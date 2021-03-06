bradbury future

If schoen says we have to shave 40 mil of cap im assuming we arent keeping bradbury under his current contract? what is his market if we were going to try to trade him as opposed to releasing him? he is too good a player to just release IMO
extend him at the same AAV as the current deal ($14.5m) and they would be able to bring the value down as much as they want to manipulate the cap #'s vs. keeping those hits flat, but even keeping them flat would obviously save $6-7m even if the extension is the same AAV as last time (i'd guess they could leverage it a little lower since he's older now).
NO, no way you extend him. We cannot afford to do that with a guy on the decline. We have too much tied up with Jackson and we have a young guy in Robinson. We drop JB and draft a CB somewhere in 2022 draft.
I don’t like the idea of extending a soon to be 29 year old corner. Cornerbacks fall off a cliff almost as fast as RB’s do. Look at Corey Webster’s final year here, Revis, Patrick Peterson etc
If the Giants decide to cut Bradberry, does that increase the chance
if that's how they view him then you trade him. His cap # for an acquiring team i believe would be around $13m. So 1 year 13m and no bonus risk for the new team. That's likely worth at least a 3rd or 4th round pick for a starting caliber CB. The guy has 7 ints and like 40 passes defensed the past 2 years.
He gave impression that he wants to take medicine nowe
I dont expect them to kick the can. You either cut him or let him play out his contract.
If not he’s a casualty. In 2020 he got burned more times than the cook at Waffle House. He is precisely the kind of player we have to move on from. Hard worker and ok player who gets paid to much given the situation.
if that's how they view him then you trade him. His cap # for an acquiring team i believe would be around $13m. So 1 year 13m and no bonus risk for the new team. That's likely worth at least a 3rd or 4th round pick for a starting caliber CB. The guy has 7 ints and like 40 passes defensed the past 2 years.
I can think of one GM who'd be down with trading for a player with 10+ mill left on the last year of his contract...
I'd bet on this too. I can see a case that the best value play may be using the leverage they have right now to get an extension.
Ex. dangle a $25-30m signing bonus (+15-20m cash to what he's expecting to get this year) in return for adding 2 years at an overall 3 year AAV between $10-13m. That AAV is perhaps a little light compared to what he'd get on the open market but he's cashing in now instead of waiting until next year when anything can happen in between.
In practical terms it would probably be a 1 year extension with an easily cuttable year 3 at a reasonable AAV for those first 2 years. He's been a steady player at a premium position so I think that's a win-win.
I dont expect them to kick the can. You either cut him or let him play out his contract.
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years. From the outside he seems like a hardworker/good guy. There's a case to be made to trying to keep him since it's very hard to find good CBs.
I thought Bradberry was excellent in 2020, but lost some of his edge
How do we know he's on decline? He had one great year and one bad year
How do we know he's on decline? He had one great year and one bad year
Maybe, but I think Graham is more in a position to be implimenting demands from above than giving them. Both regarding players, and, I hope, scheme. I'd love to know how he explained giving up all those points in the last 2 minutes or halves.
RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
Schoen said you can't kick the can down the road...that would make extending him unlikely I would hope.
RE: RE: RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
2021 - graded #62 out of 120 CBs (4 ints, 17 passes defensed, 92 targets, 2 fumbles recovered)
2020 - graded #7 out of 121 (3 ints, 18 passes defensed, 78 targets, 2 ff, made pro bowl)
if his cap # of 12m would be somewhere between the 15-20th highest among all CBs next year, so again not a bad value relative to what to cost tends to be in UFA (as an example William Jackson got a 40m contract last year with 20m guaranteed and ended up the 82nd ranked CB).
RE: RE: RE: RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years.
I'm not sure I was watching the same guy as you last year. The Bradberry I saw was pretty average, at best.
is it easy to find average CBs?
Yeah, by definition. But to find them for upwards of $13M is a gift
there's a difference between the median player at a position and whether or not their performance on the field is considered average. especially if they are drawing the tougher coverage assignments. there's a reason CB is 1 of the highest cost positions.
the #1 cb entering UFA is JC Jackson. he made his first pro bowl this year and was 2nd team AP. PFF had him as the 7th best CB last year with a grade lower than bradberry's in 2020. he's 2 years younger than Bradberry. their contract projection for him is $18M per year, $56 million total guaranteed.
a team trading for bradberry would get him for his age 29 season at 13m, 0 guaranteed.
imo that's where the top of UFA rarely makes sense (as Schoen said). the prices are just so high and we all know the extra money rarely guarantees that the players signed are immune to volatility in their performance.
