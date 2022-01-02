What's your favorite Giants memory?

against a very good Redskin team at the Meadowlands. The Skins never knew what hit them from the get go. The winds were swirling and the Giants were swarming, almost as if they were possessed. We absolutely dismantled them like an expensive car being stripped in a bad neighborhood. And we shredded Jay Schroeder. Wish I could post the famous picture of him looking like Glass Joe at the end. I've never seen the Giants play better. Just the best.
It's when I became a real fan. I always watched the Giants because my father and step father were Giants fans (lol, that's just funny because they hated each other but they were so similar watching a game and sulking when the Giants lost - which was often in those days).
but I was with my father and his massive extended family on Thanksgiving 1982 and the entire family was huddled around one of those old console TV's watching the game and when LT picked that ball off you would have thought they all won the lottery, the celebrations were crazy to a kid, it was insane and I was hooked.
against the Redskins in 1986….well, actually January 1987.
After suffering through lousy football during the 1970s, it was just surreal. The stadium was one big party and the crowd never let up. Certainly other great moments but that game, that win, will never be forgotten.
The whole family sitting at the dinner table passing around the turkey, gravy, etc. with the TV playing and visible in the next room. Tied game, Lions with the ball at our 4 yard line. They throw a pass to the end zone for the lead but LT intercepts it at the 2 and runs it all the way back for the go ahead TD! The entire family jumped up from their seats and began screaming as he ran down the sideline!
The kick that got the Giants into the playoffs for the first time in 18 years. It was like being in the wilderness and suddenly seeing the Promised Land. It was the end of hopelessness -- much like what has occurred over the last years. I never thought I would see the end of the nightmare - and when the ball went through the goal posts, the spell was broken. I hope that we all will have a similar sensation in the upcoming year(s).
Carrying half the SF defense to help spur a huge comeback.
But, a number of moments all popped in my head at once. In no order (but easy to determine my formitive years as a Giants fan):
LT INT return on Thanksgiving
Jim Burt with his son on his shoulders after winning the NFC Championship
Marshall's hit on Montana in the 1990 NFC Championship
Burt's hit on Montana resulting in LT pick 6 in 1986 Divisional round
Martin's pick 6 of Elway
Wide Right
Ingram fighting for first down in SB XXV
Shockey OT TD to beat Eagles
LT literally single handedly beating the Saints
Toomer TD to beat the undefeated Broncos
Burress TD to win the SB
Nicks Hail Mary TD in NFC Championship against Packers - best executed Hail Mary I've ever seen
Matt Bahr’s winning FG against the ‘9ers for the NFC Championship
There will be no 3peat! Watched the game with schnitzie. When the ball went through the goal posts, we screamed our fool heads off. It disturbed the neighbors so much, I think they thought someone was being murdered. LOL!
to lousy football (i was 5 when they won in 90, and barely remember 93). I would always get excited when they would win a game because it didn't happen too often. It was special moment for me in 97 when they beat Washington to win the division. It was the first time following the Giants
that I got to witness them being good or go to the playoffs. I was scared because I didn't want them to lose. But that game / season sticks out to me, the whole Fassel era was magic in a way because you really never knew what kind of team you were going to get that season. 98 we beat the undefeated broncos. 99 we under perform and install Kerry Collins as QB and trounce the Jets and beat the bills in orchard park (my first in person game) Sean Payton becomes coordinator. 2000, "This Team is Going to the playoffs.." etc...
Fun Times
It had been sooooo long since the Giants got in the playoffs (decades). It was the wildcard game. It was surreal watching the Giants come out flying to a 21-0 lead, we were like this can't be happening. Carpenter running wild through massive holes, finished with 161 yds! Of course the Giants slowed down and hung on for a 27-21 win, but what a game. Ray Perkins was great.
I didn't get that same "surreal" feeling again until the 2nd half of SB 42, when the Giants started scoring at will on their way to 24 straight points in the 2nd half.
RE: Beating the Eagles in their first playoff game in a long time - 1981
It had been sooooo long since the Giants got in the playoffs (decades). It was the wildcard game. It was surreal watching the Giants come out flying to a 21-0 lead, we were like this can't be happening. Carpenter running wild through massive holes, finished with 161 yds! Of course the Giants slowed down and hung on for a 27-21 win, but what a game. Ray Perkins was great.
