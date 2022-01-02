Giants OC Finalists

All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion
all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC
Kafka's resume is pretty short. Interesting he's in there with two
Pep has had legit success... not sure why you would say that. Kafka has been with Mahomes since the beginning.
The way Daboll seemed to reserve judgment on that yesterday, I am guessing it depends on who they hire. An experienced guy like Hamilton may call plays, but a younger guy like Kafka may not. It could also be the carrot to offer someone they want that is on the fence.
Pep has had legit success... not sure why you would say that. Kafka has been with Mahomes since the beginning.
Pep was OC and fired by Indianapolis mid season in 2015 when Andrew Luck was QB - for leading an error prone under performing/achieving unit
Maybe because these are the three guys who abdicated play-calling to the new HC
“He came in at the same time as I came into this locker room,” Mahomes said. “Even before he came in as quarterbacks coach, he already had a big imprint on what I did in developing me to be the player that I am. He continues that. He stays on me.”
Link - ( New Window )
I feel like Tom Brady said the same thing about John Hufnagel :P
At this point just get a good QB guy and have Daboll call the plays
Vacchiano heard from several sources that Daboll is "very close" with Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney given their time together at Alabama as well as Buffalo. He's a bit inexperienced, but that connection is one to look out for.
Other names speculated have been Bill Callahan, Bill O'Brien, Pep Hamilton, Chad O'Shea and others.
Link - ( New Window )
Bill Callahan would be very, very interesting, but I wonder if he's creative enough to be an effective OC in 2022. Well, at the very least, we could use him to coach our O-Line with Bobby Johnson. :P
Give me the guy who helped develop PM and has been their pass game coordinator for two years. How different is that then Dorsey? He has been working with Reid for years, I like his chances of calling plays as good of a chance as Dorsey.
He was fired as a scape goat if you ask me. Pagano was feeling the heat especially after calling the most ridiculous play in history on special teams. The Colts were averaging 21.6 points a game and Luck didn't play every game. Matt Hasselbeck was QB for two of those games.
who the coordinator is when you have a top 5 QB. When you have a bottom 30 QB like we do.... again who gives a shit.
A great playcaller is just as important as a top QB. Can you think of a situation where a top QB had a terrible playcaller? Not counting strictly OC because in many cases, the coach will dial up the plays, ala Reid in KC and Shanahan in SF.
RE: Andy Reid’s system always seemed to depend upon exceptional WRs.
After the season, the Philadelphia Eagles expressed interest in interviewing Kafka for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position, but he chose to remain with the Chiefs for the 2020 season instead.
regardless of who he hires? I assume it will be much like it was for Shurmur when Shula was hired. Essentially Shurmur’s offense and Shurmur called the plays, as well. Shula put the game plans together. It’ll be interesting to see how this transpires now that Daboll won’t have Dorsey to lean on, as Dorsey already knew his offense, as well.
Everyone was okay with inexperienced Dorsey calling plays but now its a big deal we have candidates that have more experience?
Dorsey:
Buffalo Bills 2020- Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator
Buffalo Bills 2019-20 Quarterbacks Coach
Carolina Panthers 2013-17 Quarterbacks Coach
The purpose of hiring Ken Dorsey isn't because he's some wunderkind offensive boy genius but that he has a good reputation working with and coaching QBs, which is highly relevant for the Giants now and for the future no matter what they do.
Any person hired to work as Daboll's OC might not even call plays, but he's running Daboll's offense, not his own.
They said they would prefer Daboll to not call the plays.
I know text without tone can come off condescending so don’t think that’s how this is coming off. Who’s they? This decision should ultimately come from nobody else but the HC. Daboll should and will, in my opinion, call the plays. Some of the best HCs in the league call plays and it would be a disservice to this team if he didn’t call the plays.
RE: RE: RE: Daboll will be calling the plays so I think
They said they would prefer Daboll to not call the plays.
I know text without tone can come off condescending so don’t think that’s how this is coming off. Who’s they? This decision should ultimately come from nobody else but the HC. Daboll should and will, in my opinion, call the plays. Some of the best HCs in the league call plays and it would be a disservice to this team if he didn’t call the plays.
Agreed. That’s why he’s here in the first place, imv
I don't understand how we - all of us are guilty of this, so not singling you out, gidie - isolate the bad season/s (or good season/s) that we want to use to prove our point, to the exclusion of the greater body of work.
We see it all the time with Spagnuolo. Spags is basically canonized for his excellent work in 2007, and people want to dismiss that he has been at the helm for three of the worst defenses in NFL history. Imagine if you applied the Pep Hamilton standard to Spags?
You can pick almost any well-known coordinator in the NFL and look at his season-by-season rankings and point out bad years.
Context matters with this stuff. Spags' bad years were also terrible rosters on bad teams. Leslie Frazier is getting a lot of love right now for the Bills defenses. Look at his whole career, He has had bottom 10 defenses too.
Everyone wants Vic Fangio. He's got 5 years in his career at various points where his defenses were 25th or worse in points allowed.
The Giants are intrigued by former Bears assistant Pep Hamilton, who served as the QB coach and passing game coordinator for the Houston Texans this past season. Hamilton worked for the Bears before under HC Lovie Smith between 2007–2009. He’s worked with a number of quarterbacks, including Jay Cutler in Chicago and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis. He also served as Justin Herbert’s quarterback’s coach during his breakout rookie season, enjoying plenty of success with David Mills in Houston this past year, despite him being a mid-round selection.
