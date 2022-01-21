for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

“I want to know how the f–k we ended up in this position”

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 10:49 am
Buried gem in this article...

Quote:
Those changes will be evaluated on the scoreboard, of course, which has been most unkind to the Giants for the better part of a decade. One team official recently said, “I want to know how the f–k we ended up in this position” after winning that second Manning-Tom Coughlin Super Bowl. Schoen was hired to figure that out, and nothing about how he is judged will be, you know, collaborative.

Joe Schoen must stay available, accountable as new face of Giants’ organization - ( New Window )
Tisch?  
Chris684 : 1/22/2022 10:50 am : link
That would be my guess as to who said that.
RE: Tisch?  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 10:52 am : link
In comment 15566559 Chris684 said:
Quote:
That would be my guess as to who said that.


My money is on Kate Mara. ;)
it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 10:52 am : link
then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.
RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2022 10:57 am : link
In comment 15566572 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.


That's not the explanation. That's just re-statingnthe problem.

The explanation is in how they forgot how to draft good players.
 
christian : 1/22/2022 11:00 am : link
The Giants drafted a number of players who stuck around the league during that time. It’s a combination of who they drafted, but also how they coached them.
RE: RE: Tisch?  
eli4life : 1/22/2022 11:00 am : link
In comment 15566565 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15566559 Chris684 said:


Quote:


That would be my guess as to who said that.



My money is on Kate Mara. ;)


I volunteer to thoroughly dig deep into this 😂
It was Gettleman  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2022 11:01 am : link
“Tha computah guys told me to pick those guys. I thought those things didn’t make mistakes?”
RE: RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 11:02 am : link
In comment 15566586 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
In comment 15566572 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.



That's not the explanation. That's just re-statingnthe problem.

The explanation is in how they forgot how to draft good players.


it's not that hard to connect the dots - whose primary responsibility was overseeing those drafts and got panic promoted to be the 2nd most senior title in the FO in 2013 when he started getting GM interviews (and yet hasn't worked for a team or been interviewed since getting fired in 2017)?
Easy  
David B. : 1/22/2022 11:03 am : link
Any idiot here could tell him that.
RE: RE: RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/22/2022 11:07 am : link
In comment 15566602 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15566586 Ten Ton Hammer said:


Quote:


In comment 15566572 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.



That's not the explanation. That's just re-statingnthe problem.

The explanation is in how they forgot how to draft good players.



it's not that hard to connect the dots - whose primary responsibility was overseeing those drafts and got panic promoted to be the 2nd most senior title in the FO in 2013 when he started getting GM interviews (and yet hasn't worked for a team or been interviewed since getting fired in 2017)?


Can't be the entire problem. They've had some limited successes since, but drafts from 2017-forward haven't actually been much better.
Maybe I'm reading into too much  
j_rud : 1/22/2022 11:09 am : link
But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.
RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2022 11:12 am : link
In comment 15566620 j_rud said:
Quote:
But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.


I would not be surprised if Mara and Tisch didn’t like the idea of having to manage Harbaugh and quickly decided aga8nst Horizonte based on that. Could also have been a matter of Horitz wanting Harbaugh but not be8ng able to tell them “I can get him here.”
 
christian : 1/22/2022 11:12 am : link
The Giants had deep team architecture, resource allocation, and talent evaluation issues both pro and amateur, during the Gettleman years.

Both Reese and Gettleman did horrible jobs general managing this team over the last 10 years.
Easy places to start  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 11:12 am : link
Blind loyalty to dumb front office personnel and bad evaluations of players, both in draft and on roster, especially at OL and QB.

Two lousy GMs  
giantstock : 1/22/2022 11:12 am : link
an an owner butting in too much with flawed philosophies while hiring incompetent coaches that fit their flawed philosophies.
Wouldn’t it be great…  
STLGiant : 1/22/2022 11:13 am : link
If Coughlin would tell us how it got that bad? We all know he knows the answer, and we all know he’s too good of a person to do a tell all…

It’s the kind of conversation you’d like to have where nobody is around…

Probably Tisch.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/22/2022 11:18 am : link
IMO.
Good lord...they didn't do anything well after that Super Bowl  
Jimmy Googs : 1/22/2022 11:18 am : link
*Bad drafting had already started actually
*Uninspiring free agent signings versus price tag
*Plenty of injuries, and career derailing ones at that
*Desperate and inexperienced coaching
*Declining Eli

And last but not least...

*Awful player evaluations and lack of development on the OL

Not really Christian  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 11:20 am : link
In comment 15566593 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants drafted a number of players who stuck around the league during that time. It’s a combination of who they drafted, but also how they coached them.


out of the entire 2011 + 2012 drafts only 1 player made it to a second contract anywhere in the NFL (prince). The near entirety of those 2 drafts disappeared from the NFL like a fart in the wind. literally throwing darts at a board would have worked out better. People call Barkley a bust and he scored more TD's in just his rookie year than these 2 full drafts combined (11 career tds between Randle, Wilson, Robinson, Jernigan, Scott).



the 5 drafts between 2013-2017 were only slightly better, and basically only due to OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson.

Pugh and Shepard spent most of their NYG careers hurt. The rest were either malcontents or rotation players or both (Flowers, Apple, Hankins).
...  
broadbandz : 1/22/2022 11:23 am : link
Uh you literally sent a shadow scout team to the senior bowl. THink about it, TWO different scout teams. That is how you got in that fucking position.
RE: Not really Christian  
M.S. : 1/22/2022 11:23 am : link
In comment 15566640 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15566593 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants drafted a number of players who stuck around the league during that time. It’s a combination of who they drafted, but also how they coached them.



out of the entire 2011 + 2012 drafts only 1 player made it to a second contract anywhere in the NFL (prince). The near entirety of those 2 drafts disappeared from the NFL like a fart in the wind. literally throwing darts at a board would have worked out better. People call Barkley a bust and he scored more TD's in just his rookie year than these 2 full drafts combined (11 career tds between Randle, Wilson, Robinson, Jernigan, Scott).



the 5 drafts between 2013-2017 were only slightly better, and basically only due to OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson.

