Can we finally please have higher standards at QB?

I actually very much disagree with this, especially off Jones’ rookie year when he looked like a player.
I’m referring to before we took a QB, if we needed one. Agreed, DJ had a nice rookie year, so at the time, we didn’t need anyone. Also, the only way we would have gotten Burrow would have been in the # 1 spot which we weren’t..
Have to draft a qb at 5 or 7, but they better be 100% sure that’s one of Pickett or Corral will not become a star, they cannot afford to watch yet another elite qb pass them by. They better scout these guys as hard as one can.
and get a QB the front office and coaches have conviction on than forcing a QB. No guts no glory does not sound like a sound philosophy for the draft if you're not sold on someone. Even if that means struggling through one more year and getting other key pieces. I mean wouldn't it be nice for the next QB to walk into a situation with a good OL, some skill guys, a coaching staff in place?
And has none of you seen the Sopranos - get off the guys back.
The move might be to trade out of either the 5th or 7th, it's a draft very light on blue chippers, grab another pick, and think about the QBs later in the first.
It's easier to manipulate that than this daft notion to think we can manipulate the 2023 draft.
The level of obtuseness on this thread is off the charts.
you take a QB because you think it is likely they become franchise.
Jones might still turn it on. Ditto Haskins. Ditto any number of wannabe QB's. However, it isn't likely.
Right now, while one or two of the college QBs might become franchise, the overall view is not likely.
Just because some other player succeeded, that is not cause to believe any other given player will. There's plenty that never rose to the occasion. Should we concentrate on their failures as reason not to take a QB?
This is what I have been thinking as well. Not much blue on this board and plenty of red to soak up with extra picks.
Maybe accumulate some picks, navigate the board some and then make a move to grab a QB that possibly falls somewhat.
And dangle Jones and Barkley along the way to accumulate more picks...
I'm trying to stay out of the "guessing who will be a late round gem" game, but there are some intriguing names that will be available beyond the first day, including my dark horse Bailey Zappe.
Just because we have the same pick available as where Allen was chosen doesn't mean that there is an Allen in this draft.
I swear, some of you would have the Giants draft Corral with 5, Pickett with 7, and Willis with the second rounder and let them compete to see who'd win. Absolutely stupid.
That's not what we're saying, and you are being off the charts stupid.
Right now people are buying the hot take that there are no elite QBs in this draft. But Mahomes and Allen were not considered elite coming out. And in the case of Mahomes it was in the a draft that was considered weak for QBs.
So let's not assume the hot take is correct and do our due diligence and see if there is someone that Daboll et al likes as a potential elite starter. Capice?
A fixed OL and better fitting system and can finally get a good read on just how good/great he can be. Not against the approach as DJ has had stretches of very high level play.
I don't think any smart football person needs more to get a read on Daniel Jones. They may keep him around one more season owing to his contract and no better options but I would bet Daboll and Schoen have no intention of sticking with him long term.
That's not what we're saying, and you are being off the charts stupid.
Right now people are buying the hot take that there are no elite QBs in this draft. But Mahomes and Allen were not considered elite coming out. And in the case of Mahomes it was in the a draft that was considered weak for QBs.
So let's not assume the hot take is correct and do our due diligence and see if there is someone that Daboll et al likes as a potential elite starter. Capice?
Here’s the problem with that thinking. You desperately want a QB. So if Schoen and Daboll do their due diligence and scout all of these QBs thoroughly but come away feeling that they would rather pass, you’re going to pissed because you so badly want them to invent reasons to like one or more of them. And you know it’s true.
Here’s the problem with that thinking. You desperately want a QB. So if Schoen and Daboll do their due diligence and scout all of these QBs thoroughly but come away feeling that they would rather pass, you’re going to pissed because you so badly want them to invent reasons to like one or more of them. And you know it’s true.
