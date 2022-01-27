It's not just the 5th-year option on Jones, draft will tell

they trade down from the 7 pick to acquire a #1 next year to pair with our own No. 1. If Jones does not impress we pair the 2 picks together to move up and draft a QB in a better QB draft.
Bring in a legit backup QB this year to compete with DJ in the spring.
I would hate to see us using any pick in rounds 1-3 on a QB
yesterday. If you're in the camp that there's not worthwhile QB talent high in this year's draft, they're convinced we can't afford a backup of the Mariota caliber (8.5-9 mil/year) with our cap woes. They were talking more on the lines of a 1 yr., 2 mil/yr deal with Mitchell Trubisky. That made me cringe. But at the same time, are we really going to be super competitive next year anyhow? Maybe what they were saying makes sense.
It would be terrible strategy to go into the season with just Jones and a Glennon-tier QB even if you loved Jones. Jones' track record thus far is around 2-4 missed games per season, to not have a viable back-up would be inexcusable.
No matter what, it's important for the team to sign a viable FA backup QB. Someone who can play if/when Jones inevitably has to miss a game or two. We can't be trotting out the likes of Mike Glennon next season.
But I definitely do not think a 3rd round flyer in a weak QB draft class is going to push Daniel Jones. If you don't love a QB this year in round one, then you let DJ play out the final year of his contract (see what he can do) and if he still sucks that you draft his replacement next year (and you still hopefully have that viable veteran backup QB that can either start the season or serve as a mentor to your rookie).
Drafting a 3rd round QB in this draft is like throwing away a draft pick.
No matter what, it's important for the team to sign a viable FA backup QB. Someone who can play if/when Jones inevitably has to miss a game or two. We can't be trotting out the likes of Mike Glennon next season.
But I definitely do not think a 3rd round flyer in a weak QB draft class is going to push Daniel Jones. If you don't love a QB this year in round one, then you let DJ play out the final year of his contract (see what he can do) and if he still sucks that you draft his replacement next year (and you still hopefully have that viable veteran backup QB that can either start the season or serve as a mentor to your rookie).
Drafting a 3rd round QB in this draft is like throwing away a draft pick.
Drafting well is about good scouting and smart policies implemented over a period of years, not targeting/avoiding specific positions in particular rounds of particular drafts.
I believe Corral and Pickett both merit consideration with one of our first rounders; I think they're right there with the other players predicted to go in those areas. If not, there are viable options elsewhere.
There ARE options in THIS offseason to try to improve the position. We don't need to just extend the scholarship another year and "give" Jones 2022.
Given how many games Jones has missed and a possible chronic neck issue from running the fb/sacks(‘football is not a contact sports it’s a collision sport” - and no contact till August?) the Giants desperately need quality competition here at QB
I agree that Jones is not the long term answer but drafting a QB based solely on wanting to bring in competition for Jones is foolish unless Carson Strong is available on day 2. I would rather see them sign Trubisky, Mariota, or Andy Dalton in free agency to compete with Jones rather than drafting a QB this year.
The one QB I find intriguing though is Carson Strong. I do not understand why he isn't considered a 1st round pick. I know that he's a traditional pocket passer but he isn't a complete statue. He has a great arm and he is accurate. If they are going to take a QB on day 2 I would prefer him unless Willis fell to round 2.
If you can accumulate an additional #1 for 2023 draft.
1 - not exercising option on Jones but keeping him on team
2 - adding an experienced QB during free agency that can compete for starting job
3 - use Rd 1 picks, or moving around with them some, to put as many Top 50 players they can on roster
4 - if a scouted QB they like drops in Rd 1, trade back up into back end of Rd 1 and grab him
For better or worse, the perception is out there that the 2 guys projected to be available at the top of the 2023 draft (Stroud/Young) are better prospects than the crop for 2022. And, there is a pretty solid belief the 2022 NYG will be bad enough to "contend" for the right to draft one of them.
Top day 2 QBs drafted in past few years are Davis Mills, Jalen Hurts, and Drew Lock. Would you rather have an affordable FA like Glennon for back up or someone like these guys? More likely to hit on minimum wage TE or OG than QB.
RE: but they have to draft a QB in the top 3 rounds
I would think one of the two 3rd rounder, barring any trade ups or downs.
Willis likely ranked way too long by PFF. Carson Strong with a 2nd rounder is a possibility.