Pugh and Shepard spent most of their NYG careers hurt. The rest were either malcontents or rotation players or both (Flowers, Apple, Hankins).

You are exactly right. The 2011 Draft was the knock down punch for the entire 2010s, and the next Draft in 2012 ensured the Giants never got off the mat.
RE: RE: RE: RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 11:28 am : link
In comment 15566617 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:


Can't be the entire problem. They've had some limited successes since, but drafts from 2017-forward haven't actually been much better.


the draft is the single biggest talent pipeline for every NFL team so that's a big problem to have. it wasn't the only problem but it's a near-fatal problem on it's own. 1 guy doesn't decide the draft but the buck stops with leadership and they had the wrong leadership (and likely a lot of the wrong scouts under him). Finding Giants made it pretty clear that they were trotting out some well after their expiration dates.

2018 on have been a lot better, especially 2020/2021 so far. It's obviously still early and injuries are always a risk even with good picks but Lawrence, Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari are a light years ahead of what the prior few year haul was on the roster in 2018 (flowers, apple, tomlinson, engram). We'll see what happens with jones/toney/the extra first this year but even if you only count the first part of that group that's proven they can stay on the field productively it's well ahead of the 15/16/17 drafts.
MS it all goes back to the OL  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 11:36 am : link
In comment 15566649 M.S. said:
Quote:
In comment 15566640 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15566593 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants drafted a number of players who stuck around the league during that time. It’s a combination of who they drafted, but also how they coached them.



out of the entire 2011 + 2012 drafts only 1 player made it to a second contract anywhere in the NFL (prince). The near entirety of those 2 drafts disappeared from the NFL like a fart in the wind. literally throwing darts at a board would have worked out better. People call Barkley a bust and he scored more TD's in just his rookie year than these 2 full drafts combined (11 career tds between Randle, Wilson, Robinson, Jernigan, Scott).



the 5 drafts between 2013-2017 were only slightly better, and basically only due to OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson.

Pugh and Shepard spent most of their NYG careers hurt. The rest were either malcontents or rotation players or both (Flowers, Apple, Hankins).


You are exactly right. The 2011 Draft was the knock down punch for the entire 2010s, and the next Draft in 2012 ensured the Giants never got off the mat.


whiffing on the 2011 and 2012 drafts, while the OL crumbled in tandem, is what forced everything after that moment. The reaches for Pugh/Flowers in 2013/2105, the bad FA deals for Schwartz, Jerry, 2 years of desperately starting Bobby Hart at RT.

assuming Engram walks they went 1 for 7 on first round picks getting to their 2nd contracts between 2011-2017 (with the 1 being OBJ who got traded).
RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
Mayo2JZ : 1/22/2022 11:39 am : link
In comment 15566620 j_rud said:
Quote:
But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be
earned with wins.


Excellent post!
Because the Giants post-Young think they can build an O Line  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/22/2022 11:40 am : link
…with late round picks and free agents, with the infrequent higher pick every five years or so. It worked with McKenzie, O’Hara, Snee, Deihl and Seubert, not so much with Glenn Parker, Lomas Brown, Dusty Ziegler and Luke Petitgout before that, or John Jerry, JD Walton, Jim Cordle or Kevin Boothe after that.

By 2013 it was a crisis and Reese started reaching for players that weren’t worthy of their draft slots. Plus more lousy FA signings.

Then when Gettleman came in he went right back to the “Giants Way” — late round picks, UDFAs, free agents and the occasional high draft pick.
RE: …  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2022 11:43 am : link
In comment 15566593 christian said:
Quote:
The Giants drafted a number of players who stuck around the league during that time. It’s a combination of who they drafted, but also how they coached them.

Agreed. It's a combo of horrible drafting and terrible coaching since Tom Coughlin was shown the door. I often wonder what would have been if they kept Coughlin with that defensive spend in 2016. Or even if they had canned Reese and Coughlin together. And clearly Gettleman was not the answer... lol (CRY)
Slow to change,  
Joe Beckwith : 1/22/2022 11:44 am : link
extreme player/ employee loyalty, poor to draft, overpay FA trying to artificially create success.
RE: Wouldn’t it be great…  
an_idol_mind : 1/22/2022 11:44 am : link
In comment 15566631 STLGiant said:
Quote:
If Coughlin would tell us how it got that bad? We all know he knows the answer, and we all know he’s too good of a person to do a tell all…

It’s the kind of conversation you’d like to have where nobody is around…


The closest we'll ever get is the bit of frustration he expressed when asked about the spending spree that Reese went on after Coughlin was out the door. He pointed out that everybody knows you aren't going to win without a quality defense.
jrud - there are other ways Horitz was an outlier  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 11:49 am : link
In comment 15566620 j_rud said:
Quote:
But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.


of all the candidates he seems to be the only one who wasn't interviewed by anyone else - this year or prior. not sure if that's because he's turned others down or just hasn't been in demand for some reason but that seemed a bit of a flag on his candidacy. Schoen and Peters in particular came very close to getting GM jobs previously so from purely that vantage point I dont think mara got hood winked as much as just made a chalk pick.

I'm all for Harbaugh but there's a big difference between him and Wink, as evidenced by the firing.

I'd still be all for Harbough because the record speaks for itself. But he's also been out of the NFL since 2014 and known to be somewhat volatile. He'd still be at the top of my list right next to Flores, but like Flores there'd be some questions to answer before hiring him. and if Schoen is truly casting a wide net I don't know why he wouldn't make the call if harbough is interested as rumored.
1st round picks  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/22/2022 11:51 am : link
on mangy shiny WRs and man corners to playin in zone is also an indicator of how badly this team is run, when those types of players you can often find in FA.
 
christian : 1/22/2022 11:52 am : link
My view is the Giants drafted below average and coached poorly for the past 10 years.

