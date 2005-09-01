for display only
Giants hiring Bobby Johnson as OL coach

Sean : 1/31/2022 7:32 pm
Michael Silver
@MikeSilver
I'm told @BuffaloBills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join the staff of new @Giants HC Brian Daboll (former Bills OC) in the same role...
@BallySports
I think Josh Allen should come to the Giants  
PatersonPlank : 1/31/2022 7:35 pm : link
All of his coaches are coming
 
ryanmkeane : 1/31/2022 7:35 pm : link
2021: Bills 2nd in in least sacks given up and 5th in league in YPC. I’ll take it!
Man, they are pouching that organization  
Saos1n : 1/31/2022 7:36 pm : link
I wonder how frustrated front office guys get at this. It’s part of the business and expected, but still gotta be irritating lol
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 7:36 pm : link
G.T Bobby Thompson
@BThomps81
16m
#Giants have hired #Bills OL coach Bobby Johnson for their OL coach position
there will be a limit  
sphinx : 1/31/2022 7:36 pm : link
Ralph Vacchiano @RVacchianoSNY

The offensive line coach is a pretty key hire for the Giants, for obvious reasons. And there will be a limit on how many assistants the Bills let him bring.

Bills QBs coach Ken Dorsey remains a possibility for offensive coordinator, too.
4th and 17!  
BlackLight : 1/31/2022 7:36 pm : link
Poaching from Buffalo...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2022 7:37 pm : link
Tell me this a decade ago & I'm banging head on desk/grabbing a beer. In 2022? Hell yeah.
If we lose Graham  
BlackLight : 1/31/2022 7:38 pm : link
does that mean the new DC will hire their own DB coach, or is Henderson's job here still safe?
If McDermott is anything like  
Chris684 : 1/31/2022 7:38 pm : link
BB and Saban, Daboll is pissing him off something awful right now.

Both BB and Saban were in agreement that they enjoy their guys getting HC gigs but hate when those guys poach their staff.
pouching?  
David B. : 1/31/2022 7:39 pm : link
gotta think the bills are going in a different direction offensively  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 7:39 pm : link
and figure they are going to bring in a new offensive coordinator and let that person hire new staff.
I mean what if Bills have another offensive  
DCPollaro : 1/31/2022 7:40 pm : link
System they want to run? Or expiring contracts? Why does there have to be a limit? I do understand that it doesn't look good to poach but if they are all Daboll's guys and connections then so be it. Now Dorsey would come as a OC and not QB coach
I would keep an eye on their  
jvm52106 : 1/31/2022 7:40 pm : link
Asst. WR's coach too. He also had the duties of game management.
I have to be honest here  
montanagiant : 1/31/2022 7:40 pm : link
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills
RE: gotta think the bills are going in a different direction offensively  
Sean : 1/31/2022 7:41 pm : link
In comment 15586665 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and figure they are going to bring in a new offensive coordinator and let that person hire new staff.

I think this is it.
It’s a lateral move  
Sean : 1/31/2022 7:41 pm : link
The Bill could have blocked it I believe.
I'm surprised the Bills are letting him go  
Ira : 1/31/2022 7:42 pm : link
RE: It’s a lateral move  
Strahan91 : 1/31/2022 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15586672 Sean said:
Quote:
The Bill could have blocked it I believe.

I suppose it's possible that his contract was up
RE: I have to be honest here  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2022 7:43 pm : link
In comment 15586670 montanagiant said:
Quote:
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills


Didn't Beane promise retribution? How...no clue. Hahaha.
RE: I have to be honest here  
BlackLight : 1/31/2022 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15586670 montanagiant said:
Quote:
I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills


If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.

Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?
RE: gotta think the bills are going in a different direction offensively  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/31/2022 7:45 pm : link
In comment 15586665 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and figure they are going to bring in a new offensive coordinator and let that person hire new staff.


I agree. The offense is too dependent on Allen especially in the run game. What I saw against the Chiefs is outside of Allen they had no run game.
I take it  
Professor Falken : 1/31/2022 7:46 pm : link
as a good sign that people want to follow Schoen and Daboll. Also don't give a shit if it pisses off the Bills.
Bills OL was suspect all year  
Emil : 1/31/2022 7:47 pm : link
Was easily the worst part of their offense. Not sure the Bills cared to stop this hire.

I don’t think Dorsey is coming. Seems like the Bills might be working hard to keep him. The took care of their Rooney rule obligations earlier today. Have not heard if the Giants have done the same.
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2022 7:47 pm : link
So when does Dorsey dominoe fall?
And he already has a NY Giants connection! :)  
GFAN52 : 1/31/2022 7:49 pm : link
From his bio and prior college coaching stops:

[quote]2005-09: (Indiana)
• From 2005-09, Johnson was the offensive line coach at Indiana, where he developed two NFL linemen in G/T Rodger Saffold, a second-round selection of the St. Louis Rams in 2010, and G James Brewer, a New York Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2011.
RE: I take it  
Breeze_94 : 1/31/2022 7:50 pm : link
In comment 15586687 Professor Falken said:
Quote:
as a good sign that people want to follow Schoen and Daboll. Also don't give a shit if it pisses off the Bills.


