Giants OC Finalists

Josh in the City : 2/1/2022 1:29 pm
@MikeGarafolo
With Ken Dorsey sticking with the #Bills, the expected finalists for #Giants OC: Pep Hamilton, Mike Kafka and Chad O’Shea, sources tell me and @RapSheet.
Give me O'Shea  
BlackLight : 2/1/2022 1:31 pm : link
Not that I know anything about him, or any of the other candidates. I just don't want to endure the puns that will be forced on us if we hire either of the others.
Kafka please  
Chris684 : 2/1/2022 1:31 pm : link
Pep Hamilton would be a great choice  
bigblue12 : 2/1/2022 1:31 pm : link
Seems unlikely though. I’d expect it to be O’Shea
Don't know much  
Josh in the City : 2/1/2022 1:32 pm : link
about them but I like that Kafka is the passing game coordinator for the Chiefs and has been in the Andy Reid offensive system.
I vote for Kafka.  
Klaatu : 2/1/2022 1:32 pm : link
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.
Yeah, Pep  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2022 1:32 pm : link
did a helluva job with Davis Mills, imo
Give me Pep  
shadow_spinner0 : 2/1/2022 1:33 pm : link
please
widmerseyebrow : 2/1/2022 1:34 pm : link
Pep and Kafka have had success. Wouldn't mind them at all.
Wow  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/1/2022 1:35 pm : link
All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC
Kafka's resume is pretty short. Interesting he's in there with two  
Heisenberg : 2/1/2022 1:35 pm : link
more typical names that have been around the block and have ties to our HC.
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
jerseyboyLAX : 2/1/2022 1:36 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.



....agree and think he'd draft Samsa



good one Klaatu
Pep would be my  
Amtoft : 2/1/2022 1:36 pm : link
choice with good experience and success... I wouldn't mind taking a chance on the 34 Kafka though. He helped develop Mahomes.

O'Shea I want nothing to do with so it will probably be him.
Admittedly I don't know much about any of these guys  
Mike from Ohio : 2/1/2022 1:36 pm : link
but I do like the idea of someone who worked in a creative offensive system like Reid's and can hopefully bring some of that thinking with them.
I’m wondering if Daboll  
bluesince56 : 2/1/2022 1:37 pm : link
will call his own plays?
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
Anando : 2/1/2022 1:37 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.


Daboll will be calling the plays so I think  
Doubledeuce22 : 2/1/2022 1:38 pm : link
Kafka would be the best option.
RE: Wow  
Amtoft : 2/1/2022 1:38 pm : link
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:
Quote:
All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC


Pep has had legit success... not sure why you would say that. Kafka has been with Mahomes since the beginning.
Pep than Kafka  
DCPollaro : 2/1/2022 1:39 pm : link
no to O'Shea
RE: I’m wondering if Daboll  
Mike from Ohio : 2/1/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15587675 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
will call his own plays?


The way Daboll seemed to reserve judgment on that yesterday, I am guessing it depends on who they hire. An experienced guy like Hamilton may call plays, but a younger guy like Kafka may not. It could also be the carrot to offer someone they want that is on the fence.
Pep Hamilton  
Rave7 : 2/1/2022 1:39 pm : link
That’s my vote.
He worked with Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and did an excellent job.
Also he did a good work with Davis Mills last year.
I hope he comes to Giants.
Hamilton and Kafka are really interesting  
Strahan91 : 2/1/2022 1:39 pm : link
options. O'Shea I'm less than enthused about given his resume.
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
jvm52106 : 2/1/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.


well played.
RE: I’m wondering if Daboll  
Heisenberg : 2/1/2022 1:39 pm : link
In comment 15587675 bluesince56 said:
Quote:
will call his own plays?


Pep and O Shea have called plays. Kafka has not. I would think that might make a difference and it would be far more likely that Daboll starts out calling plays if he hires Kafka.
Of the finalists  
Toth029 : 2/1/2022 1:40 pm : link
I don't like O'Shea. But it may have been his fault.

Pep Hamilton would be great and Kafka has been with Reid for a while now.
Klaatu wins the thread  
Mad Mike : 2/1/2022 1:40 pm : link
Andy Reid’s system always seemed to depend upon exceptional WRs.  
Ivan15 : 2/1/2022 1:43 pm : link
Hamilton’s history seems to be able to do more with less, and O’Shea may just have the right connection.