The 2011 draft was very bad. The 2012 draft arguably the same, although Wilson and Randle most certainly would have stayed in the league if not for injuries. No argument there. Terrible.

From 2013 - 2017 the Giants drafted a bunch of players who stuck around the NFL. Pugh, Hankins, Kennard, Richburg, Beckham, Hart, Collins, Flowers, Goodson, Shepard, Apple, Gallman, Tomlinson, Engram.

Again, I’m not saying that’s an impressive group. Just that they belonged in the NFL.

I’m happy to wager a trip to the moon, if we have this same conversation in 2027, Gettleman’s 2018 - 2020 drafts look about the same.
RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
Mike in NY : 1/22/2022 11:56 am : link
In comment 15566620 j_rud said:
Quote:
But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.


I think you are reading into it too much. If Hortiz was the best candidate the Giants would have gone that direction, but it sounded like he wasn’t. Additionally, even if they thought Harbaugh was better than Flores/Daboll, maybe they could not get the assurances that Harbaugh will go wherever Hortiz is hired. Then it becomes is a lesser GM worth it if we can’t get his top coaching choice or is the difference in GM quality larger than the difference of Harbaugh versus the field.
Another major fuck up  
GNewGiants : 1/22/2022 11:57 am : link
That doesn’t get talked about is Victor Cruz.

When Cruz suffered that devastating injury - he worked his ass off to get back. Reese and the boys felt he would be a good fit as an outside WR still. So in the draft they decided a slot WR, Sterling Shepard, would be the ideal fit with Cruz and OBJ. So they drafted SS instead of Michael Thomas - who even though is a nut would have been a much much better luck because Cruz was terrible as an outside WR.
Pick  
GNewGiants : 1/22/2022 11:57 am : link
Not luck.
RE: Another major fuck up  
Johnny5 : 1/22/2022 11:58 am : link
In comment 15566710 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
That doesn’t get talked about is Victor Cruz.

When Cruz suffered that devastating injury - he worked his ass off to get back. Reese and the boys felt he would be a good fit as an outside WR still. So in the draft they decided a slot WR, Sterling Shepard, would be the ideal fit with Cruz and OBJ. So they drafted SS instead of Michael Thomas - who even though is a nut would have been a much much better luck because Cruz was terrible as an outside WR.

Totally agree with this. SS is easy to root for but was clearly not the best pick there for us.
RE: RE: Another major fuck up  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/22/2022 12:00 pm : link
In comment 15566712 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15566710 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


That doesn’t get talked about is Victor Cruz.

When Cruz suffered that devastating injury - he worked his ass off to get back. Reese and the boys felt he would be a good fit as an outside WR still. So in the draft they decided a slot WR, Sterling Shepard, would be the ideal fit with Cruz and OBJ. So they drafted SS instead of Michael Thomas - who even though is a nut would have been a much much better luck because Cruz was terrible as an outside WR.


Totally agree with this. SS is easy to root for but was clearly not the best pick there for us.


Mcadoofus is also to blame, SS is more a WC type receiver.
RE: RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
ColHowPepper : 1/22/2022 12:01 pm : link
In comment 15566586 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:

That's not the explanation. That's just re-statingnthe problem.

The explanation is in how they forgot how to draft good players.
Can't ignore that free agency disasters also played a very big role, almost without exception.
RE: RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
ghost718 : 1/22/2022 12:02 pm : link
In comment 15566707 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
I think you are reading into it too much. If Hortiz was the best candidate the Giants would have gone that direction, but it sounded like he wasn’t. Additionally, even if they thought Harbaugh was better than Flores/Daboll, maybe they could not get the assurances that Harbaugh will go wherever Hortiz is hired. Then it becomes is a lesser GM worth it if we can’t get his top coaching choice or is the difference in GM quality larger than the difference of Harbaugh versus the field.


Do the Giants have a history of going with the best candidate in either their head coaching or GM searches.I have a hard time believing guys like McAdoo or Judge were the most qualified.

I think the Giants,or the Mara's,have a comfort zone,which is more important to them.
RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
BigBlueShock : 1/22/2022 12:05 pm : link
In comment 15566620 j_rud said:
Quote:
But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.

Well Martindale just got shit canned in Baltimore so either Hortiz wasn’t paying attention to what was happening right in front of him or he wasn’t in lock step with the other decision makers there. Either way, not good.
2012  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 12:16 pm : link
draft is a great place to see what the Giants were thinking. They won the Super Bowl the prior year but think about the state of that team. Struggled all year running the ball. Defense, particularly on the front was injured and had age. The OL was held together by band-aids and Eli had taken a beating in the NFCCG.

That was the year to refortify the lines (at least start). Instead we got a scat back, another WR, Corner, measurables TE with the first four picks. Mind boggling. The whole OL and DL was on fumes. There were very conflicting ideas on team building imv. Then the drafts continued to be horrible.
I'll take this bet though i have no interest in going to the moon  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15566701 christian said:
Quote:
My view is the Giants drafted below average and coached poorly for the past 10 years.

The 2011 draft was very bad. The 2012 draft arguably the same, although Wilson and Randle most certainly would have stayed in the league if not for injuries. No argument there. Terrible.

From 2013 - 2017 the Giants drafted a bunch of players who stuck around the NFL. Pugh, Hankins, Kennard, Richburg, Beckham, Hart, Collins, Flowers, Goodson, Shepard, Apple, Gallman, Tomlinson, Engram.

Again, I’m not saying that’s an impressive group. Just that they belonged in the NFL.

