Upside of hiring Daboll - gravity of power shifting

One of the main side effects of the GM and HC not being the same page for the Giants it isolated one or the other against differences of opinion with ownership.



For example, if Joe Judge had wanted to do something different, but Gettleman was not on board and sided with ownership, Judge would likely lose that fight.



Now with Schoen picking Daboll, two guys who have worked intimately together for the past four years outside of this organization, both can now form a "front" to advocate together for change.



It would be difficult for Mara to argue against BOTH the GM and HC on something.