Everywhere Hamilton goes, he finds success, which is exactly why Daboll is so intrigued by his services. If the Giants could land Hamilton, they will undoubtedly have a modernized offensive coordinator with a passion for developing quarterbacks and curating explosive plays.
Mike Kafka:
One rising star in the NFL is Mike Kafka of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kafka currently serves as the Chiefs quarterback coach, helping develop Patrick Mahomes into the superstar he is today.
Kafka was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs as the Offensive Quality Control coach in 2017, reuniting with Andy Reid. He was promoted to QB coach in 2018, the year that Patrick Mahomes earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named the NFL‘s most valuable player just one year later.
The elevation of Mahomes has been incredible, and Kafka played an essential part in his growth. Having Daboll and Kafka on the same coaching staff, developing two of the league’s most prominent passers, would get a Daniel Jones giddy.
Chad O’Shea:
Another name that Daboll is considering as the team’s next OC is Chad O’Shea, a former player.
O’Shea has spent time with the Chiefs, Vikings, Patriots, Dolphins, and Browns during his coaching career. He was most recently hired by Cleveland in 2020 to be the team’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.
O’Shea worked under head coach Kevin Stefanski, reuniting with him after spending several years in Minnesota together. This past season, Cleveland struggled offensively, averaging 20.5 points per game, but had plenty of turnover and COVID-19 situation arise. Based on success, Hamilton end Kafka seem to be the best options for the Giants. OC Giants - ( New Window )
....agree and think he'd draft Samsa
good one Klaatu
O'Shea I want nothing to do with so it will probably be him.
He worked with Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and did an excellent job.
Also he did a good work with Davis Mills last year.
I hope he comes to Giants.
well played.
Pep and O Shea have called plays. Kafka has not. I would think that might make a difference and it would be far more likely that Daboll starts out calling plays if he hires Kafka.
Pep Hamilton would be great and Kafka has been with Reid for a while now.
I think this is more about who will be able to best implement Daboll’s offense, however it evolves, and to add to it. If I had to guess, O’Shea would be the front runner.
Pep Hamilton is a QB guru, but he hasn't been an OC since 2015. And remember Daboll said ideally that the OC would call the plays.
Mike Kafka has never called plays...
Pep Hamilton is a QB guru, but he hasn't been an OC since 2015. And remember Daboll said ideally that the OC would call the plays.
Mike Kafka has never called plays...
from the looks of this list I would hope Daboll would be calling the plays.
Agreed, but remember Daboll said yesterday that ideally, the OC would be the one who calls the plays.
Link - ( New Window )
At least they are all better than Kitchens, is he still here?
I feel like Tom Brady said the same thing about John Hufnagel :P
Lol I'm sure there are countless examples like that, both that wound up working out and were a disaster. Although Hufnagel was only with Brady for a year
Agreed, but remember Daboll said yesterday that ideally, the OC would be the one who calls the plays.
He was speaking directly to Dorsey and his people with that comment.
Other names speculated have been Bill Callahan, Bill O'Brien, Pep Hamilton, Chad O'Shea and others.
Link - ( New Window )
At least they are all better than Kitchens, is he still here?
Pep is known as a great QB guy. He taught Andrew Luck at Stanford, Justin Herbert in LA for one year and Davis Mills last year in Houston. He also taught Alex Smith and Chad Pennington.
Yeah well that doesn't sound all that good to me. Especially considering....what type of offense would they run? Daboll's? Or O'Sheas?
Because if O'Shea has this huge, comprehensive playbook then it stands to reason a lot of it is his own offense.
Right
callahan's limitations as OC would be covered up by daboll and he's the best ol coach maybe ever.
IDK if he would want to be in the same division as his son. Hah
I don't mind, do you?... - ( New Window )
true but I think in his ideal world Dorsey would be coming over...now its not really an ideal world IMO.
A great playcaller is just as important as a top QB. Can you think of a situation where a top QB had a terrible playcaller? Not counting strictly OC because in many cases, the coach will dial up the plays, ala Reid in KC and Shanahan in SF.
He has a pretty good track record of success without exceptional WRs as well. Did a lot of winning without them in Philadelphia.
My hopes….
1. Pep
2. Kafka
3. O’Shea
Pep or Kafka, say no to O’Shea - ( New Window )
I could see him heading back to New England to replace Josh McDaniels
yeah, we don't have Mahomes, but that KC passing game is very smart in how it's developed.
Mike Kafka has never called plays...
To a large extent, I still expect Daboll to call the plays. if it takes Kafka a while to learn the nuances of it, we have time. Next year is not our SuperBowl season
I’m concerned O’Shea may be a good friend of Daboll.
They said they would prefer Daboll to not call the plays.
But he seems to have done better in the pros.
Kafka is 34, Hamilton 47 and O’Shea is 49
Link - ( New Window )
He worked with Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and did an excellent job.
Also he did a good work with Davis Mills last year.
I hope he comes to Giants.
+1.
Link - ( New Window )
+1
well done
all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC
Why? Genuinely asking.
Well played, sir.
nice
It’s worked pretty well for Andy Reid and Kyle Shannahan. The Giants want Daboll calling plays.
Playcaller and OC are not interchangeable terms.
Our offense has been far too Kafkaesque.
Is this his 2nd? Is it in person?
I suppose it must be his 2nd….how would he have been in the top 3 without an interview?
Link - ( New Window )
OC Giants - ( New Window )