Maybe, but I think Graham is more in a position to be implimenting demands from above than giving them. Both regarding players, and, I hope, scheme. I'd love to know how he explained giving up all those points in the last 2 minutes or halves.
He said he always had to go the can and couldn't wait until halftime...
2021 - graded #62 out of 120 CBs (4 ints, 17 passes defensed, 92 targets, 2 fumbles recovered)
2020 - graded #7 out of 121 (3 ints, 18 passes defensed, 78 targets, 2 ff, made pro bowl)
if his cap # of 12m would be somewhere between the 15-20th highest among all CBs next year, so again not a bad value relative to what to cost tends to be in UFA (as an example William Jackson got a 40m contract last year with 20m guaranteed and ended up the 82nd ranked CB).
Not trying to give Bradberry a pass at all as I want a deep restructuring of this roster, and he is costly. But I think JB was just far too complacent last season and was often surprised the ball kept coming to his cover, especially at/around the end zone. Be surprised if it really was some fall off in skills or age since he isn't really old.
Don't have any big issues if he one of the tough cuts, but would like not to be drafting a CB with #5 or #7 either...
2021 - graded #62 out of 120 CBs (4 ints, 17 passes defensed, 92 targets, 2 fumbles recovered)
2020 - graded #7 out of 121 (3 ints, 18 passes defensed, 78 targets, 2 ff, made pro bowl)
if his cap # of 12m would be somewhere between the 15-20th highest among all CBs next year, so again not a bad value relative to what to cost tends to be in UFA (as an example William Jackson got a 40m contract last year with 20m guaranteed and ended up the 82nd ranked CB).
Not trying to give Bradberry a pass at all as I want a deep restructuring of this roster, and he is costly. But I think JB was just far too complacent last season and was often surprised the ball kept coming to his cover, especially at/around the end zone. Be surprised if it really was some fall off in skills or age since he isn't really old.
Don't have any big issues if he one of the tough cuts, but would like not to be drafting a CB with #5 or #7 either...
if he's back and extended I get it.
if they can get a pick for him I get it.
cutting him for nothing would seem odd and imo be a zeitler-esque waste of a productive asset.
the ravens are one of the teams we always talking about as wanting to be more like and this is the exact type of veteran player they consistently target, just like zeitler last year. a year or two past their peak price/performance but still productive (and not part of the comp pick calculation).
I was too loose with the word 'cut' there. Meant moreso
And cut him now. He’s a good player but his play last year didn’t warrant 21 mil he’ll cost this season. You already have Adoree Jackson, who can slot into that No. 1 corner role. Plus you have a guy in Aaron Robinson who showed promise his rookie season. Plus this draft is full of guys that will be starters in the near future. Just let him go and get younger.
RE: I thought Bradberry was excellent in 2020, but lost some of his edge
They've got another veteran on the roster that can't be cut or moved and have some draft picks that a rebuilding team probably wants to get playing time. He's also one of the few tradable guys that actually holds some trade value as well. He's still a good player but I'll be shocked if he's here next season.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years.
I'm not sure I was watching the same guy as you last year. The Bradberry I saw was pretty average, at best.
is it easy to find average CBs?
Yeah, by definition. But to find them for upwards of $13M is a gift
there's a difference between the median player at a position and whether or not their performance on the field is considered average. especially if they are drawing the tougher coverage assignments. there's a reason CB is 1 of the highest cost positions.
Your whole argument average is just a straw man anyway, because your original statement was that he was one of the more productive CBs in the league last year. If you want to continue to argue for that, go ahead.
They've got another veteran on the roster that can't be cut or moved and have some draft picks that a rebuilding team probably wants to get playing time. He's also one of the few tradable guys that actually holds some trade value as well. He's still a good player but I'll be shocked if he's here next season.
that's $37m. Not saying all those guys will be gone but i think it's somewhat inarguable that they are all worth cutting before Bradberry. Ryan is older at a less important position, Martinez is at a less important position coming off ACL.
the only reason for any of those guys to stay over Bradberry is if bradberry brings back a day 2 pick via trade.
