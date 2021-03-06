Dan Orlovsky - Daboll Loves Daniel Jones

No need to get crazy about anything tonight though. It’s a good night for the franchise and you can argue as long as no extension is given, the smart thing to do is bring Jones back another year with some stuff competition.
Instead of asking the quarterback to go through progressions horizontally ie left to right, right to left he has them go through progressions vertically ie short to long on one half or one third of the field.
This makes going through progressions much easier which is beneficial to young quarterbacks.
The kids got a year left on a rookie deal. Why would you move on at this point. Of course he’s the starter going into the year. They’ll build the roster and evaluate him during this season. He’s playing for his career. If he fails we’ll be in great shape to select a QB next season with a much improved roster specifically the offensive line. Plus, we’ll have cap space. It’s such a simple plan and some fans get all worked up on Daniel Jones. Half this site rather see the kid fail terribly then succeed just so they can say I told you so.
Didn't we say that last year? Wasn't that his make or break year? How many chances does this fucker get?
whole issue is moot for 2022 because Jones is likely the only viable option. I agree we should bring in a veteran to challenge him, but he's still likely to be the starter on opening day.
I can't see the Giants picking up Jones's fifth year option, especially given their cap limitations, his performance to date, and his injury history.
There is a reasonable chance that Jones plays better in 2022 because with DG gone, he'll likely have a credible OL in front of him. Barkley will also be two years removed from his ACL tear. But will it be good enough to justify putting the franchise tag on him in 2023, which would cost about $30M IIRC, or signing him to a long-term deal? And would the Giants really want to do the latter no matter how well he plays in 2022, especially given his neck injury?
I'm rooting for him. He's a tough kid who works hard. He also is not the talentless bum he's been portrayed as so often here.
Can you honestly say this line/coaching staff gave him a chance. Let’s be realistic. We saw every snap of every game. This line was easily one of the worst I’ve ever seen on a pro field. We didn’t have any running. Zero. Jones was the leading rusher for about half the season. So we had no protection. No run game no threat of play action. It was a sad watch. I do think jones is good enough to win with. I compared him to Alex Smith when he was drafted. He could, with a better team much like Alex had in KC, be a very good QB. We haven’t seen him with a real team yet. Give him a real shot. I think with a solid draft he’ll have his chance to sink or swim.
And the Defense Force will be saying it again after next season too, blaming the new HC/OC/system and needing time to adjust. Apparently Daniel Jones is a cat, or made of Teflon.
So Gettleman sucked at putting together the offensive line and every other part of the roster but he got the quarterback right?
Worst case scenario, it is a free year because they did not draft him. If it works out, their job is easier.
If they're trying to sell everyone on "we can fix DJ" and that doesn't happen, it's not a free year but rather a big strike against them. They'd be much better served with their own QB they can sell needing development time or a veteran bridge with no expectations to "fix'
DJ being the starter makes their jobs harder
Drafting his own QB didn't help Shurmer much. Neither did Eli.
DJ being the starter makes their jobs harder
I doubt they are selling we can fix Jones. They are saying what Mara wants to hear based on his statements. They don't get the job if they are say the guy you found at the Senior Bowl needs to go.
I don't exactly "believe in" Daniel Jones. At this point, I can't tell what the Giants have, and I don't think they can, either. I think they are going to quietly put together a Plan B in case he doesn't develop, but in the meantime, they're going to see if Daboll and his staff can develop him any better than Judge and his staff could.
If Jones blossoms under Daboll, that's going to make Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens look pretty bad. If Jones continues to be the same underwhelming QB, that's going to make Jones himself look pretty bad.
I'll start to worry if we extend Jones after a mediocre 2022
Give him some good coaching and put some good players around him and they just might have something really good.
Remember, it took Phil Simms a few years to find his stride, conquer the injury bug, and prove his worth.
