Charlie Weis On Sirius NFL Radio On Daniel Jones

Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 3:44 pm
I was driving to an appointment and briefly got to listen to NFL radio around 11:15 Eastern time this morning; first chance to post.

Essentially what Weis said (I couldn't jot down his exact words as I was driving) as I recall was:

Quote:
"...can't give Daniel Jones a "letter grade" yet, rather any grade on Jones must be an "Incomplete" (which is disappointing since 2021 was going to be the year to get that grade / assessment). Weis further acknowledged that some people already feel Jones is a bust, while others already feel he's shown enough in spite of the lack of support around him, to feel pretty good about Jones going forward. Weis isn't in either of those two camps right now."


My naive hope is to just report Weis' opinion (which I agree with), rather than start another Daniel Jones pro / con mud slinging thread.

I'm going  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 3:46 pm : link
on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.
RE: I'm going  
Jints in Carolina : 1/26/2022 3:46 pm : link
In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.


More than his fumbles and picks?
IIRC, Weis has defended Jones in the past,  
Section331 : 1/26/2022 3:47 pm : link
pretty vehemently at times. This would seem to be at least somewhat a change of heart, unless I'm misremembering Weis's comments.
I have seen enough.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 3:47 pm : link
Not long term answer at QB.
For the record, I'm not in either of those two camps, either.  
81_Great_Dane : 1/26/2022 3:47 pm : link
The Giants still don't know what they have, but everyone in either camp does.
RE: I'm going  
Bill in UT : 1/26/2022 3:48 pm : link
In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.


What's the old record? :)
RE: I'm going  
GiantsFan84 : 1/26/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.


and the exact same things will be said again and again and again and again in every single thread
RE: I'm going  
BigBlueJ : 1/26/2022 3:49 pm : link
In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.


Compared to this season which was widely known as the "Decision"? I think we are so broken and the expectations and narrative on how close we are are so low across the board now I actually think the reverse. He becomes another problem on the long list of problems rather then the focal point he was this past season as we thought we had everything else in place.
DJ has burned his rookie contract  
US1 Giants : 1/26/2022 3:50 pm : link
He'll have the 2022 season to prove that he is an elite QB. Don't think he has it in him both due to his limitations and multiple coaching changes with the Giants. Unless he surprises and is great, 2023 will bring a new QB for the future.
I don't know  
The_Boss : 1/26/2022 3:51 pm : link
I can't get the opening drive in Tampa out of my head where Jones missed a receiver so wide open it would have been the easiest TD you'll see and instead throws to the sideline into an impossible window. Shit like that in his 3rd year, I don't care how many systems he's been in, shouldn't be happening. Competent QB's, in every system, need to locate the open receiver by seeing the field. If he hasn't yet, he probably never will. And this is just one example. I'm sure every poster on BBI has that one play in their mind where Jones operates just like I described.
Hey look, Charlie Weis agrees with what I said  
Snablats : 1/26/2022 3:52 pm : link
Jones hasn't had a fair shot so let's try to give him one in 2022

Which is exactly what Mara and Schoen said today that they are going to do
The way I look at it  
Costy16 : 1/26/2022 3:53 pm : link
As a rookie Jones looked quite comfortable in Shurmur's system. He had 24 TD to 12 INT's. The last two years in Garrett's system were detrimental to his development, IMO. Garrett's scheme was terrible, it was regressive. You couple that with an OL that was a disaster which impacted running game to take the pressure off of him and also his ability to drop back and scan the field.

The one habit he needs to kick is eyeing down that first read. He was a first read QB coming out of Duke and the type of system Cutcliffe ran.

Whoever the coach ends up being, there will be a new staff, new coaches and coordinators. I am not ready to write him off just yet.
RE: DJ has burned his rookie contract  
RHPeel : 1/26/2022 3:54 pm : link
In comment 15576411 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
He'll have the 2022 season to prove that he is an elite QB. Don't think he has it in him both due to his limitations and multiple coaching changes with the Giants. Unless he surprises and is great, 2023 will bring a new QB for the future.


Yeah, this is the problem. You can't wait longer than 4 years for a QB to emerge as top notch before you need to move on because of the salary structure. Jones has gotten a raw deal, but that's the way it goes.
I don't understand  
Mike from Ohio : 1/26/2022 3:55 pm : link
you wanted to post an opinion on Jones from someone in the media, with the hope everyone would read it but then not discuss Jones?

???
RE: RE: I'm going  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 3:55 pm : link
In comment 15576391 Jints in Carolina said:
Quote:
In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.



More than his fumbles and picks?


Actually, one of the myths about Jones is that he is still a turnover machine. He hasn't been for some time. He had one really bad game this year but his fumbles are way down and he has never been a high INT guy.

His biggest problem is he hasn't thrown TDs since his rookie year.
RE: RE: RE: I'm going  
RHPeel : 1/26/2022 3:58 pm : link
In comment 15576435 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15576391 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.



More than his fumbles and picks?



Actually, one of the myths about Jones is that he is still a turnover machine. He hasn't been for some time. He had one really bad game this year but his fumbles are way down and he has never been a high INT guy.

His biggest problem is he hasn't thrown TDs since his rookie year.


I suspect there's a correlation between the turnover reduction and the TD reduction: he's played more conservatively, and it's showing up in the statline. There might not be a good equilibrium for Jones in terms of TDs versus turnovers.
I’m more or less in Daniel Jones’ camp  
M.S. : 1/26/2022 3:59 pm : link

But I believe Mara/Schoen/new HC have a lot of good reasons why they may draft another QB in Round One.

If nothing else, how about competition at the QB position, not to mention a legit backup in case Daniel Jones goes down again.

One mo’ time:

#5 Matt Corral
#7 Best remaining OL
RE: Hey look, Charlie Weis agrees with what I said  
Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15576423 Snablats said:
Quote:
Jones hasn't had a fair shot so let's try to give him one in 2022

Which is exactly what Mara and Schoen said today that they are going to do


Agreed..
RE: RE: RE: I'm going  
Producer : 1/26/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15576435 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15576391 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.



More than his fumbles and picks?



Actually, one of the myths about Jones is that he is still a turnover machine. He hasn't been for some time. He had one really bad game this year but his fumbles are way down and he has never been a high INT guy.

His biggest problem is he hasn't thrown TDs since his rookie year.


These are related.

