Dunleavy: Growing sentiment that NYG want experienced HC

BeckShepEli : 1/26/2022 10:57 pm
“ Seems to be a growing sentiment that #Giants might want an experienced head coach, after falling short with Ben McAdoo and Joe Judge. That it's important to pair experienced head coach with 1st-time GM. Reminds me of "adult in the room" Pat Shurmur my 1st week on the job”


In other words  
lawguy9801 : 1/26/2022 10:59 pm : link
Mara is imposing Flores on Schoen?
Yep, signs are all pointing to Flores.  
bceagle05 : 1/26/2022 11:01 pm : link
Mara reaching out to him last week was the bright flashing light. Sucks because I want Flores but now I’m scared shitless that Mara is still the puppet master.
RE: In other words  
AdamBrag : 1/26/2022 11:01 pm : link
In comment 15577204 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
Mara is imposing Flores on Schoen?


Yes.
Ruined My Evening  
Trainmaster : 1/26/2022 11:03 pm : link
Yuck on multiple levels:

1) Missing out on Dabolls
2) Getting stuck with Flores
3) Likely also getting stuck with Mr Bend & Break Graham

🤦‍♂️
It's always fun  
Spider43 : 1/26/2022 11:04 pm : link
When the board implodes.
Fucking gross  
Saos1n : 1/26/2022 11:06 pm : link
Don’t hate the option, but I hate the path to the option.
The sad part is  
AdamBrag : 1/26/2022 11:07 pm : link
The reason Buffalo has been successful is that the Front Office and Coaching Staff are completely in sync.

All the reports about Flores are that he was fired because he wanted too much control and worked poorly with the front office.

If Flores is forced on Schoen, this could wind up being a disaster.
or not  
Red Right Hand : 1/26/2022 11:12 pm : link
just sayin.......

RE: In other words  
eli4life : 1/26/2022 11:13 pm : link
In comment 15577204 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
Mara is imposing Flores on Schoen?


Let’s just jump to conclusions now
Ha ha - well that was fast. So much getting a top GM and letting him  
PatersonPlank : 1/26/2022 11:17 pm : link
pick his HC. If Schoen wants Flores, or an experienced HC, then we should be behind that. For what its worth, I want an experienced HC too. No more Big Macs or JJ's
So many here fall into group think  
jvm52106 : 1/26/2022 11:23 pm : link
And follow the leader thinking. #1- who cares if Mara reached out to Flores- he could and Schoen couldn't - since he was employed by the bills at the time. I would assume, since it has been hinted at already, that Mara and Schoen had exchanged possible HC's before he was actually hired. This allowing the Giants the ability to start scouting said coaches and reaching out to them ahead of time.

Second- if you want Flores who the fuck cares how he got here? The new gM clearly has say in this and is more than likely fully on board.

Third- who knows if Daboll has said he is leaning towards Miami and thus wouldn't be coming here anyway?

Too many here just follow some posters and "others" here as considered authorities and their endless diatribes on the Mara family and all the issues and dysfunction becomes proof without any first hand knowledge.

I’m getting the feeling we shouldn’t sleep on Quinn  
Chris684 : 1/26/2022 11:24 pm : link
That idea is growing on me.

What if he brought either of these names with him as OC?

Mike McDaniel from SF or Mike Kafka from KC?
I actually think this points to Quinn more than Flores  
Stu11 : 1/26/2022 11:24 pm : link
Between this coming out, the rumors that Quinn can put together a strong staff and Schoen stressing the importance of a HC putting together a good staff in his interview today with Tiki kind of makes me think this is heading towards Quinn.
It could be Frazier too  
Producer : 1/26/2022 11:26 pm : link
RE: In other words  
joeinpa : 1/26/2022 11:29 pm : link
In comment 15577204 lawguy9801 said:
Quote:
Mara is imposing Flores on Schoen?



Unless you consider Flores to be a significantly lesser value as a coach than Dabol, whom I prefer, you really should be more careful with your assumptions about what s happening behind closed doors.
RE: So many here fall into group think  
joeinpa : 1/26/2022 11:32 pm : link
In comment 15577228 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
And follow the leader thinking. #1- who cares if Mara reached out to Flores- he could and Schoen couldn't - since he was employed by the bills at the time. I would assume, since it has been hinted at already, that Mara and Schoen had exchanged possible HC's before he was actually hired. This allowing the Giants the ability to start scouting said coaches and reaching out to them ahead of time.

Second- if you want Flores who the fuck cares how he got here? The new gM clearly has say in this and is more than likely fully on board.

