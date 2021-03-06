Joe Schoen Press Conference at 11:45AM

They probably didn't spend a lot of time scouting QBs in the 2019 draft. And he'd have no reason to spend a lot of time on an NFC QB who's under contract for a long time. Plus he's just saying press conference things.
I'd be shocked if he really thinks Jones is anywhere close to the answer. If he does, we're completely screwed for another 5 years. But Jones being a bad QB is really obvious.
mara once again proves how fucking dumb he is. today should have been about schoen. mara should have fielded zero questions about anything other than the process of hiring schoen. and if he got asked about the roster or a new coach his answer should have been that's a question for the GM. very easy (whether it's true or not). but he didn't do that.
instead we hear about how bad mara feels about not giving jones a chance and how he believes in him. then we hear schoen reiterate and how he wants to build around jones to give him a fair chance. true or not it makes schoen look like a puppet, where mara lays out the plan and it's schoen's job to make that philosphy work.
and this coming on the heels of mara forcing building around eli on the last GM.
pat hanlon should have been fired a long time ago. should have been fired again after his twitter incident with the scout. and should be fired again after today. today was not a good look for this team. it looks like more of the same to me especially coming on the heels of Peppers posts.
today did not leave me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. it made me feel like there are a lot more dark days ahead.
This is untrue. I just feel differently about the adverse impact of the OL (and ultimately the scheme and coaching) on the offense this past couple of years then you do. I'll be the broken record here again and say that my main motivation matches yours, I want the Giants to be good and competitive. I root for players on the team to be good. I understand that my feelings on those players is an opinion. If Jones 5th year option gets picked up, that will say everything needs being said. Personally I like the guy, I think he is better than you and others do, but at the end of the day if he is cut or traded I will root for who replaces him.
The stats are from when he actually has time. What are the adverse impacts on of the line on those stats?
OMG dude. You saw the part about scheme and coaching yes? I think he was better in a scheme like Shurmur's and with a better OL and system he can hang. So WHAT! Let it go man. You don't have to always argue with someone who has a different opinion. And I won't cry if we move on from Jones. I'd just rather he ends up being the guy. If not, so what? Root for the next guy up.
Those stats don’t anything to do with scheme, they’re about accuracy. Not whether the throw was caught or not. But whether it was within a like three foot radius of the intended target.
You replied to a comment that wasn’t addressing you with “lol, see” and are telling someone else they don’t have to argue. Weird stuff.
Here's an LOL for ya. You are doing exactly what I told Amtoft you would be doing.
there’s no reason to pick up the option. The 5th year option is $21.5m, there's no reason to do it, even if he breaks out and plays great we can just use the franchise tag that's not going to cost much more than the option. Why are people freaking out?
There are posters here that would have faith in anything, no matter how absurd.
The last few years have helped to filter which posters are interesting and which are superfans.
It's weird.
Not only do the Giants have one of the worst W-L records over a span of a number of years, but they have become jokes. We're basically filling up the highlight reels for other teams. We get crushed by other bad teams. The last HC had two press conferences with 10+ minute answers to one question. The PR department is fighting with ex-scouts on Twitter. We ran a new QB sneak offense in the 2nd quarter of game still in doubt. Most importantly, the team has now fired two GMs and 4 HCs in the last few seasons.
But then some wonder why there is so much negativity?
Weird.
There's a ton of negativity that is warranted.
Then there's negativity regardless.
I'm looking forward and not harping on the past - while also hopeful past mistakes are repeated.
Yep.
Remember, we are a playoff team in 2022 until we're not...
L O L
If stats that prove Jones isn’t good is seen as pushing a narrative in your eyes, that’s a you problem. Sorry some of us are grounded in reality, and not fantasies about what Jones could be if every single thing falls into place.
You should sticky this. I think it's pretty clear the Giants won't do this. But maybe I'm wrong.
I don't think you can glean anything specific out of individual personnel. I liked a few brouder things that he said about his philosophy in using every tool at his disposal and keeping an open mind though. He seemed a little nervous, which is understandable. Overall, it was really a big nothing burger which I am perfectly fine with after 4 years of Gettleman soundbites.
Actions will speak. What HC is hired should provide some insight into how much influence ownership has. What is done with Jones and at his position will indicate how they really feel about him. What decisions are made in the FO after the draft will provide insight into how much is changing structurally and organizationally.
A lot of points we've been beating to death for two plus years
I have a boss that says:”Don’t admire the problem for too long”. Daniel might be a nice guy but can he get us a super bowl? Isn’t that the ultimate question? Or are we ok with an average QB? Or maybe he doesn’t think there is a solution and there other more important priorities. Time will show
It will well over $30M for 2023.