He is afraid to throw so turnovers are down, but so is production.
RE: RE: RE: I'm going  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2022 3:59 pm : link
In comment 15576435 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15576391 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.



More than his fumbles and picks?



Actually, one of the myths about Jones is that he is still a turnover machine. He hasn't been for some time. He had one really bad game this year but his fumbles are way down and he has never been a high INT guy.

His biggest problem is he hasn't thrown TDs since his rookie year.


It seemed to me that not just Garrett, but Judge himself didn't trust Jones. He needed to be "managed".
I'm  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 4:01 pm : link
not sure I would say there is a direct correlation between reduced turnovers and the lack of TDs.

It's not like the Giants were a heavy run-oriented offense.

You can be both decent at protecting the football and struggle to make big plays.
If you don't know what you have after 3 years,  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 4:01 pm : link
you don't have anything.
RE: I'm  
Producer : 1/26/2022 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15576449 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not sure I would say there is a direct correlation between reduced turnovers and the lack of TDs.

It's not like the Giants were a heavy run-oriented offense.

You can be both decent at protecting the football and struggle to make big plays.


He became a check down Charlie. He is not challenging defenses. He is afraid to challenge defenses. Afraid to commit turnovers. This is Tyrod Taylor. Doesn't challenge defenses. Unproductive. But no turnovers.

it's a direct correlation.
RE: I'm  
The_Boss : 1/26/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15576449 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
not sure I would say there is a direct correlation between reduced turnovers and the lack of TDs.

It's not like the Giants were a heavy run-oriented offense.

You can be both decent at protecting the football and struggle to make big plays.


It's hard to throw INT's when the ball is only going 5 yards past the LOS on a regular basis. I think it was all by design to intentionally not throw INT's. Less risk..less turnovers..but obviously less points/production.
RE: hope everyone would read it but then not discuss Jones?  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 4:05 pm : link
No, not no discussion.

Just hoping (naively) to have some facts presented, opinions supported by facts or at least an honest statement "This is totally my non-expert opinion that Jones ..."

Again  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 4:07 pm : link
not sure the desire wasn't there to throw the football down the field. Could the OL sustain blocks well enough to consistently do that?
Forget About a Fair Shot  
Samiam : 1/26/2022 4:08 pm : link
This has nothing to do with fair to Jones. This is about having enough information to adequately evaluate how good he is. I think Weiss is basically saying we don’t have enough information and I agree with him. We have enough information to say he was overdrafted and that he’ll never be a top line QB which is what you should get drafting a QB with the 6th pick. However, Weis is saying that we don’t have enough information to say Jones sucks and I agree with that. People are saying that Jones is a failure because everything must be perfect around him. That’s not true. Where Gettleman screwed up,the most was getting playmakers for Jones but pretty much ignoring the OL which clearly undermined everything. What Jones needed was not a great OL, he couldn’t have one that sucked this bad. He can’t step into the pocket because his interior linemen cannot block for shit. He has a RT who does not belong in the league. He has no running game. And he had lousy playcalling. That’s not a recipe for success. Give him a decent line and it’s entire possible that Jones can be an effective QB. Or, maybe he’ll fail. I think that’s what Weis is saying.
What has Charlie seen?  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/26/2022 4:10 pm : link
A terrible OL that today the GM acknowledged has to be improved.

Poor running game.

Receivers that were hurt much of the year most likely without a true number 1. TE's that were hurt or one dimensional and in the role unreliable.

A scheme that most hated.

I don't see anything wrong with his take considering he has been around a lot of QB's. He even coached Vinnie who everyone gave up on and then coached him to a Pro Bowl.

RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 4:10 pm : link
Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.



RE: DJ has burned his rookie contract  
TyreeHelmet : 1/26/2022 4:13 pm : link
In comment 15576411 US1 Giants said:
Quote:
He'll have the 2022 season to prove that he is an elite QB. Don't think he has it in him both due to his limitations and multiple coaching changes with the Giants. Unless he surprises and is great, 2023 will bring a new QB for the future.


Lets see if he can be an average starter first before elite...He has a long way to go.
RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
RHPeel : 1/26/2022 4:15 pm : link
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.


I agree with all of this... but I don't think it works in the current salary cap/rookie contract scale era. Jones is not going to come back on a cheap deal for the Giants: either he's going to get paid like a big-time QB by the Giants, or he's going to be a free agent. There's no allowance for "the Giants sign Jones to a team-friendly extension to be a middle-tier QB." If Jones is playing on a team-friendly contract after 2022 it'll be with someone other than the Giants.
RE: RE: hope everyone would read it but then not discuss Jones?  
Mike from Ohio : 1/26/2022 4:16 pm : link
In comment 15576457 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
No, not no discussion.

Just hoping (naively) to have some facts presented, opinions supported by facts or at least an honest statement "This is totally my non-expert opinion that Jones ..."


There is no point in posting facts. If you post is statistics it is just the same argument of "he sucks" vs. "he is awesome but the line and WRs suck."

If you bring up something about Jones, it will generally be the same as the other 9,000 discussions about him.
Re "I Have Seen Enough..."  
clatterbuck : 1/26/2022 4:16 pm : link
Always amazes me how a non-football professional (the OP can correct me if I'm wrong) can make such an unequivocal statement when the pros in the business, talent evaluators, coaches, aren't ready to say they've "seen enough." We all have opinions based on what we can see through a TV screen but even knowledgeable fans and those who've been watching and observing the game for a long time still should be self-aware enough to know what they don't know.
Weis's actual quote  
jvm52106 : 1/26/2022 4:17 pm : link
Some people Hate the guy and some people feel pretty good about him and building with him. To me it is an incomplete grade to date.
RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
clatterbuck : 1/26/2022 4:18 pm : link
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.

+1
What's the endgame with Jones?  
rsjem1979 : 1/26/2022 4:21 pm : link
Leave everything else aside. Crappy OL, bad offense, the world has just been so unfair to Danny Jones. Whatever.

He's entering the final year of a cap-friendly deal. I think we can all admit that he's not and will not ever be in the upper echelon of NFL QBs. Let's be kind and say his ceiling is somewhere around 12th best.

After 2022 the options are either:

a) Franchise tag him at something north of $30 million
b) Extend him at something like $25-27 million per season

Can you win a Super Bowl between now and 2030 with Daniel Jones making that kind of money to be "pretty good". And that's optimistically assuming he can even reach that level at all, which is still questionable to begin with.

