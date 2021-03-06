for display only
Vacchiano: Patrick Graham wants to stay on as DC

Eric from BBI : 1/23/2022 5:11 pm
Quote:
Patrick Graham once called being the defensive coordinator of the Giants his “dream job.” There is at least a chance that he will get to keep it.

The 42-year-old Graham, who will be interviewed for the Giants head coaching vacancy, is interested in staying on as the defensive coordinator under a new head coach, according to someone familiar with his thinking. And many believe the Giants would be open to his return in the right situation.

Graham was popular with his players, and his defenses were the only successful part of the last two seasons. He’s also well-liked by Giants owners, who gave him a raise to return last year after he declined a chance to interview for the head coaching job with the Jets....

(MORE)



Patrick Graham interested in staying on as Giants defensive coordinator
Only if new coach wants him,  
jvm52106 : 1/23/2022 5:13 pm
Our defense is nothing special.
Interesting approach to interviewing for the  
BigBlueBuff : 1/23/2022 5:13 pm
head coaching job. I mean, I often tell my employers that there is no need to promote me or give me a raise, I'll just hang around forever.
Hell No  
Trainmaster : 1/23/2022 5:13 pm
Buh Bye Graham.

I don’t know about this  
cjac : 1/23/2022 5:14 pm
I feel like this is a clean house situation
I think he’s earned it  
Steve L : 1/23/2022 5:15 pm
Defense wasn’t as good as I had hoped last season, but when Martinez went down, things were different obviously. I feel like it’s a unit on the upswing. Players like him too. Why make a change?
I'd really rather not  
j_rud : 1/23/2022 5:15 pm
Ideally he'd be hired as a HC somewhere else. Couple picks would be nice.
Defense was not tan at good last year  
Simms11 : 1/23/2022 5:15 pm
gave up a historical amount of points within 2 minutes of halftime and couldn’t make plays when they needed to, but year let’s bring him back?! Nothing special at all and no reason for him to return IMO.
New GM and HC are on board  
joeinpa : 1/23/2022 5:16 pm
Why the hell would anyone complain
If Grahams scheme  
SJGiant : 1/23/2022 5:17 pm
Is a 3-4 defense but the head coach wants to employ a 4-3, then he is not a fit
We should leave  
section125 : 1/23/2022 5:17 pm
the decision to the new HC and GM. I am not that happy with the work done this season.
There are at least two FA DCs  
BlackLight : 1/23/2022 5:19 pm
out there who'd be considered an upgrade over Graham, but I'm fine with him staying if the new HC wants to keep him.
It's nice that he wants that.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/23/2022 5:19 pm
We didn't want the defense to give up the most amount of points in history with 2 minutes left, but it happened.
_________  
I am Ninja : 1/23/2022 5:21 pm
No one gives up points at the half like Pat Graham. Get the fuck out of here. Start fresh everywhere possible. There is not a single thing worth clinging to.
I'd prefer  
Mook80 : 1/23/2022 5:21 pm
to just start over with the entire staff.

His units weren't bad but teams were so conservative in the last 2 years offensive playing against the Giants. They knew the only chance to lose was to turn it over and that the offense couldn't beat them. So while some people think the offense being so bad hurt the Giants defense because they were always put in bad situations, I think it also helped them in that teams were so conservative.

Any time a team needed a score against the Giants defense, they got it. In the last 2 minutes of the first half teams always got points. When teams were actually aggressive against the Giants defense like in the last 2 minutes of the half they almost always got points.

RE: Only if new coach wants him,  
tomdif21 : 1/23/2022 5:22 pm : link
In comment 15569697 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
Our defense is nothing special.


I have a feeling the only way Graham stays is if we go with Flores as head coach.
I'm watching the Rams D. punish the Bucs.....  
No Where Man : 1/23/2022 5:23 pm
with an aggressive game plan. Forget this passive soft zone scheme that Graham runs.
In Schoen  
mfsd : 1/23/2022 5:24 pm
we trust
Only 8f I was comfortable that his bend and then break  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 5:27 pm
Scheme was in response to what Judge wanted, and he will not have corners 15 yards off the ball on 3rd and 8. He also needs to answer for what the hell happened at literally the end of every single first half.

