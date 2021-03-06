for display only
Brian Daboll's Introductory Press Conference

Eric from BBI : Admin : 9:00 am

GiantsTV @GiantsTV

Watch HC Brian Daboll's first press conference LIVE at 10:00 AM on http://Giants.com, Giants App, @GiantsTV, @MSGNetworks & our YouTube Channel


"I'm comfortable in my own skin but I don't have all the answers"  
j_rud : 10:24 am : link
That was refreshingly candid
...  
ryanmkeane : 10:27 am : link
"the schemes are gonna be what the players are best at"
Ok ... that was hysterical ... are you from South Carolina?  
Spider56 : 10:28 am : link
Keep it light .. keep it simple ... keep it focused.
After getting too caught up in Judge's press conference  
Matt in SGS : 10:28 am : link
I won't make too much of these things, but Daboll really feels transparent and comfortable. He's got personality working with the Press, joking around. He's off to a good start considering the fact that he seems like he's got the chops after Buffalo's successes and his experience. He might be the just right fit after the misses with McAdoo, Shurmur and Judge
More effusive about Barkley than Jones  
Producer : 10:29 am : link
which is telling.
RE: After getting too caught up in Judge's press conference  
Rjanyg : 10:30 am : link
In comment 15585472 Matt in SGS said:
Quote:
Totally agree Matt.


Totally agree Matt.
I love that Schoen introduced him  
Sean : 10:31 am : link
It has always been Mara introducing the coach in the past.
I thought that was a very impressive  
Football Giants : 10:31 am : link
press conference.
Damn, I knew this would happen, I'm gonna buy some new Giants gear  
Giants61 : 10:31 am : link
and stuff
RE: His Suit Fits!  
moze1021 : 10:31 am : link
In comment 15585362 Mike from Ohio said:
Quote:
We are out of the gates fast with this one.


It's not terrible...
Fantastic interview........  
Simms11 : 10:32 am : link
I think he knocked the ball right out of the park! Very likable guy who has already tried to endear himself to the NY media. Really good interview IMO.
I think oen thing that I enjoyed the  
jvm52106 : 10:32 am : link
most here was the lack of condescending talk, the lack of this is how it will be because I so deem it to be that way -especially after we saw basically non of that talk transpire out on the actual field.

I have ZERO idea if Daboll will be a winner here but, I at least feel he is a pretty genuine person and knows that the offense needs to improve a ton.

Keeping Graham saves the Giants a lot of learning curve and hopefully helps make a faster transition from losing to winning. The roster breakdown and restructure will be heavily done on the offensive side as the defense has young building blocks in place already.
I love that he spoke from the heart, even at the start.  
BLUATHRT : 10:33 am : link
no long-winded thank you's, no bullshit. I like him.
Blunt  
AcidTest : 10:33 am : link
and honest.
Came across as authentic  
Mike from Ohio : 10:34 am : link
not trying to be anything he is not. I can see why he interviewed well.

All that will matter is if he can start getting the most out of these players.
RE: I think oen thing that I enjoyed the  
hocuspocus : 10:34 am : link
In comment 15585487 jvm52106 said:
Quote:
most here was the lack of condescending talk, the lack of this is how it will be because I so deem it to be that way -especially after we saw basically non of that talk transpire out on the actual field.

I have ZERO idea if Daboll will be a winner here but, I at least feel he is a pretty genuine person and knows that the offense needs to improve a ton.

Keeping Graham saves the Giants a lot of learning curve and hopefully helps make a faster transition from losing to winning. The roster breakdown and restructure will be heavily done on the offensive side as the defense has young building blocks in place already.