This. If they want to come here, then let them follow. Bills can stop any lateral moves anyway.
bio  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 7:51 pm : link

2019-2021: Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2018: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Indianapolis Colts

2015-2017: Tight Ends Coach, Oakland Raiders

2013-2014: Assistant Offensive Line/Tight Ends Coach, Detroit Lions

2012: Tight Ends Coach, Jacksonville Jaguars

2010-2011: Assistant Offensive Line Coach, Buffalo Bills

2005-2009: Offensive Line Coach, Indiana University

2004: Offensive Line Coach, Miami University (Ohio)

1999-2003: Tight Ends Coach, Miami University (Ohio)

1997-1998: Defensive Line Coach, University of Akron

1995-1996: Graduate Assistant, University of Akron
RE: Bills OL was suspect all year  
Strahan91 : 1/31/2022 7:52 pm : link
In comment 15586690 Emil said:
Quote:
Was easily the worst part of their offense. Not sure the Bills cared to stop this hire.

I don’t think Dorsey is coming. Seems like the Bills might be working hard to keep him. The took care of their Rooney rule obligations earlier today. Have not heard if the Giants have done the same.

The Giants most likely did already. Daboll said earlier they've conducted "a lot" of OC interviews already but wouldn't go into detail.
Bills were probably out bid.  
Giant John : 1/31/2022 7:53 pm : link
And did the right thing
He's only  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 7:57 pm : link
been the main guy as the senior OL coach on an NFL team since 2019. Most of his experience is assistant OL coach and tight ends coach.
RE: RE: Bills OL was suspect all year  
Emil : 1/31/2022 7:58 pm : link
In comment 15586707 Strahan91 said:
Quote:
In comment 15586690 Emil said:


Quote:


Was easily the worst part of their offense. Not sure the Bills cared to stop this hire.

I don’t think Dorsey is coming. Seems like the Bills might be working hard to keep him. The took care of their Rooney rule obligations earlier today. Have not heard if the Giants have done the same.


The Giants most likely did already. Daboll said earlier they've conducted "a lot" of OC interviews already but wouldn't go into detail.


I missed the presser today. Thanks for clearing that up.

Still think Dorsey stays with Allen
Some rankings since Johnson took over in 2019  
guitarguybs12 : 1/31/2022 7:59 pm : link
2021:
PFF: 17th
ESPN: 8th - Pass Block Win Rate | 23rd - Run Block Win Rate

2020:
PFF: 10th
ESPN: 4th - Pass Block Win Rate | 29th - Run Block Win Rate

2019:
PFF: 21st
ESPN: 9th - Pass Block Win Rate
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 7:59 pm : link

Dan Duggan

@DDuggan21

Assistants typically sign one-year extensions a year in advance, i.e. sign last offseason thru 2022 season. Heard some Bills assistants didn’t sign extensions last offseason, so their contracts would be up. Can’t say with certainty if Johnson is in that group (would make sense)
RE: He's only  
GFAN52 : 1/31/2022 8:01 pm : link
In comment 15586717 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
been the main guy as the senior OL coach on an NFL team since 2019. Most of his experience is assistant OL coach and tight ends coach.


Wish we had someone more experienced like Mike Munchak, but again familiarity obviously counts a lot with Daboll.
RE: RE: I have to be honest here  
montanagiant : 1/31/2022 8:02 pm : link
In comment 15586684 BlackLight said:
Quote:
In comment 15586670 montanagiant said:


Quote:


I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills



If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.

Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?

It's really somewhat odd considering that the Bills were a coin flip away playing for the AFC title and we are miles away from winning 7 games.

It could be that Schoen and Daboll are just really well thought of which is a great sign for us.
He’s experience  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/31/2022 8:05 pm : link
Certainly does not say OL guru. Let’s hope he is a less known gem.
Let’s face it  
ryanmkeane : 1/31/2022 8:07 pm : link
as much as OL is about coaching it’s about having talent as well. We need some studs on the fucking line.
I always find these resumes interesting to read  
Chris684 : 1/31/2022 8:08 pm : link
One thing I noticed about Johnson’s, he was at Miami of Ohio when Big Ben was there.
Here is a good article about him  
SteelGiant : 1/31/2022 8:09 pm : link
Very interesting
Link - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: I have to be honest here  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/31/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15586724 montanagiant said:
Quote:
In comment 15586684 BlackLight said:


Quote:


In comment 15586670 montanagiant said:


Quote:


I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills



If not pissed, then at least slightly puzzled. I know I'd much rather be a Bills fan right now than a Giants fan, but that costs nothing but one's sanity.

Can the Giants really afford to pay so much more that it offsets the likely higher cost of living of Northern New Jersey?


It's really somewhat odd considering that the Bills were a coin flip away playing for the AFC title and we are miles away from winning 7 games.

It could be that Schoen and Daboll are just really well thought of which is a great sign for us.


The coin flip is a little misleading. Matthieu got hurt early and then the lost a corner. A big part of the Bills getting back into the game was that. Outside of Allen they did little on the ground. How much the reasons were talent or coaching is debatable imv.
This  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 8:09 pm : link
is really long, but there is a lot of content here...
Buffalo Bills Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson talks football and technique - ( New Window )
Wait wring article  
SteelGiant : 1/31/2022 8:10 pm : link
Let me find the good one, sorry
This is the Big Apple, to be offered a job and you know your new boss  
gtt350 : 1/31/2022 8:10 pm : link
and he's offering you the opportunity you pack your bags
This was the one I was trying to post  
SteelGiant : 1/31/2022 8:12 pm : link
It was when he got hired by Bills
Link - ( New Window )
I don't get the NJ slander.  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 1/31/2022 8:13 pm : link
I love Jersey. If given the option of being in Bergen County or Erie County, I am going the former everytime.
Tweet from Bobby Skinner  
montanagiant : 1/31/2022 8:23 pm : link
Quote:
Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Bills Sack % & rankings under OL Coach Bobby Johnson

