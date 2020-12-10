for display only
Updated Report: League Sources Feel Daboll to Dolphins

Anando : 1/26/2022 6:18 pm
Quote:


Pat Leonard
@PLeonardNYDN

Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.

If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both.

6:12 PM · Jan 26, 2022·Twitter Web App

If so  
Chris684 : 1/26/2022 6:19 pm : link
The plot thickens.

As someone who likes Flores this isn’t necessarily a bad development.
some additional context  
Anando : 1/26/2022 6:21 pm : link
Ugh  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 6:21 pm : link
Bad news IMHO. Don't want any part of Flores.

I hope this isn't true.

The true nightmare scenario is if Mr Bend & Break 2.0 Patrick Graham returns as DC.

RE: If so  
Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2022 6:22 pm : link
In comment 15576682 Chris684 said:
Quote:
The plot thickens.

As someone who likes Flores this isn’t necessarily a bad development.


I wouldn’t bet the farm of course, but if true, then I’m happy if it’s Flores and would be extremely pissed if it’s Quinn
If he is going to bet his career on Tua  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/26/2022 6:25 pm : link
Not sure I want him here. That said, it sounds like a bunch of talk based on nothing.
BC man, come on down.  
bceagle05 : 1/26/2022 6:26 pm : link
.
Better be Flores then  
Sean : 1/26/2022 6:27 pm : link
Want absolutely no part of Quinn or Frazier.
RE: If he is going to bet his career on Tua  
cosmicj : 1/26/2022 6:28 pm : link
In comment 15576698 Peter from NH (formerly CT) said:
Quote:
Not sure I want him here. That said, it sounds like a bunch of talk based on nothing.


Yeah. The fact that Daboll thought more of Tua than Hurts - a correct view - doesn’t mean he thinks Tua is a big time NFL QB.
many were unconvinced by my post yesterday  
Producer : 1/26/2022 6:29 pm : link
looks like there was truth in it..
I'd  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 6:31 pm : link
pin this but Leonard was wrong about the DC search the other day.
Yeah...not sure I am buying it  
Emil : 1/26/2022 6:31 pm : link
Dolphins have had one interview with Daboll, and that was last week. No word (unless it's late breaking) that a second interview has been set up.

This sounds like more conjecture and prediction based on history. "Daboll coached Tua in college and it would make sense for them to reunite". Ok maybe, but maybe not. Tua doesn't exactly translate seamlessly to pro-style systems.
RE: RE: If so  
Chris684 : 1/26/2022 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15576690 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576682 Chris684 said:


Quote:


The plot thickens.

As someone who likes Flores this isn’t necessarily a bad development.



I wouldn’t bet the farm of course, but if true, then I’m happy if it’s Flores and would be extremely pissed if it’s Quinn


Quinn is growing on me.

It took awhile to sink in that my dream of Harbaugh is not happening.
Every day it seems Leonard floats something  
Strahan91 : 1/26/2022 6:34 pm : link
to get fans all riled up.
Leonard has been wrong about alot, hopefully that trend continues.  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/26/2022 6:34 pm : link
Quinn or Flores would be disasterous.
Sounds  
Professor Falken : 1/26/2022 6:36 pm : link
like Daboll's agent fed Leonard some bullshit so the Giants ante up for Daboll's asking price.
RE: Every day it seems Leonard floats something  
mphbullet36 : 1/26/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15576722 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
to get fans all riled up.


NYDN is basically a troll newspaper...from Frank Isola down...
RE: Sounds  
cosmicj : 1/26/2022 6:37 pm : link
In comment 15576731 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
like Daboll's agent fed Leonard some bullshit so the Giants ante up for Daboll's asking price.


I was wondering the same thing.
RE: Want absolutely no part of Quinn or Frazier.  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 6:39 pm : link
100% agree on Frazier. I tend to agree on Quinn. I think there is a Peter Principle at play with Quinn; excellent DC, but crappy HC (like Spags).

Daboll is my preference,  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 6:40 pm : link
but Flores and Quinn are fine choices. This was a strong group of candidates.
RE: Daboll is my preference,  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 6:42 pm : link
In comment 15576744 Go Terps said:
Quote:
but Flores and Quinn are fine choices. This was a strong group of candidates.