Third- who knows if Daboll has said he is leaning towards Miami and thus wouldn't be coming here anyway?

Too many here just follow some posters and "others" here as considered authorities and their endless diatribes on the Mara family and all the issues and dysfunction becomes proof without any first hand knowledge.


Wow, well done!
So much for this from Mara  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 11:34 pm : link
"I just felt like given where we are right now on the verge of bringing in a new general manager, we have to give that person the flexibility to bring in the head coach that he wants. I think that was a large part of the decision here in making a change."

As long as John/Chris are in charge we'll always be sick hoping the blind squirrel finds a nut. These assholes treat the Giants like a toy.
RE: So many here fall into group think  
Dave in Hoboken : 1/26/2022 11:34 pm : link
In comment 15577228 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
And follow the leader thinking. #1- who cares if Mara reached out to Flores- he could and Schoen couldn't - since he was employed by the bills at the time. I would assume, since it has been hinted at already, that Mara and Schoen had exchanged possible HC's before he was actually hired. This allowing the Giants the ability to start scouting said coaches and reaching out to them ahead of time.

Second- if you want Flores who the fuck cares how he got here? The new gM clearly has say in this and is more than likely fully on board.

Third- who knows if Daboll has said he is leaning towards Miami and thus wouldn't be coming here anyway?

Too many here just follow some posters and "others" here as considered authorities and their endless diatribes on the Mara family and all the issues and dysfunction becomes proof without any first hand knowledge.


John Mara himself said a week or two ago that he doesn't blame the fanbase for not trusting him and that him winning the fans' trust back "won't happen overnight."

Straight from Mara's mouth. I don't really think it's group-think. The guy has gotten the strong majority of his decisions wrong over the past decade. That is not 'group-think.' That is fact.
*Always be stuck  
Go Terps : 1/26/2022 11:35 pm : link
christian : 1/26/2022 11:37 pm : link
I’ll still be very surprised if it’s not Daboll.
The Mara’s don’t have any more of a clue what they want  
Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2022 11:39 pm : link
in a Head Coach than the majority of posters on this site do.

Most of the vocal fans on BBI just seem to want whatever John and Chris Mara don’t...
This is good stuff guys  
UConn4523 : 1/26/2022 11:41 pm : link
keep it coming
Can’t find any good movies?  
Jimmy Googs : 1/26/2022 11:54 pm : link
Not surprising...
RE: The Mara’s don’t have any more of a clue what they want  
christian : 1/27/2022 12:05 am : link
In comment 15577244 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
in a Head Coach than the majority of posters


Something the Giants haven’t done correctly in 18 years.
So Joe Judge  
Arnie D. : 1/27/2022 12:08 am : link
needed a coach on his staff that had head coaching experience, and he ended up with Jason Garrett on his staff. Now Joe Schoen needs an experienced head coach because he’s a first time GM.
Oh shit.
all in good time  
upnyg : 1/27/2022 12:13 am : link
by Monday sounds like we will have a coach. We dont know if the GM wants an experienced coach. We're assuming he only wants Daboll.

If he goes to Miami, then a Quinn or Flores is not a bad 2nd choice. I'd even say Id rather have Graham as the HC than Frasier.

Someone mentioned it earlier, it might not be this hire that gets us to the promised land. Maybe we hire an experienced coach goes 3 years, etc. Then one of the coordinators moves up. This is probably not a 1-2 year fix.
Dan Quinn  
blueblood : 1/27/2022 12:19 am : link
seems to be on everyone's list as a coach this cycle. Not my first choice. I just know I dont want Flores because he is from the same mold as Judge. I would much rather have an offensive mind in charge.
IMO All Signs Lead to Quinn  
regischarlotte : 1/27/2022 12:28 am : link
Cross Mara’s reported preference for experience with Schoen’s presumed trepidation about a power-seeking coach and there you have it.
Fuck it. I got some conspiracy theories  
dancing blue bear : 1/27/2022 12:31 am : link
Mara stressed it wasn’t a “pairing” hire. Package deal GM/ HC. All this obfuscation is a dog and pony show. Getting back to hire daboll via the long way.

It reinforces the Rooney rule through the false flag narrative that Mara wanted Flores
BUT he eventually deferred to the GM to make the hire. True to his word.

SAVAGES SATED (for now)

Or he’s just fuckin with ya. He has definitely gone out of his way to mention chris a few times. A little double barrel bird for the masses?
Or… Dunleavy is another muckraking  
dancing blue bear : 1/27/2022 12:41 am : link
Click whore. I’ve never viewed him as particularly connected with anyone high up. We know who the “mouthpieces” are. Amirite

I actually looked up the daboll to Miami. Did some surfing. So many outlets produced content on that tweet. LottA mileage for some uncredited speculation.

