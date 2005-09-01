Giants hiring Bobby Johnson as OL coach

System they want to run? Or expiring contracts? Why does there have to be a limit? I do understand that it doesn't look good to poach but if they are all Daboll's guys and connections then so be it. Now Dorsey would come as a OC and not QB coach
[quote]2005-09: (Indiana)
• From 2005-09, Johnson was the offensive line coach at Indiana, where he developed two NFL linemen in G/T Rodger Saffold, a second-round selection of the St. Louis Rams in 2010, and G James Brewer, a New York Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2011.
Assistants typically sign one-year extensions a year in advance, i.e. sign last offseason thru 2022 season. Heard some Bills assistants didn’t sign extensions last offseason, so their contracts would be up. Can’t say with certainty if Johnson is in that group (would make sense)
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills
If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.
Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?
It's really somewhat odd considering that the Bills were a coin flip away playing for the AFC title and we are miles away from winning 7 games.
It could be that Schoen and Daboll are just really well thought of which is a great sign for us.
The coin flip is a little misleading. Matthieu got hurt early and then the lost a corner. A big part of the Bills getting back into the game was that. Outside of Allen they did little on the ground. How much the reasons were talent or coaching is debatable imv.
1. Johnson was not extend after the 2020 season
2. Bills let his contract expire after the 2021 season
3. Buffalo Bills offensive line was the Achilles heal of the offense for most of the season
4. Josh Allen stays alive in the pocket better than just about any other QB
5. Bills run game was below average
I’ve got no problem with the hire. He’s probably better than anyone we’ve had the past ten years but the comments of the Giants are raiding the Bills coaching staff or this indicates McDermott has some internal coaching staff problems are beyond conjecture. There’s nothing to suggest any of it. The Bills were not convinced they wanted Johnson back. And his old OC brought him in. Simple story.
Year 6 for him. He’s not getting many more chances with Allen. Plenty of HC’s would want that job. I don’t care if it’s in Buffalo. If I’m him I’d addressing the offense. Interior OL and some new staff.
2 players in the article steelgiant posted that could be nyg targets
he coached Mark Glowinski in indianapolis who is a UFA. PFF had him as the 20th best guard out of 84 qualifiers. 29 years old so probably wouldn't be a big $ deal.
the other is bills current center mitch morse - who is a bit like their version of Kevin Zeitler this year. heading into his last year under contract and the wrong side of 30. they have a few younger players ready for bigger roles (like bates).
gotta think if morse is a potential cap cut nobody knows it better than schoen and he'd be interested. a conditional late round pick in 2023 based on playing time would seemingly be a win/win.
Year 6 for him. He’s not getting many more chances with Allen. Plenty of HC’s would want that job. I don’t care if it’s in Buffalo. If I’m him I’d addressing the offense. Interior OL and some new staff.
i don't think he has a choice. trying to continue whatever daboll was doing without daboll is a risk. i can understand that for however much like dorsey he has never called plays and would be doing so without a net. they can't just hire any veteran playcaller, they have to get someone willing to come in and adjust to whatever allen likes to do, but id imagine there will be several very willing to come in and coach allen. shurmur could be a good fit there, especially if he brings munchak with him.
Wouldn't say their run game was below average. Their top RB was 16th in the NFL in rushing yards. Of the RBs ahead of him in yards only JT, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook & Elijah Mitchell had a higher YPC than him. It's not like Devin Singletary is some special player.
Not to mention Zach Moss had 350 yards and Breida had 125 yards on 4.8 YPC.
Not to mention the combined 800 rushing yards and 7 TDs between Allen & Trubisky
Thomas
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal
Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.
This is my OL theory - 2 free agents (one of them a center) and 2 draft picks as starters
i'd guess similar with at least 4 new bodies added to thomas/peart/lemieux/bredeson, maybe more unless gates somehow gets cleared. 2 free agents and 2 draft picks seems like minimum. that said i doubt 2 rookies to start.
The OL has been and still is the weak point in the Bills offense. There are reasons for this.
First, they have been continually re-working their OL for several seasons, so they haven't had much of the longer term continuity that is so important to OL play. But they do seem to be getting better slowly.