2021: 4.0% (2nd)
2020: 4.3% (7th)
2019: 7.2% (21st)
7:06 PM · Jan 31, 2022


Keep in mind in 2019 they had 4 new starters on the line
RE: Tweet from Bobby Skinner  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 8:25 pm : link
In comment 15586760 montanagiant said:
Quote:


Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Bills Sack % & rankings under OL Coach Bobby Johnson

2021: 4.0% (2nd)
2020: 4.3% (7th)
2019: 7.2% (21st)
7:06 PM · Jan 31, 2022



Keep in mind in 2019 they had 4 new starters on the line


Well, he's going to have that again here in 2022. 4 new starters, he we come.
RE: RE: Tweet from Bobby Skinner  
Chris684 : 1/31/2022 8:27 pm : link
In comment 15586761 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15586760 montanagiant said:


Quote:




Quote:


Bobby Skinner
@BobbySkinner_
Bills Sack % & rankings under OL Coach Bobby Johnson

2021: 4.0% (2nd)
2020: 4.3% (7th)
2019: 7.2% (21st)
7:06 PM · Jan 31, 2022



Keep in mind in 2019 they had 4 new starters on the line



Well, he's going to have that again here in 2022. 4 new starters, he we come.


Let’s give this guy some talent to work with.

BTA (best tackle available) at 5 and Linderbaum at 7.
Chris  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 8:29 pm : link
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
on Bobby Johnson  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 8:31 pm : link
Tim Graham
@ByTimGraham
His contract was up.
Bills probably cheaped out on these guys  
bluepepper : 1/31/2022 8:41 pm : link
didn't offer them enough to sign extensions so they in effect played out their option. Or they do not like McDermott much.
Supposedly  
mittenedman : 1/31/2022 8:46 pm : link
the Giants gave him a raise too.
_________  
I am Ninja : 1/31/2022 8:50 pm : link
Buffalo will survive.

Anyway, imitation, flattery, etc...
RE: RE: I have to be honest here  
St. Jimmy : 1/31/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15586678 SFGFNCGiantsFan said:
Quote:
In comment 15586670 montanagiant said:


Quote:


I'd be pissed at this point if I was running the Bills



Didn't Beane promise retribution? How...no clue. Hahaha.
Maybe hire Chris Mara as assistant GM?
RE: RE: gotta think the bills are going in a different direction offensively  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 8:52 pm : link
In comment 15586685 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
In comment 15586665 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


and figure they are going to bring in a new offensive coordinator and let that person hire new staff.



I agree. The offense is too dependent on Allen especially in the run game. What I saw against the Chiefs is outside of Allen they had no run game.


totally agree. daboll's playcalling vs. KC was basically "do something awesome josh".
Let’s just deal with facts  
Emil : 1/31/2022 8:53 pm : link
1. Johnson was not extend after the 2020 season
2. Bills let his contract expire after the 2021 season
3. Buffalo Bills offensive line was the Achilles heal of the offense for most of the season
4. Josh Allen stays alive in the pocket better than just about any other QB
5. Bills run game was below average

I’ve got no problem with the hire. He’s probably better than anyone we’ve had the past ten years but the comments of the Giants are raiding the Bills coaching staff or this indicates McDermott has some internal coaching staff problems are beyond conjecture. There’s nothing to suggest any of it. The Bills were not convinced they wanted Johnson back. And his old OC brought him in. Simple story.
I’d shake things up if I wax McDermott  
Lines of Scrimmage : 1/31/2022 9:01 pm : link
Year 6 for him. He’s not getting many more chances with Allen. Plenty of HC’s would want that job. I don’t care if it’s in Buffalo. If I’m him I’d addressing the offense. Interior OL and some new staff.
2 players in the article steelgiant posted that could be nyg targets  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 9:04 pm : link
he coached Mark Glowinski in indianapolis who is a UFA. PFF had him as the 20th best guard out of 84 qualifiers. 29 years old so probably wouldn't be a big $ deal.

the other is bills current center mitch morse - who is a bit like their version of Kevin Zeitler this year. heading into his last year under contract and the wrong side of 30. they have a few younger players ready for bigger roles (like bates).

gotta think if morse is a potential cap cut nobody knows it better than schoen and he'd be interested. a conditional late round pick in 2023 based on playing time would seemingly be a win/win.
RE: I’d shake things up if I wax McDermott  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 9:07 pm : link
In comment 15586803 Lines of Scrimmage said:
Quote:
Year 6 for him. He’s not getting many more chances with Allen. Plenty of HC’s would want that job. I don’t care if it’s in Buffalo. If I’m him I’d addressing the offense. Interior OL and some new staff.


i don't think he has a choice. trying to continue whatever daboll was doing without daboll is a risk. i can understand that for however much like dorsey he has never called plays and would be doing so without a net. they can't just hire any veteran playcaller, they have to get someone willing to come in and adjust to whatever allen likes to do, but id imagine there will be several very willing to come in and coach allen. shurmur could be a good fit there, especially if he brings munchak with him.
imagine going into the draft with this OL  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 9:12 pm : link
Thomas
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal

Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.
RE: Let’s just deal with facts  
Big Rick in FL : 1/31/2022 9:16 pm : link
In comment 15586793 Emil said:
Quote:
1. Johnson was not extend after the 2020 season
2. Bills let his contract expire after the 2021 season
3. Buffalo Bills offensive line was the Achilles heal of the offense for most of the season
4. Josh Allen stays alive in the pocket better than just about any other QB
5. Bills run game was below average

I’ve got no problem with the hire. He’s probably better than anyone we’ve had the past ten years but the comments of the Giants are raiding the Bills coaching staff or this indicates McDermott has some internal coaching staff problems are beyond conjecture. There’s nothing to suggest any of it. The Bills were not convinced they wanted Johnson back. And his old OC brought him in. Simple story.


