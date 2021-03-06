Reaction to Boomer and Gio discussion?

Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options
I agree and based on some other stuff he said, Jones makes the most sense right now while deconstructing some areas- CAP stuff and installing the scheme they want. I think they are going young and will look to QB with an established system and better players in 2023.
We don't even know who the HC will be, and we have no idea what Schoen thinks of Jones, or if he's even studied tape yet. We have no idea what he thinks of this year's QB class.
Right now, being the only QB under contract, sure, Jones is the starter. And the likelihood is that he will go into camp as the incumbent. All of that is fine, but they will need to sign at least one backup, and I would hope that it is someone who can challenge Jones on the practice field and in the film room.
invest in upgrading the position. Trade back, 2nd rounder, and/or vet FA can all achieve that. Keeping Jones for year 4 is fine but definitely a no to the 5th year option and definitely yes to bringing in more talent to pair with him.
This. If Willis is there and Daboll is the coach I think it’s worth trading back up into the first to take a shot.
It sounds like he has done a lot of work already on the 2022 draft class. I’m sure he knows quite a bit about this years QB class.
As a side note on this years QB class, McShay who did not like the Daniel Jones pick in 2019 for the Giants would feel more comfortable with Jones than any of this years QB class for the Giants.
Second. looking at over the cap. we are 7 million dollars over the cap right now. So of course, you can't bring in a Russel Wilson, or Deshaun Watson.
We have to clear out space just to sign the nine draft picks.
You have to bring in the right coaches and see what you have in Jones. Jones seems to be the type of QB Schoen likes. Big, Strong, and athletic. That also does not mean he's the long-term solution, and you can't move on from him after 2022.
In 2017 the Buffalo Bills had Tyrod Taylor, and Nate Peterman at QB. Things change.
with Boomers stance. I think it is fair to say Mara told JS what he thinks of Jones and that he is correct they have done a terrible job supporting him. The big thing Boomer is missing is Jones becomes expensive quickly. So you have a QB with many unknows and risks AND a terrible roster. I also think JS will have a lot more say than what Boomer thinks but in fairness those Mara's can hang tough.
I don't see any top QB's in this draft. They can however possible look at dual threat with upside starting in round 3.
Clean out the roster, fix the gap and draft a QB in 2023 with cap flexibility and a better team in place.
He should be the starting QB going into this season. Rebuild the roster don’t pickup his option let him prove it on the field. I posted this exact thought mid season and post season and go terp and crew rather bring on a stop gap for what reason? Or draft corral 5th overall which would be an epic disaster. There’s no sense in bringing in guys to compete. Zero. Let him play out the season if he sucks we’ll be in prime position to select Bryce or a good QB next year. If he plays lights out then franchise him and make him do it again. There’s a large group on bbi who feels this same way. It’s been discussed endlessly
Why would drafting a talented QB 5th overall be an epic disaster if mgmt has a belief in him? An epic disaster would be to pass over a great QB because you have to evaluate Jones - again - like we did with Herbert.
And importantly his rookie deal while they do the much needed enema
And importantly his rookie deal while they do the much needed enema
Because nothing is a waste when it comes to getting your surefire starting QB. And if you find your next franchise QB who cares if it takes until year 2 to start getting the return? The goal is to get better and one of the best ways we can do that is upgrade the QB play. The sooner the better.
Why would we want to even try to improve at the game's most important position? Let's sit tight with Jones and score 18 PPG again in 2022...sounds fun.
Why would you not want competition at every position on the field? The idea that the QB position is so sacred that you have to anoint a starter and not change from that except during an offseason is ludicrous.
Jones has done nothing to warrant being the uncontested starter in 2022.
Mara never indicated he's doubling down on Daniel Jones. The only thing he committed to is giving him a chance behind a new line. Well guess what? After we replace 2-3 starters along the line this offseason, he'll get that chance. And if he still sucks, we can cut bait.
This is the right and the only move to make. If there is no top-10 QB talent in this year's draft, then you're not going to draft an immediate replacement for Jones. Our cap situation precludes us from entertaining one of the big-ticket free agents that are out there. I've heard Trubisky tossed around, and maybe as a backup. But a replacement for Jones? Have you seen Trubisky play?