I like Jones... I guess I might be the only one left. I think what he has done with such a bad OL and so much injuries to his main weapons Shepard, Barkley, Golladay, Toney, etc not to mention how many drops and Ints off Engrams hands he has had. He has put us in position to win games and he doesn't get help from his receivers. You watch Joe Burrow and he just throws up into tight coverage and Chase and Higgins come down with it.
Don't take this the wrong way, or do, I guess.
If that's what you think is the only difference between Daniel Jones and Joe Burrow, you don't have a goddamn clue what you're talking about.
I noticed you shortened my quote and left off where I said on Cincy he wouldn't be as good as Burrow, but alas you read what you want.
You know what, you're right. I didn't read your full comment, and apologize for how I replied.
I still disagree with your general outlook on Jones, but shouldn't have answered in that way.
Thank you... and now I feel like a dick for my reply. hahaha I can be like that sometimes and it wasn't necessary so I apologize also for my rude response.
I have a boss that says:”Don’t admire the problem for too long”. Daniel might be a nice guy but can he get us a super bowl? Isn’t that the ultimate question? Or are we ok with an average QB? Or maybe he doesn’t think there is a solution and there other more important priorities. Time will show
That's what I always say about a QB, HC, you name it
fuss? There seems to be a bit of grumbling already, and I don't think it's warranted.
I for one, am looking forward to seeing what transpires over the next few months. I look upon 2022 as a year to get the feel of the job and the team, then in 2023 real change. If he can lay the groundwork with a good draft, bolster the OL, and defense, we'll be in good shape going forward.
fuss? There seems to be a bit of grumbling already, and I don't think it's warranted.
I for one, am looking forward to seeing what transpires over the next few months. I look upon 2022 as a year to get the feel of the job and the team, then in 2023 real change. If he can lay the groundwork with a good draft, bolster the OL, and defense, we'll be in good shape going forward.
The "fuss" is some people did not hear what they wanted to hear. What do I mean?
Those who wanted Schoen to pick the HC. Schoen said he would only be one voice to decide.
Those who wanted to part ways with Daniel Jones. Schoen (and Mara) basically said that Jones will be here in 2022. (He also seemed to be positive on Barkley - another lightning rod).
sounds like he's at least initially of the opinion that the OL is the main reason Jones and Barkley haven't been successful recently. Many people here don't agree, but it's not a surprising conclusion.
The most likely scenario was also always that both would be here for 2022, especially given our severe cap limitations. Nothing is guaranteed after that.
Fixing the OL has to be our highest priority. DG failed to do so. Let's seen is Schoen can.
I actually agree. The stats when Jones has time over when he doesn't is huge. Barkley is a RB that needs a hole to be successful. This OL is horrible save AT. Injuries really hurt us with starters Lemeaux and Gates going down for the year, but that doesn't explain why after all this time we have an issue still at RG and RT.
That's not completion percentage.
It's on-target throws from a clean pocket. When he had a clean pocket, he was only on target 52% of the time. He may have completed a higher number of throws than that, but everything above 52% required receiver adjustment to a suboptimal throw.
sounds like he's at least initially of the opinion that the OL is the main reason Jones and Barkley haven't been successful recently. Many people here don't agree, but it's not a surprising conclusion.
The most likely scenario was also always that both would be here for 2022, especially given our severe cap limitations. Nothing is guaranteed after that.
Fixing the OL has to be our highest priority. DG failed to do so. Let's seen is Schoen can.
I actually agree. The stats when Jones has time over when he doesn't is huge. Barkley is a RB that needs a hole to be successful. This OL is horrible save AT. Injuries really hurt us with starters Lemeaux and Gates going down for the year, but that doesn't explain why after all this time we have an issue still at RG and RT.
sounds like he's at least initially of the opinion that the OL is the main reason Jones and Barkley haven't been successful recently. Many people here don't agree, but it's not a surprising conclusion.
The most likely scenario was also always that both would be here for 2022, especially given our severe cap limitations. Nothing is guaranteed after that.
Fixing the OL has to be our highest priority. DG failed to do so. Let's seen is Schoen can.
I actually agree. The stats when Jones has time over when he doesn't is huge. Barkley is a RB that needs a hole to be successful. This OL is horrible save AT. Injuries really hurt us with starters Lemeaux and Gates going down for the year, but that doesn't explain why after all this time we have an issue still at RG and RT.
Where are you seeing that because Daniel Jones for all his passes on target throws 76.1% for the year. So what you are saying is when he had time he had an on target throwing percentage of 52%, but when didn't have a clean pocket he somehow threw for a monster 80+%?
sounds like he's at least initially of the opinion that the OL is the main reason Jones and Barkley haven't been successful recently. Many people here don't agree, but it's not a surprising conclusion.
The most likely scenario was also always that both would be here for 2022, especially given our severe cap limitations. Nothing is guaranteed after that.
