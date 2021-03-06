for display only
Big Blue Interactive The Corner Forum  
Back to the Corner

Daboll or Flores?

Anakim : 1/27/2022 1:34 pm
Which Brian do you want? The line has been drawn in the sand. Which side are you on?
I kind of wish  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2022 1:35 pm : link
they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?
Daboll, then Flores  
Peter from NH (formerly CT) : 1/27/2022 1:35 pm : link
its an offensive league
Flores  
jeff57 : 1/27/2022 1:36 pm : link
Has shown he can win as a head coach in the NFL. But I’d like to know who he would bring in as OC.
Could we get both,  
Angel Eyes : 1/27/2022 1:36 pm : link
Daboll as HC and Flores as DC?
RE: I kind of wish  
Anakim : 1/27/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15578413 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?


You can add Billick if you’d like :p
Daboll  
Saos1n : 1/27/2022 1:36 pm : link
We need to groom a QB successfully, if we ever want to contend in the future
RE: Could we get both,  
Anakim : 1/27/2022 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15578417 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Daboll as HC and Flores as DC?


I guess, but I’d rather have Fangio or Wink Martindale as the DC
Jim Harbaugh...  
Chris684 : 1/27/2022 1:38 pm : link
....Flores
Our offense is completely non-functional  
Bold Ruler : Mod : 1/27/2022 1:38 pm : link
I want the HC who would best get the Offense rolling. So, of the finalists, that would be Daboll.
I wish they would request interviews with  
Andy in Boston : 1/27/2022 1:38 pm : link
Pederson, Bienemy, Kellen Moore....I mean why not?
I think it comes down  
JohnF : 1/27/2022 1:38 pm : link
to Coordinators. Who will Daboll bring, and who will Flores bring?

Lousy coordinators sunk Pat Shurmur. I think that will be the problem with Flores, I think he has a bad rep with coordinators (so he won't get the high quality ones the team needs) so I want Daboll.
Flores should NOT take a DC job  
Rafflee : 1/27/2022 1:39 pm : link
Young Coach with Wins....He will certainly be an HC by the 2023 Season. No reason for Him to DC
RE: I kind of wish  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 1:40 pm : link
In comment 15578413 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?

I kind of wish they didn't need to interview HC candidates every two years.
Listening to Shoen  
Bob from Massachusetts : 1/27/2022 1:40 pm : link
he wants everyone on the same page and he wants someone who can put together a good coaching staff. We really don't know anything, but it seems Daboll is more likely to be on the same page and Flores to have more heft to hire good staff since he has been a head coach. Maybe he doesn't have an advantage hiring staff and maybe Shoen has his doubts about a newbie head coach.

But really we don't know how he feels about the two of them. But we can take for granted that he has told us what he wants. If he has been told he has control over football and he defers to Mara over politeness, that's a bad sign about Shoen. If he gets convinced, that's different.
Flores  
jvm52106 : 1/27/2022 1:41 pm : link
with a kick ass Offensive staff.
I'd lean towards experience  
AnnapolisMike : 1/27/2022 1:41 pm : link
Hopefully Flores leaned a lesson coming out of Miami. The ability to work hand in hand with Shoen is important too.

I like what I see in Daboll too. I would be OK with either.
RE: Flores  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 1:42 pm : link
In comment 15578436 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
with a kick ass Offensive staff.

That is literally the biggest shortcoming he has. He has show no ability to assemble an offensive staff.
I'm content with either  
Osi Osi Osi OyOyOy : 1/27/2022 1:42 pm : link
I'm not in love with either but they both seem like solid choices. I don't want Quinn or Frazier.

I was more in the Daboll camp because GM/HC chemistry is key and I'd feel comfortable about that with him as the hire. But I've been buying the pro-Flores arguments on here lately, I see the benefits of a more experienced HC like him.

Honestly, neither of these guys impresses me "in the moment" like Joe Judge did. So I'm just not going to stress out about this, who knows what the right choice is? I'd feel comfortable with either one.
Give me  
Giantology : 1/27/2022 1:43 pm : link
Brian
RE: I kind of wish  
Dankbeerman : 1/27/2022 1:43 pm : link
In comment 15578413 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?