The thing about Quinn is the amount of attention he is getting around the NFL. He must have a great reputation.
that said  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 6:42 pm : link
everyone thinks Quinn is going to Denver.
Watch, it will be Frazier.  
Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2022 6:42 pm : link
😂
Quinn  
Toth029 : 1/26/2022 6:42 pm : link
Was not a good coach. Only time his team did anything remotely positive is when he had Kyle Shanahan. I'd hate that.
Somebody leaks that the Giants like Quinn  
jeff57 : 1/26/2022 6:44 pm : link
Now somebody leaks that Miami like Daboll. Sounds like roundabout contract bargaining.
Am I the only one who doesn't have a strong preference for HC?  
j_rud : 1/26/2022 6:45 pm : link
I feel like it's a fairly underwhelming group outside of Harbaugh. And while I see the allure with Daboll but after 2 of our last 3 were disastrous 1st timers there's certainly a lot to be said about Quinn or Flores who have shown they can handle the job. But they also come with their own concerns.

Maybe it's just a residual losing hangover but none of them inspire a ton of confidence.
RE: RE: Daboll is my preference,  
Strahan91 : 1/26/2022 6:46 pm : link
In comment 15576746 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15576744 Go Terps said:


Quote:


but Flores and Quinn are fine choices. This was a strong group of candidates.



The thing about Quinn is the amount of attention he is getting around the NFL. He must have a great reputation.

He's apparently incredibly well-liked. Also lends credence to the rumor that he'd bring Mike McDaniel in as OC which I'm sure would be attractive to teams.
 
ryanmkeane : 1/26/2022 6:46 pm : link
I think Flores would be the best chance for the Giants to get back to legit relevancy, and quicker than maybe we’d anticipate. The Dolphins might have a worse roster than us and look what he was able to do there. I hope he gets the gig. But I’ll be on board with whoever they choose.
Anyone remember when  
Emil : 1/26/2022 6:46 pm : link
The Eagles were about to hire MacAdoo out from underneath the Giants?
Leslie Frazier would be such a meh hire.  
FranknWeezer : 1/26/2022 6:46 pm : link
I could get behind the likes of Brian Flores. Heck, he may bring back Judge as his ST Coordinator!


I kid...
schoen should come out and say daboll is out  
Eric on Li : 1/26/2022 6:46 pm : link
show that he refuses to be leveraged by anyone. miami and their best cardiologist can take him. put the league on notice he's not running a best friends club.
Why is Harbaugh not in the mix?  
Matt M. : 1/26/2022 6:47 pm : link
Regardless of Daboll's status, I would feel better if we at least give him a call.
I don’t get the attraction with Quinn.  
Section331 : 1/26/2022 6:47 pm : link
2 good years in Atlanta with Shanny, then busted once Shanny left. His defense in Dallas this year was underwhelming to say the least, 19th in yards and. 26th in points. Hard pass.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 6:48 pm : link
The meltdown on BBI-moi included-if we end up with Frazier...

RE: …  
Section331 : 1/26/2022 6:49 pm : link
In comment 15576763 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
I think Flores would be the best chance for the Giants to get back to legit relevancy, and quicker than maybe we’d anticipate. The Dolphins might have a worse roster than us and look what he was able to do there. I hope he gets the gig. But I’ll be on board with whoever they choose.


I’m in the same boat. I want Flores, but I’m fine with Daboll. I would be disappointed in Quinn.
RE: schoen should come out and say daboll is out  
j_rud : 1/26/2022 6:50 pm : link
In comment 15576766 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
show that he refuses to be leveraged by anyone. miami and their best cardiologist can take him. put the league on notice he's not running a best friends club.


Right on, Jilted Lover should be the look a freshly minted executive goes for.
Recent article on the Texans’ HC search  
cosmicj : 1/26/2022 6:51 pm : link
Worth reading.
Houston Press article - ( New Window )
RE: Every day it seems Leonard floats something  
cokeduplt : 1/26/2022 6:52 pm : link
In comment 15576722 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
to get fans all riled up.


Yea Pat Leonard isn’t credible. I’m not saying this can’t happen but I don’t think Leonard actually knows anything. He’s goal as always is to generate clicks by pissing giants fans of that’s it.
I still think it's one of the two Brians-  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 6:52 pm : link
Daboll or Flores.

The more I read about Quinn...fine. I think he'd assemble a good staff.

Leslie Frazier...Lord no. And good luck selling that hire!
Leonard must have a nice gig if this indeed is him speculating...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 6:54 pm : link
Make shit up, rile some up, & move on as if nothing happens if Daboll ends up here as HC. & then repeat a week or two later with DC options.
RE: Why is Harbaugh not in the mix?  
Sean : 1/26/2022 6:55 pm : link
In comment 15576768 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Regardless of Daboll's status, I would feel better if we at least give him a call.

