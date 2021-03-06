for display only
Can Daniel Jones be our Matt Stafford?

cpgiants : 1/23/2022 6:43 pm
Meaning he cant elevate a bad team over a period of years. But if we get him a good team that is well coached......

I was watching Stafford today, and I found myself saying, yeah, our guy can be that....
No way  
dpinzow : 1/23/2022 6:45 pm : link
Jones could be like Tannehill somewhere else, but Stafford was a consensus #1 pick when he was drafted. Stafford is a top-tier QB in terms of making throws and arm talent. His issue was always trying to make impossible throws when he was in Detroit
Let’s see what Schoen and our new HC  
Big Blue '56 : 1/23/2022 6:46 pm : link
really think of him first
No. He doesn't have Matt Stafford's talent.  
Producer : 1/23/2022 6:46 pm : link
.
Not a chance!  
CV36 : 1/23/2022 6:47 pm : link
Jones sucks, the end. We will suck as long as he’s the QB
Huh?  
Sammo85 : 1/23/2022 6:47 pm : link
Not at all remotely the same type of QB. Completely different situations.

You do realize the Rams traded for Stafford right?
Jones isn’t in the universe of Stafford  
Sean : 1/23/2022 6:49 pm : link
Come on.
Jones is more like...  
BamaBlue : 1/23/2022 6:52 pm : link
Dave Brown with wheels.
Are we gonna compare Daniel Jones  
shadow_spinner0 : 1/23/2022 6:52 pm : link
to every QB who win in these playoffs? Are we gonna get "Can Jones be Mahomes or Allen" in a few hours?
Stafford DID elevate the Lions for years...  
moze1021 : 1/23/2022 6:52 pm : link
He put up ridiculous numbers with a bad team..now he is on a good team.
Oh. My. God.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2022 6:53 pm : link
Please stop it.
Can Daniel Jones be  
cjac : 1/23/2022 6:53 pm : link
Anything other than the total suck he’s been for 3 seasons in a row?

That’s the question
More plausible  
regischarlotte : 1/23/2022 7:00 pm : link
He becomes our poor man’s Allen with Daboll.

Note that I said “more plausible” not “plausible”.
RE: Can Daniel Jones be  
Route 9 : 1/23/2022 7:00 pm : link
In comment 15570084 cjac said:
Quote:
Anything other than the total suck he’s been for 3 seasons in a row?

That’s the question


And the endless supply of excuses
Put down the bottle  
Mook80 : 1/23/2022 7:01 pm : link
you've had enough to drink today.
No  
The_Boss : 1/23/2022 7:01 pm : link
Can’t win with a backup masquerading as a starter in the NFL..
I was hoping for a Jones thread today  
Giantimistic : 1/23/2022 7:01 pm : link
.
What??  
morrison40 : 1/23/2022 7:01 pm : link
Hope not !
It's amazing  
Mook80 : 1/23/2022 7:03 pm : link
that people here just refuse to admit what is blatantly obvious. Daniel Jones is not a good QB or even remotely close to being a good QB. He is what he is. At best a below average QB.
He can be better  
adamg : 1/23/2022 7:03 pm : link
.
What the hell  
MyNameIsMyName : 1/23/2022 7:03 pm : link
Do some of you watch? The answer is no.
RE: It's amazing  
Sean : 1/23/2022 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15570115 Mook80 said:
Quote:
that people here just refuse to admit what is blatantly obvious. Daniel Jones is not a good QB or even remotely close to being a good QB. He is what he is. At best a below average QB.

And they are so loyal to him despite being chosen by Gettleman who was incompetent. It’s amazing. I don’t get the loyalty.

It’s over for Jones. Even if you like him, the Giants missed their window to win with him.
Lmao  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2022 7:06 pm : link
.
No  
Spider43 : 1/23/2022 7:07 pm : link
But he can be our Blake Bortles.
RE: Are we gonna compare Daniel Jones  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2022 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15570076 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:
to every QB who win in these playoffs? Are we gonna get "Can Jones be Mahomes or Allen" in a few hours?


People tried this in like week 6 when Mahomes was poor and Jones had a higher QBR.

Idiots.
Jones is  
Scooter185 : 1/23/2022 7:08 pm : link
At best a really poor man's Goff. If everything around him is perfect he can win. The second it's not he's done
Mook & Sean.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2022 7:08 pm : link
It is like a cult. I really don't get it.
Don't mind the haters  
Beer Man : 1/23/2022 7:09 pm : link
If our new GM finally fixes the OL, next year we shall see what we have (or not) in DJ, Barkley, Golladay, Toney, etc.
Of all the hills to die on...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/23/2022 7:10 pm : link
The DJ is going to be a star QB is the weirdest.

