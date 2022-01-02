for display only
Art: TMac retained as ST coordinator

Sean : 2/1/2022 3:28 pm
Quote:
Art Stapleton
@art_stapleton
I’m told #Giants are expected to retain Thomas McGaughey as their special teams coordinator, per sources. He’ll serve with his third head coach here: Pat Shurmur, Joe Judge and now Brian Daboll.
TMac was also with NYG as assistant special teams coach with Tom Coughlin
adamg : 2/1/2022 3:29 pm : link
Just more of the same...
Dixon must go  
George from PA : 2/1/2022 3:29 pm : link
.
Fart noises..  
Dillon in Va : 2/1/2022 3:29 pm : link
thats all I got
I don’t understand trying to find the best people you can  
mattnyg05 : 2/1/2022 3:32 pm : link
and then sticking with what we had for the last two years. It’s almost laziness to me. You could sell me on retaining maybe one coordinator but more than that and I’m a little lost.
Quinn will certainly be his assistant again  
moespree : 2/1/2022 3:33 pm : link
I have no doubt.
NYG hired Judge's 1st option to be his OC  
Chris684 : 2/1/2022 3:33 pm : link
None of this is surprising to me, as much as I don't like it.
Is there a clear cut better ST coach out there?  
Sean : 2/1/2022 3:35 pm : link
I like Graham and TMac. No issues here.
I dunno, I think there are bigger problems than the ST coaches.  
81_Great_Dane : 2/1/2022 3:36 pm : link
Offense is broken, defense is creaky. ST was ok though Dixon has to go. If the new regime wants to replace the ST coaches after the 2022 season, they can do that then.

Some continuity is helpful. The organization is broken and is being fixed but that doesn't mean every part within it is bad.
Talk about the air going out of the balloon  
arniefez : 2/1/2022 3:37 pm : link
So same DC, same STC, same QB. Continuing to repeat the same things over and over again and expecting different results seems to be the Giants way.
RE: Jints Central  
clatterbuck : 2/1/2022 3:37 pm : link
In comment 15587922 adamg said:
Quote:
Just more of the same...


What's your complaint with McGaughey? His special team units performed well.
I know many will disagree  
Joe Beckwith : 2/1/2022 3:37 pm : link
and I’m more than fine with that, but maybe some of the failures were because of poor players and JJ micromanaging.
I just don’t think TMc was a concession or ‘trade off’ for Schoen influenced by Mara, as much as it reduces searches by 1 and, in a 1 year audition for players and coaches, with what outwardly appears to be a poor team , status quo may have its rewards.
If there is failure, the leash should be short.
RE: RE: Jints Central  
adamg : 2/1/2022 3:38 pm : link
In comment 15587942 clatterbuck said:
Quote:
In comment 15587922 adamg said:


Quote:


Just more of the same...



What's your complaint with McGaughey? His special team units performed well.


I was joshing. Awaiting the inevitable cynicism that has come to dominate BBI in the last six months...
It Will Be Unreal If Quinn Retains A Job With The Giants  
Trainmaster : 2/1/2022 3:39 pm : link
Teflon Tom for sure.

He’s interviewed for other teams  
Sean : 2/1/2022 3:39 pm : link
I don’t have an issue with this. Guess there will always be the “Mara refuses to change” narrative. That’s too bad.
Breaking news...  
Dan in the Springs : 2/1/2022 3:39 pm : link
Giants announce new OC - Jason Garrett.

From the press conference:

Daboll: I'm just really excited to be a head coach, um, er, here in the state of New York, with um, all these great coaches.

Garrett: It's great to be able to work with Daniel Jones again.

Mara: We really didn't want to put DJ through any more trouble of trying to learn any new, progressive offensive schemes. It's only fair to let him finish learning Jason's offense before we ask him to learn another with a switch down the road. Also, Jason surprisingly was still available.