Wouldn't say their run game was below average. Their top RB was 16th in the NFL in rushing yards. Of the RBs ahead of him in yards only JT, Nick Chubb, Dalvin Cook & Elijah Mitchell had a higher YPC than him. It's not like Devin Singletary is some special player.

Not to mention Zach Moss had 350 yards and Breida had 125 yards on 4.8 YPC.

Not to mention the combined 800 rushing yards and 7 TDs between Allen & Trubisky
RE: imagine going into the draft with this OL  
Snablats : 1/31/2022 9:17 pm : link
In comment 15586810 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
Thomas
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal

Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.

This is my OL theory - 2 free agents (one of them a center) and 2 draft picks as starters
RE: RE: imagine going into the draft with this OL  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 9:23 pm : link
In comment 15586813 Snablats said:
Quote:
In comment 15586810 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


Thomas
Lemieux/Bredeson competition (maybe gates if healhty)
Morse
Glowinski
Peartholder for Ekwonu or Neal

Buffalo made Morse take a 2m paycut last year so gotta think they'd be open to saving 8.5m and adding a pick even if it's late round.


This is my OL theory - 2 free agents (one of them a center) and 2 draft picks as starters


i'd guess similar with at least 4 new bodies added to thomas/peart/lemieux/bredeson, maybe more unless gates somehow gets cleared. 2 free agents and 2 draft picks seems like minimum. that said i doubt 2 rookies to start.
RE: Chris  
BestFeature : 1/31/2022 9:25 pm : link
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.


Isn't that what people said about Nelson?
RE: gotta think the bills are going in a different direction offensively  
Jay on the Island : 1/31/2022 9:35 pm : link
In comment 15586665 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
and figure they are going to bring in a new offensive coordinator and let that person hire new staff.

Great insight, I didn’t even think of that.
Now that the OL is coached  
JoeMorrison40 : 1/31/2022 9:35 pm : link
Bring on the Bills equipment manager !
Bills OL  
Red Dog : 1/31/2022 9:36 pm : link
The OL has been and still is the weak point in the Bills offense. There are reasons for this.

First, they have been continually re-working their OL for several seasons, so they haven't had much of the longer term continuity that is so important to OL play. But they do seem to be getting better slowly.

Next, they haven't made many major investments in OLs in relatively recent seasons, and some of the guys they did use high picks on didn't work out and are now gone. Much of their current OL crew are middle to lower round draftees or free agent pick ups, both veteran and rookie. They have found some pretty good players and some more promising guys.

Injuries early in the 2021 season meant moving some guys around even more which isn't the best thing for an OL. Things seemed to settle down for them in mid-season and the OL performance got better.

If there is a real question, it's how tough this unit really is. There have been several games where they have been pushed around by physical teams, most notably Tennessee. And New England did a number on them the first time they played in '21.

Overall, they are hardly a dominant unit but they are improving slowly. Having Allen really helps mask their shortcomings, but they don't have any really top RBs to block for, so the Bills don't look like a powerhouse running team.

The bottom line is that you can't draw much for conclusions of how effective Bobby Johnson was as their coach considering the evolution of that OL in recent seasons. All you can say is that he wasn't the disaster that some of the more recent NYG OL coaches have been, and that the Bills have done a much better job of stocking OLs that can play than the G-men have.






good context red dog - they made OL mistakes like teller trade  
Eric on Li : 1/31/2022 9:46 pm : link
cody ford was also a pretty bad pick. in 1 of the schoen draft room videos they show how high he was on their board and how they were hoping he'd fall to them and he did. Only problem is he kind of sucked and the OL taken right after him don't (Risner, Jenkins, McCoy).

then a couple months later the teller trade was highway robbery for Cleveland.

but they did a good job evaluating depth and allocating enough resources to outkick their misses. feliciano was a great under the radar signing. morse was a stabilizing signing. bates has been a good find. dawkins was a great pick.

they put enough resources into the OL that they were able to afford a few guys not playing to expectations. that's what this organization needs more than anything. just once throw enough resources at the problem to have some margin for error. i dont hate this addition because he knows daboll's system but i'd feel better with cable or munchak. in fact if i were buffalo i'd be looking to hire 1 of those guys to try to upgrade the OL.
JonC hinted at  
Snablats : 1/31/2022 9:52 pm : link
Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes
RE: RE: Chris  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 1/31/2022 10:03 pm : link
In comment 15586820 BestFeature said:
Quote:
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.



Isn't that what people said about Nelson?