Harbaugh picks the GM, not the other way around.
RE: Why is Harbaugh not in the mix?  
Aaroninma : 1/26/2022 6:56 pm : link
In comment 15576768 Matt M. said:
Quote:
Regardless of Daboll's status, I would feel better if we at least give him a call.


There is no chance in hell that a first time GM would bring on a domineering HC like Harbaugh.
RE: Leonard must have a nice gig if this indeed is him speculating...  
Strahan91 : 1/26/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15576783 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
Make shit up, rile some up, & move on as if nothing happens if Daboll ends up here as HC. & then repeat a week or two later with DC options.

Frank Isola was employed by the Daily News for over 20 years. Enough said
don't want  
BigBlueCane : 1/26/2022 6:57 pm : link
Flores under any circumstances.
RE: Recent article on the Texans’ HC search  
j_rud : 1/26/2022 6:57 pm : link
In comment 15576777 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )


Very interesting RE: Gannon. Every Eagle fan I know would be psyched to see him move on. Sirianni basically called him out in a post game presser at one point.
Strahan91.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 6:59 pm : link
Apparently Oakley has a book coming out with Isola. I listened to Oak on Bill Simmons' pod earlier.
if it is Flores  
Andy in Boston : 1/26/2022 7:01 pm : link
who is going to be the OC and QB coach - anyone know?
RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/26/2022 7:01 pm : link
In comment 15576771 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The meltdown on BBI-moi included-if we end up with Frazier...


I dont know how you sell it to the fans. Just not a head coach.
RE: if it is Flores  
Strahan91 : 1/26/2022 7:04 pm : link
In comment 15576799 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
who is going to be the OC and QB coach - anyone know?

There were some rumblings about O'Brien as OC but that's the only name I've come across
RE: Recent article on the Texans’ HC search  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 7:08 pm : link
In comment 15576777 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )


Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.
RE: RE: …  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/26/2022 7:10 pm : link
In comment 15576774 Section331 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576763 ryanmkeane said:


Quote:


I think Flores would be the best chance for the Giants to get back to legit relevancy, and quicker than maybe we’d anticipate. The Dolphins might have a worse roster than us and look what he was able to do there. I hope he gets the gig. But I’ll be on board with whoever they choose.



I’m in the same boat. I want Flores, but I’m fine with Daboll. I would be disappointed in Quinn.


ITA.
RE: I'd  
Chris in Philly : 1/26/2022 7:12 pm : link
In comment 15576716 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
pin this but Leonard was wrong about the DC search the other day.


Leonard is wrong about almost everything, yet he is treated like Bob Woodward by many around here. The dude is a troll.
RE: Every day it seems Leonard floats something  
Kevin in Annapolis : 1/26/2022 7:13 pm : link
In comment 15576722 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
to get fans all riled up.

Thus
The Prospect of Flores  
Costy16 : 1/26/2022 7:13 pm : link
Intrigued me until I saw the tweet about him wanting Darrell Bevell as an OC. He was a big reason why Seattle's offense sputtered at the end of his tenure.

If we all hated Garrett, Bevell is no upgrade.
Pederson or Harbaugh  
Thegratefulhead : 1/26/2022 7:14 pm : link
Are the 2 I want, but it doesn't look good.
And this guy has worked toward being...  
Chris in Philly : 1/26/2022 7:14 pm : link
an NFL coach for his entire career and he wants to take his shot with Tua Tagovaiola? If that's true, I don't want him anyway. But it's probably not true...
RE: And this guy has worked toward being...  
Producer : 1/26/2022 7:18 pm : link
In comment 15576836 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
an NFL coach for his entire career and he wants to take his shot with Tua Tagovaiola? If that's true, I don't want him anyway. But it's probably not true...


Maybe he sees something good in Tua and doesn't see something good in Jones.

Can that be a possibility?
RE: RE: Recent article on the Texans’ HC search  
Strahan91 : 1/26/2022 7:19 pm : link
In comment 15576816 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15576777 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )



Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.

Have you read this? Totally insane.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: And this guy has worked toward being...  
Big Blue '56 : 1/26/2022 7:25 pm : link
In comment 15576836 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
an NFL coach for his entire career and he wants to take his shot with Tua Tagovaiola? If that's true, I don't want him anyway. But it's probably not true...


If Schoen truly believes that DJ can be the guy, does he really have any other choice but to name Daboll, to have any realistic chance of his improving? If it’s just GM-speak, then it should be Flores, imo
RE: that said  
jvm52106 : 1/26/2022 7:32 pm : link
In comment 15576748 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
everyone thinks Quinn is going to Denver.


I heard Chicago likes him too.
RE: RE: that said  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/26/2022 7:34 pm : link
In comment 15576865 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576748 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


everyone thinks Quinn is going to Denver.



