Fowler: Patrick Graham getting HC interview w/ Giants  

It also makes sense that we would be interested in Flores and maybe even Mcdaniel.
I do think the Giants believed Judge was building a foundation and all three of those coaches could come in and have greater success because the principles have been established.
I think they believe Judge failed on his public relations and his game day coaching. They realized that to do a real GM search they also needed the GM to pick their head coach. AS the chatter suggested Mara wanted to keep Judge.
Apparently they like Graham, Graham loves the Giants and he is very smart and had the best performing Giants unit--obviously failures at the end of halves was not acceptable and could be tied to lack of a pash rush.
I could also see Graham, Judge and Mcdaniel liking the Giants for similar reasons. They may agree with what Judge put in place and will not feel like they are starting over. They may just think they can do it better.
I am not saying that I want to go in this direction, but I can understand it and can see all three doing well.
I am sure there will be other takes on why he his getting an interview, but from all I have read, he is well liked by the players as well.
I hope they spend all next week interviewing a dozen guys.
Most of you only know the lawsuit against the NFL and the old crazy Al Davis. In the 60's & 70's he was a football genius. That's what he did when the Raiders were great. He spoke to as many smart people around the league from other teams that he could.
He also mentored Bill Parcells early in his Giants career and all Giant fans owe him a big thanks for that.
The Giants new mantra should be what would Al do. Al Davis was the anti - Wellington when it came to the product on the field.
was great at piecing a defense together, but as Eric said, I have never seen a defense that could not stop a team in 2 min offense as we saw last year.
I think the Giants defense has enough players to be good. I did not see it very often after he Chiefs game.
Graham also fulfills the Rooney Rule. And I'd like for them to talk to Byron Leftwich and DeMeco Ryans.
We don't know how good PG would be with a pass rush (which he hasn't had). Look at the difference between DC Spags championship teams (with Strahan/Osi, etc) and other years where he didn't have a pass rush and the defense stunk.
Did Spags change? Or was he trying to coach without the tools he needed? I though Graham got a lot of mileage out of average to below average players.
Again, he's not at the top of my list, (or likely the Giants list) but it's a good look for other coordinators who may think of coming here with the new HC when the organization treats them with respect.
Exactly. I don't get the push for him for a HC. He hasn't proved himself as a coordinator yet.
One dark-horse pipeline to keep an eye on: Schoen has a close relationship with Bengals coach Zac Taylor from their time together in Miami. Taylor is part of Rams coach Sean McVay's fertile tree, so perhaps the search could lead in the direction of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan or Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
And they would like to see him advance his career. Him having an interview with Schoen is a good thing, because Schoen can then share his impression with others who might be interested. It also helps Graham understand the process and the kinds of questions that perspective teams might ask.
This also helps Schoen get an assessment of the team from someone who was here for the last two years in a top coaching capacity.
Its a win all around whether Graham gets the job or not.
I agree. Not just end of games, but end of half. Plus, it is easy to blame the offense for the D being on the field so much in games. But, that is only part of the story. The D is designed to be on the field by giving up chunks of yardage. Their scheme allowed first down after first down intentionally. The secondary was good enough to play, at a high level, but regardless of zone or man, they CBs mostly played 10-15 yards off the ball and the S 20 yards off the ball. Horrible.
I expected A LOT more from Graham. I was greatly disappointed.
That’s great. Just what we need. Ownership influencing the “carte blanche” they promised the GM.
You are conflating ”cart blanche” with no owner involvement. They’re not the same thing. Of course the owner is involved. The owner has to be involved. That’s true of not only every NFL franchise but every business in America. Come on.
This. After all the complaining on this site this year, how can anyone really be excited about the possibility of Graham as head coach? When the defense needed to step up, they failed. So no thank you for me. This team needs a COMPLETE REBUILD.
Graham had a defense with ZERO ability to pass rush
That's exactly what cart blanche means...complete freedom to act. Complete is the key.
