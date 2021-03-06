for display only
Vacchiano: Daboll is the clear favorite, but...

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/25/2022 12:11 pm
Quote:
The 42-year-old Bills offensive coordinator is “clearly the favorite” to become the next Giants head coach, according to someone familiar with the process. He has been the favorite to many all along, given his relationship with new Giants GM Joe Schoen and the fact that Daboll has other supporters inside the organization, too.

...

That doesn’t mean Daboll is a lock to get the job, though. There is still strong support for former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores, who many believe is the top choice of co-owner John Mara. Flores and Schoen don’t have a history together, though they have spoken in the last few weeks, according to sources. So Flores still has his chance to stake his claim to the job.

Source: Brian Daboll 'clearly the favorite' as next Giants head coach - ( New Window )
RE: Don't have to wait for Andrew Luck  
ZoneXDOA : 1/25/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15574250 UberAlias said:
Quote:
But where I disagree is that rolling with DJ for another year as a bridge QB while improving in other major areas of need if the timing is not right is a viable option. It is quite possible that we'd be sitting here with Herbert now instead Jones if we handn't reached for the latter.
And Herbert would have been in the same boat DJ is in now.
RE: My guess...  
Big Blue '56 : 1/25/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15574616 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
The Schoen hire made Daboll the obvious favorite candidate, many in the media immediately jumped on the connection to Buff, and all kinds of "predictions" started coming out.

The Giants org outside of Schoen had favorable impressions on many possible coaches.

Daboll came in early and had a great interview and suddenly due to the loss on Sunday is available now, BEFORE the Rooney Rule requirements have been met. The Giants begin interviewing possible coordinators, but haven't completed the interview process for HC.

The Giants must proceed with the remaining interviews regardless and decide to "leak" that they are seriously interested in the remaining candidates. It should be obvious why they would want that to be published.

The way it ends up being leaked is that there is a comment made that there is a strong preference for some of the other candidates. BBI and other segments of the fanbase melt down that we aren't just leaving the hire up to Schoen, beginning the speculation that ownership is meddling in the process.

That seems to me to be the most likely course of events over the past week.


Well said
RE: RE: ....  
ZoneXDOA : 1/25/2022 4:50 pm : link
In comment 15574297 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15574294 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


there are plenty of valid reasons to suggest Flores will be a better head coach option than Daboll.

But everyone wants to blame Mara, so we won't get into those.



That's not the issue. Gun to my head, I'd probably go with Flores.

The issue is the GM should make the pick. If they override him, they should have hired another GM.
Mara is the owner of the team. To expect him to have zero input is crazy to me. He's not gonna just hire a GM and then go play golf and let the GM run the show. But I believe it when Mara says the GM has the final say in the hiring of the next HC. If Flores is hired it doesn't mean he was forced on Schoen.
RE: Gotta say  
Brown_Hornet : 1/25/2022 4:53 pm : link
In comment 15574588 joeinpa said:
Quote:
The Mara narrative holds no interest to me. He s the owner, not going to change. If you re peddling things will never get better with him in charge, and I think that s the message I m hearing even from Eric now, what s the point of being a fan?

Giants have sucked, Mara in the end is responsible. But he made sweeping changes and we re still here?

Maybe you re right and Giants will never win again with him as owner. Personally, I m not interested in that discussion anymore. What s the point, nothing discussed here will change what the truth is.

I d rather spend time being hopeful about Schoen, the new Coach, the draft, etc.

Why are we arguing about whether Mara has changed or not, we have no way of knowing?

I can’t believe 5 days after hiring outside the he organization we have the leading thread of the day being about Mara s interference again

Seems to be an exercise in futility.
Well said joe.
RE: RE: RE: I wrote this in the Whit thread  
One Man Thrill Ride : 1/25/2022 5:01 pm : link
In comment 15574547 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15574443 One Man Thrill Ride said:


Quote:


Or videos detailing their schematic skill? Weighing the pro's and con's of these two desirable candidates who will have multiple opportunities at head coaching vacancies? Their teams played each other 6 times in the last three years, and those outcomes might inform an opinion.