I think this is more about who will be able to best implement Daboll’s offense, however it evolves, and to add to it. If I had to guess, O’Shea would be the front runner.
RE: RE: Wow  
gidiefor : Mod : 2/1/2022 1:44 pm : link
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:


Quote:


All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC



Pep has had legit success... not sure why you would say that. Kafka has been with Mahomes since the beginning.


Pep was OC and fired by Indianapolis mid season in 2015 when Andrew Luck was QB - for leading an error prone under performing/achieving unit
Kafka please  
SteelGiant : 2/1/2022 1:45 pm : link
Daboll seems open for opinions, this guy coached Maholmes and also knows how to use Tyreek Hill which would be good for Kadarius Toney
Not exactly the best list:  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:46 pm : link
Chad O'Shea was only OC for one year and did pretty bad (his buddy Brian Flores fired him)

Pep Hamilton is a QB guru, but he hasn't been an OC since 2015. And remember Daboll said ideally that the OC would call the plays.

Mike Kafka has never called plays...
RE: Wow  
M.S. : 2/1/2022 1:46 pm : link
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:
Quote:
All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC

Maybe because these are the three guys who abdicated play-calling to the new HC
RE: Not exactly the best list:  
mphbullet36 : 2/1/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15587706 Anakim said:
Quote:
Chad O'Shea was only OC for one year and did pretty bad (his buddy Brian Flores fired him)

Pep Hamilton is a QB guru, but he hasn't been an OC since 2015. And remember Daboll said ideally that the OC would call the plays.

Mike Kafka has never called plays...


from the looks of this list I would hope Daboll would be calling the plays.
RE: RE: Not exactly the best list:  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:47 pm : link
In comment 15587706 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15587706 Anakim said:


Quote:


Chad O'Shea was only OC for one year and did pretty bad (his buddy Brian Flores fired him)

Pep Hamilton is a QB guru, but he hasn't been an OC since 2015. And remember Daboll said ideally that the OC would call the plays.

Mike Kafka has never called plays...



from the looks of this list I would hope Daboll would be calling the plays.


Agreed, but remember Daboll said yesterday that ideally, the OC would be the one who calls the plays.
From an article about Kafka last year  
Strahan91 : 2/1/2022 1:48 pm : link
Quote:
“He came in at the same time as I came into this locker room,” Mahomes said. “Even before he came in as quarterbacks coach, he already had a big imprint on what I did in developing me to be the player that I am. He continues that. He stays on me.”

Link - ( New Window )
RE: From an article about Kafka last year  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:49 pm : link
In comment 15587712 Strahan91 said:
Quote:


Quote:


“He came in at the same time as I came into this locker room,” Mahomes said. “Even before he came in as quarterbacks coach, he already had a big imprint on what I did in developing me to be the player that I am. He continues that. He stays on me.”

Link - ( New Window )


I feel like Tom Brady said the same thing about John Hufnagel :P
At this point just get a good QB guy and have Daboll call the plays  
PatersonPlank : 2/1/2022 1:50 pm : link
no need for a mediocre, untested OC

At least they are all better than Kitchens, is he still here?
RE: RE: From an article about Kafka last year  
Strahan91 : 2/1/2022 1:51 pm : link
In comment 15587715 Anakim said:
Quote:

I feel like Tom Brady said the same thing about John Hufnagel :P

Lol I'm sure there are countless examples like that, both that wound up working out and were a disaster. Although Hufnagel was only with Brady for a year
Who gives a shit  
BigBlueJ : 2/1/2022 1:51 pm : link
who the coordinator is when you have a top 5 QB. When you have a bottom 30 QB like we do.... again who gives a shit.
RE: RE: RE: Not exactly the best list:  
AcesUp : 2/1/2022 1:52 pm : link
In comment 15587711 Anakim said:
Quote:



Agreed, but remember Daboll said yesterday that ideally, the OC would be the one who calls the plays.