I didn't get that same "surreal" feeling again until the 2nd half of SB 42, when the Giants started scoring at will on their way to 24 straight points in the 2nd half.
There will be no 3peat! Watched the game with schnitzie. When the ball went through the goal posts, we screamed our fool heads off. It disturbed the neighbors so much, I think they thought someone was being murdered. LOL!
1986 NFC CHampionship game at teh stadium.
Giants beat Redskins for the 3rd time that season.
Winds picking up and picking up debrie and pouring it over the walls of the stadium.
Dad saying "Enjoy this kid, you never know if this will happen again in your life."
Remember it like yesterday.
lots of great ones already mentioned here, but for me, it has to be
the 1990 NFC Championship game at SF. Nobody gave them a chance and they stuck it up the Niners ass. And what a great game! So well played. A true war. With no penalties. And the greatest sign off ever by Pat Summerall: "there will be NO three-peat".
just missing the TD on the flea flicker and then getting the touchdown on the deflection from Bavaro.
Came here to say this exactly. I was 7 and it's because of him that I'm a Giants fan. Literally watched that game to see McConkey get the TD he promised he would get. When he just missed the end zone I felt bad for him. When he caught the deflection off Bavaro, the excitement he showed had me hooked as a Giants fan forever.
No one, absolutely no one, outside of Giants fans thought the Giants had a prayer of going into Candlestick and knocking off the Niners. The four-time Super Bowl Niners, the team that had won the last two titles and had won 39 of their previous 44 games coming into that NFC championship game.
I wanted that game more than any other I've ever watched. The Patriots Super Bowls weren't quite the same because I didn't have that same intense hatred of them the way I did the Niners. Hearing that crowd go from deafening to silent in the few seconds between the snap and Bahr's kick going through the uprights still gives me chills. I've watched that moment more times than I can count.
- beating Dallas in the 1981 season finale in OT was incredible (I was there)
- beating San Francisco in the 1985 Wild Card game, Giants first home playoff game since 1962 & ended a losing streak against the 49ers (I was there)
- Super Bowl XXI
- this one is probably going to seem a little odd, but the 1999 game against the Jets where Kerry Collins and Amani Toomer both had huge games was a lot of fun, especially with Parcells standing on the Jets sideline (I was there for that one too)
- the 2007 Divisional Playoff at Dallas was a good as it gets, winning the Super Bowl was almost icing on the cake.
Wasn't that 1999 Jets game the only good game of Joe Montgomery's
No one, absolutely no one, outside of Giants fans thought the Giants had a prayer of going into Candlestick and knocking off the Niners. The four-time Super Bowl Niners, the team that had won the last two titles and had won 39 of their previous 44 games coming into that NFC championship game.
I wanted that game more than any other I've ever watched. The Patriots Super Bowls weren't quite the same because I didn't have that same intense hatred of them the way I did the Niners. Hearing that crowd go from deafening to silent in the few seconds between the snap and Bahr's kick going through the uprights still gives me chills. I've watched that moment more times than I can count.
against the Redskins in 1986….well, actually January 1987.
After suffering through lousy football during the 1970s, it was just surreal. The stadium was one big party and the crowd never let up. Certainly other great moments but that game, that win, will never be forgotten.
+1 THIS...
to witness my father and other older men who had suffered through the 60s and 70s celebrating in the aisles and concourses. Strangers making eye contact and just hugging each other.
That moment was head and shoulders greater than any PLAY in any game in our history.
Never saw that before and likely will never see that again.
Everything about it....that one just stands out to me. The physical play in that game was just incredible. And I also factor in the experience of watching the game, as I was in a sports bar in FL with my Giants buddies, and directly across from us was a table of 49ers fans who were pretty much acting like assholes the entire game (and I swear, we really werent!). I remember when Hoss went out injured they started celebrating like the game was won right there. Really tried to get up in our faces. Well....it wasnt over:). And then Montana got hit by Marshall....not proud of how I reacted, but yeah...I reacted, and as I recall it rationally made the point to those fans that it seemed unlikely that Montana would be returning to the game, since, you know.....EVERYTHING hurt!
Anyway...game ended, we celebrated....and those 49er fans slinked away literally in teams knowing that there would be no threepeat. Great memories....thats my #1!
