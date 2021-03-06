Toughest NYG Free Agent Decision? Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 2:58 pm : 1/22/2022 2:58 pm

Not completely sure who the restricted and exclusive ones will be yet, but here is the list of those not under contract.



QB Mike Glennon

QB Jake Fromm

FB Elijhaa Penny

FB Cullen Gillaspia

WR John Ross

WR David Sills

WR C.J. Board

WR Dante Pettis

TE Evan Engram

TE Levine Toilolo

OT Nate Solder

OT Korey Cunningham

OG Will Hernandez

OG Matt Skura

OG Kyle Murphy

OC Billy Price

NT Austin Johnson

NT Danny Shelton

LB Lorenzo Carter

LB Reggie Ragland

LB Benardrick McKinney

LB Jaylon Smith

CB Jarren Williams

CB Keion Crossen

S Jabrill Peppers

S J.R. Reed

S Steven Parker

S Joshua Kalu

S Nate Ebner

LS Casey Kreiter



The only ones really here who interest me still are Lorenzo Carter, Austin Johnson, and Jarren Williams, and even they wouldn't be really big losses.



Looking at the roster as a whole, this is a really, really bad team. Gettleman did nothing in four years after Reese/Ross ran the franchise into the ground. Just wasted years.