Because if you can't win the Super Bowl with Daniel Jones, there's not a single reason to continue the discussion. Ryan Tannehill, a favorite comp of Jones made by his biggest supporters is NEVER going to win a Super Bowl. EVER.

So what are we even doing here? Daniel Jones is going to play in 2022, and then what? We're going to give him a 5-year, $130 million contract to hopefully win 9 games at some point?

You either have your QB, or you don't. The Bills have their QB. The Chiefs have their QB. The Chargers and Bengals have their QB.

If the plan is to Tannehill your way to the Super Bowl, it's a stupid plan.
RE: RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/26/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15576474 RHPeel said:
Quote:
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.






I agree with all of this... but I don't think it works in the current salary cap/rookie contract scale era. Jones is not going to come back on a cheap deal for the Giants: either he's going to get paid like a big-time QB by the Giants, or he's going to be a free agent. There's no allowance for "the Giants sign Jones to a team-friendly extension to be a middle-tier QB." If Jones is playing on a team-friendly contract after 2022 it'll be with someone other than the Giants.


Schoen is not looking to get a bargain. He his looking for a QB that he feels the Giants can win a championship once he corrects the talent deficiencies. There is no middle ground. After 2022, I believe he is looking to the draft but lets play the season. If he sees that in this draft I don't think it will stop him either. No sense tipping his hand at this point.
RE: Weis's actual quote  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 4:23 pm : link
Thanks. Hopefully I didn't butcher it too badly in the OP.

Personally...  
Dan in the Springs : 1/26/2022 4:24 pm : link
I've hated the Judge axiom that all drives are good that end in a kick. I think it fosters an attitude toward turnovers which is admirable, but carries over to reduced aggressiveness in playmaking.

I always wished Eli was a lower INT kind of guy, and have admired those QB's who could get through a season with 30+ TD's and single-digit INT's. But if I had to choose, I'd much rather Eli get us the 30+ TD's even if it meant another 6-8 INT's. He was able to make many amazing plays because of his aggressiveness and I love him for it.

In other words, 30 TD's and 15 INT's is much more preferable than 15 TD's and 0 INT's, imo. I feel like DJ has been playing to avoid the turnover for so many games that he's behind in his development as a playmaker. Hoping he can get caught back up this year.

If Phil Simms played today, he wouldn't get 5 years either.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2022 4:26 pm : link
It's not 1982 anymore. Rookie QBs get 4 year contracts and expect 100m contracts after.
One thing  
Photoguy : 1/26/2022 4:33 pm : link
that I sometimes wonder about in regards to DJ. Is BBI more pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick?

Would the vitriol still be as pronounced if he'd been taken in the 3rd round? Because, what I'm getting from all the rage threads is people are practically blaming him for being #6.
RE: RE: RE: RE: I'm going  
Thegratefulhead : 1/26/2022 4:34 pm : link
In comment 15576446 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15576435 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15576391 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.



More than his fumbles and picks?



Actually, one of the myths about Jones is that he is still a turnover machine. He hasn't been for some time. He had one really bad game this year but his fumbles are way down and he has never been a high INT guy.

His biggest problem is he hasn't thrown TDs since his rookie year.



These are related.

He is afraid to throw so turnovers are down, but so is production.
That is my take too, I said it a number of times this year. Daniel Jones has thrown over 1000 NFL passes, he has not shown he can score points while keeping the turnovers down. I think the 2 are directly related.
RE: RE: RE: I'm going  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 4:35 pm : link
In comment 15576435 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15576391 Jints in Carolina said:


Quote:


In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.



More than his fumbles and picks?



Actually, one of the myths about Jones is that he is still a turnover machine. He hasn't been for some time. He had one really bad game this year but his fumbles are way down and he has never been a high INT guy.

His biggest problem is he hasn't thrown TDs since his rookie year.


Because the offense was reigned in. When they open it up this year it’ll return, maybe on the same level but it’s not going to be pretty
RE: RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2022 4:37 pm : link
In comment 15576479 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:



Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.





+1


These are also bad comparisons.

No one thought manning was a bust after 2006. In 39 career starts he'd thrown 54 touchdowns and 8,000 career yards. No one was pushing Eli out the door. The 2006 team was supposed to make the playoffs.


Josh Allen was vastly improved by year 2. Year 3 was just the point where he became exceptional.

RE: Hey look, Charlie Weis agrees with what I said  
joeinpa : 1/26/2022 4:38 pm : link
In comment 15576423 Snablats said:
Quote:
Jones hasn't had a fair shot so let's try to give him one in 2022

Which is exactly what Mara and Schoen said today that they are going to do


I m in the camp of being pleased with that decision.
We’ve gotten all the information we need  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 4:39 pm : link
To even consider giving him a long term deal he would need to show he can an elite QB this year. That seems highly unlikely, no?

You can’t give him a long term big money deal if he’s just average this year, regardless of the situation around him. Jones time as a Giant is done.
Jones is a failure  
Thegratefulhead : 1/26/2022 4:39 pm : link
because that is what he has proven to be. What is his record again? How many TDs did he throw this year? Jones can get his team up and down the field but as soon as he needs to process the field faster in the red zone, he repeatedly shits the bed.
RE: RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
Bill in UT : 1/26/2022 4:40 pm : link
In comment 15576474 RHPeel said:
Quote:

Jones is not going to come back on a cheap deal for the Giants: either he's going to get paid like a big-time QB by the Giants, or he's going to be a free agent.


Being a free agent isn't an automatic gold ticket. If he's not good enough for a long-term deal with the Giants, I doubt he's going to get megabucks from anyone. He's likely to be signed as a backup or to a one-year prove it.
RE: I'm going  
Maryland Blows : 1/26/2022 4:41 pm : link
In comment 15576389 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
on record now as saying Daniel Jones threads will set a record this offseason.


I agree, tie the donation campaign to the amount of Jones threads that are started.
History is not on his side  
AcesUp : 1/26/2022 4:41 pm : link
Not a long list of recent players that have emerged after 3 years of uncertainty. People can point to Simms and Eli but that was pre-salary cap and before the NFL went feudal system with their QB contracts.

Even if Jones has a "good year", do you feel comfortable giving him a longterm extension off that body of work? Keep in mind, there isn't really a middle class with QB contracts.
"Jones hasn't had a fair shot"  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 4:43 pm : link
That is amazing. He's been overdrafted and overpaid since April 2019.

