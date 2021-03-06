for display only
Reaction to Boomer and Gio discussion?

Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2022 12:37 pm
I thought this was a good discussion. Curious to see what the BBI reaction is to this... (but watch the whole thing, it's not just about the QB situation).


Giants are sticking with Daniel Jones despite hiring new GM | Boomer and Gio - ( New Window )
I think this also means  
Sy'56 : 1/27/2022 12:38 pm : link
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options
RE: I think this also means  
jvm52106 : 1/27/2022 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options


I agree and based on some other stuff he said, Jones makes the most sense right now while deconstructing some areas- CAP stuff and installing the scheme they want. I think they are going young and will look to QB with an established system and better players in 2023.
Boomer clearly agrees with your position  
JonC : 1/27/2022 12:42 pm : link
re: doing things the NYG way.

I think Sy's correct, I've been saying for months the QB prospects aren't worth a top 10 pick.
I don't agree with picking up Jones' option  
JonC : 1/27/2022 12:44 pm : link
or that it's a must.
It is all speculation at this point.  
Section331 : 1/27/2022 12:45 pm : link
We don't even know who the HC will be, and we have no idea what Schoen thinks of Jones, or if he's even studied tape yet. We have no idea what he thinks of this year's QB class.

Right now, being the only QB under contract, sure, Jones is the starter. And the likelihood is that he will go into camp as the incumbent. All of that is fine, but they will need to sign at least one backup, and I would hope that it is someone who can challenge Jones on the practice field and in the film room.
RE: I think this also means  
mphbullet36 : 1/27/2022 12:45 pm : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options


exactly. For someone that has nearly seen everyone of Kenny Pickett games in college (pitt fan). I see nothing from Kenny PIckett that we haven't seen from Daniel Jones.

It would be a bad waste of resources. Fix other areas first and then you can worry about the QB next year when there are actual QB's that will grade higher than DJ.
we don't have to take a QB at 5 or 7 to  
UConn4523 : 1/27/2022 12:49 pm : link
invest in upgrading the position. Trade back, 2nd rounder, and/or vet FA can all achieve that. Keeping Jones for year 4 is fine but definitely a no to the 5th year option and definitely yes to bringing in more talent to pair with him.
RE: I think this also means  
christian : 1/27/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options


I’ve posted this before. I’m keeping an eye out the back half of round one. The Giants own 36, 67, and 80. Plenty of fire power to get into the 20s if the value is there.
RE: we don't have to take a QB at 5 or 7 to  
ajr2456 : 1/27/2022 12:51 pm : link
In comment 15578275 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
invest in upgrading the position. Trade back, 2nd rounder, and/or vet FA can all achieve that. Keeping Jones for year 4 is fine but definitely a no to the 5th year option and definitely yes to bringing in more talent to pair with him.


This. If Willis is there and Daboll is the coach I think it’s worth trading back up into the first to take a shot.
Why waste a year or 2 of a kids career  
eli4life : 1/27/2022 12:53 pm : link
And importantly his rookie deal while they do the much needed enema
I’m with Gio  
cosmicj : 1/27/2022 12:54 pm : link
His critical attitude towards Jones and then Mara’s behavior yesterday are spot on.

14 minutes long and worth watching.

You have to imagine comments like these from two well known commentators will come to Mara’s attention.
From Schoen’s press conference yesterday  
Rick in Dallas : 1/27/2022 12:56 pm : link
It sounds like he has done a lot of work already on the 2022 draft class. I’m sure he knows quite a bit about this years QB class.
As a side note on this years QB class, McShay who did not like the Daniel Jones pick in 2019 for the Giants would feel more comfortable with Jones than any of this years QB class for the Giants.
Trey Lance  
CV36 : 1/27/2022 12:58 pm : link
If Rodgers ends up in SF would the 49ers shop him and does anyone like him better than this years class?
Well first!  
youngd1974 : 1/27/2022 12:59 pm : link
You do not have to pick up the fifth-year option.

Second. looking at over the cap. we are 7 million dollars over the cap right now. So of course, you can't bring in a Russel Wilson, or Deshaun Watson.

We have to clear out space just to sign the nine draft picks.