Agreed. I think he understands the game at high level and can teach well on player development but I question his feel for in game adjustments, scheming matchups and playcalling in crunch time was terrible this year. Judge micromanaged a bit I believe on that but the ridiculous points before half are really on Graham.
Fowler: Patrick Graham getting HC interview w/ Giants
One dark-horse pipeline to keep an eye on: Schoen has a close relationship with Bengals coach Zac Taylor from their time together in Miami. Taylor is part of Rams coach Sean McVay's fertile tree, so perhaps the search could lead in the direction of Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan or Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell.
I would keep an eye on those two for OC if we go with Flores. They don’t do primary play-calling in their current roles and would be promotion technically.
defenses looked a lot better than they actually were because the Giants offense was so bad. Teams were ultra conservative offensively against us because they knew the only chance they had to lose a game was to turn it over. But whenever a team needed to score against the Giants defense, they did so rather easily. Couldn't ever get a stop in the last 2 minutes of a half.
I know that Graham lost Martinez at MLB but that defense
was beyond maddening, it makes one wonder whether the defense was so gassed physically or mentally with either the offense or PR return or KO return inability to generate any points. Locker room division or unity?
Makes one wonder whether the defense just mentally checked out…or did the injuries play a greater part in the bend don’t break play calling.
Either way, the product was not entertaining. Who made the final call on defensive strategy…
That's exactly what cart blanche means...complete freedom to act. Complete is the key.
Yes, it means the complete freedom to act it doesn’t mean he won’t be talking to, consulting with, or involving the owner.
Is that it seemed like the D could play well enough to keep us in games when the O was struggling (most games), but as soon as the O could get its shit together long enough to score, the D would immediately roll over and let the other team score to take the lead again… usually very quickly/easily.
RE: What I always found inexplicable with Graham’s D
Is that it seemed like the D could play well enough to keep us in games when the O was struggling (most games), but as soon as the O could get its shit together long enough to score, the D would immediately roll over and let the other team score to take the lead again… usually very quickly/easily.
Our defense has lacked mental toughness for years.
cast a wide net. NP giving Graham an interview. If they settle on Daboll after a good number of interviews then that’s fine. Similar to the GM search. Schoen was probably who they wanted but I feel better about the hire after hearing a lot of different points of view. That’s how you pick better candidates.
RE: As long as this is purely a Schoen decision, I'm fine with it
Just gonna say this is sounding eerily familiar to when we first hired Judge and everyone was so in love with him and One of the main reasons why was because he was so different from reg Giants “status quo.” Sunny how in retrospect the opposite was true. But I remember being people sayid over and over again “as long as Joe Judge signs off on it I’m totally fine with it. Point being as fans we are quick to put our faith in the new guy to restore respectable football play back to this franchise… all based on Mara saying “things are going to be different this time” so we believe automatically because things are different they will definitely be better. We’ll see— Schoen seems like a safe pick but then again honestly Shurmue seemed to be so as well. But no one is omniscient or all knowing— we should try to judge the individual hires themselves here unrelated to who’s making the decision IMO (even though the latter is way easier)
only in the sense that the team overall was such a black hole of misery.
I get that Graham is well liked by his players, but his defense was only slightly better than you'd expect from a team that could only win four games. Ranked middle of the pack in passing defense, ranked bottom ten in scoring and rushing defense.
There are better candidates out there for both HC and DC.
I didn't see Giant defense these past two years. The defense was very soft. It was like playing to keep the game close and not playing to win.
Pass rush was not good but I think could have been better if more creative blitz was used.
I will say though: with this offense unable to score barely any points in the red zone (or at all) and unable to control TOP, it would be tough for any defense to look good and not get tired over the course of a game and even a season. Over the last 2 seasons— i at least saw Defense keep us in a lot of games until the 4th quarter and then just collapse under constant pressure of having to keep opponents under 15 goddamn points— it wears them down physically, mentally, and even just in terms of technical-speak it makes the game way harder for the D. Still saying they weren’t a GOOD D, but I think we’ll be surprised how much better the D feels when the offense actually gets good one of these years and can put up respectable amount of points. Similar to how in basketball turnovers and misses help the opposing team’s offense— I think with an improved offense (whenever he gets one with what we team) Patrick Graham can be a solid D coordinator even if not necessarily the cream of the crop in the league.