Next, they haven't made many major investments in OLs in relatively recent seasons, and some of the guys they did use high picks on didn't work out and are now gone. Much of their current OL crew are middle to lower round draftees or free agent pick ups, both veteran and rookie. They have found some pretty good players and some more promising guys.
Injuries early in the 2021 season meant moving some guys around even more which isn't the best thing for an OL. Things seemed to settle down for them in mid-season and the OL performance got better.
If there is a real question, it's how tough this unit really is. There have been several games where they have been pushed around by physical teams, most notably Tennessee. And New England did a number on them the first time they played in '21.
Overall, they are hardly a dominant unit but they are improving slowly. Having Allen really helps mask their shortcomings, but they don't have any really top RBs to block for, so the Bills don't look like a powerhouse running team.
The bottom line is that you can't draw much for conclusions of how effective Bobby Johnson was as their coach considering the evolution of that OL in recent seasons. All you can say is that he wasn't the disaster that some of the more recent NYG OL coaches have been, and that the Bills have done a much better job of stocking OLs that can play than the G-men have.
good context red dog - they made OL mistakes like teller trade
cody ford was also a pretty bad pick. in 1 of the schoen draft room videos they show how high he was on their board and how they were hoping he'd fall to them and he did. Only problem is he kind of sucked and the OL taken right after him don't (Risner, Jenkins, McCoy).
then a couple months later the teller trade was highway robbery for Cleveland.
but they did a good job evaluating depth and allocating enough resources to outkick their misses. feliciano was a great under the radar signing. morse was a stabilizing signing. bates has been a good find. dawkins was a great pick.
they put enough resources into the OL that they were able to afford a few guys not playing to expectations. that's what this organization needs more than anything. just once throw enough resources at the problem to have some margin for error. i dont hate this addition because he knows daboll's system but i'd feel better with cable or munchak. in fact if i were buffalo i'd be looking to hire 1 of those guys to try to upgrade the OL.
Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes
Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes
I thought that reference by JonC was in reference to Fangio and Winkindale and the DC position.
Singletary ran much better and more when it got colder
Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes
I thought that reference by JonC was in reference to Fangio and Winkindale and the DC position.
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
What if he’s the anchor of the line for the next 10 years? And if you pair it with oline at 5 it’s a matter of asking do you want to fix a little bit here and a little bit there or let’s get this area fixed then move on to the next. We need everything so if I could get the best at their position even if I had to pick him a little higher than projected so be it.
*assuming not able to trade back and grades are relatively equal
be a real Dick to work for, that is what I am concluding from this mass exodus.
Or they are cheap?
An OC who could have been a HC last year and an OL coach on an expired contract is a mass exodus?? Even if Dorsey follows Daboll, which is still a 50/50 proposition, the words “mass” and “exodus” do not come to mind.
Also Terry Pegula is one of the richest owners in the league. The Bills don’t have an issue spending. (Look at what they stupidly paid Rex Ryan before they brought in McDermott)
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
I think C is as important as left tackle, maybe more so. A great C make the whole OL better. SO if the value is there, and the player is legitimately ranked that high, I have no problem taking a C there.
RE: When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.
Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy
I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
RE: RE: When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.
Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy
I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
You're correct on Murphy, was IR'd in the pre-season. Should be back to compete next year.
With Peart we have to remember his ACL tear was really late in the season, the odds are he starts the season on PUP. As a player who was still developing who will now miss a whole offseason and training camp, we really can't expect much from him.
RE: RE: When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.
Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy
I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
Think best to even forget Gates and Peart for 2022. Not sure even recall seeing Murphy play so if he has then that's probably not good news.
Imagine Lemieux is the only injured guy that is going to be able to play come September and is a marginal starter at best and that is probably because we are likely going to be desperate at Guard again in 2022.
Between Bredeson and Lemieux, you really only want to have one of these guys starting and put the other as the Swing Guard.
Giants need to add a quality Guard and a reasonable Swing Tackle in free agency (money to come from Schoen's $40M cap savings plan). And then draft a Tackle and a Center before the end of Day 2, and pray they are decent enough to take their lumps starting in 2022 and become reliable in 2023.
All other OL players that were on the team in 2021 should never return...
