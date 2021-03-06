Kevin Abrams will remain with Giants

I’m not upset either. It’s impossible for us to know what Abrams actually wanted the team today with certain decisions. Entirely possible, Gettleman just never listened to him. I could also see Schoen keeping Abrams through the draft before moving on.
Assistant GM Kevin Abrams is expected to remain with the team, per Joe Schoen. He’s viewed as a tremendous resource. Schoen even notes that Abrams has offered to give up that title if they need it to bring on another personnel executive.
Replying to @DDuggan21
Schoen said Abrams has offered to give up the assistant GM title if that’s needed to lure someone else to join the front office (this seems like the most likely outcome, with Schoen bringing in someone he knows as his right-hand man).
The guy is clearly a team player. I'm good with it.
I do not believe in cleaning house. You are dealing with people and their families.
No one on this board knows what advice Abrams has given the organization.
I am sure that there are services that he can provide that will not interfere with Schoen/Daboll ability to change the roster.
Players have families too and they’re cut every day.
After all, the Giants are in terrific shape with the cap
Abrams was never the decision maker. He was the guy who was told to make it work. Just last off-season we were praising him because the Giants had enough cap space to sign Leo, KG, and Jackson. Now that those signings haven’t exactly been home runs, we can’t really shame Abrams for the cap mess.
And considering the Giants can shed 40mil pretty easily, they aren’t in cap he’ll. Especially considering how much space they have in 23’.
I'm for whatever wins games. Fire the parking lot attendants if it means more W's.
That's the key, if Joe can bring in his own man, then I am fine if Kevin stays
I know they are in a terrible position now but I think most of the blame goes to DG. Abrams is actually pretty knowledgeable with working through the cap so I am ok with this as long as he is removed of the title of assistant GM. That title should go to someone else. Preferably from outside the organization.
This is the part that gets lost in all the angst. And I get it, nobody associated with the Giants front office should get the benefit of the doubt, but the knee-jerk reaction to blame Abrams for the Giants cap situation misses out on the concept that it was Gettleman making decisions, and Abrams job was to squeeze them in under the cap
For example, the blame for signing Solder and fooking our cap with an awful contract for an underperforming player falls first on Gettleman
Howard Hughes and Noah Dietrich: Gettleman running around wide eyed and possibly mentally ill, making outlandish and ridiculous demands while Abrams followed behind with a calculator and pencil, trying in vain to explain why it was financial suicide.
Can we put him in the basement with his red stapler?
but it is difficult to understand how a team that has drafted so poorly, and managed the cap so poorly, is happy with what the Asst GM is doing.
If he has no say in either thing, what value is he bringing? If he does have say in these things, what has he done to show them he is part of the solution?
The question should not be "Does Abrams need to be fired?," it should be "What has Abrams demonstrated to show he is part oft he solution?" I am again worried that that is not the question Mara ever asks.
re personnel/policy. I give Schoen the benefit of the doubt. I don’t see anything here
So then why is he here? What is his role if he has had no hand in what has transpired for the last decade? If the team starts winning, should we also evaluate Abrams as "he doesn't make any decisions?"
Replacing the money guy without a proper handoff could easily be a disaster. It would make sense to keep him for at least year to get a better understanding of the books how they sit right now and understand past transactions that still affect the team.
I know how hard it was for me taking over someone’s job with only having two weeks with them before leaving the company. It made me so much slower and inefficient than I could have been if I had 6 months to handle that hand off. My job was no where near as complicated as being the Money guy of an NFL team.
I don’t think this role is an apples to apples like other nfl exec jobs are in relation to one team to another.
They were typically ok with the cap and when they decided to sign Galladay although overpaying, it might have been ok. But then signing Rudolph and then overpaying for Adoree put them way over the top.
I actually think Joe Judge likely influenced this. I don’t think Gettleman or Abrams would have done this based on their history with the cap.
really did nothing but plug contracts he was given into an excel spreadsheet and let the GM know what the cap looked like. Based on many of the responses here, it seems Abrams didn't really do anything requiring any degree of skill or judgment.
If Abrams exercises no level of judgment or expertise, what are they paying him for, and why are they retaining him?
The cap is a mess but he's likely just manipulating the numbers year to year to make all the pieces fit. He's not greenlighting the signings. In no way shape or form should he have been promoted but I have no problem if Schoen wants to evaluate him for a year.
I am more concerned with scouting and modernizing other areas of the Giants operation than what they do with the numbers guy.