You have to bring in the right coaches and see what you have in Jones. Jones seems to be the type of QB Schoen likes. Big, Strong, and athletic. That also does not mean he's the long-term solution, and you can't move on from him after 2022.

In 2017 the Buffalo Bills had Tyrod Taylor, and Nate Peterman at QB. Things change.
RE: RE: I think this also means  
Johnny5 : 1/27/2022 12:59 pm : link
In comment 15578264 mphbullet36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options



exactly. For someone that has nearly seen everyone of Kenny Pickett games in college (pitt fan). I see nothing from Kenny PIckett that we haven't seen from Daniel Jones.

It would be a bad waste of resources. Fix other areas first and then you can worry about the QB next year when there are actual QB's that will grade higher than DJ.

I agree. I like Corral better but not enough to take a chance on him. Not that I am some great judge of QBs lol
I Agree On No QB Apparently Worth #5 Or #7  
Trainmaster : 1/27/2022 1:07 pm : link
So who are decent candidates in the 2nd or 3rd round?

Hopefully someone that at least could be a decent backup, with the potential to be a starter in the future.
Re: Jones  
j_rud : 1/27/2022 1:14 pm : link
Feels like the same old overly loyal Mara. Yup, they absolutely failed Jones. It's not a question. But do you double down and believe you can fix him or do you try to learn from it and cut your losses? Mara seems to want to do the former when the prudent move, as you clean house, would be the latter. Can Daniel Jones become a Ryan Tannehill? Probably, but is that what you want? Saturday should be fresh in everyone's mind.

As far as the coach situation none of these guys really excite me outside of Harbaugh. Flores seems like the next safest bet of those who are in the mix although he comes with his own set of concerns.
Eric  
Pete44 : 1/27/2022 1:15 pm : link
Ian has told me the same thing. The Giants way, but they went out of the family.

This feels line 2017-18 all over again where gettleman implied he did not like any of the qbs and they took Barkley. Eli was to be the starter.
I disagree  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/27/2022 1:20 pm : link
with Boomers stance. I think it is fair to say Mara told JS what he thinks of Jones and that he is correct they have done a terrible job supporting him. The big thing Boomer is missing is Jones becomes expensive quickly. So you have a QB with many unknows and risks AND a terrible roster. I also think JS will have a lot more say than what Boomer thinks but in fairness those Mara's can hang tough.

I don't see any top QB's in this draft. They can however possible look at dual threat with upside starting in round 3.

Clean out the roster, fix the gap and draft a QB in 2023 with cap flexibility and a better team in place.

i posted this yesterday which gio touched on  
GiantsFan84 : 1/27/2022 1:21 pm : link
mara once again proves how fucking dumb he is. today should have been about schoen. mara should have fielded zero questions about anything other than the process of hiring schoen. and if he got asked about the roster or a new coach his answer should have been that's a question for the GM. very easy (whether it's true or not). but he didn't do that.

instead we hear about how bad mara feels about not giving jones a chance and how he believes in him. then we hear schoen reiterate and how he wants to build around jones to give him a fair chance. true or not it makes schoen look like a puppet, where mara lays out the plan and it's schoen's job to make that philosphy work.

and this coming on the heels of mara forcing building around eli on the last GM.

pat hanlon should have been fired a long time ago. should have been fired again after his twitter incident with the scout. and should be fired again after today. today was not a good look for this team. it looks like more of the same to me especially coming on the heels of Peppers posts.

today did not leave me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. it made me feel like there are a lot more dark days ahead.

as gio said, i bet that mcadoo, shurmur and judge watched this press conference and said same old, same old nothing is changing
There's no benefit to knocking Jones yesterday  
Go Terps : 1/27/2022 1:27 pm : link
I'm holding out hope on that front. Going into 2022 with Jones locked in as the starter makes for a miserable 2022, but I can live with that if it means moving on afterwards.

