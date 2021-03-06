Raanan: Quinn really impressed

if for no other reason than I really hope that Schoen hasn't just set himself on Daboll from the beginning.
I have also come around on Quinn. He's not my first choice, but I can see what he brings to the table. It's not easy to coach a team to the Super Bowl in this league and if Kyle Shannahan can overcome the Falcons Super Bowl loss, I don't see a reason why Quinn can't.
I think Quinn would be able to bring a top notch OC into the fold. Rumors are it could be McDaniel from SF. Quinn is universally loved apparently so he should be able to recruit a top notch staff. Especially compared to a guy like Flores
and tired at the moment. Maybe I am suffering from Joe Judge syndrome, but the interview is much less important to me as opposed to the body of work. Dan Quinn has a great body of work as a coordinator, but he is on the defensive side and this is an offensive game. I want the guy controlling the team to be offensive in nature.
many have said they would want an experienced head coach for the Giants, so Quinn wouldn't be a bad choice. He's led teams to multiple playoff appearances and especially a Super Bowl. If he brings a very good OC with him, he may work. Don't see why many write him off so quickly.
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.
and tired at the moment. Maybe I am suffering from Joe Judge syndrome, but the interview is much less important to me as opposed to the body of work. Dan Quinn has a great body of work as a coordinator, but he is on the defensive side and this is an offensive game. I want the guy controlling the team to be offensive in nature.
My sincere hope is that “really impressed” has more to do with the staff the coach has lined up vs the way that Judge “really impressed”, although it’s probably the latter
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.
This although Flores is tempting. Seems like a legit coach already but Quinn stinks. His defense stunk. Lucky turnovers much like the 2016 giants defense. They couldn’t stop the run and they had a great offense which controlled the clock much of the season. Sal licata who’s a die hard flacons fan thinks he’s a terrible coach and not just because of the super bowl debacle
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.
Agree with this take. The Falcons seemed much more reliant on their offense than defense, and I think Shanahan was a big part of it. If he does bring in a really good OC who has success turning this offense around, that guy is probably gone in two years for his own HC job. Now he has to replicate that success with another hire you hope is just as good.
if Quinn was smart enough to have Shanahan as his OC,
I have lived in Atlanta for 15 years and it is firmly believed that it was Shanahan and his offense that took the Falcons to the Superbowl not Quinn. Quinn is supposed to be a def guru and yet his defenses in Atl were terrible. And they used a lot of high picks on def players. Most just failed. When Shanahan left for 49ers the team took a massive step backwards.
This is my concern with Quinn as well, but as with anyone, HC's can learn too. I just think the job he did in Dallas this year has been VASTLY overrated. 19th in yards against and 26th in points? Why should he be a viable candidate? It's not like the Dallas D didn't have talent.
Of all the candidates, he's the one who impresses me most as a leader. His defense is also very, very good and with a bunch of no-names yet.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
Agreed, we should only hire coaches who can't interview well!
I have also come around on Quinn. He's not my first choice, but I can see what he brings to the table. It's not easy to coach a team to the Super Bowl in this league and if Kyle Shannahan can overcome the Falcons Super Bowl loss, I don't see a reason why Quinn can't.
Quote:
.
Agreed, we should only hire coaches who can't interview well!
Sign me up!
Yeah, he really impressed me as well..I thought he was going to be here long term after year 1, with the way we finished, with the way the team kept fighting to overcome that 1-7 start..
Totally off on this guy..
McAdoo with the suit and “the Duke?” 😎
Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.
Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.
Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.
I think Quinn would be able to bring a top notch OC into the fold. Rumors are it could be McDaniel from SF. Quinn is universally loved apparently so he should be able to recruit a top notch staff. Especially compared to a guy like Flores
In reading some stuff on him he seems highly respected around the league which also could assist in assembling a top staff.
My sincere hope is that “really impressed” has more to do with the staff the coach has lined up vs the way that Judge “really impressed”, although it’s probably the latter
This x1000
This although Flores is tempting. Seems like a legit coach already but Quinn stinks. His defense stunk. Lucky turnovers much like the 2016 giants defense. They couldn’t stop the run and they had a great offense which controlled the clock much of the season. Sal licata who’s a die hard flacons fan thinks he’s a terrible coach and not just because of the super bowl debacle
Herbert and Mahomes in division? Yeesh.
Herbert and Mahomes in division? Yeesh.
Aaron Rodgers maybe
Agree with this take. The Falcons seemed much more reliant on their offense than defense, and I think Shanahan was a big part of it. If he does bring in a really good OC who has success turning this offense around, that guy is probably gone in two years for his own HC job. Now he has to replicate that success with another hire you hope is just as good.
Sure, if there is always a few out there looking for a job.
Quote:
My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:
Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.
Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.
Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.
He really covered his bases with that tweet lol..
Quote:
Quote:
My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:
Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.
Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.
Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.
He really covered his bases with that tweet lol..
Now that is funny..😂
Three strikes and they should be out.
If it's not daboll it means Mara's still in control and we are doomed.
This is my concern with Quinn as well, but as with anyone, HC's can learn too. I just think the job he did in Dallas this year has been VASTLY overrated. 19th in yards against and 26th in points? Why should he be a viable candidate? It's not like the Dallas D didn't have talent.
Three strikes and they should be out.
If it's not daboll it means Mara's still in control and we are doomed.
So it’s unrealistic to think Schoen might like someone else?
Quote:
.
Yeah, he really impressed me as well..I thought he was going to be here long term after year 1, with the way we finished, with the way the team kept fighting to overcome that 1-7 start..
Totally off on this guy..
Makes quite a few of us, Doc.
The name of the game is still “how to beat the defense” and who knows that better than a good defensive coach?
Need the best organized and the best leader. Really makes very little difference which side of the ball he came from.
Quote:
Quote:
My thoughts on #Giants coaching search:
Still view Brian Daboll as favorite. Spoke to people around league who would be surprised if he didn’t get job.
Heard Dan Quinn really impressed. Don’t count him out.
Brian Flores has supporters in building. Still a chance to impress.
He really covered his bases with that tweet lol..
Lol
I bet it’s going to be one of those 3 guys, or another guy. My sources tell me:)