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
What if he’s the anchor of the line for the next 10 years? And if you pair it with oline at 5 it’s a matter of asking do you want to fix a little bit here and a little bit there or let’s get this area fixed then move on to the next. We need everything so if I could get the best at their position even if I had to pick him a little higher than projected so be it.
*assuming not able to trade back and grades are relatively equal
Centers are rarely difference makers. When you draft at #7, you need to be drafting a difference maker.
I'll make it more contemporary... unless this guy is Maurkice Pouncey, the you don't take him at #7. If you really want him, trade down.
Considering what needs to be accomplished in the next month before
Free agency, the o-line coach hire may be more important than hiring the next OC.
An evaluation of each lineman who was on the roster or IR at the end of the season has to be done. Even the guys who are free agents. And it will be difficult since Giants have little tape on guys like Murphy.
acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.
Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.
Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
RE: Gates who knows but Peart i'd guess will be back most of the year
acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.
Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.
Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
Nine months (which would be optimistic) is September.
You think a raw, technique poor OT who has barely played, can miss all of the OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and be a factor in September and October?
RE: RE: Gates who knows but Peart i'd guess will be back most of the year
acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.
Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.
Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
Nine months (which would be optimistic) is September.
You think a raw, technique poor OT who has barely played, can miss all of the OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and be a factor in September and October?
i wouldnt call peart "a factor" even if he was fully healthy and had no injury to recover from.
i think his chances of being a viable backup over the course of the season are probably similar to whatever his odds were of filling that role as a rookie 3rd round pick (when there was also no OTAs, preseason, new coaching staff etc). even with the injury i'd probably consider them better than any generic rookie selected from the 3rd round on in 2022 because he's got 1000 snaps in the NFL and if he's committed he should be in the building every day rehabbing from the 2nd month (feb?) of his recovery on.
like i said though even if he were healthy i think it's highly unlikely he'd be entering the season at the top of the depth chart after tanking last year so whether he starts the season on pup or is ready right away there's minimal difference, he's a backup player until he proves otherwise.
Good summary of data, his past results with other NFL teams overall mediocre just like Daboll's career. Also, I respectfully disagree with your suggestion "he's probably better than anyone we've had in the past ten years" as the hiring of Marc Colombo and his results as an OL coach blew away anyone, even though that did not end well after a 3rd of the season. Overall I go by data and the Bills were middle of the road this season in all categories but run game a concern and Daniel Jones accuracy and decision making when the pass rush is on, is very poor.
this study is likely outdated but some of the findings are peartinent
this study was based on 81 ACL injuries to lineman specifically between 1980-2015 and even with some of that data likely outdated the return to play timing was on average under 11 months for offensive lineman (and interestingly that was 1 month shorter than defensive lineman).
Quote:
All offensive linemen who successfully RTS played the season after injury and returned at a mean (±SD) of 10.7 ± 1.5 months after ACL reconstruction (Table 1).
Quote:
Interestingly, despite the lower overall RTS rate among NFL linemen, those linemen who returned did so at a high level. Most linemen who RTS were able to return the season after injury, with 88.9% of defensive linemen and 100% of offensive linemen returning the season after surgery. These athletes returned at a high level, with no statistically significant difference regarding in-game performance parameters from preinjury to postsurgery compared with matched controls. This is similar to findings in NFL quarterbacks, who also did not show a decline regarding in-game performance after ACL reconstruction.9 NFL wide receivers and running backs, however, typically require increased time before returning to competition. Carey et al4 found that 31% of running backs and wide receivers require 12 to 15 months before returning to competition. When they did return, in contrast to NFL linemen, running backs and wide receivers had a decline of one-third in performance on return.4 This delay in return as well as decline in performance may be due to a heightened concern of reinjury by the athlete and physician as well as due to the intense physical demands on the knee required by these skilled offensive players.5 Additionally, running backs and wide receivers depend on speed, agility, and cutting, while linemen require more strength, which leads to different demands on the knee and may influence performance after ACL reconstruction.
Is mind numbingly awful. Dropping every stat you can find to prove he's good or he's bad or McDermott is a dick or why are we pissing off the Bills...jfc it's a job we need filled and a HC who was just an OC worked with this man. He knows him and he trusts him to implement his system. End of story, he is our OL coach now, that's all it is.
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.
RE: this study is likely outdated but some of the findings are peartinent
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.