I'm not ready to give up on Jones yet either.
he had 4 years of coaching with Cutcliffe and three years of NFL coaching including with a guy who played the position in the NFL, and he’s still a bottom third qb. You have to wonder just how much coaching this guy needs to rise to mediocre.
This is a helluva risk for Schoen and Daboll to hitch their wagon to Jones.
When did either one of them say they "hitched their wagons" to Jones? If they say anything, it will be what they are supposed to say in this situation when Jones is currently the best QB on the roster.
You think they are going to say anything but comments that show full support with less than a week in the building?
You think they would send cannon balls over the bow towards Jones right now befor watching a minute of game film?
Well, Daboll sure knows more than I do. We have seen problems with Jones, but with what he was able to do under Shurmer, along with the absolute obstacle of two seasons where every possible thing that could go wrong, did go wrong, I don't see how some here could so firmly write him off with absolutely certainty
I don't see how some here could so firmly write him off with absolutely certainty
I think we can write him off as fans. However, the people who work for the team cannot publicly share what they may truly think at this point. Shit.. even after the guy leaves the team one day you will not hear people in the building talk negatively about him.
Daboll knows how to work with quarterbacks and Jones deserves this year after dealing with the worse offensive line and not many targets at wide out as they were all hurt most of the time or so it seemed.
That’s EXACTLY the point - we have no idea what we have in Jones BECAUSE of the shit that DG surrounded him with.
But keep posting memes and stick to that narrativezzz
Well, one of the two of us isn't being realistic.
Psst..it's not me.
Good thing someone else makes the decisions
I don't know if I think Jones can be the guy or not, but the
We don’t know if he’ll make a good NFL QB, given the absolute shit he’s had - in personnel, coaching; you name it. But we also don’t “know” he sucks: at least not yet. He may very well flame out, he may not. But I know this - these guys know a shit load more than YOU do.
🤷🏻♂️
I agree they know more than I do, so I'm sure it's even more obvious to them that they don't have a quarterback.
I agree they know more than I do, so I'm sure it's even more obvious to them that they don't have a quarterback.
They have to plan for Daniel Jones getting injured.
And I'm not talking a career backup QB.
If he goes down in say, week 3 and its an injury where he misses 8 weeks, what's the plan? Are they going to be satisfied with say a Colt McCoy filling un and then welcome back DJ as our franchise QB? I just think the qustion marks over DJ will lead them to seriously consider drafting a QB.
There have been times when he's played like a franchise QB and times where he seems like he simply doesn't process things fast enough to ever be great. On top of all that are the injuries. This feeling that even if the game does slow down for him and he takes that next step, it will be the injuries that break our heart.
All that being said, Schoen and Daboll loving Jones can be anything from 100% accurate to pure smokescreen in anticipation of the draft.
Good points all around.
Jones has shown no ability to process at an NFL level. He is also a turnover machine. Yes, he has a piss poor line, but so does Burrow.
They need an OL, but they also need better play from the QB position.
Hes gotten worse each year since his rookie year. It's not a "narrative". Good players will eventually look like good players. Jones'two memorable games are Tampa as a rookie and New Orleans this year. That's it.
We'll see if they pick up the option, we will see what happens in free agency, then the draft and who the other QBs on the team are. If Jones is the starter the best thing that could happen for the Giants is that he becomes a QB a team can win with. If not hopefully they finally move on.
I'm not a believer to put it mildly but I'm not unhappy to hear this. I want the draft to be about the OL, DL/Edge and LBs. OT and Edge in round 1. Edge/LB in round 2. OG and Edge/LB in round 3 and then a WR, RB and more OG/C with the rest of the picks.
How has he had "shit" coaching? Shurmur is a bad HC but has been a very good OC. Garrett, played the position in the NFL and worked with Romo and Prescott, one a UDFA and the other a 4th round pick that were turned into very good NFL qb's. He had Cutcliffe for 4 years who is a qb coach.
At some point, the guy is what he is and what at least some scouts and draft guides said at the time he was drafted- Case Keenum.
+1.