Any of these moves in isolation can be rationalized...
But this is a franchise that has strived for pathological levels of familiarity over the years, and we all agree that ownership is too involved in important decisions.
So, yes, he may have only moved the money around based on DGs directions. And yes, some of you can make the case for Graham (though I disagree). And yes, there is little reason to dump Jones and Barkley right now.
But taken as a whole, does this seem right to you? How many teams, coming off a bad year, with a new GM and HC actually keep the assistant GM and defensive coordinator? Are these sound ideas? Or more just Mara meddling.
We will never know. But I think, given this organization's recent history and structure, a clean, clean break would be much more reassuring.
Have you ever worked anywhere where Finance or Accounting tells the owner or CEO what to do? Or refuses to do what the owner or CEO says?
He is paid to understand and manage the cap, which is a specialist role in any NFL front office.
Giving up his title. Sounds like the job market for Kevin must be jumping...
The cap is a mess but he's likely just manipulating the numbers year to year to make all the pieces fit. He's not greenlighting the signings. In no way shape or form should he have been promoted but I have no problem if Schoen wants to evaluate him for a year.
I am more concerned with scouting and modernizing other areas of the Giants operation than what they do with the numbers guy.
Yes, this is exactly right. The other part is time/logistics. The Giants have to move $40 million in cap in about two months. Do we really want the person managing the logistics of that process to be brand new?
Get through this early offseason and draft, and reassess in May.
Apples to oranges in your analogy.
Abrams is the Assistant GM. I never suggested he tells the owners what to do. I am suggesting he has input into what the GM does. Doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine the GM consults with his assistant, does it? If no, what was Schoen doing in Buffalo?
For all I know Abrams just had a inbox on his desk and when DG dropped off another contract he input it. If so, then why not have an intern do it? Or is it more logical to assume he has some input into scouting (as he himself said he did) and in contract negotiations?
Maybe he counselled DG away from some other moves that would have been even worse? That is the only way I could see that he has been an asset and worth retaining. But that requires us to believe DG was even worse that any of us realize (which is a little difficult to fathom).
What KA did or didn’t do in the prior regime is now meaningless. Even offering to give up his Asst GM title certainly sounds like he’s going to have loads of input in decision-making moving forward. Schoen has his reasons, so I’ll leave it at that.
That's a good point as well. I get why people are reacting negatively to this but by all accounts Schoen can still bring in his own Assistant GM. That can't happen until after the draft anyway and until that time, they need to figure out the cap. It makes sense to keep the cap guy on during the transition.
If Abrams remains Assistant GM after the first offseason? Sure, sound the alarms. If he helps Schoen navigate this mess for a year and remains with the team strictly as the numbers guy after Schoen can bring in his people? It's a nothing burger. There are other areas of this operation that are much more deserving of an overhaul than the guy moving the numbers around.
He'll have plenty of time to figure out if he can get what he needs from Abrams, who seems like a pure "spreadsheet guy" and not a football guy. It seemed to me that Abrams did find ways to make the bad decisions of the team in FA work but also that the primary reason the cap is in such bad shape is that the team has not built via the draft. They constantly have needed to go to FA to fill holes.
that I think John Mara looks at people who works for the Giants as "Do they deserve to be fired" as opposed to "Have they earned the right to keep this job?" I think Abrams is a great example. I believe if Schoen wanted him gone he could certainly fire him, but I don't doubt Mara explained to Schoen how much he likes and respects Abrams and thinks he is very valuable. I think Mara is bothered by turnover and instability and he is trying to lessen it as much as he can, and that message is likely not lost on Schoen.
Think about it. What are his skills? He works with the NfL salary cap. What are his credentials? He's been with one of the worst organizations in the league.
If he gets fired, what does he do? He's already at the bottom rung of the ladder in the league. Another team isn't going to be jumping to sign him. There's no equivalent in college or high school football. And he doesn't have any real skills that would resonate at a real job.
Mara likes him. So he's going to go to bat for him hard. Schoen has to pick some battles. The correct strategy for Schoen is to put Abrams in an Excel box, managing the cap and reporting to him. There are some things you have to do as a favor to the big boss.
I'm not saying this is great. I'm not saying we should particularly care about Abrams. But Mara does. So it needs to be navigated.