That draft pick penalty is a real poison pill to hiring minority HCs.
The intent is fine, but the penalty is discouraging.
Wait what? A poison pill to *hiring* minority HCs? As in it discourages it? How so? Maybe I missed something?
In case this is what you’re referring to: If you hire a black coordinator to be HC or GM, the team that loses the black coach is awarded a compensatory pick for 2 straight years in the 3rd round. It’s not like the team hiring the black HC has to give the other team their own picks. I’m actually not sure what “penalties” exist? Only incentives I thought. The possible penalties in place this year I believe is to discourage improper team behavior in the draft, like unprofessional interview questions etc.
I didn't see Giant defense these past two years. The defense was very soft. It was like playing to keep the game close and not playing to win.
Pass rush was not good but I think could have been better if more creative blitz was used.
This is a great point that I feel many people miss. I felt like the defense “plays uphill” every week.
I like grahm and would like him back as DC IF
a there is a reasonable explanation of the end of half failures and a plan to fix it
B. Reasonable explanation on why the defense lacked agression ie. Blitz, press. Grahm was much more aggressive in Miami. Was judge pulling the reins in NY? Is it personell? What would he want to do in ideal conditions.
We knew this was coming as the Giants have a great deal of respect for Graham. Not only that but Graham is highly thought of around the league. The Giants are just doing Graham a solid by interviewing him in order help him prepare for a HC job with another team. Graham will not be the HC here so there is no need to panic.
B. Reasonable explanation on why the defense lacked agression ie. Blitz, press. Grahm was much more aggressive in Miami. Was judge pulling the reins in NY? Is it personell? What would he want to do in ideal conditions.
Graham was very aggressive early in the season.
Definitely personnel imo, and I think PG would be very aggressive given the players.
The intent is fine, but the penalty is discouraging.
Wait what? A poison pill to *hiring* minority HCs? As in it discourages it? How so? Maybe I missed something?
In case this is what you’re referring to: If you hire a black coordinator to be HC or GM, the team that loses the black coach is awarded a compensatory pick for 2 straight years in the 3rd round. It’s not like the team hiring the black HC has to give the other team their own picks. I’m actually not sure what “penalties” exist? Only incentives I thought. The possible penalties in place this year I believe is to discourage improper team behavior in the draft, like unprofessional interview questions etc.
You are correct. Comp picks. I zoned out for a while there.
I heard that if Graham gets the job then he will bring on
nothing wrong with giving him a chance. I don't see much between him and Johnathan Gannon who apparently is the hot candidate in Philadelphia who they cannot get rid of.
Fowler
It also is not a bad idea for Schoen to understand where the coaches heads are and what transpired with Judge.
Patrick Graham was a name I was told to watch. Expected him to get a look. Ownership thinks highly of him.
Most of you only know the lawsuit against the NFL and the old crazy Al Davis. In the 60's & 70's he was a football genius. That's what he did when the Raiders were great. He spoke to as many smart people around the league from other teams that he could.
He also mentored Bill Parcells early in his Giants career and all Giant fans owe him a big thanks for that.
The Giants new mantra should be what would Al do. Al Davis was the anti - Wellington when it came to the product on the field.
Is that a good thing?
Here were 10 candidates I fired off after Joe Schoen was hired as GM.
Brian Daboll already interviewed, Leslie Frazier on tap for today.
We'll see Brian Flores, Dan Quinn + Patrick Graham also get interviews. @JFowlerESPN just reported Graham will.
Aaron Glenn may be sleeper.
Giving Graham a HC interview legitimizes him and may lead to more opportunities for him. He could be a real contender, OR, the Giants are doing a solid for a guy they have high admiration for.
I thought so too.
I think the Giants defense has enough players to be good. I did not see it very often after he Chiefs game.
