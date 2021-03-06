Daboll 2nd interview today (now Tuesday)

was terrible. They ranked 30th in rushing yards that year. Coaching and having some star players step up and make plays is important (Eli, Nicks, Cruz, MM, Tuck, JPP, etc.).
Funny how Zeigler is close to all pro material at RG in Cleveland and in Baltimore, but was not very good with NYG. Maybe coaching has something to do with it???
You are right about the offensive line, but they played solid towards the end of the season and especially in the playoffs. It was the last push from Mckenzie, snee and diehl plus they got something out of bass, beatty and boothe.
They also had a defensive line of Osi, Tuck, JPP and Canty.
That team came together at the right time. The defense stepped up as did the OL. And Jacobs and Bradshaw were hurting most of the early season (IIRC) and finally got a bit healthy right before the playoff run.
And obviously Eli just took it to a whole other level.
We've seen people saying that this isn't an impressive group of coaching candidates - I don't agree. There's no Belichick or Saban, but that's a long way from unimpressive.
Same thing with the QBs in this draft. Andrew Luck isn't going to be in every draft. It doesn't mean the draft sucks.
Exactly. You want a guarantee? Call the Saints and offer a first for Sean Payton, but those same fans will lose their shit over that too.
Sean, that's exactly what I think they should be doing. That, and talking to Jim Harbaugh to see what it would take for him to leave Michigan.
I guess Daboll can work out here, but if you look across the league, it's a real long shot. There are a lot more Adam Gase situations than there are McVays. And regarding the latter and his coaching tree. Every single one of those guys has a big time QB now. Staley, Taylor, McVay himself to a slightly lesser extent.
The NFL is a QB driven league, not a "scientific offensive mind" league. It's the QBs that make the coordinators into head coaches, not the other way around.
Daboll will be walking in here a first time head coach going from Josh Allen to Daniel Jones at the QB position while an angry fanbase with pitchforks being sharpened awaits success. And it had better come quickly.
Is head coach it's his system, the offensive coordinator in this case is not that important, on the other hand the defensive coordinator is essential. With Judge he needed a very good offensive and defensive coordinator because he had no offensive or defensive system. With Flores the defensive coordinator is not that important, it will be his system, on the other hand his offensive coordinator will be very important. I don't understand how this is not clear to everyone on this website, if you follow the NFL you should understand this by now.
wait no totally disagree...
a head coach isnt going to spend his time implementing his offensive scheme with the offense. That is the OC's job to understand and implement.
The HC has a way bigger list of responsibility now and his job is essentially to manage his ast coaches and coordinators. Not run the offense.
You're dreaming if you think Daboll will survive more than 2 years if the winning doesn't start well within that timeframe.
The PLAN right now should be how do we bring instant credibility to this franchise to avoid that scenario. No offense, Daboll doesn't bring that.
Sean Payton would. Jim Harbaugh would.
disagree this year is a complete wash. Anyone with any expectations this year are crazy. Schoen is going to have to purge a lot of the roster just to be cap compliant. You just want to see some young players develop as we might have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.
The following year there is likely to be a rookie QB in the fold. You can't expect much there so he will mostly be judged on the QB's rookie progression.
Year 3 is when he will fully get judged on W/L IMO...same was going to happen to judge until he started to self implode.
Daboll being a successful HC is not a given….in fact, at best it might be 50-50. He is not a proven HC….he may a proven OC, but you have to add, a proven OC with Josh Allen as your QB.
There is absolutely no way Daniel Jones can be a Josh Allen….no way. And I’ve asked this question many times with no answer I’ve seen….would we even be interested in Daboll if Daniel Jones was the starting qb in Buffalo?
I SERIOUSLY DOUBT IT…NO IN FACT I KNOW WE WOULDNT BE. Well guess what, for now, Daniel Jones would be his qb….what makes me think he could be successful as a HC or even an OC without Josh Allen?
Oh well….if Schoen wants his buddy from Buffalo to be our HC, it can’t be any worse than Judge, so let it play out.
Daboll is the leading candidate for every open HC job
nope, 100% false. Judge tried to preach patience with teaching and his plan to rebuild everything and he was gone in 2 years. Now, obviously a lot of that had to do with Gettleman and Judge really regressing as a coach in year 2, but he was laughed out of the building.
Anyone who thinks Daboll can come in here and go 5-12 both years and not be immediately want gone by the majority of the fans is kidding themselves.
nope, 100% false. Judge tried to preach patience with teaching and his plan to rebuild everything and he was gone in 2 years. Now, obviously a lot of that had to do with Gettleman and Judge really regressing as a coach in year 2, but he was laughed out of the building.