Committing to Jones beyond that...you can see where it leads: Jones being released after 2024 with a huge dead cap hit.
Whatever your position is on jones  
Tuckrule : 1/27/2022 1:29 pm : link
He should be the starting QB going into this season. Rebuild the roster don’t pickup his option let him prove it on the field. I posted this exact thought mid season and post season and go terp and crew rather bring on a stop gap for what reason? Or draft corral 5th overall which would be an epic disaster. There’s no sense in bringing in guys to compete. Zero. Let him play out the season if he sucks we’ll be in prime position to select Bryce or a good QB next year. If he plays lights out then franchise him and make him do it again. There’s a large group on bbi who feels this same way. It’s been discussed endlessly
Oh boy, another year of Daniel Jones sucking ass!  
Greg from LI : 1/27/2022 1:29 pm : link
.
Gio  
GF1080 : 1/27/2022 1:29 pm : link
Mara shouldn't have spoke at all yesterday. He had his opportunity at his PC 2 weeks ago. Fielding a Q & A was very dumb but he just can't seem to help himself.

He really doesn't see or understand the problem.
This says it all...  
Go Terps : 1/27/2022 1:30 pm : link
Quote:
There’s no sense in bringing in guys to compete.


Why would we want to even try to improve at the game's most important position? Let's sit tight with Jones and score 18 PPG again in 2022...sounds fun.
RE: Whatever your position is on jones  
Producer : 1/27/2022 1:31 pm : link
In comment 15578395 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
Quote:
He should be the starting QB going into this season. Rebuild the roster don’t pickup his option let him prove it on the field. I posted this exact thought mid season and post season and go terp and crew rather bring on a stop gap for what reason? Or draft corral 5th overall which would be an epic disaster. There’s no sense in bringing in guys to compete. Zero. Let him play out the season if he sucks we’ll be in prime position to select Bryce or a good QB next year. If he plays lights out then franchise him and make him do it again. There’s a large group on bbi who feels this same way. It’s been discussed endlessly


Why would drafting a talented QB 5th overall be an epic disaster if mgmt has a belief in him? An epic disaster would be to pass over a great QB because you have to evaluate Jones - again - like we did with Herbert.
Why does anybody listen to Boomer Esiason  
Producer : 1/27/2022 1:40 pm : link
he just repeats cliches and truisms. And he doesn't know what the word hypothetical means, apparently.

We *have* to pick up Jones' fifth year option?

The only thing separating Jones from Mahomes and Allen is stability? Umm, how about talent?

Boomer is a joke. Nice guy though. I met him once. But he was a lousy interview.
RE: Why waste a year or 2 of a kids career  
UConn4523 : 1/27/2022 1:45 pm : link
In comment 15578286 eli4life said:
Quote:
Quote:
And importantly his rookie deal while they do the much needed enema


Because nothing is a waste when it comes to getting your surefire starting QB. And if you find your next franchise QB who cares if it takes until year 2 to start getting the return? The goal is to get better and one of the best ways we can do that is upgrade the QB play. The sooner the better.
RE: RE: Why waste a year or 2 of a kids career  
Producer : 1/27/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15578453 UConn4523 said:
Quote:
In comment 15578286 eli4life said:


Quote:


And importantly his rookie deal while they do the much needed enema



Because nothing is a waste when it comes to getting your surefire starting QB. And if you find your next franchise QB who cares if it takes until year 2 to start getting the return? The goal is to get better and one of the best ways we can do that is upgrade the QB play. The sooner the better.


Yes
RE: This says it all...  
Mike from Ohio : 1/27/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15578400 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quote:
Quote:


Quote:


There’s no sense in bringing in guys to compete.



Why would we want to even try to improve at the game's most important position? Let's sit tight with Jones and score 18 PPG again in 2022...sounds fun.


Why would you not want competition at every position on the field? The idea that the QB position is so sacred that you have to anoint a starter and not change from that except during an offseason is ludicrous.

Jones has done nothing to warrant being the uncontested starter in 2022.
Sam Howell in round 2  
Rjanyg : 1/27/2022 1:47 pm : link
Is the soonest I would draft a QB.

Jones is under contract. Bring in a vet even on a 2-3 year deal like Trubisky and then you have QB’s for this year and next already on the roster.

