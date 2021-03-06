for display only
what happens with Barkley?

Tucker38 : 2:26 pm
Now that we have a new regime in town ( thankfully) , what do you think happens with Barkley for 2022?
RE: RE: He Stays  
BigBlueinDE : 2:56 pm : link
In comment 15582462 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15582442 Weequahic 59 said:


Quote:


Barkley has lost a step but still can be productive with better blockers.

Take the hit and move on.



He made almost nobody miss in the open field, and broke no tackles last year. The Oline did him no favors, but even when they did get him the ball on the perimeter, he was very average.
Hopefully Daboll  
giantBCP : 3:06 pm : link
plays him in a way that is commensurate with his level of performance.
RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Mike from Ohio : 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:
Quote:
2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crap OL. Now he has a real OC and hopefully someone who can finally rebuild the OL

They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley. If they were getting rid of them they would have hired Flores


They hired Daboll to fix the offense. They did not hire him specifically fix Jones and Barkely.
Dabolls focus should be fixing the offense  
ajr2456 : 3:08 pm : link
And the development issues we’ve had for the better part of a decade, not trying to fix Jones and Barkley.
Said another way  
Mike from Ohio : 3:10 pm : link
If Barkley and Jones are absolutely pieces to build around, Gettleman would still be here after building such a strong foundation through the draft.
RE: Said another way  
ajr2456 : 3:12 pm : link
In comment 15582532 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
If Barkley and Jones are absolutely pieces to build around, Gettleman would still be here after building such a strong foundation through the draft.


Right, and so would Judge probably.
RE: RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Snablats : 3:14 pm : link
In comment 15582523 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:


Quote:


2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crap OL. Now he has a real OC and hopefully someone who can finally rebuild the OL

They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley. If they were getting rid of them they would have hired Flores



They hired Daboll to fix the offense. They did not hire him specifically fix Jones and Barkely.

Jones and Barkley ARE the offense. The reason the offense has been bad is the OL and Jones/Barkley being injured or ineffective. The are #2 and #6 overall draft picks. Its obvious that Daboll is here to find out if Jones and Barkley can be the guys the Giants thought they would be when drafted
even if SB returns to rookie form in 2022  
ron mexico : 3:20 pm : link
how long can you expect him to keep that up?

Hopefully they don't have long term plans around him.
I think trade is the most prudent  
j_rud : 3:21 pm : link
To be totally honest it would not surprise me if he has a bounce back year. Another year removed from the injury, more time to get his head right, etc. But even if he does, you aren't giving him a 2nd contractn right? It would be absolutely ludicrous. Can we agree on that? If so, what is the purpose of keeping him around?

His best value to a rebuilding team is as a trade piece. I don't even think it's debatable. Depending on what happens with the roster and Graham/Minnesota it's not out of the question to have 6 or 7 picks in the top 100. That would go such a long way in rebuilding the roster.

Mindblowing  
madeinstars : 3:22 pm : link
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.
RE: Mindblowing  
Go Terps : 3:22 pm : link
In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:
Quote:
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.


This is 100% accurate.
He will be a Buffalo Bills  
rasbutant : 3:24 pm : link
That's my guess.

But I'm OK keeping him.
Jones being the offense is the problem.  
ajr2456 : 3:28 pm : link
.
RE: Mindblowing  
j_rud : 3:29 pm : link
In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:
Quote:
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.


It's legitimately aggravating. You're sick of losing and acknowledge the mess but clutch your pearls any time someone suggests actually suggests making over the roster. And it's not even controversial or drastic measures: you have a few pieces that are in all likelihood more valuable to another team than they are to yours. So get rid of them.
Trade him for a middle round 2022 pick. And then use the pick  
Jimmy Googs : 3:31 pm : link
or move up a bit in 2nd or 3rd round and draft a quality halfback. A guy that can move up the depth chart as a rookie, and potentially be our #1 RB in 2023.

This is what other clubs do. The ones that are successful in understanding positional value...
It’s best for everyone involved if Saquon is traded  
cosmicj : 3:31 pm : link
The match between a rebooted rebuild starting now and Saquon’s career arc just don’t match. I don’t like Barkley’s game but his talent isn’t even the question anymore.

Same thing with Bradberry, btw.

Deal both of them.
RE: Hopefully Daboll  
Festina Lente : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15582479 Dave on the UWS said:
Quote:
will realize the best use of him is in space NOT hammering between the tackles


Exactly
RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Bill in UT : 3:34 pm : link
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:
Quote:


They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.


