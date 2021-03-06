Upside of hiring Daboll - gravity of power shifting

One of the main side effects of the GM and HC not being the same page for the Giants it isolated one or the other against differences of opinion with ownership.
For example, if Joe Judge had wanted to do something different, but Gettleman was not on board and sided with ownership, Judge would likely lose that fight.
Now with Schoen picking Daboll, two guys who have worked intimately together for the past four years outside of this organization, both can now form a "front" to advocate together for change.
It would be difficult for Mara to argue against BOTH the GM and HC on something.
If the GM and HC have a problem with the training staff, they should have a say in its make up moving forward.
The best thing about Schoen is that he wants to build the team through the draft, not by signing expensive FAs. He also clearly understands that finally rebuilding a competent OL is our most important need.
After his blood clot issue, he returned to a starters role (even agreeing to move inside) at UT and never missed another practice or college game.
The Giants medical staff made a HUGE mistake by taking Trey Smith off the Giants draft board, despite input from three Giants coaches that knew Smith well.
Schoen has a lot of areas to clean up
You’re so right.
Makes me sick we overlooked this kid.
Yeah, Schoen is going to obviously say that he likes Jones. But if you believe the “reports” it would appear Daboll is on board with him as well at least for the time being.
Would I bet that Jones all of a sudden turns into a pro bowler? No. But there’s a few posters on this site that have spent the better part of 2 seasons coming on here every single day and saying that he sucks. Meanwhile we just hired a bright offensive mind who has super bowl and national championship rings that thinks otherwise. I’ll go with that guy.
If they believe in Jones, they really should exercise his option. This raw deal they speak of isn’t getting fixed in one offseason. The Giants need to figure out their line, their running game, their quarterback, and the system at large.
If it were me, I’d move on from Jones. But if you’re going to give it a go, this prove it year mentality is lame.
DG drove the bus...and he was awful.
Quote:
He’s not in charge of everything. He’s not Ronnie Barnes boss. He’s not in charge of accounting or ticket sales, etc. No GM is.
If the GM and HC have a problem with the training staff, they should have a say in its make up moving forward.
I didn’t say the training staff I said Ronnie Barnes. Coaches have traditionally, I believe, had a say in the strength and conditioning coach and maybe some others in that department. Just trying to be realistic about the GM’s role.
He’s in charge of Football Ops. What the hell are you talking about?
Yeah, sure, Garrett is incompetent and can’t design a run of the mill NFL offense. I have a bridge I want to sell you.
I love your posts but have to,ask. Is this some kind of inside information on passing on Smith or supposition? I have a similar thought with Parsons. The DL coach knew him pretty well and could have addressed the character concerns. I’m of the opinion that we had an arrogant sob as the GM and he thought he knew better than anybody regarding personnel and ignored staff input. But, who knows?
If they believe in Jones, they really should exercise his option. This raw deal they speak of isn’t getting fixed in one offseason. The Giants need to figure out their line, their running game, their quarterback, and the system at large.
If it were me, I’d move on from Jones. But if you’re going to give it a go, this prove it year mentality is lame.
What’s the purpose of exercising the option? There is no need to do that. You may think it’s lame but the reality is these guys have no idea what Jones is or what he may be in their system. They haven’t been around him. Watching game tape of him while playing a completely different system is miles away from getting him on the field and seeing him live, in their system. They are going to say all the right things now, but these are smart men. I’m sure they want to work with him and come to their own conclusions before committing to him. Closing all other options and simply committing to Jones at this point is what would be lame.
It’s the play calling. It’s running the ball up the middle on your own 25 when you’re down 11 in the 4th quarter. It’s punting on 4th and less than 5 past the 50 (that’s a Judge thing obviously). It’s not even remotely trying to get Barkley out in space. Running WR reverses on the opponent’s 10 yard line.