Anyone who thinks Daboll can come in here and go 5-12 both years and not be immediately want gone by the majority of the fans is kidding themselves.
Daboll being a successful HC is not a given….in fact, at best it might be 50-50. He is not a proven HC….he may a proven OC, but you have to add, a proven OC with Josh Allen as your QB.
There is absolutely no way Daniel Jones can be a Josh Allen….no way. And I’ve asked this question many times with no answer I’ve seen….would we even be interested in Daboll if Daniel Jones was the starting qb in Buffalo?
I SERIOUSLY DOUBT IT…NO IN FACT I KNOW WE WOULDNT BE. Well guess what, for now, Daniel Jones would be his qb….what makes me think he could be successful as a HC or even an OC without Josh Allen?
Oh well….if Schoen wants his buddy from Buffalo to be our HC, it can’t be any worse than Judge, so let it play out.
This is such a ridiculous notion. It's like people don't know that last year was not Josh Allen's rookie year and the player he is today is who he's always been.
nope, 100% false. Judge tried to preach patience with teaching and his plan to rebuild everything and he was gone in 2 years. Now, obviously a lot of that had to do with Gettleman and Judge really regressing as a coach in year 2, but he was laughed out of the building.
Anyone who thinks Daboll can come in here and go 5-12 both years and not be immediately want gone by the majority of the fans is kidding themselves.
Fans will tolerate losing if there's progress and hope on the horizon. The Giants haven't made any strides in a long time and there's nothing right now in the short term to be hopeful about aside from a regime change.
If we’re competitive and the team is showing progress. Daboll appears to have a good offensive mind and so I think we should see improvement from that side of the ball. Hopefully a bit more excitement and scoring. The offense was historically bad last year and it can’t get worse. That said, Daboll like any other coach will need the produce in order to cook. That’s where Schoen comes in. The Oline needs to be improved first and foremost and then we might actually see some improvement.
even when their teams don't win a ton of games. Look at the BBI reactions to the coach firings in Houston and Denver. People knew those coaches did a decent job with the rosters that they had. Same with Campbell in Detroit this year. Or in Miami. Rivera in Washinton is respected despite not winning.
Conversely, people recognize that McCarthy should be fired even though he won a lot of games.
Of course, you have to win at some point, but most people can see what's happening a judge a coach based on more factors than just the record.
I think if the new coach comports himself at the end of year 2 the same way Judge did, he will indeed be fired.
But for 2022 anyway, the new coach and GM will get some rope considering that they're taking over maybe the worst roster in the NFL, with no cap space, and with no quarterback.
Schoen and Daboll (or whomever) would be better served to start with an expansion draft than they would with this current situation. It is that bad.
Saying the roster is worse than an expansion team is ridiculous, even for you. The defense only needs a couple of players and the offense has skill players and needs a good OC and a rebuilt line, which is clearly going to happen
It seems odd to me that this guy was coaching in one of the craziest games of all time until 10:00 eastern time last night, and less than 24 hours later, he's interviewing for one of the most important roles in a billion dollar organization.
If it were me, I would want ONE DAY to maybe get a little rest and prepare myself for the interview. The team charter probably landed early this morning in Buffalo
RollBlue said:
its not really a farce because its good to have a GM aligned with the HC.
The extensive GM search basically told us the direction we were going with the HC hire.
Flores is a good coach but the rift between him and management isn't something you want with your organization.
2) Is a known quantity (as a person / coach) by the GM
3) Apparently has a good working relationship with the GM (personality, alignment of vision, etc.)
Nothing is guaranteed. Our team might suck. He might be a bad HC, whatever. But those 3 things are a good foundation.
Josh Allen: "I think teams would be foolish not to offer Brian Daboll a job." Adds would love to have him back but seems to believe that is unlikely. #BUF #NYG
2) Is a known quantity (as a person / coach) by the GM
3) Apparently has a good working relationship with the GM (personality, alignment of vision, etc.)
Nothing is guaranteed. Our team might suck. He might be a bad HC, whatever. But those 3 things are a good foundation.
Several years of working together will tell you way more about a guy's ability to the job than a couple interviews.
If Daboll is the guy - I'm cool with it.
Based on where they were selected, you could have a draft where Rodgers Mahomes Drew Brees Russell Wilson and Tom Brady all came out together and it would be labeled a weak draft class.
Dak too
So you interview other potentials. You might get surprised. You might get some information you didn't have before. You get other views of your team and roster.