BP went with Scott Brunner over 28 year old Phil Simms
so even the greats get it wrong. Simms had been battling injuries and inconsistency the first 6 years of his career, even the 1986 Super Bowl run he was up and down and it was the defense that carried the team.
How has he had "shit" coaching? Shurmur is a bad HC but has been a very good OC. Garrett, played the position in the NFL and worked with Romo and Prescott, one a UDFA and the other a 4th round pick that were turned into very good NFL qb's. He had Cutcliffe for 4 years who is a qb coach.
At some point, the guy is what he is and what at least some scouts and draft guides said at the time he was drafted- Case Keenum.
It can -never- be Jones fault. Always have to pass it off to someone else.
with the internet age.. would Phil simms have lasted past ‘83?
Would people be banging the drum for Dave Brown to get a better shot?
Interesting questions.
.
That is a good question on Simms, in this day and age, probably as a backup. Even Dave Brown got another job w/Cardinals.
Look how quickly Trubisky became a backup.
I am not saying I like Trubisky, but he went from a
No. 2 pick in the draft, to fairly quickly a backup with Buffalo. This is also what happens when an organization falls in love with a QB who played about 13 games in college. That is just one example, there are more.
I am waiting to see what Trey Lance does in this league, same thing. He is also from a FCS school.
He is more athletic.
The internet has nothing to do with sticking with a QB
Mara wants the best read possible on DJ and Barkley and rest of skill players next year. Contracts are coming up. He probably told Joe/Brian he'll open up the cap to fix the OL even eating some dead money. Think he was even quoted saying he'd eat some dead money to open up space. With a better OL and system in place DJ gets this year. If DJ still fails they were likely told they can move forward with a new QB in 2023.
We will certainly find out if DJ has enough talent to invest in him.
The draft will be the best early indicator of what they really think
Was a bust after year 2. Now we get the pair that helped him turn the corner. I really hope they turn DJ's career around.
Nobody thought Josh Allen was a bust after year 2.
I'm not saying he's a cert to be great in a better environment but I don't think his career is written yet.
Orlovsky “is that true”
Daboll “just post it”
Um, what?
Quote:
Nobody thought Josh Allen was a bust after year 2.
The hell they didn't
hear, hear
Until then, have a drink.
This makes going through progressions much easier which is beneficial to young quarterbacks.
Hilarious
Exactly, I love it. Go Blue! Time to turn this team around.
Cut the cord, bring in a vet, get your QB in 23.
I believe that I don’t know about DJ. But he was probably going to get another year no matter who the coach was so we’ll all get to watch.
His job depends on it potentially and guess what, if he can't get Jones fixed or find a suitable franchise guy thereafter, he'll be getting fired in 2 or 3 years.
Quote:
relented on Daboll.
If they love Jones we are truly fucked. 5th year option and second contract for someone that will never be as good Kirk Cousins.
You know the old saying. You really don't know what you have with a QB until their 4th, 5th or even 6th year.
1 year Isn’t hitching their wagon.
The proof is in the pudding
Quote:
Quote:
Absolutely mind boggling
Quote:
In comment 15580988 Tuckrule said:
Quote:
LOL
If they're trying to sell everyone on "we can fix DJ" and that doesn't happen, it's not a free year but rather a big strike against them. They'd be much better served with their own QB they can sell needing development time or a veteran bridge with no expectations to "fix'
DJ being the starter makes their jobs harder
Quote:
Drafting his own QB didn't help Shurmer much. Neither did Eli.
Sean. Let's see what they do, not say.
Quote:
Maybe that happens this time too.
Quote:
Nobody who knows anything about football thought Josh Allen was a bust after year 2. His talent was obvious from the get-go.
If they don’t pickup his option it’s a low risk move and you are aware of that
If Jones blossoms under Daboll, that's going to make Joe Judge, Jason Garrett and Freddie Kitchens look pretty bad. If Jones continues to be the same underwhelming QB, that's going to make Jones himself look pretty bad.
