Peter King on Daniel Jones...  

|2. I think from the opening press conference and the early reviews, new Giants GM Joe Schoen looks the part of a modern GM who has paid his dues, learned the scouting game under excellent people, and knows the formidable task in front of him. The best thing Schoen said in his first couple of days on the job: He’s going to give Daniel Jones every chance to be the Giants’ long-term quarterback. When the Giants interviewed nine GM candidates for the job left vacant after the damaging reign of Dave Gettleman, eight said they were in Jones’ corner, including Schoen, the former Bills assistant GM. The Giants are convinced Jones has a chance to be the long-term guy. I’m dubious, but I do feel strongly that a player who was picked sixth in the draft and who has had some good moments in his first 38 games—throwing for 402 yards to best the Saints this year, going 4-2 in the division last year, showing the athleticism a modern QB needs—should not be jettisoned yet. As owner/president John Mara said the other day: “We’ve done every possible thing to screw this guy up.”
Philadelphia Eagles v New York Giants
Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. (Getty Images)
No Giants fan wants to hear a fervent defense of Jones, who has been hurt too much, been too careless with the ball and exited 2021 with what might be a serious neck injury. Jones will enter his fourth season in 2022 on his third head coach and fourth offensive coordinator. Jones has also had two different regular left tackles, two left guards, two centers and two right guards; and three different right tackles. The Giants haven’t had a 70-catch receiver in Jones’ three seasons.
Terry Bradshaw said something hauntingly familiar in his HBO documentary: In today’s football, he thinks the Steelers would have given up on him after three seasons. He was a 48-percent passer in his first three years, with 31 TDs and 58 interceptions. He’d lost his confidence. We get into this off-with-his-head mentality when evaluating young quarterbacks. How are you going to find out if the guy is the real solution if you give him three years, with the third year a mess because of massive receiver injuries and mayhem on the coaching staff?
“People give up on quarterbacks too soon,” Schoen told me Saturday. “Think about the five quarterbacks drafted in 2018. Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson have been in the same system, and look at their success. The other three quarterbacks—Baker Mayfield, Josh Rosen, Sam Darnold. What do they have in common? Different head coaches, different systems.” Mayfield four head coaches, Darnold three and Rosen, I’ve lost count on coaches and teams. Now, the fire drill is on for Jones. He’s got a year to show Daboll and Schoen he’s the guy. But he does deserve a fourth year.
Quarterbacks mature in different ways. Look at the first three seasons of John Elway, Eli Manning and Daniel Jones:
Elway: 42 games, .534 accuracy, 47 TDs, 52 interceptions, 6.55 yards per attempt.
E. Manning: 41 games, .541 accuracy, 54 TDs, 44 interceptions, 6.31 yards per attempt.
Jones: 38 games, .628 accuracy, 45 TDs, 29 interceptions, 6.62 yards per attempt.
Oh—and in his first three years, Elway ran for 636 yards and a 4.8 yards per carry average. Jones: 1,000 yards, 5.8 per rush.
Elway is one of the greatest quarterbacks ever, Manning a two-time Super Bowl winner with a good chance to make the Hall of Fame. Jones, with the best completion rate and TD/INT ratio, is a guy many Giants fans and New York talk show hosts want gone yesterday.
Now you certainly don’t guarantee Jones’ fifth-year option this offseason. If it costs you more to sign him later, so be it. This should be a prove-it year for Jones with a new staff. But let’s give the sixth pick in the 2019 draft a legit chance to play like one.
Thanks - didn't even notice that MMQB was the source of that, didn't click on it there. I didn't see this discussed at all in that thread.
Stop. As bad as Jimmy G is/has been, he's a better QB than Jones. He would beat Jones in an open competition for starter here.
I think Daniel Jones is a very good qb, if the gets a better oline and better skill players he can be a championship level qb. Just my opinion.
Stop. As bad as Jimmy G is/has been, he's a better QB than Jones. He would beat Jones in an open competition for starter here.
So would Mitch Trubisky. That's how bad Jones is.
Schoen crediting Allen/Jackson's success to the same system is a little silly - isn't it a bit circular? Darnold/Rosen would have stability if they were actually good.
My biggest issue is the Giants wasted the opportunity to maximize his rookie contract with a better team. I have not seen enough where you take the risk and invest in him further but am fine with giving him a opportunity to play this year. Play him and reevaluate. I still think they go to the draft in 2023 but strange things can happen.
GM's, unlike coaches, rarely get a second bite at the apple. It would be foolish of a GM to go into their one shot at a GM job and not be honest to the owners in their assessments.
@ TB 336 yards 2 TD 0 INT (W)
@ DET 341 yards yards 4 TD 0 INT (L)
@ NYJ 308 yards 4 TD 0 INT (L)
@ WSH 352 yards 5 TD 0 INT (W)
Garrett's system was regressive, couple that with the OL being a jumbled up mess through injuries, bad signings and depth which impacted the run game and Jones ability to scan the pocket.
Schoen and Daboll are going to give this guy a shot. He will have a chance to develop under the new OC, which will be heavily influenced by Daboll. I'm not ready to write him off yet.
The better comparison is Jones' peer group (first round picks) and really those drafted early-mid 2010s to now, as that more closely aligns to the modern offensive passing attack. Think guys like Mahomes, Watson, Trubisky, Goff, Wentz, Darnold, Allen, Jackson, Herbert, Burrow, Tua, Rosen, Mayfield. Stack him up against this group and see how successful he is. Of that group, the guys who found it took off in year 2 or 3. There isn't a lot of guys over the past decade or so drafted in round 1, putting it all together in year 4.
That may be the case, he's got a "prove it" year upcoming.
Jones was good in a handful of games vs mostly poor teams.
There is no better guy to root for than DJ, he is a hard worker, tough as nails, etc etc. But, I am pretty convinced he is 21-32 guy, not a 1-11 guy and that is a huge difference.
...you may be right (sadly) but as old Wall St saying goes "Often wrong, never in doubt." You are the king my friend.
We're all fully aware that Jones played four good games against four of the worst defenses in the NFL. His performance against a Redskins team that started a bunch of DBs off the street in a meaningless game was absolutely spellbinding.
You can scour pretty much any QBs gamelog and find a few gems. If the good ones don't vastly outnumber the bad ones, you're wasting your time.
Probably the one we should have hired...but my suspicion is him not being pro DJ was disqualifying in the GM hiring process..
There is no better guy to root for than DJ, he is a hard worker, tough as nails, etc etc. But, I am pretty convinced he is 21-32 guy, not a 1-11 guy and that is a huge difference.
In fairness, outside of Slayton his rookie year, what skill player did he play with long enough in a good system? lol
I've said it before, but will again here, I don't know what Jones will or will not become. But I'd like to see what can be done with him under a competent GM and coaching in 2022 and go from there.
but stopped about halfway through this season. In my opinion, the thing that Jones has never done, and this is the hallmark of most franchise (top 1/3) QBs, is elevate a skill player around him. In his three years, can anyone name one skill player DJ made better.
There is no better guy to root for than DJ, he is a hard worker, tough as nails, etc etc. But, I am pretty convinced he is 21-32 guy, not a 1-11 guy and that is a huge difference.
In fairness, outside of Slayton his rookie year, what skill player did he play with long enough in a good system? lol
I've said it before, but will again here, I don't know what Jones will or will not become. But I'd like to see what can be done with him under a competent GM and coaching in 2022 and go from there.
I should have added that I'm not adding Tate due to the massive fork in his back in 2020 or Engram given his dropsies..
In Shurmur's system, 24 TD to 12 INT. The team was bad, but he had some very successful games his rookie year.
Also you skipped on the fumbles because he was slow at processing the play and doesn't have the feel for the pocket.. JG had to stop the fumbling.. so he simplified things.. I am sure if a good QB was back there, JG would run a different offense.
There really is not a lot to like. The rookie season? He had three or so good games, take those out is aligns with his performance overall these past three seasons.
If it isn't clear now he ia the guy three years in, he probation isn't the guy.
And as confident as I am in proclaiming that, I am equally confident that come the end of 2022, this new regime will come to the same conclusion as the majority of fans on this site and in real life: Jones isn't the answer and the franchise must upgrade if they ever want to seriously contend for anything beyond a division crown.
That may be the case, he's got a "prove it" year upcoming.
Giants, unless they are crazy, should bring in competition.
In Shurmur's system, 24 TD to 12 INT. The team was bad, but he had some very successful games his rookie year.
I'm not saying the guy needs to be extended past this year. But the last two years were absolutely awful for his development. Garrett's system was an abomination. Let's see how he looks with a GM and coach/staff on the same page in a much more creative system.
In Shurmur's system, 24 TD to 12 INT. The team was bad, but he had some very successful games his rookie year.
Also you skipped on the fumbles because he was slow at processing the play and doesn't have the feel for the pocket.. JG had to stop the fumbling.. so he simplified things.. I am sure if a good QB was back there, JG would run a different offense.
Except players that played for the Cowboys said he was running an outdated system. But go ahead.
there is also no reason to guarantee the 5th year.
Give him a shot to earn/keep the job in new system. Bring in competition that has the skill set for the new system.
evaluate
there is no reason for this to be an emotional subject.
Comparing the first three years of Eli, Elway and Jones, was interesting to state the least.
And has Jones had a really good WR? No. Does not having a good QB make it more difficult for a receiver to play well? Absolutely. Which poor QB is out there playing with a top WR putting up big numbers year after year?
