1st Interview as Giants GM w/ Shaun O'Hara

guitarguybs12 : 8:52 am
Joe Schoen Interview - ( New Window )
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 8:54 am : link
Does he cite Burt Jones or use the phrase 'hog mollies'?
ryanmkeane : 8:56 am : link
impressive
He looks like every Mckinsey rep  
Jim in Forest Hills : 8:57 am : link
I've ever dealt with.
ryanmkeane : 9:07 am : link
basically admitting that he doesn't like spending top end money outside of the organization is a nice change
Good interview. Thanks for finding and sharing it  
Ira : 9:11 am : link
Good first impression  
Mike from Ohio : 9:11 am : link
Glad he addressed the need to get the cap in shape and build through the draft and prioritize signing our own free agents.

Hopefully his suit fits at the PC.
He reminds me  
Costy16 : 9:11 am : link
of Theo Epstein.
He can be the GM for the Giants for 25 years  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 9:11 am : link
retire and still be younger than Gettleman

Impressive young man.
RE: ...  
Fred in Atlanta : 9:12 am : link
In comment 15575360 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Does he cite Burt Jones or use the phrase 'hog mollies'?


He does say He was a Giant fan because of Mark Bavaro. So he does bring up some history.
He was a Giants fan as a kid and his favorite player was Mark Bavaro.  
guitarguybs12 : 9:12 am : link
All I needed to know.
RE: ...  
mphbullet36 : 9:13 am : link
In comment 15575378 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
basically admitting that he doesn't like spending top end money outside of the organization is a nice change


can you think of any well run team that consistently spends large dollars to sign outside FA's?

Usually if you are doing that you are trying to make up for draft misses.
Say this about our new General Manager  
M.S. : 9:21 am : link

He's a breath of fresh air.

And I'll just leave it at that.
I like this..  
Sean : 9:23 am : link
Build through the draft and sign own players. The drafting here has been so abysmal that it hasn’t even been an option. Will not be big FA spenders. Basically saying without saying it that last year’s approach here was horrific.
Listened to the whole thing, said everything right  
mikeinbloomfield : 9:25 am : link
Coach has to be on board with analytics and sport performance. Building through the draft, FA when they need to. Meeting with the scouts telling them what he wants during evaluations. Acknowledged the cap issues. Professional and likable.

Took a shot at Buffalo!

Nothing shocking. No red flags either. I'm psyched as hell.
Love the fact that he doesn’t seem nervous  
Saos1n : 9:25 am : link
Not in over his head, based on first impression. Now implement it all
He sounds like he has a good plan in mind  
Boatie Warrant : 9:26 am : link
Hopefully he can follow through
That was a very good interview  
DonnieD89 : 9:29 am : link
I agree with one of the post assessment that he reminds him of the O Epstein. I’m a big Red Sox fan and loved the days with Theo. He really managed the team well, as GM. I hope Joe can do the same thing.
Very likeable guy  
Heisenberg : 9:30 am : link
Lets hope he's an absolute fucking shark on draft day and in free agency. :)
RE: Very likeable guy  
M.S. : 9:31 am : link
In comment 15575425 Heisenberg said:
Quote:
Lets hope he's an absolute fucking shark on draft day and in free agency. :)

And lucky. The draft IMO is at least 1/3 luck!
I thought  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:32 am : link
he came across well. I like philosophy about retaining the players you draft rather than spending big in free agency on unknowns.
Draft develop and sign our own  
eli4life : 9:32 am : link
There’s a novel idea and his wife picked his suit for him. I’m liking what I see so far 😂
RE: ...  
Harvest Blend : 9:36 am : link
In comment 15575360 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Does he cite Burt Jones or use the phrase 'hog mollies'?


Ugh.
Looking forward  
Sammo85 : 9:38 am : link
to more depth and interviews ahead. Agree - he came across as thoughtful and disciplined in his work and analysis of the job ahead.

His decisions will need to start coming quick though once HC is hired and will be interesting to assess where we sit on many fronts in 2 years time.
I liked  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:38 am : link
his tone overall. Very serious and focused.