Quote:
1. MATT CORRAL, OLE MISS
BIG BOARD RANK: 16
The first quarterback off the board. Corral lost his top playmakers from a season ago yet still rolled through SEC competition. He flashed his athleticism even more this season, racking up 713 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
2. KENNY PICKETT, PITTSBURGH
BIG BOARD RANK: 20
The single biggest riser at the quarterback position, Pickett didn't earn a single sub-70.0 game grade all year. After managing only 10 big-time throws in 2020, Pickett totaled 29 this season. In his fourth year as a starter, Pickett looked decidedly different.
3. SAM HOWELL, UNC
BIG BOARD RANK: 31
Howell may have taken a step back as a passer, but he proved to be a legitimate threat as a runner this season. He broke an absurd 63 tackles and ran for 1,072 yards this season.
4. DESMOND RIDDER, CINCINNATI
BIG BOARD RANK: 36
Ridder oozes physical talent, but his accuracy issues continue to be worrisome. That being said, he’s been on a tear down the stretch this season and will have a prime chance to prove himself if Cincinnati makes the College Football Playoff.
5. MALIK WILLIS, LIBERTY
BIG BOARD RANK: 39
Willis is an electric playmaker. However, the Liberty quarterback is still far too much of a roller coaster from game to game. He amassed 19 turnover-worthy plays but also a ridiculous 36 big-time throws.
6. CARSON STRONG, NEVADA
BIG BOARD RANK: 41
No quarterback in this top 100 shouldered a bigger load as a passer. Strong had a six-game stretch toward the end of the season where he dropped back to pass over 50 times every game. Still, he finished with a career-high 90.3 passing grade this season.
7. TANNER MCKEE, STANFORD
BIG BOARD RANK: 83
McKee was a former top recruit who took a two-year LDS mission before coming back to Stanford in 2020. In his first year as a starter, he flashed NFL-caliber arm talent and accuracy. He’ll likely be back at Stanford in 2022.
A one-year starter, Trubisky showed good short-area accuracy, pocket presence, and the ability to make big-time throws outside the numbers. He can still improve his blitz recognition and deep ball, but his impressive one-year sample has pushed him to the top of our quarterback board. — Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve
17. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
One of the most difficult evaluations in the class, Watson can make the necessary throws to be successful at the next level. His ability to work through progressions and maneuver the pocket, however, present big questions he has to answer. Watson usually saves his best work for crunch time, either down the stretch or late in games, and that’s the part that pushes him back up draft boards despite concerns about his game translating at the next level. — Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve
29. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
Mahomes has an incredible feel for making plays outside of the flow of the offense, and when combined with his special arm talent, that allows him to make any throw from any platform—a best-case scenario for Mahomes is tantalizing. The problem is the same feel for making plays also leads to a number of poor decisions with the football, and a prospective team has to find the balance of keeping Mahomes’ aggressiveness and natural playmaking ability while harnessing him to make good decisions within the flow of the offense. — Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve
jones stinks and they should be looking for his replacement
the value at their picks may not warrant picking a QB
for those saying malik willis in round 2. what if zion johnson is there (a very good OG prospect). should they roll the dice on willis instead of him? this team doesn't have 1 good OG on the roster
round 3 and 4 will be sweet spot for tight ends in this draft. they don't have 1 tight end on the roster right now not named kaden smith or the corpse that is kyle rudolph (who should be cut for cap space to boot). they shouldn't force a QB pick there just to give jones competition
to me the better avenue would be a lower priced free agent. maybe a mitch trubisky type guy.
but honestly this team is going to stink this year so it's more about finding long-term pieces than getting competition for jones.
Even if we're picking first overall...are we going to pick one of those guys over Will Anderson? That sounds an awful lot like forcing a QB pick to me.
What the Giants need to be doing now is gaming out the next year under different scenarios.
The first question is, "What is most likely to happen if we give Jones the job another year?"
What's the honest answer to that question?
The opinion of those who are in the profession think those 2 are better than this group. If he's around, my guess would be Sy'56 would agree as well. Me personally, I don't like either Young or Stroud while Anderson is the pass rushing god this franchise needs in the worst way. He's the prize in 2023.
and then you still have to sign a QB to replace him. So even if you get a QB on the cheap at $5mil you are sitting at $13 mil allotted to the QB starting QB. Keeping Jones makes more sense this season and signing a guy to compete with him in the $5 mil range. May the best man win.
