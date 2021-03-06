Brian Daboll's Introductory Press Conference

I won't make too much of these things, but Daboll really feels transparent and comfortable. He's got personality working with the Press, joking around. He's off to a good start considering the fact that he seems like he's got the chops after Buffalo's successes and his experience. He might be the just right fit after the misses with McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge
most here was the lack of condescending talk, the lack of this is how it will be because I so deem it to be that way -especially after we saw basically non of that talk transpire out on the actual field.
I have ZERO idea if Daboll will be a winner here but, I at least feel he is a pretty genuine person and knows that the offense needs to improve a ton.
Keeping Graham saves the Giants a lot of learning curve and hopefully helps make a faster transition from losing to winning. The roster breakdown and restructure will be heavily done on the offensive side as the defense has young building blocks in place already.
I love that he spoke from the heart, even at the start.
fwiw. His personality is apparent. He answered the questions with as much candor as possible, displayed a sense of humor and a touch of humility, and gave the strong sense he knows who he is. And, as has been noted, his suit fit.
It seems like the reporters are so myopic to get their question in, he throws them off by addressing them by name and asking how they are. Then a response of “good” - he threw off Leonard and Neil Best. As a fellow baldy, Love the bald jokes!!!
He just comes across as natural. Let's get to work.
I'm reserving judgement this time. I don't care what he says or how he acts. I'm only watching for on field improvement and wins/losses. If he wants to play Jones, Barkley, cut someone, thats all his call. All that I care about is how the team plays on the field. I also don't care if they've had good practices or not.
BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.
It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.
What does it really matter if he comes back next year. Are we seriously competing? Maybe better offense proficiency improved end of half scoring. If not you replace your DC. 2022 is a rebuild obviously.
John Mara said he will be very surprised if Daniel Jones is not the Giants’ opening day starting QB. He also said the medical people are convinced that, despite his neck injury, Jones will be healthy enough to play.
Grandma sounds like a hoot giving him the business after every game lol.
Interesting his son is a coach at penn state. I wonder if he’d bring him in at some point after he’s established and the kid has more experience. But I think he’s more like let him do it on his own kinda guy. Unlike the shanahans where dad was the teacher. Not saying either is right or wrong but different ( it helps when dad was a great coach)
I think he and Daboll know they have him this year on a cheap deal, so they will do everything they can to give him a fair evaluation with their own eyes with an offense built around things he is most comfortable with.
I don't expect Jones to turn into quality NFL QB, but I think that approach is the most prudent and responsible for this year given where this team is with personnel and the cap situation.
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.
One thing that stuck out to me last year was when they did that Behind the Scenes video on Giants.com during free agency Abrams talked about how risky the moves were that they were making to the long term health of the cap; you have to wonder if Gettleman was signing these guys and just telling Abrams to make the numbers work even though he thought it was a bad idea.
One thing that stuck out to me last year was when they did that Behind the Scenes video on Giants.com during free agency Abrams talked about how risky the moves were that they were making to the long term health of the cap; you have to wonder if Gettleman was signing these guys and just telling Abrams to make the numbers work even though he thought it was a bad idea.
Whoever the GM is is Abrams boss. He can say "we can't afford it" but he still has to follow instructions.
Interesting. Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen said no decision yet on whether Daboll calls plays. But Schoen the GM said he’d prefer Daboll not call plays, he’d prefer he manages the game. But they’ll see. Interesting he weighed in there. #Giants
Perhaps they want to get Ken Dorsey in by offering him a chance to call the plays.
Totally agree Matt.
It's not terrible...
All that will matter is if he can start getting the most out of these players.
+1
It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.
John Mara said the medical staff has every confidence that Daniel Jones’ neck won’t be an issue.
John Mara said he did not reach out to Sean Payton because he’s under contract with another team.
BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.
It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.
What does it really matter if he comes back next year. Are we seriously competing? Maybe better offense proficiency improved end of half scoring. If not you replace your DC. 2022 is a rebuild obviously.
John Mara: “There’ll be a free Pepsi waiting for you on the way out. … Large.”
John Mara said he will be very surprised if Daniel Jones is not the Giants’ opening day starting QB. He also said the medical people are convinced that, despite his neck injury, Jones will be healthy enough to play.
It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.
Keeping Abrams is what is really throwing me for a loop.
Interesting his son is a coach at penn state. I wonder if he’d bring him in at some point after he’s established and the kid has more experience. But I think he’s more like let him do it on his own kinda guy. Unlike the shanahans where dad was the teacher. Not saying either is right or wrong but different ( it helps when dad was a great coach)
I don't expect Jones to turn into quality NFL QB, but I think that approach is the most prudent and responsible for this year given where this team is with personnel and the cap situation.
He can trade Barkley and will if given the chance. Jones is untradeable right now pending medical clearance.
Keeping him around long enough to clean up his mess?
One thing that stuck out to me last year was when they did that Behind the Scenes video on Giants.com during free agency Abrams talked about how risky the moves were that they were making to the long term health of the cap; you have to wonder if Gettleman was signing these guys and just telling Abrams to make the numbers work even though he thought it was a bad idea.
I wonder if that was his call. Depressing to think it wasn't.
Whoever the GM is is Abrams boss. He can say "we can't afford it" but he still has to follow instructions.
I think that depends more on schoen than PG.
@giantswfan
#Giants #Schoen - ideally, (the HC) doesn't call the plays and the OC does"
I remember that and I agree with your take here.
@giantswfan
#Giants #Schoen - ideally, (the HC) doesn't call the plays and the OC does"
Well, it may be hard getting the OC they want if he thinks he can't call plays.
I think it depends on who they get for the OC.
Perhaps they want to get Ken Dorsey in by offering him a chance to call the plays.
@Dan_Salomone
Daboll said they’ve done a lot of OC interviews. He will keep them private for now.
@Dan_Salomone
Brian Daboll said he’s comfortable hiring a first-time play-caller if he’s the right fit.