He was speaking directly to Dorsey and his people with that comment.
This article has some other names as well.  
Ira : 2/1/2022 1:52 pm : link
Quote:
Vacchiano heard from several sources that Daboll is "very close" with Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney given their time together at Alabama as well as Buffalo. He's a bit inexperienced, but that connection is one to look out for.

Other names speculated have been Bill Callahan, Bill O'Brien, Pep Hamilton, Chad O'Shea and others.

Link - ( New Window )
RE: At this point just get a good QB guy and have Daboll call the plays  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:53 pm : link
In comment 15587718 PatersonPlank said:
Quote:
no need for a mediocre, untested OC

At least they are all better than Kitchens, is he still here?


Pep is known as a great QB guy. He taught Andrew Luck at Stanford, Justin Herbert in LA for one year and Davis Mills last year in Houston. He also taught Alex Smith and Chad Pennington.
RE: This article has some other names as well.  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:54 pm : link
In comment 15587723 Ira said:
Quote:


Quote:


Vacchiano heard from several sources that Daboll is "very close" with Bills assistant QB coach Shea Tierney given their time together at Alabama as well as Buffalo. He's a bit inexperienced, but that connection is one to look out for.

Other names speculated have been Bill Callahan, Bill O'Brien, Pep Hamilton, Chad O'Shea and others.


Link - ( New Window )



Bill Callahan would be very, very interesting, but I wonder if he's creative enough to be an effective OC in 2022. Well, at the very least, we could use him to coach our O-Line with Bobby Johnson. :P
Pep or Kafka for me  
90.Cal : 2/1/2022 1:54 pm : link
O'Shea got fired by Flores  
moespree : 2/1/2022 1:55 pm : link
And wasn't the rumor because he had too complex a playbook and refused to trim it down?

Yeah well that doesn't sound all that good to me. Especially considering....what type of offense would they run? Daboll's? Or O'Sheas?

Because if O'Shea has this huge, comprehensive playbook then it stands to reason a lot of it is his own offense.
RE: RE: RE: RE: Not exactly the best list:  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:55 pm : link
In comment 15587711 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15587711 Anakim said:


Quote:





Agreed, but remember Daboll said yesterday that ideally, the OC would be the one who calls the plays.



He was speaking directly to Dorsey and his people with that comment.


Right
callahan or pep would be >>>> dorsey  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2022 1:55 pm : link
pep would be a very good hire plus a chance for 2 thirds in the future.

callahan's limitations as OC would be covered up by daboll and he's the best ol coach maybe ever.
There’s always  
Big Blue '56 : 2/1/2022 1:57 pm : link
Norv Turner..😎
RE: There’s always  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 1:58 pm : link
In comment 15587738 Big Blue '56 said:
Quote:
Norv Turner..😎


IDK if he would want to be in the same division as his son. Hah
With Kafka calling the plays...  
Milton : 2/1/2022 1:58 pm : link
Expect games to run 3 1/2 to 4 hours.
I don't mind, do you?... - ( New Window )
RE: RE: RE: Not exactly the best list:  
mphbullet36 : 2/1/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15587706 Anakim said:
Quote:
In comment 15587710 mphbullet36 said:


Quote:


In comment 15587706 Anakim said:


Quote:


Chad O'Shea was only OC for one year and did pretty bad (his buddy Brian Flores fired him)

Pep Hamilton is a QB guru, but he hasn't been an OC since 2015. And remember Daboll said ideally that the OC would call the plays.

Mike Kafka has never called plays...



from the looks of this list I would hope Daboll would be calling the plays.



Agreed, but remember Daboll said yesterday that ideally, the OC would be the one who calls the plays.


true but I think in his ideal world Dorsey would be coming over...now its not really an ideal world IMO.
O’Shea didn’t even call plays for a whole year  
SteelGiant : 2/1/2022 2:00 pm : link
Give me the guy who helped develop PM and has been their pass game coordinator for two years. How different is that then Dorsey? He has been working with Reid for years, I like his chances of calling plays as good of a chance as Dorsey.
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
Amtoft : 2/1/2022 2:00 pm : link
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:
[quote] In comment 15587681 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:


Quote:


All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC



Pep has had legit success... not sure why you would say that. Kafka has been with Mahomes since the beginning.