Schoen: We did what?








j/k obv., but some might need to be told this is a joke ya know.
I think our  
BigBlueJ : 2/1/2022 3:39 pm : link
special teams were ranked top ten yes?
I'm having 2016 deja vu  
Ben in Tampa : 2/1/2022 3:39 pm : link
yikes
Not sure how it was compiled but I think I saw  
Jimmy Googs : 2/1/2022 3:40 pm : link
the Giants ranked around #10th in league for Special Teams in 2021.

Don't shoot messenger, as I only recall our Kicker being above average. And everybody else kind of not...
TMac Got Looks  
Biteymax22 : 2/1/2022 3:40 pm : link
From others in the league, he's well thought of. No one available stuck out as "definitely better" than him. I'm good with this and actually kind of happy to see him back.
It’s not even that I feel like  
mattnyg05 : 2/1/2022 3:40 pm : link
he was forced to keep them, definitely not. It just feels so… easy to stick with them when maybe it’s a little tougher to go out and find better personnel. It is a little unnerving to go into the next season with the exact same d and st coordinators when you were so bad overall (even though culprit was offense mostly).
Aside from the punter  
Eli Wilson : 2/1/2022 3:43 pm : link
I think our special teams were fairly good last year.
RE: TMac Got Looks  
Sean : 2/1/2022 3:43 pm : link
In comment 15587957 Biteymax22 said:
Quote:
From others in the league, he's well thought of. No one available stuck out as "definitely better" than him. I'm good with this and actually kind of happy to see him back.

Great, reasonable take.
Aside  
darren in pdx : 2/1/2022 3:45 pm : link
from Dixon the ST have been pretty decent. Absolutely need to get a new Punter. I don't know anything about ST coordinator options so no argument for or against keeping him.
RE: Is there a clear cut better ST coach out there?  
GiantGrit : 2/1/2022 3:45 pm : link
In comment 15587936 Sean said:
Quote:
I like Graham and TMac. No issues here.


Saints ST Coordinator Darren Rizzi. He's interviewing for the Saints HC job. Crossed paths with Daboll in Miami and puts out top 5 ST's on a yearly basis. I thought they'd give him a look.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2022 3:50 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Still a lot of uncertainty w/Giants staff at moment. Some quality coaches (most under contract) who could possibly return, but are also looking at outside options. Among them: ST Thomas McGaughey, O-QC Russ Callaway, Freddie Kitchens, ST/LBs Anthony Blevins, QBs Jerry Schuplinski
I'm not surprised. I actually expected this more so than Graham.  
Blue21 : 2/1/2022 3:52 pm : link
I have concern. I hope without sounding negative that this time we've selected the right HC. I'm kinda blah on his PC but I've always felt in politics the best debater isn't necessarily the best whatever office they are running for so I'll try not to judge him on his presser. Joe Judge to me was fantastic in his introduction. The best I ever heard and look how that turned out. At least Daboll's suit fit. He tried comedy to lighten the mood. Is that him? I don't know. Hope he can handle the NY media because yesterday was fun and games. It won't be after the first loss. I'm just not getting too excited yet after this ten year run of disappointments. Mara and Tisch seemed sold on him right from the get go. Time will tell. I found myself trying to compare him to how Brian Flores PC would have gone. I'm sure a lot different. I think the questions would have been tougher on Flores. But Flores is a NY guy with experience. Anyway I back him 100% until he proves we shouldn't. It better be right this time.
RE: ...  
Chris684 : 2/1/2022 3:53 pm : link
In comment 15587992 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
Still a lot of uncertainty w/Giants staff at moment. Some quality coaches (most under contract) who could possibly return, but are also looking at outside options. Among them: ST Thomas McGaughey, O-QC Russ Callaway, Freddie Kitchens, ST/LBs Anthony Blevins, QBs Jerry Schuplinski


O yea!

The case for Schuplinski is certainly terrific.
Kitchens better not be staying  
jvm52106 : 2/1/2022 3:55 pm : link
can't stand that guy.
Of all the coaches  
section125 : 2/1/2022 3:57 pm : link
I thought McCaughey would be retained. He ha done a good job.
RE: I don’t understand trying to find the best people you can  
ZoneXDOA : 2/1/2022 3:57 pm : link
In comment 15587929 mattnyg05 said:
Quote:
and then sticking with what we had for the last two years. It’s almost laziness to me. You could sell me on retaining maybe one coordinator but more than that and I’m a little lost.