RE: RE: Bradberry is the easiest way to get relief
They've got another veteran on the roster that can't be cut or moved and have some draft picks that a rebuilding team probably wants to get playing time. He's also one of the few tradable guys that actually holds some trade value as well. He's still a good player but I'll be shocked if he's here next season.
that's $37m. Not saying all those guys will be gone but i think it's somewhat inarguable that they are all worth cutting before Bradberry. Ryan is older at a less important position, Martinez is at a less important position coming off ACL.
the only reason for any of those guys to stay over Bradberry is if bradberry brings back a day 2 pick via trade.
They should also cut those guys.
RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
Your whole argument average is just a straw man anyway, because your original statement was that he was one of the more productive CBs in the league last year. If you want to continue to argue for that, go ahead.
No, my whole argument is based on the productivity stats available to us.
'21 Leaders in passes defensed
1. JC Jackson 23
2. T. Diggs 21
3. M. Lattimore 19
4. J. Bradberry 18
'21 Leaders in INTs
1. T. Diggs 11
2. JC Jackson 8
3. A. Oruwariye 6
T-4. 8 players w/ 5
T-12. Bradberry + a bunch of others 4
he didn't have as good of a year as he had in 2020 and he dropped probably twice as many potential INTs as he caught. But he's still a solid, productive player at a premium position - which is why relative to his cost I'd guess he has a positive trade value.
they will. but somebody has to play. saying "blow it all up" is a much more convenient slogan from the sidelines. I don't think Schoen's $40m number came out of thin air. he knows how much he needs relative to what's achievable to add.
if Daboll in facts wants to keep Graham and Henderson it shouldn't be a surprise if they also decide to keep a player they think highly of (and played very well for them a year ago).
move on from Bradberry and take a long look at Stingley with the 5th or 7th pick if he's there.
Take as much pain as possible in 2022 with the cap and reset for beyond that
We have some promising DBs. As a fan I’d prefer to pick the Best Edge and OL that is there for us
I hear you. OL/Edge rusher is the glaring weakness but we need an overall talent infusion throughout the entire roster. One of the top offensive tackles seems likely with one of the picks but if they have a chance to take maybe the best overall prospect in the draft in Stingley with the other pick, they shouldn't pass that up to force a positional need
Stingley is a wild card in this draft class. If you watched him solely as a freshman, you think he is a lock to go top five. If you watched him over the last two seasons, though, you probably think he's a borderline first-rounder. He has the tools to be successful at the next level, but I have concerns about his inconsistent effort and play strength.
stats with CBs don't tell the whole story but after 6 ints as a freshman he's had 0 the past 2 years (and played just 10 games total).
based on the bills drafting i think it's more likely we see OL and front 7 players selected early.
Your whole argument average is just a straw man anyway, because your original statement was that he was one of the more productive CBs in the league last year. If you want to continue to argue for that, go ahead.
No, my whole argument is based on the productivity stats available to us.
'21 Leaders in passes defensed
1. JC Jackson 23
2. T. Diggs 21
3. M. Lattimore 19
4. J. Bradberry 18
'21 Leaders in INTs
1. T. Diggs 11
2. JC Jackson 8
3. A. Oruwariye 6
T-4. 8 players w/ 5
T-12. Bradberry + a bunch of others 4
he didn't have as good of a year as he had in 2020 and he dropped probably twice as many potential INTs as he caught. But he's still a solid, productive player at a premium position - which is why relative to his cost I'd guess he has a positive trade value.
Those 2 stats are fine. But what about the other side of the coin- completions allowed, completion % allowed, 3rd downs allowed, TDs allowed, yardage given up, tackles? He certainly did not pass the eye test this year.
if Martinez is healthy, we have to keep him. The guy is our leader on defense and is a tackling machine
Thank you. Crazy for people to say "cut him" when he is their best defensive player, his salary isnt way out of line, there is no one to replace him, and we saw what a black hole the middle was without him
Those 2 stats are fine. But what about the other side of the coin- completions allowed, completion % allowed, 3rd downs allowed, TDs allowed, yardage given up, tackles? He certainly did not pass the eye test this year.
evaluating coverages is a multi-faceted question none of us can honestly say we are qualified to answer (at least im not). PFF had him allowing 60 receptions on 92 targets (65%) in 2021 whereas in 2020 he allowed 44 receptions on 78 targets (56%). That was also playing about 150 more snaps (+10% more) in 2021, which is the equivalent of 3 more games with just 1 more game on the schedule, so maybe part of the problem was the defense just being on the field a lot more?