I personally think an experienced coach would be better for this team and fan base, but more so I want Shane(sic) to have his guy. If we’re gonna fire these mopes in 2 years, might as well let them go down swinging. A courtesy that was not extended to the last. 3 mopes
Nothing against Flores, I think he’s a good coach  
Emil : 1/27/2022 4:55 am : link
But until Daboll gets a second interview anywhere else and until Flores gets a second interview with the Giants, to me Daboll is still the front runner.

Lots of noise and speculation out there but what are the actions?

Also, believe Schoen indicated he’d like to have a coach in place by the end of the weekend.
What is really funny is  
section125 : 1/27/2022 6:06 am : link
the whining for letting the GM pick the coach - but that is only supported here if that coach is the one they (BBI crusaders) want and all others are because JM is interfering.

Personally, I am not inspired by any of the candidates. Daboll is at least interesting because of his offensive mind. Flores did a good job in Miami with a roster slightly better in quality than that of the Giants. Would have to believe Schoen will get the full story on what happened in Miami. I think Quinn will go to Denver.

Not sure any of the others are on the same level.

I think it will be Daboll because Schoen knows him best and because there are a lot of out of work good DCs on the market. I would also not be surprised if Graham is kept. Yes he was not as good this year as last - but remember how we all were worried he might leave for somewhere else. So which guy is it - 2020 or 2021. Did Graham get stupid this year?

So, who will be Daboll's OC?
Growing sentiment  
Hong Kong Hot Tubs : 1/27/2022 6:18 am : link
from Flores and Quinn's agents..
dont be triggered by these "reports"...  
EricJ : 1/27/2022 6:22 am : link
Dunleavy said.."growing sentiment". WTF does that mean? Sure, every team would PREFER to hire an experienced head coach.
I have no idea  
Hong Kong Hot Tubs : 1/27/2022 6:25 am : link
who's getting the job, but over the past two weeks...one thing is abundantly clear...Flores really, really wants this job. Press is littered with reports that scream of agent speak.
RE: Growing sentiment  
Mayo2JZ : 1/27/2022 6:26 am : link
In comment 15577305 Hong Kong Hot Tubs said:
Quote:
from Flores and Quinn's agents..


^^^^^This! Again everyone is hanging on every single phrase or word. Just relax and let the “process”,as Schoen said in his PC, work
If a Schoen was a leader  
giantBCP : 1/27/2022 6:28 am : link
he would have found a way to get his guy if he really wanted Daboll. If he’s not truly a leader, is he the kind of person you want to cede full control over to?
Reminds me  
an_idol_mind : 1/27/2022 6:28 am : link
of how folks were flipping out earlier because Mara was supposedly picking the coaches based on an inaccurate report that they were interviewing somebody for DC.
RE: If a Schoen was a leader  
Mayo2JZ : 1/27/2022 6:34 am : link
In comment 15577310 giantBCP said:
Quote:
he would have found a way to get his guy if he really wanted Daboll. If he’s not truly a leader, is he the kind of person you want to cede full control over to?


In my best John McEnroe impression; “You can’t be serious!”
RE: If a Schoen was a leader  
EricJ : 1/27/2022 6:36 am : link
In comment 15577310 giantBCP said:
Quote:
he would have found a way to get his guy if he really wanted Daboll. If he’s not truly a leader, is he the kind of person you want to cede full control over to?


stupid way to look at it
Enough  
JoeyBigBlue : 1/27/2022 6:39 am : link
With all the charades and nonsense, just hire Daboll.
RE: If a Schoen was a leader  
AnnapolisMike : 1/27/2022 6:40 am : link
In comment 15577310 giantBCP said:
Quote:
he would have found a way to get his guy if he really wanted Daboll. If he’s not truly a leader, is he the kind of person you want to cede full control over to?


He may still want Daboll. He still needs to go thru the motions of interviewing other candidates. Let the process play out as the dominos have not started falling yet. Seems to me that people are waiting for the Giants position to be settled.
Reads as Quinn or Flores  
The_Boss : 1/27/2022 6:41 am : link
I don’t feel great about either.
Schoen may be pushing hard for Frazier  
Sean : 1/27/2022 6:47 am : link
Is it possible  
CSully1111 : 1/27/2022 6:50 am : link
This is maybe a response of some kind to the Miami report yesterday? If that report was from Daboll’s side, this would fit as a response from the Giants. I wouldn’t put a whole into it. Growing sentiment.
Schoen  
GiantsRage2007 : 1/27/2022 6:54 am : link
Mentioned a few times the importance of the HC being able to attract a good assistant coaching staff.

