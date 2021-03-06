Toughest NYG Free Agent Decision?

Not completely sure who the restricted and exclusive ones will be yet, but here is the list of those not under contract.
QB Mike Glennon
QB Jake Fromm
FB Elijhaa Penny
FB Cullen Gillaspia
WR John Ross
WR David Sills
WR C.J. Board
WR Dante Pettis
TE Evan Engram
TE Levine Toilolo
OT Nate Solder
OT Korey Cunningham
OG Will Hernandez
OG Matt Skura
OG Kyle Murphy
OC Billy Price
NT Austin Johnson
NT Danny Shelton
LB Lorenzo Carter
LB Reggie Ragland
LB Benardrick McKinney
LB Jaylon Smith
CB Jarren Williams
CB Keion Crossen
S Jabrill Peppers
S J.R. Reed
S Steven Parker
S Joshua Kalu
S Nate Ebner
LS Casey Kreiter
The only ones really here who interest me still are Lorenzo Carter, Austin Johnson, and Jarren Williams, and even they wouldn't be really big losses.
Looking at the roster as a whole, this is a really, really bad team. Gettleman did nothing in four years after Reese/Ross ran the franchise into the ground. Just wasted years.
I don't have any interest in retaining anyone.
Shoot, I should have included Penny.
Ross? He proved AGAIN he can't stay healthy.
Peppers is coming off a serious injury. Before that, he was a better athlete than player to start.
JFC, that roster is ugly. Juxtapose that with the list of players we are paying the most as a % of the cap and, well, you know why we continue to be a single digit win team.
Carter, depending on money. He seemed to figure it out late.
Penny, Smith(?), Austin Johnson
Only one I would keep for depth is Johnson at DT.
Turn the roster over and let’s go!!
Therefore, if no edge is addressed in the draft - must keep Carter imo.
He had a very sound season and did extremely well.
I could see another team try and tempt him with a starter role.
In reviewing the games, however, he played very well the first half of the season and faded a bit down the stretch.
I’d like to keep Austin and Carter at the right price.
FB Eli Penny
WR John Ross
WR Dante Pettis
OG Kyle Murphy
OC Billy Price
LB Benardrick McKinney
LB Jaylon Smith
CB Jarren Williams
Andrew Thomas is the only OL on the roster who has earned a starting spot next year. I think Shane Lemieux will win the LG job but the rest are wide open. I think we all know that the Giants will draft their starting RT with the 5th or 7th pick. Hopefully they will draft a guard on day 2 while looking to FA for their starting center.
Bills OL Ryan Bates is a player to keep an eye on. He can play all 5 positions but he settled in at guard this season and has played well. He is the perfect type of player for the Giants to target especially if Daboll is hired. If he doesnt earn the starting guard or center job then he will be a very valuable backup.
Kreiter and Penny. They should come cheap.
Carter for the right price.
That's it.
Ross: Worth giving a shot one more year in new offense
Price: They will have to rebuild this Oline with so many players you will need backups.
Johnson: I thought he did pretty well & adds decent depth.
Smith: He was flying around and is still young.
Williams: Another that I thought played pretty solid.
Crossen: Did a really good job on specials.
Kreiter: Need a LS.
Maybe Carter but still a disappointment for me.
FB Elijhaa Penny versatility- good blocker
FB Cullen Gillaspia good special team
WR John Ross fast receiver
WR Dante Pettis ?
NT Austin Johnson good NT 17 games!
LB Lorenzo Carter good finish worth keeping for fair $
LB Benardrick McKinney hustled
LB Jaylon Smith. Experience and played well
CB Jarren Williams
CB Keion Crossen fast cover guy
S Jabrill Peppers ?$ and rehab
LS Casey Kreiter
Flash in the pan or a raw talent starting to realise potential after a bad injury?
agree with this.
As of now Daniel Jones and Brian Lewerke are the only two QB’s under contract next season. Jones might not be ready until the start of training camp so the Giants need to add 2-3 QB’s anyway plus Fromm will be making the rookie minimum with no guaranteed money.
Austin Johnson started all 17 games at NT for us. He had his best season as a pro.
In reviewing the games, however, he played very well the first half of the season and faded a bit down the stretch.
Somebody will pay him more than we can although Giants have Lawrence decision looking too. I know you love your big DTs. We may need to draft another one soon next season.
Totally agree on Fromm. Inexpensive gamble with possible up side. As long as they don’t call for a QB sneak on 3rd and 9!
Debaser loves him. He just hasn’t gotten his chance yet lol.
The next tier for me is "Like to have back". In this tier are Carter, Smith, Pettis, McKinney, Penny, Pettis, Sills, Murphy and Williams
Everyone else? Don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya
He’s the only guy on the list that jumped out to me too. The way he played in those last couple of games showed me he has some football left in him
Lorenzo Carter can go and do nothing somewhere else IMO
Say goodbye to the rest
I knew Carter would be the intriguing guy for many. For me, he can't be shown the door quick enough. He has been mediocre at best here, with a couple of games that stand lut as very good. He got built up after a big "sack" performance in a scrimmage with 2 hand touch sacks. I would not invest a second contract on him.
Basically everybody on the OP should be turned over very soon. Maybe keep a couple of good soldiers that are cheap on both sides of the ball, but doesn't really matter either way.
Smith
Williams
and maybe Penny