The above is why there is only one option - and that's to support Jones publicly and try to talk him up as much as possible ahead of his last chance in 2022.
The support of Jones doesn’t bother me. Schoen has to do that. It’s Mara flapping his infallibly wrong gums.
My hope is two-fold: Schoen proves to be a very good GM and grows more powerful and independent as the result. And that John Mara is pretty old and gets detached from the team.
in the interview process they asked the GMs what they think of the QBs in the draft and probably the consensus of all the GM candidates was that there wasnt a sure fire top 10 pick. So from there you look at the options and no good starting caliber QB is going to sign with the Giants so then you are probably replacing DJ with a QB of equal or lesser value and an $8mil cap hit on DJ. It makes no sense, so you roll the dice with the guy you have. The 14th highest paid QB makes $25mil. Jacoby Brissett makes $5mil, thats the type of QB you will get. Add that to the DJ dead cap and it makes sense to keep DJ.
Or they like a QB in the draft and dont want teams to think they are going QB so they praise DJ but I dont think this is the case.
DJ was at the press conference, if he had any thought that he wasnt going to be here next season I doubt he would have gone. The Giants hands are tied this season, cutting DJ hurts the cap situation more than it helps and you still need a starting QB.
I've never been a fan of Boomer. I just don't think he's as smart as
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options
Or the top 15. I shake my head when the same people who say the Giants forced the Jones pick at 6, want to replace him by do exactly what they are complaining about with Jones.
It's not the same. Jones was a day 3 level talent that was drafted because of Cutcliffe and looking like Eli. Corral and Pickett are legit round 1 talents that would be drafted on merit.
It is not the same, it's not even close.
This horrific Daniel Jones experience has completely warped people's views of the draft and the QB position.
So your view is take one of them at 5 or 7 or try and to trade back?
If trade back, which trading partners are you thinking?
Aside from that, I’d like to know what the Giants plan for backup qb is. They can’t bargain shop for what we had last year. Not sure they want to spend a later round draft pick on a project (unless it is Willis, which would be great tbh).
I'm holding out hope on that front. Going into 2022 with Jones locked in as the starter makes for a miserable 2022, but I can live with that if it means moving on afterwards.
Committing to Jones beyond that...you can see where it leads: Jones being released after 2024 with a huge dead cap hit.
Actually the miserable season will be more than Jones not finishing drives because there is virtually no money to do anything but cut some high priced decent players, bring in cheap alternatives and ride it out.
I doubt he makes it to 36, but I would take Malik Willis there. There will be 3 or 4 new people on the oline to start the season and there is no point of starting Willis behind that line to start. He probably needs a year of coaching anyway.
So yeah, start Jones, he will be hurt by game 6, and see where it goes from there.
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options
Sounds like you're scraping for confirmation bias of your opinion on the class. Ask yourself, how much work did Buffalo, who will be picking at the end of round 1 and are not in the market for a QB do on QBs that are likely to go in the top 15 picks? It's likely they haven't spent many resources there. Also, most scouts/personnel know next week in Mobile is a very important week, especially for a few of the top QBs in this class.. I wouldn't speak on such certainties quite yet.
I agree and based on some other stuff he said, Jones makes the most sense right now while deconstructing some areas- CAP stuff and installing the scheme they want. I think they are going young and will look to QB with an established system and better players in 2023.
I think Sy's correct, I've been saying for months the QB prospects aren't worth a top 10 pick.
Right now, being the only QB under contract, sure, Jones is the starter. And the likelihood is that he will go into camp as the incumbent. All of that is fine, but they will need to sign at least one backup, and I would hope that it is someone who can challenge Jones on the practice field and in the film room.
exactly. For someone that has nearly seen everyone of Kenny Pickett games in college (pitt fan). I see nothing from Kenny PIckett that we haven't seen from Daniel Jones.
It would be a bad waste of resources. Fix other areas first and then you can worry about the QB next year when there are actual QB's that will grade higher than DJ.