And since when is giving bad players a "fair shot" a viable strategy?

You want to know a big reason Belichick has been so successful? He scouts to eliminate people. He finds reasons not to draft or sign players, not to hire coaches. He doesn't search for reasons to employ someone.

Don't look for reasons to keep Jones or any other player. Look for reasons to replace them. That's the process that separates the wheat from the chaff.
I've been in DJ's camp and have given up trying to convince those  
Dinger : 1/26/2022 4:43 pm : link
who see him as a bust. I understand their points and after watching Allen this past weekend, they've every right to feel that way. I still see him(DJ) as an asset, but honestly he does not have the physical make up to take the hits that Allen did and stay on the field. I also worry about ANY neck injury. They will need a legit back up or draft pick this coming season. Even if they find a way to solidify the line, DJ's running is part of his game and i believe, unfortunately, that it will be the end of his game. I'm hoping Schoen is smart enough and does actually have carte blanche to do the right thing at QB. I'm not sure what that is but hopefully the new gm does.
RE: One thing  
The_Boss : 1/26/2022 4:44 pm : link
In comment 15576506 Photoguy said:
Quote:
that I sometimes wonder about in regards to DJ. Is BBI more pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick?

Would the vitriol still be as pronounced if he'd been taken in the 3rd round? Because, what I'm getting from all the rage threads is people are practically blaming him for being #6.


At this point, it doesn't matter. He sucks. THAT's all that matters.
….  
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2022 4:46 pm : link
We know what everyone’s opinion here is on Daniel Jones. Basically every poster has given up on him. There’s zero need to keep discussing it.
RE: We’ve gotten all the information we need  
joeinpa : 1/26/2022 4:46 pm : link
In comment 15576516 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
To even consider giving him a long term deal he would need to show he can an elite QB this year. That seems highly unlikely, no?

You can’t give him a long term big money deal if he’s just average this year, regardless of the situation around him. Jones time as a Giant is done.


Yep on all counts
RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 4:47 pm : link
That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction.

Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )
I agree with Weis  
bluetothegrave : 1/26/2022 4:47 pm : link
incomplete after 3 years. When he went out we completely fell apart. What asswipe horrendous Gettleman put in front of him as an offensive line was absolutely the worst. Looking at what are backup qbs did and looking at the actual jail breaks on the offensive line, it is very hard to make a final decision on DJ.

There are so many negatives, his not looking off the primary receiver, his fumbles, his never ever completing big passes or making big throws in clutch situations, always being slightly behind a guy or leading him too much but I do think we can give him one more year.

Watching Josh allen sling it, Herbert (who should be a fucking giant) do lead me to believe Jones is not the man but I am also not 100% convinced. On this one I will just go w the flow and whatever Scheon and the new coach think ill gladly accept.
RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
Section331 : 1/26/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.


Phil Simms was 40 years ago. Not relevant.

Eli was coming off 2 playoff appearances in his first 2 full seasons. He had his warts, but I think most felt pretty good about him.

Josh Allen definitely struggled as a rookie, as a lot of rookies do. That's not the point, getting better is.

RGIII looked great after a year, and who knows how his career turns out without the knee injury.

Jones has had 37 starts. I get that the situation was far from perfect, but he did little to make a bad situation better. He'll almost certainly have this year to prove it, which is fine, but he should have a solid vet QB in camp to push him.
RE: One thing  
rsjem1979 : 1/26/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15576506 Photoguy said:
Quote:
that I sometimes wonder about in regards to DJ. Is BBI more pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick?

Would the vitriol still be as pronounced if he'd been taken in the 3rd round? Because, what I'm getting from all the rage threads is people are practically blaming him for being #6.


It's not his fault he was overdrafted, but he was overdrafted, and the fact that he was chosen 6th is why he's still here despite his performance.

If he was taken in the 3rd round, Justin Herbert would be our QB and Daniel Jones would be his backup and the world would be a much better place.
We keep moving the goalposts  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 1/26/2022 4:49 pm : link
Wasn't last year his "prove it" year? Was it not an epic failure?
RE: ... pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 4:55 pm : link
I don't really get the "6th pick" rantings. Yes, it would be great if Jones was a 3rd pick as Russell Wilson or a 4th pick as Dak Prescott. And yes, a 6th overall pick is very valuable. But to me folks are getting upset as if the Giants had given up a first rounder in 3 consecutive drafts (as teams have done; Wentz and Goff I believe) and then the pick turns out to be a bust or not an elite QB.

Giving up 3 consecutive first rounders absolutely sets a franchise back. A single 6th overall pick; not so much.

The key regardless of the round drafted or draft capital expended is number of years it takes to find out if you have the right guy or not. This is clearly the frustration with Daniel Jones. I don't think many would state that Jones has clearly shown he's a franchise QB. Having to wait another year, the 4th, to find out where he lies on the "QB spectrum" is frustrating.

Hopefully we'll find out early in 2022. And given Jones' neck injury and pre-neck injury games missed, a viable back up QB (veteran or 2nd, 3rd or 4th round pick) is clearly needed. Boy were we spoiled with Eli's durability.

RE: ….  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 4:57 pm : link
In comment 15576534 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
We know what everyone’s opinion here is on Daniel Jones. Basically every poster has given up on him. There’s zero need to keep discussing it.


It’s a message board about the Giants. People are free to discuss what they want and you’re free to not click on it. Are you the BBI police?
RE: We keep moving the goalposts  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15576543 LakeGeorgeGiant said:
Quote:
Wasn't last year his "prove it" year? Was it not an epic failure?


The goalpost move was the most predictable thing on this site
RE: ….  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 5:00 pm : link
In comment 15576534 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
We know what everyone’s opinion here is on Daniel Jones. Basically every poster has given up on him. There’s zero need to keep discussing it.


So don't.
RE: RE: ... pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick  
Bob from Massachusetts : 1/26/2022 5:03 pm : link
In comment 15576560 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
I don't really get the "6th pick" rantings. Yes, it would be great if Jones was a 3rd pick as Russell Wilson or a 4th pick as Dak Prescott. And yes, a 6th overall pick is very valuable. But to me folks are getting upset as if the Giants had given up a first rounder in 3 consecutive drafts (as teams have done; Wentz and Goff I believe) and then the pick turns out to be a bust or not an elite QB.