Someone who has been a HC before probably can do that

RE: Schoen may be pushing hard for Frazier  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2022 6:58 am : link
In comment 15577320 Sean said:
Quote:
.


I wanna vomit.
After 3 first time failed head coaches  
AnnapolisMike : 1/27/2022 7:07 am : link
You can certainly understand the desire to not make the same mistake again. I don't get the dislike of Quinn. Jersey product. Winning head coaching record (barely). Good defensive coach.

I like the idea of Daboll, but leaves Shoen open to accusations that he did not do a thorough search.
I wouldn't mind a Flores hire.  
Vin_Cuccs : 1/27/2022 7:21 am : link
I prefer Daboll, but they are close in my opinion. With that said, they are both somewhat flawed and there should be concerns.

If it is Flores, I hope he has a good plan for the offensive side of the ball.

As some have mentioned, the bigger concern is the meddling from the ownership group, specifically Mara. Especially considering just yesterday, at the introductory press conference, Schoen stated specifically that he wants to find the best coach which doesn't necessarily mean the most experienced.

I wonder if Daboll didn’t impress in his interview  
Sean : 1/27/2022 7:33 am : link
They got him in there asap for his 2nd interview, but there is little urgency to get him signed. If Miami is interested, NYG is taking their sweet time.

I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.
RE: This is good stuff guys  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 7:34 am : link
In comment 15577245 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
keep it coming


😂😂😂😂
 
ryanmkeane : 1/27/2022 7:36 am : link
Dan Quinn has a winning record as a head coach and has been to a Super Bowl. Flores looked to be an up and coming really good head coach with Miami.

The last two coaches were abysmal. Absolutely had no clue how to coach a team on Sundays.

But sure, let’s rag on Mara for *maybe* wanting someone who knows what the fuck they are doing.
Of the guys were interviewing  
Chris684 : 1/27/2022 7:39 am : link
Quinn and Flores are my favorite.

Each would have a major hire to make at OC however. That can’t get lost in the shuffle.
RE: I wonder if Daboll didn’t impress in his interview  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 7:39 am : link
In comment 15577349 Sean said:
Quote:
They got him in there asap for his 2nd interview, but there is little urgency to get him signed. If Miami is interested, NYG is taking their sweet time.

I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.


Schoen knows this guy inside out. If he wants him here, it’s a done deal. The possible problem here and in the media, is that there’s been an assumption that Schoen means Daboll. He might love BD as an OC, but knows he can’t have him in that capacity and not all that certain about his potential as a HC..
Do people here and Mara forget about Shurmur?  
Blue The Dog : 1/27/2022 7:40 am : link
He was a retread HC and he also was a massive failure. Why are they so obsessed with the wrong criteria?
RE: Do people here and Mara forget about Shurmur?  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 7:43 am : link
In comment 15577355 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
He was a retread HC and he also was a massive failure. Why are they so obsessed with the wrong criteria?


We don’t have much (if any) of an idea what that criteria is beyond speculation and the usual standard answers given out
RE: Do people here and Mara forget about Shurmur?  
Sean : 1/27/2022 7:43 am : link
In comment 15577355 Blue The Dog said:
Quote:
He was a retread HC and he also was a massive failure. Why are they so obsessed with the wrong criteria?

Well Flores & Quinn both had much better records. Quinn got to a super bowl, hard to just dismiss that.

Shurmur had a 9-23 record in Cleveland.
RE: RE: Do people here and Mara forget about Shurmur?  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 7:48 am : link
In comment 15577359 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15577355 Blue The Dog said:


Quote:


He was a retread HC and he also was a massive failure. Why are they so obsessed with the wrong criteria?


Well Flores & Quinn both had much better records. Quinn got to a super bowl, hard to just dismiss that.

Shurmur had a 9-23 record in Cleveland.


Yes and there’s that.
1/2 our candidates  
Biteymax22 : 1/27/2022 8:12 am : link
Have had a HC gig before. Making this statement isn't exactly going out on a limb as you have a 50/50 shot of being right by making it.
RE: RE: This is good stuff guys  
UConn4523 : 1/27/2022 8:15 am : link
In comment 15577350 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15577245 UConn4523 said:


Quote:


keep it coming



😂😂😂😂


Part of me can't believe how so many people interpret tweets the way they do, the other part of me never wants it to end because of the entertainment value.
6 of the 8 coaches in the divisional round and  
BigBlue7 : 1/27/2022 8:22 am : link
3 of 4 of the coaches in the conference championship games are young, first-time Head Coaches.

