Dunleavy: Growing sentiment that NYG want experienced HC

“ Seems to be a growing sentiment that #Giants might want an experienced head coach, after falling short with Ben McAdoo and Joe Judge. That it's important to pair experienced head coach with 1st-time GM. Reminds me of "adult in the room" Pat Shurmur my 1st week on the job”
1) Missing out on Dabolls
2) Getting stuck with Flores
3) Likely also getting stuck with Mr Bend & Break Graham
All the reports about Flores are that he was fired because he wanted too much control and worked poorly with the front office.
If Flores is forced on Schoen, this could wind up being a disaster.
Let’s just jump to conclusions now
Second- if you want Flores who the fuck cares how he got here? The new gM clearly has say in this and is more than likely fully on board.
Third- who knows if Daboll has said he is leaning towards Miami and thus wouldn't be coming here anyway?
Too many here just follow some posters and "others" here as considered authorities and their endless diatribes on the Mara family and all the issues and dysfunction becomes proof without any first hand knowledge.
What if he brought either of these names with him as OC?
Mike McDaniel from SF or Mike Kafka from KC?
Unless you consider Flores to be a significantly lesser value as a coach than Dabol, whom I prefer, you really should be more careful with your assumptions about what s happening behind closed doors.
Wow, well done!
As long as John/Chris are in charge we'll always be sick hoping the blind squirrel finds a nut. These assholes treat the Giants like a toy.
John Mara himself said a week or two ago that he doesn't blame the fanbase for not trusting him and that him winning the fans' trust back "won't happen overnight."
Straight from Mara's mouth. I don't really think it's group-think. The guy has gotten the strong majority of his decisions wrong over the past decade. That is not 'group-think.' That is fact.
Most of the vocal fans on BBI just seem to want whatever John and Chris Mara don’t...
Something the Giants haven’t done correctly in 18 years.
If he goes to Miami, then a Quinn or Flores is not a bad 2nd choice. I'd even say Id rather have Graham as the HC than Frasier.
Someone mentioned it earlier, it might not be this hire that gets us to the promised land. Maybe we hire an experienced coach goes 3 years, etc. Then one of the coordinators moves up. This is probably not a 1-2 year fix.
It reinforces the Rooney rule through the false flag narrative that Mara wanted Flores
BUT he eventually deferred to the GM to make the hire. True to his word.
SAVAGES SATED (for now)
Or he’s just fuckin with ya. He has definitely gone out of his way to mention chris a few times. A little double barrel bird for the masses?
I actually looked up the daboll to Miami. Did some surfing. So many outlets produced content on that tweet. LottA mileage for some uncredited speculation.
I personally think an experienced coach would be better for this team and fan base, but more so I want Shane(sic) to have his guy. If we’re gonna fire these mopes in 2 years, might as well let them go down swinging. A courtesy that was not extended to the last. 3 mopes
Lots of noise and speculation out there but what are the actions?
Also, believe Schoen indicated he’d like to have a coach in place by the end of the weekend.
Personally, I am not inspired by any of the candidates. Daboll is at least interesting because of his offensive mind. Flores did a good job in Miami with a roster slightly better in quality than that of the Giants. Would have to believe Schoen will get the full story on what happened in Miami. I think Quinn will go to Denver.
Not sure any of the others are on the same level.
I think it will be Daboll because Schoen knows him best and because there are a lot of out of work good DCs on the market. I would also not be surprised if Graham is kept. Yes he was not as good this year as last - but remember how we all were worried he might leave for somewhere else. So which guy is it - 2020 or 2021. Did Graham get stupid this year?
So, who will be Daboll's OC?
^^^^^This! Again everyone is hanging on every single phrase or word. Just relax and let the “process”,as Schoen said in his PC, work
In my best John McEnroe impression; “You can’t be serious!”
stupid way to look at it
He may still want Daboll. He still needs to go thru the motions of interviewing other candidates. Let the process play out as the dominos have not started falling yet. Seems to me that people are waiting for the Giants position to be settled.
Someone who has been a HC before probably can do that
I like the idea of Daboll, but leaves Shoen open to accusations that he did not do a thorough search.
If it is Flores, I hope he has a good plan for the offensive side of the ball.
As some have mentioned, the bigger concern is the meddling from the ownership group, specifically Mara. Especially considering just yesterday, at the introductory press conference, Schoen stated specifically that he wants to find the best coach which doesn't necessarily mean the most experienced.
I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.
The last two coaches were abysmal. Absolutely had no clue how to coach a team on Sundays.
But sure, let’s rag on Mara for *maybe* wanting someone who knows what the fuck they are doing.
Each would have a major hire to make at OC however. That can’t get lost in the shuffle.
I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.
Schoen knows this guy inside out. If he wants him here, it’s a done deal. The possible problem here and in the media, is that there’s been an assumption that Schoen means Daboll. He might love BD as an OC, but knows he can’t have him in that capacity and not all that certain about his potential as a HC..
