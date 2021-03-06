what happens with Barkley?

2000yds from scrimmage his rookie year with a crap OL. Now he has a real OC and hopefully someone who can finally rebuild the OL
They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley. If they were getting rid of them they would have hired Flores
They hired Daboll to fix the offense. They did not hire him specifically fix Jones and Barkely.
Jones and Barkley ARE the offense. The reason the offense has been bad is the OL and Jones/Barkley being injured or ineffective. The are #2 and #6 overall draft picks. Its obvious that Daboll is here to find out if Jones and Barkley can be the guys the Giants thought they would be when drafted
To be totally honest it would not surprise me if he has a bounce back year. Another year removed from the injury, more time to get his head right, etc. But even if he does, you aren't giving him a 2nd contractn right? It would be absolutely ludicrous. Can we agree on that? If so, what is the purpose of keeping him around?
His best value to a rebuilding team is as a trade piece. I don't even think it's debatable. Depending on what happens with the roster and Graham/Minnesota it's not out of the question to have 6 or 7 picks in the top 100. That would go such a long way in rebuilding the roster.
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.
It's legitimately aggravating. You're sick of losing and acknowledge the mess but clutch your pearls any time someone suggests actually suggests making over the roster. And it's not even controversial or drastic measures: you have a few pieces that are in all likelihood more valuable to another team than they are to yours. So get rid of them.
Trade him for a middle round 2022 pick. And then use the pick
If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.
feel like he's in the same boat as Jones that he'll be a Giant in 2022 and not beyond that. I don't think he'll ever fully return to what he was as a rookie. Wouldn't be shocked if he gets traded during the draft or training camp.
8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.
I disagree. It’s like with Sam Darnold, who was putrid with the Jets and still had trade value based on his college tape. Barkley was an emerging superstar in the spring of 2018. He’s worth a flyer for a contending team.
And if we are saying SB isn’t fully recovered, NFL front offices are saying it, too.
In fact, now is the time to trade him, before he steps on the field in September and lays down more lousy tape. Which is exactly what I expect will happen.
You have it backwards. If they are a sunk cost, you keep them.
Not sure what Daboll can do with Jones, but he can design plays to get Barkley the ball in space.
Kitchens was getting the ball to Barkley in space.
A lot of fans watch the team with their heart, not their heads. We have to expect the coaching staff will not do that.
You have it backwards. If they are a sunk cost, you keep them.
Not sure what Daboll can do with Jones, but he can design plays to get Barkley the ball in space.
No, you have it backwards. You don’t keep Jones or Barkley because of where they were drafted. You keep them only if they help you win.
You stick a cattle prod down his pants and zap him everytime he
The OL has to be better
He will be one year plus removed from the knee operation and will have time to recover from ankle
He is in his contract year and we all know how players perform in a contract year.
The biggest question will be what to do next year at this time if he is coming off an big year.
RE: RE: RE: You put him in this new offense and hope he doesnt get hurt
8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.
I guess that'll depend on how much they help him next year. I'm not saying you're wrong about Jones, I happen to be a skeptic, but there could be a few people now on the coaching staff, with no previous ties to Jones, who may see it differently than you. Time will tell, no real harm in keeping him on the roster this year.
If you can get a day 2 pick for him you have to consider it
8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.
I guess that'll depend on how much they help him next year. I'm not saying you're wrong about Jones, I happen to be a skeptic, but there could be a few people now on the coaching staff, with no previous ties to Jones, who may see it differently than you. Time will tell, no real harm in keeping him on the roster this year.
You have it backwards. If they are a sunk cost, you keep them.
Not sure what Daboll can do with Jones, but he can design plays to get Barkley the ball in space.
No, you have it backwards. You don’t keep Jones or Barkley because of where they were drafted. You keep them only if they help you win.
I didn't say anything about drafted position. I'd bet Daboll gets the ball to Barkley where he is effective. And as most have said, he will likely have a line that can keep DTs out of the backfield.
If you can get something for him, great, no problem. Orher than that I want to see what a real play designer can do.
Can I like Jones and Barkley and think they will both be the guys this year and not want to be done with them and also be fine if they trade them both and get good value because the new GM and coach think that is the best choice.
Can I think that Jones has all the skills but be unsure if he can have better pocket presence and make better reads.