But instead of talking about sports and the joys of the game, somehow this conversation gets steered repeatedly into a conspiracy theorist narrative. Why is that?

(not singling you out, Mr. Tuff1, just using your post as.a jumping off point to redirect the conversation into something more productive)



There has been plenty of conversations discussing Daboll's offensive approach. Just because you missed them doesn't mean they don't exist. And there has been plenty of conversations about the work Flores did in Miami with a limited QB.

And here is what Buffalo vs Miami has revealed the last four years - Buffalo has Josh Allen and Miami doesn't. Buffalo has owned Miami with Allen - 7-1 record, 21/5 TD/INT, 63% completion %, 7.8 YPA, 4 rushing TDs. He's a Hall of Fame QB who is becoming impossible to defend.

This isn't a conspiracy. It's questioning Mara's role in the hiring process of a HC; and if he's already contradicted his words when he said the GM was in charge in hiring the HC.

Sometimes getting out of the Kool Aid line is a very healthy thing...


Ahhh, I must have missed those detailed conversations. Unfortunately, the Thrill Ride, an intellectual of international repute, cannot patrol BBI for 23 hours a day and post on every thread. Just this afternoon, the line for Kool Aid was unusually slow. Some say it's a supply chain issue, but others speculate the pigheaded owner of the Kool Aid company is micro-managing the water::sugar ratios and ruining the beloved family business.

bw, you are an impressive football savant flourishing amidst a sea of degeneracy. To grind the tape on all eight of those MIA-BUF games in the brief 31 minutes between our posts. Peak efficiency -- is this how you elegantly skate through life's uncertainties?

Those are some nice composite stats from Josh A., all the more impressive when you consider he was evidently playing 1 vs. 11.

Do me this kindness. When you take a break from taking a break and find a spare moment, perhaps summarize the attitudes of the Daboll's philosophy on offense. I'd like to know what insights those elite, high-level conversations produced.

Do you think Daboll's blending of zone and gap scheme concepts might be too ambitious in year 1 of a rebuild? Do we have the existing personnel to run power, counter, etc.? What about the pass game? Is the preponderance of motion, jet motion, orbit motion, etc. coupled with a high rate of play action stressing defenses in ways that create opportunities for the QB? How might Daboll shape an offense with a differently skilled QB?

In the games you scouted, how did Flores attempt to stymie this varied attack? Did he lean on his predilection for cover-0 and employ primarily five-man fronts? Did the Bills pre-snap tactics create confusion for the force defenders and alley defenders? Did they try pattern match zone concepts, knowing an aggressive man-heavy approach would leave them susceptible to scrambles by an athletic QB? What adjustments did Flores make, game over game, in the face of the losing streak?

Thanks for the offering to help. Looking forward to your response. I think both these coaches could do well here!
This guy  
Jerry in_DC : 1/25/2022 5:04 pm : link
is tremendous
Thrilliam H Macy  
bigbluehoya : 1/25/2022 5:12 pm : link
is one of the true jewelz of BBI.
RE: Thrilliam H Macy  
Big Blue '56 : 1/25/2022 5:28 pm : link
In comment 15574686 bigbluehoya said:
Quote:
is one of the true jewelz of BBI.


He really is..It’s nice to see common sense prevail..Kudos
RE: Gotta say  
Mayo2JZ : 1/25/2022 5:30 pm : link
In comment 15574588 joeinpa said:
Quote:
The Mara narrative holds no interest to me. He s the owner, not going to change. If you re peddling things will never get better with him in charge, and I think that s the message I m hearing even from Eric now, what s the point of being a fan?

Giants have sucked, Mara in the end is responsible. But he made sweeping changes and we re still here?