It's cliche, but he seemed very serious when he talked about instructing the NYG scouts about they way things are going to be done.
key  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:39 am : link
little point... "get back into better cap health."
Well...  
Johnny5 : 9:40 am : link
He certainly is likeable. Here's to good luck and kicking ass Joe Schoen!
I like him  
Giantology : 9:47 am : link
No nonsense. No platitudes.
RE: Say this about our new General Manager  
Lowell : 9:48 am : link
In comment 15575409 M.S. said:
Quote:

He's a breath of fresh air.

And I'll just leave it at that.

+1
Refreshing to not hear  
Saos1n : 9:48 am : link
‘I believe this roster is close and can have a chance to compete this year’

That tells me, while building blocks may be present on the roster, the depth isn’t, as well as cap issues, would prevent from any misconceived overnight success. Take the time to build it right and change our approach, which he alluded to
 
ryanmkeane : 9:53 am : link
I can see why they picked him. Getting a young GM who would appear to be able to handle an entire org from the ground up was something they were looking for and he probably was the most experienced out of the younger guys. Peters may have had the edge when it came to talent evaluation but I’d think Schoen beat him in all other aspects.
RE: Refreshing to not hear  
Sammo85 : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15575455 Saos1n said:
Quote:
‘I believe this roster is close and can have a chance to compete this year’

That tells me, while building blocks may be present on the roster, the depth isn’t, as well as cap issues, would prevent from any misconceived overnight success. Take the time to build it right and change our approach, which he alluded to


I think he's got good understanding this is a full rebuild. There's only a few guys worthy of "foundation for the future" status right now (Thomas, McKinney, maybe L. Williams) and major holes throughout roster, with more peeking in near future even on defense.
360 turn from Gettleman  
19th Hole : 9:54 am : link
Really refreshing departure from our last GM. I think this is one hire we can all get behind. Now let's go and draft some football players. Schoen seems genuinely excited to have 11 picks.
Bavaro fan  
TheBlueprintNC : 9:54 am : link
enough said.
Sounds a little more thought-out than his predecessor  
State Your Name : 9:55 am : link
who initially said his plan was to, "come in every day and kick ass, that's my plan".
RE: I like this..  
Ivan15 : 9:57 am : link
In comment 15575412 Sean said:
Quote:
Build through the draft and sign own players. The drafting here has been so abysmal that it hasn’t even been an option. Will not be big FA spenders. Basically saying without saying it that last year’s approach here was horrific.


Past history with Reese is that the Giants overpaid to keep marginal value players.
Total opposite ofDG  
Rick in Dallas : 9:58 am : link
Very professional
Build through the draft not FA
Believes in analytics
Get salary cap in better health

I am very impressed so far and hope he gets to pick his HC
Not sure where he got the 11 draft picks  
Rick in Dallas : 10:01 am : link
As of today we have 9 picks.
Outstanding  
Mayo2JZ : 10:03 am : link
A tremendous interview, sharp young man and very professional. Excited about his vision
RE: Total opposite ofDG  
NYGgolfer : 10:03 am : link
In comment 15575477 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
Very professional
Build through the draft not FA
Believes in analytics
Get salary cap in better health

I am very impressed so far and hope he gets to pick his HC


Was about to type literally the same thoughts. Good first impressions from Schoen.
RE: Not sure where he got the 11 draft picks  
Johnny5 : 10:04 am : link
In comment 15575482 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
As of today we have 9 picks.

Yeah that was weird, and they both said 11 picks.
One quick note  
Jim in Forest Hills : 10:04 am : link
He said near the end, when discussing having two top picks that he was not intending to move up. I dont think many here were thinking there was a reason to move up but thought that was an interesting clarification.
I'm not rushing to any conclusions this time  
PatersonPlank : 10:07 am : link
with either the GM or HC. I have adopted the Missouri "Show Me" stance, everyone talks a good game
Sounds good  
LoveFootball : 10:10 am : link
Now let's see how he does.
RE: I liked  
Bones : 10:10 am : link
In comment 15575440 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
his tone overall. Very serious and focused.

