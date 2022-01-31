Peter King: Schoen told King, Giants have to cut 40M in Cap

"According to
@Peter_King
, Giants GM Joe Schoen told him that he'll have to clear out $40M in salary cap. "
"Finally, new braintrust for the Giants. This week (Saturday) is the 10-year anniversary of New York’s last playoff victory—the 21-17 Super Bowl win over New England. That is one long dry spell. New GM Joe Schoen won’t have an easy path with his buddy and new coach Brian Daboll. The Giants have to either fix Daniel Jones or replace him in 2023, and Schoen told me Saturday he’ll have to clear out $40 million from a bloated and mismanaged salary cap this spring.
“When we first got to Buffalo,” said Schoen, who worked for the Bills from 2017-’21, “we had $55 million in dead cap money we had to manage. We had a plan there, and we’ll have one here. We may have to make some decisions that hurt, but I do not want to kick the can down the road with the cap. I want to get it fixed.”
Schoen is smart—a bad team like the Giants needs to rip the cap band-aid off quickly so 2023 can be bright. (More about Jones in 10 Things, below.) I also think Schoen would be smart to look to deal one of their two high first-round picks (fifth or seventh overall) for future draft capital, so they could be in a pick-rich position to pick a quarterback if they’d be in the market for one in 2023."
Going to be some touch decisions this offseason King
- ( New Window
)
Quote:
In comment 15585353 bronxct1 said:
Quote:
These cuts net around 39.7 million in savings:
Bradberry - (Trade would be nice but doubtful, doubt they'd extend)
Shepard - That injury makes this one easy
Martinez - He may come back from that ACL but he saves 8.5 mil being cut
Rudolph - He's done, 5 million saved
Dixon - Also done, 2.8 million saved
D. Booker - Saves 2.1 million, they can probably find someone cheaper to fill his role
K. Smith - Nothing special, saves 2.5 million
N. Gates - May not be able to play saves 2.1 million
I think all of these players above are not really a large loss to the overall talent on the roster outside of Bradberry. The rest all have major injury concerns or are replacement level or below contributors.
If you add in a restructure to L. Williams contract the Giants would have somewhere around 49 million dollars to play with without hammering next year's cap situation.
Slight correction here on what I meant with this post. All of those cuts plus restructuring williams gets us to 38 million of open cap space by saving 49 million dollars.
How much do we save from letting Bradberry go?
Over 12 mil
Another BS BBI take that folks have repeated like parrots.
The Giants have been really bad for 5 years. What's one more? The franchise has been taking short sighted half measures and trying to duct tape together a winner for better part of the past decade. If the Giants are targeting QB in 2023, then having top 5 pick and clean cap in 2023 would help fans get past the initial losing period. Who knows they might even be entertaining.
Tank here we come.
what do you think they want to clear the 40m for?
see the math above, how many starters do they need to cut to get there? 2?
you realize they have 100m free for 23 and 200m for 24 right?
with all the draft picks this is almost as much of a blank canvas as you can get. the only thing seemingly off the table is shopping at the top of the FA market but Schoen already said his preference is not to do that any way.
no. the worst GM in modern sports history.
We were gonna be bad anyway. Nobody is mentioning that fact that DJ has to learn a new offense as well
So not only do we have an average QB, but we have an average QB learning a new system
not even sure how he'll be fairly assessed next year because of this
The #1 pick in the 2023 Draft?
The Giants Oline is a mess but, we do have our LT and potentially a LG (at least for this year) in Shane Lemieux. People tend to forget Olines work well together with continuity and not necessarily 5 All-Pros. We need a functioning system Oline (no more rotating guys in and out- very stupid for a group that needs to gel together).
So, assuming LT and LG are set, I would expect the Giants to keep maybe Bredeson or Price (most likely as backups only) and everything else will be added. We should sign a VET FA (not top tier) who knows the system and draft at least 3 Olinemen.
We will need 3 new TE's.
$40 mil is a very specific number meaning I think they have already identified what players and contracts need to go.
Cutting (ignore Dead 2022 money- just savings)
Bradberry- $12,136,111 is saved
Martinez- saves $8,525,000
Shepard saves $4,505,000
Rudolph saves $5,000,000
Gates saves $2,125,000
Dixon saves $2,800,000
Booker saves $2,125,000
Love saves $2,540,000
Slayton saves $2,540,000
K.Smith saves $2,540,000
FYI extending (not restructure) Williams saves us $14 mil and no dead money. Extending Martinez instead of cutting would do something similar.
Trading Barkley would save is $7 mil against the cap. If the Giants were smart they would trade Barkley for a lower 2022 pick and conditional 2023 pick that could become a first if certain metrics are met.