Pep was OC and fired by Indianapolis mid season in 2015 when Andrew Luck was QB - for leading an error prone under performing/achieving unit [/quote

He was fired as a scape goat if you ask me. Pagano was feeling the heat especially after calling the most ridiculous play in history on special teams. The Colts were averaging 21.6 points a game and Luck didn't play every game. Matt Hasselbeck was QB for two of those games.
RE: Who gives a shit  
Toth029 : 2/1/2022 2:03 pm : link
In comment 15587720 BigBlueJ said:
Quote:
who the coordinator is when you have a top 5 QB. When you have a bottom 30 QB like we do.... again who gives a shit.


A great playcaller is just as important as a top QB. Can you think of a situation where a top QB had a terrible playcaller? Not counting strictly OC because in many cases, the coach will dial up the plays, ala Reid in KC and Shanahan in SF.
RE: Andy Reid’s system always seemed to depend upon exceptional WRs.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2022 2:04 pm : link
In comment 15587699 Ivan15 said:
Quote:
Andy Reid’s system always seemed to depend upon exceptional WRs.


He has a pretty good track record of success without exceptional WRs as well. Did a lot of winning without them in Philadelphia.
I was thinking  
CV36 : 2/1/2022 2:04 pm : link
Bill O’Brien would be in the mix. Probably happy where he is.
mattlawson : 2/1/2022 2:07 pm : link
Hoping for Pep  
5BowlsSoon : 2/1/2022 2:07 pm : link
But I expect O’Shea because I hear he and Daboll might have a strong connection.


My hopes….
1. Pep
2. Kafka
3. O’Shea
Pep or Kafka, say no to O’Shea - ( New Window )
RE: I was thinking  
Anakim : 2/1/2022 2:07 pm : link
In comment 15587757 CV36 said:
Quote:
Bill O’Brien would be in the mix. Probably happy where he is.


I could see him heading back to New England to replace Josh McDaniels
Get an OC who calls plays  
Costy16 : 2/1/2022 2:08 pm : link
I don't want Daboll getting too bogged down having to be the HC and also the OC.
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
UberAlias : 2/1/2022 2:08 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.
Hahaha
RE: RE: I was thinking  
CV36 : 2/1/2022 2:11 pm : link
In comment 15587757 CV36 said:
Quote:
In comment 15587757 CV36 said:


Quote:


Bill O’Brien would be in the mix. Probably happy where he is.



I could see him heading back to New England to replace Josh McDaniels


That would make sense and connect a lot of dots.
I think Pep would be ideal  
illmatic : 2/1/2022 2:12 pm : link
Seems like he has done good work with a variety of teams/QBs. I don’t know how well any of them would be at play calling or running an offense but I think he has the most impressive resume.
MOOPS : 2/1/2022 2:16 pm : link
Don't Know Any Of them, What I Do Know  
pa_giant_fan : 2/1/2022 2:16 pm : link
Is that BBI will explode on whoever is the choice.
I want Kafka  
TroyArchersGhost : 2/1/2022 2:18 pm : link
Because this offense is in need of a metamorphosis.
Kafka is my choice from that list  
SirYesSir : 2/1/2022 2:19 pm : link
he's a bright young coach and is coming from the best system...

yeah, we don't have Mahomes, but that KC passing game is very smart in how it's developed.
RE: Not exactly the best list:  
SirYesSir : 2/1/2022 2:22 pm : link
In comment 15587706 Anakim said:
Quote:


Mike Kafka has never called plays...



To a large extent, I still expect Daboll to call the plays. if it takes Kafka a while to learn the nuances of it, we have time. Next year is not our SuperBowl season
I wouldn’t rule out Hamilton  
leatherneck570 : 2/1/2022 2:23 pm : link
I think he is just what we need: young, scrappy, and hungry.
O’Shea is a fake Zombo. No way to O’shea  
MartyNJ1969 : 2/1/2022 2:24 pm : link
Imo
RE: O’Shea is a fake Zombo. No way to O’shea  
5BowlsSoon : 2/1/2022 2:27 pm : link
In comment 15587795 MartyNJ1969 said:
Quote:
Imo


I’m concerned O’Shea may be a good friend of Daboll.
RE: Daboll will be calling the plays so I think  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2022 2:28 pm : link
In comment 15587679 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
Kafka would be the best option.