It's cliche, but he seemed very serious when he talked about instructing the NYG scouts about they way things are going to be done.


I noticed his whole demeanor changed when he was talking about the scouts, almost like he may have been getting push back from them about how things are gonna be. Probably reading to much into it though.
RE: I liked  
mphbullet36 : 10:12 am : link
In comment 15575440 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
his tone overall. Very serious and focused.

It's cliche, but he seemed very serious when he talked about instructing the NYG scouts about they way things are going to be done.


Its clear there isn't much of a learning curve even though he is first time GM. He was the first person Beane brought in to help build the Bills up from scratch. Beane also doesn't have a scouting background...so I think its safe to say Schoen basically was a big player in how the Bills changed there entire scouting organization.

He seems like he knows what he wants and can articulate that to the rest of the football ops and his experiences help him there.
This is  
Straw Hat : 10:13 am : link
A true professional. Love this guy already. You can tell hes not gonna put up with any bullshit.
Good Interview  
PhilD : 10:17 am : link
Nice young Guy. Articulate. I will be routing for him to be a success. My position is show me the wins.
Joe Judge after a tranquilizer  
ghost718 : 10:19 am : link
or minus a few steroids
Seems to have a good combination of the attributes you want  
gersh : 10:19 am : link
He seems to understand the importance of relationships.

When it comes down to it, to a large degree, relationships dictate success.

The GM and Coach, and the Coaches with the players.
If those relationships are strong, the foundation is there for sustained success.
There's a ton of work to be done, hiring a smart young man  
gtt350 : 10:25 am : link
with 21 years experience is what it's going to take. I think we finally did something right. He comes across as just what we need
Seems very professional  
George from PA : 10:26 am : link
Won't be confrontational with media....so hopefully it won't be hate from the start.

Curious how long a leash, he gets
RE: RE: Total opposite ofDG  
AcidTest : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15575487 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
In comment 15575477 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


Very professional
Build through the draft not FA
Believes in analytics
Get salary cap in better health

I am very impressed so far and hope he gets to pick his HC



Was about to type literally the same thoughts. Good first impressions from Schoen.


+2. No bluster or bravado. Serious. Sober. Professional.
RE: RE: Not sure where he got the 11 draft picks  
Breeze_94 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15575489 Johnny5 said:
Quote:
In comment 15575482 Rick in Dallas said:


Quote:


As of today we have 9 picks.


Yeah that was weird, and they both said 11 picks.


Could be a mistake but also I know the Price trade was for a conditional pick. Perhaps conditions weren’t met, or Hill’s performance/playing time was the condition (in which case he surpassed expectations there)

Idk where the other pick would be coming from
Seems like a decent guy with a good h  
Simms11 : 10:34 am : link
head on his shoulders. Time will tell, like with any new inexperienced hire, but it’s definitely a good first impression.
RE: I'm not rushing to any conclusions this time  
Dinger : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15575494 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
, everyone talks a good game


Bingo! He's going to do and say somethings over the course of the next year that will make me scratch my head and some that I'll like. Cant get too excited about anything with this team anymore. Seems level headed. Didn't throw any cliches or nonsensical football terms out there. So he's not an embarassment......yet.
He’s not colorful.  
81_Great_Dane : 10:37 am : link
Good.
Sounds good but I honestly don't give a fuck what he says  
90.Cal : 10:37 am : link
I'll judge him solely on his ability to acquire talent and our team's success on the football field.
RE: Not sure where he got the 11 draft picks  
Joe Beckwith : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15575482 Rick in Dallas said:
Quote:
As of today we have 9 picks.


The performance of what we got from the performance of the 2 we lost was like we never moved them at all.
RE: 360 turn from Gettleman  
beechbouy : 10:40 am : link
Hopefully 180, not 360.