Can I think that Barkley if healthy can by a dynamic weapon the changes defensive game plans and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field if used properly and also think we could have a strong offense without him.
+1. He's been running behind one of the worst OLs in the NFL since he's been a Giant. Fix the OL, I for one believe you'll see great things from him.
He continues to dance behind the line of scrimmage
8-10 more years of Jones is an equally hilarious and nauseating thought.
If he is here 8 to 10 more years, that would be a good thing. That would mean he stepped it up and became the franchise QB we all want. Otherwise if he doesn't, my guess is the team will seek his replacement after next year, and I am fine with it either way.
I disagree. It’s like with Sam Darnold, who was putrid with the Jets and still had trade value based on his college tape. Barkley was an emerging superstar in the spring of 2018. He’s worth a flyer for a contending team.
And if we are saying SB isn’t fully recovered, NFL front offices are saying it, too.
In fact, now is the time to trade him, before he steps on the field in September and lays down more lousy tape. Which is exactly what I expect will happen.
The Jets were able to find someone who thought "hey, Darnold was messed up by Gase but we can fix him."
A banged up, ineffective expensive RB is a different story.
Barkley has lost a step but still can be productive with better blockers.
Take the hit and move on.
He made almost nobody miss in the open field, and broke no tackles last year. The Oline did him no favors, but even when they did get him the ball on the perimeter, he was very average.
Right, and so would Judge probably.
Hopefully they don't have long term plans around him.
His best value to a rebuilding team is as a trade piece. I don't even think it's debatable. Depending on what happens with the roster and Graham/Minnesota it's not out of the question to have 6 or 7 picks in the top 100. That would go such a long way in rebuilding the roster.
This is 100% accurate.
But I'm OK keeping him.
It's legitimately aggravating. You're sick of losing and acknowledge the mess but clutch your pearls any time someone suggests actually suggests making over the roster. And it's not even controversial or drastic measures: you have a few pieces that are in all likelihood more valuable to another team than they are to yours. So get rid of them.
This is what other clubs do. The ones that are successful in understanding positional value...
Same thing with Bradberry, btw.
Deal both of them.
Exactly
They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.
A lot of fans watch the team with their heart, not their heads. We have to expect the coaching staff will not do that.
There is likely something in the CBA preventing this.
I said that previously, but the GM is new, so most likely it won't happen. If Schoen was here for a couple years, he might
think differently.
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:
Quote:
They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.
If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.
Stuttersteps his way into the line.
There is likely something in the CBA preventing this.
Section 15.3.7 from the NFL/NFLPA CBA:
“Inserting cattle prods down players pants as a means of correction is summarily prohibited.
Well, maybe Aaron Rogers.”
In comment 15582586 Bill in UT said:
Quote:
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:
Quote:
They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.
If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.
Plenty of harm in it - he isn't good.
No need to throw away games on Jones.
In comment 15582560 madeinstars said:
Quote:
That we are going in to another off season with more than half of the fans on this board thinking Jones and Barkley are anything other than a sunk cost at this point. Get rid of them for whatever you can get.
Good chance there still are significant issues next year even if they allocate a lot of resources
Can I think that Jones has all the skills but be unsure if he can have better pocket presence and make better reads.
Can I think that Barkley if healthy can by a dynamic weapon the changes defensive game plans and is a threat to score from anywhere on the field if used properly and also think we could have a strong offense without him.
In comment 15582482 Snablats said:
Quote:
They hired Daboll to help Jones and Barkley.
If you help Jones, he gets a 2nd contract and maybe 8-10 more years in NY. It you help Barkley, you're nuts to give him a second contract, so what's the use of investing in him if you can get a pick or another player in a trade? If he has a great year, he hurts our draft status and he's done as a Giant anyway.
Done deal in one offseason is a pipe dream without proper cap space, even for a good evaluating front office team.
Two years can work out fine, assuming some allocation of Day 1 and Day 2 picks over the next two drafts. Don't call it need, call it long term investing...
If Schoen and Dabol dump Jones you will have been proven correct.
If they share your view of Jones there is no way they go into 2022 season with him as quarterback, it would be a wasted year.
The Jets were able to find someone who thought "hey, Darnold was messed up by Gase but we can fix him."
A banged up, ineffective expensive RB is a different story.