I agree by the eye test Bradberry didn't play as well as he did in '20, but he was as good as any CB in football in '20. The whole defense took a step back and it's impossible to pinpoint why other than the obvious (head coach and entire offensive staff getting wiped out).
i'd be fairly confident betting that if he went to another team he'd be this year's Zeitler. Who most of BBI also thought was overpaid and cuttable this time last year but quickly pivoted once the season started.
if Martinez is healthy, we have to keep him. The guy is our leader on defense and is a tackling machine
Thank you. Crazy for people to say "cut him" when he is their best defensive player, his salary isnt way out of line, there is no one to replace him, and we saw what a black hole the middle was without him
Yeah, the idea is to collect players who are making a difference on the field. You can cut Martinez and sign three players at a third of his salary who cannot play half as well.
RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years. From the outside he seems like a hardworker/good guy. There's a case to be made to trying to keep him since it's very hard to find good CBs.
James Bradberry gave up the third most yards and the most TDs of any player in the NFL last year.
Now, there are certainly mitigating circumstances worth debating — but he had a rough year. That’s got to be a big part of the analysis when guaranteeing substantive money into his 30s.
RE: RE: Lake George - it's not kicking the can if they like the player
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years. From the outside he seems like a hardworker/good guy. There's a case to be made to trying to keep him since it's very hard to find good CBs.
James Bradberry gave up the third most yards and the most TDs of any player in the NFL last year.
Now, there are certainly mitigating circumstances worth debating — but he had a rough year. That’s got to be a big part of the analysis when guaranteeing substantive money into his 30s.
wasn't trevon diggs worst in the nfl in a bunch of those stats too? the devil is in the details of some of those assigned stats and neither of us are going to rewatch every play or know the called coverage. the new regime will and those are literally the decisions they are hired to make correctly.
as much as he's getting crapped on he almost stole a win in washington and easily could have had twice as many ints as he came down with. did he lose a half step or just get sucked down in the malaise of a losing team? is it better to buy low or sell low? like i said his situation reminds me a lot of zeitler last year.
Good player, bad contract. Cut/restructure other contracts to manage the cap prior to the draft. If CB falls in your lap as BPA, Bradbury is now expendable. Trade for what you can get. 2023 pick is fine, and the post June 1 cap savings pretty much covers rookie contracts.
If no plug and play CB in the draft, he’s still talented and young enough to make extension a viable option.
I don’t like the idea of extending a soon to be 29 year old corner. Cornerbacks fall off a cliff almost as fast as RB’s do. Look at Corey Webster’s final year here, Revis, Patrick Peterson etc
if that's how they view him then you trade him. His cap # for an acquiring team i believe would be around $13m. So 1 year 13m and no bonus risk for the new team. That's likely worth at least a 3rd or 4th round pick for a starting caliber CB. The guy has 7 ints and like 40 passes defensed the past 2 years.
I dont expect them to kick the can. You either cut him or let him play out his contract.
I can think of one GM who'd be down with trading for a player with 10+ mill left on the last year of his contract...
I'd bet on this too. I can see a case that the best value play may be using the leverage they have right now to get an extension.
Ex. dangle a $25-30m signing bonus (+15-20m cash to what he's expecting to get this year) in return for adding 2 years at an overall 3 year AAV between $10-13m. That AAV is perhaps a little light compared to what he'd get on the open market but he's cashing in now instead of waiting until next year when anything can happen in between.
In practical terms it would probably be a 1 year extension with an easily cuttable year 3 at a reasonable AAV for those first 2 years. He's been a steady player at a premium position so I think that's a win-win.
If PG stay and has any influence I think you are right. Would t be surprised to see Carter re signed as well.
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years. From the outside he seems like a hardworker/good guy. There's a case to be made to trying to keep him since it's very hard to find good CBs.