+1
He Nailed the Press Conference,  
clatterbuck : 10:37 am : link
fwiw. His personality is apparent. He answered the questions with as much candor as possible, displayed a sense of humor and a touch of humility, and gave the strong sense he knows who he is. And, as has been noted, his suit fit.
He sounds like he belongs  
eli4life : 10:37 am : link
I don’t blame him about the pressers lol I can do anything in front of anyone but if I had to speak it’s like a nightmare
Graham situation is a win win  
Lowell : 10:38 am : link
BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.
RE: Very polite  
Costy16 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15585456 Drewcon40 said:
Quote:
It seems like the reporters are so myopic to get their question in, he throws them off by addressing them by name and asking how they are. Then a response of “good” - he threw off Leonard and Neil Best. As a fellow baldy, Love the bald jokes!!!


Yes, I noticed this. I also noticed in the interview with Papa he called him Bob a few times.

He just comes across as natural. Let's get to work.
RE: Graham situation is a win win  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:40 am : link
In comment 15585507 Lowell said:
Quote:
BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.


It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.
People always seem positive after a new coachs first interview  
PatersonPlank : 10:44 am : link
I'm reserving judgement this time. I don't care what he says or how he acts. I'm only watching for on field improvement and wins/losses. If he wants to play Jones, Barkley, cut someone, thats all his call. All that I care about is how the team plays on the field. I also don't care if they've had good practices or not.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:46 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
John Mara said the medical staff has every confidence that Daniel Jones’ neck won’t be an issue.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
John Mara said he did not reach out to Sean Payton because he’s under contract with another team.
RE: RE: Graham situation is a win win  
BigBlueJ : 10:47 am : link
In comment 15585512 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15585507 Lowell said:


Quote:


BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.



It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.


What does it really matter if he comes back next year. Are we seriously competing? Maybe better offense proficiency improved end of half scoring. If not you replace your DC. 2022 is a rebuild obviously.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
Art Stapleton

@art_stapleton
John Mara: “There’ll be a free Pepsi waiting for you on the way out. … Large.”
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:47 am : link
Ralph Vacchiano

@RVacchianoSNY
John Mara said he will be very surprised if Daniel Jones is not the Giants’ opening day starting QB. He also said the medical people are convinced that, despite his neck injury, Jones will be healthy enough to play.
RE: RE: Graham situation is a win win  
BigBlueJ : 10:48 am : link
Keeping Abrams is what is really throwing me for a loop.
Quote:
In comment 15585507 Lowell said:


Quote:


BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.



It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.



Keeping Abrams is what is really throwing me for a loop.
It’s a shame his grandparents didn’t get to see it  
eli4life : 10:48 am : link
Grandma sounds like a hoot giving him the business after every game lol.

Interesting his son is a coach at penn state. I wonder if he’d bring him in at some point after he’s established and the kid has more experience. But I think he’s more like let him do it on his own kinda guy. Unlike the shanahans where dad was the teacher. Not saying either is right or wrong but different ( it helps when dad was a great coach)
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:48 am : link
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.
I don't get the impression he has made up his mind on Jones  
Mike from Ohio : 10:49 am : link
I think he and Daboll know they have him this year on a cheap deal, so they will do everything they can to give him a fair evaluation with their own eyes with an offense built around things he is most comfortable with.

I don't expect Jones to turn into quality NFL QB, but I think that approach is the most prudent and responsible for this year given where this team is with personnel and the cap situation.
RE: More effusive about Barkley than Jones  
TroyArchersGhost : 10:50 am : link
In comment 15585474 Producer said:
Quote:
which is telling.

He can trade Barkley and will if given the chance. Jones is untradeable right now pending medical clearance.
RE: ...  
FranknWeezer : 10:51 am : link
In comment 15585544 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.


Keeping him around long enough to clean up his mess?
RE: ...  
Steve in Greenwich : 10:52 am : link
In comment 15585544 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.

One thing that stuck out to me last year was when they did that Behind the Scenes video on Giants.com during free agency Abrams talked about how risky the moves were that they were making to the long term health of the cap; you have to wonder if Gettleman was signing these guys and just telling Abrams to make the numbers work even though he thought it was a bad idea.
RE: ...  
TroyArchersGhost : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15585544 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.