Even if you draft a QB you have to keep Jones since you are paying him anyway. The cost to replace him is not worth it. His cap number is $8.3 Mil and Dead cap is $8.1 Mil. It costs more to replace him than to keep him. He could turn into a quality starter or at the very least a decent backup. Clearly better than a Glennon.
Glennon was brought in for the same reason as McCoy
You make decisions based on who is there now. You don't stockpile assets for 2023 and just plan that your franchise QB will be sitting there and you will be in a position to take him.
If you don't think a guy is worth a top 10 pick this year that's fine, don't force it. But spend a 2nd or 3rd on a guy you can think you can mold is a better bet than putting all your chips in the 2023 basket and crossing your fingers.
It's absolutely possible that no QB is worthy of a pick at #5 or #7 or in the 2nd or 3rd round. Maybe there was a QB, but that QB got picked, so what does the team do if "they had to pick a QB?" ---they do the smart thing and they pick players.
Enough with this have to do shit. It ain't working.
Another CBS Draft where they have us grabbing Willis with 5
You make decisions based on who is there now. You don't stockpile assets for 2023 and just plan that your franchise QB will be sitting there and you will be in a position to take him.
If you don't think a guy is worth a top 10 pick this year that's fine, don't force it. But spend a 2nd or 3rd on a guy you can think you can mold is a better bet than putting all your chips in the 2023 basket and crossing your fingers.
If there is nothing in this years basket you want...then you don't have a choice.
I understand your point, but Glennon finished the year 0-4 as a starter, completing just 54 percent of his passes for 790 yards, four touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. His quarterback rating was a dreadful 49.7.
He was a trainwreck. It's why they benched him for Fromm, who was even worse.
a QB in the 1st or OL .... What QB is going to make the OL block better in ANY capacity.
Compete NOW and Build for Tomorrow .... in no logical way getting a QB in rd 1 or 2 the best move barring a nice trade with one of the 1st picks ... barring some sucker that gets us in the the high 2nd twice WITHOUT using our 1st this year or next.
What would help more for the O and the team is a better O to get more out of Jones, Barkley and the WR Corp not a new QB ... that actually could be worse than Jones. Jones has proven to be middle of the road at best in a bad situation ... what QB in the draft is going to make a Bad OL, OC, etc look good. New OC, O and system you say ... well ok cool ... since hindsight is 20/20 what rookie QB says he would have been good to great in last year's situation?
Yup Jones maybe not be the qanswer but getting a qb with a premium pick is not the prudent course of action ...
was among the major failings of the Gettleman/Judge regimes. Given Jones' prior injuries / missed games, a major fail from a planning standpoint.
Colt McCoy in 2020 was clearly "at least / more than serviceable". Glennon and later Fromm were not.
Both Gettleman and Judge might have lost their jobs solely based on the consequences of the lack of quality back up issue (of course there were many other reasons). If the Giants go, say 6 - 11 or 7 - 10 and their is no clown show graphic, 11 min rant and 2 QB sneaks, Judge is likely still the HC.
Top 100 picks are very valuable. You can not force a pick like that just to give Jones competition. Who gives a shit about a competition between two lousy quarterbacks. If they think a guy can be their franchise QB then they should take him, but absolutely do not force a QB pick.
Many who have taken a hard stance against a QB in the draft will change their opinion. I dont care either way. in 45 years I have seen so many "future HOF players" suck. Im ok if they do and ok if they dont. We dont know if they are good or not. What we know more about is DJ. He has all but proven he isn't the guy. As long as Dj isn't the starter in 2023 its progress.
Even the "top" QBs are in the Trubisky/Goff class. The QBs below them arent going to be difference-making pros. Why waste the pick on that. No more Ryan Nassibs, they are just wasted picks
Whether via draft or free agency, with Jones' injury history, they have to allocate more to QB than they have since Eli retired. McCoy, Glennon not good enough as backups; they need to level up a bit. Trubisky/Mariota/Brissett are viable on the FA market, but if not one of them I'd like to see them walk out of the draft with a QB on Day 2.
And a Nassib-caliber 4th round pick may well have been a very good pick in the Jones era.