I’d prefer he didn’t stay, but happy with whatever GM and HC decide.
RE: Interesting approach to interviewing for the  
BestFeature : 1/23/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15569698 BigBlueBuff said:
Quote:
head coaching job. I mean, I often tell my employers that there is no need to promote me or give me a raise, I'll just hang around forever.


I was thinking the same. Does he not really want to be HC or is he just realistic knowing he won't get it? Or is it "if I don't get it?"
To Graham’s defense  
SteelGiant : 1/23/2022 5:29 pm
(No pun intended)

Is it possible Joe “play not to lose” Judge instructed Graham not to be aggressive is the final 2 minutes of every half?

Graham is a smart dude and has shown he can adapt quickly, there is some wiggle room there, it could be possible that Judge provided a shit plan. We saw it on offense it can be questioned that he had the same effect on defense.

I am not saying I believe this, I’m not sure but I am ok with getting a fair shake on interviewing for his own job.
I’d be fine with that  
bigblue12 : 1/23/2022 5:30 pm
But only if that’s what the new coach wants
And I wanna bed Jessica Biel.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2022 5:30 pm
.
RE: New GM and HC are on board  
jvm52106 : 1/23/2022 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15569712 joeinpa said:
Quote:
Why the hell would anyone complain


??! Who said they are. This just states that Graham has made it known..
No to Graham  
kelly : 1/23/2022 5:34 pm
Bend but don't break is not Giant football.

I don't see any playoff team playing that defense.

Terrible.
Yeah… that’s gonna be a no from me dawg.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/23/2022 5:34 pm
Seriously though, let the HC pick his coordinator.
Reboot and reset  
RELICDOA : 1/23/2022 5:35 pm
No thank you
Tough to have a great defense  
USAF NYG Fan : 1/23/2022 5:36 pm
when it's your defense that's on the field the whole game. I think he did pretty good with what he had to work with. That being said, that's a joint decision between the new HC and the new GM.
What is it with the Maras?  
arniefez : 1/23/2022 5:42 pm
Some kind of bizarre separation anxiety? Graham is not Bill Belichick circa 1990. He did a decent job but bring in a completely new staff. No holdovers.
I doubt this happens so I wouldn't lose sleep over  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2022 5:44 pm
this.
He is a fine as a candidate but don’t expect  
Jimmy Googs : 1/23/2022 5:48 pm
that his body of work is helping where he stands on the ranking list.

At least can’t imagine it does,,.
RE: What is it with the Maras?  
section125 : 1/23/2022 5:49 pm : link
In comment 15569779 arniefez said:
Quote:
Some kind of bizarre separation anxiety? Graham is not Bill Belichick circa 1990. He did a decent job but bring in a completely new staff. No holdovers.


Why are you or anyone blaming Mara or Tisch? Schoen is doing the chosing and I am sure he offered the interview.
If the new coach…  
Chris in Philly : 1/23/2022 5:53 pm
wants to keep him, okay. If he doesn’t, okay. It has nothing to do with the Maras, you mopes.
I am all for that  
Giantimistic : 1/23/2022 5:54 pm
I like him and would love to see what he could do with another pash rusher or 2.
I want Fangio  
Anakim : 1/23/2022 5:55 pm
.
RE: If the new coach…  
Sean : 1/23/2022 6:00 pm : link
In comment 15569816 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
wants to keep him, okay. If he doesn’t, okay. It has nothing to do with the Maras, you mopes.

Exactly. Especially considering both Daboll & Flores worked with Graham.
For those who didn't read the link...  
bw in dc : 1/23/2022 6:00 pm
here is the passage that reminds you how often Mara will insert himself into the coaching process. So while he says coaching decisions are up to Schoen, you have to have some degree of skepticism with the Mara.

Quote:
But that might not preclude the Giants owners from at least suggesting the new coach keep Graham, who earned rave reviews in 2020 for his 12th-ranked defense that nearly carried the Giants to the NFC East title. And while his defense slipped in the ranking last season (to 21st) they were also carrying an historically bad offense on their backs.

According to a team source, ownership’s feelings about Graham haven’t changed, which is a big reason why he’s getting an interview for the head coaching job–the only interview he’s been offered this cycle, so far.

And the Giants owners have gotten involved in assistant coaching decisions before. That tradition goes back to at least 2006 when Mara convinced Tom Coughlin to fire offensive coordinator John Hufnagel and replace him with Kevin Gilbride. He did it again after the 2009 season when Mara ousted defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan, who was replaced by Perry Fewell.