If you can grab a QB in 2023 all the better.
.  
Go Terps : 1/27/2022 1:50 pm : link
I just can't stand the concept that the Giants don't have alternative options to just handing Jones another scholarship year. They have numerous viable, realistic options.
RE: Re: Jones  
AJ23 : 1/27/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15578356 j_rud said:
Quote:
Quote:
Feels like the same old overly loyal Mara. Yup, they absolutely failed Jones. It's not a question. But do you double down and believe you can fix him or do you try to learn from it and cut your losses? Mara seems to want to do the former when the prudent move, as you clean house, would be the latter. Can Daniel Jones become a Ryan Tannehill? Probably, but is that what you want? Saturday should be fresh in everyone's mind.

As far as the coach situation none of these guys really excite me outside of Harbaugh. Flores seems like the next safest bet of those who are in the mix although he comes with his own set of concerns.


Mara never indicated he's doubling down on Daniel Jones. The only thing he committed to is giving him a chance behind a new line. Well guess what? After we replace 2-3 starters along the line this offseason, he'll get that chance. And if he still sucks, we can cut bait.

This is the right and the only move to make. If there is no top-10 QB talent in this year's draft, then you're not going to draft an immediate replacement for Jones. Our cap situation precludes us from entertaining one of the big-ticket free agents that are out there. I've heard Trubisky tossed around, and maybe as a backup. But a replacement for Jones? Have you seen Trubisky play?

The above is why there is only one option - and that's to support Jones publicly and try to talk him up as much as possible ahead of his last chance in 2022.
RE: i posted this yesterday which gio touched on  
cosmicj : 1/27/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15578382 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Quote:
mara once again proves how fucking dumb he is. today should have been about schoen. mara should have fielded zero questions about anything other than the process of hiring schoen. and if he got asked about the roster or a new coach his answer should have been that's a question for the GM. very easy (whether it's true or not). but he didn't do that.

instead we hear about how bad mara feels about not giving jones a chance and how he believes in him. then we hear schoen reiterate and how he wants to build around jones to give him a fair chance. true or not it makes schoen look like a puppet, where mara lays out the plan and it's schoen's job to make that philosphy work.

and this coming on the heels of mara forcing building around eli on the last GM.

pat hanlon should have been fired a long time ago. should have been fired again after his twitter incident with the scout. and should be fired again after today. today was not a good look for this team. it looks like more of the same to me especially coming on the heels of Peppers posts.

today did not leave me feeling all warm and fuzzy inside. it made me feel like there are a lot more dark days ahead.

as gio said, i bet that mcadoo, shurmur and judge watched this press conference and said same old, same old nothing is changing


+1

The support of Jones doesn’t bother me. Schoen has to do that. It’s Mara flapping his infallibly wrong gums.

My hope is two-fold: Schoen proves to be a very good GM and grows more powerful and independent as the result. And that John Mara is pretty old and gets detached from the team.
My take is that  
Rudy5757 : 1/27/2022 1:52 pm : link
in the interview process they asked the GMs what they think of the QBs in the draft and probably the consensus of all the GM candidates was that there wasnt a sure fire top 10 pick. So from there you look at the options and no good starting caliber QB is going to sign with the Giants so then you are probably replacing DJ with a QB of equal or lesser value and an $8mil cap hit on DJ. It makes no sense, so you roll the dice with the guy you have. The 14th highest paid QB makes $25mil. Jacoby Brissett makes $5mil, thats the type of QB you will get. Add that to the DJ dead cap and it makes sense to keep DJ.

Or they like a QB in the draft and dont want teams to think they are going QB so they praise DJ but I dont think this is the case.

DJ was at the press conference, if he had any thought that he wasnt going to be here next season I doubt he would have gone. The Giants hands are tied this season, cutting DJ hurts the cap situation more than it helps and you still need a starting QB.
RE: I think this also means  
k2tampa : 1/27/2022 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options


Or the top 15. I shake my head when the same people who say the Giants forced the Jones pick at 6, want to replace him by do exactly what they are complaining about with Jones.
It’s really discouraging if the Maras  
Ned In Atlanta : 1/27/2022 1:57 pm : link
Nudging candidates to endorse fixing Jones is true. Mara needs to get the fuck out of the way and let football people do their jobs.
RE: RE: I think this also means  
Go Terps : 1/27/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15578486 k2tampa said:
Quote:
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options



Or the top 15. I shake my head when the same people who say the Giants forced the Jones pick at 6, want to replace him by do exactly what they are complaining about with Jones.