If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.
I'm not sure,  
darren in pdx : 3:37 pm : link
feel like he's in the same boat as Jones that he'll be a Giant in 2022 and not beyond that. I don't think he'll ever fully return to what he was as a rookie. Wouldn't be shocked if he gets traded during the draft or training camp.
Booker outperformed him.  
Giant John : 3:40 pm : link
He has to do better next season.
RE: RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Go Terps : 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15582586 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:


Quote:




They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.



If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.


8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.
He plays next year and then walks.  
FStubbs : 3:43 pm : link
No one is dumb enough to trade for him.
FStubbs  
cosmicj : 3:46 pm : link
I disagree. It’s like with Sam Darnold, who was putrid with the Jets and still had trade value based on his college tape. Barkley was an emerging superstar in the spring of 2018. He’s worth a flyer for a contending team.

And if we are saying SB isn’t fully recovered, NFL front offices are saying it, too.

In fact, now is the time to trade him, before he steps on the field in September and lays down more lousy tape. Which is exactly what I expect will happen.
RE: Mindblowing  
section125 : 3:47 pm : link
In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:
Quote:
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.


You have it backwards. If they are a sunk cost, you keep them.

Not sure what Daboll can do with Jones, but he can design plays to get Barkley the ball in space.
Kitchens was getting the ball to Barkley in space.  
cosmicj : 3:49 pm : link
He was easily tackled. No escapability.
RE: Mindblowing  
Mike from Ohio : 3:50 pm : link
In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:
Quote:
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.


A lot of fans watch the team with their heart, not their heads. We have to expect the coaching staff will not do that.
.  
Go Terps : 3:53 pm : link
You absolutely do not keep them because they are a sunk cost.
RE: RE: Mindblowing  
Mike from Ohio : 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15582619 section125 said:
Quote:
In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:


Quote:


That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.



You have it backwards. If they are a sunk cost, you keep them.

Not sure what Daboll can do with Jones, but he can design plays to get Barkley the ball in space.


No, you have it backwards. You don’t keep Jones or Barkley because of where they were drafted. You keep them only if they help you win.
You stick a cattle prod down his pants and zap him everytime he  
Ivan15 : 3:59 pm : link
Stuttersteps his way into the line.
RE: You stick a cattle prod down his pants and zap him everytime he  
Mike from Ohio : 4:02 pm : link
In comment 15582640 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Stuttersteps his way into the line.


There is likely something in the CBA preventing this.
RE: It would be nice if  
Carson53 : 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15582406 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
we can trade him. A pick plus $7M cap space
.

I said that previously, but the GM is new, so most likely it won't happen. If Schoen was here for a couple years, he might
think differently.
3 reasons to keep him  
Bruner4329 : 4:06 pm : link
The OL has to be better
He will be one year plus removed from the knee operation and will have time to recover from ankle
He is in his contract year and we all know how players perform in a contract year.

The biggest question will be what to do next year at this time if he is coming off an big year.
RE: RE: RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Bill in UT : 4:12 pm : link
In comment 15582601 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15582586 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15582482 Snablats said:


Quote:




They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.



If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.



8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.


I guess that'll depend on how much they help him next year. I'm not saying you're wrong about Jones, I happen to be a skeptic, but there could be a few people now on the coaching staff, with no previous ties to Jones, who may see it differently than you. Time will tell, no real harm in keeping him on the roster this year.
If you can get a day 2 pick for him you have to consider it  
Metnut : 4:19 pm : link
But I think the most likely play is hope he can have a nice season for us and raise his value. Then we can either get a comp pick, extend him or even tag and trade him.
RE: RE: You stick a cattle prod down his pants and zap him everytime he  
Jim in Fairfax : 4:20 pm : link
In comment 15582642 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15582640 Ivan15 said:


Quote:


Stuttersteps his way into the line.



There is likely something in the CBA preventing this.


Section 15.3.7 from the NFL/NFLPA CBA:

“Inserting cattle prods down players pants as a means of correction is summarily prohibited.

Well, maybe Aaron Rogers.”
RE: RE: RE: RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Go Terps : 4:26 pm : link
In comment 15582655 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15582601 Go Terps said:


Quote:


In comment 15582586 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15582482 Snablats said:


Quote:




They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.



If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.



8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.



I guess that'll depend on how much they help him next year. I'm not saying you're wrong about Jones, I happen to be a skeptic, but there could be a few people now on the coaching staff, with no previous ties to Jones, who may see it differently than you. Time will tell, no real harm in keeping him on the roster this year.


Plenty of harm in it - he isn't good.