What if...hear me out...what if Daboll and Schoen actually spoke with TMac and made a decision to keep him on because they actually think he's the guy? Outside of Dixon, ST was the only phase we were actually good at. And Dixon may even be getting an unfair eval as well. How many Punters come out 7+times per game on average? I mean... I agree we need a new punter. 100%. But maybe Dixon is a '5 kicks or less' BEAST? LOL

Anyway... just saying, at my job, my manager moved on so we had to hire a new manager. The previous manager was not great. Good guy and all, but we were not efficient at all. productivity wasn't maximized and we were behind the 8-ball with a lot of projects. The new manager came in and kept our team intact. He evaluated, hired a couple extra people and gave us a plan and a new direction. we all bought in and our team is WAY better now. Even the people who were underperforming are now crushing their roles.

Sometimes all it takes is a great leader with a vision that his/her people buy into.
...  
Eric from BBI : Admin : 2/1/2022 3:57 pm : link
Jordan Raanan

@JordanRaanan
*Amendment: Thomas McGaughey back as STs coach (as @art_stapleton said). Now spans three coaching staffs.

This coaching carousel moves quickly. McGaughey was offered Panthers job. Interviewed for Bears + Chargers. Decides to return. Big W for new coach Brian Daboll.
Billy Beane from Money Ball --  
Ron Johnson : 2/1/2022 3:58 pm : link
"If they're good hitters how come they don't hit good?"
Keeping multiple coaches from a dumpster fire era  
j_rud : 2/1/2022 3:58 pm : link
is pretty curious. Whatever, we'll see.
It's really starting to look like ...  
FStubbs : 2/1/2022 4:06 pm : link
... the Giants identified the problems as specifically Judge and Gettleman, and no one else.

It'll be interesting to see if Petit or any of the front office goons are ever shown the door.
TMac has had some good STs unit’s here ....  
Simms11 : 2/1/2022 4:10 pm : link
He’s a good coach to bring back. The Giants will definitely need a new punter however!
Daboll: "I'm sorry Tom, we're going in another question"  
widmerseyebrow : 2/1/2022 4:23 pm : link
Tom Quinn: "You know Brian, I thought you might say that." ::reaches into briefcase and grabs envelope full of pictures::
RE: Daboll:  
widmerseyebrow : 2/1/2022 4:23 pm : link
In comment 15588193 widmerseyebrow said:
Quote:
Tom Quinn: "You know Brian, I thought you might say that." ::reaches into briefcase and grabs envelope full of pictures::


another DIRECTION. Blew up my own joke.
Lol  
5BowlsSoon : 2/1/2022 4:45 pm : link
What has this guy done? Have we ever blocked any punt or FG? Have we ever successfully tried a fake punt?

If Daboll hires O’Shea, I think I’ll just close my eyes until the draft day.
RE: RE: ...  
ColHowPepper : 2/1/2022 4:48 pm : link
In comment 15588006 Chris684 said:
Quote:
In comment 15587992 Eric from BBI said:
Quote:
Jordan Raanan✔
@JordanRaanan
Still a lot of uncertainty w/Giants staff at moment. Some quality coaches (most under contract) who could possibly return, but are also looking at outside options. Among them: ST Thomas McGaughey, O-QC Russ Callaway, Freddie Kitchens, ST/LBs Anthony Blevins, QBs Jerry Schuplinski//////

O yea!

The case for Schuplinski is certainly terrific.
Isn't it though? Slam dunk!

Never mind that the QB 99% of the board derides and wants gone took immediate steps backwards when he was brought in to succeed Shula but has any fan anywhere heard one word from this guy?
RE: Lol  
Rory : 2/1/2022 4:51 pm : link
In comment 15588318 5BowlsSoon said:
Quote:
What has this guy done? Have we ever blocked any punt or FG? Have we ever successfully tried a fake punt?