No. You don't know me and you don't have a crystal ball. You are just eager to cast my opinion in the most unflattering light. Sure if they pass on a guy that busts out, I will again see it as a missed opportunity. But I'll give them the benefit of the doubt if they decide there is nobody there. And that's the fact.
Here’s the problem with that thinking. You desperately want a QB. So if Schoen and Daboll do their due diligence and scout all of these QBs thoroughly but come away feeling that they would rather pass, you’re going to pissed because you so badly want them to invent reasons to like one or more of them. And you know it’s true.
And I've already seen posts saying if JS takes a QB, he's an idiot
While I understand the QB can make an oline look better
I think the giants Oline is worse that just bad. Did the Bengals have a play where they had 5 lineman to block 3 defenders and all three defenders went right through the line and all hit the QB?
Because I saw that play from the Giants this year.
The pressure statistics do not support the notion that the Giants OL was uniquely bad this season. It was bad, but not nearly the worst. A lot of OLs have problems. And a big part of the problem is Daniel Jones holds the ball too long. Many QBs get the ball out faster than it takes Daniel Jones to feel pressure. Those are the numbers. Jones is indecisive and doesn't know where to go with the ball.
There were 18 QBs with longer Time to throw from snap times than DJ (16 were faster) including Josh Allen, Russell Wilson and Justin Herbert. The fastest QB was Big Ben and the slowest was Jalen Hurts. Mike Glennon got it out faster than DJ.
I get it. You are willing to cite PFF only when it supports your position that Daniel Jones is good. I look forward to quoting you a raft of stats from PFF that tell you he lousy.
But I advise you to go to football reference advanced passing stats. They have isolated pressure stats. I see no reason to disbelieve these numbers that are compiled by the NFL.
Daniel Jones ranked 16th in pressure pct - league average. Joe Burrow, who is going the Super Bowl, ranked 19th in pressure faced. In "pocket time" which is defined as "average time the QB had in the pocket between the snap and throwing the ball or pressure collapses the pocket, in seconds", Daniel Jones ranked 4th. FOURTH - as in the fourth most time according to that metric. These two data points mean Daniel Jones did not face an unusual amount of pressure and he held the ball too long in general.
And I am not calling you a moron, even though I think you are wrong about Jones. But your use of insults indicate a highly emotional state. I am sorry you are wrong, and that it upsets you so.
Mahomes was past on by the Giants and if you remember McAdoo wanted him, but he went much higher. I like Watson that year but he went higher as well.
The Giants need offensive lineman and more skilled players on the outside
At this time in 2018 Mel Kiper had already compared Josh Allen to Matthew Stafford and there was legitimate debate about whether the Browns were going to draft Mayfield or Allen. In early February 2017 Ian Rappaport reported that several NFL executives told him that they had Mahomes rated as the top quarterback in the draft.
You have painted this picture of some hidden gem quarterback to be had in the top ten of this draft when there is none to be had. It's a false narrative born of hope and shaky logic.
I've had people tell me Mahomes is their favorite quarterback in the draft - ( New Window )
No, the fact is I don;t know, yet and neither do you. Let's see what happens with the senior bowl games, combine, the pro days and the interviews. Somebody may pop. Allen popped during the run up to the combine.
I already got my biggest wish, new GM, new head coach, new OC.
And maybe we will have a new QB. I really don’t care about it right now.
Jones had more time
More time for what?
More time to see three WRs to run cur routes and turn around at the exact same time where there were no progression reads?
More time to see 3 receivers to run to exact same spot on the field?
More time to run a sweep to completely unblocked Von Miller?
Maybe Burrow was getting sacked a First and 10 while we were busy running a injured finesse runner right up the middle.
Maybe Burrow had a running game we’re his RB and his line was able to produce multiple 100 yard rushing games this year.
Maybe Bengals were able to rush the ball from inside the 10 yard line.
Football is not played in a vacuum. There is more to football than just a QB.