I’m happy to wager a trip to the moon, if we have this same conversation in 2027, Gettleman’s 2018 - 2020 drafts look about the same.


you are reaching if the argument includes Hart, Gallman, Goodson, Apple as anything other than sub-replacement level players. Slayton, Baker, Connolly, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, Love, Holmes, Robinson, Crowder etc. are likely to "stick around the nfl" too but what does that matter if they were never productive, reliable starters here or elsewhere?

the players who fit the category of productive reliable starters from those 7 drafts are who? OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson?

if only Lawrence (41 starts), Thomas (28 starts), McKinney (20 starts), Ojulari (13 starts) stay on track to second contracts then the list is already longer in almost half the number of drafts. And that list has the chance to meaningfully grow with Barkley, Jones, Toney, the bears pick, or someone currently unexpected (like Slayton, Gates, Love, Crowder, or Robinson).
RE: RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
j_rud : 1/22/2022 12:17 pm : link
In comment 15566707 Mike in NY said:
Quote:
In comment 15566620 j_rud said:


Quote:


But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.



I think you are reading into it too much. If Hortiz was the best candidate the Giants would have gone that direction, but it sounded like he wasn’t. Additionally, even if they thought Harbaugh was better than Flores/Daboll, maybe they could not get the assurances that Harbaugh will go wherever Hortiz is hired. Then it becomes is a lesser GM worth it if we can’t get his top coaching choice or is the difference in GM quality larger than the difference of Harbaugh versus the field.


Its absolutely possible if not likely, I fully admit that. but your post works from the premise that mgmt can identify the best candidate. My concern is that they cant and are still, if even to a lesser degree, bound by what is familiar and comfortable. Time will tell.
RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2022 12:18 pm : link
In comment 15566572 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.

And the drafts from 2018-2021. How many of them are still with the team? How many are on track for second contracts?
Why don't we ask Chris Mara and Tim Mcdonald  
kelly : 1/22/2022 12:20 pm : link
They were here for the entire fall from grace.

They ran the personnel department and are
Also owners.

Why do we never hear them speak? They are never held accountable.
RE: RE: it's not rocket science look at the drafts from 2011-2017  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 12:20 pm : link
In comment 15566765 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15566572 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.


And the drafts from 2018-2021. How many of them are still with the team? How many are on track for second contracts?


20/21 I think will have a few players who make a longer term commitment.
RE: RE: RE: Maybe I'm reading into too much  
Mike in NY : 1/22/2022 12:30 pm : link
In comment 15566764 j_rud said:
Quote:
In comment 15566707 Mike in NY said:


Quote:


In comment 15566620 j_rud said:


Quote:


But I don't like that Hortiz has been identified as being somewhat of an outlier in his coaching suggestions (Harbaugh, Martindale) while the rest were all in lockstep (Daboll, Flores, Quinn, apparently Graham) and did not get a 2nd interview despite being highly regarded and from a model front office. I have a hard time buying the "he was rusty in the zoom interview" line that was reported. Rust or nerves has nothing to do with vision and ability.

I get that even when ushering in a supposed era of change that there is going to be a comfort zone. At the same time, the cynic in me sees "Schoen was endorsed by Parcells" and "Graham, highly regarded by the organization, will interview for the HC position" and think "Shit...did we get hoodwinked?" Again, maybe too much reading between the lines but it's hard to take anything at face value right now. Trust will be earned with wins.



I think you are reading into it too much. If Hortiz was the best candidate the Giants would have gone that direction, but it sounded like he wasn’t. Additionally, even if they thought Harbaugh was better than Flores/Daboll, maybe they could not get the assurances that Harbaugh will go wherever Hortiz is hired. Then it becomes is a lesser GM worth it if we can’t get his top coaching choice or is the difference in GM quality larger than the difference of Harbaugh versus the field.



Its absolutely possible if not likely, I fully admit that. but your post works from the premise that mgmt can identify the best candidate. My concern is that they cant and are still, if even to a lesser degree, bound by what is familiar and comfortable. Time will tell.


Looking at the names involved this time on the GM search, it did appear that the Giants branched out. Had I seen Abrams, Pioli, and Dimitroff as the finalists then I would worry. With how long the Mara family has been involved and the preponderance throughout the league of disciples of Parcells/Belichick, you can Kevin Bacon almost anyone with more than ~10 years experience to the Giants. I think with the failures of McAdoo and Judge the Giants were looking at those who had generally been finalists for other teams and/or occupy key roles evaluating talent for currently strong teams. They would rather get the safer double with someone like Schoen or Peters than looking at someone who is less of a football guy/gal and more of an administrator (Raiche, the guy from the Browns, etc.)
lines of scrimmage  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 12:41 pm : link
In comment 15566759 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
draft is a great place to see what the Giants were thinking. They won the Super Bowl the prior year but think about the state of that team. Struggled all year running the ball. Defense, particularly on the front was injured and had age. The OL was held together by band-aids and Eli had taken a beating in the NFCCG.

That was the year to refortify the lines (at least start). Instead we got a scat back, another WR, Corner, measurables TE with the first four picks. Mind boggling. The whole OL and DL was on fumes. There were very conflicting ideas on team building imv. Then the drafts continued to be horrible.


this is jmo but they (reese, presumably with ross' influence) became "triangle athlete" obsessed, especially towards the end with Engram, Apple, Flowers. In addition to those 3 Marvin Austin, Wilson, Randle, the JPP of TE's, Andre Williams all fit the profile of athletes more than football players. A lot of those guys probably had those exact words in their scouting reports.

OBJ and JPP may have fit the same profile to a degree so credit where it's due, this strategy did have 2 very high upside hits. But the misses were big misses, including those '15-'17 first round picks all in a row.

if you look at the pre-2011 drafts under Reese there weren't quite as many raw athletes drafted on potential, especially with higher picks. Jacobs, Barden, Beatty, and JPP fit that 'athlete more than football player' profile at the time they were drafted but not too many others.
Eric on li  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 12:52 pm : link
I agree but carful some get hyper sensitive on that topic. When TC came in he addressed the lines. It was actually contrary to what Ernie believed but they did have commonality elsewhere. 2004 they added Snee. 2005 they spent big money on McKenzie. Added a big back in Jacobs. Tuck who was a physical presence. Physicality.