They said they would prefer Daboll to not call the plays.
Any Michigan fan would tell you  
GNewGiants : 2/1/2022 2:31 pm : link
that Pep was a disaster as OC.

But he seems to have done better in the pros.
Thought this was interesting in Kafka's Wikipedia  
UberAlias : 2/1/2022 2:31 pm : link
After the season, the Philadelphia Eagles expressed interest in interviewing Kafka for the team's vacant offensive coordinator position, but he chose to remain with the Chiefs for the 2020 season instead.
RE: I wouldn’t rule out Hamilton  
GFAN52 : 2/1/2022 2:32 pm : link
In comment 15587792 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
I think he is just what we need: young, scrappy, and hungry.


Kafka is 34, Hamilton 47 and O’Shea is 49
I'll put my vote in for Hamilton  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2022 2:34 pm : link
You get the same expertise in QB development. Maybe a little more proven in that area.
what an uninspiring list.  
japanhead : 2/1/2022 2:42 pm : link
jesus.
Pep will be going  
MyNameIsMyName : 2/1/2022 2:42 pm : link
With Harbaugh if he gets a HC job
and if it's pep there's a chance they get 2 comp picks if he leaves  
Eric on Li : 2/1/2022 2:43 pm : link
in the future. that's a pretty nice consolation price if he does end up succeeding (as successful good coordinators here).
RE: RE: I wouldn’t rule out Hamilton  
leatherneck570 : 2/1/2022 2:44 pm : link
In comment 15587792 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
In comment 15587792 leatherneck570 said:


Quote:


I think he is just what we need: young, scrappy, and hungry.



Kafka is 34, Hamilton 47 and O’Shea is 49


Oops. Perhaps I should seek and accelerated course of study on these guys.
keep an eye on Shea Tierny  
BigBlue2112 : 2/1/2022 2:44 pm : link
as OC or QB coach. Very highly regarded in Buffalo and went with Daboll from Alabama to Buffalo

Link - ( New Window )
RE: Pep Hamilton  
AcidTest : 2/1/2022 2:52 pm : link
In comment 15587687 Rave7 said:
Quote:
That’s my vote.
He worked with Andrew Luck, Justin Herbert and did an excellent job.
Also he did a good work with Davis Mills last year.
I hope he comes to Giants.


+1.
RE: RE: I vote for Kafka.  
Johnny5 : 2/1/2022 3:06 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:


Quote:


Our offense needs a metamorphosis.



well played.

Ha. Yes well done
Bring in the kid  
SgtDog : 2/1/2022 3:08 pm : link
Kid Kafka working under Daboll could be an exciting duo for years.
I like the idea of Kafka...  
Producer : 2/1/2022 3:10 pm : link
then we could use the expression Kafkaesque, and it wouldn't be for the usual reasons.
^^^^ in reference to the Giants offense of course  
Producer : 2/1/2022 3:11 pm : link
Kafka  
JB_in_DC : 2/1/2022 3:18 pm : link
traps are commonly used fallacies on this board. Go with the youngster.
Link - ( New Window )
Pep would be terrific...  
bw in dc : 2/1/2022 3:20 pm : link
especially if we add a different QB.
Ken Dorsey  
David_Upstate : 2/1/2022 3:28 pm : link
Everyone was okay with inexperienced Dorsey calling plays but now its a big deal we have candidates that have more experience?


Dorsey:

Buffalo Bills 2020- Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Buffalo Bills 2019-20 Quarterbacks Coach

Carolina Panthers 2013-17 Quarterbacks Coach
Isn’t it going to be Daboll’s offense,  
Simms11 : 2/1/2022 3:37 pm : link
regardless of who he hires? I assume it will be much like it was for Shurmur when Shula was hired. Essentially Shurmur’s offense and Shurmur called the plays, as well. Shula put the game plans together. It’ll be interesting to see how this transpires now that Daboll won’t have Dorsey to lean on, as Dorsey already knew his offense, as well.
RE: Klaatu wins the thread  
clatterbuck : 2/1/2022 3:40 pm : link
In comment 15587696 Mad Mike said:
Quote:
*

+1
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
TJ : 2/1/2022 4:00 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.

well done
RE: Wow  
UConn4523 : 2/1/2022 4:05 pm : link
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:
Quote:
All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC


Why? Genuinely asking.
RE: Ken Dorsey  
Rory : 2/1/2022 4:55 pm : link
In comment 15587921 David_Upstate said:
Quote:
Everyone was okay with inexperienced Dorsey calling plays but now its a big deal we have candidates that have more experience?