It isn't about hiring and experienced head coach; it is about hiring the right head coach.
RE: I wonder if Daboll didn’t impress in his interview  
Emil : 1/27/2022 8:27 am : link
In comment 15577349 Sean said:
Quote:
They got him in there asap for his 2nd interview, but there is little urgency to get him signed. If Miami is interested, NYG is taking their sweet time.

I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.


I believe the Giants have not satisfied the Rooney rule yet and won't until they interview Frazier on Friday. Interviewing internal candidates not longer counts. I think this is the main hold up.
Schoen has been around a lot of defensive influence  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/27/2022 8:28 am : link
Yesterday he mentioned Fox and Parcells as helping to mentor him. Then he went to Buffalo with Beane who hired a defensive HC (McDermott). Beane also came from a franchise where defensive HC's were used (Fox/Rivera).

He also has to identify someone that can break in a rookie QB. You can't assume you are going to get a QB that will be elite at least not early. Sometimes good with a penchant for playing big in big games is enough early.

With the rookie contract I think the path to a SB is with the defense leading the way and a QB and offense who can grow/develop.

Quinn has seen this blueprint in Seattle. Flores/Frazier have had winning seasons and have strong defensive minds but need to address the O side. Daboll has developed a rookie QB and offense but has no wins and he has to address the defense side.

So I see where you can make a case for all of them but I lean towards Schoen wanted the HC who can build a top D while developing a rookie QB/offense. Interesting to see how he goes.
RE: *Always be stuck  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 8:39 am : link
In comment 15577240 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.

"Sick" worked too.
It may come down to who can bring in the best coordinators  
kelly : 1/27/2022 8:41 am : link
In that case I think the pick is Quinn
RE: The Mara’s don’t have any more of a clue what they want  
WillVAB : 1/27/2022 8:43 am : link
In comment 15577244 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
in a Head Coach than the majority of posters on this site do.

Most of the vocal fans on BBI just seem to want whatever John and Chris Mara don’t...


This team would be in a much better position if the decisions were the exact opposite of what the Mara’s wanted to do.
I hope the Giants are sophisticated enough to get past  
cosmicj : 1/27/2022 8:46 am : link
Silly criteria like experienced/not experienced. Head coaches on their first, second and third stints have all performed well. I’m worried these press statements originate with woolly-minded confusion in the front office.

Hopefully, Schoen can initiate a step change in sophistication.
RE: The Mara’s don’t have any more of a clue what they want  
HomerJones45 : 1/27/2022 8:46 am : link
In comment 15577244 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
in a Head Coach than the majority of posters on this site do.

Most of the vocal fans on BBI just seem to want whatever John and Chris Mara don’t...
Judging by the decisions they have made and the results they have obtained, it's difficult to say that doing the opposite wouldn't have been the better path.

So many of you just want to believe that all is good and wonderful in Giant land, that the family has turned over a new leaf despite all that has occurred. It's a touching display of hope and faith because that is all it is. The objective evidence is that this bunch can and will screw up a 2 car funeral.

I can see where some, including yours truly, would remain skeptical that they will get this right. As Jawn himself said, he's given fans little reason to think he is capable.
RE: RE: I wonder if Daboll didn’t impress in his interview  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 8:47 am : link
In comment 15577354 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15577349 Sean said:


Quote:


They got him in there asap for his 2nd interview, but there is little urgency to get him signed. If Miami is interested, NYG is taking their sweet time.

I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.



Schoen knows this guy inside out. If he wants him here, it’s a done deal. The possible problem here and in the media, is that there’s been an assumption that Schoen means Daboll. He might love BD as an OC, but knows he can’t have him in that capacity and not all that certain about his potential as a HC..

When asked about HCs during the PC yesterday, I think Schoen only really discussed three: Daboll, Flores, Quinn (I could be wrong, but that's my recollection).

That's not especially interesting, but what caught my ear is that he was referring to Daboll as "Brian" even though that's also Flores' first name. That probably is a function of recent familiarity, but it did suggest to me that he has Daboll slightly ahead of Flores in his head right now. But Flores hasn't had a chance to state his case yet, so that could clearly change even if my amateur evaluation is correct.
Quinn  
Toth029 : 1/27/2022 8:47 am : link
Only works if he hires a DC to handle playcalling duties. Falcons got better once Morris took over. Whitt is one guy I read familiar with him.
RE: dont be triggered by these  
chick310 : 1/27/2022 8:47 am : link
In comment 15577306 EricJ said:
Quote:
Dunleavy said.."growing sentiment". WTF does that mean? Sure, every team would PREFER to hire an experienced head coach.


