, our offense is a HUGE issue; much more-so than our defense. I don't even think it's a question to go with an offensive-minded HC this time.
I am concerned that his offenses were pretty shitty  
widmerseyebrow : 1/21/2022 11:33 pm : link
in three different pro stops. Granted the personnel wasn't great on those teams, and he deserves a lot of credit for making Allen what he is (I thought he'd be a bust). And I suppose there is something to be said about him continuing to get hired as a coordinator.

I'd be optimistic that we're getting the current Daboll with all the wisdom he's accrued, but yes I'd be concerned that he'd flop with a team starting from scratch.
I'd be happy with Dabill  
allstarjim : 1/21/2022 11:33 pm : link
But we aren't going to win with DJ at QB anyway. So this admin is going to have to find the right guy at QB. Hopeful here.
Yes I am  
PatersonPlank : 1/21/2022 11:34 pm : link
Both Shurmur and BigMac were offensive geniuses and the hot guys. I would prefer a HC who has won as a HC coach. IMO this is a risk, I hope it works out like McVay.
RE: I'd be happy with Dabill  
eric2425ny : 1/21/2022 11:36 pm : link
In comment 15566105 allstarjim said:
Quote:
But we aren't going to win with DJ at QB anyway. So this admin is going to have to find the right guy at QB. Hopeful here.


Agreed Jim. It sounds like Schoen had a big role in scouting and drafting Allen so let’s hope that leads to us finding the next “Allen” here in NY. This team needs a spark in the worst way.
I’m concerned  
cokeduplt : 1/21/2022 11:40 pm : link
About all the coaching candidates to be honest. None of them really feel like a slam dunk.
Any OC with a stud QB  
Chris684 : 1/21/2022 11:44 pm : link
worries me as a head coach candidate.

It’s almost always the QB making the coordinator look good, not the other way around.
I thought this was  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/21/2022 11:48 pm : link
a good overview of him, written a few months ago.
Brian Daboll, Future Head Coach? - ( New Window )
RE: RE: I'd be happy with Dabill  
Bruner4329 : 1/21/2022 11:49 pm : link
In comment 15566111 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15566105 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But we aren't going to win with DJ at QB anyway. So this admin is going to have to find the right guy at QB. Hopeful here.



Agreed Jim. It sounds like Schoen had a big role in scouting and drafting Allen so let’s hope that leads to us finding the next “Allen” here in NY. This team needs a spark in the worst way.


Honestly Allen fell into Buffalo's laps when the teams drafting in front of them that picked QBs chose someone else. The Browns chose Mayfield and Jets Darnold. I will give credit for picking Allen over Rosen who turned into a bust.
I have my reservations but  
Saos1n : 1/21/2022 11:54 pm : link
He seems to get it. When he speaks, when he calls plays, he’s constantly looking into doing what Judge said he wanted to do, but was hamstrung and couldn’t (not entirely), which is put his players in a position to succeed.

The underlying problem on this roster is personnel. Hopefully we got that right going forward with Schoen
I'm nervous about everyone.  
TC : 1/22/2022 12:08 am : link
Given this franchise's track record with GM's & HC's, they all suck until they start turning in some winners.
RE: I thought this was  
Greg from LI : 1/22/2022 12:13 am : link
In comment 15566120 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
a good overview of him, written a few months ago. Brian Daboll, Future Head Coach? - ( New Window )


I definitely liked reading this:

Quote:
A major part of what has made the Daboll and Josh Allen pairing so successful is Daboll’s willingness to adapt the scheme to Allen’s strengths.


Damien Harris  
AcesUp : 1/22/2022 12:17 am : link
Ripped off a big run early for the Pats and that was really the difference in a fluke game. Yes, 30mph+ winds with snow is fluky. People overreacted to it because it was an island game but it could have been much different without that early big play.

To Daboll’s credit, they adjusted after. Up until that time they were overly reliant on Allen having a big game. It’s still an Allen-centric offense, as it should be, but pull up the Bills numbers since that game….Singletary has become a bigger part of that offense.

I have no idea if he’ll be a good HC, nobody does since he hasn’t been one, but the guy is a really good OC.
Yes  
rasbutant : 1/22/2022 12:20 am : link
Doesn’t have the CEO feel to me. Seems like a nice guy…nyc we eat him alive if the losses start to pile up. Pat Shurmur all over again.
I’m concerned  
dancing blue bear : 1/22/2022 12:22 am : link
That he is a first time coach coming from a coordinator position. This fan base and ownership has that warm and fuzzy shit going on this moment They are gonna sing patience like axl w rose but when the rubber meets the road he will use up all good will in a god damn hurry. That’s just facts. Dude is a young coach and will have to learn a lot on the job. And mfers gonna turn on him right quick. I’d rather an older retread just to provide stability.