Maybe you re right and Giants will never win again with him as owner. Personally, I m not interested in that discussion anymore. What s the point, nothing discussed here will change what the truth is.

Best post of this thread. End of discussion :)

I d rather spend time being hopeful about Schoen, the new Coach, the draft, etc.

Why are we arguing about whether Mara has changed or not, we have no way of knowing?

I can’t believe 5 days after hiring outside the he organization we have the leading thread of the day being about Mara s interference again

Seems to be an exercise in futility.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I wrote this in the Whit thread  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/25/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15574661 One Man Thrill Ride said:
Quote:
In comment 15574547 bw in dc said:


Quote:


In comment 15574443 One Man Thrill Ride said:


Quote:


Or videos detailing their schematic skill? Weighing the pro's and con's of these two desirable candidates who will have multiple opportunities at head coaching vacancies? Their teams played each other 6 times in the last three years, and those outcomes might inform an opinion.

But instead of talking about sports and the joys of the game, somehow this conversation gets steered repeatedly into a conspiracy theorist narrative. Why is that?

(not singling you out, Mr. Tuff1, just using your post as.a jumping off point to redirect the conversation into something more productive)



There has been plenty of conversations discussing Daboll's offensive approach. Just because you missed them doesn't mean they don't exist. And there has been plenty of conversations about the work Flores did in Miami with a limited QB.

And here is what Buffalo vs Miami has revealed the last four years - Buffalo has Josh Allen and Miami doesn't. Buffalo has owned Miami with Allen - 7-1 record, 21/5 TD/INT, 63% completion %, 7.8 YPA, 4 rushing TDs. He's a Hall of Fame QB who is becoming impossible to defend.

This isn't a conspiracy. It's questioning Mara's role in the hiring process of a HC; and if he's already contradicted his words when he said the GM was in charge in hiring the HC.

Sometimes getting out of the Kool Aid line is a very healthy thing...



Ahhh, I must have missed those detailed conversations. Unfortunately, the Thrill Ride, an intellectual of international repute, cannot patrol BBI for 23 hours a day and post on every thread. Just this afternoon, the line for Kool Aid was unusually slow. Some say it's a supply chain issue, but others speculate the pigheaded owner of the Kool Aid company is micro-managing the water::sugar ratios and ruining the beloved family business.

bw, you are an impressive football savant flourishing amidst a sea of degeneracy. To grind the tape on all eight of those MIA-BUF games in the brief 31 minutes between our posts. Peak efficiency -- is this how you elegantly skate through life's uncertainties?

Those are some nice composite stats from Josh A., all the more impressive when you consider he was evidently playing 1 vs. 11.

Do me this kindness. When you take a break from taking a break and find a spare moment, perhaps summarize the attitudes of the Daboll's philosophy on offense. I'd like to know what insights those elite, high-level conversations produced.

Do you think Daboll's blending of zone and gap scheme concepts might be too ambitious in year 1 of a rebuild? Do we have the existing personnel to run power, counter, etc.? What about the pass game? Is the preponderance of motion, jet motion, orbit motion, etc. coupled with a high rate of play action stressing defenses in ways that create opportunities for the QB? How might Daboll shape an offense with a differently skilled QB?

In the games you scouted, how did Flores attempt to stymie this varied attack? Did he lean on his predilection for cover-0 and employ primarily five-man fronts? Did the Bills pre-snap tactics create confusion for the force defenders and alley defenders? Did they try pattern match zone concepts, knowing an aggressive man-heavy approach would leave them susceptible to scrambles by an athletic QB? What adjustments did Flores make, game over game, in the face of the losing streak?

Thanks for the offering to help. Looking forward to your response. I think both these coaches could do well here!


This is one hell of a buzzword salad.
....  
BrettNYG10 : 1/25/2022 5:36 pm : link
Both Daboll and Flores are good candidates.