It’s like your biggest fear is that DJ might be better than you think he is and we will win too many games to get a better QB another year.
Some people think that there is not a great QB this year but you say every year there is QB worth drafting. So there will be a QB worth drafting next year too right?
I just don’t understand your logic. I’m not saying DJ is the answer. I’m just saying fixing the QB this year is my top priority. Why not build more protection and an effective running game for your next franchise QB?
This! Thank you. Rest is just fans being fans!
I get it. You are willing to cite PFF only when it supports your position that Daniel Jones is good.
.
You know what I wrote a long post ripping into you then I decided to delete it. Below is much nicer.
Let me just say I'll take the Pro Organization's use of data over your opinion any day.
Secondly for months I have Ii want competition for Jones in addition I want to draft one of the top QB's in 2023. Yet you continue to spout things like I said Jones was good.
I'll just say "That is typical of you," to say this. And I'll leave it that. And I'll take PFF any day of the week over your opinion.
On this matter, I am not citing my opinion. I am citing concrete data. Which you have decided to ignore. I don't know why you want to rip me over data that does not match your pov. Is the NFL data any less reliable than PFF? I don't think so, and it casts doubt on the oft-repeated mantra here that Daniel Jones had an unusual amount of pressure. I think there is doubt about it.
QB is the biggest need on any team that doesn't have a great one. You don't build everything else and then add the QB, unless you're TB and have the GOAT come to you. If there's a QB Schoen likes he should grab him. The mistake made with Jones wasn't drafting him (though one can argue about Gettlemans evaluation) it's the doubling down, believing that everything else around him has been a problem and that he's not also a contributor to the poor offense
Im sure many of their fans cry into their pillows every night, also
you see one you think is the one, do whatever you have to do to get him. Until then build your team and do the best you can. Cause nobody gives a fuck if you find an elite qb or not. The job is to win games regardless. And if you don’t you will be replaced.
Chiefs, Niners,rams, bills… all regimes won with “placeholder” qbs while they stayed patient and vigilant and made a move when they had conviction.
Let's just go to the QB store and get a better one. No problem at all. When the experts are saying it's not a good QB draft...guess what? It's probably not a good QB draft.
You don't need a great QB. You need a good QB and 21 other good to great players at every other position on the roster. There are 7-8 teams with great QB's who are not going to the final game because their roster was not good enough. Stafford is a good QB playing on a great team. Burrow is a great QB who did make the difference in Cincinnati.
If Schoen (and Daboll) think that there is QB worthy of picking at #5 or #7, then they should do it.
This is all that matters. Everything else is just noise, posturing and bullshit. If Schoen thinks Corral is a big upgrade over Jones, pull the trigger. Me, if they can get Willis in round 2, I think that is better. Or, trade back to later in the 1st for some additional high picks, and grab him there along with additional help.
If Schoen (and Daboll) think that there is QB worthy of picking at #5 or #7, then they should do it.
This is all that matters. Everything else is just noise, posturing and bullshit. If Schoen thinks Corral is a big upgrade over Jones, pull the trigger. Me, if they can get Willis in round 2, I think that is better. Or, trade back to later in the 1st for some additional high picks, and grab him there along with additional help.
Agreed. But I think there’s no way Willis lasts until the 2nd. I think he may be in play with the 5th pick, so the Giants need to decide if it’s then picking Willis or Corral or another team after they have traded out of the spot.
If Schoen (and Daboll) think that there is QB worthy of picking at #5 or #7, then they should do it.
This is all that matters. Everything else is just noise, posturing and bullshit. If Schoen thinks Corral is a big upgrade over Jones, pull the trigger. Me, if they can get Willis in round 2, I think that is better. Or, trade back to later in the 1st for some additional high picks, and grab him there along with additional help.
Agreed. But I think there’s no way Willis lasts until the 2nd. I think he may be in play with the 5th pick, so the Giants need to decide if it’s then picking Willis or Corral or another team after they have traded out of the spot.
