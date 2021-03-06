for display only
Dan Quinn to get first in person interview

jeff57 : 1/22/2022 8:49 pm
On Monday.
Link - ( New Window )
Bring him in  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 8:55 pm : link
As HC, and Shurmur as OC.
Quinn, Frazier, or Flores  
adamg : 1/22/2022 8:58 pm : link
Let's get back to D.
RE: Bring him in  
Mike from Ohio : 1/22/2022 9:01 pm : link
In comment 15567921 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
As HC, and Shurmur as OC.


And Judge as special teams coach!
RE: RE: Bring him in  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15567930 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15567921 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


As HC, and Shurmur as OC.



And Judge as special teams coach!


I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.
No to Shurmur  
jvm52106 : 1/22/2022 9:04 pm : link
He is not who we need or want back here.

Take it FWIW  
Drewcon40 : 1/22/2022 9:08 pm : link
I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.
RE: Take it FWIW  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 9:14 pm : link
In comment 15567945 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.


Wouldn’t surprise me. McAdoo also wanted Mahomes. Those guys get railroaded for being bad HC’s. But they were both good OC’s and had horrendous GM’s during their HC opportunities in NY.
Giants hire this dude  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/22/2022 9:14 pm : link
I’m not watching until he’s fired.
Good.  
Les in TO : 1/22/2022 9:15 pm : link
He’s one of my favourites for the role. Been to the big game three times, once as head coach twice as coordinator.
Jersey Guy  
GiantGrit : 1/22/2022 9:15 pm : link
as well.
RE: RE: RE: Bring him in  
robbieballs2003 : 1/22/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15567935 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15567930 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15567921 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


As HC, and Shurmur as OC.



And Judge as special teams coach!



I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.


Denver fans HATED Shurmur.
RE: Good.  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15567953 Les in TO said:
Quote:
He’s one of my favourites for the role. Been to the big game three times, once as head coach twice as coordinator.


Exactly. He’s a good HC. The key is to get a good OC to pair with him. He was a good coach in Atlanta with one of the most overrated QB’s ever (Matt Ryan) until Shanahan left and he replaced him with Sarkisian. That destroyed him in ATL.
Had only 2 winning seasons  
jeff57 : 1/22/2022 9:36 pm : link
With Ryan in his peak years. Good coordinator, mediocre head coach.”
Yeah, sure  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/22/2022 9:44 pm : link
lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.

Are we serious here?
RE: Yeah, sure  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/22/2022 9:50 pm : link
In comment 15568042 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.

Are we serious here?


Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.
The NFL Network scroll  
Chris684 : 1/22/2022 9:56 pm : link
Just said Garofolo reporting we’re meeting with Quinn, Graham AND Flores.

Obviously we know the first two, has Flores’s interview been confirmed yet? Do we have a date set?
RE: RE: Yeah, sure  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 10:01 pm : link
In comment 15568054 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15568042 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.

Are we serious here?



Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.


Agreed. At this point I’d take a record over .500.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Bring him in  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 10:25 pm : link
In comment 15567958 robbieballs2003 said:
Quote:
In comment 15567935 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


In comment 15567930 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15567921 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


As HC, and Shurmur as OC.



And Judge as special teams coach!



I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.



Denver fans HATED Shurmur.


Denver fans hate everything lately because they know they are pretty much screwed next 15 years with Herbert and Mahomes in their division.
RE: Had only 2 winning seasons  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/22/2022 10:27 pm : link
In comment 15568010 jeff57 said:
Quote:
With Ryan in his peak years. Good coordinator, mediocre head coach.”


Bingo. Even Mike Smith’s record with Matt Ryan is much better.
RE: Take it FWIW  
Sammo85 : 1/22/2022 10:29 pm : link
In comment 15567945 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.


Yes. It’s not a secret. Few Giants coaches (Shula after the staff was fired let it be known Shurmur wanted Allen). Gettleman and Pettit overruled because they were in love with Barkley and convinced owners, he would help win couple more years with Eli to punt QB pick til later. Giants stunk but were keen on Herbert. He didn’t come out and they pushed button on the Jones pick instead.
No thanks to Quinn  
lax counsel : 1/22/2022 10:45 pm : link
Want an offensive minded coach in today’s game, no Quinn.
Hey McNally  
mpinmaine : 1/22/2022 11:06 pm : link
wtf do we care if you stop watching???

Why do some posters {and you are in no way the first recently}
feel the need to threaten us by abandoning the f-ing GIANTS!!??

go. we will be fine
RE: No thanks to Quinn  
Mike in NY : 1/22/2022 11:07 pm : link
In comment 15568189 lax counsel said:
Quote:
Want an offensive minded coach in today’s game, no Quinn.