Dorsey:

Buffalo Bills 2020- Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Buffalo Bills 2019-20 Quarterbacks Coach

Carolina Panthers 2013-17 Quarterbacks Coach


bc this site is littered with simple minds.
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
Alan W : 2/1/2022 5:16 pm : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.


Well played, sir.
I could live with Hamilton or Kafka  
jeff57 : 2/1/2022 5:32 pm : link
RE: I wouldn’t rule out Hamilton  
blueblood : 2/1/2022 6:45 pm : link
In comment 15587792 leatherneck570 said:
Quote:
I think he is just what we need: young, scrappy, and hungry.


nice
RE: Ken Dorsey  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2022 9:48 pm : link
In comment 15587921 David_Upstate said:
Quote:
Everyone was okay with inexperienced Dorsey calling plays but now its a big deal we have candidates that have more experience?


Dorsey:

Buffalo Bills 2020- Quarterbacks Coach/Passing Game Coordinator

Buffalo Bills 2019-20 Quarterbacks Coach

Carolina Panthers 2013-17 Quarterbacks Coach


The purpose of hiring Ken Dorsey isn't because he's some wunderkind offensive boy genius but that he has a good reputation working with and coaching QBs, which is highly relevant for the Giants now and for the future no matter what they do.

Any person hired to work as Daboll's OC might not even call plays, but he's running Daboll's offense, not his own.
Hamilton did a nice job with Davis Mills  
jeff57 : 6:09 am : link
This past season.
RE: Get an OC who calls plays  
Doubledeuce22 : 7:22 am : link
In comment 15587764 Costy16 said:
Quote:
I don't want Daboll getting too bogged down having to be the HC and also the OC.


It’s worked pretty well for Andy Reid and Kyle Shannahan. The Giants want Daboll calling plays.
RE: RE: Daboll will be calling the plays so I think  
Doubledeuce22 : 7:26 am : link
In comment 15587679 Doubledeuce22 said:
Quote:
In comment 15587679 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Kafka would be the best option.



They said they would prefer Daboll to not call the plays.


I know text without tone can come off condescending so don’t think that’s how this is coming off. Who’s they? This decision should ultimately come from nobody else but the HC. Daboll should and will, in my opinion, call the plays. Some of the best HCs in the league call plays and it would be a disservice to this team if he didn’t call the plays.
RE: RE: RE: Daboll will be calling the plays so I think  
Big Blue '56 : 7:35 am : link
In comment 15587807 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
In comment 15587807 Eric from BBI said:


Quote:


In comment 15587679 Doubledeuce22 said:


Quote:


Kafka would be the best option.



They said they would prefer Daboll to not call the plays.



I know text without tone can come off condescending so don’t think that’s how this is coming off. Who’s they? This decision should ultimately come from nobody else but the HC. Daboll should and will, in my opinion, call the plays. Some of the best HCs in the league call plays and it would be a disservice to this team if he didn’t call the plays.


Agreed. That’s why he’s here in the first place, imv
RE: Pep than Kafka  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:06 am : link
In comment 15587685 DCPollaro said:
Quote:
no to O'Shea

This.
RE: Get an OC who calls plays  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:07 am : link
In comment 15587764 Costy16 said:
Quote:
I don't want Daboll getting too bogged down having to be the HC and also the OC.

Playcaller and OC are not interchangeable terms.
RE: RE: RE: Wow  
Gatorade Dunk : 8:10 am : link
In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:
Quote:
In comment 15587681 Amtoft said:


Quote:


In comment 15587662 gidiefor said:


Quote:


All three of these guys are a nothing burger in my opinion

all of them seem to be iffy with a slight lean toward Kafka - but he has some holes in there -- Mahommes has not had his best seasons under him - he was passing coordinator and QB coach for the last two years at KC



Pep has had legit success... not sure why you would say that. Kafka has been with Mahomes since the beginning.