I’ve posted this before. I’m keeping an eye out the back half of round one. The Giants own 36, 67, and 80. Plenty of fire power to get into the 20s if the value is there.
This. If Willis is there and Daboll is the coach I think it’s worth trading back up into the first to take a shot.
14 minutes long and worth watching.
You have to imagine comments like these from two well known commentators will come to Mara’s attention.
As a side note on this years QB class, McShay who did not like the Daniel Jones pick in 2019 for the Giants would feel more comfortable with Jones than any of this years QB class for the Giants.
Second. looking at over the cap. we are 7 million dollars over the cap right now. So of course, you can't bring in a Russel Wilson, or Deshaun Watson.
We have to clear out space just to sign the nine draft picks.
You have to bring in the right coaches and see what you have in Jones. Jones seems to be the type of QB Schoen likes. Big, Strong, and athletic. That also does not mean he's the long-term solution, and you can't move on from him after 2022.
In 2017 the Buffalo Bills had Tyrod Taylor, and Nate Peterman at QB. Things change.
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options
exactly. For someone that has nearly seen everyone of Kenny Pickett games in college (pitt fan). I see nothing from Kenny PIckett that we haven't seen from Daniel Jones.
It would be a bad waste of resources. Fix other areas first and then you can worry about the QB next year when there are actual QB's that will grade higher than DJ.
I agree. I like Corral better but not enough to take a chance on him. Not that I am some great judge of QBs lol
Hopefully someone that at least could be a decent backup, with the potential to be a starter in the future.
As far as the coach situation none of these guys really excite me outside of Harbaugh. Flores seems like the next safest bet of those who are in the mix although he comes with his own set of concerns.
This feels line 2017-18 all over again where gettleman implied he did not like any of the qbs and they took Barkley. Eli was to be the starter.
I don't see any top QB's in this draft. They can however possible look at dual threat with upside starting in round 3.
Clean out the roster, fix the gap and draft a QB in 2023 with cap flexibility and a better team in place.
Committing to Jones beyond that...you can see where it leads: Jones being released after 2024 with a huge dead cap hit.
He really doesn't see or understand the problem.
Why would we want to even try to improve at the game's most important position? Let's sit tight with Jones and score 18 PPG again in 2022...sounds fun.
Why would drafting a talented QB 5th overall be an epic disaster if mgmt has a belief in him? An epic disaster would be to pass over a great QB because you have to evaluate Jones - again - like we did with Herbert.
We *have* to pick up Jones' fifth year option?
The only thing separating Jones from Mahomes and Allen is stability? Umm, how about talent?
Boomer is a joke. Nice guy though. I met him once. But he was a lousy interview.
Because nothing is a waste when it comes to getting your surefire starting QB. And if you find your next franchise QB who cares if it takes until year 2 to start getting the return? The goal is to get better and one of the best ways we can do that is upgrade the QB play. The sooner the better.
There’s no sense in bringing in guys to compete.
Why would we want to even try to improve at the game's most important position? Let's sit tight with Jones and score 18 PPG again in 2022...sounds fun.
Why would you not want competition at every position on the field? The idea that the QB position is so sacred that you have to anoint a starter and not change from that except during an offseason is ludicrous.
Jones has done nothing to warrant being the uncontested starter in 2022.
Jones is under contract. Bring in a vet even on a 2-3 year deal like Trubisky and then you have QB’s for this year and next already on the roster.
If you can grab a QB in 2023 all the better.
As far as the coach situation none of these guys really excite me outside of Harbaugh. Flores seems like the next safest bet of those who are in the mix although he comes with his own set of concerns.
Mara never indicated he's doubling down on Daniel Jones. The only thing he committed to is giving him a chance behind a new line. Well guess what? After we replace 2-3 starters along the line this offseason, he'll get that chance. And if he still sucks, we can cut bait.
This is the right and the only move to make. If there is no top-10 QB talent in this year's draft, then you're not going to draft an immediate replacement for Jones. Our cap situation precludes us from entertaining one of the big-ticket free agents that are out there. I've heard Trubisky tossed around, and maybe as a backup. But a replacement for Jones? Have you seen Trubisky play?