Would like to see at least 1 other Offensive HC option
I don't know  
David B. : 1/27/2022 1:43 pm : link
But I don't think we have enough threads on it yet. Please start more.
Daboll.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/27/2022 1:46 pm : link
But fine with either.
I go back and forth between the two. If I had to decide right now,  
Ira : 1/27/2022 1:47 pm : link
I'd take Daboll.
You guys are no better than John Mara  
Bill in UT : 1/27/2022 1:47 pm : link
sticking you 2 cents in. I'm good with whomever Schoen decides. That's why were hired him and it's his head on the chopping block going forward.
RE: I don't know  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 1:48 pm : link
In comment 15578449 David B. said:
Quote:
But I don't think we have enough threads on it yet. Please start more.

If there are other, more significant, topics related to the Giants right now, you should definitely start a thread on one of those topics.

Before you do, what are those topics?
If its between the two, Flores  
CV36 : 1/27/2022 1:48 pm : link
I wish there were more candidates especially Offensive candidates. Im out on Bienemy. In my opinion without Mahomes there is nothing to make him a serious candidate. We dont have a Mahomes and there may never be another like him.
It's time  
k2tampa : 1/27/2022 1:48 pm : link
to join the rest of the NFL. LA, SF, KC and Cincy. Which one is where they are at because of defense? Creative offenses dominate in the NFL today. I'll ask this: when was the last time you heard an announcer look at a Giants' offensive play and comment on how well designed it was? The Giants most explosive offensive players are Barkley and Toney. Watch the Bucs. No matter who is playing wide receiver, they are getting wide open - and fast - in part because of well designed plays. Grayson, Johnson, even Perriman came in and was wide open. But if you put Mike Evans on the Giants he spend half the game running 7 yard curls. We need a coaching staff that maximizes the players' abilities.

Give me Daboll, and hopefully he can bring Dorsey. But that gets tricky, because once Daboll is hired, Dorsey will likely be promoted to OC, and then the Giants can't get him.
RE: Give me  
Anakim : 1/27/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15578447 Giantology said:
Quote:
Brian


What about his life?
How about Eric Bienemy  
Chip : 1/27/2022 1:49 pm : link
Probably spelled his name wrong
RE: You guys are no better than John Mara  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15578460 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
sticking you 2 cents in. I'm good with whomever Schoen decides. That's why were hired him and it's his head on the chopping block going forward.

True, but we're just a bunch of idiots debating it on a message board.

John Mara is an idiot signing the checks.
Whoever  
Les in TO : 1/27/2022 1:52 pm : link
Schoen prefers and Mara doesn’t want. Assuming Daboll, given their relationship and Mara’s infatuation with anyone who has been touched by the hand of Belichick
If discussed behind the scenes  
Saos1n : 1/27/2022 1:53 pm : link
Daboll ad HC and Flores as DC, is possible. Flores is running out of options, with Houston one of the only other likely landing spots

Hopefully they discuss this in the interviews
RE: Could we get both,  
Maryland Blows : 1/27/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15578417 Angel Eyes said:
Quote:
Daboll as HC and Flores as DC?


Why would Flores do this, he get paid to sit home. If he takes a DC role and demotes himself all he is doing id taking the money which gets paid to the Dolphins to offset his contract he signed with them. It is either HC or bust if I was Flores.
RE: If discussed behind the scenes  
Essex : 1/27/2022 1:56 pm : link
In comment 15578484 Saos1n said:
Quote:
Daboll ad HC and Flores as DC, is possible. Flores is running out of options, with Houston one of the only other likely landing spots

Hopefully they discuss this in the interviews

Flores has never been a defensive cooridinator as far as I know
RE: RE: Could we get both,  
Saos1n : 1/27/2022 1:57 pm : link
In comment 15578487 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15578417 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


Daboll as HC and Flores as DC?



Why would Flores do this, he get paid to sit home. If he takes a DC role and demotes himself all he is doing id taking the money which gets paid to the Dolphins to offset his contract he signed with them. It is either HC or bust if I was Flores.


Good point. Didn’t think about that
RE: Whoever  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15578483 Les in TO said:
Quote:
Schoen prefers and Mara doesn’t want. Assuming Daboll, given their relationship and Mara’s infatuation with anyone who has been touched by the hand of Belichick

To be fair, Daboll also worked under Belichick.
RE: RE: Could we get both,  
Gatorade Dunk : 1/27/2022 1:59 pm : link
In comment 15578487 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
In comment 15578417 Angel Eyes said:


Quote:


Daboll as HC and Flores as DC?



Why would Flores do this, he get paid to sit home. If he takes a DC role and demotes himself all he is doing id taking the money which gets paid to the Dolphins to offset his contract he signed with them. It is either HC or bust if I was Flores.