Graham also fulfills the Rooney Rule. And I'd like for them to talk to Byron Leftwich and DeMeco Ryans.
Dude. Breathe.
I still remember his schemes in the Seattle win the previous season.
Rather than blow up the whole ship.....why not hire your HC to be the offensive guru with his OC and leave Patrick at DC if he does not get any offers.
Then you can concentrate on fixing the offense and see how he runs the D for a 2022-23 re-assessment.
Keeps some stability and maybe sharpens the focus on our broken O.
Did Spags change? Or was he trying to coach without the tools he needed? I though Graham got a lot of mileage out of average to below average players.
Again, he's not at the top of my list, (or likely the Giants list) but it's a good look for other coordinators who may think of coming here with the new HC when the organization treats them with respect.
And when I call Aaron Glenn a sleeper, I mean a sleeper to get an interview for the head coach job.
Still believe the gig ends up between Daboll and Flores.
Dude. Breathe.
Lol. Just pointing out Mara just can’t help himself that’s all.
Fingers crossed 🤞
I will be shocked if Daboll isn't a lock as HC. Who they hire as DC is my question.
Exactly. I don't get the push for him for a HC. He hasn't proved himself as a coordinator yet.
I thought so too.
This also helps Schoen get an assessment of the team from someone who was here for the last two years in a top coaching capacity.
Its a win all around whether Graham gets the job or not.
Why people cant see this boggles my mind.
If it’s for due diligence and or to create interest with other teams fine. Hoping Schoen is just warming up with his little net. After PG get the wride net out buddy.
I expected A LOT more from Graham. I was greatly disappointed.
And when I call Aaron Glenn a sleeper, I mean a sleeper to get an interview for the head coach job.
Still believe the gig ends up between Daboll and Flores.
My buddy is a huge Lions fan and he is praying that he makes it back to them next season. He made a lot of believers fast over there. I think people maybe underestimating his potential.
I want him to inflict himself as a HC somewhere else and for the Giants to get the two 3rd rounders.
I hope the only reason Graham is getting a Giants HC interview is to raise his stock for someone else to hire him as a HC.
Ain't that the truth. And reading between the lines is the favorite, though rarely accurate, activity here. It gets comical at times, but hey, it is a discussion board.
You are conflating ”cart blanche” with no owner involvement. They’re not the same thing. Of course the owner is involved. The owner has to be involved. That’s true of not only every NFL franchise but every business in America. Come on.
This. After all the complaining on this site this year, how can anyone really be excited about the possibility of Graham as head coach? When the defense needed to step up, they failed. So no thank you for me. This team needs a COMPLETE REBUILD.
You are conflating ”cart blanche” with no owner involvement. They’re not the same thing. Of course the owner is involved. The owner has to be involved. That’s true of not only every NFL franchise but every business in America. Come on.
Agreed. I think he understands the game at high level and can teach well on player development but I question his feel for in game adjustments, scheming matchups and playcalling in crunch time was terrible this year. Judge micromanaged a bit I believe on that but the ridiculous points before half are really on Graham.
First Question: What the F*** were you doing last season... bending and breaking at the same F***ing time?
I would keep an eye on those two for OC if we go with Flores. They don’t do primary play-calling in their current roles and would be promotion technically.
Without Judge in the picture, Graham can honestly assess what happened and how he would do things differently. That’s great value for Schoen.
In fact, despite all the veterans and pricey talent the Defense did not come out ready to play when this season started, and was even a bit embarrassed by some very average QBs early on.
They only were marginally better as the season wore on, and even got a lit up a few time by some of the better QBs in the league.
The whole giving up points before halftime was a like a league-running joke as well.
Pass...
Really? Don't you find it odd that Flores let him leave Miami to coach the Giants 2 years ago? I'd be shocked and suspect if Flores were hired as head coach and kept Graham as DC.
The Giants have had 2 years to evaluate Patrick Graham, are impressed enough to offer him a chance to make his pitch.
