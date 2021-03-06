Flores Interview on Thursday in person

That’s the concern since he went through 3 in Miami. I’d guess someone like Bill O’Brien maybe?
See that is my big worry with his penchant to go through guys. If it is O'Brien I would feel better about his choice as HC. O'Brien would bring some gravitas to the situation. So then next biggest coaching position would be OLine, who coaches the OL. If we can get quality Offensive guys with Flores as HC then I am more comfortable with him as the HC
and the most serious contender against the favorite ended up going last. coincidence or otherwise that seems like a logical order - let the best alternative try to beat out the favorite.
Daboll interviewed first and is clearly the logical favorite.
Flores currently scheduled to be at the end of the candidates we know about. His chance to let his experience set him apart from Daboll. Or not.
I do still wonder if there are any surprise candidates we haven't heard about. Pederson is probably the most likely and since he wouldn't need to be requested that could have happened under the radar. His resume is very similar to Dan Quinn with the 2 differences being that he's an offensive coach with a good track record of developing QBs and his coaching was the difference in winning a SB vs. the Pats as opposed to losing.
I doubt anything with Harbough would have happened under the radar so I presume that dream is dead.
The giants seem to think offensive coordinators and assistants make better head coaches than defensive coaches Other than Coughlin (who was simply a great coach) they have had not had much luck this way. Handley (offense) Reeves (offense) Fassell (offense) (did have his one good year) macadoo (offense) Shurmur (offense) Judge (no offense) the best three coaches who ever worked here were defense Lombardi Parcells and Bellichek
I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
The giants seem to think offensive coordinators and assistants make better head coaches than defensive coaches Other than Coughlin (who was simply a great coach) they have had not had much luck this way. Handley (offense) Reeves (offense) Fassell (offense) (did have his one good year) macadoo (offense) Shurmur (offense) Judge (no offense) the best three coaches who ever worked here were defense Lombardi Parcells and Bellichek
I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
I thought Lombardi was the offensive coordinator and Tom Landry was the defensive coordinator.
The giants seem to think offensive coordinators and assistants make better head coaches than defensive coaches Other than Coughlin (who was simply a great coach) they have had not had much luck this way. Handley (offense) Reeves (offense) Fassell (offense) (did have his one good year) macadoo (offense) Shurmur (offense) Judge (no offense) the best three coaches who ever worked here were defense Lombardi Parcells and Bellichek
I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
6 of the 8 divisional round coaches were offensive minded, with the way the game is trending offensively I think it is an advantage to have an offensive minded head coach. Judge was a special teams guy and really had no idea how to fix the offense, and it showed every week. A non offensive minded head coach requires a home run OC hire.
That’s the concern since he went through 3 in Miami. I’d guess someone like Bill O’Brien maybe?
I don't see O'Brien leaving unless he hates recruiting.
The Bama OC job is better than the Giants OC at the moment. He has the returning Heisman trophy winner and a tone of five star talent. He's positioned himself nicely for a likely college HC job or a NFL OC job with better talent the next couple years.
I like his success. I like his brand of football. I like that he would the first person of color to be HC NYG. Let the record show that he’s my first choice. I think the job will go to Daboll who I don’t particularly like. But my choice is Flores.
would be my choice..He should NOT take a job as a DC. He'll be hired by '23, maybe sooner. He's a young coach who won football games.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
That’s the concern since he went through 3 in Miami. I’d guess someone like Bill O’Brien maybe?
Quote:
Do you think his OC would be??
That’s the concern since he went through 3 in Miami. I’d guess someone like Bill O’Brien maybe?
See that is my big worry with his penchant to go through guys. If it is O'Brien I would feel better about his choice as HC. O'Brien would bring some gravitas to the situation. So then next biggest coaching position would be OLine, who coaches the OL. If we can get quality Offensive guys with Flores as HC then I am more comfortable with him as the HC
I'm sure Schoen would like to have two guys working for him that feel they should be in charge of personnel and telling him how he could be doing his job better.
Quote:
feels like there's a lot of room for contention and controversy.
I'm sure Schoen would like to have two guys working for him that feel they should be in charge of personnel and telling him how he could be doing his job better.
He should be interested in anyone whos won more games then they lost as a head coach in the NFL.
Exactly. Which is why I continue to think it’s Daboll.
Quote:
In comment 15573339 j_rud said:
Quote:
feels like there's a lot of room for contention and controversy.
I'm sure Schoen would like to have two guys working for him that feel they should be in charge of personnel and telling him how he could be doing his job better.
He should be interested in anyone whos won more games then they lost as a head coach in the NFL.
So you would not have hired Bill Belechick after his 5 seasons in Cleveland !
Also room for people with actual proven success as opposed to 99% of the other candidates.
Daboll interviewed first and is clearly the logical favorite.
Flores currently scheduled to be at the end of the candidates we know about. His chance to let his experience set him apart from Daboll. Or not.
I do still wonder if there are any surprise candidates we haven't heard about. Pederson is probably the most likely and since he wouldn't need to be requested that could have happened under the radar. His resume is very similar to Dan Quinn with the 2 differences being that he's an offensive coach with a good track record of developing QBs and his coaching was the difference in winning a SB vs. the Pats as opposed to losing.
I doubt anything with Harbough would have happened under the radar so I presume that dream is dead.
Daboll seems like a great coordinator but not a guy who can be a HC. Same problem that Ben and Shurmer had. Are Giants going to keep repeating the same mistake?
I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
I thought Lombardi was the offensive coordinator and Tom Landry was the defensive coordinator.
And you're basing this random opinion on what exactly?
I don’t know maybe it’s just a coincidence. I still believe great defense win championships.
6 of the 8 divisional round coaches were offensive minded, with the way the game is trending offensively I think it is an advantage to have an offensive minded head coach. Judge was a special teams guy and really had no idea how to fix the offense, and it showed every week. A non offensive minded head coach requires a home run OC hire.
Quote:
Do you think his OC would be??
That’s the concern since he went through 3 in Miami. I’d guess someone like Bill O’Brien maybe?
I don't see O'Brien leaving unless he hates recruiting.
The Bama OC job is better than the Giants OC at the moment. He has the returning Heisman trophy winner and a tone of five star talent. He's positioned himself nicely for a likely college HC job or a NFL OC job with better talent the next couple years.