Growing sentiment mean Dunleavy got a comment from a source close to Giants that mentioned experience can sometimes be good.
RE: …  
HomerJones45 : 1/27/2022 8:50 am : link
In comment 15577352 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Dan Quinn has a winning record as a head coach and has been to a Super Bowl. Flores looked to be an up and coming really good head coach with Miami.

The last two coaches were abysmal. Absolutely had no clue how to coach a team on Sundays.

But sure, let’s rag on Mara for *maybe* wanting someone who knows what the fuck they are doing.
Explain how the "up and coming head coach" came out of the gate this season and faceplanted with a 1-7 record throwing away a possible playoff spot before the season was half over. Miami apparently concluded that he was under achieving there and given his prickly personality, he wasn't good enough to put up with.
RE: Schoen has been around a lot of defensive influence  
Emil : 1/27/2022 8:53 am : link
In comment 15577427 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Yesterday he mentioned Fox and Parcells as helping to mentor him. Then he went to Buffalo with Beane who hired a defensive HC (McDermott). Beane also came from a franchise where defensive HC's were used (Fox/Rivera).

He also has to identify someone that can break in a rookie QB. You can't assume you are going to get a QB that will be elite at least not early. Sometimes good with a penchant for playing big in big games is enough early.

With the rookie contract I think the path to a SB is with the defense leading the way and a QB and offense who can grow/develop.

Quinn has seen this blueprint in Seattle. Flores/Frazier have had winning seasons and have strong defensive minds but need to address the O side. Daboll has developed a rookie QB and offense but has no wins and he has to address the defense side.

So I see where you can make a case for all of them but I lean towards Schoen wanted the HC who can build a top D while developing a rookie QB/offense. Interesting to see how he goes.


I agree with just about everything you wrote. One small correction. Beane did not hire McDermott, MCDermott preceeded Beane by 8 months. Certainly not how things typically go, but Buffalo fired Rex Ryan, hired McDermott, and fired Doug Whaley in August of 2017.

I like Daboll and have no problem with Flores (I like him too), but until Flores actually has an interview with the Gmen and Daboll gets a second interview with the Dolphins, I still see this as Daboll in the driver seat wit strong consideration for Flores. We'll know more Friday.

It will shock everyone if Daboll ends up staying in Buffalo. I don't see him leaving Allen for Tua.
If the report has teeth  
JonC : 1/27/2022 9:06 am : link
the choice would figure to be Quinn.

Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
If it's Flores, I'm out  
TroyArchersGhost : 1/27/2022 9:19 am : link
For 2 reasons:

1. On his first and biggest decision, it'd mean Schoen was overruled. Terrible start to his tenure and just shows Schoen is another Mara yes-man (whether he realized it when he signed up).

2. Mara likes him, so I know he'll suck.

Hoping it's Daboll bc he's Schoen's pick, but if it's Flores, look out for another 2 years of dysfunction. Maybe if they go with Schoen's candidate in 2024, I'll come back to the fold.

Praying it's not Flores.
RE: IMO All Signs Lead to Quinn  
SomeFan : 1/27/2022 9:21 am : link
In comment 15577264 regischarlotte said:
Quote:
Cross Mara’s reported preference for experience with Schoen’s presumed trepidation about a power-seeking coach and there you have it.
I think that vibe is building
RE: If it's Flores, I'm out  
GFAN52 : 1/27/2022 9:26 am : link
In comment 15577554 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
For 2 reasons:

1. On his first and biggest decision, {b]it'd mean Schoen was overruled. [/b] Terrible start to his tenure and just shows Schoen is another Mara yes-man (whether he realized it when he signed up).

2. Mara likes him, so I know he'll suck.

Hoping it's Daboll bc he's Schoen's pick, but if it's Flores, look out for another 2 years of dysfunction. Maybe if they go with Schoen's candidate in 2024, I'll come back to the fold.

Praying it's not Flores.


Nobody knows what Schoen's preferred choice is....relax.
RE: If the report has teeth  
GFAN52 : 1/27/2022 9:27 am : link
In comment 15577529 JonC said:
Quote:
the choice would figure to be Quinn.

Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.