This 👍
When did either one of them say they "hitched their wagons" to Jones? If they say anything, it will be what they are supposed to say in this situation when Jones is currently the best QB on the roster.
You think they are going to say anything but comments that show full support with less than a week in the building?
You think they would send cannon balls over the bow towards Jones right now befor watching a minute of game film?
You are a smart guy aren't you? Right?
Well, Daboll sure knows more than I do. We have seen problems with Jones, but with what he was able to do under Shurmer, along with the absolute obstacle of two seasons where every possible thing that could go wrong, did go wrong, I don't see how some here could so firmly write him off with absolutely certainty
I think we can write him off as fans. However, the people who work for the team cannot publicly share what they may truly think at this point. Shit.. even after the guy leaves the team one day you will not hear people in the building talk negatively about him.
Fans are stupid
That’s EXACTLY the point - we have no idea what we have in Jones BECAUSE of the shit that DG surrounded him with.
But keep posting memes and stick to that narrativezzz
I wonder - when Jones is a backup elsewhere in 2023 will you guys keep the wave of excuses going?
Let's see who the HC and the GM want at QB.
Good thing someone else makes the decisions
Or is it Debasers nightmare? Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde. Same guy
Eyes, brains and nothing to gain by deceiving and flattering the man who pays us.
How does that make any sense?
Nobody but fringe loons believed Josh Allen was a bust at any point in his career.
Quote:
This has to be your nightmare
Or is it Debasers nightmare? Dr Jekyl and Mr Hyde. Same guy
Oh brother give it a rest. If you could read you would know we're not the same.
Quote:
No evidence that he is good exists.
Quote:
My feeling as wrll
However, in seeking a compromise that is fair for all involved, they have agreed to share an Uber ride to Times Square with Jones, and split the cost equally.
That sound reasonable to you?
And I'm not talking a career backup QB.
If he goes down in say, week 3 and its an injury where he misses 8 weeks, what's the plan? Are they going to be satisfied with say a Colt McCoy filling un and then welcome back DJ as our franchise QB? I just think the qustion marks over DJ will lead them to seriously consider drafting a QB.
Would people be banging the drum for Dave Brown to get a better shot?
Interesting questions.
Good points all around.
Jones has shown no ability to process at an NFL level. He is also a turnover machine. Yes, he has a piss poor line, but so does Burrow.
They need an OL, but they also need better play from the QB position.
Good thing someone else makes the decisions
A bettwr decision would be to accept piss poor QB play because other parts of the team are also bad?
Good QBs raise the tesm up (Burrow). Good QBs don't need perfection surrounding them to not play like ass.
You people can't possibly believe the shit you say. You don't want to live in reality.
And one would think Jones may not be as reluctant to run knowing he is free game.
I'm not a believer to put it mildly but I'm not unhappy to hear this. I want the draft to be about the OL, DL/Edge and LBs. OT and Edge in round 1. Edge/LB in round 2. OG and Edge/LB in round 3 and then a WR, RB and more OG/C with the rest of the picks.
Quote:
At some point, the guy is what he is and what at least some scouts and draft guides said at the time he was drafted- Case Keenum.
+1.
Quote:
It can -never- be Jones fault. Always have to pass it off to someone else.
Would people be banging the drum for Dave Brown to get a better shot?
Interesting questions.
That is a good question on Simms, in this day and age, probably as a backup. Even Dave Brown got another job w/Cardinals.
Look how quickly Trubisky became a backup.
I am not saying I like Trubisky, but he went from a
No. 2 pick in the draft, to fairly quickly a backup with Buffalo. This is also what happens when an organization falls in love with a QB who played about 13 games in college. That is just one example, there are more.
I am waiting to see what Trey Lance does in this league, same thing. He is also from a FCS school.
He is more athletic.
In 1983 there was no salary cap, no free agency, no rookie contract structure.
Phil Simms is not relevant to today. Eli isn't even relevant anymore. Anything before 2011 isn't really relevant.