Mara also made it clear that he strongly favored Ben McAdoo keeping Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator when McAdoo took over the Giants in 2016. And he publicly pushed Jason Garrett as a potential offensive coordinator in 2020, even before Joe Judge started forming his staff.

Whether he would intervene again is unclear, especially since Mara promised new GM Joe Schoen “will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including … coaching.” But Graham is likely the only holdover from Judge’s staff that ownership would push to keep.
RE: RE: New GM and HC are on board  
joeinpa : 1/23/2022 6:05 pm : link
In comment 15569741 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15569712 joeinpa said:


Quote:


Why the hell would anyone complain



??! Who said they are. This just states that Graham has made it known..


As they don’t even have a head coach yet I thought the inference was clear
Just make sure the new GM and new coach watch the last 2 minutes  
Spider56 : 1/23/2022 6:05 pm
of the 1st half in all 17 games. Then they can decide if Graham should stay.
NOT.
I did not like the defense this season  
Giant John : 1/23/2022 6:09 pm
In fairness though the talent level sucks. Lease that decision to new coach I guess.
bw..  
Sean : 1/23/2022 6:12 pm
Easy to run with that. But, both Daboll & Flores (the assumed finalists) both worked with Graham.
Graham seems like a good guy but no thanks  
Chris684 : 1/23/2022 6:14 pm
Last season was lost while the defense was sleep walking weeks 1-3.

The secondary was in shambles to start the season.
That “prevent” defense at the goal line vs. Washington.
We gave up points at the end of the half like we were giving to charity.
Again I really doubt Graham is retained  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2022 6:15 pm
.
Those end of the half scores  
Big Blue '56 : 1/23/2022 6:26 pm
of around 80 points (none for us), soured me on him. Absolutely unacceptable..
RE: If the new coach…  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/23/2022 6:27 pm : link
In comment 15569816 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
wants to keep him, okay. If he doesn’t, okay. It has nothing to do with the Maras, you mopes.


Even Ralph admits in the article that has not been the case with the Maras, who have made assistant coaching deicisions.
No and big no  
Crazed Dogs : 1/23/2022 6:29 pm
The bend and dont break.... and more importantly.... the total lack of defense at the end of each half... no no no..... Give me a Spags defense
I Want A Defense  
Piranah In NC : 1/23/2022 6:38 pm
That can sack the Quarterback. Not one that gives up 17 yard wide open curl routes to receivers. I like Graham, but I'm tired of the James Bettcher looking defense.
No no  
cpgiants : 1/23/2022 6:39 pm
And no
Cause we  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/23/2022 6:39 pm
Need to give up more points in the last 2 minutes before half?

All new staff please.
Did Mara force Spagnuolo on Shurmur?  
Sean : 1/23/2022 6:43 pm
.
RE: For those who didn't read the link...  
Angel Eyes : 1/23/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15569833 bw in dc said:
Quote:
here is the passage that reminds you how often Mara will insert himself into the coaching process. So while he says coaching decisions are up to Schoen, you have to have some degree of skepticism with the Mara.



Quote:


But that might not preclude the Giants owners from at least suggesting the new coach keep Graham, who earned rave reviews in 2020 for his 12th-ranked defense that nearly carried the Giants to the NFC East title. And while his defense slipped in the ranking last season (to 21st) they were also carrying an historically bad offense on their backs.

According to a team source, ownership’s feelings about Graham haven’t changed, which is a big reason why he’s getting an interview for the head coaching job–the only interview he’s been offered this cycle, so far.

And the Giants owners have gotten involved in assistant coaching decisions before. That tradition goes back to at least 2006 when Mara convinced Tom Coughlin to fire offensive coordinator John Hufnagel and replace him with Kevin Gilbride. He did it again after the 2009 season when Mara ousted defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan, who was replaced by Perry Fewell.

Mara also made it clear that he strongly favored Ben McAdoo keeping Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator when McAdoo took over the Giants in 2016. And he publicly pushed Jason Garrett as a potential offensive coordinator in 2020, even before Joe Judge started forming his staff.

Whether he would intervene again is unclear, especially since Mara promised new GM Joe Schoen “will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including … coaching.” But Graham is likely the only holdover from Judge’s staff that ownership would push to keep.