I heard Chicago likes him too.


Everyone seems to like him. Six teams. But he apparently likes the situation in Denver if you believe the press.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 7:35 pm : link
Has Denver not met it's Rooney Rule requirements?
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 7:35 pm : link
*its.
RE: RE: Recent article on the Texans’ HC search  
jvm52106 : 1/26/2022 7:36 pm : link
In comment 15576816 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15576777 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )



Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.


He is worse than that. The guy is a fraud and seems to have a cult like hold on McNair
So mara will get his guy in flores  
GiantsFan84 : 1/26/2022 7:37 pm : link
And he will get his way and have Daniel be qb this year with what sounds like the same plan as the last couple years

And I’m supposed to think that schoen is running the show?
RE: ...  
OC2.0 : 1/26/2022 7:38 pm : link
In comment 15576771 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
The meltdown on BBI-moi included-if we end up with Frazier...

Just cking boxes is my guess. So I'm standing down on Frazier...for now.
RE: So mara will get his guy in flores  
Sean : 1/26/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15576876 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
And he will get his way and have Daniel be qb this year with what sounds like the same plan as the last couple years

And I’m supposed to think that schoen is running the show?

Guess you are pulling for Frazier then. Have to assume that would be the best guy up up Schoen after Daboll. That would be a Schoen pick.
this seems like a throw shit at wall scenario  
UConn4523 : 1/26/2022 7:42 pm : link
not saying it can't happen, money talks and will always be a wildcard we can't predict, but Daboll's also seen Tua in the NFL, facing him several times (don't know if Tua was in each game the teams played) and can clearly see what he's limited by.

Going from Josh Allen to Tua is such a massive difference in almost every category. Daboll has to know the ceiling with Tua is capped, he's just too limited physically for it not to be.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/26/2022 7:45 pm : link
I still think we end up with either Daboll or Flores. I started out as Flores man, but switched to Daboll. That said, fine with either. Just no Frazier.
RE: RE: So mara will get his guy in flores  
GiantsFan84 : 1/26/2022 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15576884 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15576876 GiantsFan84 said:


Quote:


And he will get his way and have Daniel be qb this year with what sounds like the same plan as the last couple years

And I’m supposed to think that schoen is running the show?


Guess you are pulling for Frazier then. Have to assume that would be the best guy up up Schoen after Daboll. That would be a Schoen pick.


I am against hiring a defensive coach as head coach. If they aren’t going to daboll who is my first choice I’d have looked at Caldwell and McDaniel (SF). I’d also be interviewing Dorsey and Lombardi
If this is true I want Flores.  
mikeinbloomfield : 1/26/2022 7:49 pm : link
Getting 9 wins out of that dogshit roster was a masterpiece.

And that’s after 1-7! Half the teams in this league would be making business decisions.
I’m sure Daboll sees Tua  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/26/2022 7:56 pm : link
As some who can throw a 65 yard in the air strike on the road in January like the other night.
So how does this fit into Ralph Vacchiano's story yesterday  
NYGgolfer : 1/26/2022 7:56 pm : link
that got everybody here all riled up when they learned Daboll was the front runner but John Mara was going to override him for his favorite Flores?

Looking for a good sinister viewpoint here please.
It seems like things are moving slowly  
kelly : 1/26/2022 7:56 pm : link
In the search for a HC for all the teams.

I am not impressed with most of the candidates.

If Giants really want to give Jones his best shot than Daboll would be best. Sounds like Mara wants that but is also tired of first time head coaches so in comes Flores. But Flores would need to bring in a big time offensive coordinator.

So I think it is a toss up between Daboll and Flores.
RE: RE: And this guy has worked toward being...  
Chris in Philly : 1/26/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15576843 Producer said:
Quote:
In comment 15576836 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


an NFL coach for his entire career and he wants to take his shot with Tua Tagovaiola? If that's true, I don't want him anyway. But it's probably not true...



Maybe he sees something good in Tua and doesn't see something good in Jones.

Can that be a possibility?


It has nothing to do with Jones. If he comes here he has an avenue to get the next QB he wants to work with in the draft. But Carl Bernstein here is saying specifically that he wants to work with Tua. Specifically. That seems awfully silly to me.
Has Daboll even interviewed with Miami?  
GFAN52 : 1/26/2022 8:03 pm : link
?
RE: I’m sure Daboll sees Tua  
Chris in Philly : 1/26/2022 8:03 pm : link
In comment 15576915 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
As some who can throw a 65 yard in the air strike on the road in January like the other night.


