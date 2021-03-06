Dan Quinn to get first in person interview

I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.
Wouldn’t surprise me. McAdoo also wanted Mahomes. Those guys get railroaded for being bad HC’s. But they were both good OC’s and had horrendous GM’s during their HC opportunities in NY.
He’s one of my favourites for the role. Been to the big game three times, once as head coach twice as coordinator.
Exactly. He’s a good HC. The key is to get a good OC to pair with him. He was a good coach in Atlanta with one of the most overrated QB’s ever (Matt Ryan) until Shanahan left and he replaced him with Sarkisian. That destroyed him in ATL.
Yes. It’s not a secret. Few Giants coaches (Shula after the staff was fired let it be known Shurmur wanted Allen). Gettleman and Pettit overruled because they were in love with Barkley and convinced owners, he would help win couple more years with Eli to punt QB pick til later. Giants stunk but were keen on Herbert. He didn’t come out and they pushed button on the Jones pick instead.
Want an offensive minded coach in today’s game, no Quinn.
All things being equal I want an offensive minded coach, but I am not sure Daboll is the best option. Leftwich and Lombardi seem like better options but is ownership going to want to gamble on another first time head coach after McAdoo and Judge?
I never heard this. And it's very upsetting. Fucking Gettleman.
Quinn, Flores, Frazier, Daboll and Graham. Three black candidates.....that might be a first for the Giants too when you think about it. I think it’s fantastic that they are now allowing the GM to conduct the search, however there still appears to be some influence since they are interviewing Graham as well. Wonder if there’s any other candidates? If it’s only those 5, I think it’ll end up being Daboll or Flores.
There was some chatter going into that draft that Shurmur liked Allen the best of the 2018 QBs.
lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.
Are we serious here?
First of all, you have to advance to the Super Bowl to collapse in the Super Bowl. Would you like him more as a HC candidate if that Falcons team had lost the NFC Championship in a more respectable fashion instead of getting to the Super Bowl at all?
Second of all, the offense was just as culpable in that collapse. If they don't turtle up, Brady doesn't get enough possessions to come all the way back. Quinn bears most of the responsibility, sure. But Shanahan was his OC and is doing great now. Who's to say that Quinn didn't also learn from that very humbling moment?
Quinn, Flores, Frazier, Daboll and Graham. Three black candidates.....that might be a first for the Giants too when you think about it. I think it’s fantastic that they are now allowing the GM to conduct the search, however there still appears to be some influence since they are interviewing Graham as well. Wonder if there’s any other candidates? If it’s only those 5, I think it’ll end up being Daboll or Flores.
Graham shouldn't necessarily be counted out, because he could blow Schoen's doors off with an awesome interview, but he's most likely a courtesy interview as a well-respected coordinator on staff, and a chance for Schoen to baseline other candidates against the best this current staff has to offer.
Quinn, Flores, Frazier, Daboll and Graham. Three black candidates.....that might be a first for the Giants too when you think about it. I think it’s fantastic that they are now allowing the GM to conduct the search, however there still appears to be some influence since they are interviewing Graham as well. Wonder if there’s any other candidates? If it’s only those 5, I think it’ll end up being Daboll or Flores.
Graham is assist HC and DC. Perhaps Schoen wants to hear an unfiltered reason for the Giants failures from the insider POV and his opinions on the players on the roster.
Perhaps he is still considering him for DC.
I do not think there is "influence" there. Remember, Graham was a hot item for HC after last season. Insiders like Schoen would know why that was.
Unbelievable the arrogance it would take to overrule the expert you hired to do the job. For a freaking running back no less.
Wouldn’t surprise me. McAdoo also wanted Mahomes. Those guys get railroaded for being bad HC’s. But they were both good OC’s and had horrendous GM’s during their HC opportunities in NY.
It might have been Mara who vetoed Mahomes because he still believed in Eli. Mahomes actually seems like a Jerry Reese pick.
Year 7 Atl lost 7 key guys on Injuried reserve. So that 7-9 was tainted, much like our 4-13 this year.