Look at Evan Engram. The best year of his career was his rookie year in 2017 with Eli. His numbers have gotten worse after Eli retired. Did he just get worse on all his own, or is it possible Jones just couldn't prop him up as much as Eli could?
Jones has had 3 years to prove he’s got what it takes. On the whole his bad games, durability issues and shortcomings have outweighed his good games and strengths. He’ll get another year given he’s under contract but I hope they bring in a veteran to both compete with and help Jones.
I think he’ll show next year that he was destined to be a backup QB in the league.
And has Jones had a really good WR? No. Does not having a good QB make it more difficult for a receiver to play well? Absolutely. Which poor QB is out there playing with a top WR putting up big numbers year after year?
Look at Evan Engram. The best year of his career was his rookie year in 2017 with Eli. His numbers have gotten worse after Eli retired. Did he just get worse on all his own, or is it possible Jones just couldn't prop him up as much as Eli could?
He had Golladay, who was an absolute with Stafford, and whom Jones could not get the ball to. The QB has to get the ball to his playmakers. Daniel Jones can't seem to accomplish that.
Rosen/Darnold/Mayfield have had turnover because the teams are losing and when teams lose coaches and GMs lose their jobs. Tell me one QB who has lost consistently since coming into the league, yet is in a stable environment? These weren't QBs who were living up to expectations when the people who picked them and coached them got let go and thrust them into chaos.
And has Jones had a really good WR? No. Does not having a good QB make it more difficult for a receiver to play well? Absolutely. Which poor QB is out there playing with a top WR putting up big numbers year after year?
Look at Evan Engram. The best year of his career was his rookie year in 2017 with Eli. His numbers have gotten worse after Eli retired. Did he just get worse on all his own, or is it possible Jones just couldn't prop him up as much as Eli could?
He had Golladay, who was an absolute with Stafford, and whom Jones could not get the ball to. The QB has to get the ball to his playmakers. Daniel Jones can't seem to accomplish that.
*absolute stud
Hard to deny the athlete he is, excited to see what he can become,
Hard to deny the athlete he is, excited to see what he can become,
Actions speak louder than words. I'm curious what happens when the games start and he's the same player in Daboll's system as he's been all along.
Comparing the first three years of Eli, Elway and Jones, was interesting to state the least.
Darnold: 38 games, .598 accuracy, 45 TDs, 39 INTs, 6.64 YPA
Maybe we should pick up Sam Darnold since he is also on a John Elway / Eli Manning trajectory after three years?
Even more depressing would be what happens if we don't draft a QB in the round 1 or 2. Seems likely that we'll be something like 2-7 with Jones "leading" a 19 PPG offense, throwing 10 TDs. Not having a new QB to try out at that point is going to be a total waste of games.
But his rookie year stats are better than Sammy Baugh's, so you never know...he could be a hall of famer...
The better comparison is Jones' peer group (first round picks) and really those drafted early-mid 2010s to now, as that more closely aligns to the modern offensive passing attack. Think guys like Mahomes, Watson, Trubisky, Goff, Wentz, Darnold, Allen, Jackson, Herbert, Burrow, Tua, Rosen, Mayfield. Stack him up against this group and see how successful he is. Of that group, the guys who found it took off in year 2 or 3. There isn't a lot of guys over the past decade or so drafted in round 1, putting it all together in year 4.
Sid Luckman was kind of shaky his first season so Daniel Jones can still turn it around.
Hard to deny the athlete he is, excited to see what he can become,
Do they? How do you know this? Because they said so at a press conference with Daniel Jones sitting in front of them?
Your evidence doesn't convince.
Nobody who knows what they are talking about places any credence in those stats. They show it is POSSIBLE for a QB to be bad in his first three years and then play better. They do not show it is at all LIKELY.
As mentioned, Darnold was on an identical path after three years. Wouldn't you assume most bad QBs had bad stats after three years?
Even more depressing would be what happens if we don't draft a QB in the round 1 or 2. Seems likely that we'll be something like 2-7 with Jones "leading" a 19 PPG offense, throwing 10 TDs. Not having a new QB to try out at that point is going to be a total waste of games.
But his rookie year stats are better than Sammy Baugh's, so you never know...he could be a hall of famer...
I think Trubisky will be brought in, he won't have a learning curve with the system, and hopefully will be starting by wk5
The NFL and the fans do not care about anything but winning and they have no patience.
Ironically, Matt Stafford played on horrible teams and never won shit with the Lions, one of the worst teams in NFL history. He finally gets on a good team and he is in the Super Bowl. Funny how that works. Good teams get to the Super Bowl. You need more than a QB to win....period.
The NFL and the fans do not care about anything but winning and they have no patience.
Ironically, Matt Stafford played on horrible teams and never won shit with the Lions, one of the worst teams in NFL history. He finally gets on a good team and he is in the Super Bowl. Funny how that works. Good teams get to the Super Bowl. You need more than a QB to win....period.
The difference is that although the Lions were shit, Matt Stafford wasn't. He performed at a much higher level than Jones at every juncture of his career. Matt Stafford is the fastest QB to 50,000 yards in NFL history. Whether you like it or not he is probably going to break some records and is tracking toward the Hall of Fame.
How some knowledgeable football people, including including Schoen and Dabo, at least for now, hold Jones in much higher regard than do our resident critics.
Hard to deny the athlete he is, excited to see what he can become,
Do they? How do you know this? Because they said so at a press conference with Daniel Jones sitting in front of them?
Your evidence doesn't convince.
I said for now they seem to support him as their quarterback for the future.
They might prove me wrong come draft time, or when the season starts. But for now I take them at their word.
You d have to admit if they share your view of him there s no way they begin the season with him
Ironically, Matt Stafford played on horrible teams and never won shit with the Lions, one of the worst teams in NFL history. He finally gets on a good team and he is in the Super Bowl. Funny how that works. Good teams get to the Super Bowl. You need more than a QB to win....period.
Matt Stafford has been legitimately good-to-great since his 2nd NFL season. It's only people who don't pay attention to the rest of the NFL until January who don't realize it.
Article 100%
Comparing the first three years of Eli, Elway and Jones, was interesting to state the least.
Darnold: 38 games, .598 accuracy, 45 TDs, 39 INTs, 6.64 YPA
Maybe we should pick up Sam Darnold since he is also on a John Elway / Eli Manning trajectory after three years?
Those stats bother you Mike? All I stated is that they were interesting.
The NFL and the fans do not care about anything but winning and they have no patience.
Ironically, Matt Stafford played on horrible teams and never won shit with the Lions, one of the worst teams in NFL history. He finally gets on a good team and he is in the Super Bowl. Funny how that works. Good teams get to the Super Bowl. You need more than a QB to win....period.
The flaw in your argument is that everyone knew Stafford was a good QB. It was possible to identify that even though he was surrounded by poor talent. He was not someone everyone thought sucked who suddenly got good when he went to the Rams.
Oh, and here are the names of other QBs people wanted to give up on after 3 years - Danny Kannel, Dave Brown, Sam Darnold and Ryan Leaf.
Not sure why there are posters on this site who continue to believe that 3 poor years to start your career is the sign of greatness. Simms and Manning are the exceptions, not the rule.
How some knowledgeable football people, including including Schoen and Dabo, at least for now, hold Jones in much higher regard than do our resident critics.
Hard to deny the athlete he is, excited to see what he can become,
Do they? How do you know this? Because they said so at a press conference with Daniel Jones sitting in front of them?
Your evidence doesn't convince.
I said for now they seem to support him as their quarterback for the future.
They might prove me wrong come draft time, or when the season starts. But for now I take them at their word.
You d have to admit if they share your view of him there s no way they begin the season with him
Why would you take them at their word? They have no reason to tell what they actually think, if they think Jones is ass. None. Their job is to sugar coat what they think about him. To boost his confidence. To keep his trade value up. They would no sooner tell you Jones sucks than a used car salesman is to tell you about a dodgy engine.
Their words in introductory pressers are totally meaningless. Only the less than glowing stuff can be considered interesting. And Daboll was less than glowing when discussing Jones today. He kept to the facts. Nothing more.
Who was the candidate that said Jones wasn't the answer? That's the guy we should have hired for GM.
And love to know how Jones came up in those interviews and if Mara was asking leading questions about Jones...
Has a chance to be the long-term guy? JFC, he's had 37 starts in the worst division in football. How many starts are enough to satisfy the concept of getting a "chance"?
Comparing Elway's era to this era is unbelievably farcical. When Elway played QBs were not protected, and cornerbacks were allowed to be much more physical with WRs. Elway would throw 40+ TDs in today's game and run for 7+ more. He'd be Josh Allen but better early in his career.
BTW, Elway made the playoffs in his second and third year. His three-year record was 27-13. And he carried those Denver teams with his freakish talents. Elway had a better left arm than Jones's right arm. This is really an embarrassing comp.
The NFL and the fans do not care about anything but winning and they have no patience.
Ironically, Matt Stafford played on horrible teams and never won shit with the Lions, one of the worst teams in NFL history. He finally gets on a good team and he is in the Super Bowl. Funny how that works. Good teams get to the Super Bowl. You need more than a QB to win....period.
Stafford is not a great example. Bradshaw, Allen wasnt great for 2 years, Simms, Eli was not really too good right away.
How some knowledgeable football people, including including Schoen and Dabo, at least for now, hold Jones in much higher regard than do our resident critics.
Hard to deny the athlete he is, excited to see what he can become,
Do they? How do you know this? Because they said so at a press conference with Daniel Jones sitting in front of them?