How do we know he's on decline? He had one great year and one bad year
Maybe, but I think Graham is more in a position to be implimenting demands from above than giving them. Both regarding players, and, I hope, scheme. I'd love to know how he explained giving up all those points in the last 2 minutes or halves.
Bradberry is entering his A29 season and has been one of the more productive CBs in the league the last 2 years.
I'm not sure I was watching the same guy as you last year. The Bradberry I saw was pretty average, at best.
Schoen said you can't kick the can down the road...that would make extending him unlikely I would hope.
2020 - graded #7 out of 121 (3 ints, 18 passes defensed, 78 targets, 2 ff, made pro bowl)
if his cap # of 12m would be somewhere between the 15-20th highest among all CBs next year, so again not a bad value relative to what to cost tends to be in UFA (as an example William Jackson got a 40m contract last year with 20m guaranteed and ended up the 82nd ranked CB).
a team trading for bradberry would get him for his age 29 season at 13m, 0 guaranteed.
imo that's where the top of UFA rarely makes sense (as Schoen said). the prices are just so high and we all know the extra money rarely guarantees that the players signed are immune to volatility in their performance.
Unfortunately, I would agree.
Graham is going to have to give a few bodies somewhere though if reports are accurate that Schoen wants that much cap space.
He said he always had to go the can and couldn't wait until halftime...
2020 - graded #7 out of 121 (3 ints, 18 passes defensed, 78 targets, 2 ff, made pro bowl)
if his cap # of 12m would be somewhere between the 15-20th highest among all CBs next year, so again not a bad value relative to what to cost tends to be in UFA (as an example William Jackson got a 40m contract last year with 20m guaranteed and ended up the 82nd ranked CB).
Not trying to give Bradberry a pass at all as I want a deep restructuring of this roster, and he is costly. But I think JB was just far too complacent last season and was often surprised the ball kept coming to his cover, especially at/around the end zone. Be surprised if it really was some fall off in skills or age since he isn't really old.
Don't have any big issues if he one of the tough cuts, but would like not to be drafting a CB with #5 or #7 either...
if he's back and extended I get it.
if they can get a pick for him I get it.
cutting him for nothing would seem odd and imo be a zeitler-esque waste of a productive asset.
the ravens are one of the teams we always talking about as wanting to be more like and this is the exact type of veteran player they consistently target, just like zeitler last year. a year or two past their peak price/performance but still productive (and not part of the comp pick calculation).
Bradberry was a top 5 CB in 2020.
id be shocked if Bradberry got cut ahead of:
Dixon (2.8)
shep (8.5)
rudolph (5)
booker (3)
ryan (9)
martinez (8.5)
that's $37m. Not saying all those guys will be gone but i think it's somewhat inarguable that they are all worth cutting before Bradberry. Ryan is older at a less important position, Martinez is at a less important position coming off ACL.
the only reason for any of those guys to stay over Bradberry is if bradberry brings back a day 2 pick via trade.
They should also cut those guys.
Your whole argument average is just a straw man anyway, because your original statement was that he was one of the more productive CBs in the league last year. If you want to continue to argue for that, go ahead.
No, my whole argument is based on the productivity stats available to us.
'21 Leaders in passes defensed
1. JC Jackson 23
2. T. Diggs 21
3. M. Lattimore 19
4. J. Bradberry 18
'21 Leaders in INTs
1. T. Diggs 11
2. JC Jackson 8
3. A. Oruwariye 6
T-4. 8 players w/ 5
T-12. Bradberry + a bunch of others 4
he didn't have as good of a year as he had in 2020 and he dropped probably twice as many potential INTs as he caught. But he's still a solid, productive player at a premium position - which is why relative to his cost I'd guess he has a positive trade value.
Take as much pain as possible in 2022 with the cap and reset for beyond that
They should also cut those guys.
they will. but somebody has to play. saying "blow it all up" is a much more convenient slogan from the sidelines. I don't think Schoen's $40m number came out of thin air. he knows how much he needs relative to what's achievable to add.
if Daboll in facts wants to keep Graham and Henderson it shouldn't be a surprise if they also decide to keep a player they think highly of (and played very well for them a year ago).
