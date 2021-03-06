Can Daniel Jones be our Matt Stafford?

Jones could be like Tannehill somewhere else, but Stafford was a consensus #1 pick when he was drafted. Stafford is a top-tier QB in terms of making throws and arm talent. His issue was always trying to make impossible throws when he was in Detroit
You and this Burrows bullshit. Look at the playoff QBs...Mahomes; Stafford ; Brady; Josh Allen; and yes Aaron Rodgers ; and then there is Burrows. He is hot garbage compared with those guys except maybe Jimmy G who made some pretty good plays in the wild card game and who at least played in a SB. Look at josh ; Herbert ; or Mahomes. The first 2 are like mobile Dan Marino who cannons for arms and Mahomes is Mohomes. What the fuck is Burrows except some peashooter in comparison.
He is? Admittedly that was the only game I saw him but what was awesome about yesterday's game?
Go ahead I am open minded and wanted to like the Bengals but name the time slot Link - ( New Window )
First of all Burrow was fucking bananas in college.
And in this record streak, last 3 games, he looks like that QB. Incredible pocket sense, eyes downfield, accurate.
Incredible pocket sense? Did he ever once throw like a 10 yard pass on like 3rd and 10? It seems like every play that was 3rd and long was just Burrows taking a sack. His line is not great , but not as bad as the Giants or how Jone haters want to admit and it is not close; point being he is not like this great QB. College is college and the pros are the pros.
OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play
Ok expert. You’re doing a bang up job educating everyone hahahahahha
I always say Jones looks like a badly performing robot.
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.
Why don't you answer the question jerk?
I saw Brady come back 3 scores at the half.
I saw Matt Stafford throw 60 yard passes to win a play off game.
i watching mahomes and Allen play like Mahomes and Allen enough said.
I saw Burrow do ....what exactly?
Win 2 playoff games
Throw for over 4600 yards
36 TDs passing
He’s garbage - like you said. Poor man’s Mike Glennon.
Again with the stats and the circular reasoning. He won and Rodgers is out so he is better. Ok so is he better than Herbert? His stats look good because his receivers make plays after the catch. We wnet over this.
I linked a highlight reel; show me exactly these great plays that Burrow made. You can't because there are any.
He was abused like Eli was against tbe 49rs, and ge threw for more yards, more TD's, and a higher completion percentage. He didn't turn the ball over, despite being sacked 9 times. This is why it's hard to come on here. There are too many idiots.
Showed more about how great he was tgen games his stats were way better. The pass rush he was up against was something that is not seen much. Yet ge ked the team to the ADC championship without a turnover and ousting over 300 yards and 2 TD's. A sensational performance under those circumstances.
Out of your mind comparing him to Eli in the SF 2011 game.
I am the idiot?
Here is what Burrow did not do ; here is what he cannot do...
@ 00:16 Eli throwing to the sideline
@ 00:43 Eli throwing the sideline again for 45 yards
@ 03:20 Eli throwing a laser for a TD
@ 03:35 Eli throws a 40 yard pass
Wow so everyone wants to prove some dumb point they have to shiut on Eli ? Link - ( New Window )
Out of your mind comparing him to Eli in the SF 2011 game.
I am the idiot?
Here is what Burrow did not do ; here is what he cannot do...
@ 00:16 Eli throwing to the sideline
@ 00:43 Eli throwing the sideline again for 45 yards
@ 03:20 Eli throwing a laser for a TD
@ 03:35 Eli throws a 40 yard pass
Wow so everyone wants to prove some dumb point they have to shiut on Eli ? Link - ( New Window )
but if you look at Jones and look at Stafford and can't see the difference in physical talent (particularly arm talent, where Stafford has always been extraordinary), you might not understand what you're watching.
OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play
First of all, his name is BURROW. No "s" at the end of it.
Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.
I am? OK tell us more about the good old McAdoo days and how he was a good coach? Pot meet kettle
Half the people here don't bother watching NFL games other than the Giants until January, so they have no idea what's going on elsewhere.
The one guy who said Saturday was the first time he's seen Joe Burrow play, how can you take anything he says seriously? Burrow was the #1 pick two years ago and you haven't made any attempt to watch him play until now?
Stafford has been legitimately good for more than a decade, but again, people don't know what's going on in the rest of the NFL so the assumption is that because Detroit hasn't been in the playoffs often, Stafford stinks and only got good when he went to the Rams.
To sum it up, no Daniel Jones will not be our Matt Stafford. He has neither the arm nor the instincts, and at no point in his life has he EVER been on the same level as Stafford as a player.
If our new GM finally fixes the OL, next year we shall see what we have (or not) in DJ, Barkley, Golladay, Toney, etc.
It has nothing to do with hate. He is just simply not good enough. He is at best a backup
We shall see.
You do realize the Rams traded for Stafford right?
That’s the question
Note that I said “more plausible” not “plausible”.
That’s the question
And the endless supply of excuses
And they are so loyal to him despite being chosen by Gettleman who was incompetent. It’s amazing. I don’t get the loyalty.
It’s over for Jones. Even if you like him, the Giants missed their window to win with him.
People tried this in like week 6 when Mahomes was poor and Jones had a higher QBR.
Idiots.
Good kid & hard worker from all accounts. Just not a starting QB in the NFL.
If you use the term “suck” with Jones, what adjectives would you use for Fromm and Glennon?