The above is why there is only one option - and that's to support Jones publicly and try to talk him up as much as possible ahead of his last chance in 2022.
The support of Jones doesn’t bother me. Schoen has to do that. It’s Mara flapping his infallibly wrong gums.
My hope is two-fold: Schoen proves to be a very good GM and grows more powerful and independent as the result. And that John Mara is pretty old and gets detached from the team.
Or they like a QB in the draft and dont want teams to think they are going QB so they praise DJ but I dont think this is the case.
DJ was at the press conference, if he had any thought that he wasnt going to be here next season I doubt he would have gone. The Giants hands are tied this season, cutting DJ hurts the cap situation more than it helps and you still need a starting QB.
It's not the same. Jones was a day 3 level talent that was drafted because of Cutcliffe and looking like Eli. Corral and Pickett are legit round 1 talents that would be drafted on merit.
It is not the same, it's not even close.
This horrific Daniel Jones experience has completely warped people's views of the draft and the QB position.
They're damaged, and the whole league is passing us by as we try to win with a backup QB.
i actually think it might be best to do exactly what they said. let's build the line and the foundation for offensive success and in the process maybe jones establishes more value and if he doesn't then you throw him to the wolves in a rebuilding year. but the way they presented this did not sit well with me
i actually think it might be best to do exactly what they said. let's build the line and the foundation for offensive success and in the process maybe jones establishes more value and if he doesn't then you throw him to the wolves in a rebuilding year. but the way they presented this did not sit well with me
well said, my take away as well
But this is a rational take that doesn't center on sensational horse shit. What will we do?
14 minutes long and worth watching.
You have to imagine comments like these from two well known commentators will come to Mara’s attention.
Zero chance Mara cares what Gio thinks.
Wasn't that Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon? See LOL Daniel Jones is better
His critical attitude towards Jones and then Mara’s behavior yesterday are spot on.
14 minutes long and worth watching.
You have to imagine comments like these from two well known commentators will come to Mara’s attention.
Zero chance Mara cares what Gio thinks.
Listen to these guys in the morning as I get ready for the day, like Boomer not a big fan of Gio
Don’t pay a lot of attention to what they say about the Giants, this segment is no different
He really doesn't see or understand the problem.
Bingo. 5 points made, all 5 correct....
What are we doing here? This can’t be serious.
The Bears declined Trubisky’s option who produced more points and wins.
So your view is take one of them at 5 or 7 or try and to trade back?
If trade back, which trading partners are you thinking?
Aside from that, I’d like to know what the Giants plan for backup qb is. They can’t bargain shop for what we had last year. Not sure they want to spend a later round draft pick on a project (unless it is Willis, which would be great tbh).
Interesting. Can’t wait to read your review on Malik Willis. Thanks for the input as always.
Committing to Jones beyond that...you can see where it leads: Jones being released after 2024 with a huge dead cap hit.
Actually the miserable season will be more than Jones not finishing drives because there is virtually no money to do anything but cut some high priced decent players, bring in cheap alternatives and ride it out.
I doubt he makes it to 36, but I would take Malik Willis there. There will be 3 or 4 new people on the oline to start the season and there is no point of starting Willis behind that line to start. He probably needs a year of coaching anyway.
So yeah, start Jones, he will be hurt by game 6, and see where it goes from there.
otherwise you are undermining his ability to lead.
What are we doing here? This can’t be serious.
The Bears declined Trubisky’s option who produced more points and wins.
You can't pick up the option on a player that has performed this poorly.
Comments like this make me think it's better to just cut Jones. Fuck competition. Cut his ass and bring in a vet.
Hopefully find your QB of the future in 23.
Sounds like you're scraping for confirmation bias of your opinion on the class. Ask yourself, how much work did Buffalo, who will be picking at the end of round 1 and are not in the market for a QB do on QBs that are likely to go in the top 15 picks? It's likely they haven't spent many resources there. Also, most scouts/personnel know next week in Mobile is a very important week, especially for a few of the top QBs in this class.. I wouldn't speak on such certainties quite yet.