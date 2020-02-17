for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Paul Schwartz: Schoen believes Daniel Jones can be his QB

shadow_spinner0 : 1/22/2022 7:54 am
Quote:
"I was told that Joe Schoen believes that Daniel Jones can be his quarterback... There was talk about the offensive line being really bad and about all the injuries to his skill players that compromised what Daniel Jones could do... I think Daniel is QB1 going into next year..."


Discussion about how Schoen views Daniel Jones starts at 18 minutes in this podcast
Link - ( New Window )
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
They are trying not  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/22/2022 8:42 am : link
To diminish his trade value. They can’t just come out and say he sucks.
Here we go again.  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/22/2022 8:43 am : link
This just reminds me of Gettleman coming in saying Eli can still be the guy.

I know, totally different circumstances but…

Just go full rebuild please.
RE: He would be stupid to say otherwise  
mfsd : 1/22/2022 8:46 am : link
In comment 15566216 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Saying you hate him kills any trade value and will cause a FA to demand starter money


Bingo
RE: RE: RE: You can only fill  
Producer : 1/22/2022 8:50 am : link
In comment 15566276 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15566267 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15566265 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


So many holes with a cap as bad as ours. I trust the new GM to show is his process and plans in actuality and not snippets of quotes.

Plus, I want to see who our coach is.

Keep in mind, I am sure many people believe GMen could have beaten Miami, Chicago and Wash late last season if Jones had played. Glad it didn't happen to get a fresh start at GM and HC



You don't give Jones $20M for yr 5, then claim you care about the cap.



Where did that poster suggest giving Jones an extension?


The poster insinuates that with our cap situation we may not be able to address QB, but we have an impending decision with Jones, prior to the season with enormous cap implications.

You can't hide behind the cap excuse with Jones, and then give him 20M toward 2023.
RE: He would be stupid to say otherwise  
Danny Kanell : 1/22/2022 8:54 am : link
In comment 15566216 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
Saying you hate him kills any trade value and will cause a FA to demand starter money


This
RE: Look at what he does  
Les in TO : 1/22/2022 8:55 am : link
In comment 15566272 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Not what he says.
this.
DJ will be a QB on the team in 2022 if cleared to play in August  
Rick in Dallas : 1/22/2022 8:58 am : link
No need to exercise his option in early May. If cleared let him be part of the QB competition to start in 2022 against a FA vet or a drafted rookie.

My question for my northeast Giant fanes is how connected is Paul Schwartz to the Giant organization is this just his opinion??
RE: I don’t buy it for a second  
Mdgiantsfan : 1/22/2022 9:01 am : link
In comment 15566220 Sean said:
Quote:
Jones is entering his 4th year with health concerns. When you start a teardown, you don’t build around a QB who hasn’t produced, can’t stay healthy & is deep into his rookie deal. The window was missed.


Did he not produce in year 1?

I'm not a strong believer in DJ, but I do hold out a little hope that year 1 was a glimpse into what could be. Given how horrible the conditions have been in years 2 & 3, I do not place all of the blame on the low production squarely on his shoulders. The offensive line was offensive and the lack of weapons in year 2 and injuries in year 3 also played a factor. Add to that the fact JG/FK/JJ were the OCs. A lot of hope lies in the idea that we are going to have an OC has a clue how to unlock not only DJ's potential (Ala Shurm) but devise a scheme that brings the Giants into modern day football:)
RE: Here we go again.  
SirLoinOfBeef : 1/22/2022 9:04 am : link
In comment 15566283 GiantsRage2007 said:
Quote:
This just reminds me of Gettleman coming in saying Eli can still be the guy.

I know, totally different circumstances but…

Just go full rebuild please.


They are. However, as many have already stated, this is the smart thing to say at the moment.

Can't show your hand too soon. And we don't even have a HC yet. No point in telling the rest of the league your plans prior to the draft.
RE: DJ will be a QB on the team in 2022 if cleared to play in August  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 9:08 am : link
In comment 15566297 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
No need to exercise his option in early May. If cleared let him be part of the QB competition to start in 2022 against a FA vet or a drafted rookie.

My question for my northeast Giant fanes is how connected is Paul Schwartz to the Giant organization is this just his opinion??


Quite connected and used by organization to sometimes float things.
RE: Schoen moving into spin zone to keep a reasonable floor  
EricJ : 1/22/2022 9:08 am : link
In comment 15566219 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
with DJ and future trade interest from other teams.

Well done...


sure it could be that. Bottom line is nobody should read into any reports that come out at this point. The guy has not even had his first press conference. I highly doubt he has had ANY time at all to analyze and watch film on Jones.