Even the "top" QBs are in the Trubisky/Goff class. The QBs below them arent going to be difference-making pros. Why waste the pick on that. No more Ryan Nassibs, they are just wasted picks
Mahomes was a QB in the tier below Trubisky coming out. Wilson was a 3rd rounder, Dak a 4th, etc. Drafting a QB is extremely difficult but the consensus sure-fire top QB picks are a fallacy. Most of the league's best QB's were a far cry from consensus top prospects.
think from Schoen and Mara's comments, they intend to try and build the team around Jones for at least one more year. I'd therefore be surprised if they used either of their first round picks on a QB. The irony is they probably have no choice but to keep Jones. His neck injury likely means he has no trade value, and as someone said, cutting him forces us to incur a more than $8.3M cap hit.
If a QB unexpectedly falls, I could see them packaging their second round pick and one of their third round picks to move back into the first round. I would otherwise expect them to clear enough cap space to sign a competent veteran backup to a one year deal, someone who can compete with Jones. They might also use a day three pick on a developmental QB, although that would not be my preference.
turned out to be a good thing. Did we really want Fromm or Glennon to play good enough to win and screw up draft position?
Not a good thing to plan for, though.
NO Fliers on a QB in top 2 rounds. Only take one if you are convinced he'll be a positive part of getting to the promised land. Being better than Jones is a low bar to set. Next year is the year to be desperate.
I say this over and over again when you're replacing Jones
Even the "top" QBs are in the Trubisky/Goff class. The QBs below them arent going to be difference-making pros. Why waste the pick on that. No more Ryan Nassibs, they are just wasted picks
Mahomes was a QB in the tier below Trubisky coming out. Wilson was a 3rd rounder, Dak a 4th, etc. Drafting a QB is extremely difficult but the consensus sure-fire top QB picks are a fallacy. Most of the league's best QB's were a far cry from consensus top prospects.
and team evals tend to be different from the public evals/mocks
in the 3rd/4th round, where is the harm there? Maybe he turns into Russell Wilson or Dak Prescott in a best case scenario. More likely, maybe you have a cheap backup for a few years. Worst case scenario is he is a Rhett Bomar.
This idea that every QB picked after the first round is a waste is silly. If you believe in your scouting and your coaching give them the opportunity to develop someone.
There should be minimal belief, if any, in the NYG scouting
He has a strong background in player evaluation and I will trust his eval on this QB class which I think is very average and not worthy of a top 10 pick.
Of course some needy QB team will overdraft a QB which we see every year.
they can sigh Rogers or Wilson or jesus christ himself to play qb
I did not have a problem keeping DJ on scholarship last year.
I know a lot of people did - I was not one of those people.
I DO think bringing in an early round QB WILL mess with a young QBs head.
This year - they've GOT to bring in some competition. If he's on scholarship yet AGAIN next year - it's more ineptitude on display by the NYG front office.
The “scholarship” idea is somewhat of a common mantra among some posters but I think it’s kinda lazy and unintelligent. It’s really resource allocation. 1. There are not enough qbs for 32 starters. Most backups are bad. Spending a lot of money on a backup qb is stupid for a rebuilding team. It makes some sense for a contender. A lot of ppl are focused on the giants and don’t pay attention to or realize what goes on around the rest of the league. I posted an article a while back ranking back up qbs pre season. Glennon was middle of the pack.
RE: they can sigh Rogers or Wilson or jesus christ himself to play qb
For better or worse, the perception is out there that the 2 guys projected to be available at the top of the 2023 draft (Stroud/Young) are better prospects than the crop for 2022. And, there is a pretty solid belief the 2022 NYG will be bad enough to "contend" for the right to draft one of them.
Unless we are tanking you cannot soundly predict if we will be able to get a shot at either of those guys.
It would be wasteful if the Giants are bad, but not bad enough to get those guys or no one wants to trade with us. Then what?
There exists the possibility the 2023 crop won't be as good pros as what people are projecting, and there also exists the possibility that the QB's in this class could be better than many people think too.
If Giants have strong conviction on any QB this year, then take them. But if there is another Herbert situation with a much better guy available when we pick next year then for fucks sake take him too and trade the other guy a la the Cardinals Rosen-Murray playbook.
RE: they can sigh Rogers or Wilson or jesus christ himself to play qb
you guys are right. Maybe we should simply bite the bullet. I haven't taken a deep dive on the QBs yet in this draft.
But I don't like going into training camp with Jones and some scrub back-up.