It's a big deal if Schoen doesn't bring in any FO personnel pre-draft
Bc he can't draft by himself. He needs input from other people whose opinion he respects, and right now, we don't know if he respects any of the scouts and FO player personnel people, since he didn't hire any of them. If Mara is preventing him from brining in his own people, 1) his decision-making is handicapped in the draft and FA, and 2) Mara is still calling the shots.
You never know what to believe with the Giants, but I believe, given that we know Mara wanted Abrams to be a GM in the future, he gave him the Assistant GM title to forward his career.
He has no background in evaluation, player personnel or scouting, so how much can he advise any GM that does? His career experience is very narrow and his profile page is thinner than kleenex.
Salary Cap Analyst for the NFL league office. Then Salary Cap Analyst for the Giants from '99-02. Then Assistant GM from '02-current.
Hoping Schoen brings in his own right hand guy though. I don’t know as much as many of you regarding what his liability is for the last mess. I can make joy read between the lines. From an outsiders perspective, if he was though to be the new GM he was making many decisions not just following orders.
if he wants to keep Abrams around collecting a paycheck because he is a friend that's up to him. Hopefully he has no expectation that Abrams will be involved in decision making unless Schoen wants to include him.
LMAO about giving up his title to bring in a more talented asst GM.
Giving up his title. Sounds like the job market for Kevin must be jumping...
If he really cared, he'd give up his paycheck and keycard, too.
This is encouraging as it suggests that Abrams is being demoted and replaced by someone Schoen is familiar with.
Due to everyone's exact knowledge of what goes on in the Giant's offices at all times we can now be sure that nothing will change and Mara will be making the decisions to not go for it on 4th down. The future has just ended! ;)
Abrams clearly did a lot more than just salary cap work.
In fact, it was publicly mentioned several times last offseason that he was far more involved over recent past on player evals, negotiations, etc. and less and less on the cap.
The problem though obviously is very little in the Front Office can be seen as quality work in how this roster came to be and work done with Getts. Abrams remaining in place longer term in whatever capacity isn't likely helpful to anybody but Abrams.
From ownership, they've passed him over multiple times. So, why would there be any urgency to keep him, other than blind loyalty? From Schoen, why want to retain a holdover from a long dysfunctional front office, especially when that person is Abrams? His cap management leaves a lot to be desired, he offers little to nothing in player evaluation, and as mentioned before, he's been passed over several times. From Abrams perspective, wouldn't you want to move on at this point?
that he will install the process he wants to use for each department, but that everyone in the front office will have a chance to prove themselves. Evaluating the roster and preparing for the draft are top priority and Schoen is probably still trying to figure out what is going on in the building, who does what and what needs to be improved. No one should expect drastic moves until after the draft.
Abrams has stated that he is willing to give up his title to bring in new blood, which shows he is a team first guy and maybe can provide value in other areas besides personnel. I assume he will do what he is asked and look for opportunities elsewhere.
Who are still concerned that Mara is the one calling the shots. I am hopeful that is not the case but I will not blame or criticize them. Time will tell whether or not Mara is staying out of the major decisions.
We are so traumatized by the past few embarrassingly horrible years that it will take time to prove that this organization is finally headed in the right direction.
We all know that Mara wanted Brian Flores to be the next HC so at least we have proof that Schoen made the decision on the HC.
probably signals that Schoen will be bringing in his own Asst GM, whether soon or after the draft. But again, we won't see big changes in the front office until after the draft.
Also I'm indifferent on Abrams, he's not a 'football guy' according to most. I guess he has been following marching orders in what numbers to plug in and how to make it work under the cap, whether he agreed or not. He seems to know his place by offering up the title, or may also see the writing on the wall that Schoen might let him go after the draft.
Really intelligent post. Thanks for the contribution.
that he will install the process he wants to use for each department, but that everyone in the front office will have a chance to prove themselves. Evaluating the roster and preparing for the draft are top priority and Schoen is probably still trying to figure out what is going on in the building, who does what and what needs to be improved. No one should expect drastic moves until after the draft.
Abrams has stated that he is willing to give up his title to bring in new blood, which shows he is a team first guy and maybe can provide value in other areas besides personnel. I assume he will do what he is asked and look for opportunities elsewhere.
Figures you would react like this. Keep up the good work!
Why do you even give a shit about who the Assistant G.M. is? I hear the Giants are also keeping the very same cafeteria help. Why not have an anxiety attack over that too? Unless of course you're too busy worrying over a recent price rise in the cost of tea in Trinidad and Tobago.
