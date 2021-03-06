G.T. Bobby Thompson - Giants Expected To Retain DC Graham

Status quo on D is not good at all. Say what you want but the D was pretty damn bad at times last year too. Couldn't stop the run, couldnt stop a team from scoring within two minutes of half (historically bad!) and Couldn't stop teams when it mattered. I don't believe Graham's Bend but Don't Break D was any good at all, in fact it kept our Offense off the field too, as ToP was always in favor of the opponent. We need a more aggressive approach on D. Can't sit back and let QBs scan the field and find open receivers Consistently in zone coverage!
I am not sure what people were expecting of him, in an era where everything is in favor of the offenses. Those dominant defenses of the past are gone. You almost never see defenses dominate year over year, hell you probably don't see a defense dominate consistently over the course of the season anymore. You get stretch runs, that's about it. The Bills had the leagues top defense this year, they couldn't buy a stop when it mattered.
Given the circumstances, Graham did a good job here with what he had to work with - mediocre defensive talent and a broken offense that hung his side out to dry. I am actually more interested in seeing how his side of the ball performs with a functioning offense than I am with a pass rush (which would be nice as well). His reputation around the league is clearly higher than it is on this board, which is evident by his interview requests. Outside of Fangio, who was always a pipedream, he was a top candidate in this cycle and would have a job next year.
He did a good job here in 2020.
Last year? The talent in the secondary bailed them out a few times against Oakland and Philly. Jalen Hurts can't hit the broad side of a barn.
Patrick Graham was part of a staff that played no one in the preseason and then his defense was nowhere to be found while the season went to shit before summer was over. In fact, all he did in the preseason was talk about Lorenzo Carter like we should have been expecting the second coming of Lawrence Taylor. What a joke.
Then there are the points given up before the half.
Put some more talent on this D and let’s see what happens. Besides the last 2 min before half I think the D did the best it could under the circumstances. Beside you won’t have Mr. Conservative Judge around so maybe Daboll tells Graham to be more aggressive in his approach at times instead of the bend but don’t break before half. Watching Daboll’s offense, he is aggressive, so maybe he gives the same direction to Graham with the D.
Are marks against him, no question. I would say the final 2 minute stat speaks more to the offense's ineptitude and HC's conservative approach and poor game management than it does to Graham though. However his side is responsible for some that for sure.
is Graham has at the very least gotten asked or has interviewed for HC jobs. We would get 2 #3's if he got that. If there was debate whether to keep him or not, this could push the scales in the direction for keeping him.
Related to this. How many coordinators of teams who were arguably the worst in the league get interviews. He is thought of highly around the league.
Big decisions are to be made on defense related to who to keep and who not to. It is good to get a guy's perspective who has been around.
This is a great point that I had missed. Graham is decently likely to get a shot as a head coach in the next hiring cycle. Even if you don't love Graham, is it the worst thing to hang onto him for another year for a couple of mid-round picks? If it doesn't go well, Daboll can let him go after the season, when he's more established, and implement a defense he likes better. This is going to take time; let's play every angle we can.
And I just don't get the idea of Graham being bad at the job. Giants' defense doesn't have any top-end talent at all and it's been middle-of-the-pack for two straight years. He's at a minimum decent.
+2. Great analysis. 2022 is likely to be a rebuilding year, and as someone else said, Graham may be more aggressive with a new head coach.
But I thought that Graham did well with the deficient roster that Gettleman provided. Particularly, the secondary was well coached. Keeping Graham and Henderson is not a bad outcome. Graham is a good coordinator, IMO.
Would have preferred a clean slate, but the guy can clearly coach. Hasn’t had a ton to work with especially pass rushers for the first two seasons. Would love to hear some explanation as to what the hell happened with the last two minutes of each game
to keep Daniel Jones based on Mara's comments about different OCs and the oline. My point is that they're saying if only Graham had an edge rusher, etc. My first thought is why isn't Daboll creating his own staff with his own vision? Perhaps Graham is the best out there? Who really knows.