All things being equal I want an offensive minded coach, but I am not sure Daboll is the best option. Leftwich and Lombardi seem like better options but is ownership going to want to gamble on another first time head coach after McAdoo and Judge?
Hopefully reverse Rooney Rule here.  
St. Jimmy : 1/22/2022 11:11 pm : link
.
RE: RE: Yeah, sure  
McNally's_Nuts : 1/22/2022 11:22 pm : link
In comment 15568054 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15568042 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.

Are we serious here?



Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.


I’ll take getting crushed by the Bears instead of giving up 31 unanswered points in the biggest game of ‘em all.
RE: RE: RE: Yeah, sure  
eric2425ny : 1/22/2022 11:27 pm : link
In comment 15568401 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
In comment 15568054 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15568042 McNally's_Nuts said:


Quote:


lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.

Are we serious here?



Well, that would be an improvement than having coaches that get crushed by teams like the Bears.



I’ll take getting crushed by the Bears instead of giving up 31 unanswered points in the biggest game of ‘em all.


If you are getting crushed by the Bears you won’t make it to the biggest game of them all, you probably won’t even make the playoffs.
Uggghhh  
Festina Lente : 1/22/2022 11:58 pm : link
I hope this doesn't get anywhere
Do you believe there is any way  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 12:06 am : link
Shurmur comes back to a team he coached as an OC just 2 years earlier?

That is absurd. Judge coming back as the ST coach is just as realistic.
RE: RE: Take it FWIW  
Johnny5 : 1/23/2022 12:37 am : link
In comment 15568138 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15567945 Drewcon40 said:


Quote:


I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.



Yes. It’s not a secret. Few Giants coaches (Shula after the staff was fired let it be known Shurmur wanted Allen). Gettleman and Pettit overruled because they were in love with Barkley and convinced owners, he would help win couple more years with Eli to punt QB pick til later. Giants stunk but were keen on Herbert. He didn’t come out and they pushed button on the Jones pick instead.

I never heard this. And it's very upsetting. Fucking Gettleman.
What a fascinating time  
LoveFootball : 1/23/2022 1:17 am : link
to be alive!

So magical!

DANCE!
RE: RE: RE: Bring him in  
Toth029 : 1/23/2022 2:53 am : link
In comment 15567935 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15567930 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


In comment 15567921 eric2425ny said:


Quote:


As HC, and Shurmur as OC.



And Judge as special teams coach!



I’m actually serious about Shurmur though. He’s a solid OC, so was McAdoo actually. Just not good head coaches. It happens.


We forget how Shurmur would use Saquon and then completely remove him in the 2nd half?
I don’t  
darren in pdx : 1/23/2022 4:00 am : link
understand why people want Shurmur back as an OC when his playcalling ridiculed constantly..also, the offense was bad under him and the offense was bad under McAdoo as well.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Bring him in  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/23/2022 4:17 am : link
Quote:




Denver fans HATED Shurmur.


Why do we care what fans think?

Fans are usually pretty dumb.
That said  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/23/2022 4:17 am : link
If you are moving forward you don't bring back Shurmur.
Quinn is a reasonable candidate but probably not  
NYGgolfer : 1/23/2022 8:08 am : link
at head coach until at least one or two more successful Coordinating years.
I think it’s Daboll..  
Sean : 1/23/2022 8:11 am : link
everything else is window dressing.
RE: I think it’s Daboll..  
NYGgolfer : 1/23/2022 8:16 am : link
In comment 15568698 Sean said:
Quote:
everything else is window dressing.


Listening to Sirius talk radio yesterday afternoon and the commentator was suggesting Daboll is not a lock but should be close to it.
I think Shurmur was a much better OC and play caller  
mfsd : 1/23/2022 8:37 am : link
than he gets credit for, bc he proved a mediocre head coach. I also think there’s no way he’d want to come back to a team that dumped him, and he’s not what the Giants need right now
So looks like they’re interviewing  
Simms11 : 1/23/2022 8:52 am : link
Quinn, Flores, Frazier, Daboll and Graham. Three black candidates.....that might be a first for the Giants too when you think about it. I think it’s fantastic that they are now allowing the GM to conduct the search, however there still appears to be some influence since they are interviewing Graham as well. Wonder if there’s any other candidates? If it’s only those 5, I think it’ll end up being Daboll or Flores.
yeah - regarding Shurmur  
gidiefor : Mod : 1/23/2022 8:57 am : link
that ship has sailed
RE: Take it FWIW  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 9:17 am : link
In comment 15567945 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.

There was some chatter going into that draft that Shurmur liked Allen the best of the 2018 QBs.
RE: Yeah, sure  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 9:21 am : link
In comment 15568042 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
lets give the guy who lost a Super Bowl when his team was up by 25 points.

