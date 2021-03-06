for display only
Raanan: Quinn really impressed

jeff57 : 10:21 am
"Don't count him out." Daboll still the favorite.
Judge impressed as well  
Jints in Carolina : 10:25 am : link
The supporters in the building might be 0 for 30  
ghost718 : 10:26 am : link
They never seem to get their way
RE: Judge impressed as well  
Kevin in Annapolis : 10:26 am : link
In comment 15575527 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.

Agreed, we should only hire coaches who can't interview well!
Glad to hear this..  
Chris684 : 10:27 am : link
if for no other reason than I really hope that Schoen hasn't just set himself on Daboll from the beginning.

I have also come around on Quinn. He's not my first choice, but I can see what he brings to the table. It's not easy to coach a team to the Super Bowl in this league and if Kyle Shannahan can overcome the Falcons Super Bowl loss, I don't see a reason why Quinn can't.
RE: RE: Judge impressed as well  
Jints in Carolina : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15575536 Kevin in Annapolis said:
Quote:
In comment 15575527 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.


Agreed, we should only hire coaches who can't interview well!


Sign me up!
So now we are up to 3 possible coaches to "don't count out"  
ZogZerg : 10:27 am : link
Kevin thanks for the laugh  
gtt350 : 10:28 am : link
The league is trending heavily offense  
Sean : 10:28 am : link
Quinn would disappoint me.
RE: Judge impressed as well  
Big Blue '56 : 10:28 am : link
In comment 15575527 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
.


Yeah, he really impressed me as well..I thought he was going to be here long term after year 1, with the way we finished, with the way the team kept fighting to overcome that 1-7 start..

Totally off on this guy..
Who hasn't impressed?  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 10:28 am : link
It feels like they all do.
Did he impress against the Eagles?  
Mike from Ohio : 10:30 am : link
a la Dorsey Levens?
RE: Who hasn't impressed?  
Big Blue '56 : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15575545 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
It feels like they all do.


McAdoo with the suit and “the Duke?” 😎
Good  
Les in TO : 10:32 am : link
He has the deepest and most impressive CV among the candidates
Raanan full tweet:  
shadow_spinner0 : 10:32 am : link
Quote:
My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:

Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.

Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.

Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.
RE: The league is trending heavily offense  
Strahan91 : 10:33 am : link
In comment 15575543 Sean said:
Quote:
Quinn would disappoint me.

I think Quinn would be able to bring a top notch OC into the fold. Rumors are it could be McDaniel from SF. Quinn is universally loved apparently so he should be able to recruit a top notch staff. Especially compared to a guy like Flores
I thought it was impressive  
Lines of Scrimmage : 10:33 am : link
that he said he made some adjustment with how he played defense after looking at how he was doing things. I think that speaks very highly of him.

In reading some stuff on him he seems highly respected around the league which also could assist in assembling a top staff.
These "really impressed" interviews are becoming so cliche  
Essex : 10:34 am : link
and tired at the moment. Maybe I am suffering from Joe Judge syndrome, but the interview is much less important to me as opposed to the body of work. Dan Quinn has a great body of work as a coordinator, but he is on the defensive side and this is an offensive game. I want the guy controlling the team to be offensive in nature.
While he wouldn't be my first choice  
shadow_spinner0 : 10:38 am : link
many have said they would want an experienced head coach for the Giants, so Quinn wouldn't be a bad choice. He's led teams to multiple playoff appearances and especially a Super Bowl. If he brings a very good OC with him, he may work. Don't see why many write him off so quickly.
I dont like Quinn  
superspynyg : 10:39 am : link
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.
RE: These  
Strahan91 : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15575559 Essex said:
Quote:
and tired at the moment. Maybe I am suffering from Joe Judge syndrome, but the interview is much less important to me as opposed to the body of work. Dan Quinn has a great body of work as a coordinator, but he is on the defensive side and this is an offensive game. I want the guy controlling the team to be offensive in nature.

My sincere hope is that “really impressed” has more to do with the staff the coach has lined up vs the way that Judge “really impressed”, although it’s probably the latter
RE: I dont like Quinn  
Ned In Atlanta : 10:42 am : link
In comment 15575566 superspynyg said:
Quote:
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.



This x1000
RE: The league is trending heavily offense  
Tuckrule : 10:43 am : link
In comment 15575543 Sean said:
Quote:
Quinn would disappoint me.


This although Flores is tempting. Seems like a legit coach already but Quinn stinks. His defense stunk. Lucky turnovers much like the 2016 giants defense. They couldn’t stop the run and they had a great offense which controlled the clock much of the season. Sal licata who’s a die hard flacons fan thinks he’s a terrible coach and not just because of the super bowl debacle
I really don't want him  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 10:44 am : link
I think Quinn  
Sammo85 : 10:45 am : link
is the lead guy in Denver, but that's a rough job if there's no QB coming in to save day next couple years.