Because after this hiring cycle, he gets more and more irrelevant as new candidates continue to emerge.

I doubt he'd come to the Giants as a DC, but I wouldn't be shocked to see him go somewhere as DC to stay in the coaching universe if he loses out on the game of musical chairs.
Where are all the OC candidates?  
Finch : 1/27/2022 1:59 pm : link
Daboll is the only one and he has obvious ties to Schoen. All the other candidates are defensive minded. Is Mara still feeling the sting from McAdoo and Shurmur?
Id with i don't know  
Jerry in_DC : 1/27/2022 2:01 pm : link
And that it's hard for anybody to know. So anything I said would be a fairly uneducated guess.

My preference is Daboll. A lot of uncertainty with both, but with Daboll we can be pretty sure we are getting 1) a good partnership with the GM and 2) a reasonably creative offensive mind. We need many other things from an HC as well, but having some key elements guaranteed is a good start.

Flores's ability to get along with people is concerning.

But if he's the guy I'm fine with that. I go into these things with an open mind. Each candidate is qualified. As we see them perform we get more info and refine our opinions.
Rex Ryan, baby!  
Stan in LA : 1/27/2022 2:03 pm : link
Give us some 'tude!
It needs to  
Josh in the City : 1/27/2022 2:09 pm : link
be an offensive minded head coach. Agree with Eric that I wish we were interviewing more guys but Daboll is the only reasonable option based on the current list of candidates.
If you're asking me what type of team I want to root for  
arniefez : 1/27/2022 2:13 pm : link
It's an attacking defense team. Unfortunately under the NFL rules in 2022 I don't think an NFL team can win without a high scoring offense. So if my only choices are Daboll and Flores my heart says the defense guy but the reality is the Giants have to fix their offense. It's non operational. So I guess Daboll would be a better choice even though I've seen nothing from him that inspires any hope he's going to be a good HC. There seem to be better DC options than OC options. But that doesn't mean the Giants will get any of the top DCs available. I hope they do if Daboll is the choice. Whoever they hire I'll support them and understand they are starting from the bottom of the league.
Based On My Limited Knowledge / Understanding  
Trainmaster : 1/27/2022 2:18 pm : link
Daboll positives:
1) Offensive side of the ball aligns with NFL slant to promote offense / scoring
2) Likely on the same page with Schoen
3) Demonstrated success record with Josh Allen

Daboll negatives:
1) No prior NFL (or anywhere?) HC experience
2) Don't know if success in Buffalo mostly / solely due to Allen's skill set


Flores positives:
1) Prior NFL head coaching experience
2) Strong finish to end of 2021 season

Flores negatives:
1) Fired by Miami in spite of strong finish; why?
2) Rumors of poor communication skills, inflexibility
3) Defensive side coach not "in vogue" in NFL
4) From the less than stellar Belichick coaching tree
5) Might keep Patrick Graham as DC
6) Rumors John Mara's favorite candidate (George Costanza factor)
7) Might not be on same page as Schoen

My two cents.

I think the pool of GM candidates was much stronger  
kelly : 1/27/2022 2:26 pm : link
Than the pool of HC candidates.

Not excited by any of the HC candidates. I would like an expanded search.

Are there no college coaches worth an interview?
Agree.  
redwhiteandbigblue : 1/27/2022 2:32 pm : link
Not excited by any candidates. Not thrilled with yet another 1st time HC. Not thrilled with a DC being hired as a HC. Not thrilled with the red flags on Flores. And definitely no to a college HC with no experience with the high priced babies in the NFL. Very underwhelming choices.
who Shoen likes best is how I hope they choose  
Victor in CT : 1/27/2022 2:33 pm : link
my 2 cents is Flores by a nose because he's done it. 10-6 in 2020, 9-8 this year with a not great team and kept the, playing despite a terrible start. But he does have some red flags.

Daboll has never been THE guy, who knows how he'll handle it?