Quenton Nelson is a guard.
RE: JonC hinted at  
GFAN52 : 1/31/2022 10:15 pm : link
In comment 15586859 Snablats said:
Quote:
Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes


I thought that reference by JonC was in reference to Fangio and Winkindale and the DC position.
Singletary ran much better and more when it got colder  
5BowlsSoon : 1/31/2022 10:27 pm : link
Week 15: 86 yards, 1 TD
Week 16: 39 yards, 1 TD
Week 17: 110 yards, 2 TDs
Week 18: 88 yards, 1 TD
Wild card: 81 yards, 2 TDs
Divisional: 26 yards, 1 TD


Bills didn’t run nearly as much when it was warmer outside. I’m not sure you could blame the coach for them not rushing for many yards, when you didn’t have that many rushing attempts.
upgraded  
sphinx : 1/31/2022 10:40 pm : link
Ryan Dunleavy @rydunleavy

Well, that's one head position coach upgraded.
10:35pm · 31 Jan 2022

in response to:

Michael Silver @MikeSilver
I'm told @BuffaloBills offensive line coach Bobby Johnson will join the staff of new @Giants HC Brian Daboll (former Bills OC) in the same role...
One coach I would love to see them get  
montanagiant : 1/31/2022 10:51 pm : link
Is their Strength and Conditioning Coach. Buffalo has had the least amount of injuries in the NFL over recent years. One think I've heard their S&C Coach insisted on was stopping them doing squats
RE: RE: JonC hinted at  
Snablats : 1/31/2022 11:16 pm : link
In comment 15586888 GFAN52 said:
Quote:
In comment 15586859 Snablats said:


Quote:


Munchak and Marrone or Cable saying no thanks to Giants. Munchak's daughter lives in Denver and why would any new coach get rid of him? He's like that OL coach for the Eagles - stays through regime changes



I thought that reference by JonC was in reference to Fangio and Winkindale and the DC position.

Now that you say that, I think you are correct
have to think its  
Rory : 1/31/2022 11:23 pm : link
appealing to an offensive line coach to know there is a somewhat probable chance you're selecting 2 of the best OL in the draft.
McDermott must  
Maryland Blows : 1/31/2022 11:33 pm : link
be a real Dick to work for, that is what I am concluding from this mass exodus.
McDermott must  
Maryland Blows : 1/31/2022 11:38 pm : link
be a real Dick to work for, that is what I am concluding from this mass exodus.
I don’t think becoming “Buffalo South” is the destination to restore  
plato : 12:44 am : link
Giant glory.
RE: Chris  
eli4life : 2:12 am : link
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.


What if he’s the anchor of the line for the next 10 years? And if you pair it with oline at 5 it’s a matter of asking do you want to fix a little bit here and a little bit there or let’s get this area fixed then move on to the next. We need everything so if I could get the best at their position even if I had to pick him a little higher than projected so be it.

*assuming not able to trade back and grades are relatively equal
RE: McDermott must  
eli4life : 2:14 am : link
In comment 15586921 Maryland Blows said:
Quote:
be a real Dick to work for, that is what I am concluding from this mass exodus.


Or they are cheap?
RE: RE: McDermott must  
Emil : 5:23 am : link
In comment 15586953 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15586921 Maryland Blows said:


Quote:


be a real Dick to work for, that is what I am concluding from this mass exodus.



Or they are cheap?


An OC who could have been a HC last year and an OL coach on an expired contract is a mass exodus?? Even if Dorsey follows Daboll, which is still a 50/50 proposition, the words “mass” and “exodus” do not come to mind.

Also Terry Pegula is one of the richest owners in the league. The Bills don’t have an issue spending. (Look at what they stupidly paid Rex Ryan before they brought in McDermott)
Offensive Line Coach for the NY Giants  
Jimmy Googs : 6:25 am : link
can't even fathom somebody wants this job...
When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit  
Jimmy Googs : 6:28 am : link
he only needs to invite Andrew Thomas.

The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...
RE: Chris  
TroyArchersGhost : 6:46 am : link
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.

Dwight Stephenson.
So, are we a zone or power blocking o-line now?  
TroyArchersGhost : 6:53 am : link
What type of lineman will he look for?
RE: RE: Chris  
section125 : 7:00 am : link
In comment 15586969 TroyArchersGhost said:
Quote:
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.


Dwight Stephenson.


Yeah, that would be good...
 
ryanmkeane : 7:10 am : link
Guy seems a little psychotic. I like it.
RE: Chris  
Victor in CT : 7:39 am : link
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.


I think C is as important as left tackle, maybe more so. A great C make the whole OL better. SO if the value is there, and the player is legitimately ranked that high, I have no problem taking a C there.
RE: When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit  
5BowlsSoon : 7:41 am : link
In comment 15586964 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
he only needs to invite Andrew Thomas.

The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...


I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.

Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy


I count 6. Did I miss anyone?
RE: RE: When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit  
Biteymax22 : 8:24 am : link
In comment 15586996 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15586964 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


he only needs to invite Andrew Thomas.

The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...



I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.

Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy


I count 6. Did I miss anyone?


You're correct on Murphy, was IR'd in the pre-season. Should be back to compete next year.

With Peart we have to remember his ACL tear was really late in the season, the odds are he starts the season on PUP. As a player who was still developing who will now miss a whole offseason and training camp, we really can't expect much from him.
RE: RE: When Bobby Johnson has his first meeting with the OL Unit  
Jimmy Googs : 8:31 am : link
In comment 15586996 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
In comment 15586964 Jimmy Googs said:


Quote:


he only needs to invite Andrew Thomas.

The rest of the unit to be filled out during free agency and the draft in a few months...



I’ve not completely given up on Peart and Lemieux. Not sure about Bredeson either. And wasn’t Murphy supposed to be a hot prospect? Unfortunately he too got injured last year and missed the whole year. And lastly, I’m hoping Nick Gates returns at some point next season.

