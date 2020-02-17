Paul Schwartz: Schoen believes Daniel Jones can be his QB

|
|Quote:
|"I was told that Joe Schoen believes that Daniel Jones can be his quarterback... There was talk about the offensive line being really bad and about all the injuries to his skill players that compromised what Daniel Jones could do... I think Daniel is QB1 going into next year..."
I know, totally different circumstances but…
Just go full rebuild please.
Bingo
Quote:
In comment 15566265 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
So many holes with a cap as bad as ours. I trust the new GM to show is his process and plans in actuality and not snippets of quotes.
Plus, I want to see who our coach is.
Keep in mind, I am sure many people believe GMen could have beaten Miami, Chicago and Wash late last season if Jones had played. Glad it didn't happen to get a fresh start at GM and HC
You don't give Jones $20M for yr 5, then claim you care about the cap.
Where did that poster suggest giving Jones an extension?
The poster insinuates that with our cap situation we may not be able to address QB, but we have an impending decision with Jones, prior to the season with enormous cap implications.
You can't hide behind the cap excuse with Jones, and then give him 20M toward 2023.
This
My question for my northeast Giant fanes is how connected is Paul Schwartz to the Giant organization is this just his opinion??
Did he not produce in year 1?
I'm not a strong believer in DJ, but I do hold out a little hope that year 1 was a glimpse into what could be. Given how horrible the conditions have been in years 2 & 3, I do not place all of the blame on the low production squarely on his shoulders. The offensive line was offensive and the lack of weapons in year 2 and injuries in year 3 also played a factor. Add to that the fact JG/FK/JJ were the OCs. A lot of hope lies in the idea that we are going to have an OC has a clue how to unlock not only DJ's potential (Ala Shurm) but devise a scheme that brings the Giants into modern day football:)
I know, totally different circumstances but…
Just go full rebuild please.
They are. However, as many have already stated, this is the smart thing to say at the moment.
Can't show your hand too soon. And we don't even have a HC yet. No point in telling the rest of the league your plans prior to the draft.
My question for my northeast Giant fanes is how connected is Paul Schwartz to the Giant organization is this just his opinion??
Quite connected and used by organization to sometimes float things.
Well done...
sure it could be that. Bottom line is nobody should read into any reports that come out at this point. The guy has not even had his first press conference. I highly doubt he has had ANY time at all to analyze and watch film on Jones.
Couple that with the fact that there is a chance we do not find a better replacement this off season for whatever reason. Then, we would have to start DJ this season. It would be a very awkward situation if the GM made negative comments about his QB only a few days into the job.
You can't hide behind the cap excuse with Jones, and then give him 20M toward 2023.
you also cannot as a new GM come in here and start saying anything negative about any player at this point. Dont be stupid
“Josh Rosen is our guy” - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15566267 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15566265 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
So many holes with a cap as bad as ours. I trust the new GM to show is his process and plans in actuality and not snippets of quotes.
Plus, I want to see who our coach is.
Keep in mind, I am sure many people believe GMen could have beaten Miami, Chicago and Wash late last season if Jones had played. Glad it didn't happen to get a fresh start at GM and HC
You don't give Jones $20M for yr 5, then claim you care about the cap.
Where did that poster suggest giving Jones an extension?
The poster insinuates that with our cap situation we may not be able to address QB, but we have an impending decision with Jones, prior to the season with enormous cap implications.
You can't hide behind the cap excuse with Jones, and then give him 20M toward 2023.
Bullshit. He did not insinuate anything. You seem to think that if Jones is on the team this season it means that they either picked up his 5th year option or extended him for 5 seasons. That’s nonsense. The Giants don’t have to do either. He’s under contract for next season.
This is true but as Mel Kiper said...there isnt a QB in this draft class that is better than Daniel Jones.
Quote:
with DJ and future trade interest from other teams.
Well done...
sure it could be that. Bottom line is nobody should read into any reports that come out at this point. The guy has not even had his first press conference. I highly doubt he has had ANY time at all to analyze and watch film on Jones.
Couple that with the fact that there is a chance we do not find a better replacement this off season for whatever reason. Then, we would have to start DJ this season. It would be a very awkward situation if the GM made negative comments about his QB only a few days into the job.
Agree with all that.