Then in that 2012 timeframe they shifted from that. I actually think if you asked good football people around the league, "What happened to the Giants?" the response would be they don't beat anyone up anymore.
RE: …  
.McL. : 1/22/2022 12:55 pm : link
In comment 15566701 christian said:
Quote:
My view is the Giants drafted below average and coached poorly for the past 10 years.

The 2011 draft was very bad. The 2012 draft arguably the same, although Wilson and Randle most certainly would have stayed in the league if not for injuries. No argument there. Terrible.

From 2013 - 2017 the Giants drafted a bunch of players who stuck around the NFL. Pugh, Hankins, Kennard, Richburg, Beckham, Hart, Collins, Flowers, Goodson, Shepard, Apple, Gallman, Tomlinson, Engram.

Again, I’m not saying that’s an impressive group. Just that they belonged in the NFL.

I’m happy to wager a trip to the moon, if we have this same conversation in 2027, Gettleman’s 2018 - 2020 drafts look about the same.

V'mon now christian, that bet is just stealing money!
DG's drafts already look like that!
Gatorade  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 1:01 pm : link
In comment 15566765 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15566572 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


then count how many players made it to second contracts here or anywhere else.


And the drafts from 2018-2021. How many of them are still with the team? How many are on track for second contracts?


as much as guys who are 1-2 years into their careers can be on track I would say right now there are 4 on track (Lawrence, Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari). All 4 have started basically from their first day in the NFL, produced by traditional statistics, and generally graded well by PFF. Thomas and Ojulari play premium positions that are hard to find which makes them likely to be retained. this list is already longer than the list for the 7 prior drafts, which itself doesn't prove anything except "not as bad".

Barkley, Jones, Toney are high variance. i don't think it's a stretch to say it's within the realm of possibility that any of the 3 ends up with either the biggest next contract of any player selected in the last 4 years or dealt off this offseason. the first 2 are going into make or break contract years whether it's with the giants or elsewhere. all 3 have big health ?'s.

then there's a reasonably long list of maybes who have are still under contract and could possibly prove to be worth second contracts though i'd doubt any end up impact players. Slayton, Love, Crowder, Gates, Holmes, Robinson, Peart, Lemieux, etc.
When you draft players in round 1 and 2  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 1:03 pm : link
you don't want players who stay around the league. You need players who impact the league imv. Stay around the league is for later rounds and UDFA.
completely agree with this LOS  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 1:09 pm : link
In comment 15566837 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
I agree but carful some get hyper sensitive on that topic. When TC came in he addressed the lines. It was actually contrary to what Ernie believed but they did have commonality elsewhere. 2004 they added Snee. 2005 they spent big money on McKenzie. Added a big back in Jacobs. Tuck who was a physical presence. Physicality.

Then in that 2012 timeframe they shifted from that. I actually think if you asked good football people around the league, "What happened to the Giants?" the response would be they don't beat anyone up anymore.


the 2012 timeframe aligns with Marc Ross' apex, when he was getting GM interviews/promoted, and when Reese was reportedly trying to give him more autonomy.

each year removed from the 2nd SB meanwhile Coughlin and his coordinators were going into the blender each offseason. Gillbride got bounced after 2013, Fewell after 2014, and there were always the rumors that McAdoo was to some degree forced on Coughlin.

point being that Coughlin's influence was likely on a downward trajectory from the 2nd SB on, and in part why the roster started moving away from prioritizing physicality as much as they did in that 2004-2010 range. It's zero sum right? if someone's influence went down someone else's had to go up.
RE: When you draft players in round 1 and 2  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 1:14 pm : link
In comment 15566855 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
you don't want players who stay around the league. You need players who impact the league imv. Stay around the league is for later rounds and UDFA.


agreed - and particularly when judge was here they did that the last 2 years. Thomas, Toney, McKinney, Ojulari have the ability to be impact players (and presumably the bears pick will too).

for the first time in all the searches this org has had since Coughlin left it appeared that the NYG were the most preferable destination to the candidates on the market (it's reported that was true for Schoen). i'd guess that the group above and the 2 top 10 picks this year had a lot to do with that. and will have a lot to do with how quickly the new regime can get things going.
Eric on li  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 1:17 pm : link
Yes. I actually think it started a little earlier but there was a clear shift. TC in a lot of ways was a extension of the GY/RP/ and mostly BP way of doing things with.

I fully expect JS to recognize this and he will address this very heavily his first two years.




RE: MS it all goes back to the OL  
markky : 1/22/2022 1:34 pm : link
In comment 15566668 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15566649 M.S. said:


Quote:


In comment 15566640 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15566593 christian said:


Quote:


The Giants drafted a number of players who stuck around the league during that time. It’s a combination of who they drafted, but also how they coached them.



out of the entire 2011 + 2012 drafts only 1 player made it to a second contract anywhere in the NFL (prince). The near entirety of those 2 drafts disappeared from the NFL like a fart in the wind. literally throwing darts at a board would have worked out better. People call Barkley a bust and he scored more TD's in just his rookie year than these 2 full drafts combined (11 career tds between Randle, Wilson, Robinson, Jernigan, Scott).



the 5 drafts between 2013-2017 were only slightly better, and basically only due to OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson.

Pugh and Shepard spent most of their NYG careers hurt. The rest were either malcontents or rotation players or both (Flowers, Apple, Hankins).