Unless Willis really shines in the Senior Bowl, I doubt he's in play as high as the 5th pick.
I spent an hour viewing his highlight and some of his mistakes
If Schoen (and Daboll) think that there is QB worthy of picking at #5 or #7, then they should do it.
This is all that matters. Everything else is just noise, posturing and bullshit. If Schoen thinks Corral is a big upgrade over Jones, pull the trigger. Me, if they can get Willis in round 2, I think that is better. Or, trade back to later in the 1st for some additional high picks, and grab him there along with additional help.
Agreed. But I think there’s no way Willis lasts until the 2nd. I think he may be in play with the 5th pick, so the Giants need to decide if it’s then picking Willis or Corral or another team after they have traded out of the spot.
Yep. I'd say that after this week in Mobile, you won't be able to find a mock draft that has Willis falling anywhere close to the 2nd round.
When we're in the playoffs, I usually just enjoy the games and don't think too much about the Giants.
But every once in a while, I'd catch myself thinking about what Daniel Jones would look like in these situations. 3rd and 8, huge game, loud crowd, fired up defense getting after the QB. And I just chuckle. This is a guy who falls apart when a single thing is out of place in the lowest of stakes situations. He's still never played in a big game in his life. It's hard to imagine how bad he'd be under the spotlight, with everything on the line, and taking the best shot from a good defense.
He's so far from what you need to win in a situation like that. The next guy we pick might not be the guy either. But we need to get busy on trying out the next guy as soon as possible. You need a QB. We don't have one. We need to get one.
I do feel that Giants fans seem to have an ahistorical idea that our Superbowl teams were dominated by defense and the running game and that the QBs were just along for the ride, particularly the Simms/Hostetler era.
Simms was a top 5 QB in yards and TDs from 1984-1986, and from 87-90, he was top ten player in QB rating. I encourage people to re-watch some of the 86 games, most of which are available on Youtube. A lot of those games were won with plays made by Simms even in a down year for him, and Morris was very boom or bust at times, so it wasn't like the Giants were grinding down the field five yards at a time.
Eli was also a top ten QB in most advanced stats from the playoff run in 2007 until 2012. And of course, it goes without saying that the playoffs wins in those eras were driven by him, not the running game.
PFF is a rating system. It is taking other factors into account than what you are taking. You get it? You're using some cherry-picked stats that you don't fully understand thta there are other factors that go into ratings.
Maybe if you took the time to go onto their homepage you would understand. Bottomline is that you are using a portion of data to draw a conclusion while a professional organization is using more and/or different data. And your amateur opinion is to blindly close your mind to the professional organization? And yet you want to be taken seriously?
And to add to that - you couldn't see with your own eyes they sucked?? And that is further that you want to be taken seriously? For example, we see SY's mock he is showing tow OL with 5 and 7 pick. Did you post to him that the OL isn't that bad?
Just as you are trying to twist this- you tried to twist that I said I liked Jones.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
Problem is that Burrow, Mahomes, and Allen are not in this draft.
We can all see the same thing you do.
Quote:
I've been writing this since Jones arrived.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
Problem is that Burrow, Mahomes, and Allen are not in this draft.
How do we know that?
Quote:
In comment 15584103 bw in dc said:
Quote:
I've been writing this since Jones arrived.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
Problem is that Burrow, Mahomes, and Allen are not in this draft.
How do we know that?
Because we have eyes?
The point is who knows? Maybe Corral is Burrow 2.0. Or Willis is.
The point is who knows? Maybe Corral is Burrow 2.0. Or Willis is.
So you're draft a QB with one of our picks? Which one?
Mahomes wasn't Mahomes until.........
Herbert was available, and we didn't.
The Giants' biggest disaster need is QB. I hope they're scouting all these guys hard.
Talk about high standards. She is 90 years old!!
Everybody loves a winner!