Thomas
Gates
Peart
Lemieux
Bredeson
Murphy


I count 6. Did I miss anyone?


Think best to even forget Gates and Peart for 2022. Not sure even recall seeing Murphy play so if he has then that's probably not good news.

Imagine Lemieux is the only injured guy that is going to be able to play come September and is a marginal starter at best and that is probably because we are likely going to be desperate at Guard again in 2022.

Between Bredeson and Lemieux, you really only want to have one of these guys starting and put the other as the Swing Guard.

Giants need to add a quality Guard and a reasonable Swing Tackle in free agency (money to come from Schoen's $40M cap savings plan). And then draft a Tackle and a Center before the end of Day 2, and pray they are decent enough to take their lumps starting in 2022 and become reliable in 2023.

All other OL players that were on the team in 2021 should never return...
RE: RE: Chris  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:53 am : link
In comment 15586952 eli4life said:
Quote:
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.



What if he’s the anchor of the line for the next 10 years? And if you pair it with oline at 5 it’s a matter of asking do you want to fix a little bit here and a little bit there or let’s get this area fixed then move on to the next. We need everything so if I could get the best at their position even if I had to pick him a little higher than projected so be it.

*assuming not able to trade back and grades are relatively equal


Centers are rarely difference makers. When you draft at #7, you need to be drafting a difference maker.

I'll make it more contemporary... unless this guy is Maurkice Pouncey, the you don't take him at #7. If you really want him, trade down.
Considering what needs to be accomplished in the next month before  
Ivan15 : 8:54 am : link
Free agency, the o-line coach hire may be more important than hiring the next OC.

An evaluation of each lineman who was on the roster or IR at the end of the season has to be done. Even the guys who are free agents. And it will be difficult since Giants have little tape on guys like Murphy.
You guys  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 8:55 am : link
keep mentioning Peart.

Peart tore his ACL in December.

I doubt he even plays in 2022.
RE: You guys  
jeff57 : 8:58 am : link
In comment 15587091 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
keep mentioning Peart.

Peart tore his ACL in December.

I doubt he even plays in 2022.


Not to mention that he's just not good.
Gates won't play in 2022  
Arkbach : 9:45 am : link
see him in 2023. Like Seubert will miss the next year.
If we have more than one piece on the Oline  
UberAlias : 9:48 am : link
We should consider ourselves lucky.
RE: Offensive Line Coach for the NY Giants  
The_Boss : 9:54 am : link
In comment 15586963 Jimmy Googs said:
Quote:
can't even fathom somebody wants this job...


If he succeeds here, he might get into the Ring of Honor.
Gates who knows but Peart i'd guess will be back most of the year  
Eric on Li : 10:21 am : link
acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.

Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.

Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).
RE: Gates who knows but Peart i'd guess will be back most of the year  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 10:27 am : link
In comment 15587246 Eric on Li said:
Quote:
acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.

Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.

Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).


Nine months (which would be optimistic) is September.

You think a raw, technique poor OT who has barely played, can miss all of the OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and be a factor in September and October?
RE: RE: Gates who knows but Peart i'd guess will be back most of the year  
Eric on Li : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15587261 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15587246 Eric on Li said:


Quote:


acl recovery on average is now considered to be 9 months and we've seen some do it faster than that. Barkley had complications that delayed his surgery almost 2 months and he was still back on the field 10 months later. Offensive lineman also generally come back from injuries quicker and maintain a higher level of effectiveness through injuries than skill players who are running/cutting a lot more (see trent williams playing through a high ankle sprain). 9 months for Peart would take him to early September.

Peart's performance on the field is still the bigger issue than his injury/recovery - which is why it's likely they replace him and he's basically just a backup going forward.

Gates had a totally abnormal injury so nobody has any idea what his recovery will be. he is only under contract through this upcoming year so there is no reason to keep him on the roster unless he has a chance to come back at some point. So whether or not he remains on the roster will be a tell as to what his prognosis is (kind of like Jake Ballard back in 2012).



Nine months (which would be optimistic) is September.

You think a raw, technique poor OT who has barely played, can miss all of the OTAs, training camp, and preseason, and be a factor in September and October?


i wouldnt call peart "a factor" even if he was fully healthy and had no injury to recover from.

i think his chances of being a viable backup over the course of the season are probably similar to whatever his odds were of filling that role as a rookie 3rd round pick (when there was also no OTAs, preseason, new coaching staff etc). even with the injury i'd probably consider them better than any generic rookie selected from the 3rd round on in 2022 because he's got 1000 snaps in the NFL and if he's committed he should be in the building every day rehabbing from the 2nd month (feb?) of his recovery on.

like i said though even if he were healthy i think it's highly unlikely he'd be entering the season at the top of the depth chart after tanking last year so whether he starts the season on pup or is ready right away there's minimal difference, he's a backup player until he proves otherwise.
RE: I think Josh Allen should come to the Giants  
GeofromNJ : 11:03 am : link
In comment 15586645 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
All of his coaches are coming

If Dave Gettleman had known his ass from a hole in the ground, Allen would be wearing a Giants uniform now. One of, if not the, biggest draft mistakes in Giants history
RE: Let’s just deal with facts  
Rambo : 11:25 am : link
In comment 15586793 Emil said:
Quote:
1. Johnson was not extend after the 2020 season
2. Bills let his contract expire after the 2021 season
3. Buffalo Bills offensive line was the Achilles heal of the offense for most of the season
4. Josh Allen stays alive in the pocket better than just about any other QB
5. Bills run game was below average

I’ve got no problem with the hire. He’s probably better than anyone we’ve had the past ten years but the comments of the Giants are raiding the Bills coaching staff or this indicates McDermott has some internal coaching staff problems are beyond conjecture. There’s nothing to suggest any of it. The Bills were not convinced they wanted Johnson back. And his old OC brought him in. Simple story.