Ps. Every fan base thinks their head coach is a poor in game manager/ makes questionable decisions
He’s 46 and has 20+ years in the league  
AcesUp : 1/22/2022 12:25 am : link
He’s not a baby. And the fanbase will have patience for a year, as they do, and will expect results year 2, as they should.
RE: He’s 46 and has 20+ years in the league  
section125 : 1/22/2022 1:16 am : link
In comment 15566138 AcesUp said:
Quote:
He’s not a baby. And the fanbase will have patience for a year, as they do, and will expect results year 2, as they should.


That is too optimistic, we'd be lucky to see anything not until the end of year two.
RE: Outside of Harbaugh, there aren't any on-paper great choices.  
OC2.0 : 1/22/2022 2:45 am : link
In comment 15566102 Dave in Hoboken said:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner of Talkin' Giants said it earlier today, and he's right. If you're someone that hated Joe Judges' conservative play-calling AND never going for it on 4th and short, you're going to hate Flores just as much, if not more.

Plus, the league is very much an offensive league and will be even more-so going into the future. As we know, our offense is a HUGE issue; much more-so than our defense. I don't even think it's a question to go with an offensive-minded HC this time.

Probably because felt handcuffed with Tua. I mean he ain't exactly armed & dangerous
RE: He’s 46 and has 20+ years in the league  
dancing blue bear : 1/22/2022 2:56 am : link
In comment 15566138 AcesUp said:
Quote:
He’s not a baby. And the fanbase will have patience for a year, as they do, and will expect results year 2, as they should.


The fan base will not be patient, and deep down you know this. It is not in the nature of a fanatic. All this feel good and platitudes will start to be eroded the first time the new coach punts on 4th and 2. And it will continue to snowball until the team is winning big games.

And if you believe that there is not a learning curve for young first time head coaches you are out of touch or obtuse. It takes time to get good at a new job. Period.
I have reservations  
KDavies : 1/22/2022 3:28 am : link
4 years with three different teams in the NFL as OC prior to Josh Allen. Bottom 4 in the league in points 4 times. Other year he was bottom half. He did have some poor QBs with those teams. When he’s had poor talent, his offenses were poor. When he had Allen, an MVP candidate, his offense looked really good.

To me, that’s a coach that coaches to expectations. It’s also different being a head coach than a coordinator. You can certainly give him some credit for helping to develop Allen and tailoring the offense around his talents, but Allen is the only real good QB he has developed, so by no means is there evidence he is some kind of QB guru just based on that. There is a wide range of outcomes with him as a head coach.

Then I look at a Peterson, who won a SB with a backup QB. I look at Flores, who had two winning seasons with below average QB play and horrible OL play. Heck, he exceeded expectations in the 5-11 season. I am more comfortable with either of those two, particularly if the Giants don’t wind up getting a top QB in the next few years
I am concern about any HC.....far more difficult decision and  
George from PA : 1/22/2022 5:32 am : link
Far more important
I think the plan is  
Joe Judge : 1/22/2022 6:12 am : link
To help brush up Daniel Jones or whoever our next QB is the best way possible is the goal. Josh Allen stinked his first two seasons and is now one of the Elites. Thats the main plan, to develop an elite QB the way Buffalo has done
Daboll made Allen  
TroyArchersGhost : 1/22/2022 6:53 am : link
If all he does as HC is make the game's next great QB, he'll have done his job. You can move on then.
KDavies  
cosmicj : 1/22/2022 7:12 am : link
I’m a Daboll supporter but you make some good points. So two rebuttals:

1) People learn and grow. Daboll most recent stints as OC - in Buffalo and with the Tide - have been highly successful, by any standard. Is pointing to older information actually useful or is it blinding us to how Daboll is emerging as a leading NFL coach? The evidence can be taken both ways.