They better move fast then, considering all the teams that have interviewed Quinn already.
RE: If the report has teeth  
Ten Ton Hammer : 1/27/2022 9:27 am : link
In comment 15577529 JonC said:
Quote:
the choice would figure to be Quinn.

Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.


I don't think I'd loathe quinn, but it's a fallback option. He'd be a decent custodian to raise the franchise out of the gutter, but I wouldn't anticipate a lot of playoff games.

And he would know based on his career experience to this point that he needs good offensive staff.
Have a gut feeling it’s  
Breeze_94 : 1/27/2022 9:29 am : link
Dan Quinn
RE: So many here fall into group think  
KeoweeFan : 1/27/2022 9:32 am : link
In comment 15577228 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
And follow the leader thinking. #1- who cares if Mara reached out to Flores- he could and Schoen couldn't - since he was employed by the bills at the time. I would assume, since it has been hinted at already, that Mara and Schoen had exchanged possible HC's before he was actually hired. This allowing the Giants the ability to start scouting said coaches and reaching out to them ahead of time.

Second- if you want Flores who the fuck cares how he got here? The new gM clearly has say in this and is more than likely fully on board.

Third- who knows if Daboll has said he is leaning towards Miami and thus wouldn't be coming here anyway?

Too many here just follow some posters and "others" here as considered authorities and their endless diatribes on the Mara family and all the issues and dysfunction becomes proof without any first hand knowledge.

If Flores was in fact on all interviewed HC's lists, why not go a head and book the interview. The fact that the owner likes you shouldn't count AGAINST you.
Schoen clearly does his homework and has the right contacts. If that is an actual negative, I would think Mara would accept a veto from his new GM.
RE: If the report has teeth  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2022 9:34 am : link
In comment 15577529 JonC said:
Quote:
the choice would figure to be Quinn.

Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.


Only if Quinn wants to come here. He may prefer Denver.
RE: RE: If the report has teeth  
BrettNYG10 : 1/27/2022 9:34 am : link
In comment 15577589 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15577529 JonC said:


Quote:


the choice would figure to be Quinn.

Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.



Only if Quinn wants to come here. He may prefer Denver.


Sounds like they're hiring Hackett.
RE: Have a gut feeling it’s  
GiantGrit : 1/27/2022 9:38 am : link
In comment 15577580 Breeze_94 said:
Quote:
Dan Quinn


agreed
Yup  
Dnew15 : 1/27/2022 9:39 am : link
I heard Hackett to Denver this morning.

I've got a strong feeling it's going to be Quinn - wonder if the Vegas odds will change today ....
RE: RE: If the report has teeth  
JonC : 1/27/2022 9:42 am : link
In comment 15577589 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15577529 JonC said:


Quote:


the choice would figure to be Quinn.

Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.



Only if Quinn wants to come here. He may prefer Denver.


Reports are Denver picked Hackett. Quinn's a NJ boy, it's a job he can help return the prestige to, he's been part of SB teams.

I personally don't love any of the candidates, he just seems to check off most of the reported boxes.
If it's Flores  
AcesUp : 1/27/2022 9:43 am : link
I think it's fair to assume that there was heavy influence from the Maras here. I genuinely don't see how any GM would choose him as their guy unless there was an established relationship prior. What first time GM would want a strong-willed HC that just got fired over a power struggle with a GM? Especially when that GM that got Flores fired is somebody that Schoen worked for and just thanked in his opening press conference?

I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.
Aces  
JonC : 1/27/2022 10:04 am : link
Agree with your first paragraph re: Flores, and it was reported NYG reached out to Flores before Schoen was hired. This can easily be a bad look, considering demonstrated NYG history, or at least misconstrued as one.
JonC  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2022 10:06 am : link
Yup, just getting caught up this morning and saw Denver hired Hackett. I had thought Quinn was the front runner there.
Beat Reporter Hack: Growing sentiment the NYG want to reach playoffs  
adamg : 1/27/2022 10:07 am : link
RE: If it's Flores  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 10:09 am : link
In comment 15577635 AcesUp said:
Quote:
I think it's fair to assume that there was heavy influence from the Maras here. I genuinely don't see how any GM would choose him as their guy unless there was an established relationship prior. What first time GM would want a strong-willed HC that just got fired over a power struggle with a GM? Especially when that GM that got Flores fired is somebody that Schoen worked for and just thanked in his opening press conference?

I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.


That’s assuming Schoen views Daboll as a solid OC and potential HC material as well..He may simply view Daboll as a very good OC, but questionable HC material..