You are exactly right. The 2011 Draft was the knock down punch for the entire 2010s, and the next Draft in 2012 ensured the Giants never got off the mat.



whiffing on the 2011 and 2012 drafts, while the OL crumbled in tandem, is what forced everything after that moment. The reaches for Pugh/Flowers in 2013/2105, the bad FA deals for Schwartz, Jerry, 2 years of desperately starting Bobby Hart at RT.

assuming Engram walks they went 1 for 7 on first round picks getting to their 2nd contracts between 2011-2017 (with the 1 being OBJ who got traded).


all true, but I think Christian's point is still correct. It's a two tier problem. We drafted very poorly, especially in the early 2010s. That is the primary problem. But we also mismanaged our assets after they were on the team. That shows up in how many former Giants are in the playoffs this year. Sure, they are in the range of below average to just above average players. But if you create more holes than you close every year you will never fill all of your holes. And right now we have so many holes that it will take years to fill them all.
RE: completely agree with this LOS  
ColHowPepper : 1/22/2022 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15566870 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
the 2012 timeframe aligns with Marc Ross' apex, when he was getting GM interviews/promoted, and when Reese was reportedly trying to give him more autonomy....

point being that Coughlin's influence was likely on a downward trajectory from the 2nd SB on, and in part why the roster started moving away from prioritizing physicality as much as they did in that 2004-2010 range. It's zero sum right? if someone's influence went down someone else's had to go up.
This is actually a very interesting observation, as inexplicable as it is interesting.

A lot of 'how the f--k we ended in this position' is the fadage of the strong voice in the FO who could parry ownership's meddling. Young, Parcells, etc. Arguably, Coughlin was/should have been the voice to say butt out and be listened to.

If what you're speculating is true, under what internal dynamic should Ross have acceded to greater influence and Coughlin less, unless, in fact, they were aligned?
RE: completely agree with this LOS  
Mike in NY : 1/22/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15566870 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15566837 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


I agree but carful some get hyper sensitive on that topic. When TC came in he addressed the lines. It was actually contrary to what Ernie believed but they did have commonality elsewhere. 2004 they added Snee. 2005 they spent big money on McKenzie. Added a big back in Jacobs. Tuck who was a physical presence. Physicality.

Then in that 2012 timeframe they shifted from that. I actually think if you asked good football people around the league, "What happened to the Giants?" the response would be they don't beat anyone up anymore.



the 2012 timeframe aligns with Marc Ross' apex, when he was getting GM interviews/promoted, and when Reese was reportedly trying to give him more autonomy.

each year removed from the 2nd SB meanwhile Coughlin and his coordinators were going into the blender each offseason. Gillbride got bounced after 2013, Fewell after 2014, and there were always the rumors that McAdoo was to some degree forced on Coughlin.

point being that Coughlin's influence was likely on a downward trajectory from the 2nd SB on, and in part why the roster started moving away from prioritizing physicality as much as they did in that 2004-2010 range. It's zero sum right? if someone's influence went down someone else's had to go up.


I think Super Bowl XLVI gave us a false sense of where we were as a team. Yes injuries played a role, but it was an aging team that did have a bit of luck in the playoffs. Atlanta was 10-6, but they were 4-4 on the road and beat up a lot of teams with losing records. Green Bay we probably beat in the regular season if not for some questionable officiating, but that was really the only playoff game where we had a difficult matchup on paper. San Francisco relied heavily on their Defense especially in inclement weather which actually helped the Giants. In the regular season the Giants were leading 13-12 after 3 quarters. However, the Niners offense finally grinded us down in the 4th quarter. That did not happen in the playoffs. Finally, let's not forget we beat New England in New England during the regular season. Had New Orleans held on against San Francisco, I do not think the Giants are playing in Super Bowl XLVI.
RE: completely agree with this LOS  
ron mexico : 1/22/2022 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15566870 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15566837 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


I agree but carful some get hyper sensitive on that topic. When TC came in he addressed the lines. It was actually contrary to what Ernie believed but they did have commonality elsewhere. 2004 they added Snee. 2005 they spent big money on McKenzie. Added a big back in Jacobs. Tuck who was a physical presence. Physicality.

Then in that 2012 timeframe they shifted from that. I actually think if you asked good football people around the league, "What happened to the Giants?" the response would be they don't beat anyone up anymore.



the 2012 timeframe aligns with Marc Ross' apex, when he was getting GM interviews/promoted, and when Reese was reportedly trying to give him more autonomy.

each year removed from the 2nd SB meanwhile Coughlin and his coordinators were going into the blender each offseason. Gillbride got bounced after 2013, Fewell after 2014, and there were always the rumors that McAdoo was to some degree forced on Coughlin.

point being that Coughlin's influence was likely on a downward trajectory from the 2nd SB on, and in part why the roster started moving away from prioritizing physicality as much as they did in that 2004-2010 range. It's zero sum right? if someone's influence went down someone else's had to go up.


Coughlin loosing influence after winning a 2nd SB? That doesn’t seem realistic.

….  
ryanmkeane : 1/22/2022 1:50 pm : link
The three drafts immediately following SB46 were catastrophic to the roster. Not a single impact player was selected out of 21 picks.
My theory was it was  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 1:50 pm : link
Mara going more and more with the FO view and moving away from TC. It was TC who was canned. I think that it started in 2009/10.
The guy who can't figure out how the f-k we ended up etc.  
Red Dog : 1/22/2022 1:57 pm : link
is one who needs to be fired right now.

Paraphrasing someone above, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the GIANTS drafting under Reese/Ross stunk to high heaven, and under Gettleman wasn't much better. Beyond that, the veteran free agent acquisitions under both of them have been mostly awful. And finally, the last three coaches all just plain stunk. And it's all on the team ownership who couldn't see the forest for the trees while this was happening.

And beyond that, just taking Josh Allen would not have changed anything for the GIANTS who are possibly the worst team in NFL history at developing QBs. Buffalo's coaching staff took a guy who was not ready for the NFL when he got here and turned him into probably the best overall QB into the league. If the Midgets had drafted him, he'd be somewhere else as a back up now.
Mark Ross and Dave Gettlemen we’re terrible  
UberAlias : 1/22/2022 2:00 pm : link
There are other reasons but our drafts have been shit. You don’t win without talent.
Sometimes  
UberAlias : 1/22/2022 2:01 pm : link
The answers are right there
Everyone knows the drafting stunk  
ron mexico : 1/22/2022 2:03 pm : link
The real question is why was it so bad?
RE: The guy who can't figure out how the f-k we ended up etc.  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15566942 Red Dog said:
Quote:
is one who needs to be fired right now.