Your evidence doesn't convince.
I said for now they seem to support him as their quarterback for the future.
They might prove me wrong come draft time, or when the season starts. But for now I take them at their word.
You d have to admit if they share your view of him there s no way they begin the season with him
Why would you take them at their word? They have no reason to tell what they actually think, if they think Jones is ass. None. Their job is to sugar coat what they think about him. To boost his confidence. To keep his trade value up. They would no sooner tell you Jones sucks than a used car salesman is to tell you about a dodgy engine.
Their words in introductory pressers are totally meaningless. Only the less than glowing stuff can be considered interesting. And Daboll was less than glowing when discussing Jones today. He kept to the facts. Nothing more.
Ok, fair enough. Let s see what happens in the draft and free agency
Article 100%
Comparing the first three years of Eli, Elway and Jones, was interesting to state the least.
Darnold: 38 games, .598 accuracy, 45 TDs, 39 INTs, 6.64 YPA
Maybe we should pick up Sam Darnold since he is also on a John Elway / Eli Manning trajectory after three years?
Those stats bother you Mike? All I stated is that they were interesting.
They don't "bother" me at all. They are just cherry picked and meaningless. I added Darnold to the stats King used to show there is is no causation and no predictive outcome to them.
When the Giants interviewed nine GM candidates for the job left vacant after the damaging reign of Dave Gettleman, eight said they were in Jones’ corner, including Schoen, the former Bills assistant GM. The Giants are convinced Jones has a chance to be the long-term guy.
Who was the candidate that said Jones wasn't the answer? That's the guy we should have hired for GM.
And love to know how Jones came up in those interviews and if Mara was asking leading questions about Jones...
Has a chance to be the long-term guy? JFC, he's had 37 starts in the worst division in football. How many starts are enough to satisfy the concept of getting a "chance"?
Comparing Elway's era to this era is unbelievably farcical. When Elway played QBs were not protected, and cornerbacks were allowed to be much more physical with WRs. Elway would throw 40+ TDs in today's game and run for 7+ more. He'd be Josh Allen but better early in his career.
BTW, Elway made the playoffs in his second and third year. His three-year record was 27-13. And he carried those Denver teams with his freakish talents. Elway had a better left arm than Jones's right arm. This is really an embarrassing comp.
Said the same thing earlier..but I believe once he said he wasn't pro Jones, he was likely disqualified.
If these guys believed in Jones they would exercise his fifth year option. They won't because they don't.
I knew Eli would be good during his second year. And Jones' biggest supporters are still a maybe after year three.
You never actually know how the league is going to view these QBs. For example - it was widely accepted that Drew Lock was a top 15 talent, and there was a lot of noise around where he would go. Well - as it turned out he slipped to round 2 because he's not very good and needed a lot more time. That could end up being the case for Pickett or Corral once the senior bowl, combine, and draft season shake out. There are surprises every year.
You never actually know how the league is going to view these QBs. For example - it was widely accepted that Drew Lock was a top 15 talent, and there was a lot of noise around where he would go. Well - as it turned out he slipped to round 2 because he's not very good and needed a lot more time. That could end up being the case for Pickett or Corral once the senior bowl, combine, and draft season shake out. There are surprises every year.
How is it clear Daboll and the GM see a guy oozing with talent in Jones? By what they said? Hey, if I said I have a 12 inch dick, would you believe me too?
reeks of people saying what they believe the team wants to hear. That said, there are many credible people in the league with no skin the game who have expressed this view, so we would be foolish to discount it. 2022 will be transition year anyway as the new leadership cleans up the mess they inherited. Not much to lose here. I would like to see them draft a day 3 QB to develop/compete however.
GM's, unlike coaches, rarely get a second bite at the apple. It would be foolish of a GM to go into their one shot at a GM job and not be honest to the owners in their assessments.
The idea that Jones is somehow similar to Elway (or Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or prime-years Russel Wilson) is freakin ridiculous.
I'm going based on what Schoen and Daboll have said - they are going to evaluate everything. If QB is the best pick, I'm sure they'll take that player.
I agree with this. I suspect they'll operate like the Bills did and wait for someone good enough to trade up for.
Does anyone believe the other candidates did not believe that was a litmus test for the job?
This is why we keep getting the hires wrong. The people who are making the mistakes year after year are looking for people who think just like they do.
The idea that Jones is somehow similar to Elway (or Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or prime-years Russel Wilson) is freakin ridiculous.
In fact, Daboll was pretty clear that he didn't want to compare Jones to Allen. He said it wouldn't be fair to either player. I know what that means.
Does anyone believe the other candidates did not believe that was a litmus test for the job?
This is why we keep getting the hires wrong. The people who are making the mistakes year after year are looking for people who think just like they do.
He turned the ball over at an unacceptably high rate his rookie season. When he corrected that, his production dropped off a cliff. Anyone can avoid turnovers by being overly cautious with the ball.
We have seen him be productive with a ton of turnovers, and unproductive while limiting turnovers. The trick is to get a season out of him this year that is unlike he previous 3, not just like his rookie year.
Is it too soon to say that Slayton won't become an elite WR?
Good lord, it's like he is back in the early 1980s...
Does anyone believe the other candidates did not believe that was a litmus test for the job?
This is why we keep getting the hires wrong. The people who are making the mistakes year after year are looking for people who think just like they do.
X infinity. So well said.
And this was receivers who led the league with least amount of separation. Ball security improved over past two years but system was not a good fit with Garrett.
That’s why I hope Jones gets shipped off, so Schoen can make decisions and think unencumbered by politics.
I'm saying that Jones was a rookie and he had some of his best games of his career that year, mainly due to good QB coaching and some good play calling and a system that fit him decently well. We had a terrible roster then.
If Daboll/Dorsey or whoever becomes the OC can build off what he does well, and he continues to cut down on turnovers, I think Schoen and Daboll might think hey, we can build off something here.
That’s why I hope Jones gets shipped off, so Schoen can make decisions and think unencumbered by politics.
Yup. If it were an actual meritocracy Jones would be out of a job. Instead the clown car version of John and Robert Kennedy running this team want to keep the scholarship going.
Gotta hope Schoen and Daboll are smart and use their leverage of being new hires to impose their will at QB.
I'm saying that Jones was a rookie and he had some of his best games of his career that year, mainly due to good QB coaching and some good play calling and a system that fit him decently well. We had a terrible roster then.
If Daboll/Dorsey or whoever becomes the OC can build off what he does well, and he continues to cut down on turnovers, I think Schoen and Daboll might think hey, we can build off something here.
Again, go back and look at the defenses he put up those 4 or 5 good games against, especially in the season finale Chase Young Bowl.
That, and I don't think he can go a full 17 games due to his playstyle
Is it too soon to say that Slayton won't become an elite WR?
Imagine if Slayton didn't have Jones throwing to him.
Now you're saying things like "well if they don't take a QB - how do we REALLY know that Schoen has full control."
You're creating ridiculous narratives to support how you feel about Jones. Let the GM and coach get in the building for 8 seconds before making decisions and before you start freaking out. Hey...maybe Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll disagree with you about Jones? Did you ever consider that?
As they get into the season I think it will be no which does not require a second answer.
If he does show some good talent the second question becomes more relevant but in the end that answer will be not practical (I think). To look at recent example where that position killed a team look at both Tenn and SF. Hopefully the Giants don't fall into the same trap if warranted.
What we can look at is points scored. He doesn't.
Best case he surprises at which point you’ve got a decision to make going in 2023
I'm saying that Jones was a rookie and he had some of his best games of his career that year, mainly due to good QB coaching and some good play calling and a system that fit him decently well. We had a terrible roster then.
If Daboll/Dorsey or whoever becomes the OC can build off what he does well, and he continues to cut down on turnovers, I think Schoen and Daboll might think hey, we can build off something here.
I didn't re-arrange anything to fit a narrative. I clarified that his rookie season should not be the goal. It wasn't good. The better output came at the cost of him turning the ball over. Getting his output back to that level at the cost of the same turnovers isn't an improvement.
Can I ask you a serious question? Do you think you come off as not having a "narrative"?
Now you're saying things like "well if they don't take a QB - how do we REALLY know that Schoen has full control."
You're creating ridiculous narratives to support how you feel about Jones. Let the GM and coach get in the building for 8 seconds before making decisions and before you start freaking out. Hey...maybe Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll disagree with you about Jones? Did you ever consider that?
No one is freaking out. We just have a couple known quantities that make it easy to connect dots:
1. Jones isn't a good starting NFL QB
2. John/Chris want to move forward with Jones, and they hired people that told them what they want to hear
What we have to hope is that Schoen and Daboll are not stupid enough to really believe Jones is the solution. Personally I don't think either guy comes off as stupid - I expect they'll let Jones hang himself with his own poor performance and move on a different direction. The question is when that happens - Jones has put up enough poor tape that more games aren't needed to make the case.
Mara isn't going to fire Schoen and Daboll over Jones; they're in a position to tell him to fuck off and cancel the scholarship. Hopefully they do.
All that being said, I don't think Jones has had a fair shake and I'm all for giving him another year under a new regime. However, you watch guys that have been playing these past few weeks and they are just different. They have a tendency to make huge plays when they need to. Can't say that for Jones yet.
(Seriously look at Taylor's 3 seasons in Buffalo and Jones's 3 seasons here - they're almost identical)
They kept Taylor for a year and then went and got a real QB. I'd expect that getting a real QB is very high on their to-do list.
you guys spent 2 weeks saying things like "if Flores is hired, clearly Schoen was overruled." Then, he hired Daboll, and you guys shutup for like....2 days.