People have automatically linked Daboll to Schoen as a virtual slam dunk..He might actually like Flores..And yes, any owner has the right to weigh in with an opinion, but Schoen will pick HIS HC and they will sign off on it, imv
...  
ryanmkeane : 1/27/2022 10:12 am : link
not sure where i saw it, but someone posted Quinn may want Mike McDaniel as OC.
RE: ...  
Giantfan in skinland : 1/27/2022 10:20 am : link
In comment 15577732 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
not sure where i saw it, but someone posted Quinn may want Mike McDaniel as OC.


Not a big fan of Quinn, but this would get me much more excited.

When I heard Schoen talk about finding a coach with emotional intelligence, certainly made me think of Quinn more so than the others.
BB56  
AcesUp : 1/27/2022 10:20 am : link
re: Daboll - That is a possibility, I wouldn't call it likely but reasonable to see that. However, I don't see how Flores would be the guy that he chooses over Daboll. I could see him being impressed by Quinn in the interviews, it's clear Quinn has a high reputation around the league. So that I can see. Flores? Not with the baggage and that baggage hitting pretty close to home.
IMO we should get an experienced coach.  
Marty in Albany : 1/27/2022 10:40 am : link
When a veteran player is told to change his style of play, a style of play that has worked for him for years, he reacts to it better when it comes from an experienced coach.

Of course Plaxico did what he pleased, regardless.
RE: IMO we should get an experienced coach.  
rsjem1979 : 1/27/2022 10:47 am : link
In comment 15577815 Marty in Albany said:
Quote:
When a veteran player is told to change his style of play, a style of play that has worked for him for years, he reacts to it better when it comes from an experienced coach.

Of course Plaxico did what he pleased, regardless.


We definitely shouldn't be allowing the feelings of any player on the existing roster factor into the decision about whom to hire as coach.

There's nobody on the current roster that can't be replaced, and it's likely that very few (if any) current members of the team will be here for the next playoff win.
When is the last defensive new HC  
bhill410 : 1/27/2022 11:09 am : link
To really be successful? I think that is my biggest fear, this league is offensive based. Quinn arguably was the last one and that was with Shanahan (and fell apart after he left). I am sure I am forgetting someone but I am really scratching my head.
RE: RE: If it's Flores  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 11:43 am : link
In comment 15577721 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
In comment 15577635 AcesUp said:


Quote:


I think it's fair to assume that there was heavy influence from the Maras here. I genuinely don't see how any GM would choose him as their guy unless there was an established relationship prior. What first time GM would want a strong-willed HC that just got fired over a power struggle with a GM? Especially when that GM that got Flores fired is somebody that Schoen worked for and just thanked in his opening press conference?

I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.



That’s assuming Schoen views Daboll as a solid OC and potential HC material as well..He may simply view Daboll as a very good OC, but questionable HC material..

People have automatically linked Daboll to Schoen as a virtual slam dunk..He might actually like Flores..And yes, any owner has the right to weigh in with an opinion, but Schoen will pick HIS HC and they will sign off on it, imv

Why would Schoen have even interviewed Daboll if that was the case, let alone interviewed him twice before some candidates were interviewed at all?

I think it's fair to assume that Schoen holds Daboll in high esteem. If the Giants choose a different coach, it will be because they beat Daboll out for the job, not because Daboll was a red herring candidate.
RE: RE: RE: If it's Flores  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 11:46 am : link
In comment 15578052 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15577721 Big Blue '56 said:


Quote:


In comment 15577635 AcesUp said:


Quote:


I think it's fair to assume that there was heavy influence from the Maras here. I genuinely don't see how any GM would choose him as their guy unless there was an established relationship prior. What first time GM would want a strong-willed HC that just got fired over a power struggle with a GM? Especially when that GM that got Flores fired is somebody that Schoen worked for and just thanked in his opening press conference?

I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.



That’s assuming Schoen views Daboll as a solid OC and potential HC material as well..He may simply view Daboll as a very good OC, but questionable HC material..

People have automatically linked Daboll to Schoen as a virtual slam dunk..He might actually like Flores..And yes, any owner has the right to weigh in with an opinion, but Schoen will pick HIS HC and they will sign off on it, imv


Why would Schoen have even interviewed Daboll if that was the case, let alone interviewed him twice before some candidates were interviewed at all?

I think it's fair to assume that Schoen holds Daboll in high esteem. If the Giants choose a different coach, it will be because they beat Daboll out for the job, not because Daboll was a red herring candidate.


I didn’t say he isn’t who Schoen wants, just that it might not be the slam dunk many assumed it was even before the Schoen hire. Again, he might simply like Flores better..Or not.