What about a trade for Minshew? Would Philly deal with us, and what round pick would it take?
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
I like Ridder more than any of the QBs in this draft.
Bring in a legit backup QB this year to compete with DJ in the spring.
Whether you are Go Terps or still holding out hope for DJ - a legit plan beyond/behind Jones is a must.
But I definitely do not think a 3rd round flyer in a weak QB draft class is going to push Daniel Jones. If you don't love a QB this year in round one, then you let DJ play out the final year of his contract (see what he can do) and if he still sucks that you draft his replacement next year (and you still hopefully have that viable veteran backup QB that can either start the season or serve as a mentor to your rookie).
Drafting a 3rd round QB in this draft is like throwing away a draft pick.
But I don't like going into training camp with Jones and some scrub back-up.
But I definitely do not think a 3rd round flyer in a weak QB draft class is going to push Daniel Jones. If you don't love a QB this year in round one, then you let DJ play out the final year of his contract (see what he can do) and if he still sucks that you draft his replacement next year (and you still hopefully have that viable veteran backup QB that can either start the season or serve as a mentor to your rookie).
Drafting a 3rd round QB in this draft is like throwing away a draft pick.
Can we afford a quarterback better than Glennon?
I believe Corral and Pickett both merit consideration with one of our first rounders; I think they're right there with the other players predicted to go in those areas. If not, there are viable options elsewhere.
There ARE options in THIS offseason to try to improve the position. We don't need to just extend the scholarship another year and "give" Jones 2022.
NYG has needs literally everywhere. The 2024 Giants roster will look much different than the 2022 roster.
if they're rolling with jones at QB in '22 it would be stupid to treat the backup QB position like they have eli starting under center.
whether its in the draft or find some FA who's an upgrade over glennon/fromm.. but if jones is the starter it's basically a lock the backup QB will be starting a chunk of games next season.
But I don't like going into training camp with Jones and some scrub back-up.
WHY does it matter if they are trying to build the squad around the position first? I think 2023 is the year they are looking to upgrade.
BUT- that being said (Judge's favorite saying) i think Carson Strong may be a target in rd 3 if he slides there.
QB should be priority 1 in 2023 and beyond, I just think they need to use their assets this year to rebuild the foundation of the team
This roster sucks so bad no one will be successful under center until they fix it
Whether you are Go Terps or still holding out hope for DJ - a legit plan beyond/behind Jones is a must.
Mitch would beat out Jones in camp and Mara would look ridiculous..bring back Colt..make it a fake competition..and start Jones...dog and pony show
The one QB I find intriguing though is Carson Strong. I do not understand why he isn't considered a 1st round pick. I know that he's a traditional pocket passer but he isn't a complete statue. He has a great arm and he is accurate. If they are going to take a QB on day 2 I would prefer him unless Willis fell to round 2.
Based on what I think I know about the cap situation, Trubisky is one of the few options that I find interesting.
2 - adding an experienced QB during free agency that can compete for starting job
3 - use Rd 1 picks, or moving around with them some, to put as many Top 50 players they can on roster
4 - if a scouted QB they like drops in Rd 1, trade back up into back end of Rd 1 and grab him
For better or worse, the perception is out there that the 2 guys projected to be available at the top of the 2023 draft (Stroud/Young) are better prospects than the crop for 2022. And, there is a pretty solid belief the 2022 NYG will be bad enough to "contend" for the right to draft one of them.
Willis likely ranked way too long by PFF. Carson Strong with a 2nd rounder is a possibility.
BIG BOARD RANK: 16
The first quarterback off the board. Corral lost his top playmakers from a season ago yet still rolled through SEC competition. He flashed his athleticism even more this season, racking up 713 rushing yards and 11 rushing touchdowns.
2. KENNY PICKETT, PITTSBURGH
BIG BOARD RANK: 20
The single biggest riser at the quarterback position, Pickett didn't earn a single sub-70.0 game grade all year. After managing only 10 big-time throws in 2020, Pickett totaled 29 this season. In his fourth year as a starter, Pickett looked decidedly different.
3. SAM HOWELL, UNC
BIG BOARD RANK: 31
Howell may have taken a step back as a passer, but he proved to be a legitimate threat as a runner this season. He broke an absurd 63 tackles and ran for 1,072 yards this season.