We don’t have much (if any) of an idea what that criteria is beyond speculation and the usual standard answers given out
Well Flores & Quinn both had much better records. Quinn got to a super bowl, hard to just dismiss that.
Shurmur had a 9-23 record in Cleveland.
He was a retread HC and he also was a massive failure. Why are they so obsessed with the wrong criteria?
Well Flores & Quinn both had much better records. Quinn got to a super bowl, hard to just dismiss that.
Shurmur had a 9-23 record in Cleveland.
Yes and there’s that.
keep it coming
Part of me can't believe how so many people interpret tweets the way they do, the other part of me never wants it to end because of the entertainment value.
It isn't about hiring and experienced head coach; it is about hiring the right head coach.
I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.
I believe the Giants have not satisfied the Rooney rule yet and won't until they interview Frazier on Friday. Interviewing internal candidates not longer counts. I think this is the main hold up.
He also has to identify someone that can break in a rookie QB. You can't assume you are going to get a QB that will be elite at least not early. Sometimes good with a penchant for playing big in big games is enough early.
With the rookie contract I think the path to a SB is with the defense leading the way and a QB and offense who can grow/develop.
Quinn has seen this blueprint in Seattle. Flores/Frazier have had winning seasons and have strong defensive minds but need to address the O side. Daboll has developed a rookie QB and offense but has no wins and he has to address the defense side.
So I see where you can make a case for all of them but I lean towards Schoen wanted the HC who can build a top D while developing a rookie QB/offense. Interesting to see how he goes.
Most of the vocal fans on BBI just seem to want whatever John and Chris Mara don’t...
This team would be in a much better position if the decisions were the exact opposite of what the Mara’s wanted to do.
Hopefully, Schoen can initiate a step change in sophistication.
Most of the vocal fans on BBI just seem to want whatever John and Chris Mara don’t...
So many of you just want to believe that all is good and wonderful in Giant land, that the family has turned over a new leaf despite all that has occurred. It's a touching display of hope and faith because that is all it is. The objective evidence is that this bunch can and will screw up a 2 car funeral.
I can see where some, including yours truly, would remain skeptical that they will get this right. As Jawn himself said, he's given fans little reason to think he is capable.
They got him in there asap for his 2nd interview, but there is little urgency to get him signed. If Miami is interested, NYG is taking their sweet time.
I still think it’s between Daboll & Flores. Could see Flores really impressing today.
Schoen knows this guy inside out. If he wants him here, it’s a done deal. The possible problem here and in the media, is that there’s been an assumption that Schoen means Daboll. He might love BD as an OC, but knows he can’t have him in that capacity and not all that certain about his potential as a HC..
When asked about HCs during the PC yesterday, I think Schoen only really discussed three: Daboll, Flores, Quinn (I could be wrong, but that's my recollection).
That's not especially interesting, but what caught my ear is that he was referring to Daboll as "Brian" even though that's also Flores' first name. That probably is a function of recent familiarity, but it did suggest to me that he has Daboll slightly ahead of Flores in his head right now. But Flores hasn't had a chance to state his case yet, so that could clearly change even if my amateur evaluation is correct.
Growing sentiment mean Dunleavy got a comment from a source close to Giants that mentioned experience can sometimes be good.
The last two coaches were abysmal. Absolutely had no clue how to coach a team on Sundays.
But sure, let’s rag on Mara for *maybe* wanting someone who knows what the fuck they are doing.
He also has to identify someone that can break in a rookie QB. You can't assume you are going to get a QB that will be elite at least not early. Sometimes good with a penchant for playing big in big games is enough early.
With the rookie contract I think the path to a SB is with the defense leading the way and a QB and offense who can grow/develop.
Quinn has seen this blueprint in Seattle. Flores/Frazier have had winning seasons and have strong defensive minds but need to address the O side. Daboll has developed a rookie QB and offense but has no wins and he has to address the defense side.
So I see where you can make a case for all of them but I lean towards Schoen wanted the HC who can build a top D while developing a rookie QB/offense. Interesting to see how he goes.
I agree with just about everything you wrote. One small correction. Beane did not hire McDermott, MCDermott preceeded Beane by 8 months. Certainly not how things typically go, but Buffalo fired Rex Ryan, hired McDermott, and fired Doug Whaley in August of 2017.
I like Daboll and have no problem with Flores (I like him too), but until Flores actually has an interview with the Gmen and Daboll gets a second interview with the Dolphins, I still see this as Daboll in the driver seat wit strong consideration for Flores. We'll know more Friday.
It will shock everyone if Daboll ends up staying in Buffalo. I don't see him leaving Allen for Tua.
Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
1. On his first and biggest decision, it'd mean Schoen was overruled. Terrible start to his tenure and just shows Schoen is another Mara yes-man (whether he realized it when he signed up).
2. Mara likes him, so I know he'll suck.
Hoping it's Daboll bc he's Schoen's pick, but if it's Flores, look out for another 2 years of dysfunction. Maybe if they go with Schoen's candidate in 2024, I'll come back to the fold.
Praying it's not Flores.