Giving up 3 consecutive first rounders absolutely sets a franchise back. A single 6th overall pick; not so much.

The key regardless of the round drafted or draft capital expended is number of years it takes to find out if you have the right guy or not. This is clearly the frustration with Daniel Jones. I don't think many would state that Jones has clearly shown he's a franchise QB. Having to wait another year, the 4th, to find out where he lies on the "QB spectrum" is frustrating.

Hopefully we'll find out early in 2022. And given Jones' neck injury and pre-neck injury games missed, a viable back up QB (veteran or 2nd, 3rd or 4th round pick) is clearly needed. Boy were we spoiled with Eli's durability.


The problem is you waste time figuring out whether he's "the answer, so if he isn't you've wasted a lot of time, and if he is you've used up the low cap time you have to build around him. I hope he turns out to be the answer and justifies a big contract. Will he? Who knows?
RE: RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
BillKo : 1/26/2022 5:05 pm : link
In comment 15576538 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction. Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )


LOL....why was Eric using "The Quarterback" rather than "Manning" in the writeup?

I was at that game, and was pretty ticked that we were throwing our season away (who knew!?)
RE: RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
81_Great_Dane : 1/26/2022 5:07 pm : link
In comment 15576479 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.





+1
+1 more.

On this site, saying "it's too soon to tell" rather than "Jones sucks" will make us "Jones defenders."
RE: RE: ... pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick  
Section331 : 1/26/2022 5:09 pm : link
In comment 15576560 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
I don't really get the "6th pick" rantings. Yes, it would be great if Jones was a 3rd pick as Russell Wilson or a 4th pick as Dak Prescott. And yes, a 6th overall pick is very valuable. But to me folks are getting upset as if the Giants had given up a first rounder in 3 consecutive drafts (as teams have done; Wentz and Goff I believe) and then the pick turns out to be a bust or not an elite QB.

Giving up 3 consecutive first rounders absolutely sets a franchise back. A single 6th overall pick; not so much.

The key regardless of the round drafted or draft capital expended is number of years it takes to find out if you have the right guy or not. This is clearly the frustration with Daniel Jones. I don't think many would state that Jones has clearly shown he's a franchise QB. Having to wait another year, the 4th, to find out where he lies on the "QB spectrum" is frustrating.

Hopefully we'll find out early in 2022. And given Jones' neck injury and pre-neck injury games missed, a viable back up QB (veteran or 2nd, 3rd or 4th round pick) is clearly needed. Boy were we spoiled with Eli's durability.


I agree with the 6th pick thing, it's a sunk cost at this point. If the Giants are going into next season with Jones as the presumed starter (I'd say that is likely, but not a slam dunk), then they have to bring in a viable backup. Yes, to be there if Jones gets hurt, but to also push him in camp, on the field and in the film room. If that vet beats him out, how can anyone say that he didn't get a fair shot?
RE: RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
The_Boss : 1/26/2022 5:10 pm : link
In comment 15576538 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction. Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )


It appears Eric didn’t write that review.
RE: RE: RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
The_Boss : 1/26/2022 5:12 pm : link
In comment 15576577 BillKo said:
Quote:
In comment 15576538 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction. Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )



LOL....why was Eric using "The Quarterback" rather than "Manning" in the writeup?

I was at that game, and was pretty ticked that we were throwing our season away (who knew!?)


I may be wrong but wasn’t “The Quarterback” how Carl referred to Eli before he won a super bowl?
RE: RE: RE: RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
The_Boss : 1/26/2022 5:13 pm : link
In comment 15576591 The_Boss said:
Quote:
In comment 15576577 BillKo said:


Quote:


In comment 15576538 Trainmaster said:


Quote:


That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction. Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )



LOL....why was Eric using "The Quarterback" rather than "Manning" in the writeup?

I was at that game, and was pretty ticked that we were throwing our season away (who knew!?)



I may be wrong but wasn’t “The Quarterback” how Carl referred to Eli before he won a super bowl?


Carl on the radio call
RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
HomerJones45 : 1/26/2022 5:19 pm : link
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.
Stop this shit. Phil Simms was a better passer with a better arm when he came in the League. Daniel Jones had 3 years of professional coaching in college and is the same player he was at Duke. The connection to Cutcliffe made Jones a #1 pick. Otherwise, he's Drew Lock.
that game  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 5:20 pm : link
review wasn't written by me. It was written by Damon.
RE: RE: We keep moving the goalposts  
HomerJones45 : 1/26/2022 5:20 pm : link
In comment 15576569 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576543 LakeGeorgeGiant said:


Quote:


Wasn't last year his "prove it" year? Was it not an epic failure?



The goalpost move was the most predictable thing on this site
As was Mara's desire to find someone to "fix" him
RE: that game review wasn't written by me  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 5:30 pm : link
Sorry for misattributing the review to you, Eric.

So Eric, do you recall how you felt about Eli after that game?

I'll admit "bust / not a franchise QB" was what I was thinking.

The Giants have played 49 games since drafting Jones  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 5:35 pm : link
That is not too soon to tell.

If you don't know by the end of year two, you probably don't have a quarterback. That's just the reality of the current era since the modern CBA was put in place in 2011.

I don't know what it is about Jones that gets people to cling to him like this. What has he done right that Evan Engram, Will Hernandez, or any other maligned Giants did wrong?

Jones got the "prove it" that he hadn't earned. He used it to continue to prove that he stinks.
Having a great QB helps  
AnnapolisMike : 1/26/2022 5:43 pm : link
But a good QB with the right pieces around him can go to and win a Superbowl. Proven just recently by Nick Foles.

DJ is never (probably) going to be an elite QB. But maybe he can be a good QB. DJ was 4-7 as a starter this season. He was not the reason the Giants lost the majority of those games. Go read Sy'56's reviews. DJ's main problem is availability.

Whatever decision Shoen and his coaching staff make regarding DJ is fine with me. Personally, I hope they bring in competition for DJ in training camp. Let the chips fall where they may.
RE: The Giants have played 49 games since drafting Jones  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 5:44 pm : link
In comment 15576614 Go Terps said:
Quote:
That is not too soon to tell.

If you don't know by the end of year two, you probably don't have a quarterback. That's just the reality of the current era since the modern CBA was put in place in 2011.