Thinks we're stupid. He may have a point. What smart person would still care about the Giants after the past 10 years? Seems like a good idea to keep as many people involved in the past 10 years results in their spots as possible so as not to over work the HR department with all that new hire paperwork and the such. Plus they're probably trying to help sell all those magnets that won't be used anymore on eBay.
What is it people think Abrams is gonna do to undermine Schoen? If you're happy with Schoen you should be okay with who he chooses as his assistants. Unless of course you are the type to believe in the Illuminati or Big Foot.
If it wasn't going to cause a revolt amongst the team's ill-informed fanbase, you could probably do a lot worse than Abrams as the team's GM.
Really...who would be worse?
Many, many people. Like I said, nobody has the slightest clue what Abrams's role is in the Giants organization, much less what he's truly responsible for doing badly. He was a non-starter as the next GM because he was an insider candidate in a situation where the fanbase were demanding an outsider.
because i think it's indicative of mara not wanting to clean house in the scouting and administrative personnel. i am nervious this is a precursor to the organization not getting the change that is needed
If it wasn't going to cause a revolt amongst the team's ill-informed fanbase, you could probably do a lot worse than Abrams as the team's GM.
Really...who would be worse?
Many, many people. Like I said, nobody has the slightest clue what Abrams's role is in the Giants organization, much less what he's truly responsible for doing badly. He was a non-starter as the next GM because he was an insider candidate in a situation where the fanbase were demanding an outsider.
If we don't know what his role is (untrue but let's keep going) and not sure if he did anything well or badly, then how do you know "we could do a lot worse than Abrams"?
Seems like you have to know something to make your statement.
to the media and this board reacts to it just as expected. I guess the media and people on here did not pay attention to the first press conference Joe schoen did a week ago....
And I quote
Quote:
Q: There's been a lot written lately in the media around here about the way that the front office functions and I'm just curious, you talked about process, you talked about resources. When push comes to shove, do you have the authority to make changes in the front office if you see them as necessary?
Q: There's been a lot written lately in the media around here about the way that the front office functions and I'm just curious, you talked about process, you talked about resources. When push comes to shove, do you have the authority to make changes in the front office if you see them as necessary?

A: Yes, if I see fit. Like I said earlier, I don't think that's fair to the people in the building. You give them a fair opportunity. If you haven't had success around here, I don't think it's necessarily because of some of the people in the building. Maybe it's the process. They're not the final decision makers. Everybody's going to be evaluated. I don't think you have to make wholesale changes. Again, I was in those seats before when there's change and there's some really good people in that building and there's some really good teammates that I had on former clubs when a new staff came in and you've got a chance to put your best foot forward. I'll evaluate everybody and I'll make decisions down the road. I don't think you have to come in and just change everything. It's about implementing my process and how we want to do things. Again, if you work really hard, you're a good person and you're a good teammate, I can work with you all day.
Today's quote
Quote:
"Kevin's very humble and selfless. If for some reason we decide that we need that Assistant GM title to get somebody up, he's offered that up. We haven't crossed that bridge. Again, I'm going to continue to assess everybody in the entire organization before I make any decisions on moving on or changing titles
Gee, sounds a lot like what he said in his 1st press conference
RE: Too many of you are making too many assumptions
Let it play out.
Ryan and Rory love to let it all play out.
Rather than the default being that KA is good at his job because we don't know otherwise, how about you go grab a bag of Ruffles, enjoy a little snack, and then tell us why you think Abrams is GOOD at his job?
You don't actually think for yourself. You defend the benefit of the doubt, and that benefit went out the window years ago, you just didn't notice when it happened.
Schoen has a lot of ammunition and can make changes, but there is a limit to how much he can shake things up. So he is picking his fights and Abrams, especially at a newly demoted position, isn’t worth it.
Schoen has a lot of ammunition and can make changes, but there is a limit to how much he can shake things up. So he is picking his fights and Abrams, especially at a newly demoted position, isn’t worth it.
If I asked you what my cholesterol was your answer would be about as informed as it is on Schoen's reasons for keeping Abrams around. Why is it necessary for people to have an opinion on things of which they are grossly uninformed? Can't you just admit you haven't a clue and call it a day?
The guy is clearly a team player. I'm good with it.
No one on this board knows what advice Abrams has given the organization.
I am sure that there are services that he can provide that will not interfere with Schoen/Daboll ability to change the roster.
In his shoes, I would have left when he didn't get the GM job after being next in line for ages. And perhaps he will in the future now that he knows he's not going to be GM for the Giants.