Im assuming they would ask questions like.. who do you see asn your OC..who do you see as your DC.. you might hear a name several times, so that would bear looking into.
One of the many reason you interview multiple clinets
wait no totally disagree...
a head coach isnt going to spend his time implementing his offensive scheme with the offense. That is the OC's job to understand and implement.
The HC has a way bigger list of responsibility now and his job is essentially to manage his ast coaches and coordinators. Not run the offense.
You're dreaming if you think Daboll will survive more than 2 years if the winning doesn't start well within that timeframe.
The PLAN right now should be how do we bring instant credibility to this franchise to avoid that scenario. No offense, Daboll doesn't bring that.
Sean Payton would. Jim Harbaugh would.
disagree this year is a complete wash. Anyone with any expectations this year are crazy. Schoen is going to have to purge a lot of the roster just to be cap compliant. You just want to see some young players develop as we might have one of the youngest rosters in the NFL.
The following year there is likely to be a rookie QB in the fold. You can't expect much there so he will mostly be judged on the QB's rookie progression.
Year 3 is when he will fully get judged on W/L IMO...same was going to happen to judge until he started to self implode.
Anyone who thinks Daboll can come in here and go 5-12 both years and not be immediately want gone by the majority of the fans is kidding themselves.
Now, we are hiring a guy who is supposedly way better than Gettleman and a coach who is supposedly way better than Judge, how are fans going to react if we still suck for 2 more years?
Anyone who thinks Daboll can come in here and go 5-12 both years and not be immediately want gone by the majority of the fans is kidding themselves.
Exactly.
I agree on coaches. Don't agree on QB prospects from the sole perspective of there are none that were looked at as even top candidates period, let alone all-time QB prospects.
This is such a ridiculous notion. It's like people don't know that last year was not Josh Allen's rookie year and the player he is today is who he's always been.
Anyone who thinks Daboll can come in here and go 5-12 both years and not be immediately want gone by the majority of the fans is kidding themselves.
Fans will tolerate losing if there's progress and hope on the horizon. The Giants haven't made any strides in a long time and there's nothing right now in the short term to be hopeful about aside from a regime change.
Now, we are hiring a guy who is supposedly way better than Gettleman and a coach who is supposedly way better than Judge, how are fans going to react if we still suck for 2 more years?
let's just wait and see...
Now, we are hiring a guy who is supposedly way better than Gettleman and a coach who is supposedly way better than Judge, how are fans going to react if we still suck for 2 more years?
Not all. Some of us were really unhappy with the process/suddenness and as it came out later, Giants were inordinately sloppy with their evaluation. Judge was not qualified and it showed.
But for 2022 anyway, the new coach and GM will get some rope considering that they're taking over maybe the worst roster in the NFL, with no cap space, and with no quarterback.
Schoen and Daboll (or whomever) would be better served to start with an expansion draft than they would with this current situation. It is that bad.
Exactly. You want a guarantee? Call the Saints and offer a first for Sean Payton, but those same fans will lose their shit over that too.
I proposed this very idea yesterday on the Payton thread.
I would support this move in a heartbeat.
It's certainly worth calling Payton's agent to test the waters. Despite things I can't stand about him personally, he's a great HC, play-caller, strategist and developer of talent.
Conversely, people recognize that McCarthy should be fired even though he won a lot of games.
Of course, you have to win at some point, but most people can see what's happening a judge a coach based on more factors than just the record.
But for 2022 anyway, the new coach and GM will get some rope considering that they're taking over maybe the worst roster in the NFL, with no cap space, and with no quarterback.
Schoen and Daboll (or whomever) would be better served to start with an expansion draft than they would with this current situation. It is that bad.
Saying the roster is worse than an expansion team is ridiculous, even for you. The defense only needs a couple of players and the offense has skill players and needs a good OC and a rebuilt line, which is clearly going to happen
Reading comprehension horrendous around here lately.
Reading comprehension horrendous around here lately.
Again you think an expansion roster would be better than this one. You're an idiot, but we all know that already
I think his point is that as an expansion team you have a clean cap sheet, not that the roster next season would be better than it will be if they were an expansion team.
Reading comprehension horrendous around here lately.
You hyperbolize constantly and then snap at people for misunderstanding you lol. Foolish.
Dreadful and capped out is the worst condition a roster can be in. Zero hyperbole there.
Seems like you understand hyperbole but then pretend not to?
You serious or spoofing.
You re passing on him because of that picture? What do you find so off putting, curious?
If it were me, I would want ONE DAY to maybe get a little rest and prepare myself for the interview. The team charter probably landed early this morning in Buffalo