It's not like hiring Urban Meyer.
I love Thrill Rides  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2022 6:02 pm : link
.
RE: This guy  
Johnny5 : 1/25/2022 6:04 pm : link
In comment 15574667 Jerry in_DC said:
Quote:
is tremendous

I know right? Fantastique!
I am going to start using  
Jimmy Googs : 1/25/2022 6:10 pm : link
"predilection" more frequently in my posts now that I looked up what it meant...

:-)

RE: ...  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2022 6:17 pm : link
In comment 15574452 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Brian Flores seemed like a very good up and coming coach. And likely because the Dolphins are stupid, they let him go.

Why would the Giants not be extremely interested in having Flores coach the team? Why would Joe Schoen not want to seriously consider him - perhaps even give him the job?

I'll take someone who was on the trajectory of becoming a really nice head coach over an unproven coordinator. I hope Daboll will be awesome. But I want Flores to coach this team.

The Dolphins fired Flores because they're stupid. Got it.

The Giants have the worst record in the league over the past five years, but they're smart enough to see that the Dolphins were foolish to fire Flores. Got it.

Do you realize how insane your posts get sometimes?
Thrill Ride...  
bw in dc : 1/25/2022 6:17 pm : link
I appreciate the reply. And I am glad you found your way out of the Kool-Aid line.

The modern game is largely driven by the QB's performance. Thus, that's why the synopsis of Allen's performance was provided. Sometimes less is more, but just as powerful. Perhaps you need to take another look at those aggregate numbers and let them sink in this time. I would think a man of such "intellectual...international repute" would be able to make the connection.

It's premature to answer your questions about Daboll's offensive approach with NYG - assuming he gets the nod - because we don't know who the QB is going to be. Nothing is getting solved/incorporated until that is answered. So, guessing is an exercise in futility. And, of course, building out a new roster in general.

If Jones is the QB, my guess/hope is Daboll will look to speed up Jones's decision making by getting him on the move more to make one read throws. And find a RB who runs with a more one cut, north-south style. But until we know the constituent parts, it's really not productive.

I am encouraged, however, by the idea that Daboll doesn't run "his system" and force players to fit into it. He's doesn't force square pegs into round holes. His approach seems malleable; and he's very open minded to finding systems that fit the talent. Which is exactly what he did in Buffalo with Allen. That's encouraging.

Frankly, I don't know anything about Flores's defensive game-planning from game-to-game v Buffalo. My guess is you don't either. But it doesn't speak well of Flores approach because Buffalo has basically scored at will, averaging close to 35PPG. I'm certainly all ears if you actually do have a handle on what you write. Alas, I am dubious. But fire away to prove me wrong.

RE: RE: RE: RE: I wrote this in the Whit thread  
figgy2989 : 1/25/2022 6:25 pm : link
In comment 15574661 One Man Thrill Ride said:
Quote:


Thanks for the offering to help. Looking forward to your response. I think both these coaches could do well here!


Bravo….Bravo. This is the best post I have seen on here in a very long time. Well done Thrill.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2022 6:55 pm : link
What it comes down to is this:

You guys have created the narrative that Schoen might not be able to operate on his own. And if our coaching hire fits your narrative, you’ll still blame Mara every single day until we start playing games.

And if we suck with Flores, you’ll blame Mara.

If we stuck with Daboll, you’ll say “well at least we have a plan. I’m happy.”

All because of stupid theories created by fans who hate John Mara.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2022 7:00 pm : link
And then Terps will respond with things like “you guys just don’t get it” because he’s been on this board for the last 3 years saying Daniel Jones sucks and that means his opinion matters more than the rest of us.

Nah - we get it. We just realize that Mara is the owner of the team and that isn’t changing. He was the owner of the team for our last two Super Bowls. So unless he goes brain dead overnight he is still gonna be around and hopefully he just hired the right guy.

I’m not gonna sit here just to bitch and moan about Schoen and the coach and go against every single person that works in the NFL who basically said we made a strong hire. If you guys on BBI want to create narratives based on your own Mara obsession then be my guest. But people throughout the NFL applauded the move.

