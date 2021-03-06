for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Toughest NYG Free Agent Decision?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 2:58 pm
Not completely sure who the restricted and exclusive ones will be yet, but here is the list of those not under contract.

QB Mike Glennon
QB Jake Fromm
FB Elijhaa Penny
FB Cullen Gillaspia
WR John Ross
WR David Sills
WR C.J. Board
WR Dante Pettis
TE Evan Engram
TE Levine Toilolo
OT Nate Solder
OT Korey Cunningham
OG Will Hernandez
OG Matt Skura
OG Kyle Murphy
OC Billy Price
NT Austin Johnson
NT Danny Shelton
LB Lorenzo Carter
LB Reggie Ragland
LB Benardrick McKinney
LB Jaylon Smith
CB Jarren Williams
CB Keion Crossen
S Jabrill Peppers
S J.R. Reed
S Steven Parker
S Joshua Kalu
S Nate Ebner
LS Casey Kreiter

The only ones really here who interest me still are Lorenzo Carter, Austin Johnson, and Jarren Williams, and even they wouldn't be really big losses.

Looking at the roster as a whole, this is a really, really bad team. Gettleman did nothing in four years after Reese/Ross ran the franchise into the ground. Just wasted years.
I keep Penny, Ross (yes Ross) and Peppers  
gtt350 : 1/22/2022 3:00 pm : link
everyone else can go
Wasted years is right  
Go Terps : 1/22/2022 3:01 pm : link
Worst roster I've ever seen them have.

I don't have any interest in retaining anyone.
RE: I keep Penny, Ross (yes Ross) and Peppers  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 3:02 pm : link
In comment 15567025 gtt350 said:
Quote:
everyone else can go


Shoot, I should have included Penny.

Ross? He proved AGAIN he can't stay healthy.

Peppers is coming off a serious injury. Before that, he was a better athlete than player to start.
I was looking at this the other day...  
bw in dc : 1/22/2022 3:03 pm : link
I agree on Austin Johnson. And I'm 50/50 on Carter. But he made a good case to say the last month of the season.

JFC, that roster is ugly. Juxtapose that with the list of players we are paying the most as a % of the cap and, well, you know why we continue to be a single digit win team.

Kreiter, obviously.  
section125 : 1/22/2022 3:03 pm : link
Crossen was pretty good on specials.

Carter, depending on money. He seemed to figure it out late.

Penny, Smith(?), Austin Johnson
None  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 3:10 pm : link
They’re all dismissable.

Only one I would keep for depth is Johnson at DT.

Turn the roster over and let’s go!!
Pettis will be cheap  
jvm52106 : 1/22/2022 3:11 pm : link
Worth keeping as 5, skura vet min to see if he can make it as a backup- versatile guy who not great could be serviceable if we had better players around him.
Im still curious about carter  
fanoftheteam : 1/22/2022 3:12 pm : link
Didnt he start off last year pretty good setting the edge prior to achilles? I would like to see him once more opposite of a 2nd year ojulari especially if this yeara first 2 rounds address the OL and TE issue. I have to imagine Rudolph gets cut post June 1 and take the 5 mill and eat the 2 mill dead cap. Also im fine with croissen.

Therefore, if no edge is addressed in the draft - must keep Carter imo.

Truthfully  
youngd1974 : 1/22/2022 3:13 pm : link
I would not lose sleep if none of them came back. Be ok if Penny and maybe Carter on a 1 year prove it deal.
Just Austin Johnson  
Rick in Dallas : 1/22/2022 3:13 pm : link
Goodbye to everyone else
Looks like a pro bowl lineup  
adamg : 1/22/2022 3:15 pm : link
.
Curious  
Toth029 : 1/22/2022 3:16 pm : link
How much money Austin Johnson will net.

He had a very sound season and did extremely well.
RE: Curious  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 3:17 pm : link
In comment 15567059 Toth029 said:
Quote:
How much money Austin Johnson will net.

He had a very sound season and did extremely well.


I could see another team try and tempt him with a starter role.
David Sills and Jaylon Smith  
adamg : 1/22/2022 3:17 pm : link
should get consideration too.
What tough decision  
PaulN : 1/22/2022 3:20 pm : link
Is this a joke? And Daniel Jones is the best QB in the NFL because my daughter told me so. Holy shit. Bill Parcells once said of some of his own stars after a 3 win season, we could have won 3 games without them too. There are zero tough decisions here.
Get them all  
PaulN : 1/22/2022 3:21 pm : link
Out of the building. A collection of shit.
Sammo8  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 3:25 pm : link
Austin Johnson started all 17 games at NT for us. He had his best season as a pro.
RE: Sammo8  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 3:25 pm : link
In comment 15567076 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Austin Johnson started all 17 games at NT for us. He had his best season as a pro.


