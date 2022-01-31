Peter King on Daniel Jones...  

2. I think from the opening press conference and the early reviews, new Giants GM Joe Schoen looks the part of a modern GM who has paid his dues, learned the scouting game under excellent people, and knows the formidable task in front of him. The best thing Schoen said in his first couple of days on the job: He’s going to give Daniel Jones every chance to be the Giants’ long-term quarterback. When the Giants interviewed nine GM candidates for the job left vacant after the damaging reign of Dave Gettleman, eight said they were in Jones’ corner, including Schoen, the former Bills assistant GM. The Giants are convinced Jones has a chance to be the long-term guy. I’m dubious, but I do feel strongly that a player who was picked sixth in the draft and who has had some good moments in his first 38 games—throwing for 402 yards to best the Saints this year, going 4-2 in the division last year, showing the athleticism a modern QB needs—should not be jettisoned yet. As owner/president John Mara said the other day: “We’ve done every possible thing to screw this guy up.”



Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. (Getty Images)

No Giants fan wants to hear a fervent defense of Jones, who has been hurt too much, been too careless with the ball and exited 2021 with what might be a serious neck injury. Jones will enter his fourth season in 2022 on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator. Jones has also had two different regular left tackles, two left guards, two centers and two right guards; and three different right tackles. The Giants haven’t had a 70-catch receiver in Jones’ three seasons.



Terry Bradshaw said something hauntingly familiar in his HBO documentary: In today’s football, he thinks the Steelers would have given up on him after three seasons. He was a 48-percent passer in his first three years, with 31 TDs and 58 interceptions. He’d lost his confidence. We get into this off-with-his-head mentality when evaluating young quarterbacks. How are you going to find out if the guy is the real solution if you give him three years, with the third year a mess because of massive receiver injuries and mayhem on the coaching staff?



“People give up on quarterbacks too soon,” Schoen told me Saturday. “Think about the five quarterbacks drafted in 2018. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been in the same system, and look at their success. The other three quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold. What do they have in common? Different head coaches, different systems.” Mayfield four head coaches, Darnold three and Rosen, I’ve lost count on coaches and teams. Now, the fire drill is on for Jones. He’s got a year to show Daboll and Schoen he’s the guy. But he does deserve a fourth year.



Quarterbacks mature in different ways. Look at the first three seasons of John Elway, Eli Manning and Daniel Jones:



Elway: 42 games, .534 accuracy, 47 TDs, 52 interceptions, 6.55 yards per attempt.

E. Manning: 41 games, .541 accuracy, 54 TDs, 44 interceptions, 6.31 yards per attempt.

Jones: 38 games, .628 accuracy, 45 TDs, 29 interceptions, 6.62 yards per attempt.



Oh—and in his first three years, Elway ran for 636 yards and a 4.8 yards per carry average. Jones: 1,000 yards, 5.8 per rush.



Elway is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, Manning a two-time Super Bowl winner with a good chance to make the Hall of Fame. Jones, with the best completion rate and TD/INT ratio, is a guy many Giants fans and New York talk show hosts want gone yesterday.



Now you certainly don’t guarantee Jones’ fifth-year option this offseason. If it costs you more to sign him later, so be it. This should be a prove-it year for Jones with a new staff. But let’s give the sixth pick in the 2019 draft a legit chance to play like one.