4. DESMOND RIDDER, CINCINNATI
BIG BOARD RANK: 36
Ridder oozes physical talent, but his accuracy issues continue to be worrisome. That being said, he’s been on a tear down the stretch this season and will have a prime chance to prove himself if Cincinnati makes the College Football Playoff.
5. MALIK WILLIS, LIBERTY
BIG BOARD RANK: 39
Willis is an electric playmaker. However, the Liberty quarterback is still far too much of a roller coaster from game to game. He amassed 19 turnover-worthy plays but also a ridiculous 36 big-time throws.
6. CARSON STRONG, NEVADA
BIG BOARD RANK: 41
No quarterback in this top 100 shouldered a bigger load as a passer. Strong had a six-game stretch toward the end of the season where he dropped back to pass over 50 times every game. Still, he finished with a career-high 90.3 passing grade this season.
7. TANNER MCKEE, STANFORD
BIG BOARD RANK: 83
McKee was a former top recruit who took a two-year LDS mission before coming back to Stanford in 2020. In his first year as a starter, he flashed NFL-caliber arm talent and accuracy. He’ll likely be back at Stanford in 2022.
PFF: 2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings: Quarterbacks - ( New Window )
Agree a Glennon or even a Trubinsky type is not a long term answer, though a reliable backup is a neccessity.
The 5th year option, though not likely to be exercised, will depend on a few variables, including perceived cap space in 2023 and tons of video analysis of Jones between now and May.
13, Mitchell Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
A one-year starter, Trubisky showed good short-area accuracy, pocket presence, and the ability to make big-time throws outside the numbers. He can still improve his blitz recognition and deep ball, but his impressive one-year sample has pushed him to the top of our quarterback board. — Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve
17. Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
One of the most difficult evaluations in the class, Watson can make the necessary throws to be successful at the next level. His ability to work through progressions and maneuver the pocket, however, present big questions he has to answer. Watson usually saves his best work for crunch time, either down the stretch or late in games, and that’s the part that pushes him back up draft boards despite concerns about his game translating at the next level. — Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve
29. Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
Mahomes has an incredible feel for making plays outside of the flow of the offense, and when combined with his special arm talent, that allows him to make any throw from any platform—a best-case scenario for Mahomes is tantalizing. The problem is the same feel for making plays also leads to a number of poor decisions with the football, and a prospective team has to find the balance of keeping Mahomes’ aggressiveness and natural playmaking ability while harnessing him to make good decisions within the flow of the offense. — Steve Palazzolo, @PFF_Steve
Link - ( New Window )
What the Giants need to be doing now is gaming out the next year under different scenarios.
The first question is, "What is most likely to happen if we give Jones the job another year?"
What's the honest answer to that question?
the value at their picks may not warrant picking a QB
for those saying malik willis in round 2. what if zion johnson is there (a very good OG prospect). should they roll the dice on willis instead of him? this team doesn't have 1 good OG on the roster
round 3 and 4 will be sweet spot for tight ends in this draft. they don't have 1 tight end on the roster right now not named kaden smith or the corpse that is kyle rudolph (who should be cut for cap space to boot). they shouldn't force a QB pick there just to give jones competition
to me the better avenue would be a lower priced free agent. maybe a mitch trubisky type guy.
but honestly this team is going to stink this year so it's more about finding long-term pieces than getting competition for jones.
Glennon sucks. Got to be better options.
What the Giants need to be doing now is gaming out the next year under different scenarios.
The first question is, "What is most likely to happen if we give Jones the job another year?"
What's the honest answer to that question?
The opinion of those who are in the profession think those 2 are better than this group. If he's around, my guess would be Sy'56 would agree as well. Me personally, I don't like either Young or Stroud while Anderson is the pass rushing god this franchise needs in the worst way. He's the prize in 2023.
No. The Giants don’t “have” to draft a quarterback in the first three rounds. They can sign a good veteran. They can draft a developmental prospect in rounds 5-7.
Whatever the case - take the best PLAYER at the pick.
Even if you draft a QB you have to keep Jones since you are paying him anyway. The cost to replace him is not worth it. His cap number is $8.3 Mil and Dead cap is $8.1 Mil. It costs more to replace him than to keep him. He could turn into a quality starter or at the very least a decent backup. Clearly better than a Glennon.
If they'd signed Mariota, Trubisky, Dalton, or traded for Minshew - they would have been called for at 0-2. Can't threaten the scholarship.