Good kid & hard worker from all accounts. Just not a starting QB in the NFL.
RE: Not a chance!  
Since1976 : 1/23/2022 7:11 pm : link
In comment 15570055 CV36 said:
Quote:
Jones sucks, the end. We will suck as long as he’s the QB


If you use the term “suck” with Jones, what adjectives would you use for Fromm and Glennon?
RE: RE: Not a chance!  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2022 7:16 pm : link
In comment 15570146 Since1976 said:
Quote:
In comment 15570055 CV36 said:


Quote:


Jones sucks, the end. We will suck as long as he’s the QB



If you use the term “suck” with Jones, what adjectives would you use for Fromm and Glennon?


Unplayable?
JFC...  
bw in dc : 1/23/2022 7:16 pm : link
...
Lol  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/23/2022 7:16 pm : link
Good luck with that
I was told here  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:17 pm : link
By someone that he was better than Burrow.
RE: He can be better  
Producer : 1/23/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15570117 adamg said:
Quote:
.


Without a doubt.

The only question is, can he catch Mahomes and Brady.

Jones' floor is Aaron Rodgers.
For a group of people who hate Gettleman  
j_rud : 1/23/2022 7:19 pm : link
we sure do a lot of mental gymnastics to justify his QB.
Think higher...  
Jimmy Googs : 1/23/2022 7:21 pm : link
Johnny Unitas
Joe Montana
Tom Brady

RE: I was told here  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:22 pm : link
In comment 15570161 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
By someone that he was better than Burrow.


You and this Burrows bullshit. Look at the playoff QBs...Mahomes; Stafford ; Brady; Josh Allen; and yes Aaron Rodgers ; and then there is Burrows. He is hot garbage compared with those guys except maybe Jimmy G who made some pretty good plays in the wild card game and who at least played in a SB. Look at josh ; Herbert ; or Mahomes. The first 2 are like mobile Dan Marino who cannons for arms and Mahomes is Mohomes. What the fuck is Burrows except some peashooter in comparison.
You know what  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:24 pm : link
I don't know about Stafford but, if that was a typical game for Burrows he can be that; if he isn't already.
Huh?  
Producer : 1/23/2022 7:25 pm : link
Burrow is awesome.
RE: Huh?  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:27 pm : link
In comment 15570186 Producer said:
Quote:
Burrow is awesome.


He is? Admittedly that was the only game I saw him but what was awesome about yesterday's game?

Go ahead I am open minded and wanted to like the Bengals but name the time slot
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: Huh?  
Producer : 1/23/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15570191 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15570186 Producer said:


Quote:


Burrow is awesome.



He is? Admittedly that was the only game I saw him but what was awesome about yesterday's game?

Go ahead I am open minded and wanted to like the Bengals but name the time slot Link - ( New Window )


First of all Burrow was fucking bananas in college.

And in this record streak, last 3 games, he looks like that QB. Incredible pocket sense, eyes downfield, accurate.
Debaser  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:31 pm : link
Said if Burrow was on the Giants this year - he would be worse than Glennon. Lol. Ignore him - he is clueless.
RE: RE: RE: Huh?  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:37 pm : link
In comment 15570200 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15570191 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15570186 Producer said:


Quote:


Burrow is awesome.



He is? Admittedly that was the only game I saw him but what was awesome about yesterday's game?

Go ahead I am open minded and wanted to like the Bengals but name the time slot Link - ( New Window )



First of all Burrow was fucking bananas in college.

And in this record streak, last 3 games, he looks like that QB. Incredible pocket sense, eyes downfield, accurate.


Incredible pocket sense? Did he ever once throw like a 10 yard pass on like 3rd and 10? It seems like every play that was 3rd and long was just Burrows taking a sack. His line is not great , but not as bad as the Giants or how Jone haters want to admit and it is not close; point being he is not like this great QB. College is college and the pros are the pros.
what will happen first  
Mook80 : 1/23/2022 7:41 pm : link
Debaser learns how to spell Burrow or Debaser has any clue what he's watching as far as Burrow's play
RE: Debaser  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15570201 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
Said if Burrow was on the Giants this year - he would be worse than Glennon. Lol. Ignore him - he is clueless.


OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play
You admit to see him playing ONCE  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:42 pm : link
Enough already. Your evaluating a guy after one guy where he won a playoff game on the road. You have no clue what you’re talking about.
Jones is a nice guy and is easy to root for, but...  
Larry in Pencilvania : 1/23/2022 7:43 pm : link
He just isn't good and has no feel for the game. I'm watching Allen and Mahomes and both are fluid and have a feel for the game. And neither sux
RE: RE: Debaser  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15570221 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15570201 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Said if Burrow was on the Giants this year - he would be worse than Glennon. Lol. Ignore him - he is clueless.



OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play


Ok expert. You’re doing a bang up job educating everyone hahahahahha
I always say Jones looks like a badly performing robot.  
Producer : 1/23/2022 7:44 pm : link
!
Debaser  
Mook80 : 1/23/2022 7:46 pm : link
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.
Sure he could  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 7:47 pm : link
And Evan Engram can be our Travis Kelce. Kenny Golladay can be our Ja’Marr Chase.

Everyone on our team CAN become someone much better than they have shown. Unfortunately the likelihood of all of those are about the same.
RE: Sure he could  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:48 pm : link
In comment 15570242 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
And Evan Engram can be our Travis Kelce. Kenny Golladay can be our Ja’Marr Chase.

Everyone on our team CAN become someone much better than they have shown. Unfortunately the likelihood of all of those are about the same.


So will Hernandez can still be Quentin Nelson? I believe!!
RE: Debaser  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15570239 Mook80 said:
Quote:
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.


Why don't you answer the question jerk?

I saw Brady come back 3 scores at the half.

I saw Matt Stafford throw 60 yard passes to win a play off game.

i watching mahomes and Allen play like Mahomes and Allen enough said.

I saw Burrow do ....what exactly?
RE: RE: Debaser  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15570253 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15570239 Mook80 said:


Quote:


has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.



Why don't you answer the question jerk?

I saw Brady come back 3 scores at the half.

I saw Matt Stafford throw 60 yard passes to win a play off game.

i watching mahomes and Allen play like Mahomes and Allen enough said.

I saw Burrow do ....what exactly?


Win 2 playoff games
Throw for over 4600 yards
36 TDs passing


He’s garbage - like you said. Poor man’s Mike Glennon.
RE: RE: Sure he could  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15570247 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15570242 Mike from Ohio said:


Quote:


And Evan Engram can be our Travis Kelce. Kenny Golladay can be our Ja’Marr Chase.

Everyone on our team CAN become someone much better than they have shown. Unfortunately the likelihood of all of those are about the same.



So will Hernandez can still be Quentin Nelson? I believe!!


You are seeing it my friend!

Saquon Barkley? Our Derrick Henry!

The Giants may be really stacked next year…
RE: Debaser  
Larry in Pencilvania : 1/23/2022 7:53 pm : link
In comment 15570239 Mook80 said:
Quote:
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.


Don't Feed
RE: RE: RE: Debaser  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 7:56 pm : link
In comment 15570265 GNewGiants said:
Quote:
In comment 15570253 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15570239 Mook80 said:


Quote:


has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.



Why don't you answer the question jerk?

I saw Brady come back 3 scores at the half.

I saw Matt Stafford throw 60 yard passes to win a play off game.

i watching mahomes and Allen play like Mahomes and Allen enough said.

I saw Burrow do ....what exactly?



Win 2 playoff games
Throw for over 4600 yards
36 TDs passing


He’s garbage - like you said. Poor man’s Mike Glennon.


Again with the stats and the circular reasoning. He won and Rodgers is out so he is better. Ok so is he better than Herbert? His stats look good because his receivers make plays after the catch. We wnet over this.

I linked a highlight reel; show me exactly these great plays that Burrow made. You can't because there are any.
Why do people engage Debaser?  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 7:57 pm : link
All he does is post silly thoughts to start fights. He’s like a poorly rated sports radio host who works for free.
Jones  
PaulN : 1/23/2022 7:58 pm : link
Sucks and doesn't compare to Byrrows, who has a worse offensive line then tge Giants. Anyone who says Burrows was anything other then great this past game is a fucking idiot.
RE: Debaser  
j_rud : 1/23/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15570239 Mook80 said:
Quote:
has to be a troll. No way is someone this dumb. I refuse to believe there is someone this dumb out there.


My money is on the John Jerry/Duke Johnson fanstic
There’s not a single link  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 7:59 pm : link
But here you go buddy. He’s a scrub.
Burrow - ( New Window )
That game  
PaulN : 1/23/2022 8:01 pm : link
He was abused like Eli was against tbe 49rs, and ge threw for more yards, more TD's, and a higher completion percentage. He didn't turn the ball over, despite being sacked 9 times. This is why it's hard to come on here. There are too many idiots.
The best part  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 8:02 pm : link
Is Debaser said he saw him play ONE time and claims he knows everything about Burrow.