Now you're saying things like "well if they don't take a QB - how do we REALLY know that Schoen has full control."
You're creating ridiculous narratives to support how you feel about Jones. Let the GM and coach get in the building for 8 seconds before making decisions and before you start freaking out. Hey...maybe Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll disagree with you about Jones? Did you ever consider that?
No one is freaking out. We just have a couple known quantities that make it easy to connect dots:
1. Jones isn't a good starting NFL QB
2. John/Chris want to move forward with Jones, and they hired people that told them what they want to hear
What we have to hope is that Schoen and Daboll are not stupid enough to really believe Jones is the solution. Personally I don't think either guy comes off as stupid - I expect they'll let Jones hang himself with his own poor performance and move on a different direction. The question is when that happens - Jones has put up enough poor tape that more games aren't needed to make the case.
Mara isn't going to fire Schoen and Daboll over Jones; they're in a position to tell him to fuck off and cancel the scholarship. Hopefully they do.
#2 isn't entirely clear to be true, but it a strong possibility.
We don't know for sure the Maras made *liking* Jones a condition of the job. It certainly could be true. We don't know if they discounted certain candidates bc of their position on Jones. Though it certainly could be true and would be believable. We don't know if Daboll or Schoen pretended to like Jones to get the job. Though again, it certainly could be true.
I do agree that if they did take the job pretending to like Jones, then yea, they think at some point they'll just lay down the law with Mara that Jones isn't good enough to win championships with.
Ok, so if he isn’t Mahomes, what exactly are we trying to do here?
Ok, so if he isn’t Mahomes, what exactly are we trying to do here?
Pretty much mimicked what I wrote in that thread...the "anything like that" part to me is code for franchise QB..and if Jones isn't going to be that, what the fuck are we trying to accomplish here?
The idea that Jones is somehow similar to Elway (or Josh Allen or Lamar Jackson or prime-years Russel Wilson) is freakin ridiculous.
"Eli was more nimble than Jones by far" how can someone type this and be taken seriously? lol
They should be lying. If they were going to trade someone, they should say they plan to win with them now so they can get something of value in trade.
Why are we whining like little bitches then?
No one was going say:
Daniel Jones sucks, we need a new QB.
Under no circumstance does that EVER happen, ANYWHERE.
Unbunch those panties ladies.
Ok, so if he isn’t Mahomes, what exactly are we trying to do here?
Pretty much mimicked what I wrote in that thread...the "anything like that" part to me is code for franchise QB..and if Jones isn't going to be that, what the fuck are we trying to accomplish here?
Pretty clear that any "fair evaluation" is going to come with Mara's thumb on the scale anyway:
They will be looking for any reason to extend him after next year. They have been extremely clear that they WANT Jones to be their QB long term.
The scenario that scares me the most is that Jones throws 23 TDs next year and the Giants give him a 5-year, $130 million contract.
Heaven forbid Jones has to actually earn anything.
Kid put his body on the line after every snap. He was the best player on the field every time! He may not have developed into the stud we all hoped for but there are a ton of legitimate issues that may have contributed to this. I think his drive, determination, work ethic and ability have earned him a chance to prove himself during the final year of his existing contract. What're you gonna say about Daniel Jones if he ends up getting his shit together with the new coaches?
I'm going to say it's about fucking time.
What are you going to say when he doesn't?
At the NFL level it is unusual to not factor in production to that assessment.
Hard-worker. Mentality. How about some production?
you guys spent 2 weeks saying things like "if Flores is hired, clearly Schoen was overruled." Then, he hired Daboll, and you guys shutup for like....2 days.
Now you're saying things like "well if they don't take a QB - how do we REALLY know that Schoen has full control."
You're creating ridiculous narratives to support how you feel about Jones. Let the GM and coach get in the building for 8 seconds before making decisions and before you start freaking out. Hey...maybe Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll disagree with you about Jones? Did you ever consider that?
No one is freaking out.
Oh, I wouldn't say that... Ryan's certainly freaking out. He just doesn't know it.
This is exactly the point. If you have 85 Bears defense most QBs in the NFL can win games and even championships. What we should be looking for is a guy who can put the team on his back in big moments and win games through his own play. It is really difficult to picture that given the past 3 years.
Does anyone believe the other candidates did not believe that was a litmus test for the job?
This is why we keep getting the hires wrong. The people who are making the mistakes year after year are looking for people who think just like they do.
You know there's many ways to approach this, right? We can keep Jones and still draft a player or sign a vet, or both. I want to upgrade the position but there isn't 1 way to do that.
What's the 1 way that would get your approval?
The NFL and the fans do not care about anything but winning and they have no patience.
Ironically, Matt Stafford played on horrible teams and never won shit with the Lions, one of the worst teams in NFL history. He finally gets on a good team and he is in the Super Bowl. Funny how that works. Good teams get to the Super Bowl. You need more than a QB to win....period.
Not that I even think that Jones is as good as Stafford, but this is spot on. To flay Jones because he didn't lift up the absolute shit team around him while running for his life behind a sieve OL is not a good argument. I'd like to know, outside of someone like Rodgers or Brady, what QB would have had consistent success, or even a winning record, with the dumpster fire roster Gettleman assembled.
Seriously?! Good grief, you will go to such unbelievable lengths to cast a shadow on any opinion other than a condemnation of Jones. This is beyond normal behavior.
I'm saying that Jones was a rookie and he had some of his best games of his career that year, mainly due to good QB coaching and some good play calling and a system that fit him decently well. We had a terrible roster then.
If Daboll/Dorsey or whoever becomes the OC can build off what he does well, and he continues to cut down on turnovers, I think Schoen and Daboll might think hey, we can build off something here.
Was it the coaching and the system or was it because that’s who Jones is - a guy who can put together a couple of good games a year and the rest of the games lack any production.
Because go look at his 6 years of NFL and college game logs. It’s pretty consistent.
Hard-worker. Mentality. How about some production?
Everyone around Jones has held him back, he'll be getting fitted for a gold jacket after 2022!
Alternatively
Jones needs another year to learn BDs system. It's not his fault!
How do you bring yourself to completely ignore the actual data comparisons to very successful QB's and CATEGORICALLY declare that numbers be damned, Jones will fail?
Rosen/Darnold/Mayfield have had turnover because the teams are losing and when teams lose coaches and GMs lose their jobs. Tell me one QB who has lost consistently since coming into the league, yet is in a stable environment? These weren't QBs who were living up to expectations when the people who picked them and coached them got let go and thrust them into chaos.
Is this for real?
How many training camp days, exhibition games, regular season training sessions and regular season games did Kenny Golladay miss?
The same Kenny Golladay who mailed it in at the end of the season?
You want to throw this guy out there as the reason Daniel Jones sucks?
who was not supportive of Jones as the long term answer was not eliminated as soon as he uttered that belief?
Does anyone believe the other candidates did not believe that was a litmus test for the job?
This is why we keep getting the hires wrong. The people who are making the mistakes year after year are looking for people who think just like they do.
You know there's many ways to approach this, right? We can keep Jones and still draft a player or sign a vet, or both. I want to upgrade the position but there isn't 1 way to do that.
What's the 1 way that would get your approval?
Did I say there was a single way that it needs to be done? I have even said I have no problem if Jones is the starter if they can't bring someone in to take the job from him.
I was commenting on the hiring process and confirmation bias in their hiring being a problem.
I have no idea how you misunderstood that so badly, or if you meant to address your reply to someone else?
And as confident as I am in proclaiming that, I am equally confident that come the end of 2022, this new regime will come to the same conclusion as the majority of fans on this site and in real life: Jones isn't the answer and the franchise must upgrade if they ever want to seriously contend for anything beyond a division crown.
How do you bring yourself to completely ignore the actual data comparisons to very successful QB's and CATEGORICALLY declare that numbers be damned, Jones will fail?
Because Jones sucks, maybe?
Very good post. It is a dilemma many teams find themselves in. Look at SF and Tenn. Two talented teams and the QB was a big issue and why they went home.
The problem is and has always been it is a really hard position and not a easy one to solve for various factors. I also think poor teams scapegoat that position as the crux of all problems which is why those teams continue to stink.
who was not supportive of Jones as the long term answer was not eliminated as soon as he uttered that belief?
Does anyone believe the other candidates did not believe that was a litmus test for the job?
This is why we keep getting the hires wrong. The people who are making the mistakes year after year are looking for people who think just like they do.
You know there's many ways to approach this, right? We can keep Jones and still draft a player or sign a vet, or both. I want to upgrade the position but there isn't 1 way to do that.
What's the 1 way that would get your approval?
Did I say there was a single way that it needs to be done? I have even said I have no problem if Jones is the starter if they can't bring someone in to take the job from him.
I was commenting on the hiring process and confirmation bias in their hiring being a problem.
I have no idea how you misunderstood that so badly, or if you meant to address your reply to someone else?
Simple. You seem to think anyone who didn't want Jones was eliminated from GM consideration (you said it in the post I replied to). So my response was - is getting rid of Jones in 2022 the only option? If it isn't, then why do you immediately jump to the conclusion that we only hired a guy who accepted Jones being the guy in 2022?
"Elway and Eli weren't productive their first three years. Jones was not productive his first three years. Conclusion...Jones is Elway/Eli?"