No need to throw away games on Jones.
Trade him if you can get picks.  
CV36 : 4:31 pm : link
.
RE: RE: RE: Mindblowing  
section125 : 4:39 pm : link
In comment 15582639 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
In comment 15582619 section125 said:


Quote:


In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:


Quote:


That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.



You have it backwards. If they are a sunk cost, you keep them.

Not sure what Daboll can do with Jones, but he can design plays to get Barkley the ball in space.



No, you have it backwards. You don’t keep Jones or Barkley because of where they were drafted. You keep them only if they help you win.


I didn't say anything about drafted position. I'd bet Daboll gets the ball to Barkley where he is effective. And as most have said, he will likely have a line that can keep DTs out of the backfield.
If you can get something for him, great, no problem. Orher than that I want to see what a real play designer can do.
"Hammering between the tackles"  
WillieYoung : 4:40 pm : link
That would be a first. Tiki weighed 27 pounds less than Barkley and was three times more productive between the tackles.
I do find it fascinating that  
ajr2456 : 4:42 pm : link
People who throw hissyfits when people say they’d prefer if the the Giants lose when they start the year 1-5 are ok just throwing away games on Jones next year.
The line getting fixed isn’t a done deal  
ron mexico : 4:50 pm : link
Like some are making it out to be.

Good chance there still are significant issues next year even if they allocate a lot of resources
Are we allowed to not be on one side or the other?  
Giantimistic : 4:53 pm : link
Can I like Jones and Barkley and think they will both be the guys this year and not want to be done with them and also be fine if they trade them both and get good value because the new GM and coach think that is the best choice.

Can I think that Jones has all the skills but be unsure if he can have better pocket presence and make better reads.

Can I think that Barkley if healthy can by a dynamic weapon the changes defensive game plans and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field if used properly and also think we could have a strong offense without him.

RE:  
HomerJones45 : 4:56 pm : link
In comment 15582690 WillieYoung said:
Quote:
That would be a first. Tiki weighed 27 pounds less than Barkley and was three times more productive between the tackles.
So was Bradshaw.
RE: 3 reasons to keep him  
Beer Man : 4:59 pm : link
In comment 15582647 Bruner4329 said:
Quote:
The OL has to be better
He will be one year plus removed from the knee operation and will have time to recover from ankle
He is in his contract year and we all know how players perform in a contract year.

The biggest question will be what to do next year at this time if he is coming off an big year.
+1. He's been running behind one of the worst OLs in the NFL since he's been a Giant. Fix the OL, I for one believe you'll see great things from him.
He continues to dance behind the line of scrimmage  
GeofromNJ : 5:01 pm : link
and then runs into the first defender he sees. Or - we field an O-line that can open a few holes and, Barkley, led by the hand of God, is able to find them.
RE: RE: RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt  
Beer Man : 5:02 pm : link
In comment 15582601 Go Terps said:
Quote:
In comment 15582586 Bill in UT said:


Quote:


In comment 15582482 Snablats said:


Quote:




They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.



If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.



8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.
If he is here 8 to 10 more years, that would be a good thing. That would mean he stepped it up and became the franchise QB we all want. Otherwise if he doesn't, my guess is the team will seek his replacement after next year, and I am fine with it either way.
Just don't give him a second contract  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 5:03 pm : link
please.
RE: The line getting fixed isn’t a done deal  
Jimmy Googs : 5:29 pm : link
In comment 15582711 ron mexico said:
Quote:
Like some are making it out to be.

Good chance there still are significant issues next year even if they allocate a lot of resources


Done deal in one offseason is a pipe dream without proper cap space, even for a good evaluating front office team.

Two years can work out fine, assuming some allocation of Day 1 and Day 2 picks over the next two drafts. Don't call it need, call it long term investing...
RE: .  
joeinpa : 5:31 pm : link
In comment 15582631 Go Terps said:
Quote:
You absolutely do not keep them because they are a sunk cost.


If Schoen and Dabol dump Jones you will have been proven correct.

If they share your view of Jones there is no way they go into 2022 season with him as quarterback, it would be a wasted year.
RE: FStubbs  
FStubbs : 5:52 pm : link
In comment 15582613 cosmicj said:
Quote:
I disagree. It’s like with Sam Darnold, who was putrid with the Jets and still had trade value based on his college tape. Barkley was an emerging superstar in the spring of 2018. He’s worth a flyer for a contending team.

And if we are saying SB isn’t fully recovered, NFL front offices are saying it, too.

In fact, now is the time to trade him, before he steps on the field in September and lays down more lousy tape. Which is exactly what I expect will happen.


The Jets were able to find someone who thought "hey, Darnold was messed up by Gase but we can fix him."

A banged up, ineffective expensive RB is a different story.