In reviewing the games, however, he played very well the first half of the season and faded a bit down the stretch.
Free agents  
drac56 : 1/22/2022 3:32 pm : link
Gotta like what we say from Lorenzo Carter and Jaylon Smith down the stretch. Having said that bringing back anyone will be based up the new coaching staff and whether there is a scheme fit.
A ton of turnover coming  
Chiefgiant : 1/22/2022 3:38 pm : link
Will definitely need a roster next year with all the new names.
I’d like to keep Austin and Carter at the right price.
I would keep Penny, A. Johnson, and Kreiter  
Angel Eyes : 1/22/2022 3:40 pm : link
.
Williams, kreiter, Johnson, penny  
kelly : 1/22/2022 3:45 pm : link
Johnson 1st priority, we are thin on d line
Johnson, Carter, Penny, and Peppers  
PatersonPlank : 1/22/2022 3:47 pm : link
Thats it
There are 30 names on the list if I counted correctly  
arniefez : 1/22/2022 3:47 pm : link
I wouldn't want the Giants to give any of them more than a 1 year contract and if they all left it wouldn't matter at all.
I don't think any of them  
David B. : 1/22/2022 3:49 pm : link
Are tough decisions. Not a guy on that list I'd blink, miss, (or probably even notice) if they cut. I'm telling you, there's only a handful of guys worth a damn on the current roster.
i like Peppers  
Crazed Dogs : 1/22/2022 3:49 pm : link
but we are up against it in cap room... My vote Mckinney, Penny, Pettis, Williams, Johnson & Kreiter..maybe Smith
And none of them  
David B. : 1/22/2022 3:49 pm : link
are on that list.
I’d like Austin Johnson back but on a similar deal to last season  
Jay on the Island : 1/22/2022 3:51 pm : link
Also Lorenzo Carter finished the season on fire. I am not willing to commit long term to him but I would like to see him back on a 1 year prove it deal. The rest I would move on from unless a few are willing to come back on a 1 year deal for the minimum or close to it:
FB Eli Penny
WR John Ross
WR Dante Pettis
OG Kyle Murphy
OC Billy Price
LB Benardrick McKinney
LB Jaylon Smith
CB Jarren Williams
Would it really matter if any of  
Silver Spoon : 1/22/2022 3:51 pm : link
these guys never came back? I seriously doubt it.
I would  
darren in pdx : 1/22/2022 3:52 pm : link
keep Penny, Johnson and Kreiter. And they're all replaceable. I like Peppers but he's someone like Markus Golden that he needs to be surrounded by a more talented team that makes up for his deficiencies to allow him to play to his strengths. Schoen needs to knock this draft out of the park. Pretty much all positions are all on the table for improvement, though I think 5 & 7 need to be used to bolster the front lines whether it's OL/OL or OL/EDGE.
Oh,  
darren in pdx : 1/22/2022 3:53 pm : link
forgot to include I'd bring Carter back on a 1-year deal and see how he does in camp. He seemed to be getting over his injury near the end of the year, but it may have also just been level of competition. Would look to replace him either way.
Kyle Murphy missing the season was very disappointing  
Jay on the Island : 1/22/2022 3:59 pm : link
He was a promising UDFA who impressed the coaches. He would have received a lot of playing time last season to prove himself. He can compete for the starting guard and center jobs.

Andrew Thomas is the only OL on the roster who has earned a starting spot next year. I think Shane Lemieux will win the LG job but the rest are wide open. I think we all know that the Giants will draft their starting RT with the 5th or 7th pick. Hopefully they will draft a guard on day 2 while looking to FA for their starting center.

Bills OL Ryan Bates is a player to keep an eye on. He can play all 5 positions but he settled in at guard this season and has played well. He is the perfect type of player for the Giants to target especially if Daboll is hired. If he doesnt earn the starting guard or center job then he will be a very valuable backup.
The WRs, other than Sills and  
Bill in UT : 1/22/2022 4:01 pm : link
the LB's other than Ragland, I might consider as reserves if the cost is low enough. I'm not giving Carter, or for that matter, Peppers, a big contract. Penny, Johnson, Kreiter, also, on the cheap.
None of them  
RCPhoenix : 1/22/2022 4:04 pm : link
I’d rather go 0-17 with a full roster rebuild than keep any of these players. Good riddance
You just can’t give Peppers money  
Dc2356 : 1/22/2022 4:06 pm : link
When you have this bad of a roster and actually a good situation at safety without him.
Jaylon Smith  
GNewGiants : 1/22/2022 4:21 pm : link
I thought he looked like a guy who belonged.
If they all left,  
MOOPS : 1/22/2022 4:25 pm : link
would anybody really notice?