Paraphrasing someone above, it doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out that the GIANTS drafting under Reese/Ross stunk to high heaven, and under Gettleman wasn't much better. Beyond that, the veteran free agent acquisitions under both of them have been mostly awful. And finally, the last three coaches all just plain stunk. And it's all on the team ownership who couldn't see the forest for the trees while this was happening.

And beyond that, just taking Josh Allen would not have changed anything for the GIANTS who are possibly the worst team in NFL history at developing QBs. Buffalo's coaching staff took a guy who was not ready for the NFL when he got here and turned him into probably the best overall QB into the league. If the Midgets had drafted him, he'd be somewhere else as a back up now.


Jints Central

My favorite part of the article is this  
Bobby Humphrey's Earpad : 1/22/2022 2:20 pm : link
Quote:
Gettleman wasn’t just a terrible decision-maker. As the losses mounted, he also retreated from public accountability and got smaller and smaller and smaller. The Giants did what they could to protect the GM, but Pat Hanlon, their longtime communications czar, isn’t David Copperfield or David Blaine. He couldn’t make Gettleman’s considerable flaws disappear.


The Giants should be ashamed for how they enabled Gettleman's BS from the first day to his last day. Zero accountability and destroyed any credibility the franchise had left.
The reasons are multifold  
Go Terps : 1/22/2022 2:32 pm : link
But if I had to pick the most grievous sin, it has been an inability or more likely unwillingness to objectively self scout every aspect of the organization.
Giants higher ups are Pollyana's  
Spiciest Memelord : 1/22/2022 2:54 pm : link
instead of being alarmed at how bad the oline was deteroiating even in 2011 and not making the basic assumption that injured players fall off a cliff most of time.

RE: Everyone knows the drafting stunk  
UberAlias : 1/22/2022 2:55 pm : link
In comment 15566955 ron mexico said:
Quote:
The real question is why was it so bad?
It starts with shitty GM.
ron mexico - Coughlin turned 66 the year they won SB46  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 3:30 pm : link
In comment 15566929 ron mexico said:
Quote:
In comment 15566870 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


In comment 15566837 Lines of Scrimmage said:


Quote:


I agree but carful some get hyper sensitive on that topic. When TC came in he addressed the lines. It was actually contrary to what Ernie believed but they did have commonality elsewhere. 2004 they added Snee. 2005 they spent big money on McKenzie. Added a big back in Jacobs. Tuck who was a physical presence. Physicality.

Then in that 2012 timeframe they shifted from that. I actually think if you asked good football people around the league, "What happened to the Giants?" the response would be they don't beat anyone up anymore.



the 2012 timeframe aligns with Marc Ross' apex, when he was getting GM interviews/promoted, and when Reese was reportedly trying to give him more autonomy.

each year removed from the 2nd SB meanwhile Coughlin and his coordinators were going into the blender each offseason. Gillbride got bounced after 2013, Fewell after 2014, and there were always the rumors that McAdoo was to some degree forced on Coughlin.

point being that Coughlin's influence was likely on a downward trajectory from the 2nd SB on, and in part why the roster started moving away from prioritizing physicality as much as they did in that 2004-2010 range. It's zero sum right? if someone's influence went down someone else's had to go up.



Coughlin loosing influence after winning a 2nd SB? That doesn’t seem realistic.


I'm not saying he wasn't just as opinionated or strong of mind as when he first arrived. But what you need to remember is when he first arrived it was Ernie on the way out and then Jerry Reese as a first time GM. Coughlin clearly had a lot of influence on the roster as more resources than before went towards the LOS (which was his MO in jax too, where he had total roster control).

In 2012 things were different in the front office. "in reese we trust" was a thing. He'd also been a big part of the 2 super bowls, 1 largely on the strength of his 2007 draft and the other on his finding Nicks/Cruz/JPP. He would have probably been listed among the best GMs in football (deservedly). Marc Ross had his full blessing and was getting GM interviews. Watch him on TV for 10 seconds and it's clear he had no problem swinging around his ego.

so perhaps it was more that others were emboldened/empowered more than in the earlier years of the coughlin era?
RE: The reasons are multifold  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15566997 Go Terps said:
Quote:
But if I had to pick the most grievous sin, it has been an inability or more likely unwillingness to objectively self scout every aspect of the organization.


the rare occasion where we are in complete agreement. I'd add on to say that this was an organizational blind spot completely baked into the DNA going back decades. Jerry Reese was by any measure an accomplished and successful executive whose downfall was an unwillingness or inability to correctly evaluate why things were going very well early on and why things were going very badly later to the point it cost him his job. Some toxic mix of loyalty and misjudgment.
Speaking of Schoen being available and accountable  
BlackLight : 1/22/2022 3:40 pm : link
I have no idea if this is actually him (he's already announced Gettleman will be his Assistant GM), but maybe something to keep an eye on.
Link - ( New Window )
Puff piece  
arniefez : 1/22/2022 3:41 pm : link
This was the most interesting line for me:

Quote:
Some Giants personnel will stay, and others will leave, and Schoen will likely make many of his department changes after the upcoming draft.


Chris Mara and Tim McDonnell are obviously staying they'll leave their offices when they leave the planet. Let's see who else stays and then we'll have a handle on how things will probably go.
RE: Speaking of Schoen being available and accountable  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15567097 BlackLight said:
Quote:
I have no idea if this is actually him (he's already announced Gettleman will be his Assistant GM), but maybe something to keep an eye on. Link - ( New Window )


You can’t tell that’s an obvious troll?
RE: Speaking of Schoen being available and accountable  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/22/2022 4:09 pm : link
In comment 15567097 BlackLight said:
Quote:
I have no idea if this is actually him (he's already announced Gettleman will be his Assistant GM), but maybe something to keep an eye on. Link - ( New Window )

That handle announced itself as a parody.

