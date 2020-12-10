Updated Report: League Sources Feel Daboll to Dolphins

|
Pat Leonard
Several league sources believe Bills OC Brian Daboll is the favorite to be the Miami Dolphins' next head coach.
If Daboll takes that job, Dan Quinn & Brian Flores are the leading contenders to be the Giants' next head coach, to me. NYG's done significant work on both.
As someone who likes Flores this isn’t necessarily a bad development.
I hope this isn't true.
The true nightmare scenario is if Mr Bend & Break 2.0 Patrick Graham returns as DC.
I wouldn’t bet the farm of course, but if true, then I’m happy if it’s Flores and would be extremely pissed if it’s Quinn
Yeah. The fact that Daboll thought more of Tua than Hurts - a correct view - doesn’t mean he thinks Tua is a big time NFL QB.
This sounds like more conjecture and prediction based on history. "Daboll coached Tua in college and it would make sense for them to reunite". Ok maybe, but maybe not. Tua doesn't exactly translate seamlessly to pro-style systems.
The plot thickens.
Quinn is growing on me.
It took awhile to sink in that my dream of Harbaugh is not happening.
NYDN is basically a troll newspaper...from Frank Isola down...
I was wondering the same thing.
The thing about Quinn is the amount of attention he is getting around the NFL. He must have a great reputation.
Maybe it's just a residual losing hangover but none of them inspire a ton of confidence.
but Flores and Quinn are fine choices. This was a strong group of candidates.
He's apparently incredibly well-liked. Also lends credence to the rumor that he'd bring Mike McDaniel in as OC which I'm sure would be attractive to teams.
I kid...
I’m in the same boat. I want Flores, but I’m fine with Daboll. I would be disappointed in Quinn.
Right on, Jilted Lover should be the look a freshly minted executive goes for.
Houston Press article - ( New Window )
Yea Pat Leonard isn’t credible. I’m not saying this can’t happen but I don’t think Leonard actually knows anything. He’s goal as always is to generate clicks by pissing giants fans of that’s it.
The more I read about Quinn...fine. I think he'd assemble a good staff.
Leslie Frazier...Lord no. And good luck selling that hire!
Harbaugh picks the GM, not the other way around.
There is no chance in hell that a first time GM would bring on a domineering HC like Harbaugh.
Frank Isola was employed by the Daily News for over 20 years. Enough said
Very interesting RE: Gannon. Every Eagle fan I know would be psyched to see him move on. Sirianni basically called him out in a post game presser at one point.
I dont know how you sell it to the fans. Just not a head coach.
There were some rumblings about O'Brien as OC but that's the only name I've come across
Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.
I think Flores would be the best chance for the Giants to get back to legit relevancy, and quicker than maybe we’d anticipate. The Dolphins might have a worse roster than us and look what he was able to do there. I hope he gets the gig. But I’ll be on board with whoever they choose.
ITA.
Leonard is wrong about almost everything, yet he is treated like Bob Woodward by many around here. The dude is a troll.
Thus
If we all hated Garrett, Bevell is no upgrade.
Maybe he sees something good in Tua and doesn't see something good in Jones.
Can that be a possibility?
Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )
Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.
Have you read this? Totally insane.
Link - ( New Window )
If Schoen truly believes that DJ can be the guy, does he really have any other choice but to name Daboll, to have any realistic chance of his improving? If it’s just GM-speak, then it should be Flores, imo
I heard Chicago likes him too.
everyone thinks Quinn is going to Denver.
I heard Chicago likes him too.
Everyone seems to like him. Six teams. But he apparently likes the situation in Denver if you believe the press.
Worth reading. Houston Press article - ( New Window )
Jack Easterby's Wikipedia page is quite a read. That guy sounds like Gettleman-level poison.
He is worse than that. The guy is a fraud and seems to have a cult like hold on McNair
And I’m supposed to think that schoen is running the show?
Just cking boxes is my guess. So I'm standing down on Frazier...for now.
And I’m supposed to think that schoen is running the show?
Guess you are pulling for Frazier then. Have to assume that would be the best guy up up Schoen after Daboll. That would be a Schoen pick.
Going from Josh Allen to Tua is such a massive difference in almost every category. Daboll has to know the ceiling with Tua is capped, he's just too limited physically for it not to be.
And he will get his way and have Daniel be qb this year with what sounds like the same plan as the last couple years
And I’m supposed to think that schoen is running the show?
Guess you are pulling for Frazier then. Have to assume that would be the best guy up up Schoen after Daboll. That would be a Schoen pick.
I am against hiring a defensive coach as head coach. If they aren’t going to daboll who is my first choice I’d have looked at Caldwell and McDaniel (SF). I’d also be interviewing Dorsey and Lombardi
And that’s after 1-7! Half the teams in this league would be making business decisions.
Looking for a good sinister viewpoint here please.
I am not impressed with most of the candidates.
If Giants really want to give Jones his best shot than Daboll would be best. Sounds like Mara wants that but is also tired of first time head coaches so in comes Flores. But Flores would need to bring in a big time offensive coordinator.
So I think it is a toss up between Daboll and Flores.
an NFL coach for his entire career and he wants to take his shot with Tua Tagovaiola? If that's true, I don't want him anyway. But it's probably not true...
Maybe he sees something good in Tua and doesn't see something good in Jones.
Can that be a possibility?
It has nothing to do with Jones. If he comes here he has an avenue to get the next QB he wants to work with in the draft. But Carl Bernstein here is saying specifically that he wants to work with Tua. Specifically. That seems awfully silly to me.
I’m not sure anyone sees Tua like that.
It has nothing to do with Jones. If he comes here he has an avenue to get the next QB he wants to work with in the draft. But Carl Bernstein here is saying specifically that he wants to work with Tua. Specifically. That seems awfully silly to me.
I'm with you. Tua wouldn't excite me. Maybe he sees Tua as a chance at two bites at the apple. He knows what Tua can do, he does have one elite trait, accuaracy. And if it doesn't work out with him he'll get t o pick his own guy.
Looking for a good sinister viewpoint here please.
It's possible he's gotten the skinny (maybe even on the side from Schoen) that Mara wants Flores.
We should know by Fri Nightish what the endgame is either way.
So, it's not that crazy for Daboll, along with his experience in Tuscaloosa with Tua, to have strong interest in Miami.
If I'm Chicago, and I have this diamond in the rough with Fields, I'm wining and dining Daboll all weekend. Starting tomorrow... ;)
Precisely.
Have you read this? Totally insane. Link - ( New Window )
Wow!
Link - ( New Window )
Which probably means they realize Daboll to NY Giants get's done by this weekend.