Someone drafted a QB at #7 from Wyoming. That turned out okay.
And since people around here love looking way back, someone drafted at QB at #7 from Morehead State.
Quote:
If everyone knew Mahomes was this good, he goes #1. Same with Allen.
The point is who knows? Maybe Corral is Burrow 2.0. Or Willis is.
So you're draft a QB with one of our picks? Which one?
I like Corral. Might be bust. Might be All Pro. None of us know. I know he looked a helluva lot better in college than DJ.
Quote:
I've been writing this since Jones arrived.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
Problem is that Burrow, Mahomes, and Allen are not in this draft.
Let's be honest here. We don't know. There are some talented prospects with plus tools. If we scout the crop correctly, we may find what we need.
I just can't stand the idea of running it back with Jones again.
Gross.. she is over 90 years old. Did you find your prom date at the nursing home?
I actually very much disagree with this, especially off Jones’ rookie year when he looked like a player.
So what? It’s not our job to be right.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
The troll has spoken, again. Now go away
A few of us were fans of drafting Allen.
Quote:
I've been writing this since Jones arrived.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
Problem is that Burrow, Mahomes, and Allen are not in this draft.
But Eric.. Mahomes and Allen weren't considered Mahomes and Allen when they came out. They were not #1 picks. Allen was a #7, Mahomes was a #10. We have a #5 and a #7.
No guts, no glory.
Quote:
we would have been stuck with Rosen or Darnold. To say this board (save for a very few) wanted Allen would be revisionist thinking
A few of us were fans of drafting Allen.
I said, “save for a very few.”
Quote:
I've been writing this since Jones arrived.
A real franchise QB has a recipe on how to make chicken salad out of chicken sh-t. And they can lead and elevate the rest of the team.
This is more proof why Jones needs to be cut or traded. The Jones experiment is over.
The troll has spoken, again. Now go away
Didn’t we talk about this kind of thing earlier today?
There will probably be one (maybe two) good QB's who come out of this draft. But "great"? Not sure about that. And finding the "good" one is going to be a challenge.
Do you take the gamble at #5 or #7 on what looks like a QB weak draft?
Quote:
If Burrow was available, we would have taken him
I actually very much disagree with this, especially off Jones’ rookie year when he looked like a player.
I’m referring to before we took a QB, if we needed one. Agreed, DJ had a nice rookie year, so at the time, we didn’t need anyone. Also, the only way we would have gotten Burrow would have been in the # 1 spot which we weren’t..
There will probably be one (maybe two) good QB's who come out of this draft. But "great"? Not sure about that. And finding the "good" one is going to be a challenge.
Do you take the gamble at #5 or #7 on what looks like a QB weak draft?
I think the "weak QB draft" is a trope. The guys next year aren't appreciably better.
Scout these guys hard using the skills that Schoen and Daboll bring. They're not likely to be stupid enough to chase overdraft a guy just because he looks like Eli Manning.
Do you take the gamble at #5 or #7 on what looks like a QB weak draft?
That's a tough question right now. We frankly need more due diligence and vetting first.
For instance, Pickett may be the most ready-to-start QB in this draft. But there is the issue of hand size and why he wears the glove. That's a pretty big question mark to me...
None of these guys looks like Eli as far as I can tell.
Is this just another Jones sucks thread?
They absolutely would have passed on him if they had the #1 pick instead of #4 pick with Jones already on the team. Which would have been absolutely asinine but they would have done it.
Isn't she like 80
Quote:
But you guys want us to take one of the QBs this year at 5 or 7. DG would approve.
None of these guys looks like Eli as far as I can tell.
Corral went to Ole Miss - there’s the connection!!
Is this just another Jones sucks thread?
Maybe not #1 but we have been in the same zip code for years.
But you have to be one of the fucking dumbest Giants communities.
Quote:
But you guys want us to take one of the QBs this year at 5 or 7. DG would approve.
