It's not just the 5th-year option on Jones, draft will tell Eric from BBI : 1/27/2022 2:02 pm

The Giants don't have to draft a QB in the 1st round, but they have to draft a QB in the top 3 rounds. Just to simply have legitimate competition for Jones.



If they go into 2022 with Jones and a Glennon-like back-up, that's a bad sign.