You would draft Shaun O'Hara with the 7th pick in the entire draft?
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.
You would draft Shaun O'Hara with the 7th pick in the entire draft?
FYI, O'Hara wasn't even drafted.
Come on Eric, that's a silly question. Nobody would have drafted O'Hara that high in his draft year. Sometimes you luck out like with O'Hara and Seubert. But if a C is legitimately rated that high, yes, I would take him.
on the other side of it, if anyone knew how he would turn out, do you think Tom Brady would have lasted until the 6th Round, with the Pats going back and forth on whether to take him or Tim Rattay? Sometimes it's just dumb luck.
Even in hindsight, Shaun O'Hara was nowhere near a 1st-round draft pick in value, even late first round. He was an undersized, smart, hard-working center. He's not the kind of guy you draft in the first two rounds.
Knows he was a very useful player but far from a top OL.
He was a good pick-up and a very smart player but was neither strong at the point of attack or particularly agile.
I’d defend him in most topics, but 7th overall pick or good 1st round pick? Nope!
Even in hindsight, Shaun O'Hara was nowhere near a 1st-round draft pick in value, even late first round. He was an undersized, smart, hard-working center. He's not the kind of guy you draft in the first two rounds.
I agree, nobody in their right mind would have. He's a classic overachiever. But that doesn't mean there might not be a C or a G that COULD be worth that high a pick at some point. John Hannah was taken 4th overall. Quentin Nelson 6th overall. I don't think anyone in NE or IND complained that OG had no value there.
The irony with the O'Hara era is that they had 3 guys like that in O'Hara, Diehl and Seubert. Only Snee and McKenzie were high profile draft or FA. It's amazing that since 2013 they have only Thomas to show as a keeper for all the draft choices and FA singings they have invested in OL.
Know the player. Googling to make an argument is not smart when discussing with people who actually watched (almost) every snap the guy played.
I watched him too. He was no Kevin Mawae but he was an above average player on an elite unit for a handful of years.
I think the draft contains far fewer long-term starters than people think. I suspect most of my disagreement with Eric stems from the relative positioning of other players than the analysis on O'Hara himself.
You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.
Thomas is the only sure thing. Whether people like it or not Shane Lemieux might start at LG next season due to the cap situation and the needs at RT, C, and RG. Bredeson and Kyle Murphy will compete with him for that spot.
I would prefer that the Giants add their starting center in free agency (Bradley Bozeman, Ted Karras, James Daniels, Ben Jones, Brian Allen) because it’s possible that two starting offensive linemen will be rookies so it’s important to have a veteran presence in the middle.
Ideally the Giants will also sign a starting guard in free agency like Laken Tomlinson.
I would like to see the Giants add a RT in the first round and then use a day two pick on a G/C. Then draft another OT early on day three.
Going into the draft the Giants line would look something like this:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson
C Ted Karras
RG Laken Tomlinson, Kyle Murphy
RT
Gates and Peart aren’t listed because they will start the season on the PUP list.
@BThomps81
·
16m
#Giants have hired #Bills OL coach Bobby Johnson for their OL coach position
The offensive line coach is a pretty key hire for the Giants, for obvious reasons. And there will be a limit on how many assistants the Bills let him bring.
Bills QBs coach Ken Dorsey remains a possibility for offensive coordinator, too.
Both BB and Saban were in agreement that they enjoy their guys getting HC gigs but hate when those guys poach their staff.
I think this is it.
I suppose it's possible that his contract was up
Didn't Beane promise retribution? How...no clue. Hahaha.
If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.
Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?
I agree. The offense is too dependent on Allen especially in the run game. What I saw against the Chiefs is outside of Allen they had no run game.
I don’t think Dorsey is coming. Seems like the Bills might be working hard to keep him. The took care of their Rooney rule obligations earlier today. Have not heard if the Giants have done the same.
This. If they want to come here, then let them follow. Bills can stop any lateral moves anyway.
2019-2021: Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills
2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts
2015-2017: Tight Ends Coach, Oakland Raiders
2013-2014: Assistant Offensive Line/Tight Ends Coach, Detroit Lions
2012: Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars
2010-2011: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills
2005-2009: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University
2004: Offensive Line Coach, Miami University (Ohio)
1999-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Miami University (Ohio)
1997-1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Akron
1995-1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Akron
I don’t think Dorsey is coming. Seems like the Bills might be working hard to keep him. The took care of their Rooney rule obligations earlier today. Have not heard if the Giants have done the same.