Take as much pain as possible in 2022 with the cap and reset for beyond that
We have some promising DBs. As a fan I’d prefer to pick the Best Edge and OL that is there for us
I hear you. OL/Edge rusher is the glaring weakness but we need an overall talent infusion throughout the entire roster. One of the top offensive tackles seems likely with one of the picks but if they have a chance to take maybe the best overall prospect in the draft in Stingley with the other pick, they shouldn't pass that up to force a positional need
Stingley is a wild card in this draft class. If you watched him solely as a freshman, you think he is a lock to go top five. If you watched him over the last two seasons, though, you probably think he's a borderline first-rounder. He has the tools to be successful at the next level, but I have concerns about his inconsistent effort and play strength.
stats with CBs don't tell the whole story but after 6 ints as a freshman he's had 0 the past 2 years (and played just 10 games total).
based on the bills drafting i think it's more likely we see OL and front 7 players selected early.
Some think Gardner is the best CB to come out in a few years.
He has size , is physical, high football IQ and can play zone and man both well.
Those 2 stats are fine. But what about the other side of the coin- completions allowed, completion % allowed, 3rd downs allowed, TDs allowed, yardage given up, tackles? He certainly did not pass the eye test this year.
Dixon (2.8)
shep (8.5)
rudolph (5)
booker (3)
ryan (9)
martinez (8.5)
Engram (6)
Peppers (6)
That's almost $50M
Dixon (2.8)
shep (8.5)
rudolph (5)
booker (3)
ryan (9)
martinez (8.5)
Engram (6)
Peppers (6)
That's almost $50M
if Martinez is healthy, we have to keep him. The guy is our leader on defense and is a tackling machine
Thank you. Crazy for people to say "cut him" when he is their best defensive player, his salary isnt way out of line, there is no one to replace him, and we saw what a black hole the middle was without him
Those 2 stats are fine. But what about the other side of the coin- completions allowed, completion % allowed, 3rd downs allowed, TDs allowed, yardage given up, tackles? He certainly did not pass the eye test this year.
evaluating coverages is a multi-faceted question none of us can honestly say we are qualified to answer (at least im not). PFF had him allowing 60 receptions on 92 targets (65%) in 2021 whereas in 2020 he allowed 44 receptions on 78 targets (56%). That was also playing about 150 more snaps (+10% more) in 2021, which is the equivalent of 3 more games with just 1 more game on the schedule, so maybe part of the problem was the defense just being on the field a lot more?
I agree by the eye test Bradberry didn't play as well as he did in '20, but he was as good as any CB in football in '20. The whole defense took a step back and it's impossible to pinpoint why other than the obvious (head coach and entire offensive staff getting wiped out).
i'd be fairly confident betting that if he went to another team he'd be this year's Zeitler. Who most of BBI also thought was overpaid and cuttable this time last year but quickly pivoted once the season started.
Yeah, the idea is to collect players who are making a difference on the field. You can cut Martinez and sign three players at a third of his salary who cannot play half as well.
James Bradberry gave up the third most yards and the most TDs of any player in the NFL last year.
Now, there are certainly mitigating circumstances worth debating — but he had a rough year. That’s got to be a big part of the analysis when guaranteeing substantive money into his 30s.
wasn't trevon diggs worst in the nfl in a bunch of those stats too? the devil is in the details of some of those assigned stats and neither of us are going to rewatch every play or know the called coverage. the new regime will and those are literally the decisions they are hired to make correctly.
as much as he's getting crapped on he almost stole a win in washington and easily could have had twice as many ints as he came down with. did he lose a half step or just get sucked down in the malaise of a losing team? is it better to buy low or sell low? like i said his situation reminds me a lot of zeitler last year.
I’ve posted this before, I think he can also transition to cover safety in a year or two. Especially if Logan Ryan is gone.
I’ve posted this before, I think he can also transition to cover safety in a year or two. Especially if Logan Ryan is gone.
Bradberry doesnt want to tackle enough to be a safety
I’ve posted this before, I think he can also transition to cover safety in a year or two. Especially if Logan Ryan is gone.
Bradberry doesnt want to tackle enough to be a safety
I don’t think he’s any less willing to get his nose in there as Ryan.
I’ll base my opinion on 6 years of watching Bradberry and not the final garbage game.
If no plug and play CB in the draft, he’s still talented and young enough to make extension a viable option.