Bardberry post 6/1 cut.... 13.5
Shepard post 6/1 cut...... 8.5
what do you think they want to clear the 40m for?
see the math above, how many starters do they need to cut to get there? 2?
you realize they have 100m free for 23 and 200m for 24 right?
with all the draft picks this is almost as much of a blank canvas as you can get. the only thing seemingly off the table is shopping at the top of the FA market but Schoen already said his preference is not to do that any way.
+1 Exactly!!! Let the cap hell crowd lose their minds AGAIN!!!
of course it's real, it's also rarely a major impediment to making moves that an organization wants to make.
weren't they in cap hell last year too? then they went out spent like the 2nd most of any team in UFA. the cowboys are in cap hell every year and yet always manage to keep the guys they want.
A cleaner cap situation for 2023 and 2024 etc is solid.
A cleaner cap situation for 2023 and 2024 etc is solid.
nobody is endorsing the choices made previously. they spent a lot last year and got nothing for it.
my point is they were able to spend despite "cap hell" and they will be again if that's what they choose to do.
The only way I do it is if I can still remain in the top 10. More than anything this team needs talent. Yes you can get guys later but you have an opportunity to start the transformation this year. Some guys take a year or 2 to really develop. You are kicking that development down the line. You may turn the 5th pick into pick 20 next year.
We traded away 11 and got a 20 & 7. What is we trade 5 and get a 15 & a 20, is that a good return?
Shep couldnt stay on the field. Rudolph on his last legs. Bradberry's play declining. Logan Ryan is replaceable... hello Julian Love.
Quote:
and notched 4 wins with an awful roster with very little upward potential, it's poor management. Period, full stop.
A cleaner cap situation for 2023 and 2024 etc is solid.
nobody is endorsing the choices made previously. they spent a lot last year and got nothing for it.
my point is they were able to spend despite "cap hell" and they will be again if that's what they choose to do.
It's a specious argument in my book. A roster this bad shouldn't be capped out in the first place. Creating space to get marginally better shouldn't be a goal to pound the table for, imv.
Eli was toast yesterday
There are 20+ moves Schoen should make with cuts, trades, and restructures. Easily. And let's hope there are no players deemed too valuable to keep. Nobody should be protected.
This is one of the most important drafts in years for this franchise to start the foundation over with Schoen/Daboll & a new staff. They need to nail every pick.
I'm sure there will be some sort of supplementation in FA, just not big splashes.
Shep couldnt stay on the field. Rudolph on his last legs. Bradberry's play declining. Logan Ryan is replaceable... hello Julian Love.
Ryan doesn't save us much money so he may stay this year.
weren't they in cap hell last year too? then they went out spent like the 2nd most of any team in UFA. the cowboys are in cap hell every year and yet always manage to keep the guys they want.
The cowboys are better at this than the Giants are, firstly.
And yes, the Giants were able to get what they wanted. The argument was always *at what cost*?
We conveniently leave out that they bled talent and made their OL worse in order to have the money for their offensive pickups and Jackson. That's not real cap flexibility.
Right now, it feels easy to say he'll get a pass for inheriting an talent-empty roster. But it's get hot under the collar quickly for head coaches.
End of last year, the team was still 'playing hard for coach Judge' and we were an eyelash away from the playoffs.
That ended quickly.
Right now, it feels easy to say he'll get a pass for inheriting an talent-empty roster. But it's get hot under the collar quickly for head coaches.
End of last year, the team was still 'playing hard for coach Judge' and we were an eyelash away from the playoffs.
That ended quickly.
I don't think Zac Taylor is fretting his first two years.
End of last year, the team was still 'playing hard for coach Judge' and we were an eyelash away from the playoffs.
That ended quickly.
Well, this is where being good and willing to self-scout honestly, and not allowing your vision to be clouded are so important. Fans can get clouded, those running a football team cannot. Giants were closer to a 3-win team than a playoff team in 2020, and 2021 was a nothingburger.
Quote:
and not major losses. Blake Martinez is the one player I'm not sure if he's released because he's still a productive player.
Shep couldnt stay on the field. Rudolph on his last legs. Bradberry's play declining. Logan Ryan is replaceable... hello Julian Love.
Ryan doesn't save us much money so he may stay this year.
Didn't check what's the cap savings on Ryan?
Actually being required to restructure salaries of guys like Sterling Shepard to execute the above desperation is cap hell...
There are no great Giants on this team. The cuts aren't going to be painful; they're going to be relief. Like taking weight off a load we're carrying.
This is the worst roster the Giants have had in about 40 years. The sooner it's gone, the better. This is the road back.
Quote:
weren't they in cap hell last year too? then they went out spent like the 2nd most of any team in UFA. the cowboys are in cap hell every year and yet always manage to keep the guys they want.
The cowboys are better at this than the Giants are, firstly.
And yes, the Giants were able to get what they wanted. The argument was always *at what cost*?
We conveniently leave out that they bled talent and made their OL worse in order to have the money for their offensive pickups and Jackson. That's not real cap flexibility.