Smell your milk before you drink it.
RE: I'll take this bet though i have no interest in going to the moon  
christian : 1/22/2022 4:25 pm : link
In comment 15566763 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
you are reaching if the argument includes Hart, Gallman, Goodson, Apple as anything other than sub-replacement level players. Slayton, Baker, Connolly, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, Love, Holmes, Robinson, Crowder etc. are likely to "stick around the nfl" too but what does that matter if they were never productive, reliable starters here or elsewhere?

the players who fit the category of productive reliable starters from those 7 drafts are who? OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson?


I’m having difficulty connecting the points in your post.

My guess is in retrospect, the 2018 - 2021 drafts will look a lot like 2013 - 2017 drafts. Mediocre.

A few players with good careers: Beckham, Collins, Flowers, Pugh, and Tomlinson. A few mediocre career starters: Engram, Hankins, Shepard, Hart, Apple. A few role players: Kennard, Goodson, Gallman.
RE: RE: The reasons are multifold  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/22/2022 4:31 pm : link
In comment 15567089 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
In comment 15566997 Go Terps said:


Quote:


But if I had to pick the most grievous sin, it has been an inability or more likely unwillingness to objectively self scout every aspect of the organization.



the rare occasion where we are in complete agreement. I'd add on to say that this was an organizational blind spot completely baked into the DNA going back decades. Jerry Reese was by any measure an accomplished and successful executive whose downfall was an unwillingness or inability to correctly evaluate why things were going very well early on and why things were going very badly later to the point it cost him his job. Some toxic mix of loyalty and misjudgment.


Reese/Ross wanted a different direction imo. I suspect they wanted both Eli and TC out and had for some time. They wanted more in line with what you see from some posters here. The team who can flash in the regular season but routinely heads home in the playoffs when physicality wins and your QB has to excel from the pocket. Hopefully the running QB can even make it through a 17 NFL game season.

TC, BP, BB. Differences but foundationally they believe many of the same things. Strong front 7. Both Bills like the LB's more. TC loved big powerful DT's. Stout edge. Balanced offense. Protect the QB. Physical running game. RB's who can protect. Athletic, blue collar lines with power. Pocket QB's. WR's who can block and win 1 on 1. TE who can block first. BB favors more TE's. Etc.

Look at the draft picks starting in 2011. Does they look in line with the above philosophy?
We have not had a good player picked from the 3rd round or later  
montanagiant : 1/22/2022 4:38 pm : link
Since Mario Manningham was drafted. Or later round drafts have been abysmal for more than a decade
RE: We have not had a good player picked from the 3rd round or later  
christian : 1/22/2022 4:42 pm : link
In comment 15567188 montanagiant said:
Quote:
Since Mario Manningham was drafted. Or later round drafts have been abysmal for more than a decade


Devon Kennard had a pretty respectable career. About as good as Manningham.
and as is sometimes the case Christian yours obfuscate  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15567157 christian said:
Quote:
In comment 15566763 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


you are reaching if the argument includes Hart, Gallman, Goodson, Apple as anything other than sub-replacement level players. Slayton, Baker, Connolly, Hernandez, Hill, Carter, Love, Holmes, Robinson, Crowder etc. are likely to "stick around the nfl" too but what does that matter if they were never productive, reliable starters here or elsewhere?

the players who fit the category of productive reliable starters from those 7 drafts are who? OBJ, Collins, Tomlinson?



I’m having difficulty connecting the points in your post.

My guess is in retrospect, the 2018 - 2021 drafts will look a lot like 2013 - 2017 drafts. Mediocre.

A few players with good careers: Beckham, Collins, Flowers, Pugh, and Tomlinson. A few mediocre career starters: Engram, Hankins, Shepard, Hart, Apple. A few role players: Kennard, Goodson, Gallman.


how many current nyg players drafted 2018 and beyond do you see getting multi-year 2nd contracts whether it's from the Giants or another team?
RE: and as is sometimes the case Christian yours obfuscate  
christian : 1/22/2022 5:18 pm : link
In comment 15567198 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
how many current nyg players drafted 2018 and beyond do you see getting multi-year 2nd contracts whether it's from the Giants or another team?


No idea. Too many variables to assign market demand.

What players drafted from 2018 on do I predict will fit into the buckets of good career, mediocre starter, career role players if you look back 9 years later?

Good Career: Thomas, McKinney, Ojulari, Toney, Lawrence
Mediocre Starter: Barkley, Jones, Baker, Love
Career Role Player: Crowder, Hernandez, Slayton, Hill

As with the tail end of the Reese years, I think a number of other guys drafted got a shirt on game day because the team was fucking terrible. And they’ll be relegated to bottom of rosters or out of the league soon.

Not a very impressive cast when you think of how many top 100 picks Rabbit Foot Dave had.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/22/2022 6:23 pm : link
I think drafts are more about slugging percentage than batting average. Gettleman drafted one All-Pro or Pro Bowler during his tenure despite premium draft positions.

The Bengals had pretty poor drafting prior to Burrow (I think the Giants had as many pre-Burrow Bengals drafted first rounders on their roster than the Bengals) and they're in the playoffs - primarily, in my view, due to hitting home runs on Burrow and Chase.

I think Thomas can get to a Pro Bowl level. But I don't think there's meaningful ROI on our draft picks outside of him. Ojulari and McKinney look good and can be pieces, but we desperately need elite talent.
RE: Why don't we ask Chris Mara and Tim Mcdonald  
SMitch-56 : 1/22/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15566771 kelly said:
Quote:
They were here for the entire fall from grace.

They ran the personnel department and are
Also owners.

Why do we never hear them speak? They are never held accountable.


+1 more than fair
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 