Also agree with those who stated that they should be casting a wider net.
For the first time in awhile,  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 2:38 pm : link
we’re presented with a win-win..I prefer Flores, but if it’s Daboll, that’s ok..
Flores Being Linked To Bevell  
Costy16 : 1/27/2022 2:42 pm : link
To be his offensive coordinator is a major red flag.
RE: Based On My Limited Knowledge / Understanding  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/27/2022 2:48 pm : link
In comment 15578556 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Daboll positives:
1) Offensive side of the ball aligns with NFL slant to promote offense / scoring
2) Likely on the same page with Schoen
3) Demonstrated success record with Josh Allen

Daboll negatives:
1) No prior NFL (or anywhere?) HC experience
2) Don't know if success in Buffalo mostly / solely due to Allen's skill set


Flores positives:
1) Prior NFL head coaching experience
2) Strong finish to end of 2021 season

Flores negatives:
1) Fired by Miami in spite of strong finish; why?
2) Rumors of poor communication skills, inflexibility
3) Defensive side coach not "in vogue" in NFL
4) From the less than stellar Belichick coaching tree
5) Might keep Patrick Graham as DC
6) Rumors John Mara's favorite candidate (George Costanza factor)
7) Might not be on same page as Schoen

My two cents.


You could make the argument that Daboll is part of the New England coaching tree. He spent a lot of years there (two stints).
I look at HC as a 4-6 year gig  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/27/2022 2:50 pm : link
I believe the Giants will be drafting a QB in 2023. I want the HC that can lead a very good/elite D with a offense that is built off the running game. That is the most realistic scenario for a rookie QB and one where history has shown you can win a championship.

I have been pro Flores but he has to have a plan for the O. I don't mind if he bangs head with the guys in the suits once in a while. I am more interested in someone that can get a team to believe and gets them to play big in the biggest games culminating in a championship. Usually those HC's are very hard, demanding and hold people accountable. In the end they build trust and a unified team that shows up when needed most.
Flores had too many staff communication issues  
GFAN52 : 1/27/2022 2:52 pm : link
How else can you explain going through so many OC’s.
RE: I kind of wish  
Photoguy : 1/27/2022 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15578413 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?


How many is 'more' Eric? 8, 10, 12? Keep interviewing for another month? I get the gist of what you're saying, I really do, but my feeling is if you spread the tentacles out too far looking for the dead, solid, perfect HC, you're going to lose the guy who can come in and do a really good job. It's going to be a waste of time and resources that will set the timeline for the process back by weeks, if not months. All the candidates on the list for GM had the same HC candidates on their lists, unless I'm mistaken. Knowing how impatient BBI is, there'd be tons of threads wondering what the fuck's taking so long. Personally, I'm ready to get the ball rolling, and if the current candidates meet with management approval, then let's get going.
RE: RE: I kind of wish  
Photoguy : 1/27/2022 3:01 pm : link
In comment 15578433 Gatorade Dunk said:
Quote:
In comment 15578413 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?


I kind of wish they didn't need to interview HC candidates every two years.


Absofuckinglutely.
Daboll has an Offensive mind  
Rudy5757 : 1/27/2022 3:01 pm : link
But I want the head coach to be head coach and run the entire team. Either guy could hire a good OC or good DC. I think Flores should be the choice head and shoulders.

Think back to Graham, he let Graham go pretty easily. I think Graham was an OK coach but the bend dont break D kills me. When Graham was in Miami the D was dead last. When Graham was in Miami they finished 5-11, the 2 years since 10-6 and 9-8.

I like the track record of Flores. i dont care if he ruffles feathers to get what he wants. He turned Miami around despite them trading away a ton of talent. I think he can do the same here. I know nothing about Daboll except that his O is only good when he has great players, other than that they rank pretty low.
RE: How about Eric Bienemy  
Photoguy : 1/27/2022 3:04 pm : link
In comment 15578475 Chip said:
Quote:
Probably spelled his name wrong


No worries. People still can't spell Golladay. LOL.
Flores has PROVEN he can do this job.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/27/2022 3:04 pm : link
He’s proven he can be the coach to shepherd a torn down roster to respectability. For all of the worrying about his offenses, can anyone really say that Tua, Waddle, or Gesicki underachieved last season? I thought they got the most possible out of their best players considering the limitations of the QB and OL.
Daboll  
TheMick7 : 1/27/2022 3:05 pm : link
Too many questions about Flores alienating his coaches,his QB. That's not going to change on a different team!
RE: Based On My Limited Knowledge / Understanding  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 1/27/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15578556 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
Daboll positives:
1) Offensive side of the ball aligns with NFL slant to promote offense / scoring
2) Likely on the same page with Schoen
3) Demonstrated success record with Josh Allen

Daboll negatives:
1) No prior NFL (or anywhere?) HC experience
2) Don't know if success in Buffalo mostly / solely due to Allen's skill set


Flores positives:
1) Prior NFL head coaching experience
2) Strong finish to end of 2021 season

Flores negatives:
1) Fired by Miami in spite of strong finish; why?
2) Rumors of poor communication skills, inflexibility
3) Defensive side coach not "in vogue" in NFL
4) From the less than stellar Belichick coaching tree
5) Might keep Patrick Graham as DC
6) Rumors John Mara's favorite candidate (George Costanza factor)
7) Might not be on same page as Schoen

My two cents.