Again, to me cap means nothing if you are winning. The biggest issue I have with cap "think" is the oh no dead money. Who cares? if a guy is taking a roster spot up for say 18 mil and his play is average or below average, and you need cap space to add other players, you jettison the guy, eat say 8 mil and FREE up 10 mil. That 10 mil could be a number of mid tier guys that are needed. Play has to equal pay or there is no reason to keep him just because of the dead money.
cap space is cap space- dead money is just a footnote. Do what you have to do. What is bad is when you take a bad cap situation (with bad signings) and then redo them so the bad signing is still on the team and the $$$ is now pushed to another year. If you are in it to win it all now then ok, if you are building (which we were supposed to be) then you should NEVER be in that situation.
Quote:
In comment 15585515 Four Aces said:
Quote:
and not major losses. Blake Martinez is the one player I'm not sure if he's released because he's still a productive player.
Shep couldnt stay on the field. Rudolph on his last legs. Bradberry's play declining. Logan Ryan is replaceable... hello Julian Love.
Ryan doesn't save us much money so he may stay this year.
Didn't check what's the cap savings on Ryan?
$775k
Almost everyone could be replaced with a late round draft pic. That in itself tells you how bad the roster is.
I DO expect a LOT more hits with the draft choices. That is, the guys they draft SHOULD become competent starters at a much higher rate than under DG. If they trade no picks away, they'll be bringing in 9 draft picks plus the UFAs. If they get a good haul, a lot of rookies -- on their way to becoming competent starters -- will be playing (in place of the cut guys).
I also think Barkley is probably traded. Problem is, his value isn't what it once was.
The cowboys are better at this than the Giants are, firstly.
And yes, the Giants were able to get what they wanted. The argument was always *at what cost*?
We conveniently leave out that they bled talent and made their OL worse in order to have the money for their offensive pickups and Jackson. That's not real cap flexibility.
no they made the wrong choices. instead of golladay/jackson/rudolph they could have signed Hendrickson or Reddick, kept Zeitler, and still had money leftover.
that's why there's a new gm now - to make better choices. the cap will function the same though, malleable to whatever the plan is.
it sounds like the plan is to get $40m this offseason and as detailed above it's pretty easy to get to.
Quote:
How did it work out when Gettleman did it?
Janoris Jenkins in the playoffs. JPP won a Super Bowl. Eli Apple in the Super Bowl. Justin Pugh in the playoffs. OBJ in the Super Bowl.
Sadly the 2017 roster was stronger than the 2021 roster.
Gettlemans mistake wasmt clearing the roster, it was failing to rebuild it. In truly spectacular fashion no less. Also every single one of those players also featured something other than money that led to them leaving.
Jenkins- social media meltdown
JPP-his career had stagnated here. Even before the hand he was showing up overweight. He needed a change of scenery.
Eli Apple- You fuckiing serious with this one? I'm not even addressing this. I gotta go take a shit.
Pugh- locker room lawyer, whined about position changes, couldn't stay on the field.
OBJ- He didn't want to be here. You could debate if the FO did everything they could to make it work but again, it had nothing to do with the cap
Good post here
Quote:
In comment 15585515 Four Aces said:
Quote:
and not major losses. Blake Martinez is the one player I'm not sure if he's released because he's still a productive player.
Shep couldnt stay on the field. Rudolph on his last legs. Bradberry's play declining. Logan Ryan is replaceable... hello Julian Love.
Ryan doesn't save us much money so he may stay this year.
Didn't check what's the cap savings on Ryan?
Might be a good trade candidate if the savings is less than a million.
Look at that list of cuts - and who had a positive impact in 21? Bradberry may be tough to replace. Martinez is a huge loss, but was a loss for 21 anyway...
There are a TON of O Lineman available in FA. Don't need to shop in the upper tier. Literally just adequate players would be a huge boast to the O line. Slightly below average players would be a positive leap at this point, so not exactly tough to do with limited money.
Clear the cap for the future, 2022 this team isn't competing in any scenario. But I certainly can see bringing in OK players and them being much better than 21.
Actually being required to restructure salaries of guys like Sterling Shepard to execute the above desperation is cap hell...
Man, those were poorly thought-out signings.
The combined ROI on all of them is upside-down.
Look at that list of cuts - and who had a positive impact in 21? Bradberry may be tough to replace. Martinez is a huge loss, but was a loss for 21 anyway...
There are a TON of O Lineman available in FA. Don't need to shop in the upper tier. Literally just adequate players would be a huge boast to the O line. Slightly below average players would be a positive leap at this point, so not exactly tough to do with limited money.
Clear the cap for the future, 2022 this team isn't competing in any scenario. But I certainly can see bringing in OK players and them being much better than 21.
Not crazy at all... that's exactly how I see it. We can actually be better in 2022. A lot guys being paid and were injured and/or declining. Reallocate some of that money to sign competent offensive lineman and this team should improve on that alone.