The problem is that there are a bunch of other QBs that have poor first three years who went on to be poor NFL players, not HoF players.
Those stats say "It's still technically possible Jones is good" not "All good QBs struggle for their first three years before they become legends."
Rosen/Darnold/Mayfield have had turnover because the teams are losing and when teams lose coaches and GMs lose their jobs. Tell me one QB who has lost consistently since coming into the league, yet is in a stable environment? These weren't QBs who were living up to expectations when the people who picked them and coached them got let go and thrust them into chaos.
Is this for real?
How many training camp days, exhibition games, regular season training sessions and regular season games did Kenny Golladay miss?
The same Kenny Golladay who mailed it in at the end of the season?
You want to throw this guy out there as the reason Daniel Jones sucks?
yep.. we know Golladay can be great. We've seen it. We don't know Jones can be any good. He couldn't throw the damn ball to his playmakers.
And then when KG got pissed because Jones was garbage, people pretended he was yelling at Jason Garrett. As if we have ever seen a WR yell at an OC. He was yelling at Jones because he wasn't throwing the ball on time.
LOL! How can you be sure?
"Elway and Eli weren't productive their first three years. Jones was not productive his first three years. Conclusion...Jones is Elway/Eli?"
The problem is that there are a bunch of other QBs that have poor first three years who went on to be poor NFL players, not HoF players.
Those stats say "It's still technically possible Jones is good" not "All good QBs struggle for their first three years before they become legends."
I agree with your post except where you said "Conclusion...Jones is Elway/Eli?". I didn't see anyone here voice that conclusion. The overwhelming sentiment voiced is that those numbers mean absolutely nothing therefore Jones is dog shit and has no chance whatsoever to be competent
Rosen/Darnold/Mayfield have had turnover because the teams are losing and when teams lose coaches and GMs lose their jobs. Tell me one QB who has lost consistently since coming into the league, yet is in a stable environment? These weren't QBs who were living up to expectations when the people who picked them and coached them got let go and thrust them into chaos.
Is this for real?
How many training camp days, exhibition games, regular season training sessions and regular season games did Kenny Golladay miss?
The same Kenny Golladay who mailed it in at the end of the season?
You want to throw this guy out there as the reason Daniel Jones sucks?
yep.. we know Golladay can be great. We've seen it. We don't know Jones can be any good. He couldn't throw the damn ball to his playmakers.
And then when KG got pissed because Jones was garbage, people pretended he was yelling at Jason Garrett. As if we have ever seen a WR yell at an OC. He was yelling at Jones because he wasn't throwing the ball on time.
We know Kenny Golladay can be great when he has spent a substantial amount of his 1-year Giants career in rehab, on the injury / DNP list, etc.?
And as confident as I am in proclaiming that, I am equally confident that come the end of 2022, this new regime will come to the same conclusion as the majority of fans on this site and in real life: Jones isn't the answer and the franchise must upgrade if they ever want to seriously contend for anything beyond a division crown.
How do you bring yourself to completely ignore the actual data comparisons to very successful QB's and CATEGORICALLY declare that numbers be damned, Jones will fail?
Because Jones sucks, maybe?
So I want to make sure got your logic right. You contend that the reason you can ignore the data showing that maybe Jones doesn't suck is because he sucks. Brilliant.
We can see three professional seasons plus his college record, and if you look, they are very similar. Oh, he's flashed! You can say that about many failed, drafted starting qb's. Oh, he's had no (take your pick, running game, o-line, receivers etc etc etc). The same laundry list of excuses to explain a so-so college career. All he's been is an undertaker for receiver and OC careers so far.
At this point, he is what he is- an overdrafted game manager at best. If you look at his draft profile, he still has many of the same faults. We have to screw around another year because he's under contract and they have enough cap problems already, but they are bananas if they pick up his option.
My rational and optimism for thinking that Jones can succeed is the following
Despite awful coaching and a terrible supporting cast.
Jones has shown glimpses of greatness. If you are objective in evaluating Jones you have to admit that there have been games where he was the best player on the field.
New Orleans this year Jones was the NFC offensive player of the week for his outstanding performance.
Jones had outstanding games vs Tampa 2019 (QBR 112.7) 4th Quarter comeback win, vs. Washington with an incredible (QBR 132.1).
Jones has had (9) games out of the (37) starts (25%) where his QBR exceeded 100. This is not a small sample size and demonstrates ability to succeed.
Jones despite what his critics say, is athletic.
You cannot diminish his running skills. Jones has rushed for 1000 yards in 37 games, 54 first downs, 5.8 ypc, 5 tds.
Jones arm is underrated. He has made all the throws and lead the league in 2020 in long pass accuracy.
He was among the league leaders in tight window throws accuracy in 2019 and 2020.
Jones had major flaws in his game which included not valuing the ball and his inability to read zone coverages. He made major strides in reducing both his fumbles, interceptions and reading coverages. This demonstrates the ability to improve.
Simple. You seem to think anyone who didn't want Jones was eliminated from GM consideration (you said it in the post I replied to). So my response was - is getting rid of Jones in 2022 the only option? If it isn't, then why do you immediately jump to the conclusion that we only hired a guy who accepted Jones being the guy in 2022?
Wrong again. The question was not about Jones starting this year, it was if they believed in Jones as the long term answer. I never suggested that if Jones isn't the long term answer, he can't be on the roster in 2022.
I doubt any GM candidate came in and said "he sucks ass. when can I cut him?" They would have said something like "I think we need to bring in competition" or "I am not sold yet, I want see more of him up close before I decide what we have in him."
You keep jumbling different points together and then getting indignant about your confusion. Try responding to what I actually say, not the thoughts you come up with and attribute to me.
He elevated them? They were atrocious with him and even worse without him. Hurray! Throw him a parade.
There are a couple of problems with Jones. He is inconsistent (i.e. those games where he plays well are rarely strung together) and he is often injured. And those injuries are coming from how he runs and how he finishes his runs more so than getting destroyed in the pocket by guys whiffing on blocks.
I am not one of the people on this site that thinks Jones is a bottom 5 starter in this league. I believe he is a guy with good phyical skills who is not instinctive, and I think you can find a similar player to him and would get similar production from players in most drafts. There is no reason to give a player like that a second contract.
Pass Rating is just a formula plugging in general statistics from a game. The formula does not adjust for any game variables: missed blocking assignment, dropped passes, garbage time, etc. IMV, it's a very flawed measurement.
QBR takes into account many more variables using actual games reviewers and has a 0-100 scale. There are flaws, but much less than PR.
"Eli was more nimble than Jones by far" how can someone type this and be taken seriously? lol
Nimble =/= fast. Eli was terrific at sensing pressure and eluding it in the pocket. Jones can't do that at all. He's really fast in a straight line, that's it.
Simple. You seem to think anyone who didn't want Jones was eliminated from GM consideration (you said it in the post I replied to). So my response was - is getting rid of Jones in 2022 the only option? If it isn't, then why do you immediately jump to the conclusion that we only hired a guy who accepted Jones being the guy in 2022?
Wrong again. The question was not about Jones starting this year, it was if they believed in Jones as the long term answer. I never suggested that if Jones isn't the long term answer, he can't be on the roster in 2022.
I doubt any GM candidate came in and said "he sucks ass. when can I cut him?" They would have said something like "I think we need to bring in competition" or "I am not sold yet, I want see more of him up close before I decide what we have in him."
You keep jumbling different points together and then getting indignant about your confusion. Try responding to what I actually say, not the thoughts you come up with and attribute to me.
And you keep trying to separate them but really, its the crux of your argument. If you mean something else it sure doesn't come off that way. How else are we supposed to interpret this
"Does anyone believe the one GM candidate who was not supportive of Jones as the long term answer was not eliminated as soon as he uttered that belief?"
It without questions means that Schoen had to have signed off on Jones being the longterm answer. If not, why did you write it? If you meant something else, be more clear and stop trying to be the expert on everything all the time. I'm willing to chalk this up as words not matching intent, but will you admit it?
I think a lot of posters need to spend more time watching regular season games of other teams with productive offenses.
it was a good game. That's it. The best game of his career, but a routine game for many great QBs and not even a special game for lesser lights like Garoppolo, Trubisky and Mariota.
You have such a hard on for Jones it is unbelievable.
Schoen crediting Allen/Jackson's success to the same system is a little silly - isn't it a bit circular? Darnold/Rosen would have stability if they were actually good.
Not when put in the context they were used. Comparing their first three years
I think a lot of posters need to spend more time watching regular season games of other teams with productive offenses.
This. Does anyone have any faith that Jones win a that game for the Bengals yesterday? The game for the Rams?
If you do not agree you resort to
That would mean your QB is throwing for 5600 yds on a yearly basis.
it was a good game. That's it. The best game of his career, but a routine game for many great QBs and not even a special game for lesser lights like Garoppolo, Trubisky and Mariota.
You have such a hard on for Jones it is unbelievable.
It is amazing that someone who's football experience is playing street football expects me to accept your opinion as sacrosanct
I am not comparing Jones to others my observation is that he has potential based upon glimpses.
You do not have the ability to evaluate a QB and I trust that the new GM and coaching will determine his capability.
Not some moment of glory Jones can aspire to. He doesn't repeat these games. He's good for two or three a year. We need 14 or 15.
That would mean your QB is throwing for 5600 yds on a yearly basis.
Between 4400 and 5200 on a yearly basis. Top 8/9. That's what we want. Herbert threw for 5000 this season. Burrow threw for 4600.