Whoever the coach ends up being is just another piece to the rebuild and hopefully we make the right hire. Plenty of people here want Flores, and that includes people who have been here forever through the good and the bad.
RE: …  
bw in dc : 1/25/2022 7:17 pm : link
In comment 15574867 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
What it comes down to is this:

You guys have created the narrative that Schoen might not be able to operate on his own. And if our coaching hire fits your narrative, you’ll still blame Mara every single day until we start playing games.

And if we suck with Flores, you’ll blame Mara.

If we stuck with Daboll, you’ll say “well at least we have a plan. I’m happy.”

All because of stupid theories created by fans who hate John Mara.


I don't think you are looking at this correctly. The majority of this board WANT Schoen to own and control this hiring process. So, what you are seeing is disappointment, not a need to establish a narrative - IMV.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2022 7:21 pm : link
In comment 15574867 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
What it comes down to is this:

You guys have created the narrative that Schoen might not be able to operate on his own. And if our coaching hire fits your narrative, you’ll still blame Mara every single day until we start playing games.

And if we suck with Flores, you’ll blame Mara.

If we stuck with Daboll, you’ll say “well at least we have a plan. I’m happy.”

All because of stupid theories created by fans who hate John Mara.

Or, you can just own the fact that you want Flores.

And if Flores is the choice and he's great, bravo. And if he's the choice and he sucks, it'll just be yet another example of Ryan slurping at the Mara fountain, and you'll never eat a bite of crow.

Just own your preference. No more "let's see how it plays out" nonsense. It's a fucking message board. Of course we're going to see how it plays out. Say who you want and deal with being right or wrong.

I'll even jump right in:

My top choice is Brian Daboll.

My second choice is DeMeco Ryans, who doesn't appear to even be a candidate at this time.

My third choice would be Mike McDaniel (also not a candidate at this time), but I don't think we live on a planet where Mara would ever sign off on him as HC, so my revised third choice is Dan Quinn.

I have no problem going on record as saying that I don't want Brian Flores as HC. If he gets hired, I will root for him all the way and would be thrilled to be wrong in my instincts that he's another Judge. But I have no problem putting it out there that I don't want Flores.

I don't think Frazier or Graham make any sense as HC options, and I think both are/were courtesy interviews.

Your turn.
disappointed in what?  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2022 7:23 pm : link
nothing happened.
I am hammered post work retirement party.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2022 7:24 pm : link
But glad to see y'all getting along. Haha.
If Daboll gets the job..  
Sean : 1/25/2022 7:26 pm : link
Do all these theories go away? Because it’s clear Daboll is Schoen driven.
RE: disappointed in what?  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15574910 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
nothing happened.

What are you responding to?
RE: RE: disappointed in what?  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2022 7:29 pm : link
In comment 15574922 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15574910 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


nothing happened.


What are you responding to?

Nevermind, I see BW's post that you were referring to.
RE: If Daboll gets the job..  
bw in dc : 1/25/2022 7:30 pm : link
In comment 15574917 Sean said:
Quote:
Do all these theories go away? Because it’s clear Daboll is Schoen driven.


For me, hiring Daboll would demonstrate that Schoen led the process and got his man.
RE: If Daboll gets the job..  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2022 7:31 pm : link
In comment 15574917 Sean said:
Quote:
Do all these theories go away? Because it’s clear Daboll is Schoen driven.


Probably not.

'Back and to the left. Back and to the left. Back and to the left.'
RE: If Daboll gets the job..  
Go Terps : 1/25/2022 7:39 pm : link
In comment 15574917 Sean said:
Quote:
Do all these theories go away? Because it’s clear Daboll is Schoen driven.


Daboll is the guy I want, but I'm going to have a hard time believing John and Chris will ever step back. I believe Schoen was probably the prescribed hire before the process started.

And that doesn't mean that Schoen or Daboll are bad - I'm happy with both.