None of these guys looks like Eli as far as I can tell.
If one of them did they'd be picked 1st in the draft
And has none of you seen the Sopranos - get off the guys back.
The move might be to trade out of either the 5th or 7th, it's a draft very light on blue chippers, grab another pick, and think about the QBs later in the first.
It's easier to manipulate that than this daft notion to think we can manipulate the 2023 draft.
I swear, some of you would have the Giants draft Corral with 5, Pickett with 7, and Willis with the second rounder and let them compete to see who'd win. Absolutely stupid.
You are basically arguing that a good team will find the right gem.
All I'm saying is that right now, this doesn't look like a great time to be a QB needy team with two top 7 picks.
Jones might still turn it on. Ditto Haskins. Ditto any number of wannabe QB's. However, it isn't likely.
Right now, while one or two of the college QBs might become franchise, the overall view is not likely.
Just because some other player succeeded, that is not cause to believe any other given player will. There's plenty that never rose to the occasion. Should we concentrate on their failures as reason not to take a QB?
Quote:
In comment 15584276 BillT said:
Quote:
But you guys want us to take one of the QBs this year at 5 or 7. DG would approve.
None of these guys looks like Eli as far as I can tell.
If one of them did they'd be picked 1st in the draft
I meant physically look like Eli. That's why the Giants picked Jones.
There will probably be one (maybe two) good QB's who come out of this draft. But "great"? Not sure about that. And finding the "good" one is going to be a challenge.
Do you take the gamble at #5 or #7 on what looks like a QB weak draft?
If JD and BD think so, they should 100% gp for it
Quote:
Have to draft a qb at 5 or 7, but they better be 100% sure that’s one of Pickett or Corral will not become a star, they cannot afford to watch yet another elite qb pass them by. They better scout these guys as hard as one can.
This is what I have been thinking as well. Not much blue on this board and plenty of red to soak up with extra picks.
Maybe accumulate some picks, navigate the board some and then make a move to grab a QB that possibly falls somewhat.
And dangle Jones and Barkley along the way to accumulate more picks...
Quote:
I get that. And I agree with you that we need to add another QB.
There will probably be one (maybe two) good QB's who come out of this draft. But "great"? Not sure about that. And finding the "good" one is going to be a challenge.
Do you take the gamble at #5 or #7 on what looks like a QB weak draft?
If JD and BD think so, they should 100% gp for it
*JS
So, a QB is good enough for another team to trade up for but not good enough for the Giants to draft at 7?
You are basically arguing that a good team will find the right gem.
All I'm saying is that right now, this doesn't look like a great time to be a QB needy team with two top 7 picks.
I know what the conventional wisdom is right now, but we really need to see how this plays out as we get more information leading into the draft.
There are prospects with first round physical skills for sure. Willis is loaded with physical attributes but there is a lot of fat to trim.
Quote:
I'm not saying you are wrong.
You are basically arguing that a good team will find the right gem.
All I'm saying is that right now, this doesn't look like a great time to be a QB needy team with two top 7 picks.
I know what the conventional wisdom is right now, but we really need to see how this plays out as we get more information leading into the draft.
There are prospects with first round physical skills for sure. Willis is loaded with physical attributes but there is a lot of fat to trim.
Agree. But I have to admit I get nervous about players moving "up the board" AFTER the games are played (yes, I know the all-star games remain).
Right now, if one likes one of the QBs in this draft, I would suggest trading down and picking up more picks and then taking the guy in the mid-1st.
Quote:
to a team that loves one of the QBs
So, a QB is good enough for another team to trade up for but not good enough for the Giants to draft at 7?
You can always pick a QB later on in the 1st round or 2nd rd, so why not compile more picks
Quote:
If Burrow was available, we would have taken him
They absolutely would have passed on him if they had the #1 pick instead of #4 pick with Jones already on the team. Which would have been absolutely asinine but they would have done it.