Daboll is an idiot if he is nor following the BBI majority and what is the latest BBI trend on how to coach the NYGs.
anyone being aggressively against keeping Graham. the guy did a great job given the team had zero offense, zero pass rush, and zero linebackers.
and yet they stayed in games. he is part of the solution not the problem.
yes the end of half defense gave up a sh$t ton of points, part of the issue of no pass rush- and part his calling of the game--- but when you adjust for everything they faced--- he did a very strong job and deserved a look to be retained- in particular if he fit the vision of the HC and GM.
Two guesses, Fangio could be waiting on Harbaugh to make a decision
I don't understand the argument of allowing "conditions" as an out for Graham but not Daniel Jones.
Also, take a step back and realize that we fired Joe Judge but now have in place his first pick for both OC and DC when he was hired. One of them he got here, one he didn't. Doesn't scream of much separation from where we were headed to where we're going now.
giving up ground for time. Also playing 10 yards off of receivers is not a good strategy in this league. It allows for easy receptions and that’s the bend Defensive philosophy I hate. Be aggressive and set the tone on D.
I hope reporters get the opportunity to ask Graham about the defenses shortcomings last year, because if we go into another year with this same approach, it won’t go over well!
giving up ground for time. Also playing 10 yards off of receivers is not a good strategy in this league. It allows for easy receptions and that’s the bend Defensive philosophy I hate. Be aggressive and set the tone on D.
I hope reporters get the opportunity to ask Graham about the defenses shortcomings last year, because if we go into another year with this same approach, it won’t go over well!
The Giants did it all the time, which was the problem. That defense cost us at least 2-3 games because the opposing team's offense was able to get in range for a field goal and Graham didn't adjust all year.
I don't think anyone knows is where exactly do we stand in the interview process for coordinators. I don't remember any year before now where it was publicized when the Giants were interviewing coordinators. What constitutes an interview for a coordinator position anyway? If Daboll calls a member of a fired staff is that an interview? I assume you have to put in paperwork with the NFL if you are looking to talk to someone already under contract with another team, but as far as I could tell the rules didn't say the coordinator interview needed to be in person, so can a phone call from Daboll to someone on a fired staff mean he's already met all interviewing requirements?
I believe that we haven't seen the best of Graham and the Giants defense.Graham was calling defense with one hand tied behind his back.
Graham was playing a very conservative bend but not break defense to keep the Giants in games. This was clearly part of an overall strategy implemented by Judge to protect the offense. Judge was so risk averse that it impacted all facets of the game.
The Giants defense was on the field way too long.
There is a direct correlation between the time the defense is on the field and how poorly it plays.
The Giants offense was 27th in time of possession at 28.24 minutes per game (47.35%) . The other teams at the bottom are, Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, Jets, Jacksonville, and Seattle.
Not only was the Giants defense on the field a lot but the Giants were playing from behind which allowed the opponents offense to use an entire playbook.
The Giants defense was hurt by losing Martinez. I do not believe that the Giants fans realize how significant he was to the defense. The Giants interior run defense was awful last year. But Martinez's greatest value was his ability to set the defensive alignments. The fall off to Crowder was significant.
Marginal improvement by the Giants offense and if the Giants can find a way to create pressure from the front three and start playing some man coverage. this defense can be very good.
I don't think it's that common, but Matt LaFleur retained Mike Pettine when taking over for McCarthy in Green Bay. I think that's a good comparison for retaining Graham.
I really like this move. It allows Daboll to focus significantly less on the defense to start, and reassess things going forward. If Graham is out after next year it will be after Daboll is fully established, with more capacity to focus on the defense.
then I think that it’s also likely that one of the #5 or#7 will be a new toy for Graham, bringing the top rated ER,LB, CB, and S very much into play vs. 2 OL, saving the 2nd OL for #36, unless trade action happens at 1-4, or 6, OR, we move the #5 or #7 which may shake things out differently.
The cuts, possible trades , may also dictate a player replacement response.