Good summary of data, his past results with other NFL teams overall mediocre just like Daboll's career. Also, I respectfully disagree with your suggestion "he's probably better than anyone we've had in the past ten years" as the hiring of Marc Colombo and his results as an OL coach blew away anyone, even though that did not end well after a 3rd of the season. Overall I go by data and the Bills were middle of the road this season in all categories but run game a concern and Daniel Jones accuracy and decision making when the pass rush is on, is very poor.
this study is likely outdated but some of the findings are peartinent  
Eric on Li : 11:26 am : link
this study was based on 81 ACL injuries to lineman specifically between 1980-2015 and even with some of that data likely outdated the return to play timing was on average under 11 months for offensive lineman (and interestingly that was 1 month shorter than defensive lineman).

Quote:
All offensive linemen who successfully RTS played the season after injury and returned at a mean (±SD) of 10.7 ± 1.5 months after ACL reconstruction (Table 1).


Quote:
Interestingly, despite the lower overall RTS rate among NFL linemen, those linemen who returned did so at a high level. Most linemen who RTS were able to return the season after injury, with 88.9% of defensive linemen and 100% of offensive linemen returning the season after surgery. These athletes returned at a high level, with no statistically significant difference regarding in-game performance parameters from preinjury to postsurgery compared with matched controls. This is similar to findings in NFL quarterbacks, who also did not show a decline regarding in-game performance after ACL reconstruction.9 NFL wide receivers and running backs, however, typically require increased time before returning to competition. Carey et al4 found that 31% of running backs and wide receivers require 12 to 15 months before returning to competition. When they did return, in contrast to NFL linemen, running backs and wide receivers had a decline of one-third in performance on return.4 This delay in return as well as decline in performance may be due to a heightened concern of reinjury by the athlete and physician as well as due to the intense physical demands on the knee required by these skilled offensive players.5 Additionally, running backs and wide receivers depend on speed, agility, and cutting, while linemen require more strength, which leads to different demands on the knee and may influence performance after ACL reconstruction.


so without any reporting that peart's injury was somehow more complicated than usual it would seem likely he'll be ready in sept or oct, though it's also possibly to the team's benefit to keep him stashed on the pup list to save the 53 spot for that first 6 weeks.
Return to Sport and Performance After Anterior Cruciate Ligament Reconstruction in National Football League Linemen - ( New Window )
Who are the keepers on this OL.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 11:26 am : link
Thomas and ____

Everyone else are washouts and career backups.

You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.

RE: Who are the keepers on this OL.  
Eric on Li : 11:29 am : link
In comment 15587379 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Thomas and ____

Everyone else are washouts and career backups.

You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.


Thomas and 3 new starters is the bare minimum so they are going to be active.
RE: Chris  
Matt M. : 11:45 am : link
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
Agreed, but I would love to trade back from 7 and still get Linderbaum later in the round.
RE: pouching?  
Nomad Crow on the Madison : 12:11 pm : link
In comment 15586662 David B. said:
Quote:


Good!
The over thinking around here  
Joey in VA : 12:28 pm : link
Is mind numbingly awful. Dropping every stat you can find to prove he's good or he's bad or McDermott is a dick or why are we pissing off the Bills...jfc it's a job we need filled and a HC who was just an OC worked with this man. He knows him and he trusts him to implement his system. End of story, he is our OL coach now, that's all it is.
RE: Here is a good article about him  
cosmicj : 12:42 pm : link
In comment 15586734 SteelGiant said:
Quote:
Very interesting Link - ( New Window )


I think this article was interesting. Johnson sounds smart.
RE: Chris  
ColHowPepper : 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.
That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.
RE: this study is likely outdated but some of the findings are peartinent  
ColHowPepper : 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15587378 Eric on Li said:...ha ha! Well done, Eric
RE: RE: Chris  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:34 pm : link
In comment 15587703 ColHowPepper said:
Quote:
In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:

Quote:


A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.

That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.


You would draft Shaun O'Hara with the 7th pick in the entire draft?

FYI, O'Hara wasn't even drafted.
RE: RE: RE: Chris  
Victor in CT : 2:50 pm : link
In comment 15587822 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15587703 ColHowPepper said:


Quote:


In comment 15586768 Eric from BBI said:

Quote:


A center would have to be the reincarnation of Mike Webster for me to take him at #7.

That seems to be the conventional wisdom, but I don't get it, as C is arguably (along with LT) the most valuable piece on the OL. If you have a smart guy, making the right line calls, and getting his mates on the same page, with physical talent and leadership--viz. an O'Hara--to me it's hard to overestimate the value of such a player or to place a "No, a C cannot be drafted that high" stipulation on it. To be clear, I'm not saying Linderbaum is the best guy (too small) or that he should be considered at #7 at all, it's the positional devaluation that I take issue with.



You would draft Shaun O'Hara with the 7th pick in the entire draft?

FYI, O'Hara wasn't even drafted.


