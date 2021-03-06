Vacchiano: Patrick Graham wants to stay on as DC

Patrick Graham once called being the defensive coordinator of the Giants his “dream job.” There is at least a chance that he will get to keep it.



The 42-year-old Graham, who will be interviewed for the Giants head coaching vacancy, is interested in staying on as the defensive coordinator under a new head coach, according to someone familiar with his thinking. And many believe the Giants would be open to his return in the right situation.



Graham was popular with his players, and his defenses were the only successful part of the last two seasons. He’s also well-liked by Giants owners, who gave him a raise to return last year after he declined a chance to interview for the head coaching job with the Jets....