Pretty exciting anticipation: anywhere from a moderate to a very busy predraft offseason.
a) Prevent defense on third and long. Never heard so many announcers comment when the third down was converted - "that was too easy". Embarrassing!
b) Giving up points in last two minutes of half and game. Beyond horrible!
c) when the giants scored, the defense giving the points right back, or rarely making a key stop. Intolerable.
No defensive coordinator will achieve much anywhere without a pass rush. You cannot take bad players and make a pass rush out of thin air. It does not work.
No defensive coordinator will achieve much anywhere without a pass rush. You cannot take bad players and make a pass rush out of thin air. It does not work.
So you must think Daniel Jones can do more with a better OL and more pieces around him, right?
No defensive coordinator will achieve much anywhere without a pass rush. You cannot take bad players and make a pass rush out of thin air. It does not work.
Graham said he would do that and so did Gettleman back in 2020. Both failed to deliver.
He's a good coach as well but I am not sure the people lamenting missing out on him were watching the Ravens defense this year.
They were missing tons of guys thru covid and injuries.
Raven fans wants also want Greg Roman gone. The guy makes chicken soup from chicken shit.
I'm aware of the context on why they were bad but they were bad. He couldn't make chicken soup out of chicken shit this past season.
I like Wink as a DC too. I would have taken him gladly here but don't consider him this massive upgrade over Graham. He has his warts. Fangio is a different story, he's head and shoulders better than the rest. I just never considered Fangio a realistic option, he has stronger professional connections elsewhere and apparently has personal connections on the West Coast. So I am personally fine with either Wink or Graham as they are both strong candidates. Graham does have the stronger connection to both Daboll and the personnel, so it does make sense that he is retained.
I think to an extent Graham was hindered last year by a lack of pass rush (talent driven) and his HC's love affair with playing not to lose. Hopefully both issues can be fixed this year.
Anyone find it strange/interesting that Schoen/Daboll are Parcells/Belichick disciples, or are their trees so big now that it's impossible to avoid that?
over the last six games of the season?
Did they give it their all no matter the odds?
Or, are we just going to blame the deflation of the entire team on Joe Judge?
One thing about Wink Martindale's defense this year, it was last in the league in passing yards given up. The Bills were first.
Related to this. How many coordinators of teams who were arguably the worst in the league get interviews. He is thought of highly around the league.
Big decisions are to be made on defense related to who to keep and who not to. It is good to get a guy's perspective who has been around.
This is a great point that I had missed. Graham is decently likely to get a shot as a head coach in the next hiring cycle. Even if you don't love Graham, is it the worst thing to hang onto him for another year for a couple of mid-round picks? If it doesn't go well, Daboll can let him go after the season, when he's more established, and implement a defense he likes better. This is going to take time; let's play every angle we can.
And I just don't get the idea of Graham being bad at the job. Giants' defense doesn't have any top-end talent at all and it's been middle-of-the-pack for two straight years. He's at a minimum decent.
+2. Great analysis. 2022 is likely to be a rebuilding year, and as someone else said, Graham may be more aggressive with a new head coach.
Everyone was high on Graham after 2020 and down on him after 2021. The Giants 2021 defense ranked a spot better than the 2020 team in DVOA.
Give this man a pass rusher and an offense that isn't a liability and I think we'll see a more aggressive defense.
Daboll is an idiot if he is nor following the BBI majority and what is the latest BBI trend on how to coach the NYGs.
When opponents got aggressive, or into 2 minute offenses they had success.
I like Graham, I think he's a good coach. The defense is definitely the stronger squad on our team. I wasn't expecting holdover from the Judge staff. I honestly don't know how to feel about it
I don't understand the argument of allowing "conditions" as an out for Graham but not Daniel Jones.
Also, take a step back and realize that we fired Joe Judge but now have in place his first pick for both OC and DC when he was hired. One of them he got here, one he didn't. Doesn't scream of much separation from where we were headed to where we're going now.
Correct.
Unless you are unhappy with the system. Then it's not great.
(1) Internal interviews don't count.
(2) Daboll just said he wants to keep Graham.
