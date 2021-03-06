Vacchiano: Patrick Graham wants to stay on as DC

|
|Quote:
|Patrick Graham once called being the defensive coordinator of the Giants his “dream job.” There is at least a chance that he will get to keep it.
The 42-year-old Graham, who will be interviewed for the Giants head coaching vacancy, is interested in staying on as the defensive coordinator under a new head coach, according to someone familiar with his thinking. And many believe the Giants would be open to his return in the right situation.
Graham was popular with his players, and his defenses were the only successful part of the last two seasons. He’s also well-liked by Giants owners, who gave him a raise to return last year after he declined a chance to interview for the head coaching job with the Jets....
(MORE)
His units weren't bad but teams were so conservative in the last 2 years offensive playing against the Giants. They knew the only chance to lose was to turn it over and that the offense couldn't beat them. So while some people think the offense being so bad hurt the Giants defense because they were always put in bad situations, I think it also helped them in that teams were so conservative.
Any time a team needed a score against the Giants defense, they got it. In the last 2 minutes of the first half teams always got points. When teams were actually aggressive against the Giants defense like in the last 2 minutes of the half they almost always got points.
I have a feeling the only way Graham stays is if we go with Flores as head coach.
I’d prefer he didn’t stay, but happy with whatever GM and HC decide.
I was thinking the same. Does he not really want to be HC or is he just realistic knowing he won't get it? Or is it "if I don't get it?"
Is it possible Joe “play not to lose” Judge instructed Graham not to be aggressive is the final 2 minutes of every half?
Graham is a smart dude and has shown he can adapt quickly, there is some wiggle room there, it could be possible that Judge provided a shit plan. We saw it on offense it can be questioned that he had the same effect on defense.
I am not saying I believe this, I’m not sure but I am ok with getting a fair shake on interviewing for his own job.
??! Who said they are. This just states that Graham has made it known..
I don't see any playoff team playing that defense.
Terrible.
At least can’t imagine it does,,.
Why are you or anyone blaming Mara or Tisch? Schoen is doing the chosing and I am sure he offered the interview.
Exactly. Especially considering both Daboll & Flores worked with Graham.
According to a team source, ownership’s feelings about Graham haven’t changed, which is a big reason why he’s getting an interview for the head coaching job–the only interview he’s been offered this cycle, so far.
And the Giants owners have gotten involved in assistant coaching decisions before. That tradition goes back to at least 2006 when Mara convinced Tom Coughlin to fire offensive coordinator John Hufnagel and replace him with Kevin Gilbride. He did it again after the 2009 season when Mara ousted defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan, who was replaced by Perry Fewell.
Mara also made it clear that he strongly favored Ben McAdoo keeping Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator when McAdoo took over the Giants in 2016. And he publicly pushed Jason Garrett as a potential offensive coordinator in 2020, even before Joe Judge started forming his staff.
Whether he would intervene again is unclear, especially since Mara promised new GM Joe Schoen “will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including … coaching.” But Graham is likely the only holdover from Judge’s staff that ownership would push to keep.
Quote:
Why the hell would anyone complain
??! Who said they are. This just states that Graham has made it known..
As they don’t even have a head coach yet I thought the inference was clear
NOT.
The secondary was in shambles to start the season.
That “prevent” defense at the goal line vs. Washington.
We gave up points at the end of the half like we were giving to charity.
Even Ralph admits in the article that has not been the case with the Maras, who have made assistant coaching deicisions.
All new staff please.
Quote:
But that might not preclude the Giants owners from at least suggesting the new coach keep Graham, who earned rave reviews in 2020 for his 12th-ranked defense that nearly carried the Giants to the NFC East title. And while his defense slipped in the ranking last season (to 21st) they were also carrying an historically bad offense on their backs.
According to a team source, ownership’s feelings about Graham haven’t changed, which is a big reason why he’s getting an interview for the head coaching job–the only interview he’s been offered this cycle, so far.
And the Giants owners have gotten involved in assistant coaching decisions before. That tradition goes back to at least 2006 when Mara convinced Tom Coughlin to fire offensive coordinator John Hufnagel and replace him with Kevin Gilbride. He did it again after the 2009 season when Mara ousted defensive coordinator Bill Sheridan, who was replaced by Perry Fewell.
Mara also made it clear that he strongly favored Ben McAdoo keeping Steve Spagnuolo as defensive coordinator when McAdoo took over the Giants in 2016. And he publicly pushed Jason Garrett as a potential offensive coordinator in 2020, even before Joe Judge started forming his staff.
Whether he would intervene again is unclear, especially since Mara promised new GM Joe Schoen “will oversee all aspects of our football operations, including … coaching.” But Graham is likely the only holdover from Judge’s staff that ownership would push to keep.
So Mara lied about leaving things up to Schoen?
If we hire an offensive coach like Daboll there is more importance on a veteran defensive stud.
I would argue that the talent level underachieved because the coaching was putrid. If Graham is retained, I’m done with the team… for the umpteenth time.
I think you could do better
Otherwise, playing a prevent all season ain't my cup of tea. I don't care if it "works" or not either. This is supposed to be entertainment.
Because Patrick Graham's defense should be the reason for a lot of that.
Also losing Blake Martinez was an absolute killer, so lets not forget that.
Its already been conveyed that new GM and HC will have the power to choose and make that decision.
chill.
My dream defense:::>
I want a defense that when a RB clears the line of scrimmage he fears for his health.
I want a defense that a TE is fearful to raise his arms and expose his ribs
I want a defense that when a a wide receiver catches a ball he has snot bubbles coming out of his ear holes.
How long has it been since we saw that,.
I want a defense that earns the name..D E F E N S E!
Shone us that Mr GM!
Rust was terrible. But would like to compare the defensive talent each coach had to work with?
I'm not interested.
Everyone was high on Graham after 2020 and now we're down on him even though his 2021 defense ranked higher in DVOA than 2020.
The Giants have a pass rusher issue. Graham can only scheme so much but we don't have players on the roster that can win 1:1 battles. If Schoen and whoever the new head coach is want to keep Graham on they need to get him a legitimate NFL pass rusher.
But if the next HC wants PG to remain as DC, I don't have an issue with that. I just wouldn't want PG to be forced upon the new HC under any circumstances.
Just like Garrett had nothing to with the Maras.
Right
Giants need more talent. The defense isn't going to magically improve without more pressure off the edge.
I dont want Graham as the HC or any part of the team. Players need to be held accountable too. What you see on tape not what you saw at practice.
Thank him and wish him the best at his next team. Start fresh and move on.