No one on this board knows what advice Abrams has given the organization.
I am sure that there are services that he can provide that will not interfere with Schoen/Daboll ability to change the roster.
Players have families too and they’re cut every day.
Abrams was never the decision maker. He was the guy who was told to make it work. Just last off-season we were praising him because the Giants had enough cap space to sign Leo, KG, and Jackson. Now that those signings haven’t exactly been home runs, we can’t really shame Abrams for the cap mess.
And considering the Giants can shed 40mil pretty easily, they aren’t in cap he’ll. Especially considering how much space they have in 23’.
This is encouraging.
I'm for whatever wins games. Fire the parking lot attendants if it means more W's.
That's the key, if Joe can bring in his own man, then I am fine if Kevin stays
Brilliant!
What's next? A promotion for Pettit?
Let's see how it plays out first before jumping to conclusions...
does decide WHO to sign, right???
Doesn't- I meant Doesn't
This is the part that gets lost in all the angst. And I get it, nobody associated with the Giants front office should get the benefit of the doubt, but the knee-jerk reaction to blame Abrams for the Giants cap situation misses out on the concept that it was Gettleman making decisions, and Abrams job was to squeeze them in under the cap
For example, the blame for signing Solder and fooking our cap with an awful contract for an underperforming player falls first on Gettleman
This is fair and true. The only question is if Abrams helped Gettleman set the value of some of the contracts signed last year
It just seems like a guy that went in and said "Please dont fire me" Change my title do anything just dont fire me.
So we're keeping this guy and Graham?
If he has no say in either thing, what value is he bringing? If he does have say in these things, what has he done to show them he is part of the solution?
The question should not be "Does Abrams need to be fired?," it should be "What has Abrams demonstrated to show he is part oft he solution?" I am again worried that that is not the question Mara ever asks.
That would be a big plus.
So then why is he here? What is his role if he has had no hand in what has transpired for the last decade? If the team starts winning, should we also evaluate Abrams as "he doesn't make any decisions?"
I know how hard it was for me taking over someone’s job with only having two weeks with them before leaving the company. It made me so much slower and inefficient than I could have been if I had 6 months to handle that hand off. My job was no where near as complicated as being the Money guy of an NFL team.
I don’t think this role is an apples to apples like other nfl exec jobs are in relation to one team to another.
I actually think Joe Judge likely influenced this. I don’t think Gettleman or Abrams would have done this based on their history with the cap.
As long as this was entirely a Schoen decision (we'll never know), I'm willing to adopt a "wait and see attitude".
If Abrams exercises no level of judgment or expertise, what are they paying him for, and why are they retaining him?
I am more concerned with scouting and modernizing other areas of the Giants operation than what they do with the numbers guy.
So, yes, he may have only moved the money around based on DGs directions. And yes, some of you can make the case for Graham (though I disagree). And yes, there is little reason to dump Jones and Barkley right now.
But taken as a whole, does this seem right to you? How many teams, coming off a bad year, with a new GM and HC actually keep the assistant GM and defensive coordinator? Are these sound ideas? Or more just Mara meddling.
We will never know. But I think, given this organization's recent history and structure, a clean, clean break would be much more reassuring.
does decide WHO to sign, right???
Doesn't- I meant Doesn't
Abrams himself said that he's been more involved in pro personnel evaluations and contract negotiations the past year or two. He was probably angling for the GM job when he said it, but he said it.
He doesn't get to wash that away now just because he didn't get the GM gig.
If Abrams exercises no level of judgment or expertise, what are they paying him for, and why are they retaining him?
Have you ever worked anywhere where Finance or Accounting tells the owner or CEO what to do? Or refuses to do what the owner or CEO says?
He is paid to understand and manage the cap, which is a specialist role in any NFL front office.
Giving up his title. Sounds like the job market for Kevin must be jumping...
I am more concerned with scouting and modernizing other areas of the Giants operation than what they do with the numbers guy.
Yes, this is exactly right. The other part is time/logistics. The Giants have to move $40 million in cap in about two months. Do we really want the person managing the logistics of that process to be brand new?
Get through this early offseason and draft, and reassess in May.
Apples to oranges in your analogy.
Abrams is the Assistant GM. I never suggested he tells the owners what to do. I am suggesting he has input into what the GM does. Doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine the GM consults with his assistant, does it? If no, what was Schoen doing in Buffalo?