Kreiter and Penny. They should come cheap.
Carter for the right price.
That's it.
These are the players I would look at  
NY-Fan : 1/22/2022 4:26 pm : link
Penny: If FB will be used in new offense
Ross: Worth giving a shot one more year in new offense
Price: They will have to rebuild this Oline with so many players you will need backups.
Johnson: I thought he did pretty well & adds decent depth.
Smith: He was flying around and is still young.
Williams: Another that I thought played pretty solid.
Crossen: Did a really good job on specials.
Kreiter: Need a LS.
Maybe Carter but still a disappointment for me.
Can I take  
Dave on the UWS : 1/22/2022 4:26 pm : link
“None of the above” for a buck ninety-five Alex?? I wouldn’t offer much for ANYONE on this roster. You aren’t winning with any of them. Minimal contracts at best.
 
christian : 1/22/2022 4:29 pm : link
I think Austin Johnson is the only player on that list who reasonably demands a multi-year agreement on the open market.
My take pre draft keepers from list  
Adirondack GMen : 1/22/2022 4:33 pm : link
QB Jake Fromm ? See if he’s developing material - lo cost gamble
FB Elijhaa Penny versatility- good blocker
FB Cullen Gillaspia good special team
WR John Ross fast receiver
WR Dante Pettis ?
NT Austin Johnson good NT 17 games!
LB Lorenzo Carter good finish worth keeping for fair $
LB Benardrick McKinney hustled
LB Jaylon Smith. Experience and played well
CB Jarren Williams
CB Keion Crossen fast cover guy
S Jabrill Peppers ?$ and rehab
LS Casey Kreiter
The big eval is Carter  
English Alaister : 1/22/2022 4:37 pm : link
He came on like gangbusters last 5 games.

Flash in the pan or a raw talent starting to realise potential after a bad injury?
They all can go  
jeff57 : 1/22/2022 4:40 pm : link
As far as I’m concerned.
RE: The big eval is Carter  
Eric on Li : 1/22/2022 4:49 pm : link
In comment 15567184 English Alaister said:
Quote:
He came on like gangbusters last 5 games.

Flash in the pan or a raw talent starting to realise potential after a bad injury?


agree with this.
Jake Fromm should return as a camp arm  
Jay on the Island : 1/22/2022 5:05 pm : link
If Daboll is hired as HC Fromm would be a valuable asset off the field as he already knows the offense and he can help the other QB’s get up to speed. Despite lacking the necessary arm talent Fromm is still a very intelligent, QB who might have a career in coaching. He’s also a great locker room presence.

As of now Daniel Jones and Brian Lewerke are the only two QB’s under contract next season. Jones might not be ready until the start of training camp so the Giants need to add 2-3 QB’s anyway plus Fromm will be making the rookie minimum with no guaranteed money.
RE: RE: Sammo8  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 5:15 pm : link
In comment 15567077 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15567076 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Austin Johnson started all 17 games at NT for us. He had his best season as a pro.



In reviewing the games, however, he played very well the first half of the season and faded a bit down the stretch.


Somebody will pay him more than we can although Giants have Lawrence decision looking too. I know you love your big DTs. We may need to draft another one soon next season.
Two fullbacks…  
sb from NYT Forum : 1/22/2022 6:09 pm : link
…makes me chuckle every time I see it…
No love for  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/22/2022 6:13 pm : link
Glennon? Haha.
I’d hate to let Carter walk and  
Section331 : 1/22/2022 6:16 pm : link
figure it out somewhere else. I’d try to resign him if the price is right.
Carter  
g56blue10 : 1/22/2022 6:25 pm : link
Is the hardest decision for me.. didn’t show muc the first couple years. Serious injury the 3rd year.. not much most of this year but came on really strong in the Last quarter of the season
RE: Jake Fromm should return as a camp arm  
Adirondack GMen : 1/22/2022 6:51 pm : link
In comment 15567254 Jay on the Island said:
Quote:
If Daboll is hired as HC Fromm would be a valuable asset off the field as he already knows the offense and he can help the other QB’s get up to speed. Despite lacking the necessary arm talent Fromm is still a very intelligent, QB who might have a career in coaching. He’s also a great locker room presence.