Jones arm is underrated. He has made all the throws and lead the league in 2020 in long pass accuracy.
You only needed to watch two games this year to realize that Jones cannot make "all the throws".
1) Giants at Chargers. Justin Herbert made one of the best throws I've ever seen.
2) Literally any Bills game. Josh Allen makes more casual 40-yard throws it's ridiculous.
Jones' arm is fine. It's not great. It's properly rated in comparison to his peers.
As for that "long throw" thing - it's partially due to the fact that Jones attempts far fewer long throws. He literally will ONLY throw them when everything is perfect.
QB is the most important position on the offense, not having a good one is a pretty big set back, so some cling to the hope of Jones developing into a good one. On the other hand, others would rather see the Giants cut their losses and start searching for that franchise QB asap
I do not believe that he has gotten that opportunity.
The QB gets to much praise when the team wins and too much criticism when they lose.
jeebus flipping cripes..
it was a good game. That's it. The best game of his career, but a routine game for many great QBs and not even a special game for lesser lights like Garoppolo, Trubisky and Mariota.
You have such a hard on for Jones it is unbelievable.
It is amazing that someone who's football experience is playing street football expects me to accept your opinion as sacrosanct
I am not comparing Jones to others my observation is that he has potential based upon glimpses.
You do not have the ability to evaluate a QB and I trust that the new GM and coaching will determine his capability.
What does my experience have to do with anything? I am an intelligent person who has followed the game closely in excess of 50 years. I have run large organizations in pursuit of short to medium term goals.
You want to settle for a guy who can't do the job because you saw glimpses in one or two games that he might be good. But the game is consistency, not best ball.
In 2018, week 4, Mitchell Trubisky threw for 354 yards and 6 TDs. SIX TOUCHDOWNS. And he added 53 rushing yards. That's better than any game Jones ever had. I am willing to bet you don't follow the NFL closely enough to know Trubisky had games like that. Thank god we didn't have Mitchell Trubisky because people like you would be paying for his Hall of Fame bust right now. In 2021, Trubisky was a backup QB.
Glimpses of greatness are meaningless. Any NFL QB can have a great game. They're really good athletes. Greatness is defined by doing it over and over again, and doing it against really good teams.
That said-& I've said this before-this is a new GM & HC with no ties to Jones @ all. They've seen what we've seen: Jones has flashes, but is just not a QB you're going to win anything with in this league. Hard worker & nice kid? Sure, apparently so. But that doesn't mean shit in this league.
My guess is that Jones probably starts this year, has his moments here & there, but ultimately looks like the backup QB he is, & we move on/Schoen & Daboll get their own guy & we're off.
Your continuous anti-Daniel Jones stance on thread after thread is quite remarkable.
But you may want to keep one thing in the back of your mind as you continue to trash Daniel Jones:
The Giants are going to give him a significant opportunity in 2022 to prove he can be the starting QB of the NY Giants for another contract.
Full stop.
And all of your one-way comments about Daniel Jones are not going to change that simple fact.
But I'd counter-based on what we've seen-does anyone expect Jones to show that? I don't. Hell, I'll be surprised if he starts all 17 games.
Unless we pick up his 5th year option-a nightmare scenario if that turns out to be the case-I'm not sweating his long term future here.
Not some moment of glory Jones can aspire to. He doesn't repeat these games. He's good for two or three a year. We need 14 or 15.
Your continuous anti-Daniel Jones stance on thread after thread is quite remarkable.
But you may want to keep one thing in the back of your mind as you continue to trash Daniel Jones:
The Giants are going to give him a significant opportunity in 2022 to prove he can be the starting QB of the NY Giants for another contract.
Full stop.
And all of your one-way comments about Daniel Jones are not going to change that simple fact.
Well I support the Giants aggressively going for championships, and not wasting time with inadequate players. If these guys waste more than one day than they have to on a guy who has done squat for four years, while we're watching a new generation of hot QBs take over the league, I'll shout it from the rafters. We need an elite QB to compete. If we don't get one we will suck for another decade.
But I'd counter-based on what we've seen-does anyone expect Jones to show that? I don't. Hell, I'll be surprised if he starts all 17 games.
Unless we pick up his 5th year option-a nightmare scenario if that turns out to be the case-I'm not sweating his long term future here.
So, first things first. Pretty solid bet Giants won't be picking up Daniel Jones' fifth-year option. So, you can rest easy on that score.
Secondly, the Daniel Jones haters on this site pretty much shape their view of him in the same way -- if he can't be Herbert or Mahomes or Joe Burrow, then Daniel Jones just sucks. There's just no middle-ground for Daniel Jones to occupy.
Thirdly, there is no NFL QB playing today who would have succeeded with the Giants O-Line and WR unit, both of which were decimated by injuries. I've read countless times about Joe Burrow having the same lousy O-Line. But you never hear these pundits mention that Joe Burrow also has a lethal WR corp.
Simple. You seem to think anyone who didn't want Jones was eliminated from GM consideration (you said it in the post I replied to). So my response was - is getting rid of Jones in 2022 the only option? If it isn't, then why do you immediately jump to the conclusion that we only hired a guy who accepted Jones being the guy in 2022?
Wrong again. The question was not about Jones starting this year, it was if they believed in Jones as the long term answer. I never suggested that if Jones isn't the long term answer, he can't be on the roster in 2022.
I doubt any GM candidate came in and said "he sucks ass. when can I cut him?" They would have said something like "I think we need to bring in competition" or "I am not sold yet, I want see more of him up close before I decide what we have in him."
You keep jumbling different points together and then getting indignant about your confusion. Try responding to what I actually say, not the thoughts you come up with and attribute to me.
And you keep trying to separate them but really, its the crux of your argument. If you mean something else it sure doesn't come off that way. How else are we supposed to interpret this
"Does anyone believe the one GM candidate who was not supportive of Jones as the long term answer was not eliminated as soon as he uttered that belief?"
It without questions means that Schoen had to have signed off on Jones being the longterm answer. If not, why did you write it? If you meant something else, be more clear and stop trying to be the expert on everything all the time. I'm willing to chalk this up as words not matching intent, but will you admit it?
Dude. You have a narrative you want to attribute to me so you can argue with it. Have a good time. It’s hard enough to have an intelligent conversation with on here without the silly bullshit. I have no interest in arguing a position you made up and keep attributing to me.
Have a good night.
When you state that Jones is an awful QB why should I or anyone else accept your opinion ?
Everything in your world is absolute, black and white, and there is no grey .
As I have stated many times football is the ultimate team sport and it is not possible to evaluate a player without context. You refuse to accept that there can be extenuating circumstances that can impact a QBs productivity.
Jones may become a very good QB or he may not. I do not accept that we have seen enough to make that determination.
I also believe that you and others would rather see Jones fail rather than succeed. If he were to succeed it would not fit your narrative.
I want the Giants to win and I do not care if it includes Jones, but for the better of the team I hope that Jones becomes a reliable QB.
When you state that Jones is an awful QB why should I or anyone else accept your opinion ?
Everything in your world is absolute, black and white, and there is no grey .
As I have stated many times football is the ultimate team sport and it is not possible to evaluate a player without context. You refuse to accept that there can be extenuating circumstances that can impact a QBs productivity.
Jones may become a very good QB or he may not. I do not accept that we have seen enough to make that determination.
I also believe that you and others would rather see Jones fail rather than succeed. If he were to succeed it would not fit your narrative.
I want the Giants to win and I do not care if it includes Jones, but for the better of the team I hope that Jones becomes a reliable QB.
You can accept there's been poor circumstances around Jones AND that he has also been a poor player. Sy even said something along those lines in one of his game reviews
So many people love a bad player
QB is the most important position on the offense, not having a good one is a pretty big set back, so some cling to the hope of Jones developing into a good one. On the other hand, others would rather see the Giants cut their losses and start searching for that franchise QB asap
Here’s the thing. And I’m being sincere. Why do the giants need to cut Jones in order to look for a franchise qb? Someone has to play the position while they look. Like the chiefs did with smith, the 9ers did with garrapolo, like the bills did with Taylor.
It’s not dissimilar to the idea that not firing gettlemen impeded a search for a new GM. In actuality it didn’t slow the process down at allowing
They will get the guy when they see him. In the meantime they have a ver affordable option already on the roster.
I don’t understand the hysteria
If these guys believed in Jones they would exercise his fifth year option. They won't because they don't.
I knew Eli would be good during his second year. And Jones' biggest supporters are still a maybe after year three.
Believing in him enough to commit To this season is not the same as committing to the 5 th year option, that would be irresponsible
So many people love a bad player
QB is the most important position on the offense, not having a good one is a pretty big set back, so some cling to the hope of Jones developing into a good one. On the other hand, others would rather see the Giants cut their losses and start searching for that franchise QB asap
Here’s the thing. And I’m being sincere. Why do the giants need to cut Jones in order to look for a franchise qb? Someone has to play the position while they look. Like the chiefs did with smith, the 9ers did with garrapolo, like the bills did with Taylor.
It’s not dissimilar to the idea that not firing gettlemen impeded a search for a new GM. In actuality it didn’t slow the process down at allowing
They will get the guy when they see him. In the meantime they have a ver affordable option already on the roster.
I don’t understand the hysteria
Because the Giants tend to move on from players too late rather than too early, and we've already seen that happen once with QB in the last few years, but at least Eli had the pedigree to back it up.
I also think it would be better for the staff to not have to worry about developing/fixing Jones. Bring in Trubisky, who's a know quantity and would clearly be a bridge (like Newton was in NE).