Are we serious here?

First of all, you have to advance to the Super Bowl to collapse in the Super Bowl. Would you like him more as a HC candidate if that Falcons team had lost the NFC Championship in a more respectable fashion instead of getting to the Super Bowl at all?

Second of all, the offense was just as culpable in that collapse. If they don't turtle up, Brady doesn't get enough possessions to come all the way back. Quinn bears most of the responsibility, sure. But Shanahan was his OC and is doing great now. Who's to say that Quinn didn't also learn from that very humbling moment?
RE: So looks like they’re interviewing  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 9:24 am : link
In comment 15568742 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Quinn, Flores, Frazier, Daboll and Graham. Three black candidates.....that might be a first for the Giants too when you think about it. I think it’s fantastic that they are now allowing the GM to conduct the search, however there still appears to be some influence since they are interviewing Graham as well. Wonder if there’s any other candidates? If it’s only those 5, I think it’ll end up being Daboll or Flores.

Graham shouldn't necessarily be counted out, because he could blow Schoen's doors off with an awesome interview, but he's most likely a courtesy interview as a well-respected coordinator on staff, and a chance for Schoen to baseline other candidates against the best this current staff has to offer.
RE: So looks like they’re interviewing  
section125 : 1/23/2022 9:33 am : link
In comment 15568742 Simms11 said:
Quote:
Quinn, Flores, Frazier, Daboll and Graham. Three black candidates.....that might be a first for the Giants too when you think about it. I think it’s fantastic that they are now allowing the GM to conduct the search, however there still appears to be some influence since they are interviewing Graham as well. Wonder if there’s any other candidates? If it’s only those 5, I think it’ll end up being Daboll or Flores.


Graham is assist HC and DC. Perhaps Schoen wants to hear an unfiltered reason for the Giants failures from the insider POV and his opinions on the players on the roster.

Perhaps he is still considering him for DC.

I do not think there is "influence" there. Remember, Graham was a hot item for HC after last season. Insiders like Schoen would know why that was.
Tom Quinn  
Pete in MD : 1/23/2022 9:53 am : link
is going to be HC now?! :-)
I think Quinn is high on their list  
Rick in Dallas : 1/23/2022 10:13 am : link
To me it's either Daboll or Quinn.
RE: RE: Take it FWIW  
joeinpa : 1/23/2022 10:22 am : link
In comment 15568138 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
In comment 15567945 Drewcon40 said:


Quote:


I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.



Yes. It’s not a secret. Few Giants coaches (Shula after the staff was fired let it be known Shurmur wanted Allen). Gettleman and Pettit overruled because they were in love with Barkley and convinced owners, he would help win couple more years with Eli to punt QB pick til later. Giants stunk but were keen on Herbert. He didn’t come out and they pushed button on the Jones pick instead.


Unbelievable the arrogance it would take to overrule the expert you hired to do the job. For a freaking running back no less.
Shurmur?  
Tim in VA : 1/23/2022 10:23 am : link
You guys are like thirsty teenagers who have 1 day to find a prom date. Don't be so desperate!
RE: I think it’s Daboll..  
GFAN52 : 1/23/2022 10:33 am : link
In comment 15568698 Sean said:
Quote:
everything else is window dressing.


I totally agree. The selection of Schoen over Peters pretty much guaranteed Daboll would come along as the HC.
RE: Giants hire this dude  
Rory : 1/23/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15567952 McNally's_Nuts said:
Quote:
I’m not watching until he’s fired.


good, go watch the Jets then. kbye
RE: RE: Take it FWIW  
Vanzetti : 1/23/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15567950 eric2425ny said:
Quote:
In comment 15567945 Drewcon40 said:


Quote:


I heard Anita Marks this afternoon who was discussing the Schoen hire and the Bills drafting history and collaboration with other scouts. She claimed Shurmur wanted Josh Allen at #2. If this was known on BBI, I apologize- it was the first time I heard it.



Wouldn’t surprise me. McAdoo also wanted Mahomes. Those guys get railroaded for being bad HC’s. But they were both good OC’s and had horrendous GM’s during their HC opportunities in NY.


It might have been Mara who vetoed Mahomes because he still believed in Eli. Mahomes actually seems like a Jerry Reese pick.
He’s reported to be a finalist for Denver  
Sean : 1/23/2022 6:35 pm : link
.
I’m open to his hiring  
5BowlsSoon : 1/23/2022 8:43 pm : link
Great DC

43-37 record
3-2 in playoffs

Year 7 Atl lost 7 key guys on Injuried reserve. So that 7-9 was tainted, much like our 4-13 this year.

The guy has experience as a HC….if you get him a stud OC, I think he could be very successful again as a HC