As of now Daniel Jones and Brian Lewerke are the only two QB’s under contract next season. Jones might not be ready until the start of training camp so the Giants need to add 2-3 QB’s anyway plus Fromm will be making the rookie minimum with no guaranteed money.


Totally agree on Fromm. Inexpensive gamble with possible up side. As long as they don’t call for a QB sneak on 3rd and 9!
I'd  
Beer Man : 1/22/2022 6:53 pm : link
keep Jaylon Smith and maybe Fromm
Here's a better question:  
j_rud : 1/22/2022 6:56 pm : link
How many of those guys will be an another team next year? Half? Less?
With no cap room, we won't be able to bring back ANY of these guys.  
BigBlueNH : 1/22/2022 6:59 pm : link
When we cut some players under contract, then we can bring back a few of these guys. But not many, and not for much $$.
Carter for me  
US1 Giants : 1/22/2022 7:17 pm : link
Don't think they will sign him or anyone unless it is at a discount. Pretty sure that the Giants use this offseason to clear the cap problems with dead money.
RE: No love for  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15567368 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Glennon? Haha.


Debaser loves him. He just hasn’t gotten his chance yet lol.
The  
DG_89 : 1/22/2022 11:27 pm : link
only must re-sign IMO is Johnson. He was solid at NT all year and he shouldn't be that expensive

The next tier for me is "Like to have back". In this tier are Carter, Smith, Pettis, McKinney, Penny, Pettis, Sills, Murphy and Williams

Everyone else? Don't let the door hit ya where the good lord split ya
The only thought I have about this group is  
Giant John : 1/23/2022 3:44 am : link
They will all be looking for jobs and none of them are any real loss.
RE: Jaylon Smith  
cjac : 1/23/2022 7:01 am : link
In comment 15567154 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
I thought he looked like a guy who belonged.


He’s the only guy on the list that jumped out to me too. The way he played in those last couple of games showed me he has some football left in him

Lorenzo Carter can go and do nothing somewhere else IMO
Austin Johnson  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/23/2022 7:21 am : link
Jaylon Smith

Say goodbye to the rest
Nonsense Eric - Gettleman did something  
Matt M. : 1/23/2022 8:15 am : link
He took a team run into the ground and made them worse. That was a hard task to accomplish.
I honestly don't know how that list compares  
Matt M. : 1/23/2022 8:21 am : link
to past years in terms of # of FA, but it looks exceptionally long...and exceptionally unimpressive. There is not a single guy on there that, I not only wouldn't mi d losing, but who I really want back.

I knew Carter would be the intriguing guy for many. For me, he can't be shown the door quick enough. He has been mediocre at best here, with a couple of games that stand lut as very good. He got built up after a big "sack" performance in a scrimmage with 2 hand touch sacks. I would not invest a second contract on him.
There shouldn't be too many tough decisions with this bad of  
NYGgolfer : 1/23/2022 8:22 am : link
roster. Only a few core long term guys and a few bad contracts that will take time to wean off of that should be considered keepers for 2022.

Basically everybody on the OP should be turned over very soon. Maybe keep a couple of good soldiers that are cheap on both sides of the ball, but doesn't really matter either way.
1 killer is 2 FBs  
Matt M. : 1/23/2022 8:31 am : link
Half the league has none, we had 2, 1 of whom never played and the other barely played...on a team with a roster full of holes. Brilliant.
While there's not a single playeI want back  
Matt M. : 1/23/2022 8:34 am : link
there are a few I think are I teresting enough

Smith
Williams
and maybe Penny
I wouldn’t keep Fromm.....  
Simms11 : 1/23/2022 8:38 am : link
He’s shown nothing and has a very weak arm. Carter and J Smith possibly on fair deal. Eli Penny has shown he’s a capable FB and back. Austin Johnson would be good depth, but I didn’t think he was solid enough in the middle. We need an immovable wall at NT. I think we did miss Tomlinson this year. That said, those are the only FAs I would consider. We will still need to field a team and so some of those on the roster might be brought back anyway to provide some low cost depth for now.
As an Aside, Wonder if Glennon  
clatterbuck : 1/23/2022 11:23 am : link
ever gets a chance for another paycheck as a backup. He stinks but I actually think the Giants incompetent offense made him look even worse than he is.
Lorenzo Carter  
cosmicj : 1/23/2022 11:26 am : link
Don’t really want him back. We need to find another solution out there and look at younger players. But I wish him luck.
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 