1. On his first and biggest decision, {b]it'd mean Schoen was overruled. [/b] Terrible start to his tenure and just shows Schoen is another Mara yes-man (whether he realized it when he signed up).
2. Mara likes him, so I know he'll suck.
Hoping it's Daboll bc he's Schoen's pick, but if it's Flores, look out for another 2 years of dysfunction. Maybe if they go with Schoen's candidate in 2024, I'll come back to the fold.
Praying it's not Flores.
Nobody knows what Schoen's preferred choice is....relax.
Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
They better move fast then, considering all the teams that have interviewed Quinn already.
Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
I don't think I'd loathe quinn, but it's a fallback option. He'd be a decent custodian to raise the franchise out of the gutter, but I wouldn't anticipate a lot of playoff games.
And he would know based on his career experience to this point that he needs good offensive staff.
If Flores was in fact on all interviewed HC's lists, why not go a head and book the interview. The fact that the owner likes you shouldn't count AGAINST you.
Schoen clearly does his homework and has the right contacts. If that is an actual negative, I would think Mara would accept a veto from his new GM.
Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
Only if Quinn wants to come here. He may prefer Denver.
the choice would figure to be Quinn.
Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
Only if Quinn wants to come here. He may prefer Denver.
Sounds like they're hiring Hackett.
I've got a strong feeling it's going to be Quinn - wonder if the Vegas odds will change today ....
the choice would figure to be Quinn.
Tough to see them hire Flores after how and why he was fired by Miami. Hiring a third consecutive first-time HC might be something they're adverse to, at the moment.
Only if Quinn wants to come here. He may prefer Denver.
Reports are Denver picked Hackett. Quinn's a NJ boy, it's a job he can help return the prestige to, he's been part of SB teams.
I personally don't love any of the candidates, he just seems to check off most of the reported boxes.
I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.
I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.
That’s assuming Schoen views Daboll as a solid OC and potential HC material as well..He may simply view Daboll as a very good OC, but questionable HC material..
People have automatically linked Daboll to Schoen as a virtual slam dunk..He might actually like Flores..And yes, any owner has the right to weigh in with an opinion, but Schoen will pick HIS HC and they will sign off on it, imv
Not a big fan of Quinn, but this would get me much more excited.
When I heard Schoen talk about finding a coach with emotional intelligence, certainly made me think of Quinn more so than the others.
Of course Plaxico did what he pleased, regardless.
Of course Plaxico did what he pleased, regardless.
We definitely shouldn't be allowing the feelings of any player on the existing roster factor into the decision about whom to hire as coach.
There's nobody on the current roster that can't be replaced, and it's likely that very few (if any) current members of the team will be here for the next playoff win.
I think it's fair to assume that there was heavy influence from the Maras here. I genuinely don't see how any GM would choose him as their guy unless there was an established relationship prior. What first time GM would want a strong-willed HC that just got fired over a power struggle with a GM? Especially when that GM that got Flores fired is somebody that Schoen worked for and just thanked in his opening press conference?
I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.
That’s assuming Schoen views Daboll as a solid OC and potential HC material as well..He may simply view Daboll as a very good OC, but questionable HC material..
People have automatically linked Daboll to Schoen as a virtual slam dunk..He might actually like Flores..And yes, any owner has the right to weigh in with an opinion, but Schoen will pick HIS HC and they will sign off on it, imv
Why would Schoen have even interviewed Daboll if that was the case, let alone interviewed him twice before some candidates were interviewed at all?
I think it's fair to assume that Schoen holds Daboll in high esteem. If the Giants choose a different coach, it will be because they beat Daboll out for the job, not because Daboll was a red herring candidate.
I think it's fair to assume that there was heavy influence from the Maras here. I genuinely don't see how any GM would choose him as their guy unless there was an established relationship prior. What first time GM would want a strong-willed HC that just got fired over a power struggle with a GM? Especially when that GM that got Flores fired is somebody that Schoen worked for and just thanked in his opening press conference?
I actually like Flores as a coach in a vacuum, I could definitely see it if Peters were the choice as well given their relationship. However, it would certainly feel like an odd choice if Schoen is truly the driver here. Would look more like the same kind of deference Joe Judge showed as a first-time HC when it came time to choose his OC.
That’s assuming Schoen views Daboll as a solid OC and potential HC material as well..He may simply view Daboll as a very good OC, but questionable HC material..
People have automatically linked Daboll to Schoen as a virtual slam dunk..He might actually like Flores..And yes, any owner has the right to weigh in with an opinion, but Schoen will pick HIS HC and they will sign off on it, imv
Why would Schoen have even interviewed Daboll if that was the case, let alone interviewed him twice before some candidates were interviewed at all?
I think it's fair to assume that Schoen holds Daboll in high esteem. If the Giants choose a different coach, it will be because they beat Daboll out for the job, not because Daboll was a red herring candidate.
I didn’t say he isn’t who Schoen wants, just that it might not be the slam dunk many assumed it was even before the Schoen hire. Again, he might simply like Flores better..Or not.