I don't know what it is about Jones that gets people to cling to him like this. What has he done right that Evan Engram, Will Hernandez, or any other maligned Giants did wrong?

Jones got the "prove it" that he hadn't earned. He used it to continue to prove that he stinks.


The funny thing is Jones deserve the same vitriol Engram gets. He’s just as bad.
RE: One thing  
Scooter185 : 1/26/2022 5:47 pm : link
In comment 15576506 Photoguy said:
Quote:
that I sometimes wonder about in regards to DJ. Is BBI more pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick?

Would the vitriol still be as pronounced if he'd been taken in the 3rd round? Because, what I'm getting from all the rage threads is people are practically blaming him for being #6.


There would be no 5th year option to worry about, but I also doubt he's still a starter as a 3rd RD pick. His draft position is the only reason for his otherwise undeserved scholarship
RE: Having a great QB helps  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 5:48 pm : link
In comment 15576629 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But a good QB with the right pieces around him can go to and win a Superbowl. Proven just recently by Nick Foles.

DJ is never (probably) going to be an elite QB. But maybe he can be a good QB. DJ was 4-7 as a starter this season. He was not the reason the Giants lost the majority of those games. Go read Sy'56's reviews. DJ's main problem is availability.

Whatever decision Shoen and his coaching staff make regarding DJ is fine with me. Personally, I hope they bring in competition for DJ in training camp. Let the chips fall where they may.


Foles won that Super Bowl off an elite stretch of play. He completed 73% of his passes for 320 yards a game and 2 TDs. It’s rare for just a good QB to put together that stretch of games especially in the playoffs. Foles is the exception not the rule.

And I think some of you guys ignore some of the negative stuff Sy has put in his game reviews about Jones processing.
RE: Having a great QB helps  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15576629 AnnapolisMike said:
Quote:
But a good QB with the right pieces around him can go to and win a Superbowl. Proven just recently by Nick Foles.

DJ is never (probably) going to be an elite QB. But maybe he can be a good QB. DJ was 4-7 as a starter this season. He was not the reason the Giants lost the majority of those games. Go read Sy'56's reviews. DJ's main problem is availability.

Whatever decision Shoen and his coaching staff make regarding DJ is fine with me. Personally, I hope they bring in competition for DJ in training camp. Let the chips fall where they may.


"Maybe he can be a good QB" is such a low standard.
RE: RE: that game review wasn't written by me  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 5:50 pm : link
In comment 15576611 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Sorry for misattributing the review to you, Eric.

So Eric, do you recall how you felt about Eli after that game?

I'll admit "bust / not a franchise QB" was what I was thinking.


I wasn't happy. I do know I threw around the "bust" word after his rookie season game against the Ravens when he literally had a 0.0 QBR.

During the 2007 playoff run, I kept harping on the dramatic turnaround of two players: Eli Manning and Corey Webster. It was astounding when you think of it how good they both got after kind of being written off.
RE: RE: One thing  
Brown_Hornet : 1/26/2022 5:55 pm : link
In comment 15576635 Scooter185 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576506 Photoguy said:


Quote:


that I sometimes wonder about in regards to DJ. Is BBI more pissed about his ability, or the fact that he was the 6th pick?

Would the vitriol still be as pronounced if he'd been taken in the 3rd round? Because, what I'm getting from all the rage threads is people are practically blaming him for being #6.



There would be no 5th year option to worry about, but I also doubt he's still a starter as a 3rd RD pick. His draft position is the only reason for his otherwise undeserved scholarship
I think that it becomes revisionist reasoning.

No, the vitriol would be far less, but, it's also possible that as a 3rd RD prospect, the Giants may have moved on.

Unless something amazing happens...I expect DJ to be a placeholder. To my eye, he lacks "dog" mentality. He hesitates. I don't think that that can change.

As a fan, I have moved on from his draft slot because it is no longer relevant. There's a solid chance DJ would have screwed up the 6th pick with another guy anyway.

The Giants new GM seems to be a good one.

Giddy Up!
RE: I don't know  
averagejoe : 1/26/2022 5:58 pm : link
In comment 15576418 The_Boss said:
Quote:
I can't get the opening drive in Tampa out of my head where Jones missed a receiver so wide open it would have been the easiest TD you'll see and instead throws to the sideline into an impossible window. Shit like that in his 3rd year, I don't care how many systems he's been in, shouldn't be happening. Competent QB's, in every system, need to locate the open receiver by seeing the field. If he hasn't yet, he probably never will. And this is just one example. I'm sure every poster on BBI has that one play in their mind where Jones operates just like I described.
Was that the post to Golladay ? I completely agree with you. No QB at any level should ever miss that. Should have been his first read and it was right in front of him. He's not a one read guy. He is a no read guy.
DJ...  
Brown_Hornet : 1/26/2022 5:59 pm : link
...err, DG
RE: RE:If you don't know what you have after 3 years  
Costy16 : 1/26/2022 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15576464 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Where were we on Phil Simms going into the 1982 season?

Where were we on Eli going into the 2007 season?

Sometimes it's very obvious after a full year played (see Mahomes as a positive example, Haskins as a negative one).

Josh Allen didn't look great after a full year.

RGIII looked pretty good after a full year.

With Jones, it's not the years. It's the number of games with some semblance of a supporting cast around him. Jones probably has about a 1.5 years of "real data". And that 1.5 years is an "Incomplete" to many folks.


Remember Eli’s 4 INT debacle vs the Vikings during the 2007 season? People wanted him benched then.
RE: RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2022 6:23 pm : link
In comment 15576538 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction. Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )


That's a bad game in 2007, one of the worst of his career, and he had everal bad games by late 2007 which is where people started to get really frustrated. No one was saying Eli didn't deserve to play any more before that stretch. He'd had many productive games already. The problem was the interceptions. By that point he was good enough to direct the offense to two playoff appearances.
RE: RE: Eli No one thought manning was a bust after 2006.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2022 6:26 pm : link
In comment 15576538 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That is not my recollection. After Eli's terrible mid 2007 season game versus Minnesota (3 pick 6s if I recall), many were ready to give up on him.

To his credit, Eric in the game review was a lot more measured in his reaction. Game Review: Minnesota Vikings at New York Giants, November 25, 2007 - ( New Window )


That's a bad game in 2007, one of the worst of his career, and he had everal bad games by late 2007 which is where people started to get really frustrated. No one was saying Eli didn't deserve to play any more before that stretch. He'd had many productive games already. The problem was the interceptions. By that point he was good enough to direct the offense to two playoff appearances.