The Giants most likely did already. Daboll said earlier they've conducted "a lot" of OC interviews already but wouldn't go into detail.
Quote:
Was easily the worst part of their offense. Not sure the Bills cared to stop this hire.
I don’t think Dorsey is coming. Seems like the Bills might be working hard to keep him. The took care of their Rooney rule obligations earlier today. Have not heard if the Giants have done the same.
The Giants most likely did already. Daboll said earlier they've conducted "a lot" of OC interviews already but wouldn't go into detail.
I missed the presser today. Thanks for clearing that up.
Still think Dorsey stays with Allen
PFF: 17th
ESPN: 8th - Pass Block Win Rate | 23rd - Run Block Win Rate
2020:
PFF: 10th
ESPN: 4th - Pass Block Win Rate | 29th - Run Block Win Rate
2019:
PFF: 21st
ESPN: 9th - Pass Block Win Rate
Dan Duggan
✔
@DDuggan21
Assistants typically sign one-year extensions a year in advance, i.e. sign last offseason thru 2022 season. Heard some Bills assistants didn’t sign extensions last offseason, so their contracts would be up. Can’t say with certainty if Johnson is in that group (would make sense)
Wish we had someone more experienced like Mike Munchak, but again familiarity obviously counts a lot with Daboll.
Quote:
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills
If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.
Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?
It's really somewhat odd considering that the Bills were a coin flip away playing for the AFC title and we are miles away from winning 7 games.
It could be that Schoen and Daboll are just really well thought of which is a great sign for us.
Link - ( New Window )
Quote:
In comment 15586670 montanagiant said:
Quote:
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills
If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.
Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?
It's really somewhat odd considering that the Bills were a coin flip away playing for the AFC title and we are miles away from winning 7 games.
It could be that Schoen and Daboll are just really well thought of which is a great sign for us.
The coin flip is a little misleading. Matthieu got hurt early and then the lost a corner. A big part of the Bills getting back into the game was that. Outside of Allen they did little on the ground. How much the reasons were talent or coaching is debatable imv.
Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson talks football and technique - ( New Window )
Link - ( New Window )
@BobbySkinner_
Bills Sack % & rankings under OL Coach Bobby Johnson
2021: 4.0% (2nd)
2020: 4.3% (7th)
2019: 7.2% (21st)
7:06 PM · Jan 31, 2022
Keep in mind in 2019 they had 4 new starters on the line
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Bills Sack % & rankings under OL Coach Bobby Johnson
2021: 4.0% (2nd)
2020: 4.3% (7th)
2019: 7.2% (21st)
7:06 PM · Jan 31, 2022
Keep in mind in 2019 they had 4 new starters on the line
Well, he's going to have that again here in 2022. 4 new starters, he we come.
Quote:
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Bills Sack % & rankings under OL Coach Bobby Johnson
2021: 4.0% (2nd)
2020: 4.3% (7th)
2019: 7.2% (21st)
7:06 PM · Jan 31, 2022
Keep in mind in 2019 they had 4 new starters on the line
Well, he's going to have that again here in 2022. 4 new starters, he we come.
Let’s give this guy some talent to work with.
BTA (best tackle available) at 5 and Linderbaum at 7.
@ByTimGraham
His contract was up.
Anyway, imitation, flattery, etc...
Quote:
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills
Didn't Beane promise retribution? How...no clue. Hahaha.
Quote:
and figure they are going to bring in a new offensive coordinator and let that person hire new staff.
I agree. The offense is too dependent on Allen especially in the run game. What I saw against the Chiefs is outside of Allen they had no run game.
totally agree. daboll's playcalling vs. KC was basically "do something awesome josh".
the other is bills current center mitch morse - who is a bit like their version of Kevin Zeitler this year. heading into his last year under contract and the wrong side of 30. they have a few younger players ready for bigger roles (like bates).
gotta think if morse is a potential cap cut nobody knows it better than schoen and he'd be interested. a conditional late round pick in 2023 based on playing time would seemingly be a win/win.
i don't think he has a choice. trying to continue whatever daboll was doing without daboll is a risk. i can understand that for however much like dorsey he has never called plays and would be doing so without a net. they can't just hire any veteran playcaller, they have to get someone willing to come in and adjust to whatever allen likes to do, but id imagine there will be several very willing to come in and coach allen. shurmur could be a good fit there, especially if he brings munchak with him.