4th and 17, me too. That was the first time in my 24 years on the planet that I actually believed...not hoped, wished, prayed....but believed...they were good enough to win the Super Bowl. There are a lot of other sign post memories along the way, but that was the moment.
against the Redskins in 1986….well, actually January 1987.
After suffering through lousy football during the 1970s, it was just surreal. The stadium was one big party and the crowd never let up. Certainly other great moments but that game, that win, will never be forgotten.
+1 THIS...
to witness my father and other older men who had suffered through the 60s and 70s celebrating in the aisles and concourses. Strangers making eye contact and just hugging each other.
That moment was head and shoulders greater than any PLAY in any game in our history.
Never saw that before and likely will never see that again.
And the vision of Jay Schroeder totally hyperventilating on the field after the game ended he was so spent and beat up. Burned into my brain... lol
Giants at Denver and George Martin gets an INT for a TD. Giants win and go on to beat Denver in the Superbowl.
I've been to many games but that is my fav.
A close second, I was at the 41-0 Championship game against the Vikings. I just remember saying Holy Shit we're going to the SuperBowl and Mara saying we are going to be the worst team to ever win the SuperBowl.
My cousin married a girl who is from the mainline of Philadelphia. They've been married for over 22 years now and he's been in the area that long. We were visiting family in NY for Christmas and we decided to go down to PA to visit them with my aunt and uncle as my cousin and their wife had their first baby back in May that year.
So we go down to visit and the game is that Sunday. The Saturday night before we go out to eat near their house. Her parents come, her dad is a great guy, big time Eagles fan. I was wearing a Giants sweatshirt out to dinner and he was giving me good natured-ribbing and trash talk. Nothing over the top. While at dinner her parents said they would order subs and wings for the game and have everybody over.
Next day we go over, I'm in my jersey and hat (can't remember if it was Ron Dayne or a Shockey jersey). Her entire family comes over, two other sisters and her brother and their spouses or soon to be spouses, all Eagles fans.
The game obviously was what it was, defensive grind, Tiki with his menacing fumbling issue that day. When Akers missed that chip shot field goal to win the game, her dad was definitely upset. When the Giants hit the GW FG in over time I yelled running into my dad's arms "we're going to the playoffs!!!!!" Her dad sat there in stone cold silence for at least 10 minutes without moving. The entire house was completely stunned. I loved every second of it.
Partying with my fellow Giants fans before the game, and celebrating with them after.
Part of the USA Today Sports Media Group
BigBlueInteractiveSM provides news, analysis, and discussion on the New York Football Giants. This site is owned and operated by Big Blue Interactive, LLC. If you
have any questions or comments about this website, please see our contact information page.
As an adult - Nothing can ever top XLII
And thats even considering that I went to the SB in Indy 4 years later, but winning 42, i dont think anything will beat that.
One that I was there for…win and in Eagles game with the Shockey TD late in the game.
It's when I became a real fan. I always watched the Giants because my father and step father were Giants fans (lol, that's just funny because they hated each other but they were so similar watching a game and sulking when the Giants lost - which was often in those days).
but I was with my father and his massive extended family on Thanksgiving 1982 and the entire family was huddled around one of those old console TV's watching the game and when LT picked that ball off you would have thought they all won the lottery, the celebrations were crazy to a kid, it was insane and I was hooked.
2. Jay Alford sending Brady airborne
3. When that final hail Mary dropped to the ground 4 years later....
and I still have a huge soft spot for NFC Championship in 2001. We blew out the Vikings and it was a game I enjoyed nearly as any game ever from front to back.
After suffering through lousy football during the 1970s, it was just surreal. The stadium was one big party and the crowd never let up. Certainly other great moments but that game, that win, will never be forgotten.
That tied us with the Browns and we shut them out in the playoff the following week 10-0 (we were all there again).
But, a number of moments all popped in my head at once. In no order (but easy to determine my formitive years as a Giants fan):
LT INT return on Thanksgiving
Jim Burt with his son on his shoulders after winning the NFC Championship
Marshall's hit on Montana in the 1990 NFC Championship
Burt's hit on Montana resulting in LT pick 6 in 1986 Divisional round
Martin's pick 6 of Elway
Wide Right
Ingram fighting for first down in SB XXV
Shockey OT TD to beat Eagles
LT literally single handedly beating the Saints
Toomer TD to beat the undefeated Broncos
Burress TD to win the SB
Nicks Hail Mary TD in NFC Championship against Packers - best executed Hail Mary I've ever seen
Wide Right and Burress’ TD are a close second.