You make decisions based on who is there now. You don't stockpile assets for 2023 and just plan that your franchise QB will be sitting there and you will be in a position to take him.
If you don't think a guy is worth a top 10 pick this year that's fine, don't force it. But spend a 2nd or 3rd on a guy you can think you can mold is a better bet than putting all your chips in the 2023 basket and crossing your fingers.
Glennon sucks. Got to be better options.
Glennon is a backup...by definition they suck. But he did not blow chunks until he saw the field with the Giants.
Draft players, not positions.
It's absolutely possible that no QB is worthy of a pick at #5 or #7 or in the 2nd or 3rd round. Maybe there was a QB, but that QB got picked, so what does the team do if "they had to pick a QB?" ---they do the smart thing and they pick players.
Enough with this have to do shit. It ain't working.
Updated: 1/27/22
Link below- Middle mock
A little early for Willis unless his stock rises!
Link - ( New Window )
I know a lot of people did - I was not one of those people.
I DO think bringing in an early round QB WILL mess with a young QBs head.
This year - they've GOT to bring in some competition. If he's on scholarship yet AGAIN next year - it's more ineptitude on display by the NYG front office.
You make decisions based on who is there now. You don't stockpile assets for 2023 and just plan that your franchise QB will be sitting there and you will be in a position to take him.
If you don't think a guy is worth a top 10 pick this year that's fine, don't force it. But spend a 2nd or 3rd on a guy you can think you can mold is a better bet than putting all your chips in the 2023 basket and crossing your fingers.
If there is nothing in this years basket you want...then you don't have a choice.
He was a trainwreck. It's why they benched him for Fromm, who was even worse.
Compete NOW and Build for Tomorrow .... in no logical way getting a QB in rd 1 or 2 the best move barring a nice trade with one of the 1st picks ... barring some sucker that gets us in the the high 2nd twice WITHOUT using our 1st this year or next.
What would help more for the O and the team is a better O to get more out of Jones, Barkley and the WR Corp not a new QB ... that actually could be worse than Jones. Jones has proven to be middle of the road at best in a bad situation ... what QB in the draft is going to make a Bad OL, OC, etc look good. New OC, O and system you say ... well ok cool ... since hindsight is 20/20 what rookie QB says he would have been good to great in last year's situation?
Yup Jones maybe not be the qanswer but getting a qb with a premium pick is not the prudent course of action ...
Colt McCoy in 2020 was clearly "at least / more than serviceable". Glennon and later Fromm were not.
Both Gettleman and Judge might have lost their jobs solely based on the consequences of the lack of quality back up issue (of course there were many other reasons). If the Giants go, say 6 - 11 or 7 - 10 and their is no clown show graphic, 11 min rant and 2 QB sneaks, Judge is likely still the HC.
No. The Giants don’t “have” to draft a quarterback in the first three rounds. They can sign a good veteran. They can draft a developmental prospect in rounds 5-7.
Whatever the case - take the best PLAYER at the pick.
Agreed - but same goes for posters insisting on us "having to" draft three OL in the first couple rounds.
Fixed
If they don't go QB in the 1st it's a sign that Jones will have no true competition outside of any FA additions.
History shows rookie QB's drafted outside of the 1st round are not drafted with intent by the team of that QB starting in their draft year.
This mindset that we can only draft for a sure-thing is daft.
I'm also not opposed to seeing how things play out in the offseason with, for example, the Raiders and Carr as a possible stop-gap.
Watching Jones play QB is painful. Another year or two of that is uninspiring.
What will have been gained by playing him?
Every snap Jones gets in 2022 is a waste. I'd rather go with a draft pick or even a UDFA. At least then there is the chance that the guy might be able to play and accrue some value.
Again, every snap Jones gets in 2022 is a waste.
I doubt it happens, but I agree.
It's too bad Hendon Hooker (smartly) went back to Tennessee. That would have been a nice high upside mid rounder. He might be in the mix for 1st round 2023.
I agree.
Why force a Day 2 pick on a QB that you are unsure about?
Going 5-12 with Jones is better than going 5-12 with a late round QB.
Spend that pick on another position that could be valuable to the roster moving forward.
Quote:
Glennon wasn't widely regarded as a scrub until last season. He was a FA backup...like most FA backups on the market this season.
Glennon sucks. Got to be better options.
At this point does it really matter yet?