For all I know Abrams just had a inbox on his desk and when DG dropped off another contract he input it. If so, then why not have an intern do it? Or is it more logical to assume he has some input into scouting (as he himself said he did) and in contract negotiations?
Maybe he counselled DG away from some other moves that would have been even worse? That is the only way I could see that he has been an asset and worth retaining. But that requires us to believe DG was even worse that any of us realize (which is a little difficult to fathom).
Meet the new boss - same as the old boss.
If Abrams remains Assistant GM after the first offseason? Sure, sound the alarms. If he helps Schoen navigate this mess for a year and remains with the team strictly as the numbers guy after Schoen can bring in his people? It's a nothing burger. There are other areas of this operation that are much more deserving of an overhaul than the guy moving the numbers around.
Other people picked the players, he was tasked with fitting it under the cap
This might be a classic case of Mara nudging Schoen to keep a loyal soldier.
And how hard is it to understand Abrams's job? Okay, here is where we keep the contracts and cap spreadsheets on the shared drive. And here is the list of passwords for the protected files.
No one in the front office should be spared unless, unfortunately, your last name is Mara, McDonnell or Tisch.
Why would one go to war over a situation like this in Schoen's shoes, rather than making Abrams and Mara think like he's got a bigger role than ever while gradually diminishing it?
If he gets fired, what does he do? He's already at the bottom rung of the ladder in the league. Another team isn't going to be jumping to sign him. There's no equivalent in college or high school football. And he doesn't have any real skills that would resonate at a real job.
Mara likes him. So he's going to go to bat for him hard. Schoen has to pick some battles. The correct strategy for Schoen is to put Abrams in an Excel box, managing the cap and reporting to him. There are some things you have to do as a favor to the big boss.
I'm not saying this is great. I'm not saying we should particularly care about Abrams. But Mara does. So it needs to be navigated.
Apples to oranges in your analogy.
Abrams is the Assistant GM. I never suggested he tells the owners what to do. I am suggesting he has input into what the GM does. Doesn't seem like a stretch to imagine the GM consults with his assistant, does it? If no, what was Schoen doing in Buffalo?
For all I know Abrams just had a inbox on his desk and when DG dropped off another contract he input it. If so, then why not have an intern do it? Or is it more logical to assume he has some input into scouting (as he himself said he did) and in contract negotiations?
Maybe he counselled DG away from some other moves that would have been even worse? That is the only way I could see that he has been an asset and worth retaining. But that requires us to believe DG was even worse that any of us realize (which is a little difficult to fathom).
You never know what to believe with the Giants, but I believe, given that we know Mara wanted Abrams to be a GM in the future, he gave him the Assistant GM title to forward his career.
He has no background in evaluation, player personnel or scouting, so how much can he advise any GM that does? His career experience is very narrow and his profile page is thinner than kleenex.
Salary Cap Analyst for the NFL league office. Then Salary Cap Analyst for the Giants from '99-02. Then Assistant GM from '02-current.
what the fuck? what does abrams even do in that circumstance? just sit next to the real decisionmakers at the table and nod in agreement? take some notes?
did chris mara offer to give up his title as VP of player personnel to bring in someone more talented too?
the more NYG changes the more it stays the same.
Mara never learns...
You registered this month. How would you be able to say "alive and well"?
Giving up his title. Sounds like the job market for Kevin must be jumping...
If he really cared, he'd give up his paycheck and keycard, too.
Director of Football Operations
Theories alive and well I see.
You registered this month. How would you be able to say "alive and well"?
Confused here. Does someone have to register to read the site?
Also, is there a rule against being a dupe?
Which I is.
Seems maybe he doesn't just work his magic with the cap spreadsheets.
Where the bones are buried? The contracts are all filed with the league office. This isn't a Marty Byrde scheme that needs to be unraveled by an expert.
This is encouraging as it suggests that Abrams is being demoted and replaced by someone Schoen is familiar with.
The problem though obviously is very little in the Front Office can be seen as quality work in how this roster came to be and work done with Getts. Abrams remaining in place longer term in whatever capacity isn't likely helpful to anybody but Abrams.
The guy has been for many, many years the spreadsheet guy who knows anything and everything about the salary cap.
That is most likely what he will continue to do going forward. Maybe Joe Schoen lets him sit in on player evaluation meetings, but Kevin Abrams won't be the final decision-maker.
Not by a long shot.
YES!