Garrett is a decent OC. But he had zero creativity and certainly is not up to date on what works in the NFL.
schoen and daboll seem like competent hires but imo both decisions and processes were reactionary. john mara got sick of hearing about a lack of alignment, which he's heard every year since coughlin left. so he went all in on alignment. just like he went all in on continuity with mcadoo, and maturity with shurmur, and exciting charisma with judge.
i am hopeful on both new hires but i think alignment has become overrated so im unimpressed with schoen's seeming predetermination of who his coach was going to be.
It’s not just alignment. It’s that the 2 guys have worked together in an office where collaboration was essential. And, they have been successful parts. My only concern is that I don’t trust the Maras to be more involved as owners than they should be. Many are assuming that the nature of the hires says they will. I want to see it first.
no they will be reactionary and the next hire will be an experienced head coach - especially if Flores or Quinn ends up succeeding while Daboll does not. if this experiment fails in 2 years Joe Schoen will lead a search for the best coach he can find with a track record. Maybe thats Harbough or Payton. Or someone else who is available then.
"proven winner" will take the place of "alignment" in the nyg buzz word power rankings.
Everyone was blaming Garrett for not doing that. So he was fired and Kitchens and Judge deliberately tried to get Saquon passes out in space. You remember what happened? The defenders easily made routine tackles. Fail.
Point: Garrett.
Quote:
going big and hiring harbaugh would have been a shift in the gravity of power. or trading for Payton.
It’s not just alignment. It’s that the 2 guys have worked together in an office where collaboration was essential. And, they have been successful parts. My only concern is that I don’t trust the Maras to be more involved as owners than they should be. Many are assuming that the nature of the hires says they will. I want to see it first.
I can buy aspects of this argument but there are also limitations. when has this package deal template been put into real world practice and worked out? when has alignment ever mattered more than simply having a good HC?
Yes, and like I said the GM/coach has input into the strength and conditioning coaches and some other related things. He however doesn’t have control of Ronnie Barnes employment. That’s all I said.
Even though He has stated the norm has always been 99% + he acquiesces to the GM on personnel decisions, going outside the organization for the GM was a big step.
If you want to hang on to the “Mara narrative “ that has been hammered home here on Bbi throughout this awful season, you will always find me a reason to do so.
The latest example is the suspicions aroused with reports that both Schoen and Dabol like Jones.
Me, I m content Mara has gone out of his comfort zone to get it right this time a.
And this is not an anti-Jones post. They may actually love him, and break down film on him and love him even more. We have no idea. But the idea that they clearly think he sucks, or they clearly evaluate him differently than the majority of BBI is poster’s own beliefs being projected on to them.
We will know what they think of Jones based on what they do in the draft and free agency at the QB spot. If they bring in no serious competition then they believe they can win with him. If they say the love him and draft a QB high or sign a free agent like Mariotta, Trubisky or Dalton, then they are pushing him which means they have doubts.
Until then, guessing at what Schoen and Daboll think of Jones is pointless.
Quote:
Every owner is going to be involved in the decision about franchise QB because it is the face of the team. I mentioned that. So are we saying this post is about the decision about Daniel Jones specifically? If so I agree. If not, I’m not sure what else we are talking about.
The problem is we really don't know much about the Maras. Who actually "owns" this team? (By that, I mean which Maras own which percentage; and which Tisches own which percentage). Then how much influence does John and Chris have?
They say they don't, but then we see small indications that they do. Remember the presser a few years ago where John said, "Why is Sinorice Moss not getting the ball more?" and then of course you have Chris sitting in on the GM and HC interviews while Mara says he doesn't have much say in football matters. (Why is he sitting in the meetings and not the other owners if that were true?)
My biggest fear moving forward is that Mara won't allow Shoen to fire people. We know certain people are untouchable like Ronnie Barnes. You could go department by department and I bet you there are people who are regarded as family who simply can't be let go.
The best thing Mara can do now Eric for this franchise,
is to stay the fuck out of the way as much as possible now!
He hired some football people including the new HC, let them
decide on roster decisions, just stay in the background John.