Quote:
Jones sucks, the end. We will suck as long as he’s the QB
If you use the term “suck” with Jones, what adjectives would you use for Fromm and Glennon?
Unplayable?
Without a doubt.
The only question is, can he catch Mahomes and Brady.
Jones' floor is Aaron Rodgers.
Joe Montana
Tom Brady
Quote:
Burrow is awesome.
First of all Burrow was fucking bananas in college.
And in this record streak, last 3 games, he looks like that QB. Incredible pocket sense, eyes downfield, accurate.
Quote:
In comment 15570186 Producer said:
Quote:
Burrow is awesome.
First of all Burrow was fucking bananas in college.
And in this record streak, last 3 games, he looks like that QB. Incredible pocket sense, eyes downfield, accurate.
Incredible pocket sense? Did he ever once throw like a 10 yard pass on like 3rd and 10? It seems like every play that was 3rd and long was just Burrows taking a sack. His line is not great , but not as bad as the Giants or how Jone haters want to admit and it is not close; point being he is not like this great QB. College is college and the pros are the pros.
OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play
Quote:
Ok expert. You’re doing a bang up job educating everyone hahahahahha
Everyone on our team CAN become someone much better than they have shown. Unfortunately the likelihood of all of those are about the same.
Everyone on our team CAN become someone much better than they have shown. Unfortunately the likelihood of all of those are about the same.
So will Hernandez can still be Quentin Nelson? I believe!!
Why don't you answer the question jerk?
I saw Brady come back 3 scores at the half.
I saw Matt Stafford throw 60 yard passes to win a play off game.
i watching mahomes and Allen play like Mahomes and Allen enough said.
I saw Burrow do ....what exactly?
Quote:
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.
Win 2 playoff games
Throw for over 4600 yards
36 TDs passing
He’s garbage - like you said. Poor man’s Mike Glennon.
Quote:
And Evan Engram can be our Travis Kelce. Kenny Golladay can be our Ja’Marr Chase.
Everyone on our team CAN become someone much better than they have shown. Unfortunately the likelihood of all of those are about the same.
So will Hernandez can still be Quentin Nelson? I believe!!
You are seeing it my friend!
Saquon Barkley? Our Derrick Henry!
The Giants may be really stacked next year…
Don't Feed
Quote:
In comment 15570239 Mook80 said:
Quote:
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.
Win 2 playoff games
Throw for over 4600 yards
36 TDs passing
He’s garbage - like you said. Poor man’s Mike Glennon.
Again with the stats and the circular reasoning. He won and Rodgers is out so he is better. Ok so is he better than Herbert? His stats look good because his receivers make plays after the catch. We wnet over this.
I linked a highlight reel; show me exactly these great plays that Burrow made. You can't because there are any.
My money is on the John Jerry/Duke Johnson fanstic
Burrow - ( New Window )
Lol, such a clown.
Stafford always put up good numbers. Jones does not. Stafford was more productive, even with the Lions. Plus the talent difference between the two is enormous.
Matt Stafford ran a productive offense with crap around him in Detroit. He had several very good years. When Daniel Jones starts producing at even a passing TD per week level let me know.
Being on a bad team does not mean he is a talented QB being held back. He can also be bad.
You see that, right?
It has nothing to do with hate. He is just simply not good enough. He is at best a backup
Nonsense. He's a patently limited QB. That's never changing.
He's not good enough
Had nothing to work with.
Quote:
He was abused like Eli was against tbe 49rs, and ge threw for more yards, more TD's, and a higher completion percentage. He didn't turn the ball over, despite being sacked 9 times. This is why it's hard to come on here. There are too many idiots.
There's something loose inside your head.
Quote:
First of all, his name is BURROW. No "s" at the end of it.
Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.
Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.
That was very funny. Well done.
There was a thread started today with a subject-verb agreement issue in the title. I thought for sure you would show up with a lesson... ;)
Quote:
Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.
That was very funny. Well done.
There was a thread started today with a subject-verb agreement issue in the title. I thought for sure you would show up with a lesson... ;)
How did I miss that? I would have sent the OP a digital copy of Strunk & White.
Quote:
In comment 15570201 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
First of all, his name is BURROW. No "s" at the end of it.
Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.
I am? OK tell us more about the good old McAdoo days and how he was a good coach? Pot meet kettle
Matt was doing a lot more in Detroit with crap compared to Jones with the Giants crap.
No. They heard from somebody that stats don't win championships and that Stafford is a choke artist and they go around repeating it.
He will be in hall of fame discourse if he gets a ring.
Half the people here don't bother watching NFL games other than the Giants until January, so they have no idea what's going on elsewhere.
The one guy who said Saturday was the first time he's seen Joe Burrow play, how can you take anything he says seriously? Burrow was the #1 pick two years ago and you haven't made any attempt to watch him play until now?
Stafford has been legitimately good for more than a decade, but again, people don't know what's going on in the rest of the NFL so the assumption is that because Detroit hasn't been in the playoffs often, Stafford stinks and only got good when he went to the Rams.
To sum it up, no Daniel Jones will not be our Matt Stafford. He has neither the arm nor the instincts, and at no point in his life has he EVER been on the same level as Stafford as a player.
Quote:
If our new GM finally fixes the OL, next year we shall see what we have (or not) in DJ, Barkley, Golladay, Toney, etc.
It has nothing to do with hate. He is just simply not good enough. He is at best a backup