Couple that with the fact that there is a chance we do not find a better replacement this off season for whatever reason. Then, we would have to start DJ this season. It would be a very awkward situation if the GM made negative comments about his QB only a few days into the job.
This exactly what should be said today  
arniefez : 1/22/2022 9:09 am : link
but who told him this? John Mara? Chris Mara? Steve Tisch? They were the only ones in the room. Now we know why the entire league knows who the Giants plan to draft in the 1st round every year.
RE: RE: RE: RE: You can only fill  
EricJ : 1/22/2022 9:10 am : link
In comment 15566289 Producer said:
Quote:


You can't hide behind the cap excuse with Jones, and then give him 20M toward 2023.


you also cannot as a new GM come in here and start saying anything negative about any player at this point. Dont be stupid
The cult is back worshipping at the altar  
HomerJones45 : 1/22/2022 9:11 am : link
over faint praise. Since there is no other qb at the moment and no money to go get one, Danny Dimes is the QB1.

How quickly we forget  
Strahan91 : 1/22/2022 9:12 am : link
.
“Josh Rosen is our guy” - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: RE: You can only fill  
BigBlueShock : 1/22/2022 9:17 am : link
In comment 15566289 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15566276 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15566267 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15566265 jvm52106 said:


Quote:


So many holes with a cap as bad as ours. I trust the new GM to show is his process and plans in actuality and not snippets of quotes.

Plus, I want to see who our coach is.

Keep in mind, I am sure many people believe GMen could have beaten Miami, Chicago and Wash late last season if Jones had played. Glad it didn't happen to get a fresh start at GM and HC



You don't give Jones $20M for yr 5, then claim you care about the cap.



Where did that poster suggest giving Jones an extension?



The poster insinuates that with our cap situation we may not be able to address QB, but we have an impending decision with Jones, prior to the season with enormous cap implications.

You can't hide behind the cap excuse with Jones, and then give him 20M toward 2023.

Bullshit. He did not insinuate anything. You seem to think that if Jones is on the team this season it means that they either picked up his 5th year option or extended him for 5 seasons. That’s nonsense. The Giants don’t have to do either. He’s under contract for next season.
RE: How quickly we forget  
mphbullet36 : 1/22/2022 9:17 am : link
In comment 15566315 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
. “Josh Rosen is our guy” - ( New Window )


This is true but as Mel Kiper said...there isnt a QB in this draft class that is better than Daniel Jones.
Jones is injured and has no trade value right now. Signing a veteran  
Ivan15 : 1/22/2022 9:20 am : link
QB as a backup to Jones or as a replacement “prove it” starter will get you the same guy at the same contract price. Giants need 2 QBs as was obvious last year and this year so you keep Jones and sign the veteran. Finding a QB in this draft is a long shot even if using a high draft pick which right now is too valuable for other positions than a QB who will sit for a year.
RE: RE: Schoen moving into spin zone to keep a reasonable floor  
Jimmy Googs : 1/22/2022 9:22 am : link
In comment 15566308 EricJ said:
Quote:
In comment 15566219 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


with DJ and future trade interest from other teams.

Well done...



sure it could be that. Bottom line is nobody should read into any reports that come out at this point. The guy has not even had his first press conference. I highly doubt he has had ANY time at all to analyze and watch film on Jones.

Couple that with the fact that there is a chance we do not find a better replacement this off season for whatever reason. Then, we would have to start DJ this season. It would be a very awkward situation if the GM made negative comments about his QB only a few days into the job.


Agree with all that.

It just took me less words to suggest the same thing...
I would have loved to have been the fly on the wall  
Big Blue '56 : 1/22/2022 9:24 am : link
when Schoen asked Daboll about DJ and whether or not he believes he can work with him
i'd start Fromm and Lewerke and go for the #1 overall pick  
markky : 1/22/2022 9:28 am : link
with DJ we'll win a minimum of 6 games, taking us out of contention.
Jones may not be good but he isn't terrible  
kelly : 1/22/2022 9:29 am : link
Better OC, OL, and receivers and our option of him may change.

What do people think of Bailey Zapped as a possible mid round quarterback draft pick. I think he is underated
RE: And and smart GM would say the same thing  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2022 9:31 am : link
In comment 15566228 BigBlue7 said:
Quote:
Leading up to the draft


This.

He may mean that, but if he didn’t, realistically what else would he say? “Jones isn’t very good. He isn’t our QB moving forward?”

He could be an NFL QB if he could learn to read a defense and process information much faster than he does now. I am not hopeful that that is something that can be taught at this point.
Let the guy do his job - no GM/HC on the job 1 day is going to bash  
PatersonPlank : 1/22/2022 9:33 am : link
a starter. He is going to say all the nice things, get on the players side, and then look for himself. My guess is he doesn't know if Jones is the guy or not, so why say anything until he makes a decision.