In comment 15575467 19th Hole said:
Quote:
Really refreshing departure from our last GM. I think this is one hire we can all get behind. Now let's go and draft some football players. Schoen seems genuinely excited to have 11 picks.
RE: key  
.McL. : 10:49 am : link
In comment 15575442 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
little point... "get back into better cap health."

Shhhh...
Don't tell djm...
He thinks the Giants cap health is just fine!
I'm looking forward to the Giants being led by a GM  
GeofromNJ : 10:54 am : link
who can judge talent and make solid draft selections and reasonable free agent signings. He's bound to be an improvement. Hard to imagine a GM as disastrous as Gettleman.
DT drafted in the 2nd round  
Des51 : 11:27 am : link
maybe now they'll get a 2nd contract, instead of being allowed to walk
I have to say -- that was refreshing  
gidiefor : Mod : 11:30 am : link
His perspective -- or I should say the one he expressed --resonates with me. He's also very likable. And he likes Mark Bavaro -- nothing wrong with that.

Man I really, really, really hope we've found someone who's got what it takes to lead us back to the promised land.


Good listen indeed. I really liked how Schoen has been able  
Jimmy Googs : 11:31 am : link
to pick up a couple of extra draft picks this year and he has only been GM for less than a week!

His little cap comment was notable, so he must not realize what some of the experts on BBI know regarding the cap being fluid...
Some props to O'Hara  
3putt : 11:39 am : link
I thought Shaun did a good job in allowing Shoen to introduce himself to us.
Is this being aired on TV?  
Anakim : 11:41 am : link
NFLN? MSG? Or is it just online?
RE: Is this being aired on TV?  
Jints in Carolina : 11:51 am : link
In comment 15575672 Anakim said:
Quote:
NFLN? MSG? Or is it just online?


I am watching it on YouTube while I work
How you present yourself matters  
Ten Ton Hammer : 12:02 pm : link
Sounds like it was a good start.

Real leadership from an executive point of view, at least appearance-wise. Speak softly and carry a big stick.
What he's looking for in a player  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:38 pm : link
Smart
Tough
Dependable
Talented
Good habits
RE: Is this being aired on TV?  
TroyArchersGhost : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15575672 Anakim said:
Quote:
NFLN? MSG? Or is it just online?

https://www.giants.com/video/joe-schoen-s-first-interview-as-giants-gm
Seemed much more comfortable in this format  
mfsd : 12:48 pm : link
that standing at the podium.

But regardless, we all learned it takes more than impressive press conferences to win football games.

While this year's draft is big and we need to stop whiffing on high picks, I suspect we won't really see the effects Schoen has had for a couple years. Takes time to change an org that's been stuck in its ways for decades.
RE: He looks like every Mckinsey rep  
moze1021 : 12:56 pm : link
In comment 15575365 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I've ever dealt with.


Thats a good thing.
He hit all my boxes in this interview…  
STLGiant : 1:38 pm : link
My biggest takeaway is that he was real and truthful. He noted that Chris was in the GM selection process, but not in the Head Coach selection process.

His Zoom meeting with the Scouts was also something I liked that the vision must be his vision.

As an old professor once told me and our class, “You all start with an “A”. Whether you go down from there is up to you.” So it will be the same for Joe, the players and the coaches and the other folks in the building…at some point.

I hope the HC vacancy gets filled this weekend so they can start the job to complete their player rivals and we can see who gets kept vs. released from the roster.

#havebackedawayfromthecliff’sedge
RE: He looks like every Mckinsey rep  
Vanzetti : 2:17 pm : link
In comment 15575365 Jim in Forest Hills said:
Quote:
I've ever dealt with.


lol
Sure hope he doesn’t send up 11 picks  
M.S. : 3:36 pm : link

To the podium during Draft.

We’ll definitely get fined for faking two picks.

All of us  
Thegratefulhead : 4:47 pm : link
Were about get on our knees after Judge's first press conference, many of us ate up DGs bullshit too. IDGAF what these tools say anymore.

Show me the money(Wins) or GTFO.