Rather one sided list.
Whomever Schoen wants  
Go Terps : 1/27/2022 3:10 pm : link
.
honest question  
DonQuixote : 1/27/2022 4:39 pm : link
Doesn't it give anyone pause that the Dolphins went through 3 OCs in four years? Patrick Graham made a lateral move to come here.

I like the W-L trajectory but am having trouble getting over that.
Here is what I will say...  
Amtoft : 1/27/2022 4:51 pm : link
If Mara really believes that they haven't done right by Daniel Jones you don't bring in a Defense HC that can't help him. You bring in an Offense HC that has helped young QBs before.
RE: Flores Being Linked To Bevell  
Anakim : 1/27/2022 4:54 pm : link
In comment 15578608 Costy16 said:
Quote:
To be his offensive coordinator is a major red flag.


He’s also been linked to Bill O’Brien
RE: RE: Flores Being Linked To Bevell  
Big Blue '56 : 1/27/2022 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15578933 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15578608 Costy16 said:


Quote:


To be his offensive coordinator is a major red flag.



He’s also been linked to Bill O’Brien


That doesn’t matter..😂😂
I’m concerned  
5BowlsSoon : 1/27/2022 5:20 pm : link
That Mara will try to strong arm Schoen on this.
Daboll  
KerrysFlask : 1/27/2022 5:35 pm : link
As one last ditch effort to save DJ.

Vrabel is to my recollection  
bhill410 : 1/27/2022 6:12 pm : link
The only successful defensive hire as hc in last decade has been vrabel I believe. That’s concerning.
RE: I kind of wish  
Johnny5 : 1/27/2022 6:15 pm : link
In comment 15578413 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
they were interviewing more candidates.

How about that to miller a thread?

Me too.

That said, of the Brians I want Flores no question. But I also won't be sad if it's Daboll.
Would seemingly place more importance of getting the Offense  
chick310 : 1/27/2022 6:25 pm : link
out of the dark ages so Daboll should get the nod there.

But if Schoen sees a better overall football mind, leadership skills and presence in Flores that probably trumps the above.

I am just looking forward to a new day, and a better product on the field and the sidelines.
RE: Whomever Schoen wants  
BigBlue7 : 1/27/2022 6:32 pm : link
In comment 15578717 Go Terps said:
Quote:
.


Came here to say this
RE: Rather one sided list.  
Trainmaster : 1/27/2022 6:44 pm : link
That's why I finished with "my two cents"; it's my opinion. I did try to support my opinion (to myself as much as anyone else, with a list).

From what I've read / heard, there are more negatives associated with Flores than positives. Even adding Eric's comment about Daboll being on the Belichick "failed coaching tree" as well, more factors come up in Daboll's favor for me than Flore's favor.

Of course you could put weighting factors on the list and if prior HC experience counts as, say 75%, then you pick Flores.



RE: RE: Rather one sided list.  
shockeyisthebest8056 : 4:07 am : link
In comment 15579044 Trainmaster said:
Quote:
That's why I finished with "my two cents"; it's my opinion. I did try to support my opinion (to myself as much as anyone else, with a list).

From what I've read / heard, there are more negatives associated with Flores than positives. Even adding Eric's comment about Daboll being on the Belichick "failed coaching tree" as well, more factors come up in Daboll's favor for me than Flore's favor.

Of course you could put weighting factors on the list and if prior HC experience counts as, say 75%, then you pick Flores.


Daboll has been an OC for 8 years on 4 different teams. The past 2 seasons are the only ones in which his offenses finished better than 20th(!!!) in yards or scoring. That’s a massive negative that needed to be included on your list.

I give Daboll all the credit in the world for the development of Josh Allen. But will the Giants need one of the top 10 greatest physical talents to ever play the QB position before we see Daboll’s offensive capabilities?
Yesterday I was all in on Flores  
jeff57 : 10:59 am : link
Today I’m on the Daboll bandwagon. Can’t make up my mind
Back to the Corner

Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.

All contents (unless otherwise specified) copyright © 1995 - 2021
Big Blue Interactive, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
 
Site Managed by PCQB WordPress Solutions


 