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal
Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.
Wouldn't say their run game was below average. Their top RB was 16th in the NFL in rushing yards. Of the RBs ahead of him in yards only JT, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook & Elijah Mitchell had a higher YPC than him. It's not like Devin Singletary is some special player.
Not to mention Zach Moss had 350 yards and Breida had 125 yards on 4.8 YPC.
Not to mention the combined 800 rushing yards and 7 TDs between Allen & Trubisky
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal
Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.
This is my OL theory - 2 free agents (one of them a center) and 2 draft picks as starters
Quote:
Thomas
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal
Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.
This is my OL theory - 2 free agents (one of them a center) and 2 draft picks as starters
i'd guess similar with at least 4 new bodies added to thomas/peart/lemieux/bredeson, maybe more unless gates somehow gets cleared. 2 free agents and 2 draft picks seems like minimum. that said i doubt 2 rookies to start.
Isn't that what people said about Nelson?
Great insight, I didn’t even think of that.
First, they have been continually re-working their OL for several seasons, so they haven't had much of the longer term continuity that is so important to OL play. But they do seem to be getting better slowly.
Next, they haven't made many major investments in OLs in relatively recent seasons, and some of the guys they did use high picks on didn't work out and are now gone. Much of their current OL crew are middle to lower round draftees or free agent pick ups, both veteran and rookie. They have found some pretty good players and some more promising guys.
Injuries early in the 2021 season meant moving some guys around even more which isn't the best thing for an OL. Things seemed to settle down for them in mid-season and the OL performance got better.
If there is a real question, it's how tough this unit really is. There have been several games where they have been pushed around by physical teams, most notably Tennessee. And New England did a number on them the first time they played in '21.
Overall, they are hardly a dominant unit but they are improving slowly. Having Allen really helps mask their shortcomings, but they don't have any really top RBs to block for, so the Bills don't look like a powerhouse running team.
The bottom line is that you can't draw much for conclusions of how effective Bobby Johnson was as their coach considering the evolution of that OL in recent seasons. All you can say is that he wasn't the disaster that some of the more recent NYG OL coaches have been, and that the Bills have done a much better job of stocking OLs that can play than the G-men have.
then a couple months later the teller trade was highway robbery for Cleveland.
but they did a good job evaluating depth and allocating enough resources to outkick their misses. feliciano was a great under the radar signing. morse was a stabilizing signing. bates has been a good find. dawkins was a great pick.
they put enough resources into the OL that they were able to afford a few guys not playing to expectations. that's what this organization needs more than anything. just once throw enough resources at the problem to have some margin for error. i dont hate this addition because he knows daboll's system but i'd feel better with cable or munchak. in fact if i were buffalo i'd be looking to hire 1 of those guys to try to upgrade the OL.
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
Isn't that what people said about Nelson?
Quenton Nelson is a guard.
I thought that reference by JonC was in reference to Fangio and Winkindale and the DC position.
Week 16: 39 yards, 1 TD
Week 17: 110 yards, 2 TDs
Week 18: 88 yards, 1 TD
Wild card: 81 yards, 2 TDs
Divisional: 26 yards, 1 TD
Bills didn’t run nearly as much when it was warmer outside. I’m not sure you could blame the coach for them not rushing for many yards, when you didn’t have that many rushing attempts.
Well, that's one head position coach upgraded.
10:35pm · 31 Jan 2022
in response to:
Michael Silver @MikeSilver
I'm told @BuffaloBills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join the staff of new @Giants HC Brian Daboll (former Bills OC) in the same role...
Quote:
Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes
I thought that reference by JonC was in reference to Fangio and Winkindale and the DC position.
Now that you say that, I think you are correct
What if he’s the anchor of the line for the next 10 years? And if you pair it with oline at 5 it’s a matter of asking do you want to fix a little bit here and a little bit there or let’s get this area fixed then move on to the next. We need everything so if I could get the best at their position even if I had to pick him a little higher than projected so be it.
