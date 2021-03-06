Over the years I have realized where I do NOT have credibility or enough knowledge. I try to back away from those topics, just read and listen. Read and listen. Repeat, repeat, repeat.



Picking a coach (and just as importantly, his staff) is such a deep and complex process. There is more to it than most of us know. One person I've had the luck to learn the game from when it comes to the league and its inner-workings gave me some insight to what it is going on inside NYG's walls. it is a fascinating listen but I still walked away from my latest conversation with him knowing that I truly do not know who is best for NYG.



So with that in mind, knowing my credibility here is limited...



I think Flores needs to be the guy. One thing I do know a lot about is workspace leadership, culture building, and multiple moving parts with separate desires being funneled into one common goal. That background I have helped lead me to the idea that Flores needs to be the guy.



Daboll may be a great HC someday. Perhaps he is even ready right now. But the most important unknown with him revolves around what I think is the most important element to being a coach, a Head Coach. NYG needs a personality, they need a culture. The takeaway I got from Schoen yesterday is a zero-tolerance for immaturity and off field issues that create a soft ground for the entire team to stand on. He wants rock-solid players and people in the buildin. 24/7/365.



To do that, you need to KNOW the Head Coach can carry that through. The head coach sets that culture more than anyone on a day in, day out basis. In the NFL, it needs to be a guy that can legitimately scare NFL players, push them, motivate them, mold them. Flores can do that and he has proven to do that. He doesn't hold back, he is brutally honest with players and coaches, and he creates a mindset where you don't want to let him down.



Can Daboll do that? Maybe, maybe not. You know Flores can.



Who will the OC be? Flores has been in the league a long time and has relationships. I am confident he has someone that can come in and create the system NYG needs on offense. He was in NE for 15+ years and there were a lot of quality assistants that walked through during that time.



Give me culture first, scheme second.