I just don't trust John and Chris not to interfere. Like I said above, I think Jones is the big canary in the coal mine because keeping him beyond 2022 doesn't make sense under any scenario - if they do that's Mara, and that's a red alert situation.
I’d rank my choices as this:  
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2022 8:08 pm : link
1. Flores. Two winning seasons with a shitty Miami roster. Seems to be a no bullshit type of leader. Hate to say it but a minority coach matters with todays athletes. Love that he’s from the city and seems to be a NYG type of dude. Hard nosed. Had to work for everything he was given. And more importantly - I think he did a really nice job in a bad situation and ultimately ownership wanted to go in another direction because clearly they had their differences. It is known that he didn’t want Tua. Tua hasn’t done much so I would trust his judgement on that one. I think he could lead our team out of the depths of awfulness but he’d need a stud OC that would be aligned with him to really sell his plan to Schoen. As soon as he was let go by Miami I wanted him to be the guy.

2. Daboll. Pretty much for the offense alone I think he’d be great but I don’t necessarily love that he has never actually been a head coach and had to be the voice of a whole team. He seems to be a real laid back kinda dude. Very respected obviously but he has bounced around a ton. I’m sure he can be a good head coach but I’m taking the more proven guy in Flores over him.

3. Pederson. Got a raw deal on Philly. The guy won a super bowl with nick foles as his quarterback and if not for a drop against Saints he might have been on his way to another with Foles as QB. Think he’s a good leader and really good playcaller. Just as good of a play caller as Daboll in my opinion. And he’s got experience in the big games.

4. Ryans - would have liked to have interviewed him but clearly that’s not happening. Seems to be an up and coming leader and he’s putting on a clinic right now in the playoffs against some really good offenses.

RE: RE: If Daboll gets the job..  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/25/2022 8:11 pm : link
In comment 15574926 bw in dc said:
Quote:
In comment 15574917 Sean said:


Quote:


Do all these theories go away? Because it’s clear Daboll is Schoen driven.



For me, hiring Daboll would demonstrate that Schoen led the process and got his man.


Same. And that's why it's going to happen. Outside of Harbaugh (which apparently isn't happening), there are no demonstrably better candidates.
RE: I’d rank my choices as this:  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2022 8:13 pm : link
In comment 15574986 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
1. Flores. Two winning seasons with a shitty Miami roster. Seems to be a no bullshit type of leader. Hate to say it but a minority coach matters with todays athletes. Love that he’s from the city and seems to be a NYG type of dude. Hard nosed. Had to work for everything he was given. And more importantly - I think he did a really nice job in a bad situation and ultimately ownership wanted to go in another direction because clearly they had their differences. It is known that he didn’t want Tua. Tua hasn’t done much so I would trust his judgement on that one. I think he could lead our team out of the depths of awfulness but he’d need a stud OC that would be aligned with him to really sell his plan to Schoen. As soon as he was let go by Miami I wanted him to be the guy.

2. Daboll. Pretty much for the offense alone I think he’d be great but I don’t necessarily love that he has never actually been a head coach and had to be the voice of a whole team. He seems to be a real laid back kinda dude. Very respected obviously but he has bounced around a ton. I’m sure he can be a good head coach but I’m taking the more proven guy in Flores over him.

3. Pederson. Got a raw deal on Philly. The guy won a super bowl with nick foles as his quarterback and if not for a drop against Saints he might have been on his way to another with Foles as QB. Think he’s a good leader and really good playcaller. Just as good of a play caller as Daboll in my opinion. And he’s got experience in the big games.

4. Ryans - would have liked to have interviewed him but clearly that’s not happening. Seems to be an up and coming leader and he’s putting on a clinic right now in the playoffs against some really good offenses.

When you actually articulate your thoughts instead of just defending the team at all turns, you have some really interesting views, Ryan.