*assuming not able to trade back and grades are relatively equal
Or they are cheap?
Quote:
be a real Dick to work for, that is what I am concluding from this mass exodus.
Or they are cheap?
An OC who could have been a HC last year and an OL coach on an expired contract is a mass exodus?? Even if Dorsey follows Daboll, which is still a 50/50 proposition, the words “mass” and “exodus” do not come to mind.
Also Terry Pegula is one of the richest owners in the league. The Bills don’t have an issue spending. (Look at what they stupidly paid Rex Ryan before they brought in McDermott)
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
Dwight Stephenson.
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
Dwight Stephenson.
Yeah, that would be good...
I think C is as important as left tackle, maybe more so. A great C make the whole OL better. SO if the value is there, and the player is legitimately ranked that high, I have no problem taking a C there.
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.
Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy
I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
Quote:
he only needs to invite Andrew Thomas.
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.
Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy
I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
You're correct on Murphy, was IR'd in the pre-season. Should be back to compete next year.
With Peart we have to remember his ACL tear was really late in the season, the odds are he starts the season on PUP. As a player who was still developing who will now miss a whole offseason and training camp, we really can't expect much from him.
Quote:
he only needs to invite Andrew Thomas.
The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.
Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy
I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
Think best to even forget Gates and Peart for 2022. Not sure even recall seeing Murphy play so if he has then that's probably not good news.
Imagine Lemieux is the only injured guy that is going to be able to play come September and is a marginal starter at best and that is probably because we are likely going to be desperate at Guard again in 2022.
Between Bredeson and Lemieux, you really only want to have one of these guys starting and put the other as the Swing Guard.
Giants need to add a quality Guard and a reasonable Swing Tackle in free agency (money to come from Schoen's $40M cap savings plan). And then draft a Tackle and a Center before the end of Day 2, and pray they are decent enough to take their lumps starting in 2022 and become reliable in 2023.
All other OL players that were on the team in 2021 should never return...
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
What if he’s the anchor of the line for the next 10 years? And if you pair it with oline at 5 it’s a matter of asking do you want to fix a little bit here and a little bit there or let’s get this area fixed then move on to the next. We need everything so if I could get the best at their position even if I had to pick him a little higher than projected so be it.
*assuming not able to trade back and grades are relatively equal
Centers are rarely difference makers. When you draft at #7, you need to be drafting a difference maker.
I'll make it more contemporary... unless this guy is Maurkice Pouncey, the you don't take him at #7. If you really want him, trade down.
An evaluation of each lineman who was on the roster or IR at the end of the season has to be done. Even the guys who are free agents. And it will be difficult since Giants have little tape on guys like Murphy.
Peart tore his ACL in December.
I doubt he even plays in 2022.
Peart tore his ACL in December.
I doubt he even plays in 2022.
Not to mention that he's just not good.
If he succeeds here, he might get into the Ring of Honor.
Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.
Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.
Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
Nine months (which would be optimistic) is September.
You think a raw, technique poor OT who has barely played, can miss all of the OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and be a factor in September and October?
Quote:
acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.
Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.
Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
Nine months (which would be optimistic) is September.
You think a raw, technique poor OT who has barely played, can miss all of the OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and be a factor in September and October?
i wouldnt call peart "a factor" even if he was fully healthy and had no injury to recover from.
i think his chances of being a viable backup over the course of the season are probably similar to whatever his odds were of filling that role as a rookie 3rd round pick (when there was also no OTAs, preseason, new coaching staff etc). even with the injury i'd probably consider them better than any generic rookie selected from the 3rd round on in 2022 because he's got 1000 snaps in the NFL and if he's committed he should be in the building every day rehabbing from the 2nd month (feb?) of his recovery on.
like i said though even if he were healthy i think it's highly unlikely he'd be entering the season at the top of the depth chart after tanking last year so whether he starts the season on pup or is ready right away there's minimal difference, he's a backup player until he proves otherwise.