Makes one wonder whether the defense just mentally checked out…or did the injuries play a greater part in the bend don’t break play calling.
Either way, the product was not entertaining. Who made the final call on defensive strategy…
You are conflating ”cart blanche” with no owner involvement. They’re not the same thing. Of course the owner is involved. The owner has to be involved. That’s true of not only every NFL franchise but every business in America. Come on.
That's exactly what cart blanche means...complete freedom to act. Complete is the key.
Yes, it means the complete freedom to act it doesn’t mean he won’t be talking to, consulting with, or involving the owner.
His players either were figured out or had major drop off in several areas, but still, he was saddled with an offense that was as close to a zero as possible in terms of pulling their weight.
It is probably time to move on, but at least his units showed up and played relatively well.
Our defense has lacked mental toughness for years.
Good point. Graham is getting a look by management, which is apprpriate, in an interview. I dont have a problem with that, probably good for the GM to get to hear what happened in 2021 anyways.
In fact, despite all the veterans and pricey talent the Defense did not come out ready to play when this season started, and was even a bit embarrassed by some very average QBs early on.
They only were marginally better as the season wore on, and even got a lit up a few time by some of the better QBs in the league.
The whole giving up points before halftime was a like a league-running joke as well.
Pass...
Jimmy, I know BM is a tackling machine but he's not very good in pass coverage. That's the big reason the Packers let him walk because he was always making tackles at least 20 yrds downfield
Pass rush was not good but I think could have been better if more creative blitz was used.
Just gonna say this is sounding eerily familiar to when we first hired Judge and everyone was so in love with him and One of the main reasons why was because he was so different from reg Giants “status quo.” Sunny how in retrospect the opposite was true. But I remember being people sayid over and over again “as long as Joe Judge signs off on it I’m totally fine with it. Point being as fans we are quick to put our faith in the new guy to restore respectable football play back to this franchise… all based on Mara saying “things are going to be different this time” so we believe automatically because things are different they will definitely be better. We’ll see— Schoen seems like a safe pick but then again honestly Shurmue seemed to be so as well. But no one is omniscient or all knowing— we should try to judge the individual hires themselves here unrelated to who’s making the decision IMO (even though the latter is way easier)
I get that Graham is well liked by his players, but his defense was only slightly better than you'd expect from a team that could only win four games. Ranked middle of the pack in passing defense, ranked bottom ten in scoring and rushing defense.
There are better candidates out there for both HC and DC.
Pass rush was not good but I think could have been better if more creative blitz was used.
Wait what? A poison pill to *hiring* minority HCs? As in it discourages it? How so? Maybe I missed something?
In case this is what you’re referring to: If you hire a black coordinator to be HC or GM, the team that loses the black coach is awarded a compensatory pick for 2 straight years in the 3rd round. It’s not like the team hiring the black HC has to give the other team their own picks. I’m actually not sure what “penalties” exist? Only incentives I thought. The possible penalties in place this year I believe is to discourage improper team behavior in the draft, like unprofessional interview questions etc.
Sometimes these things are a professional courtesy.
Calm down.
This is a great point that I feel many people miss. I felt like the defense “plays uphill” every week.
I like grahm and would like him back as DC IF
a there is a reasonable explanation of the end of half failures and a plan to fix it
B. Reasonable explanation on why the defense lacked agression ie. Blitz, press. Grahm was much more aggressive in Miami. Was judge pulling the reins in NY? Is it personell? What would he want to do in ideal conditions.
Graham was very aggressive early in the season.
Definitely personnel imo, and I think PG would be very aggressive given the players.
Schoen is analytically minded. PG fits the bill.
No idea whether he'd make a good HC, but if Schoen thinks so, let's go.
You are correct. Comp picks. I zoned out for a while there.
Sometimes these things are a professional courtesy.
Calm down.
I pray you are correct ... PG is terribly overrated. Terrible, terrible DC.
And no coverage LBs in the middle
He fucking sucks.
If he allowed his pass rushers to apply pressure.
Good thought.