2) Who exactly was responsible for coaching Allen into an elite QB? Schoen knows. It may have been Daboll. Allen is a very bright and hard working guy, so the formula won’t replicate for every player, but if Daboll had a big hand in it and knows how to do it, we need him in the Giants building right away. That’s an invaluable skill set. Again, Schoen knows.
I’m a little wary  
jeff57 : 1/22/2022 7:29 am : link
Might be strictly a coordinator. Would prefer Flores.
I don't know enough about him  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 7:30 am : link
I think many fall into this trap of having to get the next superstar QB when in reality it is a team game and this elite or franchise QB comes along rarely. You still have to play and expectations are to win. I rather plan for a good QB who over time can develop into a very good one who plays big in big moments.

The HC needs to be someone that can win a SB on that rookie's first contract. This team most times is led by a outstanding D with a balanced offense (very strong run game) and a QB who grows into the position. Pats, Giants, Steelers, Seattle, Eagles are good examples of teams following this formula.

So while the push is to offense keep in mind what actually is going to win big with a rookie. If it Daboll, I hope he has a plan for excelling on that defensive side.

RE: RE: RE: I'd be happy with Dabill  
bLiTz 2k : 1/22/2022 7:39 am : link
In comment 15566121 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
In comment 15566111 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15566105 allstarjim said:


Quote:


But we aren't going to win with DJ at QB anyway. So this admin is going to have to find the right guy at QB. Hopeful here.



Agreed Jim. It sounds like Schoen had a big role in scouting and drafting Allen so let’s hope that leads to us finding the next “Allen” here in NY. This team needs a spark in the worst way.



Honestly Allen fell into Buffalo's laps when the teams drafting in front of them that picked QBs chose someone else. The Browns chose Mayfield and Jets Darnold. I will give credit for picking Allen over Rosen who turned into a bust.


He didnt fall into their lap. The point is that Bean had Allen #1 on his draft board that year.

Like, #1 overall. And honestly, they were right when the rest of the league didn't even have him as the best QB, much less best player. They did a great job there.
When I saw the Brandon Beane presser yesterday  
Essex : 1/22/2022 7:47 am : link
He talked about a 17 hour meeting with owners discussing the QBs in the 2018 draft and He made sure to say Daboll was in the meeting. Of all the people in the meeting he names Beane, Schoen, McDermott, and Daboll, Daboll is the key offensive guy so it’s pretty clear he was high on Allen
Whoever it is, needs to be a head coach  
Sean : 1/22/2022 7:48 am : link
My concern with Daboll is the same concern I had with McAdoo & Shurmur - I don’t want a guy who is too focused on one side of the ball. Judge was a ‘ceo’ type, but he couldn’t fix the offense.

Something I like about Daboll: it’s an offensive league and he will have an offense in place. Most importantly, there is no risk of losing the OC, because Daboll runs the offense.

It seems Flores could never get the offense figured out as he cycled through OC’s. That’s a major concern of mine going with a defensive minded head coach.
Judge wanted Daboll  
Bryanjints : 1/22/2022 7:50 am : link
The fact that Judge wanted daboll and then hired the worst offensive staff he could have hired says a lot.

Daboll for 3.5 years refuses to commit to the run in Buffalo. Then teams just go all out blitz and shut Josh Allen down. There is rumors of McDermott and Daboll arguing over the run pass ratio, then all of a sudden the Bills committ to a running game and Josh Allen becomes king.

Daboll is stubborn. He found success with Allen. Josh Allen is a superstar. Unless DJ has been hiding his superstardom Daboll will be our 5th straight failure as a HC.
Josh Allen  
giantBCP : 1/22/2022 7:54 am : link
has physical attributes never seen before, and Daboll has nothing to do with that. His track record prior to Allen is likely more in line with his actual ability as a coach than what we’re seeing now with Buffalo.
RE: His name is JIM HARBAUGH  
5BowlsSoon : 1/22/2022 8:00 am : link
In comment 15566113 cokeduplt said:
Quote:
About all the coaching candidates to be honest. None of them really feel like a slam dunk.


You are right…all these retreads or never coached before are huge ifs (see McAdoo, Shurmur, judge) but Mr Harbaugh is a winner. Pay the man!
RE: KDavies  
KDavies : 1/22/2022 8:13 am : link
In comment 15566190 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I’m a Daboll supporter but you make some good points. So two rebuttals:

1) People learn and grow. Daboll most recent stints as OC - in Buffalo and with the Tide - have been highly successful, by any standard. Is pointing to older information actually useful or is it blinding us to how Daboll is emerging as a leading NFL coach? The evidence can be taken both ways.

2) Who exactly was responsible for coaching Allen into an elite QB? Schoen knows. It may have been Daboll. Allen is a very bright and hard working guy, so the formula won’t replicate for every player, but if Daboll had a big hand in it and knows how to do it, we need him in the Giants building right away. That’s an invaluable skill set. Again, Schoen knows.