The guy has experience as a HC….if you get him a stud OC, I think he could be very successful again as a HC
And Judge as special teams coach!
As HC, and Shurmur as OC.
And Judge as special teams coach!
I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.
Wouldn’t surprise me. McAdoo also wanted Mahomes. Those guys get railroaded for being bad HC’s. But they were both good OC’s and had horrendous GM’s during their HC opportunities in NY.
As HC, and Shurmur as OC.
And Judge as special teams coach!
I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.
Denver fans HATED Shurmur.
Exactly. He’s a good HC. The key is to get a good OC to pair with him. He was a good coach in Atlanta with one of the most overrated QB’s ever (Matt Ryan) until Shanahan left and he replaced him with Sarkisian. That destroyed him in ATL.
Are we serious here?
Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.
Obviously we know the first two, has Flores’s interview been confirmed yet? Do we have a date set?
Are we serious here?
Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.
Agreed. At this point I’d take a record over .500.
Denver fans hate everything lately because they know they are pretty much screwed next 15 years with Herbert and Mahomes in their division.
Bingo. Even Mike Smith’s record with Matt Ryan is much better.
Why do some posters {and you are in no way the first recently}
feel the need to threaten us by abandoning the f-ing GIANTS!!??
go. we will be fine
All things being equal I want an offensive minded coach, but I am not sure Daboll is the best option. Leftwich and Lombardi seem like better options but is ownership going to want to gamble on another first time head coach after McAdoo and Judge?
Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.
I’ll take getting crushed by the Bears instead of giving up 31 unanswered points in the biggest game of ‘em all.
I’ll take getting crushed by the Bears instead of giving up 31 unanswered points in the biggest game of ‘em all.
If you are getting crushed by the Bears you won’t make it to the biggest game of them all, you probably won’t even make the playoffs.
That is absurd. Judge coming back as the ST coach is just as realistic.
I never heard this. And it's very upsetting. Fucking Gettleman.
So magical!
DANCE!
I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.
We forget how Shurmur would use Saquon and then completely remove him in the 2nd half?
Denver fans HATED Shurmur.
Why do we care what fans think?
Fans are usually pretty dumb.
Listening to Sirius talk radio yesterday afternoon and the commentator was suggesting Daboll is not a lock but should be close to it.
There was some chatter going into that draft that Shurmur liked Allen the best of the 2018 QBs.
Are we serious here?
First of all, you have to advance to the Super Bowl to collapse in the Super Bowl. Would you like him more as a HC candidate if that Falcons team had lost the NFC Championship in a more respectable fashion instead of getting to the Super Bowl at all?
Second of all, the offense was just as culpable in that collapse. If they don't turtle up, Brady doesn't get enough possessions to come all the way back. Quinn bears most of the responsibility, sure. But Shanahan was his OC and is doing great now. Who's to say that Quinn didn't also learn from that very humbling moment?
Graham shouldn't necessarily be counted out, because he could blow Schoen's doors off with an awesome interview, but he's most likely a courtesy interview as a well-respected coordinator on staff, and a chance for Schoen to baseline other candidates against the best this current staff has to offer.
Graham is assist HC and DC. Perhaps Schoen wants to hear an unfiltered reason for the Giants failures from the insider POV and his opinions on the players on the roster.
Perhaps he is still considering him for DC.
I do not think there is "influence" there. Remember, Graham was a hot item for HC after last season. Insiders like Schoen would know why that was.
Unbelievable the arrogance it would take to overrule the expert you hired to do the job. For a freaking running back no less.
I totally agree. The selection of Schoen over Peters pretty much guaranteed Daboll would come along as the HC.
good, go watch the Jets then. kbye
It might have been Mara who vetoed Mahomes because he still believed in Eli. Mahomes actually seems like a Jerry Reese pick.
43-37 record
3-2 in playoffs
Year 7 Atl lost 7 key guys on Injuried reserve. So that 7-9 was tainted, much like our 4-13 this year.
The guy has experience as a HC….if you get him a stud OC, I think he could be very successful again as a HC