Or will he be on the hot seat this season and get canned if we stink?
I'd rather everybody be on the same timeline or else we're always rotating the pieces.
I hope reporters get the opportunity to ask Graham about the defenses shortcomings last year, because if we go into another year with this same approach, it won’t go over well!
I hope reporters get the opportunity to ask Graham about the defenses shortcomings last year, because if we go into another year with this same approach, it won’t go over well!
The Giants did it all the time, which was the problem. That defense cost us at least 2-3 games because the opposing team's offense was able to get in range for a field goal and Graham didn't adjust all year.
They were missing tons of guys thru covid and injuries.
Raven fans wants also want Greg Roman gone. The guy makes chicken soup from chicken shit.
Graham was playing a very conservative bend but not break defense to keep the Giants in games. This was clearly part of an overall strategy implemented by Judge to protect the offense. Judge was so risk averse that it impacted all facets of the game.
The Giants defense was on the field way too long.
There is a direct correlation between the time the defense is on the field and how poorly it plays.
The Giants offense was 27th in time of possession at 28.24 minutes per game (47.35%) . The other teams at the bottom are, Detroit, Houston, Atlanta, Jets, Jacksonville, and Seattle.
Not only was the Giants defense on the field a lot but the Giants were playing from behind which allowed the opponents offense to use an entire playbook.
The Giants defense was hurt by losing Martinez. I do not believe that the Giants fans realize how significant he was to the defense. The Giants interior run defense was awful last year. But Martinez's greatest value was his ability to set the defensive alignments. The fall off to Crowder was significant.
Marginal improvement by the Giants offense and if the Giants can find a way to create pressure from the front three and start playing some man coverage. this defense can be very good.
I don't think it's that common, but Matt LaFleur retained Mike Pettine when taking over for McCarthy in Green Bay. I think that's a good comparison for retaining Graham.
I really like this move. It allows Daboll to focus significantly less on the defense to start, and reassess things going forward. If Graham is out after next year it will be after Daboll is fully established, with more capacity to focus on the defense.
The cuts, possible trades , may also dictate a player replacement response.
Pretty exciting anticipation: anywhere from a moderate to a very busy predraft offseason.
a) Prevent defense on third and long. Never heard so many announcers comment when the third down was converted - "that was too easy". Embarrassing!
b) Giving up points in last two minutes of half and game. Beyond horrible!
c) when the giants scored, the defense giving the points right back, or rarely making a key stop. Intolerable.
Please get someone else.
I wonder if the Bend but Don't Break scheme was to maximize the chance of getting turnovers to aid the offense since it clearly wasn't going to be able to do anything by itself.
2021 was frustrating as hell, but I guess we'll see if he can redeem his defense in 2022.
No defensive coordinator will achieve much anywhere without a pass rush. You cannot take bad players and make a pass rush out of thin air. It does not work.
No defensive coordinator will achieve much anywhere without a pass rush. You cannot take bad players and make a pass rush out of thin air. It does not work.
So you must think Daniel Jones can do more with a better OL and more pieces around him, right?
No defensive coordinator will achieve much anywhere without a pass rush. You cannot take bad players and make a pass rush out of thin air. It does not work.
Graham said he would do that and so did Gettleman back in 2020. Both failed to deliver.
He's a good coach as well but I am not sure the people lamenting missing out on him were watching the Ravens defense this year.
They were missing tons of guys thru covid and injuries.
Raven fans wants also want Greg Roman gone. The guy makes chicken soup from chicken shit.
I'm aware of the context on why they were bad but they were bad. He couldn't make chicken soup out of chicken shit this past season.
I like Wink as a DC too. I would have taken him gladly here but don't consider him this massive upgrade over Graham. He has his warts. Fangio is a different story, he's head and shoulders better than the rest. I just never considered Fangio a realistic option, he has stronger professional connections elsewhere and apparently has personal connections on the West Coast. So I am personally fine with either Wink or Graham as they are both strong candidates. Graham does have the stronger connection to both Daboll and the personnel, so it does make sense that he is retained.