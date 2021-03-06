1st Interview as Giants GM w/ Shaun O'Hara

Build through the draft and sign own players. The drafting here has been so abysmal that it hasn’t even been an option. Will not be big FA spenders. Basically saying without saying it that last year’s approach here was horrific.
Listened to the whole thing, said everything right
Coach has to be on board with analytics and sport performance. Building through the draft, FA when they need to. Meeting with the scouts telling them what he wants during evaluations. Acknowledged the cap issues. Professional and likable.
Took a shot at Buffalo!
Nothing shocking. No red flags either. I'm psyched as hell.
I agree with one of the post assessment that he reminds him of the O Epstein. I’m a big Red Sox fan and loved the days with Theo. He really managed the team well, as GM. I hope Joe can do the same thing.
‘I believe this roster is close and can have a chance to compete this year’
That tells me, while building blocks may be present on the roster, the depth isn’t, as well as cap issues, would prevent from any misconceived overnight success. Take the time to build it right and change our approach, which he alluded to
I can see why they picked him. Getting a young GM who would appear to be able to handle an entire org from the ground up was something they were looking for and he probably was the most experienced out of the younger guys. Peters may have had the edge when it came to talent evaluation but I’d think Schoen beat him in all other aspects.
I think he's got good understanding this is a full rebuild. There's only a few guys worthy of "foundation for the future" status right now (Thomas, McKinney, maybe L. Williams) and major holes throughout roster, with more peeking in near future even on defense.
Past history with Reese is that the Giants overpaid to keep marginal value players.
He said near the end, when discussing having two top picks that he was not intending to move up. I dont think many here were thinking there was a reason to move up but thought that was an interesting clarification.
It's cliche, but he seemed very serious when he talked about instructing the NYG scouts about they way things are going to be done.
I noticed his whole demeanor changed when he was talking about the scouts, almost like he may have been getting push back from them about how things are gonna be. Probably reading to much into it though.
Its clear there isn't much of a learning curve even though he is first time GM. He was the first person Beane brought in to help build the Bills up from scratch. Beane also doesn't have a scouting background...so I think its safe to say Schoen basically was a big player in how the Bills changed there entire scouting organization.
He seems like he knows what he wants and can articulate that to the rest of the football ops and his experiences help him there.
Could be a mistake but also I know the Price trade was for a conditional pick. Perhaps conditions weren’t met, or Hill’s performance/playing time was the condition (in which case he surpassed expectations there)
Bingo! He's going to do and say somethings over the course of the next year that will make me scratch my head and some that I'll like. Cant get too excited about anything with this team anymore. Seems level headed. Didn't throw any cliches or nonsensical football terms out there. So he's not an embarassment......yet.
But regardless, we all learned it takes more than impressive press conferences to win football games.
While this year's draft is big and we need to stop whiffing on high picks, I suspect we won't really see the effects Schoen has had for a couple years. Takes time to change an org that's been stuck in its ways for decades.
My biggest takeaway is that he was real and truthful. He noted that Chris was in the GM selection process, but not in the Head Coach selection process.
His Zoom meeting with the Scouts was also something I liked that the vision must be his vision.
As an old professor once told me and our class, “You all start with an “A”. Whether you go down from there is up to you.” So it will be the same for Joe, the players and the coaches and the other folks in the building…at some point.
I hope the HC vacancy gets filled this weekend so they can start the job to complete their player rivals and we can see who gets kept vs. released from the roster.
Were about get on our knees after Judge's first press conference, many of us ate up DGs bullshit too. IDGAF what these tools say anymore.
Show me the money(Wins) or GTFO.
Hopefully his suit fits at the PC.
Impressive young man.
He does say He was a Giant fan because of Mark Bavaro. So he does bring up some history.
can you think of any well run team that consistently spends large dollars to sign outside FA's?
Usually if you are doing that you are trying to make up for draft misses.
He's a breath of fresh air.
And I'll just leave it at that.
And lucky. The draft IMO is at least 1/3 luck!
His decisions will need to start coming quick though once HC is hired and will be interesting to assess where we sit on many fronts in 2 years time.
I think he's got good understanding this is a full rebuild. There's only a few guys worthy of "foundation for the future" status right now (Thomas, McKinney, maybe L. Williams) and major holes throughout roster, with more peeking in near future even on defense.
Build through the draft not FA
Believes in analytics
Get salary cap in better health
I am very impressed so far and hope he gets to pick his HC
Was about to type literally the same thoughts. Good first impressions from Schoen.
Yeah that was weird, and they both said 11 picks.
I noticed his whole demeanor changed when he was talking about the scouts, almost like he may have been getting push back from them about how things are gonna be. Probably reading to much into it though.
Its clear there isn't much of a learning curve even though he is first time GM. He was the first person Beane brought in to help build the Bills up from scratch. Beane also doesn't have a scouting background...so I think its safe to say Schoen basically was a big player in how the Bills changed there entire scouting organization.
He seems like he knows what he wants and can articulate that to the rest of the football ops and his experiences help him there.
When it comes down to it, to a large degree, relationships dictate success.
The GM and Coach, and the Coaches with the players.
If those relationships are strong, the foundation is there for sustained success.
Curious how long a leash, he gets
Quote:
Was about to type literally the same thoughts. Good first impressions from Schoen.
+2. No bluster or bravado. Serious. Sober. Professional.
As of today we have 9 picks.
Could be a mistake but also I know the Price trade was for a conditional pick. Perhaps conditions weren’t met, or Hill’s performance/playing time was the condition (in which case he surpassed expectations there)
Idk where the other pick would be coming from
Bingo! He's going to do and say somethings over the course of the next year that will make me scratch my head and some that I'll like. Cant get too excited about anything with this team anymore. Seems level headed. Didn't throw any cliches or nonsensical football terms out there. So he's not an embarassment......yet.
The performance of what we got from the performance of the 2 we lost was like we never moved them at all.
Man I really, really, really hope we've found someone who's got what it takes to lead us back to the promised land.
His little cap comment was notable, so he must not realize what some of the experts on BBI know regarding the cap being fluid...
I am watching it on YouTube while I work
Real leadership from an executive point of view, at least appearance-wise. Speak softly and carry a big stick.
Tough
Dependable
Talented
Good habits
https://www.giants.com/video/joe-schoen-s-first-interview-as-giants-gm
While this year's draft is big and we need to stop whiffing on high picks, I suspect we won't really see the effects Schoen has had for a couple years. Takes time to change an org that's been stuck in its ways for decades.
Thats a good thing.
Show me the money(Wins) or GTFO.