If Dave Gettleman had known his ass from a hole in the ground, Allen would be wearing a Giants uniform now. One of, if not the, biggest draft mistakes in Giants history
Good summary of data, his past results with other NFL teams overall mediocre just like Daboll's career. Also, I respectfully disagree with your suggestion "he's probably better than anyone we've had in the past ten years" as the hiring of Marc Colombo and his results as an OL coach blew away anyone, even though that did not end well after a 3rd of the season. Overall I go by data and the Bills were middle of the road this season in all categories but run game a concern and Daniel Jones accuracy and decision making when the pass rush is on, is very poor.
so without any reporting that peart's injury was somehow more complicated than usual it would seem likely he'll be ready in sept or oct, though it's also possibly to the team's benefit to keep him stashed on the pup list to save the 53 spot for that first 6 weeks.
Return to Sport and Performance After Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction in National Football League Linemen - ( New Window )
Everyone else are washouts and career backups.
You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.
Everyone else are washouts and career backups.
You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.
Thomas and 3 new starters is the bare minimum so they are going to be active.
Good!
I think this article was interesting. Johnson sounds smart.
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.
You would draft Shaun O'Hara with the 7th pick in the entire draft?
FYI, O'Hara wasn't even drafted.
Quote:
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.
You would draft Shaun O'Hara with the 7th pick in the entire draft?
FYI, O'Hara wasn't even drafted.
Come on Eric, that's a silly question. Nobody would have drafted O'Hara that high in his draft year. Sometimes you luck out like with O'Hara and Seubert. But if a C is legitimately rated that high, yes, I would take him.
on the other side of it, if anyone knew how he would turn out, do you think Tom Brady would have lasted until the 6th Round, with the Pats going back and forth on whether to take him or Tim Rattay? Sometimes it's just dumb luck.
Meaning in the 2000 draft.
He was a good pick-up and a very smart player but was neither strong at the point of attack or particularly agile.
I’d defend him in most topics, but 7th overall pick or good 1st round pick? Nope!
I agree, nobody in their right mind would have. He's a classic overachiever. But that doesn't mean there might not be a C or a G that COULD be worth that high a pick at some point. John Hannah was taken 4th overall. Quentin Nelson 6th overall. I don't think anyone in NE or IND complained that OG had no value there.
The irony with the O'Hara era is that they had 3 guys like that in O'Hara, Diehl and Seubert. Only Snee and McKenzie were high profile draft or FA. It's amazing that since 2013 they have only Thomas to show as a keeper for all the draft choices and FA singings they have invested in OL.
If you think Shaun O'Hara was really one of the best centers in the game during his time with the Giants, you and I are going to have to agree to disagree.
He was an undersized center, who incidentally many on BBI wanted to replace for years.
Quote:
O'Hara was a 3x Pro Bowler and one time All Pro. I think I'd draft that guy in the first.
If you think Shaun O'Hara was really one of the best centers in the game during his time with the Giants, you and I are going to have to agree to disagree.
He was an undersized center, who incidentally many on BBI wanted to replace for years.
I'd say he was top ten but probably not top five during that '05-'09 stretch. Above average but not elite.
I think the OL is more on Schoen. He needs to find the talent to fill at least three open spots. Probably four. Because let's be honest, this is a sad, laughable group currently on the depth chart.
I watched him too. He was no Kevin Mawae but he was an above average player on an elite unit for a handful of years.
I think the draft contains far fewer long-term starters than people think. I suspect most of my disagreement with Eric stems from the relative positioning of other players than the analysis on O'Hara himself.
Everyone else are washouts and career backups.
You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.
Thomas is the only sure thing. Whether people like it or not Shane Lemieux might start at LG next season due to the cap situation and the needs at RT, C, and RG. Bredeson and Kyle Murphy will compete with him for that spot.
I would prefer that the Giants add their starting center in free agency (Bradley Bozeman, Ted Karras, James Daniels, Ben Jones, Brian Allen) because it’s possible that two starting offensive linemen will be rookies so it’s important to have a veteran presence in the middle.
Ideally the Giants will also sign a starting guard in free agency like Laken Tomlinson.
I would like to see the Giants add a RT in the first round and then use a day two pick on a G/C. Then draft another OT early on day three.
Going into the draft the Giants line would look something like this:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson
C Ted Karras
RG Laken Tomlinson, Kyle Murphy
RT
Gates and Peart aren’t listed because they will start the season on the PUP list.