So Mara lied about leaving things up to Schoen?
Oh hell no..  
prdave73 : 1/23/2022 6:46 pm
Nope.. Giants needs fresh new competent coaches.
Unpopular opinion:  
81_Great_Dane : 1/23/2022 6:48 pm
I don't care if it's Graham or anyone else, as long as he's the HC's choice (not the owners' choice) and he will be held accountable by the organization for how the D performs. If it's Graham and the D is lousy, he's gotta go, whether he's the HC's choice and the owners like him, or not. If it's someone else and the D is lousy, then that guy has to go.
No thanks!  
ZogZerg : 1/23/2022 6:52 pm
They needs to do a complete reset
Who cares what he wants?  
Matt M. : 1/23/2022 6:54 pm
Bye.
He comes across as a good person, but it would be Rod Rust II.  
carpoon : 1/23/2022 6:56 pm
.
If we hire a Defensive HC  
Shock-Man : 1/23/2022 6:59 pm
it makes sense. A defensive coach is likely not hiring a Fangio or Martindale etc.

If we hire an offensive coach like Daboll there is more importance on a veteran defensive stud.
I am tired of  
PhilD : 1/23/2022 7:00 pm
Bend and do not break. Then give up a field goal.
RE: I did not like the defense this season  
Spider56 : 1/23/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15569874 Giant John said:
Quote:
In fairness though the talent level sucks. Lease that decision to new coach I guess.


I would argue that the talent level underachieved because the coaching was putrid. If Graham is retained, I’m done with the team… for the umpteenth time.
Well, remember Flores let him walk from MIA  
FranknWeezer : 1/23/2022 7:03 pm
so one could surmise that if Flo gets the HC gig, he wouldn’t be thrilled about that arrangement.
RE: And I wanna bed Jessica Biel.  
Larry in Pencilvania : 1/23/2022 7:05 pm : link
In comment 15569739 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
.


I think you could do better
Only if  
mittenedman : 1/23/2022 7:11 pm
his bullshit strategy last year was a directive of Judge.

Otherwise, playing a prevent all season ain't my cup of tea. I don't care if it "works" or not either. This is supposed to be entertainment.
RE: I Want A Defense  
Beer Man : 1/23/2022 7:15 pm : link
In comment 15570026 Piranah In NC said:
Quote:
That can sack the Quarterback. Not one that gives up 17 yard wide open curl routes to receivers. I like Graham, but I'm tired of the James Bettcher looking defense.
Did you ever think that they played those D schemes because of the lacking talent on the Edges? I think Graham did a lot with a D that had it troubles making opposing QBs uncomfortable. Plus, the D's stats are somewhat skewed by the offenses inability to mount long drives.
Reports like this  
ghost718 : 1/23/2022 7:20 pm
are why it's tough to take the throwing of the chairs and garbage cans seriously.

Because Patrick Graham's defense should be the reason for a lot of that.
Graham is a good coach  
AcesUp : 1/23/2022 7:30 pm
If he’s who the HC wants and it’s not part of owner influence, Im all for it. The two leading HC candidates have a connection to him, so it very well could be the case.
I'd like to think that the personnel on D  
Bill in UT : 1/23/2022 7:32 pm
was good enough that he didn't have to play so soft. If we can convince the new HC otherwise, let him try. I want a DC who is going to play an attack style. If Graham isn't that guy, buh bye
Use all your resources  
mittenedman : 1/23/2022 7:41 pm
on DBs and play prevent all year. Brilliant!
the fact some of you get so angry is hillariously pathetic.  
Rory : 1/23/2022 7:47 pm
2 years ago he was regarded as a prospect HC and Giants fans were ecstatic to have him.

Also losing Blake Martinez was an absolute killer, so lets not forget that.

Its already been conveyed that new GM and HC will have the power to choose and make that decision.

chill.
He’s a slam dunk DC in this cycle  
AcesUp : 1/23/2022 7:50 pm
Legitimately a leading candidate after Fangio. Opinion of him here is way out of whack.
RE: I Want A Defense  
Adirondack GMen : 1/23/2022 7:51 pm : link
In comment 15570026 Piranah In NC said:
Quote:
That can sack the Quarterback. Not one that gives up 17 yard wide open curl routes to receivers. I like Graham, but I'm tired of the James Bettcher looking defense.