I wonder if that was his call. Depressing to think it wasn't.
RE: RE: ...  
Ten Ton Hammer : 10:54 am : link
In comment 15585573 Steve in Greenwich said:
Quote:
In comment 15585544 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.


One thing that stuck out to me last year was when they did that Behind the Scenes video on Giants.com during free agency Abrams talked about how risky the moves were that they were making to the long term health of the cap; you have to wonder if Gettleman was signing these guys and just telling Abrams to make the numbers work even though he thought it was a bad idea.


Whoever the GM is is Abrams boss. He can say "we can't afford it" but he still has to follow instructions.
RE: RE: Graham situation is a win win  
eli4life : 10:56 am : link
I think that depends more on schoen than PG.
Quote:
In comment 15585507 Lowell said:


Quote:


BD gets his DC or we get draft choices if PG becomes a HC.



It's not a win-win if Graham remains DC, the Giants are in a winner take-all division battle in two years, and Dak Prescott has to go 90 yards to win the game.


I think that depends more on schoen than PG.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 am : link
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Schoen - ideally, (the HC) doesn't call the plays and the OC does"
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:56 am : link
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Interesting. Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen said no decision yet on whether Daboll calls plays. But Schoen the GM said he’d prefer Daboll not call plays, he’d prefer he manages the game. But they’ll see. Interesting he weighed in there. #Giants
can't commit on that  
hitdog42 : 10:59 am : link
until they know who OC is
RE: RE: ...  
ZogZerg : 11:02 am : link
I remember that and I agree with your take here.
Quote:
In comment 15585544 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21
Joe Schoen said assistant GM Kevin Abrams will be retained.


One thing that stuck out to me last year was when they did that Behind the Scenes video on Giants.com during free agency Abrams talked about how risky the moves were that they were making to the long term health of the cap; you have to wonder if Gettleman was signing these guys and just telling Abrams to make the numbers work even though he thought it was a bad idea.


I remember that and I agree with your take here.
RE: ...  
ZogZerg : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15585591 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
GiantsWFAN
@giantswfan
#Giants #Schoen - ideally, (the HC) doesn't call the plays and the OC does"


Well, it may be hard getting the OC they want if he thinks he can't call plays.
RE: ...  
jvm52106 : 11:05 am : link
I think it depends on who they get for the OC.
Quote:
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Interesting. Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen said no decision yet on whether Daboll calls plays. But Schoen the GM said he’d prefer Daboll not call plays, he’d prefer he manages the game. But they’ll see. Interesting he weighed in there. #Giants


I think it depends on who they get for the OC.
RE: ...  
Lowell : 11:06 am : link
In comment 15585593 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Pat Leonard

@PLeonardNYDN
Interesting. Brian Daboll & Joe Schoen said no decision yet on whether Daboll calls plays. But Schoen the GM said he’d prefer Daboll not call plays, he’d prefer he manages the game. But they’ll see. Interesting he weighed in there. #Giants


Perhaps they want to get Ken Dorsey in by offering him a chance to call the plays.
Just watched it.  
Danny Kanell : 11:09 am : link
I like this guy alot.
Seems like good dude.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 11:10 am : link
Just win baby.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:27 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Daboll said they’ve done a lot of OC interviews. He will keep them private for now.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 11:28 am : link
Dan Salomone
@Dan_Salomone
Brian Daboll said he’s comfortable hiring a first-time play-caller if he’s the right fit.
Interesting that we don't know who they have Interviewed  
Boatie Warrant : 11:33 am : link
I thought the league office had to be notified of these interviews. If that is the case it is hard to think they haven't been leaked.
God knows I want Jones the hell outta here  
Greg from LI : 11:34 am : link
But despite the multiple reports about how Schoen and Daboll like Jones, I was reassured that Daboll seems pretty lukewarm about the guy.