If Daboll hires O’Shea, I think I’ll just close my eyes until the draft day.


is that all special teams is ?

are you a coach or scout?
IMHO, the STs under Tmac were better before JJ got here ...  
Spider56 : 2/1/2022 5:21 pm : link
Makes me think JJ spent too much time on specials and mucked them up a bit. Hopefully there’s no more Nate Ebnet.
RE: RE: Lol  
5BowlsSoon : 2/1/2022 5:34 pm : link
In comment 15588347 Rory said:
Quote:
In comment 15588318 5BowlsSoon said:


Quote:


What has this guy done? Have we ever blocked any punt or FG? Have we ever successfully tried a fake punt?

If Daboll hires O’Shea, I think I’ll just close my eyes until the draft day.



is that all special teams is ?

are you a coach or scout?


Well, most of the kickoffs are touchbacks, so that leaves us with PR for both teams. How did we do with both of those? Top 10?

But don’t you find it interesting that we don’t do what other teams can do…like block a punt of FG? Did you watch the 49ers - Packer playoff game. The 49ers won because of their ST.

When was the last time we won any game, let alone a playoff game, because of our ST? Doesn’t that concern you a little bit? Why them, but never us?

I’ll be checking to see your answer.

Oh, let me ask you…is our ST coach a relative of yours?
TMac has better teams when the HC doesn’t tell him which players to  
Ivan15 : 2/1/2022 5:58 pm : link
Use.
When you've been as bad as we've been for as long as we've been....  
Giantfan in skinland : 2/1/2022 6:11 pm : link
consistency is really key!
Is Tommy Quinn still sticking around?  
Ten Ton Hammer : 2/1/2022 6:49 pm : link
Lord knows he's earned his position.
Good ST coaches  
dancing blue bear : 2/1/2022 6:57 pm : link
often span multiple "regimes"

Dixon sucks. The rest of ST was and has been good under Tmac.

Last year was a little bit of a down year, but you need to view in context. ST players are made up of bottom of the roster guys plus who needs to dress on game day. Injuries play a huge role in who is available week to week.
...  
SFGFNCGiantsFan : 2/1/2022 7:02 pm : link
Wait, Tracy McGrady has been over ST coordinator these last few seasons?
RE: Breaking news...  
DavidinBMNY : 2/1/2022 8:09 pm : link
In comment 15587952 Dan in the Springs said:
Quote:
Giants announce new OC - Jason Garrett.

From the press conference:

Daboll: I'm just really excited to be a head coach, um, er, here in the state of New York, with um, all these great coaches.

Garrett: It's great to be able to work with Daniel Jones again.

Mara: We really didn't want to put DJ through any more trouble of trying to learn any new, progressive offensive schemes. It's only fair to let him finish learning Jason's offense before we ask him to learn another with a switch down the road. Also, Jason surprisingly was still available.

Schoen: We did what?








j/k obv., but some might need to be told this is a joke ya know.
not bad!
I am ok with this  
DavidinBMNY : 2/1/2022 8:14 pm : link
I like TMac.

This team will just flat out improve because Gettleman is gone. He was a dumpster fire.
So all those posts about Judge being a ST coach and the ST aren't any  
arniefez : 2/1/2022 9:08 pm : link
good and all the posts about how many STs only players Judge kept on the roster didn't happen either? I guess I imagined all of that.
RE: So all those posts about Judge being a ST coach and the ST aren't any  
NYDCBlue : 2/1/2022 10:07 pm : link
In comment 15589188 arniefez said:
Quote:
good and all the posts about how many STs only players Judge kept on the roster didn't happen either? I guess I imagined all of that.


I think the official BBI line is that Tmac was better before Judge, and Judge's meddling messed him up.

You know how easy it is to blame everything on the last guy out the door....

RE: Quinn will certainly be his assistant again  
Optimus-NY : 1:47 am : link
In comment 15587931 moespree said:
Quote:
I have no doubt.


That's what I'm pretty sure of, unfortunately.
Can he get us one of those punters that only plays one  
eli4life : 1:54 am : link
Or two plays a game?
This is great  
Gvp_nyc5boros : 2:53 am : link
Now we need him to teach the new punter