Lol, such a clown.
Total moron  
PaulN : 1/23/2022 8:02 pm : link
Get lost.
Did you not watch Stafford in Detroit?  
lax counsel : 1/23/2022 8:02 pm : link
He took that sorry franchise to the playoffs and they played respectable football with him, now they are a train wreck. He did elevate Detroit.
You do see what Matt Stanford can do  
Giant John : 1/23/2022 8:02 pm : link
With a good team around him. When has DJ EVER had that luxury.
That game  
PaulN : 1/23/2022 8:06 pm : link
Showed more about how great he was tgen games his stats were way better. The pass rush he was up against was something that is not seen much. Yet ge ked the team to the ADC championship without a turnover and ousting over 300 yards and 2 TD's. A sensational performance under those circumstances.
RE: You do see what Matt Stanford can do  
Producer : 1/23/2022 8:12 pm : link
In comment 15570287 Giant John said:
Quote:
With a good team around him. When has DJ EVER had that luxury.


Stafford always put up good numbers. Jones does not. Stafford was more productive, even with the Lions. Plus the talent difference between the two is enormous.
RE: You do see what Matt Stanford can do  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15570287 Giant John said:
Quote:
With a good team around him. When has DJ EVER had that luxury.


Matt Stafford ran a productive offense with crap around him in Detroit. He had several very good years. When Daniel Jones starts producing at even a passing TD per week level let me know.

Being on a bad team does not mean he is a talented QB being held back. He can also be bad.
And Jones is not in the same stratosphere with Stafford  
Producer : 1/23/2022 8:18 pm : link
throwing the ball.

You see that, right?
RE: Don't mind the haters  
NYPanos : 1/23/2022 8:28 pm : link
In comment 15570140 Beer Man said:
Quote:
If our new GM finally fixes the OL, next year we shall see what we have (or not) in DJ, Barkley, Golladay, Toney, etc.


It has nothing to do with hate. He is just simply not good enough. He is at best a backup
All of the haters will cahnge their tune when Jones is given a decent  
Jack Stroud : 1/23/2022 8:32 pm : link
team around him, they will be back saying, "I knew he had it, I knew he was a good qb, I supported him from the beginning"
RE: All of the haters will cahnge their tune when Jones is given a decent  
Producer : 1/23/2022 8:35 pm : link
In comment 15570330 Jack Stroud said:
Quote:
team around him, they will be back saying, "I knew he had it, I knew he was a good qb, I supported him from the beginning"


Nonsense. He's a patently limited QB. That's never changing.

He's not good enough
RE: That game  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15570282 PaulN said:
Quote:
He was abused like Eli was against tbe 49rs, and ge threw for more yards, more TD's, and a higher completion percentage. He didn't turn the ball over, despite being sacked 9 times. This is why it's hard to come on here. There are too many idiots.


Out of your mind comparing him to Eli in the SF 2011 game.

I am the idiot?

Here is what Burrow did not do ; here is what he cannot do...
@ 00:16 Eli throwing to the sideline
@ 00:43 Eli throwing the sideline again for 45 yards
@ 03:20 Eli throwing a laser for a TD
@ 03:35 Eli throws a 40 yard pass

Wow so everyone wants to prove some dumb point they have to shiut on Eli ?
Link - ( New Window )
Maybe  
kelly : 1/23/2022 8:48 pm : link
Truth is nobody knows for sure.

Had nothing to work with.
Can someone  
GNewGiants : 1/23/2022 8:48 pm : link
Explain what this idiot is babbling about?
Dave Brown never had much talent around him  
Mike from Ohio : 1/23/2022 8:57 pm : link
Maybe he was really good? It’s a shame we never got a chance to fairly evaluate him.
This thread truly made me laugh out loud  
Greg from LI : 1/23/2022 9:26 pm : link
.
RE: RE: That game  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/23/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15570348 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15570282 PaulN said:


Quote:


He was abused like Eli was against tbe 49rs, and ge threw for more yards, more TD's, and a higher completion percentage. He didn't turn the ball over, despite being sacked 9 times. This is why it's hard to come on here. There are too many idiots.



Out of your mind comparing him to Eli in the SF 2011 game.

I am the idiot?