Also, there were much higher expectations for Eli, hence the criticism and frustration.
No one expected much from Jones, and he hasn't raised that bar.
I don’t agree with the anti Jones crowd.  
Giant John : 1/26/2022 6:39 pm : link
I’m not saying he will be a hall of famer either but, not saying he’s a bust either. Let put a decent line in front of him. Let’s give him a running game, let’s give him wide receivers that actually have desire to excel and aren’t game check players. Because folks, the above hasn’t happened yet.
We aren’t getting anyone better for next year anyway.
RE: RE: Having a great QB helps  
Producer : 1/26/2022 6:41 pm : link
In comment 15576641 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15576629 AnnapolisMike said:


Quote:


But a good QB with the right pieces around him can go to and win a Superbowl. Proven just recently by Nick Foles.

DJ is never (probably) going to be an elite QB. But maybe he can be a good QB. DJ was 4-7 as a starter this season. He was not the reason the Giants lost the majority of those games. Go read Sy'56's reviews. DJ's main problem is availability.

Whatever decision Shoen and his coaching staff make regarding DJ is fine with me. Personally, I hope they bring in competition for DJ in training camp. Let the chips fall where they may.



"Maybe he can be a good QB" is such a low standard.


yes it is a low standard..

But it is an even worse operating principle. A disastrous operating principle.

It's not how you run a $5B organization. And I am sorry but Schoen is starting to feel like a stuffed shirt bureaucrat.
Charlie Weis spoke on the radio and said  
GeofromNJ : 1/26/2022 6:43 pm : link
he didn't know what to think regarding Daniel Jones' ability. Thank you, Charlie. Very informative.
Lots of teams would  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/26/2022 6:54 pm : link
Want a good QB. Good can be a lot of things.

The issue is to advance you will need that much of a better team around them. Hard to put together a outstanding team all around. Then you have injuries. Playoffs are a different animal where teams get close in talent and it’s where you need that big game QB.

Foles was a unique situation. He had a really good team and the NFC playoffs didn’t have a great challenge. They faced Shurmer and Ponder in the NFCCG. Then BB was fighting with Kraft. Almost like BP and Kraft before the SB.
Just because Foles and Dilfer had the luck to win  
cosmicj : 1/26/2022 7:05 pm : link
Titles doesn’t mean you plan on that luck.

Over the weekend we saw Ryan Tannehill, a player at a level Jones can barely aspire to reaching, look like an absolutely liability to his team in a big playoff game. The goal here is to win a championship, right? What are we even talking about? It’s over.
RE: he didn't know what to think regarding Daniel Jones' ability.  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 7:18 pm : link
His point was he didn't know how anyone could have a very strong fact based opinion one way or the other. Hence the "incomplete".

So Weis  
OC2.0 : 1/26/2022 7:51 pm : link
Basically said nothing.
I Take It That Weis Was Cautioning Folks Into Jumping To Conclusions  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 7:54 pm : link
he acknowledged that we should be able to assess him clearly after 3 years, but there were enough mitigating circumstances that he didn't think making a firm assessment is justified.

I didn't take that as nothing.

Jones play doesn't jump off the page  
xman : 1/26/2022 8:00 pm : link
and then he has the injury jinx. I think he plays like a dummy
3 years of play  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 8:18 pm : link
Is far from jumping to conclusions.
In How Many Games Did Jones  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 8:24 pm : link
Have an even average OL, skill players, offensive scheme, running back and playcaller?

Very few in those 3 years (mostly in his first year).

IMHO there is enough of a chance that Jones could be a decent starter to not dump him for a late round pick as soon as the trading period reopens as I think some would like to do.

But the Giants clearly need a solid "Plan B" at QB, whether by a decent quality vet backup (with starter potential) and / or at least a mid round QB in the draft.

Jones could be out of football tomorrow due to medical concerns.

RE: In How Many Games Did Jones  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 8:32 pm : link
In comment 15576970 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Have an even average OL, skill players, offensive scheme, running back and playcaller?

Very few in those 3 years (mostly in his first year).


Burrow got sacked technically 11 times, while having to call his own plays at times, and still beat the #1 seed on the road. He’s played half the amount of games as Jones. Stop with the excuses it’s embarrassing.

Daniel Jones isn’t awful  
Dave in PA : 1/26/2022 8:33 pm : link
That’s about the only nice thing I can say about his play through 3 seasons. Yikes
Burrow  
AcidTest : 1/26/2022 9:23 pm : link
got sacked 11 times, but he's also playing with much better WRs and other skill position players than Jones. Our WRs essentially get no separation.

The real question with Jones is whether he can process and read defenses quickly enough at this level. There are plays where he has enough time to throw and still doesn't do so. But that may at least to some extent be because he doesn't trust his OL to ever give him more than two or three seconds to throw. So even when he has more time to do so, he gets rid of the ball after one or two reads. He had the same problem at Duke because his OL was also poor. His WRs also dropped the most or second most passes of any WRs in college football that year.

The problem is that there are still too many mind boggling throws from Jones even when he does make the correct read. He also looks like a guy who needs nearly everything around him to be almost perfect to succeed. Great QBs succeed even when everything is falling apart.

The whole debate though is likely moot for 2022. Jones will have better competition, but will likely start this year. As long as the Giants don't pick up his fifth year option, I'm fine with that decision.
I’ve been a Jones guy  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/26/2022 9:24 pm : link
But it’s really disconcerting that what looks like needs to be a complete tear down and rebuild is turning into “let’s build to maximize Daniel in 2022.” If he surprises us in 2022 then great, but this team is where it’s at largely due being the “let’s go all in for next year” way of roster building. He’s been underwhelming and injury prone.
If the problems have existed for 7 years  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 9:26 pm : link
Than maybe it’s not the supporting cast.
I’ve been a Jones guy  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/26/2022 9:26 pm : link
But it’s really disconcerting that what looks like needs to be a complete tear down and rebuild is turning into “let’s build to maximize Daniel in 2022.” If he surprises us in 2022 then great, but this team is where it’s at largely due being the “let’s go all in for next year” way of roster building. He’s been underwhelming and injury prone.
Sorry  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/26/2022 9:27 pm : link
For the double post
I am confused by people saying Jones needs  
Thunderstruck27 : 1/26/2022 9:28 pm : link
"everything to be perfect" for him to succeed.
When has he had anything that even resembled competent around him?
Other than our LT in the last 2 seasons we have some of the worst football players in the NFL on offense.
He’s the best option for now  
djm : 1/26/2022 10:04 pm : link
See how things shake out over the next few months.
RE: I am confused by people saying Jones needs  
bluewave : 1/26/2022 10:19 pm : link
In comment 15577124 Thunderstruck27 said:
Quote:
"everything to be perfect" for him to succeed.
When has he had anything that even resembled competent around him?
Other than our LT in the last 2 seasons we have some of the worst football players in the NFL on offense.