If we had the # 1 pick, that would have meant DJ had an awful campaign, so I doubt they would have passed on JB, imv..I certainly wouldn’t have.
I swear, some of you would have the Giants draft Corral with 5, Pickett with 7, and Willis with the second rounder and let them compete to see who'd win. Absolutely stupid.
That's not what we're saying, and you are being off the charts stupid.
Right now people are buying the hot take that there are no elite QBs in this draft. But Mahomes and Allen were not considered elite coming out. And in the case of Mahomes it was in the a draft that was considered weak for QBs.
So let's not assume the hot take is correct and do our due diligence and see if there is someone that Daboll et al likes as a potential elite starter. Capice?
You think the world is crawling with Allens?
Show me that farm. With Mahomes and Allens sprouting up all over the place. Ripe for the plucking.
Show me that farm.
You think the world is crawling with Allens?
Show me that farm. With Mahomes and Allens sprouting up all over the place. Ripe for the plucking.
Show me that farm.
We could have had Mahomes. We could have had Allen. We could have had Herbert. Instead we have Daniel Jones.
Let's not let the next one slip through our fingers, because that is how you win in the NFL.
Mahomes - year 2 MVP
Jackson - year 2 MVP
Allen - year 2 29 total TDs and a playoff appearance
Herbert - 69 TD passes first 2 years
Burrow - year 2 Super Bowl
Murray - 61 total TDs first 2 years
That's six guys from only four drafts.
Gettleman was such a comprehensive failure.
Quote:
Well they don’t. There is no Burrow tree.
You think the world is crawling with Allens?
Show me that farm. With Mahomes and Allens sprouting up all over the place. Ripe for the plucking.
Show me that farm.
We could have had Mahomes. We could have had Allen. We could have had Herbert. Instead we have Daniel Jones.
Let's not let the next one slip through our fingers, because that is how you win in the NFL.
Let's at least give Schoen and Daboll the trust and time for them to decide what QB path the Giants should take.
You think the world is crawling with Allens?
Show me that farm. With Mahomes and Allens sprouting up all over the place. Ripe for the plucking.
Show me that farm.
Where are you getting the vibe that quarterbacks are as easy to find as running backs?
Doing the retrospect thing, the embarrassing thing is we had our chance to grab many of the current young, elite QBs. But arrogance and incompetence collided and got in the way.
I don't think any smart football person needs more to get a read on Daniel Jones. They may keep him around one more season owing to his contract and no better options but I would bet Daboll and Schoen have no intention of sticking with him long term.
Because I saw that play from the Giants this year.
Because I saw that play from the Giants this year.
No argument there.
Because I saw that play from the Giants this year.
The pressure statistics do not support the notion that the Giants OL was uniquely bad this season. It was bad, but not nearly the worst. A lot of OLs have problems. And a big part of the problem is Daniel Jones holds the ball too long. Many QBs get the ball out faster than it takes Daniel Jones to feel pressure. Those are the numbers. Jones is indecisive and doesn't know where to go with the ball.
This. 100%.
We drafted a QB too early then, so let’s do it again now, couldn’t fail twice, could it?
Fix the line, get skill players who can stay healthy, draft well and have a successful FA overtime and this will correct itself within 2-3 yrs.
Did you watch the Bengals-Titans game where Burrow got sacked 9X and hit 13X?
Quote:
I get it. You are willing to cite PFF only when it supports your position that Daniel Jones is good. I look forward to quoting you a raft of stats from PFF that tell you he lousy.
But I advise you to go to football reference advanced passing stats. They have isolated pressure stats. I see no reason to disbelieve these numbers that are compiled by the NFL.
Daniel Jones ranked 16th in pressure pct - league average. Joe Burrow, who is going the Super Bowl, ranked 19th in pressure faced. In "pocket time" which is defined as "average time the QB had in the pocket between the snap and throwing the ball or pressure collapses the pocket, in seconds", Daniel Jones ranked 4th. FOURTH - as in the fourth most time according to that metric. These two data points mean Daniel Jones did not face an unusual amount of pressure and he held the ball too long in general.