Pep was OC and fired by Indianapolis mid season in 2015 when Andrew Luck was QB - for leading an error prone under performing/achieving unit

I don't understand how we - all of us are guilty of this, so not singling you out, gidie - isolate the bad season/s (or good season/s) that we want to use to prove our point, to the exclusion of the greater body of work.

We see it all the time with Spagnuolo. Spags is basically canonized for his excellent work in 2007, and people want to dismiss that he has been at the helm for three of the worst defenses in NFL history. Imagine if you applied the Pep Hamilton standard to Spags?
I think we do that with all coordinators.  
Ten Ton Hammer : 8:19 am : link
You can pick almost any well-known coordinator in the NFL and look at his season-by-season rankings and point out bad years.

Context matters with this stuff. Spags' bad years were also terrible rosters on bad teams. Leslie Frazier is getting a lot of love right now for the Bills defenses. Look at his whole career, He has had bottom 10 defenses too.

Everyone wants Vic Fangio. He's got 5 years in his career at various points where his defenses were 25th or worse in points allowed.
RE: I vote for Kafka.  
OntheRoad : 9:04 am : link
In comment 15587651 Klaatu said:
Quote:
Our offense needs a metamorphosis.


Our offense has been far too Kafkaesque.
Kafka interviewing today  
jeff57 : 10:36 am : link
RE: Kafka interviewing today  
5BowlsSoon : 10:37 am : link
In comment 15590022 jeff57 said:
Quote:
.


Is this his 2nd? Is it in person?

I suppose it must be his 2nd….how would he have been in the top 3 without an interview?
RE: RE: Kafka interviewing today  
jeff57 : 10:39 am : link
In comment 15590022 jeff57 said:
Quote:
In comment 15590022 jeff57 said:


Quote:


.



Is this his 2nd? Is it in person?

I suppose it must be his 2nd….how would he have been in the top 3 without an interview?


In person
Link - ( New Window )
Possible 3 finalists  
LS : 12:28 pm : link
Pep Hamilton:



The Giants are intrigued by former Bears assistant Pep Hamilton, who served as the QB coach and passing game coordinator for the Houston Texans this past season. Hamilton worked for the Bears before under HC Lovie Smith between 2007–2009. He’s worked with a number of quarterbacks, including Jay Cutler in Chicago and Andrew Luck in Indianapolis. He also served as Justin Herbert’s quarterback’s coach during his breakout rookie season, enjoying plenty of success with David Mills in Houston this past year, despite him being a mid-round selection.

Everywhere Hamilton goes, he finds success, which is exactly why Daboll is so intrigued by his services. If the Giants could land Hamilton, they will undoubtedly have a modernized offensive coordinator with a passion for developing quarterbacks and curating explosive plays.

Mike Kafka:

One rising star in the NFL is Mike Kafka of the Kansas City Chiefs. Kafka currently serves as the Chiefs quarterback coach, helping develop Patrick Mahomes into the superstar he is today.

Kafka was hired by the Kansas City Chiefs as the Offensive Quality Control coach in 2017, reuniting with Andy Reid. He was promoted to QB coach in 2018, the year that Patrick Mahomes earned his first Pro Bowl selection and was named the NFL‘s most valuable player just one year later.

The elevation of Mahomes has been incredible, and Kafka played an essential part in his growth. Having Daboll and Kafka on the same coaching staff, developing two of the league’s most prominent passers, would get a Daniel Jones giddy.

Chad O’Shea:

Another name that Daboll is considering as the team’s next OC is Chad O’Shea, a former player.

O’Shea has spent time with the Chiefs, Vikings, Patriots, Dolphins, and Browns during his coaching career. He was most recently hired by Cleveland in 2020 to be the team’s wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator.

O’Shea worked under head coach Kevin Stefanski, reuniting with him after spending several years in Minnesota together. This past season, Cleveland struggled offensively, averaging 20.5 points per game, but had plenty of turnover and COVID-19 situation arise. Based on success, Hamilton end Kafka seem to be the best options for the Giants.
OC Giants - ( New Window )