My dream defense:::>
I want a defense that when a RB clears the line of scrimmage he fears for his health.
I want a defense that a TE is fearful to raise his arms and expose his ribs
I want a defense that when a a wide receiver catches a ball he has snot bubbles coming out of his ear holes.
How long has it been since we saw that,.
I want a defense that earns the name..D E F E N S E!
Shone us that Mr GM!
RE: He comes across as a good person, but it would be Rod Rust II.  
Red Right Hand : 1/23/2022 8:23 pm : link
In comment 15570092 carpoon said:
Quote:
.
That's just..unsettling...
Carte blanche  
widmerseyebrow : 1/23/2022 8:43 pm
Just waiting to see if it turns into ala carte.
No thanks  
5BowlsSoon : 1/23/2022 8:49 pm
.
RE: He comes across as a good person, but it would be Rod Rust II.  
Chris in Philly : 1/23/2022 8:54 pm : link
In comment 15570092 carpoon said:
Quote:
.


Rust was terrible. But would like to compare the defensive talent each coach had to work with?
No  
AcidTest : 1/23/2022 9:00 pm
unless Schoen and the new HC want to keep him, which I doubt. We were outscored 72 - 0 in the last two minutes of the first half this year IIRC. I also agree his "bend but don't break" style of defense isn't Giants football.
That’s a no  
Bleedin Blue : 1/23/2022 9:04 pm
From me! Clean house and right this ship!
RE: Patrick Graham Wants to Stay  
GruningsOnTheHill : 1/23/2022 9:06 pm
No thank you.

I'm not interested.
Patrick Graham  
SleepyOwl : 1/23/2022 10:14 pm
Does a masterful job at disguising coverages. He’s blitzing is horrendous.
I'd be happy with it  
bronxct1 : 1/23/2022 10:15 pm
Graham morphs his defense to what he has and what they need to do. He tried blitzing and playing man early in the year and had to abandon that because they couldn't get to the QB. He adapted to bend don't break because of how bad the offense was and it was the only way to keep games close.

Everyone was high on Graham after 2020 and now we're down on him even though his 2021 defense ranked higher in DVOA than 2020.

The Giants have a pass rusher issue. Graham can only scheme so much but we don't have players on the roster that can win 1:1 battles. If Schoen and whoever the new head coach is want to keep Graham on they need to get him a legitimate NFL pass rusher.
I want to win Powerball.  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 10:18 pm
We all want things.

But if the next HC wants PG to remain as DC, I don't have an issue with that. I just wouldn't want PG to be forced upon the new HC under any circumstances.
That's lovely  
Anakim : 1/23/2022 10:19 pm
But Vic Fangio and Wink Martindale would be huge upgrades over Graham...
RE: If the new coach…  
Brandon Walsh : 1/23/2022 10:26 pm : link
In comment 15569816 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
wants to keep him, okay. If he doesn’t, okay. It has nothing to do with the Maras, you mopes.


Just like Garrett had nothing to with the Maras.

Right
Vic is in a class by himself  
AcesUp : 1/23/2022 10:29 pm
But I wouldn’t consider Wink in a separate tier. His defense was awful this year and he just got fired. Graham will be a DC in this hiring cycle, he knows the players and has a connection to the top HC candidates. I don’t think there is a better known commodity outside of Fangio. At the end of the day it should be who the HC is comfortable with though. Enough of the matchmaker bullshit.
Garrett had no connection to Judge though  
AcesUp : 1/23/2022 10:31 pm
Graham has a very recent and tangible connection to Flores and Daboll. If we hire Quinn and he tabs Graham? Then it’s fair to raise an eyebrow.
DVOA  
bronxct1 : 1/23/2022 11:25 pm
People are high on Wink or Fangio but Graham's Giants defense ranked higher than Denver and Baltimore in DVOA.

Giants need more talent. The defense isn't going to magically improve without more pressure off the edge.
When you clean house, you need to clear everyone out  
Rudy5757 : 2:09 am
The defense wasnt anything special and I hated the bend dont break D. This team needs a fresh start top to bottom. No hold overs, this team was bad and everyone needs to go. We need fresh ideas.

I dont want Graham as the HC or any part of the team. Players need to be held accountable too. What you see on tape not what you saw at practice.

Thank him and wish him the best at his next team. Start fresh and move on.
Steelers want to interview him  
jeff57 : 5:44 am
For their DC.