And I am not calling you a moron, even though I think you are wrong about Jones. But your use of insults indicate a highly emotional state. I am sorry you are wrong, and that it upsets you so.
Mahomes was past on by the Giants and if you remember McAdoo wanted him, but he went much higher. I like Watson that year but he went higher as well.
The Giants need offensive lineman and more skilled players on the outside
This! Thank you. Rest is just fans being fans!
QB is the biggest need on any team that doesn't have a great one. You don't build everything else and then add the QB, unless you're TB and have the GOAT come to you. If there's a QB Schoen likes he should grab him. The mistake made with Jones wasn't drafting him (though one can argue about Gettlemans evaluation) it's the doubling down, believing that everything else around him has been a problem and that he's not also a contributor to the poor offense
you see one you think is the one, do whatever you have to do to get him. Until then build your team and do the best you can. Cause nobody gives a fuck if you find an elite qb or not. The job is to win games regardless. And if you don’t you will be replaced.
Chiefs, Niners,rams, bills… all regimes won with “placeholder” qbs while they stayed patient and vigilant and made a move when they had conviction.
Jones is a backup, not a placeholder
C'mon man. She's 90.
You don't need a great QB. You need a good QB and 21 other good to great players at every other position on the roster. There are 7-8 teams with great QB's who are not going to the final game because their roster was not good enough. Stafford is a good QB playing on a great team. Burrow is a great QB who did make the difference in Cincinnati.
If Schoen (and Daboll) think that there is QB worthy of picking at #5 or #7, then they should do it.
This is all that matters. Everything else is just noise, posturing and bullshit. If Schoen thinks Corral is a big upgrade over Jones, pull the trigger. Me, if they can get Willis in round 2, I think that is better. Or, trade back to later in the 1st for some additional high picks, and grab him there along with additional help.
It’s refreshing to hear the support that the new regime has in Jones, and leads me to believe that we’re moving in the right direction.
Unless of course the NYG have high draft picks they don't mind burning through.
If Schoen (and Daboll) think that there is QB worthy of picking at #5 or #7, then they should do it.
This is all that matters. Everything else is just noise, posturing and bullshit. If Schoen thinks Corral is a big upgrade over Jones, pull the trigger. Me, if they can get Willis in round 2, I think that is better. Or, trade back to later in the 1st for some additional high picks, and grab him there along with additional help.
Agreed. But I think there’s no way Willis lasts until the 2nd. I think he may be in play with the 5th pick, so the Giants need to decide if it’s then picking Willis or Corral or another team after they have traded out of the spot.
But every once in a while, I'd catch myself thinking about what Daniel Jones would look like in these situations. 3rd and 8, huge game, loud crowd, fired up defense getting after the QB. And I just chuckle. This is a guy who falls apart when a single thing is out of place in the lowest of stakes situations. He's still never played in a big game in his life. It's hard to imagine how bad he'd be under the spotlight, with everything on the line, and taking the best shot from a good defense.
He's so far from what you need to win in a situation like that. The next guy we pick might not be the guy either. But we need to get busy on trying out the next guy as soon as possible. You need a QB. We don't have one. We need to get one.
Simms was a top 5 QB in yards and TDs from 1984-1986, and from 87-90, he was top ten player in QB rating. I encourage people to re-watch some of the 86 games, most of which are available on Youtube. A lot of those games were won with plays made by Simms even in a down year for him, and Morris was very boom or bust at times, so it wasn't like the Giants were grinding down the field five yards at a time.
Eli was also a top ten QB in most advanced stats from the playoff run in 2007 until 2012. And of course, it goes without saying that the playoffs wins in those eras were driven by him, not the running game.