It's not the same. Jones was a day 3 level talent that was drafted because of Cutcliffe and looking like Eli. Corral and Pickett are legit round 1 talents that would be drafted on merit.

It is not the same, it's not even close.

This horrific Daniel Jones experience has completely warped people's views of the draft and the QB position.
RE: RE: RE: I think this also means  
Producer : 1/27/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15578493 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15578486 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options



Or the top 15. I shake my head when the same people who say the Giants forced the Jones pick at 6, want to replace him by do exactly what they are complaining about with Jones.



It's not the same. Jones was a day 3 level talent that was drafted because of Cutcliffe and looking like Eli. Corral and Pickett are legit round 1 talents that would be drafted on merit.

It is not the same, it's not even close.

This horrific Daniel Jones experience has completely warped people's views of the draft and the QB position.


They're damaged, and the whole league is passing us by as we try to win with a backup QB.
i thought the support of jones was premature yesterday  
GiantsFan84 : 1/27/2022 2:07 pm : link
an easy answer was we look to improve every position. i will be watching film and studying the roster and speaking with people in the building. until i've had a chance to do that i will not comment on these types of questions

instead you had schoen parroting mara's talking points, which was not necessary and was a bad look

i actually think it might be best to do exactly what they said. let's build the line and the foundation for offensive success and in the process maybe jones establishes more value and if he doesn't then you throw him to the wolves in a rebuilding year. but the way they presented this did not sit well with me
I've never been a fan of Boomer. I just don't think he's as smart as  
Ira : 1/27/2022 2:11 pm : link
he thinks he is.
RE: i thought the support of jones was premature yesterday  
ron mexico : 1/27/2022 2:18 pm : link
In comment 15578517 GiantsFan84 said:
Quote:
Quote:
an easy answer was we look to improve every position. i will be watching film and studying the roster and speaking with people in the building. until i've had a chance to do that i will not comment on these types of questions

instead you had schoen parroting mara's talking points, which was not necessary and was a bad look

i actually think it might be best to do exactly what they said. let's build the line and the foundation for offensive success and in the process maybe jones establishes more value and if he doesn't then you throw him to the wolves in a rebuilding year. but the way they presented this did not sit well with me


well said, my take away as well


Question:  
Photoguy : 1/27/2022 2:30 pm : link
Do the Giants have a bonafide QB coach? The last one I remember hearing about was Mike Shula, and I'm not sure if he was all that well thought of. I'm hoping a solid QB coach will be able to help.
RE: I think this also means  
djm : 1/27/2022 2:46 pm : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options


But this is a rational take that doesn't center on sensational horse shit. What will we do?
......  
Route 9 : 1/27/2022 2:59 pm : link
Jones sucks. Give it a rest.
RE: I’m with Gio  
TyreeHelmet : 1/27/2022 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15578295 cosmicj said:
Quote:
Quote:
His critical attitude towards Jones and then Mara’s behavior yesterday are spot on.

14 minutes long and worth watching.

You have to imagine comments like these from two well known commentators will come to Mara’s attention.


Zero chance Mara cares what Gio thinks.
Competition  
Thegratefulhead : 1/27/2022 3:40 pm : link
Drop the scholarship, bring in legit competition and make it real.
RE: Competition  
Route 9 : 1/27/2022 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15578793 Thegratefulhead said:
Quote:
Quote:
Drop the scholarship, bring in legit competition and make it real.


Wasn't that Jake Fromm and Mike Glennon? See LOL Daniel Jones is better
RE: RE: I’m with Gio  
joeinpa : 1/27/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15578788 TyreeHelmet said:
Quote:
In comment 15578295 cosmicj said:


Quote:


His critical attitude towards Jones and then Mara’s behavior yesterday are spot on.

14 minutes long and worth watching.

You have to imagine comments like these from two well known commentators will come to Mara’s attention.



Zero chance Mara cares what Gio thinks.