It just took me less words to suggest the same thing...
What do people think of Bailey Zapped as a possible mid round quarterback draft pick. I think he is underated
This.
He may mean that, but if he didn’t, realistically what else would he say? “Jones isn’t very good. He isn’t our QB moving forward?”
He could be an NFL QB if he could learn to read a defense and process information much faster than he does now. I am not hopeful that that is something that can be taught at this point.
There is no upside to saying anything negative at this point
Well if Daboll said he could then I’d pay good money to attend the first practice. These guys have been used to watching Josh Allen and his insane abilities. Watching Jones is going to be, ummm, culture shock in comparison. Yeah. We’ll go with culture shock to be kind.
Quote:
when Schoen asked Daboll about DJ and whether or not he believes he can work with him
Well if Daboll said he could then I’d pay good money to attend the first practice. These guys have been used to watching Josh Allen and his insane abilities. Watching Jones is going to be, ummm, culture shock in comparison. Yeah. We’ll go with culture shock to be kind.
Of Big Blue Shock? 😎
Quote:
In comment 15566328 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
when Schoen asked Daboll about DJ and whether or not he believes he can work with him
Well if Daboll said he could then I’d pay good money to attend the first practice. These guys have been used to watching Josh Allen and his insane abilities. Watching Jones is going to be, ummm, culture shock in comparison. Yeah. We’ll go with culture shock to be kind.
Of Big Blue Shock? 😎
Haha! That too
You are making too much sense.
Other thing is we as fans have had so little to cheer about on the field the past ten years (minus the fleeting success of '16), it's natural to want instant fixes and gratification, at QB, OL, whatever. Yes, we agree we're going to suck, again, in '22, but this is going to be a slow, grinding process of shedding poor players and contracts and acquiring winning players, all w/o much cap space. It is going to require patience and skill on the part of our new FO. DJ status in '22 is just one piece of a multi-piece puzzle.
See how he does next year and then make a decision?
I’m with you markky but even if that’s Schoen’s plan, you still praise Jones publicly.
Bullshit. He did not insinuate anything. You seem to think that if Jones is on the team this season it means that they either picked up his 5th year option or extended him for 5 seasons. That’s nonsense. The Giants don’t have to do either. He’s under contract for next season.
This
He can be on the roster in 2022 with no future commitment.
Also, the team can go "full rebuild" without replacing every player in 2022... including the QB.
This is actually more important than the thread title
Shocking that part was left out
Quote:
Schwartz also says not to dismiss QB being drafted in the first 3 rounds.
Shocking that part was left out
Now why would anyone want to leave that out?
^This...Until Jones proves he is healthy, he has very little
to no trade value. People are not going to be lining up for his services.
I said previously, need to find a veteran to come in and compete with him, like a Dalton for example.
By all means, do not, I repeat do not pick up his 5th year option. That would be foolhardy at this point.
Quote:
QB as a backup to Jones or as a replacement “prove it” starter will get you the same guy at the same contract price. Giants need 2 QBs as was obvious last year and this year so you keep Jones and sign the veteran. Finding a QB in this draft is a long shot even if using a high draft pick which right now is too valuable for other positions than a QB who will sit for a year.
.
^This...Until Jones proves he is healthy, he has very little
to no trade value. People are not going to be lining up for his services.
I said previously, need to find a veteran to come in and compete with him, like a Dalton for example.
By all means, do not, I repeat do not pick up his 5th year option. That would be foolhardy at this point.
If the injury is something he'll return from, there's going to be a team (Denver?) that believes they can rehabilitate him. Maybe won't get high of a pick in return, but he's certainly a tradeable asset
Exactly, no one who understands business and leadership says Im going to fire everyone. They say, we'll look at him, we think he has skills, we'll try to make improvements. If we can't, there's 2023 and FA Qbs. What else would we expect him to say?
Quote:
. “Josh Rosen is our guy” - ( New Window )
This is true but as Mel Kiper said...there isnt a QB in this draft class that is better than Daniel Jones.
Kiper's love affair with Jones dates back to before the 2019 draft. He's not really an impartial opinion on this one.
In comment 15566297 Rick in Dallas said:
My question for my northeast Giant fanes is how connected is Paul Schwartz to the Giant organization is this just his opinion??