I was there..😎
Watching the entire 1986 season is a close second.
that I got to witness them being good or go to the playoffs. I was scared because I didn't want them to lose. But that game / season sticks out to me, the whole Fassel era was magic in a way because you really never knew what kind of team you were going to get that season. 98 we beat the undefeated broncos. 99 we under perform and install Kerry Collins as QB and trounce the Jets and beat the bills in orchard park (my first in person game) Sean Payton becomes coordinator. 2000, "This Team is Going to the playoffs.." etc...
Fun Times
I didn't get that same "surreal" feeling again until the 2nd half of SB 42, when the Giants started scoring at will on their way to 24 straight points in the 2nd half.
I didn't get that same "surreal" feeling again until the 2nd half of SB 42, when the Giants started scoring at will on their way to 24 straight points in the 2nd half.
Meant SB 21 obviously vs the Broncos
Was there with my Mom, Dad, and Sister, and it was one of the most fun times I've ever had at a Giants game.
I mean, Superbowl XLII is probably the best in totality, but that Week 17 game is up there and I wanted to give a slightly different answer
Then the frozen championship game ends with Farve's Packer career ending on an INT. Coughlin's frozen face.
Tyree catch, Plax TD catch, and the Alford sack.
Those memories are burned in my head forever. Wide right is a close 2nd.
Driving to my Dad's house every Sunday throughout high school and college to watch games with him.
My Dad and I going up to Albany for training camp from Fassel's last camp in 2003 up until they left.
Wide Right and Burress’ TD are a close second.
This! I watch that game on YT every 3-4 months.
Giants beat Redskins for the 3rd time that season.
Winds picking up and picking up debrie and pouring it over the walls of the stadium.
Dad saying "Enjoy this kid, you never know if this will happen again in your life."
Remember it like yesterday.
And thats even considering that I went to the SB in Indy 4 years later, but winning 42, i dont think anything will beat that.
This is the one I immediately thought of to answer this. So many great memories, but I will forever NOT hate Joe Buck because of that call... lol
Rose Bowl stands.
41-0 vs Viking....figuring which of us are going to Tampa
But probably the best is Indy Adventure with my son.....with no tickets, no hotel.
Getting in 45min to gametime...with Manningham catch in front of our section!
(....After I cursed Giants to 10 years of losses football....sorry, but still worth it)
and
Scott Norwide !!!
Came here to say this exactly. I was 7 and it's because of him that I'm a Giants fan. Literally watched that game to see McConkey get the TD he promised he would get. When he just missed the end zone I felt bad for him. When he caught the deflection off Bavaro, the excitement he showed had me hooked as a Giants fan forever.
You could feel the electricity in the air pre kickoff - then Ron Dixon took it to the house.
Then Sehorn's incredible pick 6
And Madden in top form
" 5 td's not since Sid Luckman! well i'll be hornswaggled"
I wanted that game more than any other I've ever watched. The Patriots Super Bowls weren't quite the same because I didn't have that same intense hatred of them the way I did the Niners. Hearing that crowd go from deafening to silent in the few seconds between the snap and Bahr's kick going through the uprights still gives me chills. I've watched that moment more times than I can count.
The Eric Howard strip of Roger Craig.
Mark Ingram's incredible run and catch for the first down against the Bills.
Webster's INT of Brett Favre.
- beating San Francisco in the 1985 Wild Card game, Giants first home playoff game since 1962 & ended a losing streak against the 49ers (I was there)
- Super Bowl XXI
- this one is probably going to seem a little odd, but the 1999 game against the Jets where Kerry Collins and Amani Toomer both had huge games was a lot of fun, especially with Parcells standing on the Jets sideline (I was there for that one too)
- the 2007 Divisional Playoff at Dallas was a good as it gets, winning the Super Bowl was almost icing on the cake.
You grow up and just associate football with Lambeau Field and then you have the frozen conditions and the game going to OT after 2 missed FG's.