I understand everyone grows. Daboll is responsible in large part for coaching Allen and concocting an offense that accentuates his skills. I was very impressed with how Daboll had the Bills running the ball lately, as that was certainly the biggest criticism of the Bills: outside of Allen, they couldn’t run the ball.

But while Daboll did coach Allen, let’s not forget that Allen has some serious talent. It’s a lot like trying to get a coach from the Patriots. Tom Brady makes a lot of coaches look better, as does Aaron Rodgers, as does Mahomes.

If Schoen can hit on a QB like the Bills did with Allen, then great. I think they’ll be fine. But chances are we won’t have a top 5 QB like Allen. So I tend to favor coaches that have outperformed expectations. Daboll has an incomplete resume. He has never been a head coach anywhere. Absent Allen, his career as an OC has consisted of bad offenses on teams you would expect to have bad offenses. Yes, he was a young guy breaking into the league as an OC and took whatever job he could get. I just think it makes it hard to evaluate him.

How will he do if the Giants don’t get a QB with Allen’s talent? I’d have more faith that they can compete with a Pederson or a Flores, because they have a track record of doing so. Daboll doesn’t. He has a lower floor as a head coach because of that IMO
RE: Judge wanted Daboll  
cosmicj : 1/22/2022 8:30 am : link
In comment 15566212 Bryanjints said:
Quote:
The fact that Judge wanted daboll and then hired the worst offensive staff he could have hired says a lot.


The Judge Giants didn’t have the worst offensive coaching staff and it isn’t even close. Anyone who thinks that is seriously overrating the Giants offensive players. My bet is that there will be 2 offensive players on the 2021 squad still on the roster in 2023. 2.

And the fact that Judge liked Daboll has no bearing on whether Daboll will be a good coach.
RE: Judge wanted Daboll  
BigBlueShock : 1/22/2022 8:32 am : link
In comment 15566212 Bryanjints said:
Quote:
The fact that Judge wanted daboll and then hired the worst offensive staff he could have hired says a lot.

Daboll for 3.5 years refuses to commit to the run in Buffalo. Then teams just go all out blitz and shut Josh Allen down. There is rumors of McDermott and Daboll arguing over the run pass ratio, then all of a sudden the Bills committ to a running game and Josh Allen becomes king.

Daboll is stubborn. He found success with Allen. Josh Allen is a superstar. Unless DJ has been hiding his superstardom Daboll will be our 5th straight failure as a HC.

This all may or may not be true. The good thing is our new GM has been in the building with him so I’ll trust what he knows about Daboll and the Bills situation rather than just take your uninformed statements.
Yes  
arniefez : 1/22/2022 9:10 am : link
The GM pool seemed to be pretty deep with several good choices. HC does not. I hope they interview a lot of people and keep an open mind.
Not really,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/22/2022 9:36 am : link
though I’d prefer Flores
It appears that his offenses  
Simms11 : 1/22/2022 9:48 am : link
statistically have not been good, other then past few years with Josh Allen. He should get credit for that though. Not sure about his ability to lead a team, he could be a lot like Shurmur in that sense?! It’s a HUGE risk for an incoming GM to recommend a guy that has 0 HC experience and expect results. I’d be a little nervous bringing in Daboll as a HC.
RE: It appears that his offenses  
Blue21 : 1/22/2022 9:51 am : link
In comment 15566360 Simms11 said:
Quote:
statistically have not been good, other then past few years with Josh Allen. He should get credit for that though. Not sure about his ability to lead a team, he could be a lot like Shurmur in that sense?! It’s a HUGE risk for an incoming GM to recommend a guy that has 0 HC experience and expect results. I’d be a little nervous bringing in Daboll as a HC.


Yes for this same reason. Is he a result of Allen or vice versa.
Stop thinking about whether a candidate is a good coordinator or  
Ivan15 : 1/22/2022 9:51 am : link
Which side of the ball he coaches from. Is he going to be a good HC?
Is he a leader? Is he the right type of personality? Does he know the whole game of football?

At this point in time, where you have an extensive rebuild, I would rather have a HC who seemed to be a good prospective HC but failed at his first attempt than a coordinator who never had the responsibility.
Yuck…I stopped reading after  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2022 9:53 am : link
“Daboll was born in Ontario, Canada.” Last I checked we aren’t playing hockey.