This will be the last off-season to recoup anything for Jones if he lays another egg. Trubisky+a pick is more valuable to NYG than Jones.
Because the Giants tend to move on from players too late rather than too early, and we've already seen that happen once with QB in the last few years, but at least Eli had the pedigree to back it up.
I also think it would be better for the staff to not have to worry about developing/fixing Jones. Bring in Trubisky, who's a know quantity and would clearly be a bridge (like Newton was in NE).
This will be the last off-season to recoup anything for Jones if he lays another egg. Trubisky+a pick is more valuable to NYG than Jones.
This is such a good, sensible post and hits on all the key points in this situation.
I would sign and support that in a nanosecond.
I would suggest we let the Jones saga just play it’s way out. Many long-timers here had zero faith that Simms could win a Super Bowl let alone direct a playoff team, let alone Hostettler or Eli…
Each quieted their doubters. Perhaps Jones can do the same. Nobody here knows how this will all play out. It’s 100% opinion. What’s damning for the haters is that several QBs who had been on bad teams did indeed turn things around like Bradshaw. Others didn’t. Jones isn’t a arrogant selfish player like some who never consistently got better, he’s always been a team-first guy. Those that turned things around were probably Team guys.
So until somebody can factually prove Jones isn’t a team player, I’m going to side with Daniel Jones and rejoice if he proves that haters wrong. Either way he is the 2022 starting QB unless he has to retire (medically), or suffers another season ending injury.
I hope Jones can be Alex Smith, 2 years into Harbaugh years.
Bradshaw could have taken six seasons to develop into a player. That's how things were done 50 years ago.
I would suggest we let the Jones saga just play it’s way out. Many long-timers here had zero faith that Simms could win a Super Bowl let alone direct a playoff team, let alone Hostettler or Eli…
Each quieted their doubters. Perhaps Jones can do the same. Nobody here knows how this will all play out. It’s 100% opinion. What’s damning for the haters is that several QBs who had been on bad teams did indeed turn things around like Bradshaw. Others didn’t. Jones isn’t a arrogant selfish player like some who never consistently got better, he’s always been a team-first guy. Those that turned things around were probably Team guys.
So until somebody can factually prove Jones isn’t a team player, I’m going to side with Daniel Jones and rejoice if he proves that haters wrong. Either way he is the 2022 starting QB unless he has to retire (medically), or suffers another season ending injury.
JOnes needs to step up, call the audibles and take over as a leader. Right now, he FOLLOWS
I would suggest we let the Jones saga just play it’s way out. Many long-timers here had zero faith that Simms could win a Super Bowl let alone direct a playoff team, let alone Hostettler or Eli…
Each quieted their doubters. Perhaps Jones can do the same. Nobody here knows how this will all play out. It’s 100% opinion. What’s damning for the haters is that several QBs who had been on bad teams did indeed turn things around like Bradshaw. Others didn’t. Jones isn’t a arrogant selfish player like some who never consistently got better, he’s always been a team-first guy. Those that turned things around were probably Team guys.
So until somebody can factually prove Jones isn’t a team player, I’m going to side with Daniel Jones and rejoice if he proves that haters wrong. Either way he is the 2022 starting QB unless he has to retire (medically), or suffers another season ending injury.
Eli signed a 7 year rookie contract right? The current 4+1 contracts for 1st rounders has eroded patience, and the college and pro games being closer now has as well.
All these looks back at Eli, Simms, etc., ignore these factors. Add in the rule changes to protect the QB and promote offense, and you get the current climate of crap or get off the pot.
I'll add that I learned from my competitive bowling days, the worst thing you can do is to get a preconceived notion of what's going to work (ball choice, line) and trying to force it when it's not working. Sometimes you just need a different look.
I would suggest we let the Jones saga just play it’s way out. Many long-timers here had zero faith that Simms could win a Super Bowl let alone direct a playoff team, let alone Hostettler or Eli…
Each quieted their doubters. Perhaps Jones can do the same. Nobody here knows how this will all play out. It’s 100% opinion. What’s damning for the haters is that several QBs who had been on bad teams did indeed turn things around like Bradshaw. Others didn’t. Jones isn’t a arrogant selfish player like some who never consistently got better, he’s always been a team-first guy. Those that turned things around were probably Team guys.
So until somebody can factually prove Jones isn’t a team player, I’m going to side with Daniel Jones and rejoice if he proves that haters wrong. Either way he is the 2022 starting QB unless he has to retire (medically), or suffers another season ending injury.
How about Christian Ponder's beginning? Or Heath Shuler's? Or Cade McNown's?
For every highly drafted QB that started as badly as Jones and turned it around there are likely a couple dozen that did not.
And again, I know it's fun to pretend that free agency, the salary cap, and contracts don't exist...but they do.
So until somebody can factually prove Jones isn’t a team player, I’m going to side with Daniel Jones and rejoice if he proves that haters wrong. Either way he is the 2022 starting QB unless he has to retire (medically), or suffers another season ending injury.
Team player? What the hell does that mean?
Is that some kind of euphemism for a quarterback who is a bust thus far?
Jones is gonna be the Giants starter next season. And for sure Jones is gonna be better with this new regimen. I know this, not because I went to Starbucks today or talked with my deep and extensive network of NFL insiders while I was in the Admirals Lounge. I know this because Jones couldn’t possibly be any worse than he’s been and the Giants don’t have any better option at QB. Jones is Getty’s legacy to the Giants. And Getty’s legacy is far more likely to be quarterback hell than it is to be the second coming of Ernie Acorsi.
Barista, make mine a tall double shot flat white. Kids temp.
Anything under 45 yards he throws a nice ball- 50+ and you'll see it requires his full body, and the receiver is usually waiting on the ball a bit.
Perfect example is the deep ball to John Ross versus KC this year.
So many people love a bad player
QB is the most important position on the offense, not having a good one is a pretty big set back, so some cling to the hope of Jones developing into a good one. On the other hand, others would rather see the Giants cut their losses and start searching for that franchise QB asap
Here’s the thing. And I’m being sincere. Why do the giants need to cut Jones in order to look for a franchise qb? Someone has to play the position while they look. Like the chiefs did with smith, the 9ers did with garrapolo, like the bills did with Taylor.
It’s not dissimilar to the idea that not firing gettlemen impeded a search for a new GM. In actuality it didn’t slow the process down at allowing
They will get the guy when they see him. In the meantime they have a ver affordable option already on the roster.
I don’t understand the hysteria
Because the Giants tend to move on from players too late rather than too early, and we've already seen that happen once with QB in the last few years, but at least Eli had the pedigree to back it up.
I also think it would be better for the staff to not have to worry about developing/fixing Jones. Bring in Trubisky, who's a know quantity and would clearly be a bridge (like Newton was in NE).
This will be the last off-season to recoup anything for Jones if he lays another egg. Trubisky+a pick is more valuable to NYG than Jones.
I’m all for Trubisky. And if I were him I would view Nyg as a good place to get a shot through competition and or injury. I’m all for drafting a qb in any round that makes sense. The idea is to upgrade the position at low cost if there is no franchise qb in this draft (and the FO may think there is one for all we know)
I don’t see how there would be any trade value coming off injury. Cutting him makes no financial sense. Both those scenarios create a hole in the roster qb1 or qb2.
If the coaches and GM don’t want him here next year I support that also, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. They have no allegiance or investment in him. And it seems that they want to work with him and determine his worth for themselves.
They may have ideas and plans we don’t yet see. Or they may view him as one of the better options for next year. If they don’t draft a qb in the first round Or bring in a Wilson/ Watson/Rodgers (which I don’t advocate for) I don’t see the downside to having him on the roster competing for the job.
I’m opposed to handing him the job
I trust and welcome the new FO to find and draft a franchise qb if they see one
I’m against bringing in andy dalton or Garoppolo just because “he’s not Jones “
Not the last straw. I clarified my remarks twice - specifically for you since nobody else had the same difficulty understanding them. You aren't interested in having a discussion, you are interested in winning.
There simply isn't a point to engaging people like you who are only interested in shouting down anyone who doesn't think like them.
Its simple, what did you mean by this? - "Does anyone believe the one GM candidate who was not supportive of Jones as the long term answer was not eliminated as soon as he uttered that belief?"
You can either answer that direct question or you can't/won't. If the later, all good, i'll drop it.
With the right team, you can get there with a guy like Jimmy Garappolo who is clearly not an elite QB. Good D, good running game, good schemes, etc.
To compete for championships, you need THE guy at QB. In the modern NFL, those guys are Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Burrow, Rodgers, and Brady (until his retirement is official). Until you find that guy, you have no chance in this league. The days of Trent Dilfer, Matt Hasselbeck, or Rex Grossman tagging along on rides to the Super Bowl are gone, maybe forever. After 3 years, it's pretty apparent that Jones is not that type of player. This regime, despite the hard on Mara has for Jones to be that sort of guy, will need to find and acquire that guy in order for us to really aspire for championships.
With the right team, you can get there with a guy like Jimmy Garappolo who is clearly not an elite QB. Good D, good running game, good schemes, etc.
Maybe, but why try to get there by flying into head winds. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization don't agree it is a good idea to try to get there with Jimmy Garoppolo. And they are a lot smarter than the Giants, up to this point.