Herbert and Mahomes in division? Yeesh.
it's easy to impress idiots  
GiantsFan84 : 10:45 am : link
RE: I think Quinn  
Jints in Carolina : 10:45 am : link
In comment 15575581 Sammo85 said:
Quote:
is the lead guy in Denver, but that's a rough job if there's no QB coming in to save day next couple years.

Herbert and Mahomes in division? Yeesh.


Aaron Rodgers maybe
RE: I dont like Quinn  
Mike from Ohio : 10:46 am : link
In comment 15575566 superspynyg said:
Quote:
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.


Agree with this take. The Falcons seemed much more reliant on their offense than defense, and I think Shanahan was a big part of it. If he does bring in a really good OC who has success turning this offense around, that guy is probably gone in two years for his own HC job. Now he has to replicate that success with another hire you hope is just as good.
if Quinn was smart enough to have Shanahan as his OC,  
Lowell : 10:46 am : link
isn't he smart enough to hire a stud OC this time as well?
RE: if Quinn was smart enough to have Shanahan as his OC,  
Mike from Ohio : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15575587 Lowell said:
Quote:
isn't he smart enough to hire a stud OC this time as well?


Sure, if there is always a few out there looking for a job.
The backwards hat disqualifies Quinn for me  
BillT : 11:13 am : link
And yeah, get off my effin lawn. :)
RE: Raanan full tweet:  
Peppers : 11:18 am : link
In comment 15575553 shadow_spinner0 said:
Quote:


Quote:


My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:

Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.

Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.

Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.



He really covered his bases with that tweet lol..
RE: RE: Raanan full tweet:  
Big Blue '56 : 11:19 am : link
In comment 15575641 Peppers said:
Quote:
In comment 15575553 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:




Quote:


My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:

Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.

Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.

Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.






He really covered his bases with that tweet lol..


Now that is funny..😂
Mara's should have no say  
kelly : 11:24 am : link
They have gotten in wrong three times.

Three strikes and they should be out.

If it's not daboll it means Mara's still in control and we are doomed.
RE: I dont like Quinn  
Section331 : 11:35 am : link
In comment 15575566 superspynyg said:
Quote:
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.


This is my concern with Quinn as well, but as with anyone, HC's can learn too. I just think the job he did in Dallas this year has been VASTLY overrated. 19th in yards against and 26th in points? Why should he be a viable candidate? It's not like the Dallas D didn't have talent.
RE: Mara's should have no say  
Tittle 9 20 64 : 11:42 am : link
In comment 15575648 kelly said:
Quote:
They have gotten in wrong three times.

Three strikes and they should be out.

If it's not daboll it means Mara's still in control and we are doomed.


So it’s unrealistic to think Schoen might like someone else?
I think the giants if they hire Daboll  
DavidinBMNY : 11:51 am : link
It's clear it's all Schoen. You have a rookie GM hiring a rookie HC. I can't think of anything else that would make Mara freak out then that. Except if he ran out of Pepsi.
RE: RE: Judge impressed as well  
Dr. D : 12:43 pm : link
In comment 15575544 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15575527 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


.



Yeah, he really impressed me as well..I thought he was going to be here long term after year 1, with the way we finished, with the way the team kept fighting to overcome that 1-7 start..

Totally off on this guy..

Makes quite a few of us, Doc.
RE: The league is trending heavily offense  
Ivan15 : 1:28 pm : link
In comment 15575543 Sean said:
Quote:
Quinn would disappoint me.


The name of the game is still “how to beat the defense” and who knows that better than a good defensive coach?

Need the best organized and the best leader. Really makes very little difference which side of the ball he came from.
















RE: RE: Raanan full tweet:  
mfsd : 1:32 pm : link
In comment 15575641 Peppers said:
Quote:
In comment 15575553 shadow_spinner0 said:


Quote:




Quote:


My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:

Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.

Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.

Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.






He really covered his bases with that tweet lol..


Lol

I bet it’s going to be one of those 3 guys, or another guy. My sources tell me:)
Listening  
jtfuoco : 1:33 pm : link
To Chicago talk radio on how they don't want Quinn either is it true he went 0-6 his last season before getting fired if so I guess he would fit right in here with the previous hires
An Irish Catholic guy from New Jersey impressed Mara?  
sb from NYT Forum : 1:39 pm : link
Color me shocked.
Lou Anarumo  
TroyArchersGhost : 2:15 pm : link
Of all the candidates, he's the one who impresses me most as a leader. His defense is also very, very good and with a bunch of no-names yet.