There is no upside to saying anything negative at this point
RE: I would have loved to have been the fly on the wall  
BigBlueShock : 1/22/2022 9:33 am : link
In comment 15566328 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
when Schoen asked Daboll about DJ and whether or not he believes he can work with him

Well if Daboll said he could then I’d pay good money to attend the first practice. These guys have been used to watching Josh Allen and his insane abilities. Watching Jones is going to be, ummm, culture shock in comparison. Yeah. We’ll go with culture shock to be kind.
RE: RE: I would have loved to have been the fly on the wall  
Big Blue '56 : 1/22/2022 9:35 am : link
In comment 15566338 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:
In comment 15566328 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


when Schoen asked Daboll about DJ and whether or not he believes he can work with him


Well if Daboll said he could then I’d pay good money to attend the first practice. These guys have been used to watching Josh Allen and his insane abilities. Watching Jones is going to be, ummm, culture shock in comparison. Yeah. We’ll go with culture shock to be kind.


Of Big Blue Shock? 😎
No reason to say otherwise  
JonC : 1/22/2022 9:37 am : link
Get the relationship off on the right foot, protect any trade value they might be able to create, etc.
RE: RE: RE: I would have loved to have been the fly on the wall  
BigBlueShock : 1/22/2022 9:37 am : link
In comment 15566339 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15566338 BigBlueShock said:


Quote:


In comment 15566328 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


when Schoen asked Daboll about DJ and whether or not he believes he can work with him


Well if Daboll said he could then I’d pay good money to attend the first practice. These guys have been used to watching Josh Allen and his insane abilities. Watching Jones is going to be, ummm, culture shock in comparison. Yeah. We’ll go with culture shock to be kind.



Of Big Blue Shock? 😎

Haha! That too
And if Schoen  
Scooter185 : 1/22/2022 9:55 am : link
Trades Jones in a couple of months, no one is going to remember that he said this
RE: No reason to say otherwise  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/22/2022 9:56 am : link
In comment 15566343 JonC said:
Quote:
Get the relationship off on the right foot, protect any trade value they might be able to create, etc.


You are making too much sense.
Fire him  
Blue Dream : 1/22/2022 9:58 am : link
Now!
RE: No reason to say otherwise  
ColHowPepper : 1/22/2022 9:59 am : link
In comment 15566343 JonC said:
Quote:
Get the relationship off on the right foot, protect any trade value they might be able to create, etc.
Quite right. If for nothing else, protect your options in the draft, doubly so with two picks in the first 10.

Other thing is we as fans have had so little to cheer about on the field the past ten years (minus the fleeting success of '16), it's natural to want instant fixes and gratification, at QB, OL, whatever. Yes, we agree we're going to suck, again, in '22, but this is going to be a slow, grinding process of shedding poor players and contracts and acquiring winning players, all w/o much cap space. It is going to require patience and skill on the part of our new FO. DJ status in '22 is just one piece of a multi-piece puzzle.
Thread title only says part of it  
Sean : 1/22/2022 10:01 am : link
Schwartz also says not to dismiss QB being drafted in the first 3 rounds.
just get a good backup  
Giants86 : 1/22/2022 10:05 am : link
because he always misses games.
See how he does next year and then make a decision?
I wouldn’t go after a qb this year anyways  
eli4life : 1/22/2022 10:07 am : link
Foundation pieces first especially the oline. Who knows a competent line and a modern offense maybe he could surprise us stranger things have happened
RE: i'd start Fromm and Lewerke and go for the #1 overall pick  
cosmicj : 1/22/2022 10:11 am : link
In comment 15566329 markky said:
Quote:
with DJ we'll win a minimum of 6 games, taking us out of contention.


I’m with you markky but even if that’s Schoen’s plan, you still praise Jones publicly.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: You can only fill  
Brown_Hornet : 1/22/2022 10:28 am : link
In comment 15566321 BigBlueShock said:
Quote:



Bullshit. He did not insinuate anything. You seem to think that if Jones is on the team this season it means that they either picked up his 5th year option or extended him for 5 seasons. That’s nonsense. The Giants don’t have to do either. He’s under contract for next season.

This
He can be on the roster in 2022 with no future commitment.
Also, the team can go "full rebuild" without replacing every player in 2022... including the QB.
If Joe Judge and Gettleman taught us anything  
Matt M. : 1/22/2022 10:33 am : link
it is forget what they are saying publicly. I really like Schoen, I think he was part of a great build in Buffalo. From all accounts, he was very much involved and responsible. So, I'm going to trust him, at least until there's a reason not to. I am anxious to see who the HC is, and then we will see where Jones stands. There will be A LOT going on over the next couple of months.
Well if he drafts QB rd 1 or 2 we'll know how he really feels lol.  
Jim in Forest Hills : 1/22/2022 10:35 am : link
With Jones' neck also tying into it.
RE: Thread title only says part of it  
dpinzow : 1/22/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15566394 Sean said:
Quote:
Schwartz also says not to dismiss QB being drafted in the first 3 rounds.


