Flores Interview on Thursday in person

BeckShepEli : 1/24/2022 11:26 pm
Per Schwartz
Daboll will come in the door  
brian : 1/25/2022 2:51 am : link
Whistling "Bei mir bist du schoen."
Gotta imagine we see a HC interview by Friday  
Sean : 1/25/2022 6:48 am : link
*hire  
Sean : 1/25/2022 6:48 am : link
Senoir Bowl is next week  
blueblood : 1/25/2022 7:00 am : link
This is done by Friday.
If Flores is the guy who  
jvm52106 : 1/25/2022 7:42 am : link
Do you think his OC would be??
RE: If Flores is the guy who  
Sean : 1/25/2022 7:43 am : link
That’s the concern since he went through 3 in Miami. I’d guess someone like Bill O’Brien maybe?
RE: RE: If Flores is the guy who  
jvm52106 : 1/25/2022 7:53 am : link
See that is my big worry with his penchant to go through guys. If it is O'Brien I would feel better about his choice as HC. O'Brien would bring some gravitas to the situation. So then next biggest coaching position would be OLine, who coaches the OL. If we can get quality Offensive guys with Flores as HC then I am more comfortable with him as the HC
You'd have to think O'Brien and Flores could  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2022 7:56 am : link
come together on the OL coach. Hopefully.
A staff with Flores and O'Brien  
j_rud : 1/25/2022 8:01 am : link
feels like there's a lot of room for contention and controversy.
RE: A staff with Flores and O'Brien  
Mike from Ohio : 1/25/2022 8:11 am : link
I'm sure Schoen would like to have two guys working for him that feel they should be in charge of personnel and telling him how he could be doing his job better.
RE: RE: A staff with Flores and O'Brien  
Dankbeerman : 1/25/2022 8:20 am : link
He should be interested in anyone whos won more games then they lost as a head coach in the NFL.

RE: A staff with Flores and O'Brien  
Sean : 1/25/2022 8:21 am : link
Exactly. Which is why I continue to think it’s Daboll.
RE: RE: RE: A staff with Flores and O'Brien  
Ivan15 : 1/25/2022 8:53 am : link
So you would not have hired Bill Belechick after his 5 seasons in Cleveland !
RE: A staff with Flores and O'Brien  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/25/2022 9:48 am : link
Also room for people with actual proven success as opposed to 99% of the other candidates.
Would love  
SleepyOwl : 1/25/2022 11:22 am : link
To see a Flores Martindale defense. That’s just filthy.
the way the GM search played out the favorite went first  
Eric on Li : 1/25/2022 11:30 am : link
and the most serious contender against the favorite ended up going last. coincidence or otherwise that seems like a logical order - let the best alternative try to beat out the favorite.

Daboll interviewed first and is clearly the logical favorite.
Flores currently scheduled to be at the end of the candidates we know about. His chance to let his experience set him apart from Daboll. Or not.

I do still wonder if there are any surprise candidates we haven't heard about. Pederson is probably the most likely and since he wouldn't need to be requested that could have happened under the radar. His resume is very similar to Dan Quinn with the 2 differences being that he's an offensive coach with a good track record of developing QBs and his coaching was the difference in winning a SB vs. the Pats as opposed to losing.

I doubt anything with Harbough would have happened under the radar so I presume that dream is dead.
Flores has the make-up of a Head Coach  
Vanzetti : 1/25/2022 11:38 am : link
He just needs to learn how to work within the institution.

Daboll seems like a great coordinator but not a guy who can be a HC. Same problem that Ben and Shurmer had. Are Giants going to keep repeating the same mistake?
That is true  
greatgrandpa : 1/25/2022 11:50 am : link
The giants seem to think offensive coordinators and assistants make better head coaches than defensive coaches Other than Coughlin (who was simply a great coach) they have had not had much luck this way. Handley (offense) Reeves (offense) Fassell (offense) (did have his one good year) macadoo (offense) Shurmur (offense) Judge (no offense) the best three coaches who ever worked here were defense Lombardi Parcells and Bellichek

I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
RE: That is true  
Angel Eyes : 1/25/2022 12:06 pm : link
I thought Lombardi was the offensive coordinator and Tom Landry was the defensive coordinator.
RE:  
Josh in the City : 1/25/2022 12:16 pm : link
And you're basing this random opinion on what exactly?
RE: That is true  
ajr2456 : 1/25/2022 12:17 pm : link
6 of the 8 divisional round coaches were offensive minded, with the way the game is trending offensively I think it is an advantage to have an offensive minded head coach. Judge was a special teams guy and really had no idea how to fix the offense, and it showed every week. A non offensive minded head coach requires a home run OC hire.
RE: RE: If Flores is the guy who  
DCGMan : 1/25/2022 4:00 pm : link
I don't see O'Brien leaving unless he hates recruiting.

The Bama OC job is better than the Giants OC at the moment. He has the returning Heisman trophy winner and a tone of five star talent. He's positioned himself nicely for a likely college HC job or a NFL OC job with better talent the next couple years.
I hope it’s Flores.  
trueblueinpw : 1/25/2022 8:33 pm : link
I like his success. I like his brand of football. I like that he would the first person of color to be HC NYG. Let the record show that he’s my first choice. I think the job will go to Daboll who I don’t particularly like. But my choice is Flores.
Flores  
Rafflee : 1/25/2022 10:10 pm : link
would be my choice..He should NOT take a job as a DC. He'll be hired by '23, maybe sooner. He's a young coach who won football games.