Fixing the OL has to be our highest priority. DG failed to do so. Let's seen is Schoen can.
I actually agree. The stats when Jones has time over when he doesn't is huge. Barkley is a RB that needs a hole to be successful. This OL is horrible save AT. Injuries really hurt us with starters Lemeaux and Gates going down for the year, but that doesn't explain why after all this time we have an issue still at RG and RT.
2023 is the tell-tale year.
If they put chips in on Jones and Barkley going forward in 2023 (no guarantee they do) and it doesn't work out, it'll be bad for everyone (including Schoen).
Why would a sane person put unquestioned faith in the organization moving forward.
I think most of us expect a losing season in 2023. That's OK if they are getting better.
Who said unquestioned?
I agree, 2023 probably will be under .500. We want progress for sure.
But I'm also of the belief it doesn't take a lot to turn a NFL team around.
Get the right people, it happens. I hope Schoen is the right guy.
Quote:
He shouldn't be, but he probably will be.
Fourth year of the scholarship.
At that's the negativity I'm talking about.
The post was fine until you throw in the "scholarship".
So the new GM is honoring it?
We'll see how it goes. Hopefully the Maras have no input on the matter.
Quote:
I haven't read any comments on BBI by anyone that thinks Jones isn't going to be here next season. No one is predicting this (injury aside).
He will be on the roster because he's affordable. It doesn't matter what they say about Jones. If they pick up the option, they like him. If they don't, that's what they think about Jones.
A lot of fans are convinced that Jones won't be on the roster next year.
I don't read that.
A lot of fans have expressed they don't want Jones on the roster but that isn't making the leap he won't...
I'd be shocked if he really thinks Jones is anywhere close to the answer. If he does, we're completely screwed for another 5 years. But Jones being a bad QB is really obvious.
instead we hear about how bad mara feels about not giving jones a chance and how he believes in him. then we hear schoen reiterate and how he wants to build around jones to give him a fair chance. true or not it makes schoen look like a puppet, where mara lays out the plan and it's schoen's job to make that philosphy work.
and this coming on the heels of mara forcing building around eli on the last GM.
pat hanlon should have been fired a long time ago. should have been fired again after his twitter incident with the scout. and should be fired again after today. today was not a good look for this team. it looks like more of the same to me especially coming on the heels of Peppers posts.
today did not leave me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. it made me feel like there are a lot more dark days ahead.
So if he stays........are you going to put it on the Maras and parade with that?
Maybe Schoen has a reason for keeping DJ.
But to my point, the negativity will point to he's on "scholarship", unrelated to the the actual reason.
There seem to be three groups of Giants fans:
(1) Those who believe the team can do no wrong.
(2) Those who believe the team can't do anything right.
(3) Those in the middle.
And he really doesn't want to piss on him esp if he's going to put him on the trading block.
Actions will speak. What HC is hired should provide some insight into how much influence ownership has. What is done with Jones and at his position will indicate how they really feel about him. What decisions are made in the FO after the draft will provide insight into how much is changing structurally and organizationally.
But my guess (granted I’m 0-4 this year) is the Giants do exercise the 5th year option and the voice over is Jones is playing on a 2/30M deal, with a fresh start.
But my guess (granted I’m 0-4 this year) is the Giants do exercise the 5th year option and the voice over is Jones is playing on a 2/30M deal, with a fresh start.
You think? I just don't see anyway they execute the 5th year option. There are just too many questions. But Who knows.
Agreed
The guy in the building who knows the most about the salary cap isn't that great with the salary cap. Let's not grade on a curve.
That needs to be written in the sky for all to understand.
I wouldn't worry about it. DJM says that the cap is basically fiction.
I for one, am looking forward to seeing what transpires over the next few months. I look upon 2022 as a year to get the feel of the job and the team, then in 2023 real change. If he can lay the groundwork with a good draft, bolster the OL, and defense, we'll be in good shape going forward.
I for one, am looking forward to seeing what transpires over the next few months. I look upon 2022 as a year to get the feel of the job and the team, then in 2023 real change. If he can lay the groundwork with a good draft, bolster the OL, and defense, we'll be in good shape going forward.
The "fuss" is some people did not hear what they wanted to hear. What do I mean?
Those who wanted Schoen to pick the HC. Schoen said he would only be one voice to decide.
Those who wanted to part ways with Daniel Jones. Schoen (and Mara) basically said that Jones will be here in 2022. (He also seemed to be positive on Barkley - another lightning rod).
GM Joe Schoen Introductory Press Conference | New York Giants - ( New Window )
Cowden would make a ton of sense. And if Schoen was already fait accompli before the GM search really took shape, than everything else was air cover for a Cowden interview for AGM.