Listen to these guys in the morning as I get ready for the day, like Boomer not a big fan of Gio

Don’t pay a lot of attention to what they say about the Giants, this segment is no different
You have to pick up his option  
Vanzetti : 1/27/2022 5:15 pm : link
otherwise you are undermining his ability to lead.
RE: Gio  
cpgiants : 1/27/2022 6:18 pm : link
In comment 15578398 GF1080 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Mara shouldn't have spoke at all yesterday. He had his opportunity at his PC 2 weeks ago. Fielding a Q & A was very dumb but he just can't seem to help himself.

He really doesn't see or understand the problem.


Bingo. 5 points made, all 5 correct....
RE: You have to pick up his option  
Sean : 1/27/2022 6:20 pm : link
In comment 15578956 Vanzetti said:
Quote:
Quote:
otherwise you are undermining his ability to lead.

What are we doing here? This can’t be serious.

The Bears declined Trubisky’s option who produced more points and wins.
GT- I’m glad you know more  
Dave on the UWS : 1/27/2022 8:39 pm : link
than a professional scout like Sy because he had Jones as a high 2nd rounder or maybe end of Rd 1 as a prospect. This day 3 crap is your own fantasy you keep repeating over and over.
RE: RE: RE: I think this also means  
DisgruntledNYGfan : 1/27/2022 9:06 pm : link
In comment 15578493 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15578486 k2tampa said:


Quote:


In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:


Quote:


Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options



Or the top 15. I shake my head when the same people who say the Giants forced the Jones pick at 6, want to replace him by do exactly what they are complaining about with Jones.



It's not the same. Jones was a day 3 level talent that was drafted because of Cutcliffe and looking like Eli. Corral and Pickett are legit round 1 talents that would be drafted on merit.

It is not the same, it's not even close.

This horrific Daniel Jones experience has completely warped people's views of the draft and the QB position.


So your view is take one of them at 5 or 7 or try and to trade back?

If trade back, which trading partners are you thinking?

Aside from that, I’d like to know what the Giants plan for backup qb is. They can’t bargain shop for what we had last year. Not sure they want to spend a later round draft pick on a project (unless it is Willis, which would be great tbh).
RE: I think this also means  
SleepyOwl : 1:18 am : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options


Interesting. Can’t wait to read your review on Malik Willis. Thanks for the input as always.
RE: There's no benefit to knocking Jones yesterday  
section125 : 5:58 am : link
In comment 15578394 Go Terps said:
Quote:
Quote:
I'm holding out hope on that front. Going into 2022 with Jones locked in as the starter makes for a miserable 2022, but I can live with that if it means moving on afterwards.

Committing to Jones beyond that...you can see where it leads: Jones being released after 2024 with a huge dead cap hit.


Actually the miserable season will be more than Jones not finishing drives because there is virtually no money to do anything but cut some high priced decent players, bring in cheap alternatives and ride it out.

I doubt he makes it to 36, but I would take Malik Willis there. There will be 3 or 4 new people on the oline to start the season and there is no point of starting Willis behind that line to start. He probably needs a year of coaching anyway.

So yeah, start Jones, he will be hurt by game 6, and see where it goes from there.
RE: RE: You have to pick up his option  
LakeGeorgeGiant : 6:40 am : link
In comment 15579025 Sean said:
Quote:
In comment 15578956 Vanzetti said:


Quote:


otherwise you are undermining his ability to lead.


What are we doing here? This can’t be serious.

The Bears declined Trubisky’s option who produced more points and wins.


You can't pick up the option on a player that has performed this poorly.

Comments like this make me think it's better to just cut Jones. Fuck competition. Cut his ass and bring in a vet.

Hopefully find your QB of the future in 23.
RE: I think this also means  
Peppers : 7:22 am : link
In comment 15578231 Sy'56 said:
Quote:
Quote:
Schoen knows there isn't a QB in this class worth one of the first 7 picks. They don't exactly have a lot of options



Sounds like you're scraping for confirmation bias of your opinion on the class. Ask yourself, how much work did Buffalo, who will be picking at the end of round 1 and are not in the market for a QB do on QBs that are likely to go in the top 15 picks? It's likely they haven't spent many resources there. Also, most scouts/personnel know next week in Mobile is a very important week, especially for a few of the top QBs in this class.. I wouldn't speak on such certainties quite yet.