I genuinely wish you would post more like this instead of the standard "let's wait and see" mantra. Either way, thanks for sharing your POV.
RE: I’d rank my choices as this:  
Johnny5 : 1/25/2022 8:42 pm : link
In comment 15574986 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
1. Flores. Two winning seasons with a shitty Miami roster. Seems to be a no bullshit type of leader. Hate to say it but a minority coach matters with todays athletes. Love that he’s from the city and seems to be a NYG type of dude. Hard nosed. Had to work for everything he was given. And more importantly - I think he did a really nice job in a bad situation and ultimately ownership wanted to go in another direction because clearly they had their differences. It is known that he didn’t want Tua. Tua hasn’t done much so I would trust his judgement on that one. I think he could lead our team out of the depths of awfulness but he’d need a stud OC that would be aligned with him to really sell his plan to Schoen. As soon as he was let go by Miami I wanted him to be the guy.

2. Daboll. Pretty much for the offense alone I think he’d be great but I don’t necessarily love that he has never actually been a head coach and had to be the voice of a whole team. He seems to be a real laid back kinda dude. Very respected obviously but he has bounced around a ton. I’m sure he can be a good head coach but I’m taking the more proven guy in Flores over him.

3. Pederson. Got a raw deal on Philly. The guy won a super bowl with nick foles as his quarterback and if not for a drop against Saints he might have been on his way to another with Foles as QB. Think he’s a good leader and really good playcaller. Just as good of a play caller as Daboll in my opinion. And he’s got experience in the big games.

4. Ryans - would have liked to have interviewed him but clearly that’s not happening. Seems to be an up and coming leader and he’s putting on a clinic right now in the playoffs against some really good offenses.

Agree with pretty much all that you posted. I feel similarly. I won't be sad if it's Daboll or Flores but I am kind of leaning to Flores based on what you say here. And I know it's not popular but I wouldn't be sad for Peterson.... lol. And I don't even hat the idea of Dan Quinn.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/25/2022 8:56 pm : link
Daboll is laid back almost to the point of seems like he’s not interested. That obviously isn’t the case. But if things are going south I’m not entirely sure his personality is going to fit here.
The sad thing is that some here are more concerned about an owner's  
Ira : 1/25/2022 8:59 pm : link
involvement in the team that he owns than who would be the better coach.
RE: RE: John has Ralph floating this  
Milton : 1/25/2022 9:03 pm : link
In comment 15573916 bLiTz 2k said:
Quote:
In comment 15573906 JB_in_DC said:


Quote:


to protect against any perception of flouting the Rooney rule?



Conspiracy theories aside, this was literally my first thought.
Same here, this is just a PR move. Too bad they didn't name Chris Mara as the Flores fan, just to have some fun with BBI.
Flores' interaction with his coaching staff (or lackthereof),  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/25/2022 9:04 pm : link
his going through 4 different OC's in 3 seasons is very troubling for a team like us that is already pretty much in the Stone Ages with our offense and very badly needs some good offensive coaching going forward. The offense has to be the main focus going forward. For those reasons alone, I'd rather go with Daboll.
RE: ...  
Milton : 1/25/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15574114 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
the tell is going to be Daniel Jones. I would throw Barkley in there too.

Will Schoen and the next HC have complete authority to decide the future of Jones and Barkley?
And how will you know the answer to this? Let me guess: if the Giants do what you think they should do with Jones and Barkley it means Schoen and the head coach have complete authority and if they don't do what you think they should do it means that they don't have complete authority. Did I guess correctly?
.  
Go Terps : 1/25/2022 9:28 pm : link
The confidence and smugness from posters who barely know the shape of a football...remarkable.
RE: .  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/25/2022 9:28 pm : link
In comment 15575052 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The confidence and smugness from posters who barely know the shape of a football...remarkable.


With how wrong they've been for years now, too. Hilarious.
RE: .  
Johnny5 : 1/25/2022 10:06 pm : link
In comment 15575052 Go Terps said:
Quote:
The confidence and smugness from posters who barely know the shape of a football...remarkable.