My biggest concern is that this will only make things worse and create more of a split between the front office and the "shadow front office."
You're a pretty reliable source of the opposite of the truth.
Who handles the cap now, BillT?
The guy has been for many, many years the spreadsheet guy who knows anything and everything about the salary cap.
That is most likely what he will continue to do going forward. Maybe Joe Schoen lets him sit in on player evaluation meetings, but Kevin Abrams won't be the final decision-maker.
Not by a long shot.
Even in his silo, he's a disadvantage - he's not especially great as just a cap guy. And then his role expanded beyond his silo.
Abrams has stated that he is willing to give up his title to bring in new blood, which shows he is a team first guy and maybe can provide value in other areas besides personnel. I assume he will do what he is asked and look for opportunities elsewhere.
That's great to know.
What was your previous handle?
We are so traumatized by the past few embarrassingly horrible years that it will take time to prove that this organization is finally headed in the right direction.
We all know that Mara wanted Brian Flores to be the next HC so at least we have proof that Schoen made the decision on the HC.
Also I'm indifferent on Abrams, he's not a 'football guy' according to most. I guess he has been following marching orders in what numbers to plug in and how to make it work under the cap, whether he agreed or not. He seems to know his place by offering up the title, or may also see the writing on the wall that Schoen might let him go after the draft.
If you read his pre season interviews you would know that Abrams doesn't do the cap anymore. But carry on.
You're a pretty reliable source of the opposite of the truth.
Who handles the cap now, BillT?
I believe Ed Triggs. That was in the pre season interviews as well. I believe.
Really intelligent post. Thanks for the contribution.
Abrams has stated that he is willing to give up his title to bring in new blood, which shows he is a team first guy and maybe can provide value in other areas besides personnel. I assume he will do what he is asked and look for opportunities elsewhere.
Agreed. Said much better than I did. 😎
He's Director of Football Operations. Abrams is VP of Football Operations.
wonder why he is getting lumped in with Abrams?
He's Director of Football Operations. Abrams is VP of Football Operations.
Is there a title in-between that? 😎
Due to everyone's exact knowledge of what goes on in the Giant's offices at all times we can now be sure that nothing will change and Mara will be making the decisions to not go for it on 4th down. The future has just ended! ;)
Really intelligent post. Thanks for the contribution.
Figures you would react like this. Keep up the good work!
Figure it out, Senior Detective Dunk.
Really...who would be worse?
Was also interesting to hear Giants GM Joe Schoen say today that Kevin Abrams has essentially offered to give up the assistant GM title if necessary to bring someone on board from elsewhere.
Was also interesting to hear Giants GM Joe Schoen say today that Kevin Abrams has essentially offered to give up the assistant GM title if necessary to bring someone on board from elsewhere.
Abrams thought about having to update his resume but realized it was saved on a floppy disk and he has no idea where it is.
Was also interesting to hear Giants GM Joe Schoen say today that Kevin Abrams has essentially offered to give up the assistant GM title if necessary to bring someone on board from elsewhere.
Ryan Cowden?
Ryan Cowden?
hopefully someone like that. Schoen needs his right hand man.
He can't overhaul the scouting dept so close to the draft but he needs to have someone he trusts to bounce ideas off of. That can't be Chris Petit and Chris Mara.
That's funny and probably accurate
Let it play out.
And I quote
A: Yes, if I see fit. Like I said earlier, I don't think that's fair to the people in the building. You give them a fair opportunity. If you haven't had success around here, I don't think it's necessarily because of some of the people in the building. Maybe it's the process. They're not the final decision makers. Everybody's going to be evaluated. I don't think you have to make wholesale changes. Again, I was in those seats before when there's change and there's some really good people in that building and there's some really good teammates that I had on former clubs when a new staff came in and you've got a chance to put your best foot forward. I'll evaluate everybody and I'll make decisions down the road. I don't think you have to come in and just change everything. It's about implementing my process and how we want to do things. Again, if you work really hard, you're a good person and you're a good teammate, I can work with you all day.
Today's quote
Gee, sounds a lot like what he said in his 1st press conference
Let it play out.
Ryan and Rory love to let it all play out.
Rather than the default being that KA is good at his job because we don't know otherwise, how about you go grab a bag of Ruffles, enjoy a little snack, and then tell us why you think Abrams is GOOD at his job?
You don't actually think for yourself. You defend the benefit of the doubt, and that benefit went out the window years ago, you just didn't notice when it happened.