I’m not sure anyone sees Tua like that.
RE: RE: RE: And this guy has worked toward being...  
Producer : 1/26/2022 8:07 pm : link
In comment 15576922 Chris in Philly said:
Quote:
In comment 15576843 Producer said:


Quote:


In comment 15576836 Chris in Philly said:


Quote:


an NFL coach for his entire career and he wants to take his shot with Tua Tagovaiola? If that's true, I don't want him anyway. But it's probably not true...



Maybe he sees something good in Tua and doesn't see something good in Jones.

Can that be a possibility?



It has nothing to do with Jones. If he comes here he has an avenue to get the next QB he wants to work with in the draft. But Carl Bernstein here is saying specifically that he wants to work with Tua. Specifically. That seems awfully silly to me.


I'm with you. Tua wouldn't excite me. Maybe he sees Tua as a chance at two bites at the apple. He knows what Tua can do, he does have one elite trait, accuaracy. And if it doesn't work out with him he'll get t o pick his own guy.
Hmmmm  
Mayo2JZ : 1/26/2022 8:10 pm : link
Hey Eric, what does Peppers say?
Why  
Joey in VA : 1/26/2022 8:20 pm : link
Would Daboll want to stay in the AFC East and face the juggernaut he helped engineer? It makes zero sense for him to prefer to face his old team with a QB he tutored twice a year.
I’m old enough to remember  
ajr2456 : 1/26/2022 8:28 pm : link
When Pat said we were finalizing a deal with Patricia.
Possibly Daboll doesn’t want…  
morrison40 : 1/26/2022 8:43 pm : link
The pressure of the NY media market, after seeing what happened to the last 3 ! I can understand if that’s the case and if so, he shouldn’t be here. Flores might thrive here !
RE: Why  
Les in TO : 1/26/2022 8:46 pm : link
In comment 15576961 Joey in VA said:
Quote:
Would Daboll want to stay in the AFC East and face the juggernaut he helped engineer? It makes zero sense for him to prefer to face his old team with a QB he tutored twice a year.
On the list of factors, this would rank far below salary, length of contract, organizational stability, relationship with GM and owner, city, weather, family needs/preferences. In fact, he may relish the challenge of playing against his former friends and colleagues. The Giants have fired four coaches in the last seven seasons and despite the GM being an ally, you have an owner who fosters a collaborative attitude of too many cooks in the kitchen.
I know everyone wants an offensive coach.  
CV36 : 1/26/2022 9:02 pm : link
They have only interviewed one.
RE: So how does this fit into Ralph Vacchiano's story yesterday  
Sammo85 : 1/26/2022 9:46 pm : link
In comment 15576916 NYGgolfer said:
Quote:
that got everybody here all riled up when they learned Daboll was the front runner but John Mara was going to override him for his favorite Flores?

Looking for a good sinister viewpoint here please.


It's possible he's gotten the skinny (maybe even on the side from Schoen) that Mara wants Flores.

We should know by Fri Nightish what the endgame is either way.
I don't like either Jones or Tua...  
bw in dc : 1/26/2022 9:48 pm : link
But Tua has improved YoY - Jones continues to go backwards in each of his three seasons - and he's played with an OL even worse than what Jones has here. And being in the AFCE, Daboll has very likely kept a close eye on Tua.

So, it's not that crazy for Daboll, along with his experience in Tuscaloosa with Tua, to have strong interest in Miami.

If I'm Chicago, and I have this diamond in the rough with Fields, I'm wining and dining Daboll all weekend. Starting tomorrow... ;)
RE: Sounds  
Optimus-NY : 1/27/2022 4:23 am : link
In comment 15576731 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
like Daboll's agent fed Leonard some bullshit so the Giants ante up for Daboll's asking price.


Precisely.
RE: RE: RE: Recent article on the Texans’ HC search  
Optimus-NY : 1/27/2022 7:19 am : link
In comment 15576846 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15576816 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15576777 cosmicj said:


Quote:


Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )



Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.


Have you read this? Totally insane. Link - ( New Window )


Wow!
Rapaport  
jeff57 : 1/27/2022 12:06 pm : link
The #Dolphins plan to have second interviews early next week, source said, as they continue their search for a head coach. Despite the flurry of activity today, no rush in Miami.
Link - ( New Window )
RE: Rapaport  
GFAN52 : 1/27/2022 12:08 pm : link
In comment 15578124 jeff57 said:
Quote:
The #Dolphins plan to have second interviews early next week, source said, as they continue their search for a head coach. Despite the flurry of activity today, no rush in Miami. Link - ( New Window )


Which probably means they realize Daboll to NY Giants get's done by this weekend.