JK
Some of y'all are probably scared of your own shadow.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/22/2022 9:54 am : link
Every hire carries risk.
RE: Yuck…I stopped reading after  
cosmicj : 1/22/2022 10:14 am : link
In comment 15566375 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
“Daboll was born in Ontario, Canada.” Last I checked we aren’t playing hockey.

JK
haha. I had the same reaction. Remember John Hufnagle? Case closed.
Using one game in awful conditions  
Section331 : 1/22/2022 10:14 am : link
to evaluate an OC is absurd. Look, I don’t know if Daboll will be a good HC, but if Josh Allen is such a force, doesn’t Daboll get at least some credit for his development? His mechanics were a train wreck coming out of WY.

He had a 10th ranked offense with Tyrod Taylor at QB. His offenses have ranked 2nd since Allen blossomed. Why should he get no credit for that?
He also won a Natl Championship at Alabama  
cosmicj : 1/22/2022 10:17 am : link
Now, some will say he did it with the usual talent advantage Bama has, and I’ll reply asking whether you think Saban would put up with an incompetent as his OC.
I’m trusting our highly  
Fast Eddie : 1/22/2022 10:18 am : link
Touted gm to make the right choice. I have complete faith he wouldn’t hitch his future on a bad head coach hire. One of the things I liked the most about him is his reportedly league wide positive relationships with other teams. If there are better choices I’m sure they will get interviews. Have faith
I really dont know any of the young coordinators  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/22/2022 10:22 am : link
I prefer someone like Quinn with experience. Eager to see who Schoen selects.
Yes  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 1:55 pm : link
I don’t see a HC. But I’m always willing to be proven wrong.

He’s been a bit of a coaching nomad and there’s been some suggestion he wears on people and is too stubborn. But he’s also added a lot of football knowledge in different spots and is known as a good gameplan mind.
No  
blueblood : 1/22/2022 1:58 pm : link
because none of know jack about him.

No one has answered this simple question  
5BowlsSoon : 1/22/2022 2:14 pm : link
Do you think you would still be enamored with Daboll if instead of Josh Allen as his QB, he had Daniel Jones these past 3 years?

Thanks to any who are willing to go along with me here….

RE: No one has answered this simple question  
Festina Lente : 1/22/2022 2:51 pm : link
In comment 15566973 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
Do you think you would still be enamored with Daboll if instead of Josh Allen as his QB, he had Daniel Jones these past 3 years?

Thanks to any who are willing to go along with me here….


Counter factuals are difficult to analyze. Personally, i am not excited by any of the HC's being mentioned... and that is the biggest hire IMO of the offseason
RE: KDavies  
bw in dc : 1/22/2022 2:57 pm : link
In comment 15566190 cosmicj said:
Quote:

2) Who exactly was responsible for coaching Allen into an elite QB? Schoen knows. It may have been Daboll. Allen is a very bright and hard working guy, so the formula won’t replicate for every player, but if Daboll had a big hand in it and knows how to do it, we need him in the Giants building right away. That’s an invaluable skill set. Again, Schoen knows.


It's pretty well documented that it's been a team effort in building Allen into a top tier QB - Daboll, Jordan Palmer and Ken Dorsey.
RE: RE: He’s 46 and has 20+ years in the league  
AcesUp : 1/22/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15566158 dancing blue bear said:
Quote:
In comment 15566138 AcesUp said:


Quote:


He’s not a baby. And the fanbase will have patience for a year, as they do, and will expect results year 2, as they should.



The fan base will not be patient, and deep down you know this. It is not in the nature of a fanatic. All this feel good and platitudes will start to be eroded the first time the new coach punts on 4th and 2. And it will continue to snowball until the team is winning big games.

And if you believe that there is not a learning curve for young first time head coaches you are out of touch or obtuse. It takes time to get good at a new job. Period.


There is a honeymoon period for a year. It's happened with every coach we've had here that gone canned year 2. It was all roses the first year, he can learn then. Then fans will expect results, not a Super Bowl or even playoffs, but progression in Year 2. He'll make mistakes and he'll start to feel some heat no question. But the idea that Daboll is this young coordinator is flat out wrong. He's been around and he's paid his dues. He'll have to learn to be a head coach but we're not talking about a Mike McDaniel here.

The whole learning curve thing is implicitly obvious, and like I said, there is a honeymoon period even in NY. But lets not act like these guys are training to blast off into space. They're coaching football, something Daboll has done for decades.