This is what I think will happen. Trubisky if Daboll is the HC, Brissett if it's Flores
Whether via draft or free agency, with Jones' injury history, they have to allocate more to QB than they have since Eli retired. McCoy, Glennon not good enough as backups; they need to level up a bit. Trubisky/Mariota/Brissett are viable on the FA market, but if not one of them I'd like to see them walk out of the draft with a QB on Day 2.
And a Nassib-caliber 4th round pick may well have been a very good pick in the Jones era.
Mahomes was a QB in the tier below Trubisky coming out. Wilson was a 3rd rounder, Dak a 4th, etc. Drafting a QB is extremely difficult but the consensus sure-fire top QB picks are a fallacy. Most of the league's best QB's were a far cry from consensus top prospects.
It's too bad Hendon Hooker (smartly) went back to Tennessee. That would have been a nice high upside mid rounder. He might be in the mix for 1st round 2023.
He quietly had a very good year. Excellent size, good athleticism, and a pretty good arm.
I was a bit surprised he went back. I thought he had a chance to be dark horse QB and be a solid second round prospect.
If a QB unexpectedly falls, I could see them packaging their second round pick and one of their third round picks to move back into the first round. I would otherwise expect them to clear enough cap space to sign a competent veteran backup to a one year deal, someone who can compete with Jones. They might also use a day three pick on a developmental QB, although that would not be my preference.
Not a good thing to plan for, though.
NO Fliers on a QB in top 2 rounds. Only take one if you are convinced he'll be a positive part of getting to the promised land. Being better than Jones is a low bar to set. Next year is the year to be desperate.
Quote:
Even the "top" QBs are in the Trubisky/Goff class. The QBs below them arent going to be difference-making pros. Why waste the pick on that. No more Ryan Nassibs, they are just wasted picks
Mahomes was a QB in the tier below Trubisky coming out. Wilson was a 3rd rounder, Dak a 4th, etc. Drafting a QB is extremely difficult but the consensus sure-fire top QB picks are a fallacy. Most of the league's best QB's were a far cry from consensus top prospects.
and team evals tend to be different from the public evals/mocks
This idea that every QB picked after the first round is a waste is silly. If you believe in your scouting and your coaching give them the opportunity to develop someone.
If the Giants decide to draft a QB that they think has upside, would hope that viewpoint is generated only by Schoen.
Of course some needy QB team will overdraft a QB which we see every year.
BC if you don't fix this offensive line then nobody succeeds.
why is this hard?
I know a lot of people did - I was not one of those people.
I DO think bringing in an early round QB WILL mess with a young QBs head.
This year - they've GOT to bring in some competition. If he's on scholarship yet AGAIN next year - it's more ineptitude on display by the NYG front office.
The “scholarship” idea is somewhat of a common mantra among some posters but I think it’s kinda lazy and unintelligent. It’s really resource allocation. 1. There are not enough qbs for 32 starters. Most backups are bad. Spending a lot of money on a backup qb is stupid for a rebuilding team. It makes some sense for a contender. A lot of ppl are focused on the giants and don’t pay attention to or realize what goes on around the rest of the league. I posted an article a while back ranking back up qbs pre season. Glennon was middle of the pack.
BC if you don't fix this offensive line then nobody succeeds.
why is this hard?
Don’t underestimate JC, he’s got some game...
He was an ok/ average backup qb prior to last year. That’s my opinion anyway
Quote:
.
For better or worse, the perception is out there that the 2 guys projected to be available at the top of the 2023 draft (Stroud/Young) are better prospects than the crop for 2022. And, there is a pretty solid belief the 2022 NYG will be bad enough to "contend" for the right to draft one of them.
Unless we are tanking you cannot soundly predict if we will be able to get a shot at either of those guys.
It would be wasteful if the Giants are bad, but not bad enough to get those guys or no one wants to trade with us. Then what?
There exists the possibility the 2023 crop won't be as good pros as what people are projecting, and there also exists the possibility that the QB's in this class could be better than many people think too.
If Giants have strong conviction on any QB this year, then take them. But if there is another Herbert situation with a much better guy available when we pick next year then for fucks sake take him too and trade the other guy a la the Cardinals Rosen-Murray playbook.
BC if you don't fix this offensive line then nobody succeeds.
why is this hard?
Ok, let's not start a holy war here.
But I don't like going into training camp with Jones and some scrub back-up.