The RW fumble on the punt return and Michael Johnson knocking it away last second from a Packers player for Hixon to recover...my heart LOL
Eli telling Strahan we going to get you one...I cried!
My all time favorite Giants' player ever ...
Link below so everyone can relive it.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q9g9NtfVquw&ab_channel=NewYorkGiants - ( New Window )
I wanted that game more than any other I've ever watched. The Patriots Super Bowls weren't quite the same because I didn't have that same intense hatred of them the way I did the Niners. Hearing that crowd go from deafening to silent in the few seconds between the snap and Bahr's kick going through the uprights still gives me chills. I've watched that moment more times than I can count.
Amen brother!
After suffering through lousy football during the 1970s, it was just surreal. The stadium was one big party and the crowd never let up. Certainly other great moments but that game, that win, will never be forgotten.
+1 THIS...
to witness my father and other older men who had suffered through the 60s and 70s celebrating in the aisles and concourses. Strangers making eye contact and just hugging each other.
That moment was head and shoulders greater than any PLAY in any game in our history.
Never saw that before and likely will never see that again.
Anyway...game ended, we celebrated....and those 49er fans slinked away literally in teams knowing that there would be no threepeat. Great memories....thats my #1!
and
Scott Norwide !!!
4th and 17, me too. That was the first time in my 24 years on the planet that I actually believed...not hoped, wished, prayed....but believed...they were good enough to win the Super Bowl. There are a lot of other sign post memories along the way, but that was the moment.
Quote:
against the Redskins in 1986….well, actually January 1987.
After suffering through lousy football during the 1970s, it was just surreal. The stadium was one big party and the crowd never let up. Certainly other great moments but that game, that win, will never be forgotten.
+1 THIS...
to witness my father and other older men who had suffered through the 60s and 70s celebrating in the aisles and concourses. Strangers making eye contact and just hugging each other.
That moment was head and shoulders greater than any PLAY in any game in our history.
Never saw that before and likely will never see that again.
And the vision of Jay Schroeder totally hyperventilating on the field after the game ended he was so spent and beat up. Burned into my brain... lol
I'm going to go with: Manning... lobs it, Burress alone. Touchdown, New York.
I've been to many games but that is my fav.
A close second, I was at the 41-0 Championship game against the Vikings. I just remember saying Holy Shit we're going to the SuperBowl and Mara saying we are going to be the worst team to ever win the SuperBowl.
Close second was LT running through Wilbur Montgomery at full speed. Swipes him away with his right arm and doesn't break stride on the way to the sack.
My cousin married a girl who is from the mainline of Philadelphia. They've been married for over 22 years now and he's been in the area that long. We were visiting family in NY for Christmas and we decided to go down to PA to visit them with my aunt and uncle as my cousin and their wife had their first baby back in May that year.
So we go down to visit and the game is that Sunday. The Saturday night before we go out to eat near their house. Her parents come, her dad is a great guy, big time Eagles fan. I was wearing a Giants sweatshirt out to dinner and he was giving me good natured-ribbing and trash talk. Nothing over the top. While at dinner her parents said they would order subs and wings for the game and have everybody over.
Next day we go over, I'm in my jersey and hat (can't remember if it was Ron Dayne or a Shockey jersey). Her entire family comes over, two other sisters and her brother and their spouses or soon to be spouses, all Eagles fans.
The game obviously was what it was, defensive grind, Tiki with his menacing fumbling issue that day. When Akers missed that chip shot field goal to win the game, her dad was definitely upset. When the Giants hit the GW FG in over time I yelled running into my dad's arms "we're going to the playoffs!!!!!" Her dad sat there in stone cold silence for at least 10 minutes without moving. The entire house was completely stunned. I loved every second of it.
That was one of my favorite games as well. Actually both of those NFCCG games were all time classics.
2) LT touchdown on Thanksgiving against Detroit:
3) entire '86 season;
4) wide right:
5) Manning, Buress, endzone, touchdown;
6) Manningham sideline catch
The worst moment by far was end of SFplayoff loss in 2003.
And the vision of Jay Schroeder totally hyperventilating on the field after the game ended he was so spent and beat up. Burned into my brain... lol
He actually started to collapse as he was walking off the field.
Cool story bro: Jay Schroeder was the son in law of my high school algebra teacher. We used to give him shit on Mondays if Schroeder played poorly the previous weekend.