Ummm? I have no idea of your football background and... Not for nothing but pot meet kettle and all that? lol

Just sayin. Not trying to be a Richard because I do like a lot of your posts... but sometimes... lol
Smugness being called out  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2022 10:12 pm : link
is pretty damn funny.
RE: …  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/25/2022 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15575022 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Daboll is laid back almost to the point of seems like he’s not interested. That obviously isn’t the case. But if things are going south I’m not entirely sure his personality is going to fit here.

Don't underestimate the power of an unshakable hand in the face of a storm.

Sometimes a fiery HC personality is exactly what players tune out when they're already on the verge of making business decisions. "Fuck this guy" is a really easy conclusion to reach when your salary is guaranteed for next season.
RE: Smugness being called out  
Go Terps : 1/25/2022 10:32 pm : link
In comment 15575121 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
is pretty damn funny.


Smugness doesn't bother me if the poster knows what they're talking about.

The head in the sand crew that's been clueless for years and accusing everyone else of being miserable - that's quite a load of bullshit.
RE: RE: If Daboll gets the job..  
FStubbs : 1/25/2022 10:53 pm : link
In comment 15574941 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15574917 Sean said:


Quote:


Do all these theories go away? Because it’s clear Daboll is Schoen driven.



Daboll is the guy I want, but I'm going to have a hard time believing John and Chris will ever step back. I believe Schoen was probably the prescribed hire before the process started.

And that doesn't mean that Schoen or Daboll are bad - I'm happy with both.

I just don't trust John and Chris not to interfere. Like I said above, I think Jones is the big canary in the coal mine because keeping him beyond 2022 doesn't make sense under any scenario - if they do that's Mara, and that's a red alert situation.


There's a 2nd canary in Barkley.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/25/2022 11:01 pm : link
If Schoen has carte blance...we'll know soon enough, in that we don't exercise DJ's 5th year option & don't resign Saquon. Hell, I hope we trade Saquon for whatever.
Fstubbs  
Go Terps : 1/25/2022 11:01 pm : link
Barkley too, definitely.

I was encouraged when Mara said that Jones and Barkley would be up to the new GM. We'll see if he was telling the truth - until then there is no reason to believe him.
11pm and with no news, Daboll is still the clear favorite  
Jimmy Googs : 1/25/2022 11:08 pm : link
I guess from our perspective.

Is that bad because the new GM, that was a clear favorite and given a head start by the Mara’s, is intrinsically linked to Daboll, and therefore he himself is now also tarnished?

Will our Owners ever see the errors of their ways? Will they remove themselves from all football decisions because they know not what they do?

Tune in tomorrow.

Same Bat time
Same Bat channel
RE: RE: Smugness being called out  
UConn4523 : 1/25/2022 11:45 pm : link
In comment 15575154 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15575121 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


is pretty damn funny.



Smugness doesn't bother me if the poster knows what they're talking about.

The head in the sand crew that's been clueless for years and accusing everyone else of being miserable - that's quite a load of bullshit.


People root for the team, news at 11. BBI clout matters to a very small minority of posters. “Being right” hasn’t gotten anyone here, anywhere. Unless of course you are gambling then yeah, being right comes in handy.
RE: RE: RE: Smugness being called out  
Go Terps : 2:21 am : link
In comment 15575206 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15575154 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15575121 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


is pretty damn funny.



Smugness doesn't bother me if the poster knows what they're talking about.

The head in the sand crew that's been clueless for years and accusing everyone else of being miserable - that's quite a load of bullshit.



People root for the team, news at 11. BBI clout matters to a very small minority of posters. “Being right” hasn’t gotten anyone here, anywhere. Unless of course you are gambling then yeah, being right comes in handy.


Being right here isn't all that handy, agreed. Remembering those who have outed themselves as clueless (in many cases, aggressively and smugly so) is useful and a good source of humor.