Here is what Burrow did not do ; here is what he cannot do...
@ 00:16 Eli throwing to the sideline
@ 00:43 Eli throwing the sideline again for 45 yards
@ 03:20 Eli throwing a laser for a TD
@ 03:35 Eli throws a 40 yard pass

Wow so everyone wants to prove some dumb point they have to shiut on Eli ? Link - ( New Window )



There's something loose inside your head.
Jones is more  
SleepyOwl : 1/23/2022 10:07 pm : link
Like our own Tyreek Hill except when he trips over his own foot. But yea… solid comp for sure.
No offense  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 10:12 pm : link
but if you look at Jones and look at Stafford and can't see the difference in physical talent (particularly arm talent, where Stafford has always been extraordinary), you might not understand what you're watching.
RE: RE: Debaser  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15570221 Debaser said:
Quote:
In comment 15570201 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Said if Burrow was on the Giants this year - he would be worse than Glennon. Lol. Ignore him - he is clueless.



OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play

First of all, his name is BURROW. No "s" at the end of it.

Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.
RE: RE: RE: Debaser  
bw in dc : 1/23/2022 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15570837 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:

Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.


That was very funny. Well done.

There was a thread started today with a subject-verb agreement issue in the title. I thought for sure you would show up with a lesson... ;)
RE: RE: RE: RE: Debaser  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/23/2022 10:35 pm : link
In comment 15570912 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15570837 Gatorade Dunk said:


Quote:



Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.



That was very funny. Well done.

There was a thread started today with a subject-verb agreement issue in the title. I thought for sure you would show up with a lesson... ;)

How did I miss that? I would have sent the OP a digital copy of Strunk & White.
I'll just reiterate what most have said already  
Matt M. : 1/23/2022 10:37 pm : link
No fucking way. Jones isn't half as good as Stafford.
RE: RE: RE: Debaser  
Debaser : 1/23/2022 10:38 pm : link
In comment 15570837 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15570221 Debaser said:


Quote:


In comment 15570201 GNewGiants said:


Quote:


Said if Burrow was on the Giants this year - he would be worse than Glennon. Lol. Ignore him - he is clueless.



OK can you prove that he would not be? It's a fucking hypothetical. And you are pumping up Burrows and bringing down Rodgers because of some weird personal thing. You are not smart enough to grasp what a supporting cast means in QB play


First of all, his name is BURROW. No "s" at the end of it.

Second of all, if your goal is to lay claim to being the dumbest fucking poster on BBI, you're a championship contender.


I am? OK tell us more about the good old McAdoo days and how he was a good coach? Pot meet kettle
RE: You do see what Matt Stanford can do  
chuckydee9 : 1/23/2022 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15570287 Giant John said:
Quote:
With a good team around him. When has DJ EVER had that luxury.


Matt was doing a lot more in Detroit with crap compared to Jones with the Giants crap.
Did people not watch Stafford in Detroit?  
ajr2456 : 1/23/2022 10:45 pm : link
.
RE: Did people not watch Stafford in Detroit?  
Producer : 1/23/2022 10:58 pm : link
In comment 15570954 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.


No. They heard from somebody that stats don't win championships and that Stafford is a choke artist and they go around repeating it.
No he doesn't have that arm  
uconngiant : 1/23/2022 11:13 pm : link
He can be better but needs more talent around him. A better offensive line would help greatly and having his so-called weapons staying healthy.
Just for the hell of it, because this thread is hilarious  
Ten Ton Hammer : 6:57 am : link
Stafford is 12th all time in touchdowns(323).he could very well catch up to and pass Eli and Matt Ryan .
He will be in hall of fame discourse if he gets a ring.
RE: Did people not watch Stafford in Detroit?  
rsjem1979 : 8:06 am : link
In comment 15570954 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
.


Half the people here don't bother watching NFL games other than the Giants until January, so they have no idea what's going on elsewhere.

The one guy who said Saturday was the first time he's seen Joe Burrow play, how can you take anything he says seriously? Burrow was the #1 pick two years ago and you haven't made any attempt to watch him play until now?

Stafford has been legitimately good for more than a decade, but again, people don't know what's going on in the rest of the NFL so the assumption is that because Detroit hasn't been in the playoffs often, Stafford stinks and only got good when he went to the Rams.

To sum it up, no Daniel Jones will not be our Matt Stafford. He has neither the arm nor the instincts, and at no point in his life has he EVER been on the same level as Stafford as a player.
RE: RE: Don't mind the haters  
Beer Man : 11:13 am : link
In comment 15570320 NYPanos said:
Quote:
In comment 15570140 Beer Man said:


Quote:


If our new GM finally fixes the OL, next year we shall see what we have (or not) in DJ, Barkley, Golladay, Toney, etc.



It has nothing to do with hate. He is just simply not good enough. He is at best a backup
We shall see.