His way has not worked for a decade around here!
It's time for a change around here.
Just because his last name is Mara, please.
His job involves pro personnel.
Quote:
About what Judge and Gettleman had issues on…. Which decisions etc. End of the day , it doesn’t matter now …. But I’m still CHRO.
Good question, but I keep hearing stuff now that they were not on the same page. Tiki and Tierney were talking about it yesterday.
For Judge's sake, I hope he had issues with some of Gettleman's free agent signings and some of his draft decisions. Passing on Parsons, refusing to draft for the O line with the exception of Thomas.
That still pisses me off. They took a RB who was strictly a special teams player instead of taking a chance on a 2nd round talent at a position of need.
We may know more down the road……for example, if they bring in Mitch Trubisky to compete with DJ. That should tell you something.
He actually is one of the owners, is listed as part of ownership and owns as much of the team as John.
Quote:
In comment 15581820 Andy in Boston said:
Quote:
About what Judge and Gettleman had issues on…. Which decisions etc. End of the day , it doesn’t matter now …. But I’m still CHRO.
Good question, but I keep hearing stuff now that they were not on the same page. Tiki and Tierney were talking about it yesterday.
For Judge's sake, I hope he had issues with some of Gettleman's free agent signings and some of his draft decisions. Passing on Parsons, refusing to draft for the O line with the exception of Thomas.
Just curious, what is CHRO? It's a moot point now on those
2 fellows, they are both gone. Judge should go back to being
a special teams coach somewhere far away...
Quote:
I don't know why Chris Mara had to sit in on the interview process, he is not one of the owners.
He actually is one of the owners, is listed as part of ownership and owns as much of the team as John.
Listed and actual reality can be two very different things
with this organization. On paper is one thing...
“ My brother spends most of his time doing evaluation of college players, his grades go into our system and he participates in the draft,’’ John Mara said. “All personnel decisions in this building, and this has always been the case, have been made by the general manager and the head coach. When they agree on a personnel decision they come to me with it and as long as they’re both in agreement I OK it. The only time I would possibly not do that was if there was an off-the-field conduct issue. Chris is a very skilled evaluator but he does not have any authority here, other than the fact I will go to him on occasion and ask him about players.’’
“Chris is in those interviews because he’s part of ownership and I value his opinion, I value his skills and I want him in there,’’ John Mara said. “At the end of the day I’ll listen to him, but it will be Steve Tisch and myself making the final decision.’’
Quote:
But do we really seeing Mara throwing his weight around outside of the big decisions? I get it, drafting Saquon and general plan that team could make another run with Eli as well as drafting of Daniel Jones had Maras fingerprints all over it. But so would most owners in such situations as these are franchise level decisions. But aside from that, which again, most owners are going to be involved in, what specifically are we so scared of here? Do we honestly think those shitty drafts were Maras and not DG? I don’t. There is this narrative out there but beyond some very non specific Mara meddling rumors I really have no idea what we are fighting here. Certainly not in any specific terms. Seems to me DG sucked at his job and that’s the issue.
It appears that Mara is "all in" on Daniel Jones being Eli 2.0.
The new GM and HC appear to feel the same way. But did they say that to get the job? Probably not, but the thought has entered my mind.
Regardless, after another year, if the GM and HC tell Mara, "We have to move on from Jones" or "We have to move on from Barkley", I think they are going to be able to convince him.
Quote:
I’m happy for the clean break, and the clear direction at the top. I’m not sure I absolutely love the two choices, but it’s a deliberate move.
Quote:
Over the past 2 years, it seems lots of posters here thought that ONLY John Mara likes Daniel Jones. Well - it would appear that other people who work in the NFL and do this for a living really have a high opinion of him and think there’s plenty of upside there.
What do you expect them to say publicly?
Quote:
I’m happy for the clean break, and the clear direction at the top. I’m not sure I absolutely love the two choices, but it’s a deliberate move.
Quote:
I don't know why Chris Mara had to sit in on the interview process, he is not one of the owners.
