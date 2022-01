Daboll’s career pre-Buffalo, any concerns?

I was listening to Boomer & Gio this morning and Gio went off implying Daboll is only the ‘hot candidate’ because of Josh Allen (link below). On the other hand, have to imagine Daboll has had a hand in developing Allen.I can’t recall off the top of my head, but was Daboll particularly impressive at any of his prior OC jobs:ClevelandMiamiKansas CityAlabamaAny concerns of Daboll simply being a product of Josh Allen? Link - ( New Window