Come on Eric, that's a silly question. Nobody would have drafted O'Hara that high in his draft year. Sometimes you luck out like with O'Hara and Seubert. But if a C is legitimately rated that high, yes, I would take him.

on the other side of it, if anyone knew how he would turn out, do you think Tom Brady would have lasted until the 6th Round, with the Pats going back and forth on whether to take him or Tim Rattay? Sometimes it's just dumb luck.
Victor in CT  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2:52 pm : link
Even in hindsight, Shaun O'Hara was nowhere near a 1st-round draft pick in value, even late first round. He was an undersized, smart, hard-working center. He's not the kind of guy you draft in the first two rounds.
...  
BrettNYG10 : 2:55 pm : link
O'Hara was a 3x Pro Bowler and one time All Pro. I think I'd draft that guy in the first.
.....  
BrettNYG10 : 3:00 pm : link
There were 28 drafted Pro Bowlers and 73 who played >100 games. O'Hara played 151. I'd venture in a re-draft he gets picked in the 20s or 30s.
RE: .....  
BrettNYG10 : 3:00 pm : link
In comment 15587869 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
There were 28 drafted Pro Bowlers and 73 who played >100 games. O'Hara played 151. I'd venture in a re-draft he gets picked in the 20s or 30s.


Meaning in the 2000 draft.
Anyone who watched O’Hara play  
gersh : 3:07 pm : link
Knows he was a very useful player but far from a top OL.
He was a good pick-up and a very smart player but was neither strong at the point of attack or particularly agile.
I’d defend him in most topics, but 7th overall pick or good 1st round pick? Nope!
RE: Victor in CT  
Victor in CT : 3:10 pm : link
In comment 15587853 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Even in hindsight, Shaun O'Hara was nowhere near a 1st-round draft pick in value, even late first round. He was an undersized, smart, hard-working center. He's not the kind of guy you draft in the first two rounds.


I agree, nobody in their right mind would have. He's a classic overachiever. But that doesn't mean there might not be a C or a G that COULD be worth that high a pick at some point. John Hannah was taken 4th overall. Quentin Nelson 6th overall. I don't think anyone in NE or IND complained that OG had no value there.

The irony with the O'Hara era is that they had 3 guys like that in O'Hara, Diehl and Seubert. Only Snee and McKenzie were high profile draft or FA. It's amazing that since 2013 they have only Thomas to show as a keeper for all the draft choices and FA singings they have invested in OL.
RE: ...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 3:11 pm : link
In comment 15587860 BrettNYG10 said:
Quote:
O'Hara was a 3x Pro Bowler and one time All Pro. I think I'd draft that guy in the first.


If you think Shaun O'Hara was really one of the best centers in the game during his time with the Giants, you and I are going to have to agree to disagree.

He was an undersized center, who incidentally many on BBI wanted to replace for years.
RE: RE: ...  
BrettNYG10 : 3:16 pm : link
In comment 15587885 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15587860 BrettNYG10 said:


Quote:


O'Hara was a 3x Pro Bowler and one time All Pro. I think I'd draft that guy in the first.



If you think Shaun O'Hara was really one of the best centers in the game during his time with the Giants, you and I are going to have to agree to disagree.

He was an undersized center, who incidentally many on BBI wanted to replace for years.


I'd say he was top ten but probably not top five during that '05-'09 stretch. Above average but not elite.
Unless we're hiring...  
bw in dc : 3:19 pm : link
on OL savant like Dante Scarnecchia - and I always wondered why Judge never reached out to him when things went sideways in 2020 - I trust Daboll on this decision.

I think the OL is more on Schoen. He needs to find the talent to fill at least three open spots. Probably four. Because let's be honest, this is a sad, laughable group currently on the depth chart.
Engram made the pro bowl  
gersh : 3:19 pm : link
Know the player. Googling to make an argument is not smart when discussing with people who actually watched (almost) every snap the guy played.
RE: Engram made the pro bowl  
BrettNYG10 : 3:26 pm : link
In comment 15587901 gersh said:
Quote:
Know the player. Googling to make an argument is not smart when discussing with people who actually watched (almost) every snap the guy played.


I watched him too. He was no Kevin Mawae but he was an above average player on an elite unit for a handful of years.

I think the draft contains far fewer long-term starters than people think. I suspect most of my disagreement with Eric stems from the relative positioning of other players than the analysis on O'Hara himself.
RE: Who are the keepers on this OL.  
Jay on the Island : 3:35 pm : link
In comment 15587379 Ten Ton Hammer said:
Quote:
Thomas and ____

Everyone else are washouts and career backups.

You'd keep gates, but he won't play this year.
You'd keep Lemieux but who knows if he'll play either.

Thomas is the only sure thing. Whether people like it or not Shane Lemieux might start at LG next season due to the cap situation and the needs at RT, C, and RG. Bredeson and Kyle Murphy will compete with him for that spot.

I would prefer that the Giants add their starting center in free agency (Bradley Bozeman, Ted Karras, James Daniels, Ben Jones, Brian Allen) because it’s possible that two starting offensive linemen will be rookies so it’s important to have a veteran presence in the middle.

Ideally the Giants will also sign a starting guard in free agency like Laken Tomlinson.

I would like to see the Giants add a RT in the first round and then use a day two pick on a G/C. Then draft another OT early on day three.

Going into the draft the Giants line would look something like this:
LT Andrew Thomas
LG Shane Lemieux, Ben Bredeson
C Ted Karras
RG Laken Tomlinson, Kyle Murphy
RT
Gates and Peart aren’t listed because they will start the season on the PUP list.