To compete for championships, you need THE guy at QB. In the modern NFL, those guys are Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Burrow, Rodgers, and Brady (until his retirement is official). Until you find that guy, you have no chance in this league. The days of Trent Dilfer, Matt Hasselbeck, or Rex Grossman tagging along on rides to the Super Bowl are gone, maybe forever. After 3 years, it's pretty apparent that Jones is not that type of player. This regime, despite the hard on Mara has for Jones to be that sort of guy, will need to find and acquire that guy in order for us to really aspire for championships.
With the right team, you can get there with a guy like Jimmy Garappolo who is clearly not an elite QB. Good D, good running game, good schemes, etc.
Why would you choose this approach, though?
Jimmy G sucks. Shanahan knows that. In retrospect, he probably wish he mortgaged his future for Stafford like the Rams did. He would be in the SB right now with Stafford and a huge favorite over the Bengals.
To compete for championships, you need THE guy at QB. In the modern NFL, those guys are Mahomes, Allen, Herbert, Burrow, Rodgers, and Brady (until his retirement is official). Until you find that guy, you have no chance in this league. The days of Trent Dilfer, Matt Hasselbeck, or Rex Grossman tagging along on rides to the Super Bowl are gone, maybe forever. After 3 years, it's pretty apparent that Jones is not that type of player. This regime, despite the hard on Mara has for Jones to be that sort of guy, will need to find and acquire that guy in order for us to really aspire for championships.
With the right team, you can get there with a guy like Jimmy Garappolo who is clearly not an elite QB. Good D, good running game, good schemes, etc.
Why would you choose this approach, though?
Exactly.
Think about the lower seeded playoff teams in the AFC for the next 10-15 years...they're going to likely have to beat 2 or 3 of Mahomes, Herbert, Allen, Burrow, and (maybe if he lives up to the hype) Trevor Lawrence to just get to a Super Bowl. Good fucking luck...
Its simple, what did you mean by this? - "Does anyone believe the one GM candidate who was not supportive of Jones as the long term answer was not eliminated as soon as he uttered that belief?"
You can either answer that direct question or you can't/won't. If the later, all good, i'll drop it.
I don't understand how that is not self explanatory. I will try one more time, but really can't think of how else to clarify a litmus test in an interview.
I asked if anyone believed that if one of the GM candidates was asked about Jones as the long term answer, and responded with skepticism or doubt, that Mara et al would still consider them for the job. Said another way, was part of the requirement to being hired, a belief that Jones has the potential to be the long term solution at QB.
I did not suggest (as you incorrectly described) that a GM candidate would say "He is terrible, you need to move on and step 1 is getting him off the roster. I have said all along Jones will be on the roster this year and evaluated by whoever is in the position.
My question was, if a GM said "I would like to evaluate him more closely and see what we have in him. But I see some significant flaws that may prevent him from ever becoming anything other than a middling starter," do you believe the Giants would rule him out? I believe they would because I think Mara wanted to hear "Jones has a lot of potential, and with the right team and the right coaching he can be the QB for the next 10 years."
If you still don't understand, I can't put it any more simply.
That was in reference to a GM candidate approaching this in that way you just described. Maybe I didn't explain that properly, I guess I thought it was a given I was responding to the GM comment.
Maybe, but why try to get there by flying into head winds. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization don't agree it is a good idea to try to get there with Jimmy Garoppolo. And they are a lot smarter than the Giants, up to this point.
The 49ers have known it since the Super Bowl two years ago. In their two playoff wins, he had a total of 17 completions for 208 yards.
In the Super Bowl, they needed Garoppolo to make one throw to win that game, and he missed Emmanuel Sanders by 25 feet.
Same with the Titans and Ryan Tannehill, they've gone as far as he can take them, and he's going to cost them almost $39 million against the cap next year.
In a league with extreme parity, virtually every game is decided in the 4th quarter, and if you don't have a QB who can win the game when it's on the line, you don't have a QB.
QB is the most important position on the field, and it is the one that the league protects the most so you can make a more significant investment there. If you don't have a top QB you are going into almost every game in the playoffs fighting an uphill battle.
That was in reference to a GM candidate approaching this in that way you just described. Maybe I didn't explain that properly, I guess I thought it was a given I was responding to the GM comment.
This is where you lost me...you insisted I tell you the one correct answer I would accept to handle Jones.
I never suggested there was one. Nothing I said even hinted at that.
My point was I think (my opinion only) that Mara was only interested in hiring someone who shared his outlook on Jones as a franchise QB who has underperformed based only on his circumstances, which he feels are all correctable. I think a candidate expressing reservations about Jones' upside was probably viewed as less desirable.
Jones will be here next year because he is still relatively cheap for an NFL QB, and this team is not expected to make a Superbowl run. They should evaluate him, but they need to have their eyes open for an option beyond re-signing him next year.
That’s why I was initially commenting on it, this seems more like a conspiracy theory than anything. And while Mara doesn’t really deserve the benefit of the doubt, I still don’t think this makes much sense.
In the end I think the result is the same anyway. There’s no benefit to cutting Jones so he will be on the team, and maybe traded if we identify a QB we like in the draft, or even kept to hedge against injury or if they deem the rookie isn’t ready. I don’t think any GM candidate changes that strategy.
Just seems really odd given his performance to date, but hopefully their actions will indicate they are smarter than their words and they will have some real competition this summer.
Maybe, but why try to get there by flying into head winds. Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers organization don't agree it is a good idea to try to get there with Jimmy Garoppolo. And they are a lot smarter than the Giants, up to this point.
The 49ers have known it since the Super Bowl two years ago. In their two playoff wins, he had a total of 17 completions for 208 yards.
In the Super Bowl, they needed Garoppolo to make one throw to win that game, and he missed Emmanuel Sanders by 25 feet.
Same with the Titans and Ryan Tannehill, they've gone as far as he can take them, and he's going to cost them almost $39 million against the cap next year.
In a league with extreme parity, virtually every game is decided in the 4th quarter, and if you don't have a QB who can win the game when it's on the line, you don't have a QB.
Well said. every word you have written is true.
If the 49ers have a better QB, they win that Super Bowl two years ago, and they're probably in it this year.
Not some moment of glory Jones can aspire to. He doesn't repeat these games. He's good for two or three a year. We need 14 or 15.
Your continuous anti-Daniel Jones stance on thread after thread is quite remarkable.
But you may want to keep one thing in the back of your mind as you continue to trash Daniel Jones:
The Giants are going to give him a significant opportunity in 2022 to prove he can be the starting QB of the NY Giants for another contract.
Full stop.
And all of your one-way comments about Daniel Jones are not going to change that simple fact.
Jones is a reasonable cost option for '22 while they turn over rocks for other options, but Mara might need to see more evidence it's time to move on from Jones. It sure seems like he doesn't feel this is rock bottom yet, predictably.
No reason to pick up his option for '23, so they're going to let his play dictate their actions moving forward. I will be surprised if they draft a QB high this year, but they will bring in competition.
Fuck that..I lived that in the 90's with the Knicks knowing they'd never beat Jordan when it counted..that's what Tennessee is going to have to deal with..Sooner or later they're gonna run into Mahomes, Burrow, Herbert, or Allen when it counts and we saw how that ends...
no way. Good rosters with mediocre QBs are destined for short runs. Give me an elite QB over the 49ers/Titans as presently constructed.
This is an interesting take. I think if you were in this position, it would be enjoyable exactly one time.
Going 11-5 and losing in the first round or occasionally reaching the second gets old very quickly.
I'd still take the 49ers or Titans roster construction even if it came with a medicore QB. Winning is the ultimate goal but as a fan, watching your team in the playoffs is awesome. I'd be annoyed coming up short but it would be incredibly entertaining in the process.
This is an interesting take. I think if you were in this position, it would be enjoyable exactly one time.
Going 11-5 and losing in the first round or occasionally reaching the second gets old very quickly.
This approach essentially makes you the Cowboys. Always there but, outside of your fanbase, a team nobody believes is going to win more than a game in the playoffs.
I agree, the Super Bowl or bust mentality is a losing proposition
I'd still take the 49ers or Titans roster construction even if it came with a medicore QB. Winning is the ultimate goal but as a fan, watching your team in the playoffs is awesome. I'd be annoyed coming up short but it would be incredibly entertaining in the process.
I agree, the Super Bowl or bust mentality is a losing proposition
Are those the only two options?
The goal is to win championships. Both teams would sacrifice another position for a QB upgrade without thinking twice.
Your line of thinking would make us the Cowboys, who this board mocks for never winning playoff games.
How about that?
I am not a hater.
That is fair.
I'd still take the 49ers or Titans roster construction even if it came with a medicore QB. Winning is the ultimate goal but as a fan, watching your team in the playoffs is awesome. I'd be annoyed coming up short but it would be incredibly entertaining in the process.
The goal is to win championships. Both teams would sacrifice another position for a QB upgrade without thinking twice.
Your line of thinking would make us the Cowboys, who this board mocks for never winning playoff games.
Its my line of thinking as a guy on his couch, not an NFL executive. Me, the poster on BBI with no impact on what actually happens would have fun watching a team built like the 49er and Titans. That's it, hard stop. I never said i'd rather have that than a top tier QB.
What was fun for Titans fans watching that game vs the Bengals?
What was fun for Titans fans watching that game vs the Bengals?
Now who's creating arguments?
I can't say this any more plainly. I'd have fun rooting for the Titan and 49er rosters, that's it.
I'm not going to sit on BBI and bitch about not having a top tier QB all day or envy teams that do. If we ever get one it will be fun too, if not, I can still enjoy the Giants. If you can't, that sucks for you.