Just keep asking the question: How did the offense look without him the last 6 games??? Watch them shit their pants...
RE: RE: ….  
Snablats : 1/26/2022 10:42 pm : link
In comment 15576562 ajr2456 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576534 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


We know what everyone’s opinion here is on Daniel Jones. Basically every poster has given up on him. There’s zero need to keep discussing it.



It’s a message board about the Giants. People are free to discuss what they want and you’re free to not click on it. Are you the BBI police?

This coming from the clown who falsely called out a poster who had inside info from the Buffalo side, claiming the poster read the info on Twitter and made up that he had inside information

But I will defend ajr's inalienable right to post the same stupid and wrong opinion on Daniel Jones 500 times per day
I'm in Weis's boat  
lawguy9801 : 1/26/2022 10:56 pm : link
Jones did not deserve his lofty draft status as the #6 pick - that much is clear.

But many here go way overboard in their criticism.

My own hunch is that he has the potential, with a good OL and supporting cast around him, to be a solid, middle-of-the-road NFL QB.

Is he the long-term answer? I have my doubts. But unless someone better falls into our lap, what is another practical, realistic option?

To me, the jury remains out.
RE: What's the endgame with Jones?  
AcidTest : 1/26/2022 11:06 pm : link
In comment 15576488 rsjem1979 said:
Quote:
Leave everything else aside. Crappy OL, bad offense, the world has just been so unfair to Danny Jones. Whatever.

He's entering the final year of a cap-friendly deal. I think we can all admit that he's not and will not ever be in the upper echelon of NFL QBs. Let's be kind and say his ceiling is somewhere around 12th best.

After 2022 the options are either:

a) Franchise tag him at something north of $30 million
b) Extend him at something like $25-27 million per season

Can you win a Super Bowl between now and 2030 with Daniel Jones making that kind of money to be "pretty good". And that's optimistically assuming he can even reach that level at all, which is still questionable to begin with.

Because if you can't win the Super Bowl with Daniel Jones, there's not a single reason to continue the discussion. Ryan Tannehill, a favorite comp of Jones made by his biggest supporters is NEVER going to win a Super Bowl. EVER.

So what are we even doing here? Daniel Jones is going to play in 2022, and then what? We're going to give him a 5-year, $130 million contract to hopefully win 9 games at some point?

You either have your QB, or you don't. The Bills have their QB. The Chiefs have their QB. The Chargers and Bengals have their QB.

If the plan is to Tannehill your way to the Super Bowl, it's a stupid plan.


Tend to agree. Jones will almost certainly play better with a better OL and skill position players, but his ceiling likely isn't good enough to win a SB. Burrow, Allen, and Mahomes again reminded us that you usually need a great QB to do so.
RE: If you don't know what you have after 3 years,  
Since1976 : 1/26/2022 11:24 pm : link
In comment 15576451 Go Terps said:
Quote:
you don't have anything.


After 35 games:
52% completions
39 TDs
42 ints

I’ve seen enough, time to move on!
RE: RE: If you don't know what you have after 3 years,  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 11:28 pm : link
In comment 15577230 Since1976 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576451 Go Terps said:


Quote:


you don't have anything.



After 35 games:
52% completions
39 TDs
42 ints

I’ve seen enough, time to move on!


If this is a quarterback who played before 2011 (I'm guessing it's Simms but who knows) the comparison is irrelevant.
RE: RE: RE: If you don't know what you have after 3 years,  
Since1976 : 1/26/2022 11:35 pm : link
In comment 15577233 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15577230 Since1976 said:


Quote:


In comment 15576451 Go Terps said:


Quote:


you don't have anything.



After 35 games:
52% completions
39 TDs
42 ints

I’ve seen enough, time to move on!



If this is a quarterback who played before 2011 (I'm guessing it's Simms but who knows) the comparison is irrelevant.


It is Simms! Great catch my friend, I’m impressed. Daniel’s comparison:
38 games
62.5% completion
45 tds
29 ints
Multiple HCs and OCs
World wide pandemic

Why irrelevant? The book on DJ is still incomplete.
I hope we bring competition in while still giving him a shot to put it all together with an “average” Oline and skill players that can stay healthy.
.  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 11:42 pm : link
It's irrelevant because the roles are so different it may as well be a different sport. There was no free agency in 1983. There was no salary cap. There was no rookie contract structure. Once the Giants drafted Simms in '79 he had few options to leave, and the Giants had little need to unload him. They could afford to be patient.

That's not life in the modern NFL. Daniel Jones is about to get way more expensive than his level of play merits, and that's going to impact how the Giants build the rest of the roster.

Any comparison to a quarterback playing before 2011 might as well be a comparison to Babe Ruth. It doesn't make sense.

Forget Giants history. Clinging to history is why the Giants are terrible. Look at Jones's peers. That KC-Buffalo game the other night - you can't bring Daniel Jones to that type of gunfight at any cost, let alone at $20M+.

And as someone that grew up idolizing Simms, Jones isn't a stain in Simms's underwear as a quarterback.
*rules are so different  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 11:42 pm : link
.
RE: *rules are so different  
Since1976 : 1/26/2022 11:48 pm : link
In comment 15577247 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


I respect your opinion, but at this point, until we see something different, the new regime is moving forward in giving him a shot. I think it’s the right move but we’ll see. I’m 48, seen it all with the Giants “Since1976.” Season ticket holder, angry, tired of what we’ve put on the field for the last 8 years. But hopeful for the new regime. Or opinions are just that, but we’ll get to see it play out this summer and fall and can revisit who was right a year from now. More than anything, I want to see progress and improvement and that includes a lot of areas other than, but including the QB play.
