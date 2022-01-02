Art: TMac retained as ST coordinator

|
|Quote:
| Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I’m told #Giants are expected to retain Thomas McGaughey as their special teams coordinator, per sources. He’ll serve with his third head coach here: Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and now Brian Daboll.
TMac was also with NYG as assistant special teams coach with Tom Coughlin
Some continuity is helpful. The organization is broken and is being fixed but that doesn't mean every part within it is bad.
What's your complaint with McGaughey? His special team units performed well.
I just don’t think TMc was a concession or ‘trade off’ for Schoen influenced by Mara, as much as it reduces searches by 1 and, in a 1 year audition for players and coaches, with what outwardly appears to be a poor team , status quo may have its rewards.
If there is failure, the leash should be short.
Quote:
Just more of the same...
What's your complaint with McGaughey? His special team units performed well.
I was joshing. Awaiting the inevitable cynicism that has come to dominate BBI in the last six months...
From the press conference:
Daboll: I'm just really excited to be a head coach, um, er, here in the state of New York, with um, all these great coaches.
Garrett: It's great to be able to work with Daniel Jones again.
Mara: We really didn't want to put DJ through any more trouble of trying to learn any new, progressive offensive schemes. It's only fair to let him finish learning Jason's offense before we ask him to learn another with a switch down the road. Also, Jason surprisingly was still available.
Schoen: We did what?
j/k obv., but some might need to be told this is a joke ya know.
Don't shoot messenger, as I only recall our Kicker being above average. And everybody else kind of not...
Great, reasonable take.
Saints ST Coordinator Darren Rizzi. He's interviewing for the Saints HC job. Crossed paths with Daboll in Miami and puts out top 5 ST's on a yearly basis. I thought they'd give him a look.
✔
@JordanRaanan
Still a lot of uncertainty w/Giants staff at moment. Some quality coaches (most under contract) who could possibly return, but are also looking at outside options. Among them: ST Thomas McGaughey, O-QC Russ Callaway, Freddie Kitchens, ST/LBs Anthony Blevins, QBs Jerry Schuplinski
✔
@JordanRaanan
Still a lot of uncertainty w/Giants staff at moment. Some quality coaches (most under contract) who could possibly return, but are also looking at outside options. Among them: ST Thomas McGaughey, O-QC Russ Callaway, Freddie Kitchens, ST/LBs Anthony Blevins, QBs Jerry Schuplinski
O yea!
The case for Schuplinski is certainly terrific.
What if...hear me out...what if Daboll and Schoen actually spoke with TMac and made a decision to keep him on because they actually think he's the guy? Outside of Dixon, ST was the only phase we were actually good at. And Dixon may even be getting an unfair eval as well. How many Punters come out 7+times per game on average? I mean... I agree we need a new punter. 100%. But maybe Dixon is a '5 kicks or less' BEAST? LOL
Anyway... just saying, at my job, my manager moved on so we had to hire a new manager. The previous manager was not great. Good guy and all, but we were not efficient at all. productivity wasn't maximized and we were behind the 8-ball with a lot of projects. The new manager came in and kept our team intact. He evaluated, hired a couple extra people and gave us a plan and a new direction. we all bought in and our team is WAY better now. Even the people who were underperforming are now crushing their roles.
Sometimes all it takes is a great leader with a vision that his/her people buy into.
✔
@JordanRaanan
*Amendment: Thomas McGaughey back as STs coach (as @art_stapleton said). Now spans three coaching staffs.
This coaching carousel moves quickly. McGaughey was offered Panthers job. Interviewed for Bears + Chargers. Decides to return. Big W for new coach Brian Daboll.
It'll be interesting to see if Petit or any of the front office goons are ever shown the door.
another DIRECTION. Blew up my own joke.
If Daboll hires O’Shea, I think I’ll just close my eyes until the draft day.
Quote:
Jordan Raanan✔
@JordanRaanan
Still a lot of uncertainty w/Giants staff at moment. Some quality coaches (most under contract) who could possibly return, but are also looking at outside options. Among them: ST Thomas McGaughey, O-QC Russ Callaway, Freddie Kitchens, ST/LBs Anthony Blevins, QBs Jerry Schuplinski//////
O yea!
The case for Schuplinski is certainly terrific.
Never mind that the QB 99% of the board derides and wants gone took immediate steps backwards when he was brought in to succeed Shula but has any fan anywhere heard one word from this guy?
If Daboll hires O’Shea, I think I’ll just close my eyes until the draft day.
is that all special teams is ?
are you a coach or scout?
Quote:
What has this guy done? Have we ever blocked any punt or FG? Have we ever successfully tried a fake punt?
If Daboll hires O’Shea, I think I’ll just close my eyes until the draft day.
is that all special teams is ?
are you a coach or scout?
Well, most of the kickoffs are touchbacks, so that leaves us with PR for both teams. How did we do with both of those? Top 10?
But don’t you find it interesting that we don’t do what other teams can do…like block a punt of FG? Did you watch the 49ers - Packer playoff game. The 49ers won because of their ST.
When was the last time we won any game, let alone a playoff game, because of our ST? Doesn’t that concern you a little bit? Why them, but never us?
I’ll be checking to see your answer.
Oh, let me ask you…is our ST coach a relative of yours?
Dixon sucks. The rest of ST was and has been good under Tmac.
Last year was a little bit of a down year, but you need to view in context. ST players are made up of bottom of the roster guys plus who needs to dress on game day. Injuries play a huge role in who is available week to week.
From the press conference:
Daboll: I'm just really excited to be a head coach, um, er, here in the state of New York, with um, all these great coaches.
Garrett: It's great to be able to work with Daniel Jones again.
Mara: We really didn't want to put DJ through any more trouble of trying to learn any new, progressive offensive schemes. It's only fair to let him finish learning Jason's offense before we ask him to learn another with a switch down the road. Also, Jason surprisingly was still available.
Schoen: We did what?
j/k obv., but some might need to be told this is a joke ya know.
This team will just flat out improve because Gettleman is gone. He was a dumpster fire.
I think the official BBI line is that Tmac was better before Judge, and Judge's meddling messed him up.
You know how easy it is to blame everything on the last guy out the door....
That's what I'm pretty sure of, unfortunately.