“ My brother spends most of his time doing evaluation of college players, his grades go into our system and he participates in the draft,’’ John Mara said. “All personnel decisions in this building, and this has always been the case, have been made by the general manager and the head coach. When they agree on a personnel decision they come to me with it and as long as they’re both in agreement I OK it. The only time I would possibly not do that was if there was an off-the-field conduct issue. Chris is a very skilled evaluator but he does not have any authority here, other than the fact I will go to him on occasion and ask him about players.’’
“Chris is in those interviews because he’s part of ownership and I value his opinion, I value his skills and I want him in there,’’ John Mara said. “At the end of the day I’ll listen to him, but it will be Steve Tisch and myself making the final decision.’’
And...that's what I would expect John Mara to say, it's his brother. Look, I have followed this organization a very very long time okay. At this point, you do tend to know how the family dynamics work around here.
I don't recall Chris Mara being heavily involved in the interview process in the past
around here. What I was saying previously, on paper he can
be called part owner or whatever.
Tisch is more involved than him with these type decisions than someone who runs the college draft and therefore gets involved in pro personnel.
Also, some folks, the operative word is some take things ownership says at face value too often. Trust me, that's a mistake, LOL. As I said above, it's time for John and his cohorts to get the fuck out of the way!
Quote:
In comment 15582152 Carson53 said:
Quote:
I don't know why Chris Mara had to sit in on the interview process, he is not one of the owners.
He actually is one of the owners, is listed as part of ownership and owns as much of the team as John.
.
Listed and actual reality can be two very different things
with this organization. On paper is one thing...
Dude, everyone knows he is an owner,has been common knowledge for decades. It's not like ownershipm shares are secret, or that tim Mcdonnell inherits his mother share when she dies, or that other Maras not involved in day to day also have equal shares. Same with several Tisches. More than a couple besides Steve. This isn't some esoteric guarded ancient knowledge. it's all public record.
Quote:
In comment 15581893 ryanmkeane said:
Quote:
Over the past 2 years, it seems lots of posters here thought that ONLY John Mara likes Daniel Jones. Well - it would appear that other people who work in the NFL and do this for a living really have a high opinion of him and think there’s plenty of upside there.
What do you expect them to say publicly?
So everyone is characterless and all lying. OK.
So if they think Jones isn’t very good, you would expect someone with character to say something like “I don’t think much of Jones. I doubt he can be a consistent winner in this league based on what I have seen?”
Your response is ridiculous.
Quote:
In comment 15582177 BillT said:
Quote:
In comment 15582152 Carson53 said:
Quote:
I don't know why Chris Mara had to sit in on the interview process, he is not one of the owners.
He actually is one of the owners, is listed as part of ownership and owns as much of the team as John.
.
Listed and actual reality can be two very different things
with this organization. On paper is one thing...
Dude, everyone knows he is an owner,has been common knowledge for decades. It's not like ownershipm shares are secret, or that tim Mcdonnell inherits his mother share when she dies, or that other Maras not involved in day to day also have equal shares. Same with several Tisches. More than a couple besides Steve. This isn't some esoteric guarded ancient knowledge. it's all public record.
That's nice, and that means he runs the football operations part of the NY Football Giants as much as John Mara.
Okay, thanks for the input. If folks don't understand the family dynamics with this organization, oh well.
I never said it was some secret, my point is who cares?
We KNOW who runs the Giants. or you should.
Based on your input, maybe some day Kate and Rooney Mara can run the Giants too...Don't call me dude as well, not part
of the XYZ. I don't like that. Say Carson or something else.
Peace, I'm out.
Never looked like he stuck with the stuff DJ seemed to execute best.
Quote:
let me be more clear. Garrett can definitely design a NFL offense. And I don’t even think he was the “main” issue.
Never looked like he stuck with the stuff DJ seemed to execute best.
This will seem like I am being a dick, but aside from designed QB runs, what are the things Jones executes best?