This is actually more important than the thread title
RE: Thread title only says part of it  
ajr2456 : 1/22/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15566394 Sean said:
Quote:
Schwartz also says not to dismiss QB being drafted in the first 3 rounds.


Shocking that part was left out
RE: RE: Thread title only says part of it  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2022 10:58 am : link
In comment 15566585 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15566394 Sean said:


Quote:


Schwartz also says not to dismiss QB being drafted in the first 3 rounds.



Shocking that part was left out


Now why would anyone want to leave that out?
RE: Jones is injured and has no trade value right now. Signing a veteran  
Carson53 : 1/22/2022 11:20 am : link
In comment 15566323 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
QB as a backup to Jones or as a replacement “prove it” starter will get you the same guy at the same contract price. Giants need 2 QBs as was obvious last year and this year so you keep Jones and sign the veteran. Finding a QB in this draft is a long shot even if using a high draft pick which right now is too valuable for other positions than a QB who will sit for a year.
.

^This...Until Jones proves he is healthy, he has very little
to no trade value. People are not going to be lining up for his services.
I said previously, need to find a veteran to come in and compete with him, like a Dalton for example.
By all means, do not, I repeat do not pick up his 5th year option. That would be foolhardy at this point.
RE: RE: Jones is injured and has no trade value right now. Signing a veteran  
Scooter185 : 1/22/2022 11:32 am : link
In comment 15566642 Carson53 said:
Quote:
In comment 15566323 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


QB as a backup to Jones or as a replacement “prove it” starter will get you the same guy at the same contract price. Giants need 2 QBs as was obvious last year and this year so you keep Jones and sign the veteran. Finding a QB in this draft is a long shot even if using a high draft pick which right now is too valuable for other positions than a QB who will sit for a year.

.

^This...Until Jones proves he is healthy, he has very little
to no trade value. People are not going to be lining up for his services.
I said previously, need to find a veteran to come in and compete with him, like a Dalton for example.
By all means, do not, I repeat do not pick up his 5th year option. That would be foolhardy at this point.


If the injury is something he'll return from, there's going to be a team (Denver?) that believes they can rehabilitate him. Maybe won't get high of a pick in return, but he's certainly a tradeable asset
LMAO  
MtDizzle : 1/22/2022 11:33 am : link
Kingsbury said the same thing about Josh Rosen.
Love the comments on here....  
bluewave : 1/22/2022 11:43 am : link
Hey, let's get a new coach\GM and let them decide. If they respond in a positive way about Jones all the fans are now saying the new Coach/GM are wrong... Gotta love Giants fans running around with their hair on fire!!!
RE: They are trying not  
upnyg : 1/22/2022 11:55 am : link
In comment 15566282 JoeyBigBlue said:
Quote:
To diminish his trade value. They can’t just come out and say he sucks.

Exactly, no one who understands business and leadership says Im going to fire everyone. They say, we'll look at him, we think he has skills, we'll try to make improvements. If we can't, there's 2023 and FA Qbs. What else would we expect him to say?
If Schoen really believes Jones is his QB,  
Section331 : 1/22/2022 12:33 pm : link
he’ll pick up Jones’s 5th year option. If he doesn’t, they would have to franchise DJ if they want to keep him, paying him $10-15M more than the option number. That’s bad cap management.
RE: RE: How quickly we forget  
Strahan91 : 1/22/2022 12:37 pm : link
In comment 15566322 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15566315 Strahan91 said:


Quote:


. “Josh Rosen is our guy” - ( New Window )



This is true but as Mel Kiper said...there isnt a QB in this draft class that is better than Daniel Jones.

Kiper's love affair with Jones dates back to before the 2019 draft. He's not really an impartial opinion on this one.
RE: DJ will be a QB on the team in 2022 if cleared to play in August  
VinegarPeppers : 1/22/2022 12:50 pm : link
Nobody is going to clear DJ For contact before August because there is no opportunity for contact before August. I think this was greatly misunderstood from the beginning. I don’t think DJ would already be unavailable for a blue white game in May because he’s not cleared for contact.


In comment 15566297 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
No need to exercise his option in early May. If cleared let him be part of the QB competition to start in 2022 against a FA vet or a drafted rookie.

My question for my northeast Giant fanes is how connected is Paul Schwartz to the Giant organization is this just his opinion??
Pages: 1 2 <<Prev | Show All |
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 